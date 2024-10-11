Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
Options Trader Pro
Basic Strategies for Big Profits in Any Market
Premium Options Advisories  Cabot Options Trader Pro

Buy Call GLW

October 11, 2024
Jacob Mintz

October 11, 2024
Buy the Corning (GLW) May 47 Calls (exp. 5/16/2025) for $5 or less.

In the last week, option activity in Corning (GLW) has been overwhelmingly bullish as the stock has made a run at recent highs. Here is that call buying from today and the past week:

Today - Buyer of 2,000 Corning (GLW) December 47 Calls for $2.50 – Stock at 47

Buyer of 3,000 Corning (GLW) November 46 Calls for $1.85 – Stock at 45.5

Buyer of 8,000 Corning (GLW) December 48 Calls for $1.65 – Stock at 45.5

Buyer of 10,000 Corning (GLW) November 49 Calls for $1.35 – Stock at 47

Buyer of 6,000 Corning (GLW) November 46 Calls for $1.35 – Stock at 44.65

I like the stock setup in GLW, as well as this bullish option activity, and finally, the price of the May 47 calls is very attractive, and today we are going to add GLW to the portfolio.

To execute this trade you need to:
Buy to Open the GLW May 47 Calls

The most you can possibly lose on this trade is the premium paid or $500 per call purchased.

The risks I see in the trade are the following:

The market has been on a monster run, and ahead of the election season, it could be due to cool off.

GLW will report earnings on 10/29, and as always, who knows how the stock will react.

Finally, some of GLW’s stock strength could be attributed to its AI exposure. And as we have seen, that group can get red-hot but also ice cold, very quickly.

And while there are risks, I really like the recent call buying activity and to pay $5 for an at-the-money option with eight months until its expiration is a great risk/reward opportunity.

PositionGLW May 47 Call
Position StrategyBuy Call
Opened DateOctober 11, 2024
ExpirationMay 16, 2025
Net Price5
Strike47
Jacob Mintz
Jacob Mintz
Jacob Mintz is a professional options trader and editor of Cabot Options Trader. Using his proprietary options scans, Jacob creates and manages positions in equities based on unusual option activity and risk/reward.
Discover hot stocks and investing tips from Cabot analysts in our free Cabot Wealth Daily newsletter delivered right to your inbox.
We understand your email address is private. We promise to never sell, rent or disclose your email address to any third parties.