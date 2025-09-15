Buy Call CPNG

September 15, 2025

New Trade: Buy the Coupang (CPNG) March 33 Calls (exp. 3/20/2026) for $4 or less

Today we are going to make some moves, buying into a new call position in a new stock that is in the same space as a current COT/COTP position plays in, but in different countries. Let’s dive in …

In the last two weeks, e-commerce player Coupang (CPNG), which operates in Korea and Taiwan mostly, has come alive as the stock has surged from 28 to a new high of 33 today. And into this move higher, call buying has been very strong, including these trades:

Today - Buyer of 40,000 Coupang (CPNG) September 34 Calls for $0.19 – Stock at 33 (rolled from 11,000 September 33 calls)

Wednesday - Buyer of 5,000 Coupang (CPNG) June 40 Calls for $1.75 – Stock at 32.8

I like this stock action and option activity quite a bit, and I am going to get involved via a March call buy.

To execute this trade you need to:

Buy to Open the CPNG March 33 Calls

The most you can lose on this trade is the premium paid, or $400 per call purchased.

The risks I see in this trade are largely market-related. Additionally, this is a regional Asian play, which brings in additional macro global risk.

That being said, I think CPNG stock looks great, and the steady bullish option activity is pointing to higher prices.