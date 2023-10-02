Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
Quant Trader
Expert-Level Options for Sophisticated Traders
Premium Options Advisories  Cabot Options Institute Quant Trader

COI Quant Trader Issue: October 2, 2023

As I stated last week, volatility has once again made an appearance. However, as we have all seen over the past few months, sightings have been rare and, more annoyingly, fleeting. If volatility and in turn IV ranks are able to stay at current levels or potentially rise a little, we should begin to see opportunities pick up. As always, my goal is to have three to five open trades at any given time. With IV ranks low across the board the past few months, we’ve remained patient and kept our powder dry. But all of that is quickly changing, at least for the moment. If volatility continues to trade around these levels expect to see a few additional trades. As it stands, we have two open trades, one of which we opened late last week and thankfully, both trades look good at the moment.

October 2, 2023
Andy Crowder

Weekly Commentary

As I stated last week, volatility has once again made an appearance. However, as we have all seen over the past few months, sightings have been rare and, more annoyingly, fleeting. If volatility and in turn IV ranks are able to stay at current levels or potentially rise a little, we should begin to see opportunities pick up. As always, my goal is to have three to five open trades at any given time. With IV ranks low across the board the past few months, we’ve remained patient and kept our powder dry. But all of that is quickly changing, at least for the moment. If volatility continues to trade around these levels expect to see a few additional trades. As it stands, we have two open trades, one of which we opened late last week and thankfully, both trades look good at the moment.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to email me at andy@cabotwealth.com.

Current Portfolio

Open Trades

Open DateTickerStrategyTradeOpen PriceCurrent PriceCurrent ProbabilityDelta
9/6/2023IWMIron CondorOctober 20, 2023 204/199 - 169/164$0.62 $0.51 98.99% - 80.96%0.1
9/29/2023SPYBear CallNovember 17, 2023 452/457$0.74 $0.73 85.81%-0.05
Open DateClosed DateTickerStrategy TradeOpen PriceClosing PriceReturn
6/2/20226/13/2022SPYBear Call SpreadJuly 15, 2022 440/445 $0.70 $0.05 14.94%
6/8/20226/17/2022XOPBear Call SpreadJuly 15, 2022 190/195$0.70 $0.04 15.21%
6/22/20227/13/2022SPYBear Call SpreadJuly 29, 2022 405/410$0.75 $0.35 8.70%
6/30/20227/25/2022IWMIron CondorAugust 19, 2022 195/200 - 145/140$0.70 $0.34 7.76%
7/8/20227/28/2022GLDBull Put SpreadAugust 19, 2022 155/150 $0.60 $0.16 9.65%
7/14/20228/11/2022SPYIron CondorAugust 19, 2022 417/412 - 335/330$0.70 $4.10 -68.00%
8/1/20228/29/2022SPYBear Call SpreadSeptember 16, 2022 439/444$0.70 $0.07 14.42%
8/11/20228/29/2022DIABear Call SpreadSeptember 23, 2022 350/325$0.75 $0.08 15.47%
8/11/20229/8/2022IWMIron CondorSeptember 23, 2022 220/215 - 173/168$0.77 $0.57 4.17%
9/7/20229/9/2022QQQBull Put SpreadOctober 21, 2022 260/255$0.62 $0.30 6.84%
9/9/20229/15/2022SPYBear Call SpreadOctober 21, 2022 430/435$0.75 $0.25 11.11%
9/13/202210/17/2022IWMIron CondorOctober 21, 2022 208/203 - 163/158$0.77 $0.30 10.40%
10/3/202210/25/2022SPYBull Put SpreadNovember 18, 2022 325/320 $0.54 $0.09 9.89%
10/4/202211/2/2022IWMIron CondorNovember 18, 2022 198/203 - 143/138$0.64 $0.32 6.84%
10/6/202211/2/2022SPYBear Call SpreadNovember 18, 2022 412/416$0.43 $0.28 3.90%
11/16/202211/28/2022IWMIron CondorDecember 16, 2022 205/200 - 162/157$0.75 $0.24 11.36%
11/10/202212/6/2022SPYBear Call SpreadDecember 16, 2022 420/425$0.65 $0.14 11.36%
12/1/202212/6/2022SPYBear Call SpreadJanuary 20, 2023 435/440$0.67 $0.18 10.86%
12/13/202212/15/2022SPYBear Call SpreadJanuary 20, 2023 430/435$0.54 $0.17 7.99%
12/7/20231/6/2023IWMIron CondorJanuary 20, 2023 202/198 - 160/156$0.70 $0.06 19.00%
1/4/20232/1/2023IWMIron CondorFebruary 17, 2023 200/195 - 154/149$0.65 $2.00 -27.00%
1/6/20232/2/2023SPYBear Call SpreadFebruary 17, 2023 415/420 $0.60 $2.50 -38.00%
2/2/20232/15/2023SPYBear Call SpreadMarch 17, 2023 440/445$0.63 $0.15 10.62%
2/10/20232/22/2023DIABear Call SpreadMarch 31, 2023 355/360$0.70 $0.17 11.86%
2/2/20233/1/2023IWMIron CondorMarch 17, 2023 175/180 - 215/220$0.72 $0.51 4.38%
3/6/20233/13/2023DIABear Call SpreadApril 21, 2023 350/355$0.85 $0.17 15.74%
2/23/20233/28/2023SPYIron CondorApril 21, 2023 435/430 - 350/345$0.80 $0.15 14.94%
3/23/20234/11/2023DIABear Call SpreadApril 21, 2023 338/443$0.62 $2.05 -28.60%
3/23/20234/19/2023IWMIron CondorMay 19, 2023 196/191 - 147/142$0.83 $0.23 13.64%
4/12/20234/21/2023DIABear Call SpreadMay 19, 2023 350/355$0.82 $0.44 8.23%
4/21/20235/2/2023SPYIron CondorJune 16, 2023 440/435 - 365/360$0.95 $0.63 6.84%
4/24/20235/10/2023DIABear Call SpreadJune 16, 2023 354/359$0.72 $0.22 11.11%
5/5/20235/24/023SPYBear Call SpreadJune 16, 2023 430/435$0.72 $0.35 7.99%
6/15/20236/22/2023SPYBear Call SpreadAugust 18, 2023 465/470$0.70 $0.24 10.13%
5/26/20236/23/2023IWMIron CondorJuly 21, 2023 191/196 - 156/151$0.79 $0.50 6.15%
5/31/20237/12/2023QQQBear Call SpreadJuly 21, 2023 375/380$0.60 $1.80 -31.60%
6/30/20238/7/2023SPYBear Call SpreadAugust 18, 2023 462/466$0.52 $0.23 7.82%
8/4/20238/11/2023SPYBear Call SpreadSeptember 15, 2023 470/475$0.65 $0.20 9.90%
8/17/20239/13/2023SPYIron CondorOctober 20, 2023 475/470 - 390/385$0.72 $0.25 10.38%

Volatility Talk

The S&P 500 closed the week essentially where it opened the week. But the similar close from the prior week didn’t stop the ongoing see-saw action of the VIX. The VIX, for the first time since late May, pushed above 19.50 (intraday) only to close the week at 17.52. As I stated last week, the 18 handle has acted as stubborn overhead resistance over the past few months so it will be interesting to see if the VIX can push through that level over the near-term. If so, more and more opportunities to sell options premium should present themselves.

COI_QT_100223_VIX.png

Weekly High-Probability Mean Reversion Indicator


Below is my watch list of ETFs and stocks with the most liquid options headed into the week of October 2, 2023.

Here are the various levels I use to determine if an ETF is in an oversold or overbought state.


Very Overboughta reading greater than or equal to 80.0
Overboughtgreater than or equal to 60.0
Neutralbetween 40 to 60
Oversoldless than or equal to 40.0
Very Oversoldless than or equal to 20.0.

Each week I also include the current implied volatility (IV) and IV Rank. I look for an IV rank above 40, preferably higher.

ETF Watch List – Trade Ideas

Exchange Traded FundTicker Symbol IVIV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought
ARK Innovation ETFARKK38.416.840
Proshares Bitcoin ETFBITO40.90.956.9
SPDR Dow JonesDIA14.32222.3
iShares MSCI Emerging MarketsEEM17.723.735.1
iShares MSCI EAFEEFA15.623.431.6
iShares MSCI Mexico ETFEWW24.333.831.7
iShares MSCI BrazilEWZ29.29.841.7
iShares China Large-CapFXI30.511.344.8
Vaneck Gold MinersGDX31.324.721.8
SPDR Gold GLD12.820.213.8
iShares High-YieldHYG8.620.336
iShares Russell 2000IWM20.821.237
SPDR Regional BankKRE33.115.345.6
Vaneck Oil ServicesOIH32.920.841.4
Invesco Nasdaq 100QQQ21.820.437.3
iShares Silver TrustSLV26.421.323.6
Vaneck SemiconductorSMH28.517.150.1
SPDR S&P 500 SPY 17.122.628.9
iShares 20+ Treasury BondTLT20.739.423.8
United States Oil FundUSO31.419.753.6
Proshares Ultra VIX ShortUVXY116.539.756.3
CBOE Market Volatility IndexVIX95.220.461
Barclays S&P 500 VIX ETNVXX80.341.257.2
SPDR BiotechXLB19.017.736.7
SPDR Energy Select XLE24.619.645.8
SPDR FinancialsXLF19.321.725.8
SPDR UtilitiesXLU20.632.413.5
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas ExplorerXOP30.317.949.3
SPDR Retail XRT23.916.352.8

Stock Watch List – Trade Ideas

Stock - Quant TraderTicker Symbol IVIV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought
AppleAAPL27.427.739.7
Bank of AmericaBAC33.231.223.4
Bristol-Myers SquibbBMY23.84234.7
CitigroupC32.928.831.3
CaterpillarCAT31.040.135.2
ComcastCMCSA30.632.744.7
CostcoCOST19.620.252.9
Cisco SystemsCSCO18.713.218.8
ChevronCVX23.118.954.3
DisneyDIS27.613.835.4
Duke EnergyDUK24.033.653.9
FedexFDX24.111.364
Gilead SciencesGILD34.353.435
General MotorsGM40.436.836.3
IntelINTC44.542.522.9
Johnson & JohnsonJNJ21.455.935.9
JP MorganJPM26.93335.7
Coca-ColaKO18.73430.2
Altria GroupMO20.429.120.4
MerckMRK24.149.732.8
Morgan StanleyMS30.335.830.5
MicrosoftMSFT30.340.726.2
Nextera EnergyNEE29.644.950.9
NvidiaNVDA40.47.625
PfizerPFE26.239.318.4
PaypalPYPL39.722.322.2
StarbucksSBUX25.926.331.9
AT&TT30.951.255.7
VerizonVZ27.644.435.7
Walgreens Boots AllianceWBA48.782.418.8
Wells FargoWFC33.729.133.5
WalmartWMT17.720.344
Exxon MobilXOM25.323.147.2

Weekly Trade Discussion: Open Positions

*Portfolio updated every Monday

Iron Condor: IWM October 20, 2023, 164/169 – 199/204 calls

Original trade published on 9-6-2023 (click to see original alert)

Background: At the time of the trade, IWM was trading for 185.75. We sold the October 20, 2023, IWM 164/169 – 199/204 iron condor for $0.62. The expected range or move was 177 to 194.

Current Thoughts: At the time of the trade IWM was trading for 185.75 and now it sits at 176.74. Our probabilities sit at a comfortable 98.94% on the call side and a less comfortable 82.18% on the put side. We could buy back the iron condor for $0.51, slightly less than the $0.62 we sold the spread for roughly 25 days ago. We could buy back the iron condor for a slight profit. Obviously, a move to the upside will help to increase the probabilities on the trade and allow our position to move further into profitable territory. I’m seeking gains of at least 7% to 9%, if not more. Our max profit on the trade is 14.2%.

Call Side:

COI_QT_100223_IWM_bearcall.png

Put Side:

COI_QT_100223_IWM_bullput.png

Bear Call: SPY November 17, 2023, 452/457

Original trade published on 9-29-2023 (click to see original alert)

Background: At the time of the trade, SPY was trading for roughly 428. We sold the November 17, 2023, SPY 452/457 bear call spread for $0.74. The expected range or move was 410 to 448. The probability of success at the time of the trade was 84.92% and the probability of touch was 28.93%.

Current Thoughts: At the time of the trade SPY was trading for 428.34 and now it sits at 427.48. Our probability sits at a comfortable 84.83% on the call side. We could buy back the iron condor for $0.73, right where we sold the spread for just a few days ago. A move to the downside will help to increase the probabilities on the trade and allow our position to move into profitable territory. If I have an opportunity to buy back the spread early for roughly $0.35, I will do so and move on to the next opportunity.

Call Side:

COI_QT_100223_SPY_bearcall.png

As always, if you have any questions, please feel free to email me at andy@cabotwealth.com.

The next Cabot Options Institute – Quant Trader issue will be

published on October 9, 2023.
Andy Crowder
Andy Crowder
Andy Crowder is a professional options trader, researcher and Chief Analyst of Cabot Options Institute. Formerly with Oppenheimer & Co. in New York, Andy has leveraged his investment experience to develop his statistically based options trading strategy which applies probability theory to option valuations in order to execute risk-controlled trades. This proprietary strategy has been refined through two decades of research and real-world experience and has been featured in the Wall Street Journal, Seeking Alpha, and numerous other financial publications. Andy has helped thousands of option traders learn and implement his meticulous rules-driven options trading strategies through highly attended conferences, one-on-one coaching, webinars, and his work as a financial columnist. He currently resides in Bolton Valley, Vermont and when he’s not trading, teaching and writing about options, he enjoys spending time with his wife and two daughters, backcountry skiing, biking, running and enjoying all things outdoors.
Discover hot stocks and investing tips from Cabot analysts in our free Cabot Wealth Daily newsletter delivered right to your inbox.
We understand your email address is private. We promise to never sell, rent or disclose your email address to any third parties.