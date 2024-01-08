COI Quant Trader Issue: January 8, 2024

Weekly Commentary

Our SPY bear call spread is due to expire in 10 days. The probabilities on the trade stand at roughly 74% with two weeks left until expiration. A push lower early this week and we should be able to lock in a nice return on the trade.

I also plan on adding an iron condor to the mix this week and potentially a bull put spread in one of the stocks we follow on our watch list. Some stocks, unlike most indexes, have seen a return of volatility, as reflected by their higher IV ranks, so there is a good chance we will pounce on one of those opportunities this week.

As always, if you have any questions, please do not hesitate to email me at andy@cabotwealth.com.

Current Portfolio

Open Trades Open Date Ticker Strategy Trade Open Price Current Price Current Probability Delta 12/1/2023 SPY Bear Call January 19, 2024 475/480 $0.75 $2.37 48.90% -0.14 Open Date Closed Date Ticker Strategy Trade Open Price Closing Price Return 6/2/2022 6/13/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread July 15, 2022 440/445 $0.70 $0.05 14.94% 6/8/2022 6/17/2022 XOP Bear Call Spread July 15, 2022 190/195 $0.70 $0.04 15.21% 6/22/2022 7/13/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread July 29, 2022 405/410 $0.75 $0.35 8.70% 6/30/2022 7/25/2022 IWM Iron Condor August 19, 2022 195/200 - 145/140 $0.70 $0.34 7.76% 7/8/2022 7/28/2022 GLD Bull Put Spread August 19, 2022 155/150 $0.60 $0.16 9.65% 7/14/2022 8/11/2022 SPY Iron Condor August 19, 2022 417/412 - 335/330 $0.70 $4.10 -68.00% 8/1/2022 8/29/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread September 16, 2022 439/444 $0.70 $0.07 14.42% 8/11/2022 8/29/2022 DIA Bear Call Spread September 23, 2022 350/325 $0.75 $0.08 15.47% 8/11/2022 9/8/2022 IWM Iron Condor September 23, 2022 220/215 - 173/168 $0.77 $0.57 4.17% 9/7/2022 9/9/2022 QQQ Bull Put Spread October 21, 2022 260/255 $0.62 $0.30 6.84% 9/9/2022 9/15/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread October 21, 2022 430/435 $0.75 $0.25 11.11% 9/13/2022 10/17/2022 IWM Iron Condor October 21, 2022 208/203 - 163/158 $0.77 $0.30 10.40% 10/3/2022 10/25/2022 SPY Bull Put Spread November 18, 2022 325/320 $0.54 $0.09 9.89% 10/4/2022 11/2/2022 IWM Iron Condor November 18, 2022 198/203 - 143/138 $0.64 $0.32 6.84% 10/6/2022 11/2/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread November 18, 2022 412/416 $0.43 $0.28 3.90% 11/16/2022 11/28/2022 IWM Iron Condor December 16, 2022 205/200 - 162/157 $0.75 $0.24 11.36% 11/10/2022 12/6/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread December 16, 2022 420/425 $0.65 $0.14 11.36% 12/1/2022 12/6/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread January 20, 2023 435/440 $0.67 $0.18 10.86% 12/13/2022 12/15/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread January 20, 2023 430/435 $0.54 $0.17 7.99% 12/7/2023 1/6/2023 IWM Iron Condor January 20, 2023 202/198 - 160/156 $0.70 $0.06 19.00% 1/4/2023 2/1/2023 IWM Iron Condor February 17, 2023 200/195 - 154/149 $0.65 $2.00 -27.00% 1/6/2023 2/2/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread February 17, 2023 415/420 $0.60 $2.50 -38.00% 2/2/2023 2/15/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread March 17, 2023 440/445 $0.63 $0.15 10.62% 2/10/2023 2/22/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread March 31, 2023 355/360 $0.70 $0.17 11.86% 2/2/2023 3/1/2023 IWM Iron Condor March 17, 2023 175/180 - 215/220 $0.72 $0.51 4.38% 3/6/2023 3/13/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread April 21, 2023 350/355 $0.85 $0.17 15.74% 2/23/2023 3/28/2023 SPY Iron Condor April 21, 2023 435/430 - 350/345 $0.80 $0.15 14.94% 3/23/2023 4/11/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread April 21, 2023 338/443 $0.62 $2.05 -28.60% 3/23/2023 4/19/2023 IWM Iron Condor May 19, 2023 196/191 - 147/142 $0.83 $0.23 13.64% 4/12/2023 4/21/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread May 19, 2023 350/355 $0.82 $0.44 8.23% 4/21/2023 5/2/2023 SPY Iron Condor June 16, 2023 440/435 - 365/360 $0.95 $0.63 6.84% 4/24/2023 5/10/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread June 16, 2023 354/359 $0.72 $0.22 11.11% 5/5/2023 5/24/023 SPY Bear Call Spread June 16, 2023 430/435 $0.72 $0.35 7.99% 6/15/2023 6/22/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread August 18, 2023 465/470 $0.70 $0.24 10.13% 5/26/2023 6/23/2023 IWM Iron Condor July 21, 2023 191/196 - 156/151 $0.79 $0.50 6.15% 5/31/2023 7/12/2023 QQQ Bear Call Spread July 21, 2023 375/380 $0.60 $1.80 -31.60% 6/30/2023 8/7/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread August 18, 2023 462/466 $0.52 $0.23 7.82% 8/4/2023 8/11/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread September 15, 2023 470/475 $0.65 $0.20 9.90% 8/17/2023 9/13/2023 SPY Iron Condor October 20, 2023 475/470 - 390/385 $0.72 $0.25 10.38% 9/6/2023 10/11/2023 IWM Iron Condor October 20, 2023 204/199 - 169/164 $0.62 $0.19 9.41% * 9/29/2023 10/27/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread November 17, 2023 452/457 $0.74 $0.03 16.60% *10/6/2023 11/3/2023 SPY Bull Put Spread November 17, 2023 408/403 $0.58 $0.03 12.36% * 10/27/2023 11/3/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread November 17, 2023 430/435 $0.58 $3.50 -33.20% 10/31/2023 11/14/2023 SPY Iron Condor December 15, 2023 450/445 - 380/375 $0.77 $3.00 -44.60% 11/6/2023 12/8/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread December 15, 2023 456/461 $0.58 $3.08 -50.00%

Volatility Talk

Even with the pullback last week, complacency continues to dominate the psyche of market participants. Again, this is clearly seen through the “performance” of the volatility index, or VIX.

However, the pullback has increased the implied volatility in quite a few high options volume, blue-chip stocks so opportunities are once again rearing their head … thankfully. It would still be nice to see the volatility in SPY and all of the other major indexes we follow (DIA, QQQ, IWM, etc.) push to slightly elevated levels. Although, I’ll take just “normal” levels of volatility at this point.

Weekly High-Probability Mean Reversion Indicator

Below is my watch list of ETFs and stocks with the most liquid options headed into the week of January 8, 2024.

Here are the various levels I use to determine if an ETF is in an oversold or overbought state.

Very Overbought a reading greater than or equal to 80.0 Overbought greater than or equal to 60.0 Neutral between 40 to 60 Oversold less than or equal to 40.0 Very Oversold less than or equal to 20.0.

Each week I also include the current implied volatility (IV) and IV Rank. I look for an IV rank above 40, preferably higher.

ETF Watch List – Trade Ideas

Exchange Traded Fund Ticker Symbol IV IV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought ARK Innovation ETF ARKK 40.5 31 34.7 ProShares Bitcoin ETF BITO 76.6 63.3 54.2 SPDR Dow Jones DIA 12.6 18.2 56.6 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets EEM 16.8 18.5 43.4 iShares MSCI EAFE EFA 12.6 16.5 45.3 iShares MSCI Mexico ETF EWW 20.6 43.3 51.3 iShares MSCI Brazil EWZ 24.8 9.2 48.3 iShares China Large-Cap FXI 29.1 17 41.9 VanEck Gold Miners GDX 33.3 42.5 32.5 SPDR Gold GLD 15.4 26.6 47.2 iShares High-Yield HYG 7.6 21.7 37.1 iShares Russell 2000 IWM 22.9 38.2 35.7 SPDR Regional Bank KRE 32.4 19 50.6 VanEck Oil Services OIH 28.8 14.1 42.6 Invesco Nasdaq 100 QQQ 17.3 14.4 31.4 iShares Silver Trust SLV 27.3 22.9 32.8 VanEck Semiconductor SMH 25.3 25.8 34.9 SPDR S&P 500 SPY 13.0 10.4 40.4 iShares 20+ Treasury Bond TLT 16.6 26.9 34.7 United States Oil Fund USO 33.3 41.1 57.6 ProShares Ultra VIX Short UVXY 92.1 7.9 35.4 CBOE Market Volatility Index VIX 93.8 45.6 53.2 Barclays S&P 500 VIX ETN VXX 63.5 9.4 36.8 SPDR Biotech XLB 14.1 22.4 42.9 SPDR Energy Select XLE 21.3 9.4 50.5 SPDR Financials XLF 15.8 11.3 64.1 SPDR Utilities XLU 18.2 31.6 65.8 SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explorer XOP 27.0 13.5 45 SPDR Retail XRT 24.9 33.1 34.8

Stock Watch List – Trade Ideas

Stock - Quant Trader Ticker Symbol IV IV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought Apple AAPL 19.7 34.6 11.9 Bank of America BAC 30.4 20.7 73.5 Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY 26.8 87.9 58.5 Citigroup C 30.7 23.7 88.7 Caterpillar CAT 25.0 27.0 54.4 Comcast CMCSA 31.0 51.1 38.3 Costco COST 19.4 21.7 59.6 Cisco Systems CSCO 16.6 5.5 49.2 Chevron CVX 23.2 33.2 52.9 Disney DIS 25.1 32.3 46 Duke Energy DUK 18.5 26.7 71 FedEx FDX 23.3 0.5 31.5 Gilead Sciences GILD 26.3 46.5 66 General Motors GM 30.1 35.3 60.5 Intel INTC 42.8 63.2 43.7 Johnson & Johnson JNJ 19.6 62.3 77.5 JPMorgan JPM 21.4 19.7 81.3 Coca-Cola KO 15.1 28.6 64.1 Altria Group MO 19.3 33.1 60.3 Merck MRK 19.3 33.3 91.8 Morgan Stanley MS 27.2 26.9 65.2 Microsoft MSFT 26.4 49.0 32.6 NextEra Energy NEE 32.1 55.9 67.1 Nvidia NVDA 35.9 3.3 56.4 Pfizer PFE 28.8 82.6 62.6 Paypal PYPL 36.7 52.5 45.4 Starbucks SBUX 20.8 74.1 26.9 AT&T T 28.4 47.9 79.4 Verizon VZ 25.1 43.7 86.9 Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA 53 40.2 45.7 Wells Fargo WFC 29.3 19.1 65.7 Walmart WMT 17.2 27.3 48.5 Exxon Mobil XOM 24.3 23.8 57.6

Weekly Trade Discussion: Open Positions

*Portfolio updated every Monday

Bear Call Spread: SPY January 19, 2024, 475/480

Original trade published on 12-1-2023 (click to see original alert)

Background: At the time of the trade, SPY was trading for roughly 458.50. We sold the January 19, 2024, SPY 475/480 bear call spread for $0.75. The expected range or move was 442 to 472. The probability of success at the time of the trade was 82.51% on the call side.

Current Thoughts: At 467.92, SPY is roughly $9.50 higher since we added our bear call spread. If you recall, last week it was $17 higher. The pullback last week helped to put our position in a potentially profitable situation. Our probability of success on the trade stands at 74.41%. The price of the bear call spread is currently $0.98. If we see an additional pullback early in the week or if SPY simply stays below $470 for a few more days, accelerated time decay should allow us to take off the position for a decent profit.

Call Side:

As always, if you have any questions, please feel free to email me at andy@cabotwealth.com.

The next Cabot Options Institute – Quant Trader issue will be

published on January 16, 2024.