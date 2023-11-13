Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Quant Trader
Expert-Level Options for Sophisticated Traders
Premium Options Advisories  Cabot Options Institute Quant Trader

COI Quant Trader Issue: November 13, 2023

November 13, 2023
Andy Crowder

Weekly Commentary

We currently have two positions due to expire in December. My hope is to add at least one more December expiring position this week as our deltas are leaning far too negative for my liking, at least at the moment.

Expect to see a new trade or two as we progress throughout the week. And if the market continues to rally we will need to adjust a position or two, which I discuss in further detail in the open positions section below.

As always, if you have any questions, please do not hesitate to email me at andy@cabotwealth.com.

Current Portfolio

Open DateTickerStrategyTradeOpen PriceCurrent PriceCurrent ProbabilityDelta
10/31/2023SPYIron CondorDecember 15, 2023 450/445 - 380/375$0.77 $2.21 58.36% - 97.00%-0.11
11/6/2023SPYBear CallDecember 15, 2023 456/461$0.58 $0.77 82.35%-0.08
Open DateClosed DateTickerStrategy TradeOpen PriceClosing PriceReturn
6/2/20226/13/2022SPYBear Call SpreadJuly 15, 2022 440/445 $0.70 $0.05 14.94%
6/8/20226/17/2022XOPBear Call SpreadJuly 15, 2022 190/195$0.70 $0.04 15.21%
6/22/20227/13/2022SPYBear Call SpreadJuly 29, 2022 405/410$0.75 $0.35 8.70%
6/30/20227/25/2022IWMIron CondorAugust 19, 2022 195/200 - 145/140$0.70 $0.34 7.76%
7/8/20227/28/2022GLDBull Put SpreadAugust 19, 2022 155/150 $0.60 $0.16 9.65%
7/14/20228/11/2022SPYIron CondorAugust 19, 2022 417/412 - 335/330$0.70 $4.10 -68.00%
8/1/20228/29/2022SPYBear Call SpreadSeptember 16, 2022 439/444$0.70 $0.07 14.42%
8/11/20228/29/2022DIABear Call SpreadSeptember 23, 2022 350/325$0.75 $0.08 15.47%
8/11/20229/8/2022IWMIron CondorSeptember 23, 2022 220/215 - 173/168$0.77 $0.57 4.17%
9/7/20229/9/2022QQQBull Put SpreadOctober 21, 2022 260/255$0.62 $0.30 6.84%
9/9/20229/15/2022SPYBear Call SpreadOctober 21, 2022 430/435$0.75 $0.25 11.11%
9/13/202210/17/2022IWMIron CondorOctober 21, 2022 208/203 - 163/158$0.77 $0.30 10.40%
10/3/202210/25/2022SPYBull Put SpreadNovember 18, 2022 325/320 $0.54 $0.09 9.89%
10/4/202211/2/2022IWMIron CondorNovember 18, 2022 198/203 - 143/138$0.64 $0.32 6.84%
10/6/202211/2/2022SPYBear Call SpreadNovember 18, 2022 412/416$0.43 $0.28 3.90%
11/16/202211/28/2022IWMIron CondorDecember 16, 2022 205/200 - 162/157$0.75 $0.24 11.36%
11/10/202212/6/2022SPYBear Call SpreadDecember 16, 2022 420/425$0.65 $0.14 11.36%
12/1/202212/6/2022SPYBear Call SpreadJanuary 20, 2023 435/440$0.67 $0.18 10.86%
12/13/202212/15/2022SPYBear Call SpreadJanuary 20, 2023 430/435$0.54 $0.17 7.99%
12/7/20231/6/2023IWMIron CondorJanuary 20, 2023 202/198 - 160/156$0.70 $0.06 19.00%
1/4/20232/1/2023IWMIron CondorFebruary 17, 2023 200/195 - 154/149$0.65 $2.00 -27.00%
1/6/20232/2/2023SPYBear Call SpreadFebruary 17, 2023 415/420 $0.60 $2.50 -38.00%
2/2/20232/15/2023SPYBear Call SpreadMarch 17, 2023 440/445$0.63 $0.15 10.62%
2/10/20232/22/2023DIABear Call SpreadMarch 31, 2023 355/360$0.70 $0.17 11.86%
2/2/20233/1/2023IWMIron CondorMarch 17, 2023 175/180 - 215/220$0.72 $0.51 4.38%
3/6/20233/13/2023DIABear Call SpreadApril 21, 2023 350/355$0.85 $0.17 15.74%
2/23/20233/28/2023SPYIron CondorApril 21, 2023 435/430 - 350/345$0.80 $0.15 14.94%
3/23/20234/11/2023DIABear Call SpreadApril 21, 2023 338/443$0.62 $2.05 -28.60%
3/23/20234/19/2023IWMIron CondorMay 19, 2023 196/191 - 147/142$0.83 $0.23 13.64%
4/12/20234/21/2023DIABear Call SpreadMay 19, 2023 350/355$0.82 $0.44 8.23%
4/21/20235/2/2023SPYIron CondorJune 16, 2023 440/435 - 365/360$0.95 $0.63 6.84%
4/24/20235/10/2023DIABear Call SpreadJune 16, 2023 354/359$0.72 $0.22 11.11%
5/5/20235/24/023SPYBear Call SpreadJune 16, 2023 430/435$0.72 $0.35 7.99%
6/15/20236/22/2023SPYBear Call SpreadAugust 18, 2023 465/470$0.70 $0.24 10.13%
5/26/20236/23/2023IWMIron CondorJuly 21, 2023 191/196 - 156/151$0.79 $0.50 6.15%
5/31/20237/12/2023QQQBear Call SpreadJuly 21, 2023 375/380$0.60 $1.80 -31.60%
6/30/20238/7/2023SPYBear Call SpreadAugust 18, 2023 462/466$0.52 $0.23 7.82%
8/4/20238/11/2023SPYBear Call SpreadSeptember 15, 2023 470/475$0.65 $0.20 9.90%
8/17/20239/13/2023SPYIron CondorOctober 20, 2023 475/470 - 390/385$0.72 $0.25 10.38%
9/6/202310/11/2023IWMIron CondorOctober 20, 2023 204/199 - 169/164$0.62 $0.19 9.41%
* 9/29/202310/27/2023SPYBear Call SpreadNovember 17, 2023 452/457$0.74 $0.03
*10/6/202311/3/2023SPYBull Put SpreadNovember 17, 2023 408/403$0.58
* 10/27/202311/3/2023SPYBear Call SpreadNovember 17, 2023 430/435$0.58 $3.50 -33.20%

Volatility Talk

The investor’s fear gauge, otherwise known as the VIX, pushed further into short-term oversold territory this past week. My sentiment remains the same as last week: I wouldn’t be surprised to see the VIX test the lows established in October before a reversion to the mean event occurs. And given all the geopolitical turmoil, etc., I wouldn’t think sitting at current levels (or lower) will last.

With the VIX at 14.17 we’ve now hit the high side of the range of established lows set back during the late-June to September period. It will be interesting to see if volatility trades around this area into the new year or simply mean reverts over the next few trading sessions. As it stands, our current positions would love for the latter to occur sooner than later.

COI_QT_111323_VIX.png

Weekly High-Probability Mean Reversion Indicator

Below is my watch list of ETFs and stocks with the most liquid options headed into the week of November 13, 2023.

Here are the various levels I use to determine if an ETF is in an oversold or overbought state.

Very Overboughta reading greater than or equal to 80.0
Overboughtgreater than or equal to 60.0
Neutralbetween 40 to 60
Oversoldless than or equal to 40.0
Very Oversoldless than or equal to 20.0.

Each week I also include the current implied volatility (IV) and IV Rank. I look for an IV rank above 40, preferably higher.

ETF Watch List – Trade Ideas

Exchange Traded FundTicker Symbol IVIV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought
ARK Innovation ETFARKK38.120.160.1
Proshares Bitcoin ETFBITO65.732.182.3
SPDR Dow JonesDIA11.811.970
iShares MSCI Emerging MarketsEEM16.115.360.9
iShares MSCI EAFEEFA14.717.564.3
iShares MSCI Mexico ETFEWW23.028.865.8
iShares MSCI BrazilEWZ28.04.672.1
iShares China Large-CapFXI27.76.241.5
Vaneck Gold MinersGDX30.924.830.9
SPDR Gold GLD13.727.232.2
iShares High-YieldHYG8.322.464.8
iShares Russell 2000IWM20.223.450.5
SPDR Regional BankKRE31.31250.7
Vaneck Oil ServicesOIH31.118.337.5
Invesco Nasdaq 100QQQ18.37.375.7
iShares Silver TrustSLV27.027.130.9
Vaneck SemiconductorSMH27.21984.4
SPDR S&P 500 SPY 14.414.972
iShares 20+ Treasury BondTLT19.645.958.4
United States Oil FundUSO39.051.536
Proshares Ultra VIX ShortUVXY98.215.529
CBOE Market Volatility IndexVIX85.331.529.1
Barclays S&P 500 VIX ETNVXX66.114.929.2
SPDR BiotechXLB16.32154.7
SPDR Energy Select XLE22.313.935.5
SPDR FinancialsXLF15.86.670.8
SPDR UtilitiesXLU17.830.849.7
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas ExplorerXOP28.515.729.8
SPDR Retail XRT23.743.648.6

Stock Watch List – Trade Ideas

Stock - Quant TraderTicker Symbol IVIV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought
AppleAAPL20.73.881.3
Bank of AmericaBAC28.720.157.9
Bristol-Myers SquibbBMY22.741.128.6
CitigroupC25.88.667.2
CaterpillarCAT23.813.349.1
ComcastCMCSA21.09.949.5
CostcoCOST18.417.369.8
Cisco SystemsCSCO26.249.948.5
ChevronCVX22.421.029.6
DisneyDIS24.32.567.2
Duke EnergyDUK20.933.644
FedexFDX23.99.156.8
Gilead SciencesGILD23.721.134.4
General MotorsGM37.748.332.4
IntelINTC30.73.769
Johnson & JohnsonJNJ19.351.630.7
JP MorganJPM19.05.471.8
Coca-ColaKO17.036.058
Altria GroupMO18.933.434.7
MerckMRK20.121.532.9
Morgan StanleyMS23.311.456.6
MicrosoftMSFT21.99.382.6
Nextera EnergyNEE31.254.237.1
NvidiaNVDA52.949.581.6
PfizerPFE29.062.726.1
PaypalPYPL32.011.754.8
StarbucksSBUX17.9-5.372.7
AT&TT21556.7
VerizonVZ18.46.665.3
Walgreens Boots AllianceWBA38.955.640
Wells FargoWFC26.27.255.9
WalmartWMT21.339.766.6
Exxon MobilXOM24.319.335

Weekly Trade Discussion: Open Positions

Iron Condor: SPY December 15, 2023, 450/445 – 380/375

Original trade published on 10-31-2023 (click to see original alert)

Background: At the time of the trade, SPY was trading for roughly 418. We sold the December 15, 2023, SPY 450/445 – 380/375 iron condor for $0.77. The expected range or move was 398 to 438. The probability of success at the time of the trade was 89.45% on the call side and 88.67% on the put side.

Current Thoughts: At the time of the trade SPY was trading for 418 and now it sits at 440.61, a 5.4% move in just two weeks. We have 33 days left in the trade and the short call strike of our iron condor is uncomfortably close as it sits with a 58.37% probability of success. If we continue to see even the slightest of moves higher, I will most likely adjust the position to give us a little more room for error. And if we pull back, there is a good chance that I still adjust the position to give us a higher probability of success on the trade going forward. Our iron condor is currently worth $2.21.

Call Side:

COI_QT_111323_SPY_condor_call.png

Put Side:

COI_QT_111323_SPY_condor_put.png

Bear Call Spread: SPY December 15, 2023, 456/461

Original trade published on 11-6-2023 (click to see original alert)

Background: At the time of the trade, SPY was trading for roughly 435.36. We sold the December 15, 2023, SPY 456/461 bear call spread for $0.58. The expected range or move was 419 to 451. The probability of success at the time of the trade was 86.49% on the call side.

Current Thoughts: At the time of the trade SPY was trading for 435.36 and now it sits at 440.61. Admittedly, we are early in the trade, but our probability sits at a mostly comfortable 82.36%. Of course, as we all know that can change quickly, especially if SPY continues to trend higher.

As always, if you have any questions, please feel free to email me at andy@cabotwealth.com.

COI_QT_111323_SPY_bearcall.png

The next Cabot Options Institute – Quant Trader issue will be

published on November 20, 2023.
