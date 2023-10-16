Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Quant Trader
Expert-Level Options for Sophisticated Traders
Premium Options Advisories  Cabot Options Institute Quant Trader

COI Quant Trader Issue: October 16, 2023

We added a November 17, 2023, bull put spread in SPY last week, which gives us three positions. The addition of our bull put spread essentially forms another iron condor, although I will be managing the bear call spread and bull put spread in SPY separately.

October 16, 2023
Andy Crowder

Weekly Commentary

Click here to register for the next subscriber-exclusive event, Thursday, October 19 at 12 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).

We thankfully managed to lock in a return on our October 20, 2023, IWM iron condor. After being tested to the upside and downside over the past month, we were finally given an opportunity to take some profits off the table. We sold the spread for $0.62 and bought it back for $0.19, for a 12.0% return. The trade pushed our total returns to over 165% and our win rate to 87.5% (35/40 winning trades). Fortunately, the portfolio now sits at all-time highs with real potential to increase our returns as we head into the November expiration cycle.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to email me at andy@cabotwealth.com.

Current Portfolio

Open DateTickerStrategyTradeOpen PriceCurrent PriceCurrent ProbabilityDelta
9/29/2023SPYBear CallNovember 17, 2023 452/457$0.74 $0.63 86.65%-0.06
10/6/2023SPYBull PutNovember 17, 2023 408/403$0.58 $0.53 80.75%0.04
Open DateClosed DateTickerStrategy TradeOpen PriceClosing PriceReturn
6/2/20226/13/2022SPYBear Call SpreadJuly 15, 2022 440/445 $0.70 $0.05 14.94%
6/8/20226/17/2022XOPBear Call SpreadJuly 15, 2022 190/195$0.70 $0.04 15.21%
6/22/20227/13/2022SPYBear Call SpreadJuly 29, 2022 405/410$0.75 $0.35 8.70%
6/30/20227/25/2022IWMIron CondorAugust 19, 2022 195/200 - 145/140$0.70 $0.34 7.76%
7/8/20227/28/2022GLDBull Put SpreadAugust 19, 2022 155/150 $0.60 $0.16 9.65%
7/14/20228/11/2022SPYIron CondorAugust 19, 2022 417/412 - 335/330$0.70 $4.10 -68.00%
8/1/20228/29/2022SPYBear Call SpreadSeptember 16, 2022 439/444$0.70 $0.07 14.42%
8/11/20228/29/2022DIABear Call SpreadSeptember 23, 2022 350/325$0.75 $0.08 15.47%
8/11/20229/8/2022IWMIron CondorSeptember 23, 2022 220/215 - 173/168$0.77 $0.57 4.17%
9/7/20229/9/2022QQQBull Put SpreadOctober 21, 2022 260/255$0.62 $0.30 6.84%
9/9/20229/15/2022SPYBear Call SpreadOctober 21, 2022 430/435$0.75 $0.25 11.11%
9/13/202210/17/2022IWMIron CondorOctober 21, 2022 208/203 - 163/158$0.77 $0.30 10.40%
10/3/202210/25/2022SPYBull Put SpreadNovember 18, 2022 325/320 $0.54 $0.09 9.89%
10/4/202211/2/2022IWMIron CondorNovember 18, 2022 198/203 - 143/138$0.64 $0.32 6.84%
10/6/202211/2/2022SPYBear Call SpreadNovember 18, 2022 412/416$0.43 $0.28 3.90%
11/16/202211/28/2022IWMIron CondorDecember 16, 2022 205/200 - 162/157$0.75 $0.24 11.36%
11/10/202212/6/2022SPYBear Call SpreadDecember 16, 2022 420/425$0.65 $0.14 11.36%
12/1/202212/6/2022SPYBear Call SpreadJanuary 20, 2023 435/440$0.67 $0.18 10.86%
12/13/202212/15/2022SPYBear Call SpreadJanuary 20, 2023 430/435$0.54 $0.17 7.99%
12/7/20231/6/2023IWMIron CondorJanuary 20, 2023 202/198 - 160/156$0.70 $0.06 19.00%
1/4/20232/1/2023IWMIron CondorFebruary 17, 2023 200/195 - 154/149$0.65 $2.00 -27.00%
1/6/20232/2/2023SPYBear Call SpreadFebruary 17, 2023 415/420 $0.60 $2.50 -38.00%
2/2/20232/15/2023SPYBear Call SpreadMarch 17, 2023 440/445$0.63 $0.15 10.62%
2/10/20232/22/2023DIABear Call SpreadMarch 31, 2023 355/360$0.70 $0.17 11.86%
2/2/20233/1/2023IWMIron CondorMarch 17, 2023 175/180 - 215/220$0.72 $0.51 4.38%
3/6/20233/13/2023DIABear Call SpreadApril 21, 2023 350/355$0.85 $0.17 15.74%
2/23/20233/28/2023SPYIron CondorApril 21, 2023 435/430 - 350/345$0.80 $0.15 14.94%
3/23/20234/11/2023DIABear Call SpreadApril 21, 2023 338/443$0.62 $2.05 -28.60%
3/23/20234/19/2023IWMIron CondorMay 19, 2023 196/191 - 147/142$0.83 $0.23 13.64%
4/12/20234/21/2023DIABear Call SpreadMay 19, 2023 350/355$0.82 $0.44 8.23%
4/21/20235/2/2023SPYIron CondorJune 16, 2023 440/435 - 365/360$0.95 $0.63 6.84%
4/24/20235/10/2023DIABear Call SpreadJune 16, 2023 354/359$0.72 $0.22 11.11%
5/5/20235/24/023SPYBear Call SpreadJune 16, 2023 430/435$0.72 $0.35 7.99%
6/15/20236/22/2023SPYBear Call SpreadAugust 18, 2023 465/470$0.70 $0.24 10.13%
5/26/20236/23/2023IWMIron CondorJuly 21, 2023 191/196 - 156/151$0.79 $0.50 6.15%
5/31/20237/12/2023QQQBear Call SpreadJuly 21, 2023 375/380$0.60 $1.80 -31.60%
6/30/20238/7/2023SPYBear Call SpreadAugust 18, 2023 462/466$0.52 $0.23 7.82%
8/4/20238/11/2023SPYBear Call SpreadSeptember 15, 2023 470/475$0.65 $0.20 9.90%
8/17/20239/13/2023SPYIron CondorOctober 20, 2023 475/470 - 390/385$0.72 $0.25 10.38%
9/6/202310/11/2023IWMIron CondorOctober 20, 2023 204/199 - 169/164$0.62 $0.19 9.41%
165.81%

Volatility Talk

Last week I stated, “The VIX continues to bounce between 17.5 and 20, with the 20 level acting as very strong overhead resistance. My hope is that volatility continues to trade around these levels so opportunities to sell premium are more abundant.” Well, as you can see from the chart of the VIX below, the market pushed back to the 20 level only to be rejected immediately. One thing is certain: Volatility is back! IV ranks have finally pushed higher, which has led to an increase in options premium across the board, and more importantly, an increase in trading opportunities.

COI_QT_101623_VIX.png

Weekly High-Probability Mean Reversion Indicator

Below is my watch list of ETFs and stocks with the most liquid options headed into the week of October 16, 2023.

Here are the various levels I use to determine if an ETF is in an oversold or overbought state.

Very Overboughta reading greater than or equal to 80.0
Overboughtgreater than or equal to 60.0
Neutralbetween 40 to 60
Oversoldless than or equal to 40.0
Very Oversoldless than or equal to 20.0.

Each week I also include the current implied volatility (IV) and IV Rank. I look for an IV rank above 40, preferably higher.

ETF Watch List – Trade Ideas

Exchange Traded FundTicker Symbol IVIV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought
ARK Innovation ETFARKK41.922.731.5
Proshares Bitcoin ETFBITO40.85.841.2
SPDR Dow JonesDIA15.83251.5
iShares MSCI Emerging MarketsEEM19.625.547.1
iShares MSCI EAFEEFA18.136.342.5
iShares MSCI Mexico ETFEWW29.066.735.4
iShares MSCI BrazilEWZ31.012.150.2
iShares China Large-CapFXI30.217.149.9
Vaneck Gold MinersGDX35.635.568.9
SPDR Gold GLD14.768.676.2
iShares High-YieldHYG10.423.936.8
iShares Russell 2000IWM23.038.830.2
SPDR Regional BankKRE37.622.135.8
Vaneck Oil ServicesOIH37.730.458.1
Invesco Nasdaq 100QQQ23.229.250.9
iShares Silver TrustSLV30.84964.9
Vaneck SemiconductorSMH31.329.552.2
SPDR S&P 500 SPY 18.43649.3
iShares 20+ Treasury BondTLT25.356.250.4
United States Oil FundUSO38.166.558.6
Proshares Ultra VIX ShortUVXY116.480.666.3
CBOE Market Volatility IndexVIX102.157.467.1
Barclays S&P 500 VIX ETNVXX80.078.339.7
SPDR BiotechXLB20.924.639.7
SPDR Energy Select XLE27.931.858.1
SPDR FinancialsXLF21.929.848.9
SPDR UtilitiesXLU25.149.953.5
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas ExplorerXOP34.628.764.9
SPDR Retail XRT25.727.436.9

Stock Watch List – Trade Ideas

Stock - Quant TraderTicker Symbol IVIV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought
AppleAAPL29.137.259.4
Bank of AmericaBAC38.842.845.8
Bristol-Myers SquibbBMY25.360.632.6
CitigroupC36.823.560.6
CaterpillarCAT36.969.842.4
ComcastCMCSA29.433.242.3
CostcoCOST22.726.856.3
Cisco SystemsCSCO19.828.647.5
ChevronCVX26.836.247.6
DisneyDIS35.041.264.3
Duke EnergyDUK28.765.150.4
FedexFDX26.725.316.2
Gilead SciencesGILD31.263.975.3
General MotorsGM44.649.625.5
IntelINTC45.654.447.4
Johnson & JohnsonJNJ22.076.143.3
JP MorganJPM28.423.967.7
Coca-ColaKO25.967.131.1
Altria GroupMO23.748.258.1
MerckMRK24.965.849.7
Morgan StanleyMS33.848.226.2
MicrosoftMSFT31.565.855.6
Nextera EnergyNEE43.496.649.1
NvidiaNVDA42.113.753.4
PfizerPFE32.788.625.9
PaypalPYPL54.148.127.4
StarbucksSBUX34.859.140.8
AT&TT3362.135.6
VerizonVZ31.470.628.4
Walgreens Boots AllianceWBA50.357.860.4
Wells FargoWFC38.123.964.9
WalmartWMT22.235.153.6
Exxon MobilXOM29.842.145.2

Weekly Trade Discussion: Open Positions

*Portfolio updated every Monday
Bear Call: SPY November 17, 2023, 452/457

Original trade published on 9-29-2023 (click to see original alert)

Background: At the time of the trade, SPY was trading for roughly 428. We sold the November 17, 2023, SPY 452/457 bear call spread for $0.74. The expected range or move was 410 to 448. The probability of success at the time of the trade was 84.92% and the probability of touch was 28.93%.

Current Thoughts: At the time of the trade SPY was trading for 428.34 and now it sits at 431.50. Our probability sits at a comfortable 85.81% on the call side. Early on in the trade, a move to the downside will obviously help to increase the probabilities on the trade while time decay works its magic in the background, slowly eating away at the options premium of the trade. If I have an opportunity to buy back the spread early for roughly $0.35, I will do so and move on to the next opportunity. The bear call spread is currently trading for $0.64.

Call Side:

COI_QT_101623_SPY_bearcall.png

Bull Put: SPY November 17, 2023, 452/457

Original trade published on 10-6-2023 (click to see original alert)

Background: At the time of the trade, SPY was trading for 429.69. We sold the November 17, 2023, SPY 408/403 bull put spread for $0.58. The expected range or move was 412 to 448. The probability of success at the time of the trade was 80.50% and the probability of touch was 39.82%.

Current Thoughts: At the time of the trade, SPY was trading for 429.69 and now it sits at 431.50. Our probability sits at 81.55% on the put side. If I have an opportunity to buy back the spread early for roughly $0.25, I will do so and move on to the next opportunity. The current price of our bull put spread is $0.55.

Additionally, by adding the bull put spread to the mix we essentially have an iron condor position on when combining our previous SPY bear call spread at the 452/457 call strikes. Our total combined premium in SPY for the November 17, 2023 expiration cycle stands at $1.32 for a potential return of roughly 35%.

Put Side:

COI_QT_101623_SPY_bullput.png

As always, if you have any questions, please feel free to email me at andy@cabotwealth.com.

The next Cabot Options Institute – Quant Trader issue will be

published on October 23, 2023.
Andy Crowder
Andy Crowder
Andy Crowder is a professional options trader, researcher and Chief Analyst of Cabot Options Institute. Formerly with Oppenheimer & Co. in New York, Andy has leveraged his investment experience to develop his statistically based options trading strategy which applies probability theory to option valuations in order to execute risk-controlled trades. This proprietary strategy has been refined through two decades of research and real-world experience and has been featured in the Wall Street Journal, Seeking Alpha, and numerous other financial publications. Andy has helped thousands of option traders learn and implement his meticulous rules-driven options trading strategies through highly attended conferences, one-on-one coaching, webinars, and his work as a financial columnist. He currently resides in Bolton Valley, Vermont and when he’s not trading, teaching and writing about options, he enjoys spending time with his wife and two daughters, backcountry skiing, biking, running and enjoying all things outdoors.
