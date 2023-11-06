Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Quant Trader
Expert-Level Options for Sophisticated Traders
Premium Options Advisories  Cabot Options Institute Quant Trader

COI Quant Trader Issue: November 6, 2023

We took our first loss since early July and, admittedly, I thought we were in for a nice return. The five-day, snapback rally of 6%+ last week caught everyone off-guard. Yes, we all knew we were in short-term oversold territory, so a push higher was anticipated, but certainly not on the magnitude of 6%+.

At the time of the trade, with 21 days left until expiration, our probability of success on the trade was 86.76%.

November 6, 2023
Andy Crowder

Weekly Commentary

COI_QT_110623_SPY_oldtrade.png

But look at the probabilities going out just 7 days. There was only a 4.57% chance of SPY touching 430 and less than a 3% chance (100% – 97.68%) that SPY would actually finish above that level at the close last Friday. SPY closed at 434.69. And even if SPY had pushed as much as 3% higher, we would still be on the dance floor as time decay would have really helped us out with the VIX falling below 15 at the close on Friday.

COI_QT_110623_SPY_probability.png

It’s just another reminder to keep risk management at the forefront of all your trading/investment endeavors … starting with a consistent and disciplined approach to position size.

COI_QT_110623_disciplined.png

I plan on adding one, if not two, positions early this week to take advantage of the two upside gaps in SPY which have resulted in the short-term extreme overbought readings over various time frames in numerous ETFs and stocks.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to email me at andy@cabotwealth.com.

Current Portfolio

Open DateTickerStrategyTradeOpen PriceCurrent PriceCurrent ProbabilityDelta
10/31/2023SPYIron CondorDecember 15, 2023 450/445 - 380/375$0.77 $1.69 67.43% - 95.40%-0.09
Open DateClosed DateTickerStrategy TradeOpen PriceClosing PriceReturn
6/2/20226/13/2022SPYBear Call SpreadJuly 15, 2022 440/445 $0.70 $0.05 14.94%
6/8/20226/17/2022XOPBear Call SpreadJuly 15, 2022 190/195$0.70 $0.04 15.21%
6/22/20227/13/2022SPYBear Call SpreadJuly 29, 2022 405/410$0.75 $0.35 8.70%
6/30/20227/25/2022IWMIron CondorAugust 19, 2022 195/200 - 145/140$0.70 $0.34 7.76%
7/8/20227/28/2022GLDBull Put SpreadAugust 19, 2022 155/150 $0.60 $0.16 9.65%
7/14/20228/11/2022SPYIron CondorAugust 19, 2022 417/412 - 335/330$0.70 $4.10 -68.00%
8/1/20228/29/2022SPYBear Call SpreadSeptember 16, 2022 439/444$0.70 $0.07 14.42%
8/11/20228/29/2022DIABear Call SpreadSeptember 23, 2022 350/325$0.75 $0.08 15.47%
8/11/20229/8/2022IWMIron CondorSeptember 23, 2022 220/215 - 173/168$0.77 $0.57 4.17%
9/7/20229/9/2022QQQBull Put SpreadOctober 21, 2022 260/255$0.62 $0.30 6.84%
9/9/20229/15/2022SPYBear Call SpreadOctober 21, 2022 430/435$0.75 $0.25 11.11%
9/13/202210/17/2022IWMIron CondorOctober 21, 2022 208/203 - 163/158$0.77 $0.30 10.40%
10/3/202210/25/2022SPYBull Put SpreadNovember 18, 2022 325/320 $0.54 $0.09 9.89%
10/4/202211/2/2022IWMIron CondorNovember 18, 2022 198/203 - 143/138$0.64 $0.32 6.84%
10/6/202211/2/2022SPYBear Call SpreadNovember 18, 2022 412/416$0.43 $0.28 3.90%
11/16/202211/28/2022IWMIron CondorDecember 16, 2022 205/200 - 162/157$0.75 $0.24 11.36%
11/10/202212/6/2022SPYBear Call SpreadDecember 16, 2022 420/425$0.65 $0.14 11.36%
12/1/202212/6/2022SPYBear Call SpreadJanuary 20, 2023 435/440$0.67 $0.18 10.86%
12/13/202212/15/2022SPYBear Call SpreadJanuary 20, 2023 430/435$0.54 $0.17 7.99%
12/7/20231/6/2023IWMIron CondorJanuary 20, 2023 202/198 - 160/156$0.70 $0.06 19.00%
1/4/20232/1/2023IWMIron CondorFebruary 17, 2023 200/195 - 154/149$0.65 $2.00 -27.00%
1/6/20232/2/2023SPYBear Call SpreadFebruary 17, 2023 415/420 $0.60 $2.50 -38.00%
2/2/20232/15/2023SPYBear Call SpreadMarch 17, 2023 440/445$0.63 $0.15 10.62%
2/10/20232/22/2023DIABear Call SpreadMarch 31, 2023 355/360$0.70 $0.17 11.86%
2/2/20233/1/2023IWMIron CondorMarch 17, 2023 175/180 - 215/220$0.72 $0.51 4.38%
3/6/20233/13/2023DIABear Call SpreadApril 21, 2023 350/355$0.85 $0.17 15.74%
2/23/20233/28/2023SPYIron CondorApril 21, 2023 435/430 - 350/345$0.80 $0.15 14.94%
3/23/20234/11/2023DIABear Call SpreadApril 21, 2023 338/443$0.62 $2.05 -28.60%
3/23/20234/19/2023IWMIron CondorMay 19, 2023 196/191 - 147/142$0.83 $0.23 13.64%
4/12/20234/21/2023DIABear Call SpreadMay 19, 2023 350/355$0.82 $0.44 8.23%
4/21/20235/2/2023SPYIron CondorJune 16, 2023 440/435 - 365/360$0.95 $0.63 6.84%
4/24/20235/10/2023DIABear Call SpreadJune 16, 2023 354/359$0.72 $0.22 11.11%
5/5/20235/24/023SPYBear Call SpreadJune 16, 2023 430/435$0.72 $0.35 7.99%
6/15/20236/22/2023SPYBear Call SpreadAugust 18, 2023 465/470$0.70 $0.24 10.13%
5/26/20236/23/2023IWMIron CondorJuly 21, 2023 191/196 - 156/151$0.79 $0.50 6.15%
5/31/20237/12/2023QQQBear Call SpreadJuly 21, 2023 375/380$0.60 $1.80 -31.60%
6/30/20238/7/2023SPYBear Call SpreadAugust 18, 2023 462/466$0.52 $0.23 7.82%
8/4/20238/11/2023SPYBear Call SpreadSeptember 15, 2023 470/475$0.65 $0.20 9.90%
8/17/20239/13/2023SPYIron CondorOctober 20, 2023 475/470 - 390/385$0.72 $0.25 10.38%
9/6/202310/11/2023IWMIron CondorOctober 20, 2023 204/199 - 169/164$0.62 $0.19 9.41%
* 9/29/202310/27/2023SPYBear Call SpreadNovember 17, 2023 452/457$0.74 $0.03
*10/6/202311/3/2023SPYBull Put SpreadNovember 17, 2023 408/403$0.58
* 10/27/202311/3/2023SPYBear Call SpreadNovember 17, 2023 430/435$0.58 $3.50 -33.20%

Volatility Talk

Volatility took a tumble last week closing the week out just below 15, at 14.91. Now the “fear gauge” is in short-term oversold territory. Of course, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the VIX test the lows established in October before a “reversion to the mean” event occurs. Given all the geopolitical turmoil, etc., I wouldn’t think sitting at current levels (or lower) will last … just a worthless hunch.

COI_QT_110623_VIX.png

Weekly High-Probability Mean Reversion Indicator

Below is my watch list of ETFs and stocks with the most liquid options headed into the week of November 6, 2023.

Here are the various levels I use to determine if an ETF is in an oversold or overbought state.

Very Overboughta reading greater than or equal to 80.0
Overboughtgreater than or equal to 60.0
Neutralbetween 40 to 60
Oversoldless than or equal to 40.0
Very Oversoldless than or equal to 20.0.

Each week I also include the current implied volatility (IV) and IV Rank. I look for an IV rank above 40, preferably higher.

ETF Watch List – Trade Ideas

Exchange Traded FundTicker Symbol IVIV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought
ARK Innovation ETFARKK38.921.375.3
Proshares Bitcoin ETFBITO71.032.968.8
SPDR Dow JonesDIA12.717.871
iShares MSCI Emerging MarketsEEM17.017.173.5
iShares MSCI EAFEEFA15.022.375.4
iShares MSCI Mexico ETFEWW22.628.183.9
iShares MSCI BrazilEWZ31.2973.6
iShares China Large-CapFXI30.016.862.4
Vaneck Gold MinersGDX33.831.963.9
SPDR Gold GLD13.727.267
iShares High-YieldHYG8.526.383.4
iShares Russell 2000IWM21.732.172.6
SPDR Regional BankKRE31.012.277.9
Vaneck Oil ServicesOIH30.91755.2
Invesco Nasdaq 100QQQ19.010.869.2
iShares Silver TrustSLV27.429.960.2
Vaneck SemiconductorSMH27.518.771.8
SPDR S&P 500 SPY 15.119.170.4
iShares 20+ Treasury BondTLT20.954.667.1
United States Oil FundUSO38.048.938.2
Proshares Ultra VIX ShortUVXY97.81528.7
CBOE Market Volatility IndexVIX82.14526.7
Barclays S&P 500 VIX ETNVXX66.715.828.9
SPDR BiotechXLB15.917.273
SPDR Energy Select XLE22.715.447
SPDR FinancialsXLF16.4972.9
SPDR UtilitiesXLU18.933.873.9
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas ExplorerXOP28.415.355
SPDR Retail XRT23.724.176.8

Stock Watch List – Trade Ideas

IVIV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought
22.09.662.9
28.219.375.2
19.622.543.5
25.88.675
24.919.544.4
22.69.760.4
17.612.859
25.444.758.7
22.521.834.6
35.940.968.8
20.836.666.4
23.910.661.8
32.057.374.8
34.734.761.2
29.7-5.472.6
17.836.553.9
19.99.259.4
17.232.365.6
19.427.844.7
18.512.052.3
23.612.768.1
21.26.076.4
25.030.569.4
28.450.667.3
27.353.854.6
33.416.566.4
19.54.881.1
20.6769.4
19.28.575.9
35.544.959.8
267.869.8
21.640.164.1
23.317.547.6

Weekly Trade Discussion: Open Positions

*Portfolio updated every Monday
Iron Condor: SPY December 15, 2023, 450/445 – 380/375

Original trade published on 10-31-2023 (click to see original alert)

Background: At the time of the trade, SPY was trading for roughly 418. We sold the December 15, 2023, SPY 450/445 – 380/375 iron condor for $0.77. The expected range or move was 398 to 438. The probability of success at the time of the trade was 89.45% on the call side and 88.67% on the put side.

Current Thoughts: At the time of the trade SPY was trading for 418 and now it sits at 434.69. Admittedly, we are early in the trade, but our probability only sits at 67.77% on the call side, but a comfortable 95.38% on the put side. We will need to keep a close eye on the call side of the trade just in case SPY continues to rally.

Call Side:

COI_QT_110623_SPY_bearcall.png

Put Side:

COI_QT_110623_SPY_bullput.png

As always, if you have any questions, please feel free to email me at andy@cabotwealth.com.

The next Cabot Options Institute – Quant Trader issue will be

published on November 13, 2023.
Andy Crowder
Andy Crowder
Andy Crowder
