COI Quant Trader Issue: October 16, 2023

Weekly Commentary

Click here to register for the next subscriber-exclusive event, Thursday, October 19 at 12 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).

We thankfully managed to lock in a return on our October 20, 2023, IWM iron condor. After being tested to the upside and downside over the past month, we were finally given an opportunity to take some profits off the table. We sold the spread for $0.62 and bought it back for $0.19, for a 12.0% return. The trade pushed our total returns to over 165% and our win rate to 87.5% (35/40 winning trades). Fortunately, the portfolio now sits at all-time highs with real potential to increase our returns as we head into the November expiration cycle.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to email me at andy@cabotwealth.com.

Current Portfolio

Open Date Ticker Strategy Trade Open Price Current Price Current Probability Delta 9/29/2023 SPY Bear Call November 17, 2023 452/457 $0.74 $0.63 86.65% -0.06 10/6/2023 SPY Bull Put November 17, 2023 408/403 $0.58 $0.53 80.75% 0.04 Open Date Closed Date Ticker Strategy Trade Open Price Closing Price Return 6/2/2022 6/13/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread July 15, 2022 440/445 $0.70 $0.05 14.94% 6/8/2022 6/17/2022 XOP Bear Call Spread July 15, 2022 190/195 $0.70 $0.04 15.21% 6/22/2022 7/13/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread July 29, 2022 405/410 $0.75 $0.35 8.70% 6/30/2022 7/25/2022 IWM Iron Condor August 19, 2022 195/200 - 145/140 $0.70 $0.34 7.76% 7/8/2022 7/28/2022 GLD Bull Put Spread August 19, 2022 155/150 $0.60 $0.16 9.65% 7/14/2022 8/11/2022 SPY Iron Condor August 19, 2022 417/412 - 335/330 $0.70 $4.10 -68.00% 8/1/2022 8/29/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread September 16, 2022 439/444 $0.70 $0.07 14.42% 8/11/2022 8/29/2022 DIA Bear Call Spread September 23, 2022 350/325 $0.75 $0.08 15.47% 8/11/2022 9/8/2022 IWM Iron Condor September 23, 2022 220/215 - 173/168 $0.77 $0.57 4.17% 9/7/2022 9/9/2022 QQQ Bull Put Spread October 21, 2022 260/255 $0.62 $0.30 6.84% 9/9/2022 9/15/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread October 21, 2022 430/435 $0.75 $0.25 11.11% 9/13/2022 10/17/2022 IWM Iron Condor October 21, 2022 208/203 - 163/158 $0.77 $0.30 10.40% 10/3/2022 10/25/2022 SPY Bull Put Spread November 18, 2022 325/320 $0.54 $0.09 9.89% 10/4/2022 11/2/2022 IWM Iron Condor November 18, 2022 198/203 - 143/138 $0.64 $0.32 6.84% 10/6/2022 11/2/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread November 18, 2022 412/416 $0.43 $0.28 3.90% 11/16/2022 11/28/2022 IWM Iron Condor December 16, 2022 205/200 - 162/157 $0.75 $0.24 11.36% 11/10/2022 12/6/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread December 16, 2022 420/425 $0.65 $0.14 11.36% 12/1/2022 12/6/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread January 20, 2023 435/440 $0.67 $0.18 10.86% 12/13/2022 12/15/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread January 20, 2023 430/435 $0.54 $0.17 7.99% 12/7/2023 1/6/2023 IWM Iron Condor January 20, 2023 202/198 - 160/156 $0.70 $0.06 19.00% 1/4/2023 2/1/2023 IWM Iron Condor February 17, 2023 200/195 - 154/149 $0.65 $2.00 -27.00% 1/6/2023 2/2/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread February 17, 2023 415/420 $0.60 $2.50 -38.00% 2/2/2023 2/15/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread March 17, 2023 440/445 $0.63 $0.15 10.62% 2/10/2023 2/22/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread March 31, 2023 355/360 $0.70 $0.17 11.86% 2/2/2023 3/1/2023 IWM Iron Condor March 17, 2023 175/180 - 215/220 $0.72 $0.51 4.38% 3/6/2023 3/13/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread April 21, 2023 350/355 $0.85 $0.17 15.74% 2/23/2023 3/28/2023 SPY Iron Condor April 21, 2023 435/430 - 350/345 $0.80 $0.15 14.94% 3/23/2023 4/11/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread April 21, 2023 338/443 $0.62 $2.05 -28.60% 3/23/2023 4/19/2023 IWM Iron Condor May 19, 2023 196/191 - 147/142 $0.83 $0.23 13.64% 4/12/2023 4/21/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread May 19, 2023 350/355 $0.82 $0.44 8.23% 4/21/2023 5/2/2023 SPY Iron Condor June 16, 2023 440/435 - 365/360 $0.95 $0.63 6.84% 4/24/2023 5/10/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread June 16, 2023 354/359 $0.72 $0.22 11.11% 5/5/2023 5/24/023 SPY Bear Call Spread June 16, 2023 430/435 $0.72 $0.35 7.99% 6/15/2023 6/22/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread August 18, 2023 465/470 $0.70 $0.24 10.13% 5/26/2023 6/23/2023 IWM Iron Condor July 21, 2023 191/196 - 156/151 $0.79 $0.50 6.15% 5/31/2023 7/12/2023 QQQ Bear Call Spread July 21, 2023 375/380 $0.60 $1.80 -31.60% 6/30/2023 8/7/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread August 18, 2023 462/466 $0.52 $0.23 7.82% 8/4/2023 8/11/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread September 15, 2023 470/475 $0.65 $0.20 9.90% 8/17/2023 9/13/2023 SPY Iron Condor October 20, 2023 475/470 - 390/385 $0.72 $0.25 10.38% 9/6/2023 10/11/2023 IWM Iron Condor October 20, 2023 204/199 - 169/164 $0.62 $0.19 9.41% 165.81%

Volatility Talk

Last week I stated, “The VIX continues to bounce between 17.5 and 20, with the 20 level acting as very strong overhead resistance. My hope is that volatility continues to trade around these levels so opportunities to sell premium are more abundant.” Well, as you can see from the chart of the VIX below, the market pushed back to the 20 level only to be rejected immediately. One thing is certain: Volatility is back! IV ranks have finally pushed higher, which has led to an increase in options premium across the board, and more importantly, an increase in trading opportunities.

Weekly High-Probability Mean Reversion Indicator

Below is my watch list of ETFs and stocks with the most liquid options headed into the week of October 16, 2023.

Here are the various levels I use to determine if an ETF is in an oversold or overbought state.

Very Overbought a reading greater than or equal to 80.0 Overbought greater than or equal to 60.0 Neutral between 40 to 60 Oversold less than or equal to 40.0 Very Oversold less than or equal to 20.0.

Each week I also include the current implied volatility (IV) and IV Rank. I look for an IV rank above 40, preferably higher.

ETF Watch List – Trade Ideas

Exchange Traded Fund Ticker Symbol IV IV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought ARK Innovation ETF ARKK 41.9 22.7 31.5 Proshares Bitcoin ETF BITO 40.8 5.8 41.2 SPDR Dow Jones DIA 15.8 32 51.5 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets EEM 19.6 25.5 47.1 iShares MSCI EAFE EFA 18.1 36.3 42.5 iShares MSCI Mexico ETF EWW 29.0 66.7 35.4 iShares MSCI Brazil EWZ 31.0 12.1 50.2 iShares China Large-Cap FXI 30.2 17.1 49.9 Vaneck Gold Miners GDX 35.6 35.5 68.9 SPDR Gold GLD 14.7 68.6 76.2 iShares High-Yield HYG 10.4 23.9 36.8 iShares Russell 2000 IWM 23.0 38.8 30.2 SPDR Regional Bank KRE 37.6 22.1 35.8 Vaneck Oil Services OIH 37.7 30.4 58.1 Invesco Nasdaq 100 QQQ 23.2 29.2 50.9 iShares Silver Trust SLV 30.8 49 64.9 Vaneck Semiconductor SMH 31.3 29.5 52.2 SPDR S&P 500 SPY 18.4 36 49.3 iShares 20+ Treasury Bond TLT 25.3 56.2 50.4 United States Oil Fund USO 38.1 66.5 58.6 Proshares Ultra VIX Short UVXY 116.4 80.6 66.3 CBOE Market Volatility Index VIX 102.1 57.4 67.1 Barclays S&P 500 VIX ETN VXX 80.0 78.3 39.7 SPDR Biotech XLB 20.9 24.6 39.7 SPDR Energy Select XLE 27.9 31.8 58.1 SPDR Financials XLF 21.9 29.8 48.9 SPDR Utilities XLU 25.1 49.9 53.5 SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explorer XOP 34.6 28.7 64.9 SPDR Retail XRT 25.7 27.4 36.9

Stock Watch List – Trade Ideas

Stock - Quant Trader Ticker Symbol IV IV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought Apple AAPL 29.1 37.2 59.4 Bank of America BAC 38.8 42.8 45.8 Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY 25.3 60.6 32.6 Citigroup C 36.8 23.5 60.6 Caterpillar CAT 36.9 69.8 42.4 Comcast CMCSA 29.4 33.2 42.3 Costco COST 22.7 26.8 56.3 Cisco Systems CSCO 19.8 28.6 47.5 Chevron CVX 26.8 36.2 47.6 Disney DIS 35.0 41.2 64.3 Duke Energy DUK 28.7 65.1 50.4 Fedex FDX 26.7 25.3 16.2 Gilead Sciences GILD 31.2 63.9 75.3 General Motors GM 44.6 49.6 25.5 Intel INTC 45.6 54.4 47.4 Johnson & Johnson JNJ 22.0 76.1 43.3 JP Morgan JPM 28.4 23.9 67.7 Coca-Cola KO 25.9 67.1 31.1 Altria Group MO 23.7 48.2 58.1 Merck MRK 24.9 65.8 49.7 Morgan Stanley MS 33.8 48.2 26.2 Microsoft MSFT 31.5 65.8 55.6 Nextera Energy NEE 43.4 96.6 49.1 Nvidia NVDA 42.1 13.7 53.4 Pfizer PFE 32.7 88.6 25.9 Paypal PYPL 54.1 48.1 27.4 Starbucks SBUX 34.8 59.1 40.8 AT&T T 33 62.1 35.6 Verizon VZ 31.4 70.6 28.4 Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA 50.3 57.8 60.4 Wells Fargo WFC 38.1 23.9 64.9 Walmart WMT 22.2 35.1 53.6 Exxon Mobil XOM 29.8 42.1 45.2

Weekly Trade Discussion: Open Positions

*Portfolio updated every Monday

Bear Call: SPY November 17, 2023, 452/457

Original trade published on 9-29-2023 (click to see original alert)

Background: At the time of the trade, SPY was trading for roughly 428. We sold the November 17, 2023, SPY 452/457 bear call spread for $0.74. The expected range or move was 410 to 448. The probability of success at the time of the trade was 84.92% and the probability of touch was 28.93%.

Current Thoughts: At the time of the trade SPY was trading for 428.34 and now it sits at 431.50. Our probability sits at a comfortable 85.81% on the call side. Early on in the trade, a move to the downside will obviously help to increase the probabilities on the trade while time decay works its magic in the background, slowly eating away at the options premium of the trade. If I have an opportunity to buy back the spread early for roughly $0.35, I will do so and move on to the next opportunity. The bear call spread is currently trading for $0.64.

Call Side:

Bull Put: SPY November 17, 2023, 452/457

Original trade published on 10-6-2023 (click to see original alert)

Background: At the time of the trade, SPY was trading for 429.69. We sold the November 17, 2023, SPY 408/403 bull put spread for $0.58. The expected range or move was 412 to 448. The probability of success at the time of the trade was 80.50% and the probability of touch was 39.82%.

Current Thoughts: At the time of the trade, SPY was trading for 429.69 and now it sits at 431.50. Our probability sits at 81.55% on the put side. If I have an opportunity to buy back the spread early for roughly $0.25, I will do so and move on to the next opportunity. The current price of our bull put spread is $0.55.

Additionally, by adding the bull put spread to the mix we essentially have an iron condor position on when combining our previous SPY bear call spread at the 452/457 call strikes. Our total combined premium in SPY for the November 17, 2023 expiration cycle stands at $1.32 for a potential return of roughly 35%.

Put Side:

As always, if you have any questions, please feel free to email me at andy@cabotwealth.com.

The next Cabot Options Institute – Quant Trader issue will be

published on October 23, 2023.