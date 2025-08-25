Buy Call GLW

August 25, 2025

Buy New Position: Buy the Corning (GLW) March 67.5 Calls (exp. 3/20) for $6.30 or less

Buy to Open the GLW March 67.5 Calls

Please note, I am buying a full position in the GLW calls.

The risks I see in the GLW trade are largely market- and AI-related, and it’s possible GLW could come under pressure if NVDA earnings on Wednesday disappoint and send shockwaves through the AI trade.

That being said, GLW hardly flinched when AI stocks were weak last Tuesday/Wednesday, and the stock is making new highs today. That strength, along with the steady bullish option activity, is very intriguing, and I am going to add the stock to the portfolio today.