COI Quant Trader Issue: November 6, 2023

We took our first loss since early July and, admittedly, I thought we were in for a nice return. The five-day, snapback rally of 6%+ last week caught everyone off-guard. Yes, we all knew we were in short-term oversold territory, so a push higher was anticipated, but certainly not on the magnitude of 6%+.

At the time of the trade, with 21 days left until expiration, our probability of success on the trade was 86.76%.

But look at the probabilities going out just 7 days. There was only a 4.57% chance of SPY touching 430 and less than a 3% chance (100% – 97.68%) that SPY would actually finish above that level at the close last Friday. SPY closed at 434.69. And even if SPY had pushed as much as 3% higher, we would still be on the dance floor as time decay would have really helped us out with the VIX falling below 15 at the close on Friday.

It’s just another reminder to keep risk management at the forefront of all your trading/investment endeavors … starting with a consistent and disciplined approach to position size.

I plan on adding one, if not two, positions early this week to take advantage of the two upside gaps in SPY which have resulted in the short-term extreme overbought readings over various time frames in numerous ETFs and stocks.

Open Date Ticker Strategy Trade Open Price Current Price Current Probability Delta 10/31/2023 SPY Iron Condor December 15, 2023 450/445 - 380/375 $0.77 $1.69 67.43% - 95.40% -0.09 Open Date Closed Date Ticker Strategy Trade Open Price Closing Price Return 6/2/2022 6/13/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread July 15, 2022 440/445 $0.70 $0.05 14.94% 6/8/2022 6/17/2022 XOP Bear Call Spread July 15, 2022 190/195 $0.70 $0.04 15.21% 6/22/2022 7/13/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread July 29, 2022 405/410 $0.75 $0.35 8.70% 6/30/2022 7/25/2022 IWM Iron Condor August 19, 2022 195/200 - 145/140 $0.70 $0.34 7.76% 7/8/2022 7/28/2022 GLD Bull Put Spread August 19, 2022 155/150 $0.60 $0.16 9.65% 7/14/2022 8/11/2022 SPY Iron Condor August 19, 2022 417/412 - 335/330 $0.70 $4.10 -68.00% 8/1/2022 8/29/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread September 16, 2022 439/444 $0.70 $0.07 14.42% 8/11/2022 8/29/2022 DIA Bear Call Spread September 23, 2022 350/325 $0.75 $0.08 15.47% 8/11/2022 9/8/2022 IWM Iron Condor September 23, 2022 220/215 - 173/168 $0.77 $0.57 4.17% 9/7/2022 9/9/2022 QQQ Bull Put Spread October 21, 2022 260/255 $0.62 $0.30 6.84% 9/9/2022 9/15/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread October 21, 2022 430/435 $0.75 $0.25 11.11% 9/13/2022 10/17/2022 IWM Iron Condor October 21, 2022 208/203 - 163/158 $0.77 $0.30 10.40% 10/3/2022 10/25/2022 SPY Bull Put Spread November 18, 2022 325/320 $0.54 $0.09 9.89% 10/4/2022 11/2/2022 IWM Iron Condor November 18, 2022 198/203 - 143/138 $0.64 $0.32 6.84% 10/6/2022 11/2/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread November 18, 2022 412/416 $0.43 $0.28 3.90% 11/16/2022 11/28/2022 IWM Iron Condor December 16, 2022 205/200 - 162/157 $0.75 $0.24 11.36% 11/10/2022 12/6/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread December 16, 2022 420/425 $0.65 $0.14 11.36% 12/1/2022 12/6/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread January 20, 2023 435/440 $0.67 $0.18 10.86% 12/13/2022 12/15/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread January 20, 2023 430/435 $0.54 $0.17 7.99% 12/7/2023 1/6/2023 IWM Iron Condor January 20, 2023 202/198 - 160/156 $0.70 $0.06 19.00% 1/4/2023 2/1/2023 IWM Iron Condor February 17, 2023 200/195 - 154/149 $0.65 $2.00 -27.00% 1/6/2023 2/2/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread February 17, 2023 415/420 $0.60 $2.50 -38.00% 2/2/2023 2/15/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread March 17, 2023 440/445 $0.63 $0.15 10.62% 2/10/2023 2/22/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread March 31, 2023 355/360 $0.70 $0.17 11.86% 2/2/2023 3/1/2023 IWM Iron Condor March 17, 2023 175/180 - 215/220 $0.72 $0.51 4.38% 3/6/2023 3/13/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread April 21, 2023 350/355 $0.85 $0.17 15.74% 2/23/2023 3/28/2023 SPY Iron Condor April 21, 2023 435/430 - 350/345 $0.80 $0.15 14.94% 3/23/2023 4/11/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread April 21, 2023 338/443 $0.62 $2.05 -28.60% 3/23/2023 4/19/2023 IWM Iron Condor May 19, 2023 196/191 - 147/142 $0.83 $0.23 13.64% 4/12/2023 4/21/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread May 19, 2023 350/355 $0.82 $0.44 8.23% 4/21/2023 5/2/2023 SPY Iron Condor June 16, 2023 440/435 - 365/360 $0.95 $0.63 6.84% 4/24/2023 5/10/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread June 16, 2023 354/359 $0.72 $0.22 11.11% 5/5/2023 5/24/023 SPY Bear Call Spread June 16, 2023 430/435 $0.72 $0.35 7.99% 6/15/2023 6/22/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread August 18, 2023 465/470 $0.70 $0.24 10.13% 5/26/2023 6/23/2023 IWM Iron Condor July 21, 2023 191/196 - 156/151 $0.79 $0.50 6.15% 5/31/2023 7/12/2023 QQQ Bear Call Spread July 21, 2023 375/380 $0.60 $1.80 -31.60% 6/30/2023 8/7/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread August 18, 2023 462/466 $0.52 $0.23 7.82% 8/4/2023 8/11/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread September 15, 2023 470/475 $0.65 $0.20 9.90% 8/17/2023 9/13/2023 SPY Iron Condor October 20, 2023 475/470 - 390/385 $0.72 $0.25 10.38% 9/6/2023 10/11/2023 IWM Iron Condor October 20, 2023 204/199 - 169/164 $0.62 $0.19 9.41% * 9/29/2023 10/27/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread November 17, 2023 452/457 $0.74 $0.03 *10/6/2023 11/3/2023 SPY Bull Put Spread November 17, 2023 408/403 $0.58 * 10/27/2023 11/3/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread November 17, 2023 430/435 $0.58 $3.50 -33.20%

Volatility took a tumble last week closing the week out just below 15, at 14.91. Now the “fear gauge” is in short-term oversold territory. Of course, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the VIX test the lows established in October before a “reversion to the mean” event occurs. Given all the geopolitical turmoil, etc., I wouldn’t think sitting at current levels (or lower) will last … just a worthless hunch.

Below is my watch list of ETFs and stocks with the most liquid options headed into the week of November 6, 2023.

Here are the various levels I use to determine if an ETF is in an oversold or overbought state.

Very Overbought a reading greater than or equal to 80.0 Overbought greater than or equal to 60.0 Neutral between 40 to 60 Oversold less than or equal to 40.0 Very Oversold less than or equal to 20.0.

Each week I also include the current implied volatility (IV) and IV Rank. I look for an IV rank above 40, preferably higher.

Exchange Traded Fund Ticker Symbol IV IV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought ARK Innovation ETF ARKK 38.9 21.3 75.3 Proshares Bitcoin ETF BITO 71.0 32.9 68.8 SPDR Dow Jones DIA 12.7 17.8 71 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets EEM 17.0 17.1 73.5 iShares MSCI EAFE EFA 15.0 22.3 75.4 iShares MSCI Mexico ETF EWW 22.6 28.1 83.9 iShares MSCI Brazil EWZ 31.2 9 73.6 iShares China Large-Cap FXI 30.0 16.8 62.4 Vaneck Gold Miners GDX 33.8 31.9 63.9 SPDR Gold GLD 13.7 27.2 67 iShares High-Yield HYG 8.5 26.3 83.4 iShares Russell 2000 IWM 21.7 32.1 72.6 SPDR Regional Bank KRE 31.0 12.2 77.9 Vaneck Oil Services OIH 30.9 17 55.2 Invesco Nasdaq 100 QQQ 19.0 10.8 69.2 iShares Silver Trust SLV 27.4 29.9 60.2 Vaneck Semiconductor SMH 27.5 18.7 71.8 SPDR S&P 500 SPY 15.1 19.1 70.4 iShares 20+ Treasury Bond TLT 20.9 54.6 67.1 United States Oil Fund USO 38.0 48.9 38.2 Proshares Ultra VIX Short UVXY 97.8 15 28.7 CBOE Market Volatility Index VIX 82.1 45 26.7 Barclays S&P 500 VIX ETN VXX 66.7 15.8 28.9 SPDR Biotech XLB 15.9 17.2 73 SPDR Energy Select XLE 22.7 15.4 47 SPDR Financials XLF 16.4 9 72.9 SPDR Utilities XLU 18.9 33.8 73.9 SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explorer XOP 28.4 15.3 55 SPDR Retail XRT 23.7 24.1 76.8

IV IV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought 22.0 9.6 62.9 28.2 19.3 75.2 19.6 22.5 43.5 25.8 8.6 75 24.9 19.5 44.4 22.6 9.7 60.4 17.6 12.8 59 25.4 44.7 58.7 22.5 21.8 34.6 35.9 40.9 68.8 20.8 36.6 66.4 23.9 10.6 61.8 32.0 57.3 74.8 34.7 34.7 61.2 29.7 -5.4 72.6 17.8 36.5 53.9 19.9 9.2 59.4 17.2 32.3 65.6 19.4 27.8 44.7 18.5 12.0 52.3 23.6 12.7 68.1 21.2 6.0 76.4 25.0 30.5 69.4 28.4 50.6 67.3 27.3 53.8 54.6 33.4 16.5 66.4 19.5 4.8 81.1 20.6 7 69.4 19.2 8.5 75.9 35.5 44.9 59.8 26 7.8 69.8 21.6 40.1 64.1 23.3 17.5 47.6

Iron Condor: SPY December 15, 2023, 450/445 – 380/375

Original trade published on 10-31-2023 (click to see original alert)

Background: At the time of the trade, SPY was trading for roughly 418. We sold the December 15, 2023, SPY 450/445 – 380/375 iron condor for $0.77. The expected range or move was 398 to 438. The probability of success at the time of the trade was 89.45% on the call side and 88.67% on the put side.

Current Thoughts: At the time of the trade SPY was trading for 418 and now it sits at 434.69. Admittedly, we are early in the trade, but our probability only sits at 67.77% on the call side, but a comfortable 95.38% on the put side. We will need to keep a close eye on the call side of the trade just in case SPY continues to rally.

Call Side:

Put Side:

