COI Quant Trader Issue: October 2, 2023

As I stated last week, volatility has once again made an appearance. However, as we have all seen over the past few months, sightings have been rare and, more annoyingly, fleeting. If volatility and in turn IV ranks are able to stay at current levels or potentially rise a little, we should begin to see opportunities pick up. As always, my goal is to have three to five open trades at any given time. With IV ranks low across the board the past few months, we’ve remained patient and kept our powder dry. But all of that is quickly changing, at least for the moment. If volatility continues to trade around these levels expect to see a few additional trades. As it stands, we have two open trades, one of which we opened late last week and thankfully, both trades look good at the moment.

Current Portfolio

Open Trades Open Date Ticker Strategy Trade Open Price Current Price Current Probability Delta 9/6/2023 IWM Iron Condor October 20, 2023 204/199 - 169/164 $0.62 $0.51 98.99% - 80.96% 0.1 9/29/2023 SPY Bear Call November 17, 2023 452/457 $0.74 $0.73 85.81% -0.05 Open Date Closed Date Ticker Strategy Trade Open Price Closing Price Return 6/2/2022 6/13/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread July 15, 2022 440/445 $0.70 $0.05 14.94% 6/8/2022 6/17/2022 XOP Bear Call Spread July 15, 2022 190/195 $0.70 $0.04 15.21% 6/22/2022 7/13/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread July 29, 2022 405/410 $0.75 $0.35 8.70% 6/30/2022 7/25/2022 IWM Iron Condor August 19, 2022 195/200 - 145/140 $0.70 $0.34 7.76% 7/8/2022 7/28/2022 GLD Bull Put Spread August 19, 2022 155/150 $0.60 $0.16 9.65% 7/14/2022 8/11/2022 SPY Iron Condor August 19, 2022 417/412 - 335/330 $0.70 $4.10 -68.00% 8/1/2022 8/29/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread September 16, 2022 439/444 $0.70 $0.07 14.42% 8/11/2022 8/29/2022 DIA Bear Call Spread September 23, 2022 350/325 $0.75 $0.08 15.47% 8/11/2022 9/8/2022 IWM Iron Condor September 23, 2022 220/215 - 173/168 $0.77 $0.57 4.17% 9/7/2022 9/9/2022 QQQ Bull Put Spread October 21, 2022 260/255 $0.62 $0.30 6.84% 9/9/2022 9/15/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread October 21, 2022 430/435 $0.75 $0.25 11.11% 9/13/2022 10/17/2022 IWM Iron Condor October 21, 2022 208/203 - 163/158 $0.77 $0.30 10.40% 10/3/2022 10/25/2022 SPY Bull Put Spread November 18, 2022 325/320 $0.54 $0.09 9.89% 10/4/2022 11/2/2022 IWM Iron Condor November 18, 2022 198/203 - 143/138 $0.64 $0.32 6.84% 10/6/2022 11/2/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread November 18, 2022 412/416 $0.43 $0.28 3.90% 11/16/2022 11/28/2022 IWM Iron Condor December 16, 2022 205/200 - 162/157 $0.75 $0.24 11.36% 11/10/2022 12/6/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread December 16, 2022 420/425 $0.65 $0.14 11.36% 12/1/2022 12/6/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread January 20, 2023 435/440 $0.67 $0.18 10.86% 12/13/2022 12/15/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread January 20, 2023 430/435 $0.54 $0.17 7.99% 12/7/2023 1/6/2023 IWM Iron Condor January 20, 2023 202/198 - 160/156 $0.70 $0.06 19.00% 1/4/2023 2/1/2023 IWM Iron Condor February 17, 2023 200/195 - 154/149 $0.65 $2.00 -27.00% 1/6/2023 2/2/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread February 17, 2023 415/420 $0.60 $2.50 -38.00% 2/2/2023 2/15/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread March 17, 2023 440/445 $0.63 $0.15 10.62% 2/10/2023 2/22/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread March 31, 2023 355/360 $0.70 $0.17 11.86% 2/2/2023 3/1/2023 IWM Iron Condor March 17, 2023 175/180 - 215/220 $0.72 $0.51 4.38% 3/6/2023 3/13/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread April 21, 2023 350/355 $0.85 $0.17 15.74% 2/23/2023 3/28/2023 SPY Iron Condor April 21, 2023 435/430 - 350/345 $0.80 $0.15 14.94% 3/23/2023 4/11/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread April 21, 2023 338/443 $0.62 $2.05 -28.60% 3/23/2023 4/19/2023 IWM Iron Condor May 19, 2023 196/191 - 147/142 $0.83 $0.23 13.64% 4/12/2023 4/21/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread May 19, 2023 350/355 $0.82 $0.44 8.23% 4/21/2023 5/2/2023 SPY Iron Condor June 16, 2023 440/435 - 365/360 $0.95 $0.63 6.84% 4/24/2023 5/10/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread June 16, 2023 354/359 $0.72 $0.22 11.11% 5/5/2023 5/24/023 SPY Bear Call Spread June 16, 2023 430/435 $0.72 $0.35 7.99% 6/15/2023 6/22/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread August 18, 2023 465/470 $0.70 $0.24 10.13% 5/26/2023 6/23/2023 IWM Iron Condor July 21, 2023 191/196 - 156/151 $0.79 $0.50 6.15% 5/31/2023 7/12/2023 QQQ Bear Call Spread July 21, 2023 375/380 $0.60 $1.80 -31.60% 6/30/2023 8/7/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread August 18, 2023 462/466 $0.52 $0.23 7.82% 8/4/2023 8/11/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread September 15, 2023 470/475 $0.65 $0.20 9.90% 8/17/2023 9/13/2023 SPY Iron Condor October 20, 2023 475/470 - 390/385 $0.72 $0.25 10.38%

Volatility Talk

The S&P 500 closed the week essentially where it opened the week. But the similar close from the prior week didn’t stop the ongoing see-saw action of the VIX. The VIX, for the first time since late May, pushed above 19.50 (intraday) only to close the week at 17.52. As I stated last week, the 18 handle has acted as stubborn overhead resistance over the past few months so it will be interesting to see if the VIX can push through that level over the near-term. If so, more and more opportunities to sell options premium should present themselves.

Weekly High-Probability Mean Reversion Indicator



Below is my watch list of ETFs and stocks with the most liquid options headed into the week of October 2, 2023.

Here are the various levels I use to determine if an ETF is in an oversold or overbought state.





Very Overbought a reading greater than or equal to 80.0 Overbought greater than or equal to 60.0 Neutral between 40 to 60 Oversold less than or equal to 40.0 Very Oversold less than or equal to 20.0.

Each week I also include the current implied volatility (IV) and IV Rank. I look for an IV rank above 40, preferably higher.

ETF Watch List – Trade Ideas

Exchange Traded Fund Ticker Symbol IV IV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought ARK Innovation ETF ARKK 38.4 16.8 40 Proshares Bitcoin ETF BITO 40.9 0.9 56.9 SPDR Dow Jones DIA 14.3 22 22.3 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets EEM 17.7 23.7 35.1 iShares MSCI EAFE EFA 15.6 23.4 31.6 iShares MSCI Mexico ETF EWW 24.3 33.8 31.7 iShares MSCI Brazil EWZ 29.2 9.8 41.7 iShares China Large-Cap FXI 30.5 11.3 44.8 Vaneck Gold Miners GDX 31.3 24.7 21.8 SPDR Gold GLD 12.8 20.2 13.8 iShares High-Yield HYG 8.6 20.3 36 iShares Russell 2000 IWM 20.8 21.2 37 SPDR Regional Bank KRE 33.1 15.3 45.6 Vaneck Oil Services OIH 32.9 20.8 41.4 Invesco Nasdaq 100 QQQ 21.8 20.4 37.3 iShares Silver Trust SLV 26.4 21.3 23.6 Vaneck Semiconductor SMH 28.5 17.1 50.1 SPDR S&P 500 SPY 17.1 22.6 28.9 iShares 20+ Treasury Bond TLT 20.7 39.4 23.8 United States Oil Fund USO 31.4 19.7 53.6 Proshares Ultra VIX Short UVXY 116.5 39.7 56.3 CBOE Market Volatility Index VIX 95.2 20.4 61 Barclays S&P 500 VIX ETN VXX 80.3 41.2 57.2 SPDR Biotech XLB 19.0 17.7 36.7 SPDR Energy Select XLE 24.6 19.6 45.8 SPDR Financials XLF 19.3 21.7 25.8 SPDR Utilities XLU 20.6 32.4 13.5 SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explorer XOP 30.3 17.9 49.3 SPDR Retail XRT 23.9 16.3 52.8

Stock Watch List – Trade Ideas

Stock - Quant Trader Ticker Symbol IV IV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought Apple AAPL 27.4 27.7 39.7 Bank of America BAC 33.2 31.2 23.4 Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY 23.8 42 34.7 Citigroup C 32.9 28.8 31.3 Caterpillar CAT 31.0 40.1 35.2 Comcast CMCSA 30.6 32.7 44.7 Costco COST 19.6 20.2 52.9 Cisco Systems CSCO 18.7 13.2 18.8 Chevron CVX 23.1 18.9 54.3 Disney DIS 27.6 13.8 35.4 Duke Energy DUK 24.0 33.6 53.9 Fedex FDX 24.1 11.3 64 Gilead Sciences GILD 34.3 53.4 35 General Motors GM 40.4 36.8 36.3 Intel INTC 44.5 42.5 22.9 Johnson & Johnson JNJ 21.4 55.9 35.9 JP Morgan JPM 26.9 33 35.7 Coca-Cola KO 18.7 34 30.2 Altria Group MO 20.4 29.1 20.4 Merck MRK 24.1 49.7 32.8 Morgan Stanley MS 30.3 35.8 30.5 Microsoft MSFT 30.3 40.7 26.2 Nextera Energy NEE 29.6 44.9 50.9 Nvidia NVDA 40.4 7.6 25 Pfizer PFE 26.2 39.3 18.4 Paypal PYPL 39.7 22.3 22.2 Starbucks SBUX 25.9 26.3 31.9 AT&T T 30.9 51.2 55.7 Verizon VZ 27.6 44.4 35.7 Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA 48.7 82.4 18.8 Wells Fargo WFC 33.7 29.1 33.5 Walmart WMT 17.7 20.3 44 Exxon Mobil XOM 25.3 23.1 47.2

Weekly Trade Discussion: Open Positions

*Portfolio updated every Monday

Iron Condor: IWM October 20, 2023, 164/169 – 199/204 calls

Original trade published on 9-6-2023 (click to see original alert)

Background: At the time of the trade, IWM was trading for 185.75. We sold the October 20, 2023, IWM 164/169 – 199/204 iron condor for $0.62. The expected range or move was 177 to 194.

Current Thoughts: At the time of the trade IWM was trading for 185.75 and now it sits at 176.74. Our probabilities sit at a comfortable 98.94% on the call side and a less comfortable 82.18% on the put side. We could buy back the iron condor for $0.51, slightly less than the $0.62 we sold the spread for roughly 25 days ago. We could buy back the iron condor for a slight profit. Obviously, a move to the upside will help to increase the probabilities on the trade and allow our position to move further into profitable territory. I’m seeking gains of at least 7% to 9%, if not more. Our max profit on the trade is 14.2%.

Call Side:

Put Side:

Bear Call: SPY November 17, 2023, 452/457

Original trade published on 9-29-2023 (click to see original alert)

Background: At the time of the trade, SPY was trading for roughly 428. We sold the November 17, 2023, SPY 452/457 bear call spread for $0.74. The expected range or move was 410 to 448. The probability of success at the time of the trade was 84.92% and the probability of touch was 28.93%.

Current Thoughts: At the time of the trade SPY was trading for 428.34 and now it sits at 427.48. Our probability sits at a comfortable 84.83% on the call side. We could buy back the iron condor for $0.73, right where we sold the spread for just a few days ago. A move to the downside will help to increase the probabilities on the trade and allow our position to move into profitable territory. If I have an opportunity to buy back the spread early for roughly $0.35, I will do so and move on to the next opportunity.

Call Side:

As always, if you have any questions, please feel free to email me at andy@cabotwealth.com.

