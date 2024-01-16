COI Quant Trader Issue: January 16, 2024

Weekly Commentary

We are completely flat at the moment.

Volatility continues to float between a fairly tight range of 12 to 14 which makes it challenging to sell premium, at least in the major indices. If we see a push to 15 or higher, I’ll most likely add a premium selling play in SPY. Until then, my focus is sector ETFs and individual stocks. I’m leaning more towards the former at the moment with earnings season upon us. But I’m definitely looking to sell premium shortly after a few key announcements in some of the big blue-chip stocks over the next few weeks in Microsoft (MFST), Visa (V) and a few others.

My goal is to ramp up the portfolio with an iron condor, bull put spread and bear call spread all of which, at least initially, create a delta-neutral portfolio. Basically, we don’t want to lean too heavily towards the bullish or bearish side of things. I’m also still looking at a few volatility plays just in case we see a pop in volatility over the next few months.

As always, if you have any questions, please do not hesitate to email me at andy@cabotwealth.com.

Current Portfolio

Open Trades Open Date Ticker Strategy Trade Open Price Current Price Current Probability Delta Open Date Closed Date Ticker Strategy Trade Open Price Closing Price Return 6/2/2022 6/13/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread July 15, 2022 440/445 $0.70 $0.05 14.94% 6/8/2022 6/17/2022 XOP Bear Call Spread July 15, 2022 190/195 $0.70 $0.04 15.21% 6/22/2022 7/13/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread July 29, 2022 405/410 $0.75 $0.35 8.70% 6/30/2022 7/25/2022 IWM Iron Condor August 19, 2022 195/200 - 145/140 $0.70 $0.34 7.76% 7/8/2022 7/28/2022 GLD Bull Put Spread August 19, 2022 155/150 $0.60 $0.16 9.65% 7/14/2022 8/11/2022 SPY Iron Condor August 19, 2022 417/412 - 335/330 $0.70 $4.10 -68.00% 8/1/2022 8/29/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread September 16, 2022 439/444 $0.70 $0.07 14.42% 8/11/2022 8/29/2022 DIA Bear Call Spread September 23, 2022 350/325 $0.75 $0.08 15.47% 8/11/2022 9/8/2022 IWM Iron Condor September 23, 2022 220/215 - 173/168 $0.77 $0.57 4.17% 9/7/2022 9/9/2022 QQQ Bull Put Spread October 21, 2022 260/255 $0.62 $0.30 6.84% 9/9/2022 9/15/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread October 21, 2022 430/435 $0.75 $0.25 11.11% 9/13/2022 10/17/2022 IWM Iron Condor October 21, 2022 208/203 - 163/158 $0.77 $0.30 10.40% 10/3/2022 10/25/2022 SPY Bull Put Spread November 18, 2022 325/320 $0.54 $0.09 9.89% 10/4/2022 11/2/2022 IWM Iron Condor November 18, 2022 198/203 - 143/138 $0.64 $0.32 6.84% 10/6/2022 11/2/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread November 18, 2022 412/416 $0.43 $0.28 3.90% 11/16/2022 11/28/2022 IWM Iron Condor December 16, 2022 205/200 - 162/157 $0.75 $0.24 11.36% 11/10/2022 12/6/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread December 16, 2022 420/425 $0.65 $0.14 11.36% 12/1/2022 12/6/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread January 20, 2023 435/440 $0.67 $0.18 10.86% 12/13/2022 12/15/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread January 20, 2023 430/435 $0.54 $0.17 7.99% 12/7/2023 1/6/2023 IWM Iron Condor January 20, 2023 202/198 - 160/156 $0.70 $0.06 19.00% 1/4/2023 2/1/2023 IWM Iron Condor February 17, 2023 200/195 - 154/149 $0.65 $2.00 -27.00% 1/6/2023 2/2/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread February 17, 2023 415/420 $0.60 $2.50 -38.00% 2/2/2023 2/15/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread March 17, 2023 440/445 $0.63 $0.15 10.62% 2/10/2023 2/22/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread March 31, 2023 355/360 $0.70 $0.17 11.86% 2/2/2023 3/1/2023 IWM Iron Condor March 17, 2023 175/180 - 215/220 $0.72 $0.51 4.38% 3/6/2023 3/13/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread April 21, 2023 350/355 $0.85 $0.17 15.74% 2/23/2023 3/28/2023 SPY Iron Condor April 21, 2023 435/430 - 350/345 $0.80 $0.15 14.94% 3/23/2023 4/11/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread April 21, 2023 338/443 $0.62 $2.05 -28.60% 3/23/2023 4/19/2023 IWM Iron Condor May 19, 2023 196/191 - 147/142 $0.83 $0.23 13.64% 4/12/2023 4/21/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread May 19, 2023 350/355 $0.82 $0.44 8.23% 4/21/2023 5/2/2023 SPY Iron Condor June 16, 2023 440/435 - 365/360 $0.95 $0.63 6.84% 4/24/2023 5/10/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread June 16, 2023 354/359 $0.72 $0.22 11.11% 5/5/2023 5/24/023 SPY Bear Call Spread June 16, 2023 430/435 $0.72 $0.35 7.99% 6/15/2023 6/22/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread August 18, 2023 465/470 $0.70 $0.24 10.13% 5/26/2023 6/23/2023 IWM Iron Condor July 21, 2023 191/196 - 156/151 $0.79 $0.50 6.15% 5/31/2023 7/12/2023 QQQ Bear Call Spread July 21, 2023 375/380 $0.60 $1.80 -31.60% 6/30/2023 8/7/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread August 18, 2023 462/466 $0.52 $0.23 7.82% 8/4/2023 8/11/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread September 15, 2023 470/475 $0.65 $0.20 9.90% 8/17/2023 9/13/2023 SPY Iron Condor October 20, 2023 475/470 - 390/385 $0.72 $0.25 10.38% 9/6/2023 10/11/2023 IWM Iron Condor October 20, 2023 204/199 - 169/164 $0.62 $0.19 9.41% * 9/29/2023 10/27/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread November 17, 2023 452/457 $0.74 $0.03 16.60% *10/6/2023 11/3/2023 SPY Bull Put Spread November 17, 2023 408/403 $0.58 $0.03 12.36% * 10/27/2023 11/3/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread November 17, 2023 430/435 $0.58 $3.50 -33.20% 10/31/2023 11/14/2023 SPY Iron Condor December 15, 2023 450/445 - 380/375 $0.77 $3.00 -44.60% 11/6/2023 12/8/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread December 15, 2023 456/461 $0.58 $3.08 -50.00% 12/1/2023 1/10/2024 SPY Bear Call Spread January 19, 2024 475/480 $0.75 $2.75 -40.00%

Volatility Talk

Even with the pullback last week, complacency continues to dominate the psyche of market participants. Again, this is clearly seen through the “performance” of the volatility index, or VIX.

However, the pullback has increased the implied volatility in quite a few high-options-volume, blue-chip stocks so opportunities are once again rearing their head … thankfully. It would still be nice to see the volatility in SPY and all of the other major indexes we follow (DIA, QQQ, IWM, etc.) push to slightly elevated levels. Although, I’ll take just “normal” levels of volatility at this point.

Weekly High-Probability Mean Reversion Indicator

Below is my watch list of ETFs and stocks with the most liquid options headed into the week of January 16, 2024.

Here are the various levels I use to determine if an ETF is in an oversold or overbought state.

Very Overbought a reading greater than or equal to 80.0 Overbought greater than or equal to 60.0 Neutral between 40 to 60 Oversold less than or equal to 40.0 Very Oversold less than or equal to 20.0.

Each week I also include the current implied volatility (IV) and IV Rank. I look for an IV rank above 40, preferably higher.

ETF Watch List – Trade Ideas

Exchange Traded Fund Ticker Symbol IV IV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought ARK Innovation ETF ARKK 39.7 29.3 29.1 ProShares Bitcoin ETF BITO 68.5 59.3 41.8 SPDR Dow Jones DIA 11.6 10 54.9 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets EEM 16.3 17.8 43.9 iShares MSCI EAFE EFA 13.2 13.4 59.5 iShares MSCI Mexico ETF EWW 24.0 46.6 49.8 iShares MSCI Brazil EWZ 25.3 1.1 49.4 iShares China Large-Cap FXI 29.0 26.3 39.2 VanEck Gold Miners GDX 30.9 33.8 45.9 SPDR Gold GLD 13.2 24.1 57.6 iShares High-Yield HYG 8.8 18.6 68.9 iShares Russell 2000 IWM 9.7 29.7 38.1 SPDR Regional Bank KRE 31.2 18.7 35.1 VanEck Oil Services OIH 31.2 17.9 35.7 Invesco Nasdaq 100 QQQ 16.9 9.6 65.3 iShares Silver Trust SLV 26.2 22.8 45 VanEck Semiconductor SMH 25.3 25.3 58.6 SPDR S&P 500 SPY 12.5 6.6 65.1 iShares 20+ Treasury Bond TLT 14.9 10.8 41.5 United States Oil Fund USO 37.8 53.9 53 ProShares Ultra VIX Short UVXY 91.5 12.8 32.4 CBOE Market Volatility Index VIX 85.1 40.8 44.1 Barclays S&P 500 VIX ETN VXX 62.4 13 33 SPDR Biotech XLB 14.2 15.4 34.1 SPDR Energy Select XLE 22.6 14.1 42.4 SPDR Financials XLF 16.0 7.5 50.7 SPDR Utilities XLU 16.9 25.9 41.5 SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explorer XOP 27.4 12.1 40.9 SPDR Retail XRT 24.2 30.5 33.5

Stock Watch List – Trade Ideas

Stock - Quant Trader Ticker Symbol IV IV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought Apple AAPL 24.5 34.5 42.4 Bank of America BAC 24.1 9.4 34.4 Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY 26.9 79.4 33.3 Citigroup C 25.0 8.5 52.5 Caterpillar CAT 28.7 38.6 52.4 Comcast CMCSA 29.4 48.1 39.8 Costco COST 16.7 13.8 79.1 Cisco Systems CSCO 18.9 20.1 54.9 Chevron CVX 24.6 33.6 45.7 Disney DIS 33.8 58.0 47.5 Duke Energy DUK 19.8 25.8 55.3 FedEx FDX 19.2 0.3 40.5 Gilead Sciences GILD 25.1 39.3 71.5 General Motors GM 35.0 35.4 39.5 Intel INTC 42.1 57.7 44.4 Johnson & Johnson JNJ 18.9 48.8 75.7 JP Morgan JPM 17.8 4.6 43.8 Coca-Cola KO 13.6 13.0 67.8 Altria Group MO 18.5 32.3 50.1 Merck MRK 19.8 16.3 87.6 Morgan Stanley MS 25.8 20.8 33.8 Microsoft MSFT 27.8 50.2 80.9 NextEra Energy NEE 29.9 49.8 45.4 Nvidia NVDA 35.7 7.0 82.1 Pfizer PFE 27.8 55.4 45.3 PayPal PYPL 48.7 68.5 50.6 Starbucks SBUX 31.6 76.5 29.1 AT&T T 29.3 48.4 38.8 Verizon VZ 24.3 39.2 48.8 Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA 37.6 41.8 29.2 Wells Fargo WFC 23.5 2.2 27 Walmart WMT 15.6 16.4 71.9 Exxon Mobil XOM 25.2 25.2 57.6

Weekly Trade Discussion: Open Positions

*Portfolio updated every Monday

No trades at the moment.

