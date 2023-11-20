COI Quant Trader Issue: November 20, 2023

Weekly Commentary

As we enter the holiday-shortened week, we have one open position. My intent is to add another trade this week, so we have at least two positions headed into the December expiration cycle. Other than that there isn’t much to discuss at the moment.

I hope all of you have a wonderful Thanksgiving and for those outside of the U.S., well, enjoy the holiday-shortened trading week as we will be ramping things up as we head into 2024. I will be adding a few additional trades in the standard, highly liquid ETFs we follow, plus I plan on adding a few individual stocks to the mix.

As always, if you have any questions, please do not hesitate to email me at andy@cabotwealth.com.

Current Portfolio

Open Date Ticker Strategy Trade Open Price Current Price Current Probability Delta 11/6/2023 SPY Bear Call December 15, 2023 456/461 $0.58 $1.71 62.67% -0.13 Open Date Closed Date Ticker Strategy Trade Open Price Closing Price Return 6/2/2022 6/13/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread July 15, 2022 440/445 $0.70 $0.05 14.94% 6/8/2022 6/17/2022 XOP Bear Call Spread July 15, 2022 190/195 $0.70 $0.04 15.21% 6/22/2022 7/13/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread July 29, 2022 405/410 $0.75 $0.35 8.70% 6/30/2022 7/25/2022 IWM Iron Condor August 19, 2022 195/200 - 145/140 $0.70 $0.34 7.76% 7/8/2022 7/28/2022 GLD Bull Put Spread August 19, 2022 155/150 $0.60 $0.16 9.65% 7/14/2022 8/11/2022 SPY Iron Condor August 19, 2022 417/412 - 335/330 $0.70 $4.10 -68.00% 8/1/2022 8/29/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread September 16, 2022 439/444 $0.70 $0.07 14.42% 8/11/2022 8/29/2022 DIA Bear Call Spread September 23, 2022 350/325 $0.75 $0.08 15.47% 8/11/2022 9/8/2022 IWM Iron Condor September 23, 2022 220/215 - 173/168 $0.77 $0.57 4.17% 9/7/2022 9/9/2022 QQQ Bull Put Spread October 21, 2022 260/255 $0.62 $0.30 6.84% 9/9/2022 9/15/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread October 21, 2022 430/435 $0.75 $0.25 11.11% 9/13/2022 10/17/2022 IWM Iron Condor October 21, 2022 208/203 - 163/158 $0.77 $0.30 10.40% 10/3/2022 10/25/2022 SPY Bull Put Spread November 18, 2022 325/320 $0.54 $0.09 9.89% 10/4/2022 11/2/2022 IWM Iron Condor November 18, 2022 198/203 - 143/138 $0.64 $0.32 6.84% 10/6/2022 11/2/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread November 18, 2022 412/416 $0.43 $0.28 3.90% 11/16/2022 11/28/2022 IWM Iron Condor December 16, 2022 205/200 - 162/157 $0.75 $0.24 11.36% 11/10/2022 12/6/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread December 16, 2022 420/425 $0.65 $0.14 11.36% 12/1/2022 12/6/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread January 20, 2023 435/440 $0.67 $0.18 10.86% 12/13/2022 12/15/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread January 20, 2023 430/435 $0.54 $0.17 7.99% 12/7/2023 1/6/2023 IWM Iron Condor January 20, 2023 202/198 - 160/156 $0.70 $0.06 19.00% 1/4/2023 2/1/2023 IWM Iron Condor February 17, 2023 200/195 - 154/149 $0.65 $2.00 -27.00% 1/6/2023 2/2/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread February 17, 2023 415/420 $0.60 $2.50 -38.00% 2/2/2023 2/15/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread March 17, 2023 440/445 $0.63 $0.15 10.62% 2/10/2023 2/22/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread March 31, 2023 355/360 $0.70 $0.17 11.86% 2/2/2023 3/1/2023 IWM Iron Condor March 17, 2023 175/180 - 215/220 $0.72 $0.51 4.38% 3/6/2023 3/13/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread April 21, 2023 350/355 $0.85 $0.17 15.74% 2/23/2023 3/28/2023 SPY Iron Condor April 21, 2023 435/430 - 350/345 $0.80 $0.15 14.94% 3/23/2023 4/11/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread April 21, 2023 338/443 $0.62 $2.05 -28.60% 3/23/2023 4/19/2023 IWM Iron Condor May 19, 2023 196/191 - 147/142 $0.83 $0.23 13.64% 4/12/2023 4/21/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread May 19, 2023 350/355 $0.82 $0.44 8.23% 4/21/2023 5/2/2023 SPY Iron Condor June 16, 2023 440/435 - 365/360 $0.95 $0.63 6.84% 4/24/2023 5/10/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread June 16, 2023 354/359 $0.72 $0.22 11.11% 5/5/2023 5/24/023 SPY Bear Call Spread June 16, 2023 430/435 $0.72 $0.35 7.99% 6/15/2023 6/22/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread August 18, 2023 465/470 $0.70 $0.24 10.13% 5/26/2023 6/23/2023 IWM Iron Condor July 21, 2023 191/196 - 156/151 $0.79 $0.50 6.15% 5/31/2023 7/12/2023 QQQ Bear Call Spread July 21, 2023 375/380 $0.60 $1.80 -31.60% 6/30/2023 8/7/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread August 18, 2023 462/466 $0.52 $0.23 7.82% 8/4/2023 8/11/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread September 15, 2023 470/475 $0.65 $0.20 9.90% 8/17/2023 9/13/2023 SPY Iron Condor October 20, 2023 475/470 - 390/385 $0.72 $0.25 10.38% 9/6/2023 10/11/2023 IWM Iron Condor October 20, 2023 204/199 - 169/164 $0.62 $0.19 9.41% * 9/29/2023 10/27/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread November 17, 2023 452/457 $0.74 $0.03 16.60% *10/6/2023 11/3/2023 SPY Bull Put Spread November 17, 2023 408/403 $0.58 $0.03 12.36% * 10/27/2023 11/3/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread November 17, 2023 430/435 $0.58 $3.50 -33.20% 10/31/2023 11/14/2023 SPY Iron Condor December 15, 2023 450/445 - 380/375 $0.77 $3.00 -44.60%

Volatility Talk

The investor’s fear gauge, otherwise known as the VIX, continued to push further into short-term oversold territory this past week. As a result, not much has changed, and my sentiment remains the same: I wouldn’t be surprised to see the VIX test the lows established in October before a reversion to the mean event occurs. And given all the geopolitical turmoil, etc., I don’t think sitting at current levels (or lower) will last. With the VIX at 13.80 we’ve now hit the high side of the range of established lows set back during the late-June to September period. It will be interesting to see if volatility trades around this area into the new year or simply mean reverts over the next few trading sessions. As it stands, our current position would love for the latter to occur sooner than later. And, of course, we would love to see higher levels of implied volatility so that we have the opportunity to sell options premium at higher levels.

Weekly High-Probability Mean Reversion Indicator

Below is my watch list of ETFs and stocks with the most liquid options headed into the week of November 20, 2023.

Here are the various levels I use to determine if an ETF is in an oversold or overbought state.

Very Overbought a reading greater than or equal to 80.0 Overbought greater than or equal to 60.0 Neutral between 40 to 60 Oversold less than or equal to 40.0 Very Oversold less than or equal to 20.0.

Each week I also include the current implied volatility (IV) and IV Rank. I look for an IV rank above 40, preferably higher.

ETF Watch List – Trade Ideas

Exchange Traded Fund Ticker Symbol IV IV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought ARK Innovation ETF ARKK 37.3 16.7 73.9 Proshares Bitcoin ETF BITO 63.5 40.6 56 SPDR Dow Jones DIA 11.7 10.9 76.7 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets EEM 17.2 24.1 68 iShares MSCI EAFE EFA 12.7 13 83.4 iShares MSCI Mexico ETF EWW 21.1 20.3 78.2 iShares MSCI Brazil EWZ 30.9 11.3 75.9 iShares China Large-Cap FXI 29.2 13.3 48.7 Vaneck Gold Miners GDX 32.3 32.1 53.7 SPDR Gold GLD 12.9 21 60.5 iShares High-Yield HYG 7.7 26.1 70.8 iShares Russell 2000 IWM 21.1 29.4 67.2 SPDR Regional Bank KRE 31.3 10.8 72.5 Vaneck Oil Services OIH 32.0 21.5 42.1 Invesco Nasdaq 100 QQQ 17.8 3.7 80.4 iShares Silver Trust SLV 26.5 24.1 72.1 Vaneck Semiconductor SMH 26.2 13.6 86.5 SPDR S&P 500 SPY 14.2 13.4 81.7 iShares 20+ Treasury Bond TLT 18.5 36.3 64.9 United States Oil Fund USO 40.8 59.8 42 Proshares Ultra VIX Short UVXY 101.7 20.1 21.2 CBOE Market Volatility Index VIX 85.6 44.6 30.6 Barclays S&P 500 VIX ETN VXX 69.3 19.6 20.6 SPDR Biotech XLB 15.1 12.7 74.3 SPDR Energy Select XLE 22.4 14.6 50.5 SPDR Financials XLF 15.6 4.1 83.9 SPDR Utilities XLU 18.1 34.8 66.5 SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explorer XOP 28.7 16.3 46.8 SPDR Retail XRT 26.7 34.4 63.3

Stock Watch List – Trade Ideas

Stock - Quant Trader Ticker Symbol IV IV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought Apple AAPL 21.0 3.9 80.8 Bank of America BAC 27.6 17.7 80.4 Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY 24.0 51.6 39.9 Citigroup C 26.2 9.3 83.4 Caterpillar CAT 24.4 15.2 67.7 Comcast CMCSA 22.7 14.3 55.6 Costco COST 21.3 32.5 53.2 Cisco Systems CSCO 18.6 14.2 19.2 Chevron CVX 22.0 18.5 44.6 Disney DIS 24.4 1.4 78.6 Duke Energy DUK 19.1 22.3 59.6 Fedex FDX 26.6 19.7 68.2 Gilead Sciences GILD 22.6 25.1 40.4 General Motors GM 37.0 44.9 50.8 Intel INTC 32.8 13.4 85.3 Johnson & Johnson JNJ 18.8 46.8 53.6 JP Morgan JPM 18.9 4.2 84.9 Coca-Cola KO 16.5 28.5 67.3 Altria Group MO 18.4 27.5 58.5 Merck MRK 20.3 23.3 41.5 Morgan Stanley MS 23.3 9.7 77 Microsoft MSFT 22.6 15.3 64.7 Nextera Energy NEE 29.4 46.2 54.9 Nvidia NVDA 50.8 41.8 74.1 Pfizer PFE 30.0 64.5 45.7 Paypal PYPL 32.6 13.1 58.1 Starbucks SBUX 18.5 1.4 64.9 AT&T T 20.6 0.1 68.2 Verizon VZ 18.1 4 73.6 Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA 41 61.6 51.3 Wells Fargo WFC 25.7 5.5 72.5 Walmart WMT 18.1 31.5 25.6 Exxon Mobil XOM 24 15.8 50.8

Weekly Trade Discussion: Open Positions

*Portfolio updated every Monday

Bear Call Spread: SPY December 15, 2023, 456/461

Original trade published on 11-6-2023 (click to see original alert)

Background: At the time of the trade, SPY was trading for roughly 435.36. We sold the December 15, 2023, SPY 456/461 bear call spread for $0.58. The expected range or move was 419 to 451. The probability of success at the time of the trade was 86.49% on the call side.

Current Thoughts: At the time of the trade SPY was trading for 435.36 and now it sits at 450.79. SPY’s relentless push higher since late October has pushed our probability of success from 86.49% to where it stands now, 62.77%. If we manage to see any decent downside from here, we should be able to get out of our position. Our bear call spread currently sits at $1.72.

Call Side:

