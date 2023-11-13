COI Quant Trader Issue: November 13, 2023

Weekly Commentary

Click here to register for the subscriber-exclusive event, Thursday, November 16 at 12 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).

We currently have two positions due to expire in December. My hope is to add at least one more December expiring position this week as our deltas are leaning far too negative for my liking, at least at the moment.

Expect to see a new trade or two as we progress throughout the week. And if the market continues to rally we will need to adjust a position or two, which I discuss in further detail in the open positions section below.

As always, if you have any questions, please do not hesitate to email me at andy@cabotwealth.com.

Current Portfolio

Open Date Ticker Strategy Trade Open Price Current Price Current Probability Delta 10/31/2023 SPY Iron Condor December 15, 2023 450/445 - 380/375 $0.77 $2.21 58.36% - 97.00% -0.11 11/6/2023 SPY Bear Call December 15, 2023 456/461 $0.58 $0.77 82.35% -0.08 Open Date Closed Date Ticker Strategy Trade Open Price Closing Price Return 6/2/2022 6/13/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread July 15, 2022 440/445 $0.70 $0.05 14.94% 6/8/2022 6/17/2022 XOP Bear Call Spread July 15, 2022 190/195 $0.70 $0.04 15.21% 6/22/2022 7/13/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread July 29, 2022 405/410 $0.75 $0.35 8.70% 6/30/2022 7/25/2022 IWM Iron Condor August 19, 2022 195/200 - 145/140 $0.70 $0.34 7.76% 7/8/2022 7/28/2022 GLD Bull Put Spread August 19, 2022 155/150 $0.60 $0.16 9.65% 7/14/2022 8/11/2022 SPY Iron Condor August 19, 2022 417/412 - 335/330 $0.70 $4.10 -68.00% 8/1/2022 8/29/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread September 16, 2022 439/444 $0.70 $0.07 14.42% 8/11/2022 8/29/2022 DIA Bear Call Spread September 23, 2022 350/325 $0.75 $0.08 15.47% 8/11/2022 9/8/2022 IWM Iron Condor September 23, 2022 220/215 - 173/168 $0.77 $0.57 4.17% 9/7/2022 9/9/2022 QQQ Bull Put Spread October 21, 2022 260/255 $0.62 $0.30 6.84% 9/9/2022 9/15/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread October 21, 2022 430/435 $0.75 $0.25 11.11% 9/13/2022 10/17/2022 IWM Iron Condor October 21, 2022 208/203 - 163/158 $0.77 $0.30 10.40% 10/3/2022 10/25/2022 SPY Bull Put Spread November 18, 2022 325/320 $0.54 $0.09 9.89% 10/4/2022 11/2/2022 IWM Iron Condor November 18, 2022 198/203 - 143/138 $0.64 $0.32 6.84% 10/6/2022 11/2/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread November 18, 2022 412/416 $0.43 $0.28 3.90% 11/16/2022 11/28/2022 IWM Iron Condor December 16, 2022 205/200 - 162/157 $0.75 $0.24 11.36% 11/10/2022 12/6/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread December 16, 2022 420/425 $0.65 $0.14 11.36% 12/1/2022 12/6/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread January 20, 2023 435/440 $0.67 $0.18 10.86% 12/13/2022 12/15/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread January 20, 2023 430/435 $0.54 $0.17 7.99% 12/7/2023 1/6/2023 IWM Iron Condor January 20, 2023 202/198 - 160/156 $0.70 $0.06 19.00% 1/4/2023 2/1/2023 IWM Iron Condor February 17, 2023 200/195 - 154/149 $0.65 $2.00 -27.00% 1/6/2023 2/2/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread February 17, 2023 415/420 $0.60 $2.50 -38.00% 2/2/2023 2/15/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread March 17, 2023 440/445 $0.63 $0.15 10.62% 2/10/2023 2/22/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread March 31, 2023 355/360 $0.70 $0.17 11.86% 2/2/2023 3/1/2023 IWM Iron Condor March 17, 2023 175/180 - 215/220 $0.72 $0.51 4.38% 3/6/2023 3/13/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread April 21, 2023 350/355 $0.85 $0.17 15.74% 2/23/2023 3/28/2023 SPY Iron Condor April 21, 2023 435/430 - 350/345 $0.80 $0.15 14.94% 3/23/2023 4/11/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread April 21, 2023 338/443 $0.62 $2.05 -28.60% 3/23/2023 4/19/2023 IWM Iron Condor May 19, 2023 196/191 - 147/142 $0.83 $0.23 13.64% 4/12/2023 4/21/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread May 19, 2023 350/355 $0.82 $0.44 8.23% 4/21/2023 5/2/2023 SPY Iron Condor June 16, 2023 440/435 - 365/360 $0.95 $0.63 6.84% 4/24/2023 5/10/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread June 16, 2023 354/359 $0.72 $0.22 11.11% 5/5/2023 5/24/023 SPY Bear Call Spread June 16, 2023 430/435 $0.72 $0.35 7.99% 6/15/2023 6/22/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread August 18, 2023 465/470 $0.70 $0.24 10.13% 5/26/2023 6/23/2023 IWM Iron Condor July 21, 2023 191/196 - 156/151 $0.79 $0.50 6.15% 5/31/2023 7/12/2023 QQQ Bear Call Spread July 21, 2023 375/380 $0.60 $1.80 -31.60% 6/30/2023 8/7/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread August 18, 2023 462/466 $0.52 $0.23 7.82% 8/4/2023 8/11/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread September 15, 2023 470/475 $0.65 $0.20 9.90% 8/17/2023 9/13/2023 SPY Iron Condor October 20, 2023 475/470 - 390/385 $0.72 $0.25 10.38% 9/6/2023 10/11/2023 IWM Iron Condor October 20, 2023 204/199 - 169/164 $0.62 $0.19 9.41% * 9/29/2023 10/27/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread November 17, 2023 452/457 $0.74 $0.03 *10/6/2023 11/3/2023 SPY Bull Put Spread November 17, 2023 408/403 $0.58 * 10/27/2023 11/3/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread November 17, 2023 430/435 $0.58 $3.50 -33.20%

Volatility Talk

The investor’s fear gauge, otherwise known as the VIX, pushed further into short-term oversold territory this past week. My sentiment remains the same as last week: I wouldn’t be surprised to see the VIX test the lows established in October before a reversion to the mean event occurs. And given all the geopolitical turmoil, etc., I wouldn’t think sitting at current levels (or lower) will last.

With the VIX at 14.17 we’ve now hit the high side of the range of established lows set back during the late-June to September period. It will be interesting to see if volatility trades around this area into the new year or simply mean reverts over the next few trading sessions. As it stands, our current positions would love for the latter to occur sooner than later.

Weekly High-Probability Mean Reversion Indicator

Below is my watch list of ETFs and stocks with the most liquid options headed into the week of November 13, 2023.

Here are the various levels I use to determine if an ETF is in an oversold or overbought state.

Very Overbought a reading greater than or equal to 80.0 Overbought greater than or equal to 60.0 Neutral between 40 to 60 Oversold less than or equal to 40.0 Very Oversold less than or equal to 20.0.

Each week I also include the current implied volatility (IV) and IV Rank. I look for an IV rank above 40, preferably higher.

ETF Watch List – Trade Ideas

Exchange Traded Fund Ticker Symbol IV IV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought ARK Innovation ETF ARKK 38.1 20.1 60.1 Proshares Bitcoin ETF BITO 65.7 32.1 82.3 SPDR Dow Jones DIA 11.8 11.9 70 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets EEM 16.1 15.3 60.9 iShares MSCI EAFE EFA 14.7 17.5 64.3 iShares MSCI Mexico ETF EWW 23.0 28.8 65.8 iShares MSCI Brazil EWZ 28.0 4.6 72.1 iShares China Large-Cap FXI 27.7 6.2 41.5 Vaneck Gold Miners GDX 30.9 24.8 30.9 SPDR Gold GLD 13.7 27.2 32.2 iShares High-Yield HYG 8.3 22.4 64.8 iShares Russell 2000 IWM 20.2 23.4 50.5 SPDR Regional Bank KRE 31.3 12 50.7 Vaneck Oil Services OIH 31.1 18.3 37.5 Invesco Nasdaq 100 QQQ 18.3 7.3 75.7 iShares Silver Trust SLV 27.0 27.1 30.9 Vaneck Semiconductor SMH 27.2 19 84.4 SPDR S&P 500 SPY 14.4 14.9 72 iShares 20+ Treasury Bond TLT 19.6 45.9 58.4 United States Oil Fund USO 39.0 51.5 36 Proshares Ultra VIX Short UVXY 98.2 15.5 29 CBOE Market Volatility Index VIX 85.3 31.5 29.1 Barclays S&P 500 VIX ETN VXX 66.1 14.9 29.2 SPDR Biotech XLB 16.3 21 54.7 SPDR Energy Select XLE 22.3 13.9 35.5 SPDR Financials XLF 15.8 6.6 70.8 SPDR Utilities XLU 17.8 30.8 49.7 SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explorer XOP 28.5 15.7 29.8 SPDR Retail XRT 23.7 43.6 48.6

Stock Watch List – Trade Ideas

Stock - Quant Trader Ticker Symbol IV IV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought Apple AAPL 20.7 3.8 81.3 Bank of America BAC 28.7 20.1 57.9 Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY 22.7 41.1 28.6 Citigroup C 25.8 8.6 67.2 Caterpillar CAT 23.8 13.3 49.1 Comcast CMCSA 21.0 9.9 49.5 Costco COST 18.4 17.3 69.8 Cisco Systems CSCO 26.2 49.9 48.5 Chevron CVX 22.4 21.0 29.6 Disney DIS 24.3 2.5 67.2 Duke Energy DUK 20.9 33.6 44 Fedex FDX 23.9 9.1 56.8 Gilead Sciences GILD 23.7 21.1 34.4 General Motors GM 37.7 48.3 32.4 Intel INTC 30.7 3.7 69 Johnson & Johnson JNJ 19.3 51.6 30.7 JP Morgan JPM 19.0 5.4 71.8 Coca-Cola KO 17.0 36.0 58 Altria Group MO 18.9 33.4 34.7 Merck MRK 20.1 21.5 32.9 Morgan Stanley MS 23.3 11.4 56.6 Microsoft MSFT 21.9 9.3 82.6 Nextera Energy NEE 31.2 54.2 37.1 Nvidia NVDA 52.9 49.5 81.6 Pfizer PFE 29.0 62.7 26.1 Paypal PYPL 32.0 11.7 54.8 Starbucks SBUX 17.9 -5.3 72.7 AT&T T 21 5 56.7 Verizon VZ 18.4 6.6 65.3 Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA 38.9 55.6 40 Wells Fargo WFC 26.2 7.2 55.9 Walmart WMT 21.3 39.7 66.6 Exxon Mobil XOM 24.3 19.3 35

Weekly Trade Discussion: Open Positions

*Portfolio updated every Monday

Iron Condor: SPY December 15, 2023, 450/445 – 380/375

Original trade published on 10-31-2023 (click to see original alert)

Background: At the time of the trade, SPY was trading for roughly 418. We sold the December 15, 2023, SPY 450/445 – 380/375 iron condor for $0.77. The expected range or move was 398 to 438. The probability of success at the time of the trade was 89.45% on the call side and 88.67% on the put side.

Current Thoughts: At the time of the trade SPY was trading for 418 and now it sits at 440.61, a 5.4% move in just two weeks. We have 33 days left in the trade and the short call strike of our iron condor is uncomfortably close as it sits with a 58.37% probability of success. If we continue to see even the slightest of moves higher, I will most likely adjust the position to give us a little more room for error. And if we pull back, there is a good chance that I still adjust the position to give us a higher probability of success on the trade going forward. Our iron condor is currently worth $2.21.

Call Side:

Put Side:

Bear Call Spread: SPY December 15, 2023, 456/461

Original trade published on 11-6-2023 (click to see original alert)

Background: At the time of the trade, SPY was trading for roughly 435.36. We sold the December 15, 2023, SPY 456/461 bear call spread for $0.58. The expected range or move was 419 to 451. The probability of success at the time of the trade was 86.49% on the call side.

Current Thoughts: At the time of the trade SPY was trading for 435.36 and now it sits at 440.61. Admittedly, we are early in the trade, but our probability sits at a mostly comfortable 82.36%. Of course, as we all know that can change quickly, especially if SPY continues to trend higher.

As always, if you have any questions, please feel free to email me at andy@cabotwealth.com.

The next Cabot Options Institute – Quant Trader issue will be

published on November 20, 2023.