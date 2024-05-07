Buy Call CCJ

May 7, 2024

Buy the Cameco (CCJ) December 55 Calls (exp. 12/20) for $7.50 or less.

Over and over again in recent days options traders have been building bullish options positions in Cameco (CCJ) and its uranium peers. Here are some of those trades:

Today – Buyer of 9,000 Cameco (CCJ) May 56 Calls for $0.43 – Stock at 52

Today – Buyer of 10,000 Cameco (CCJ) June 55 Calls for $2 – Stock at 52

Last week:

Monday – Buyer of 15,000 Cameco (CCJ) December 55 Calls for $6 – Stock at 49.75

Wednesday – Buyer of 12,500 Cameco (CCJ) December 60 Calls for $3.30 – Stock at 47.5 (rolled from December 50 calls)

Thursday – Buyer of 5,000 Cameco (CCJ) December 55 Calls for $4.43 – Stock at 47

Thursday – Buyer of 20,000 Uranium ETF (URA) June 30 Calls for $2.10 – Stock at 30.5

This option activity, along with the strength in CCJ stock which is trading at a new recent high, as well as two upgrades in the last two days, is a nice set-up for the stock to move higher. Let’s get involved with a longer-term call buy …

To execute this trade you need to:

Buy to Open the CCJ December 55 Calls

The most you can lose on this trade is the premium paid, or $750 per call purchased.

The risks I see in this trade are pretty straightforward as commodity stocks can get red-hot, but also turn ice cold VERY quickly. And with that in mind, it’s possible we are top-ticking CCJ.

That being said, I really like the constant call buying, the recent stock strength, as well as the upgrades (noted below), and am going to add CCJ to the portfolio today.

Today – Bank of America adds CCJ to its US1 List

Yesterday – Goldman Sachs raises price target to 56