COI Quant Trader Issue: February 26, 2024

Weekly Commentary

We finally locked in a profit last week in our QQQ bear call spread … and it looked like a similar fate was not far off for our SPY iron condor. That is until NVDA reported earnings and the market rocketed higher shortly after the announcement. The push higher in the S&P 500 led to SPY piercing our short call strike of 505. The spread is now worth $2.87. Given the near-term overbought readings and numerous short-term bearish indicators flashing red, I will continue to hold the position, but plan to exit if our spread hits $3.16.

I’ll be adding several more positions to the mix this week. Stay tuned!

Current Portfolio

Open Date Ticker Strategy Trade Open Price Current Price Current Probability Delta 1/16/2024 SPY Iron Condor March 15, 2024 510/505 - 440/435 $0.66 $2.87 42.31% - 98.30% -0.14 Open Date Closed Date Ticker Strategy Trade Open Price Closing Price Return 6/2/2022 6/13/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread July 15, 2022 440/445 $0.70 $0.05 14.94% 6/8/2022 6/17/2022 XOP Bear Call Spread July 15, 2022 190/195 $0.70 $0.04 15.21% 6/22/2022 7/13/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread July 29, 2022 405/410 $0.75 $0.35 8.70% 6/30/2022 7/25/2022 IWM Iron Condor August 19, 2022 195/200 - 145/140 $0.70 $0.34 7.76% 7/8/2022 7/28/2022 GLD Bull Put Spread August 19, 2022 155/150 $0.60 $0.16 9.65% 7/14/2022 8/11/2022 SPY Iron Condor August 19, 2022 417/412 - 335/330 $0.70 $4.10 -68.00% 8/1/2022 8/29/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread September 16, 2022 439/444 $0.70 $0.07 14.42% 8/11/2022 8/29/2022 DIA Bear Call Spread September 23, 2022 350/325 $0.75 $0.08 15.47% 8/11/2022 9/8/2022 IWM Iron Condor September 23, 2022 220/215 - 173/168 $0.77 $0.57 4.17% 9/7/2022 9/9/2022 QQQ Bull Put Spread October 21, 2022 260/255 $0.62 $0.30 6.84% 9/9/2022 9/15/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread October 21, 2022 430/435 $0.75 $0.25 11.11% 9/13/2022 10/17/2022 IWM Iron Condor October 21, 2022 208/203 - 163/158 $0.77 $0.30 10.40% 10/3/2022 10/25/2022 SPY Bull Put Spread November 18, 2022 325/320 $0.54 $0.09 9.89% 10/4/2022 11/2/2022 IWM Iron Condor November 18, 2022 198/203 - 143/138 $0.64 $0.32 6.84% 10/6/2022 11/2/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread November 18, 2022 412/416 $0.43 $0.28 3.90% 11/16/2022 11/28/2022 IWM Iron Condor December 16, 2022 205/200 - 162/157 $0.75 $0.24 11.36% 11/10/2022 12/6/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread December 16, 2022 420/425 $0.65 $0.14 11.36% 12/1/2022 12/6/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread January 20, 2023 435/440 $0.67 $0.18 10.86% 12/13/2022 12/15/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread January 20, 2023 430/435 $0.54 $0.17 7.99% 12/7/2023 1/6/2023 IWM Iron Condor January 20, 2023 202/198 - 160/156 $0.70 $0.06 19.00% 1/4/2023 2/1/2023 IWM Iron Condor February 17, 2023 200/195 - 154/149 $0.65 $2.00 -27.00% 1/6/2023 2/2/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread February 17, 2023 415/420 $0.60 $2.50 -38.00% 2/2/2023 2/15/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread March 17, 2023 440/445 $0.63 $0.15 10.62% 2/10/2023 2/22/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread March 31, 2023 355/360 $0.70 $0.17 11.86% 2/2/2023 3/1/2023 IWM Iron Condor March 17, 2023 175/180 - 215/220 $0.72 $0.51 4.38% 3/6/2023 3/13/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread April 21, 2023 350/355 $0.85 $0.17 15.74% 2/23/2023 3/28/2023 SPY Iron Condor April 21, 2023 435/430 - 350/345 $0.80 $0.15 14.94% 3/23/2023 4/11/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread April 21, 2023 338/443 $0.62 $2.05 -28.60% 3/23/2023 4/19/2023 IWM Iron Condor May 19, 2023 196/191 - 147/142 $0.83 $0.23 13.64% 4/12/2023 4/21/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread May 19, 2023 350/355 $0.82 $0.44 8.23% 4/21/2023 5/2/2023 SPY Iron Condor June 16, 2023 440/435 - 365/360 $0.95 $0.63 6.84% 4/24/2023 5/10/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread June 16, 2023 354/359 $0.72 $0.22 11.11% 5/5/2023 5/24/023 SPY Bear Call Spread June 16, 2023 430/435 $0.72 $0.35 7.99% 6/15/2023 6/22/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread August 18, 2023 465/470 $0.70 $0.24 10.13% 5/26/2023 6/23/2023 IWM Iron Condor July 21, 2023 191/196 - 156/151 $0.79 $0.50 6.15% 5/31/2023 7/12/2023 QQQ Bear Call Spread July 21, 2023 375/380 $0.60 $1.80 -31.60% 6/30/2023 8/7/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread August 18, 2023 462/466 $0.52 $0.23 7.82% 8/4/2023 8/11/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread September 15, 2023 470/475 $0.65 $0.20 9.90% 8/17/2023 9/13/2023 SPY Iron Condor October 20, 2023 475/470 - 390/385 $0.72 $0.25 10.38% 9/6/2023 10/11/2023 IWM Iron Condor October 20, 2023 204/199 - 169/164 $0.62 $0.19 9.41% * 9/29/2023 10/27/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread November 17, 2023 452/457 $0.74 $0.03 16.60% *10/6/2023 11/3/2023 SPY Bull Put Spread November 17, 2023 408/403 $0.58 $0.03 12.36% * 10/27/2023 11/3/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread November 17, 2023 430/435 $0.58 $3.50 -33.20% 10/31/2023 11/14/2023 SPY Iron Condor December 15, 2023 450/445 - 380/375 $0.77 $3.00 -44.60% 11/6/2023 12/8/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread December 15, 2023 456/461 $0.58 $3.08 -50.00% 12/1/2023 1/10/2024 SPY Bear Call Spread January 19, 2024 475/480 $0.75 $2.75 -40.00% 1/23/2024 2/21/2024 QQQ Bear Call Spread March 1, 2024 445/450 $0.60 $0.20 8.70%

Volatility Talk

After the VIX pushed through 15 and actually held (for one day), some market participants, including myself, thought we might have a chance at moving back to normal levels, around 20. However, NVDA’s earnings announcement squashed that idea, at least for the time being. Until we see the VIX push above 15 and work its way to the 20 level, trading opportunities, particularly in the major market indices (SPY), will be more challenging. Until then, we will need to look elsewhere for the “normal” levels of implied volatility we prefer.

Weekly High-Probability Mean Reversion Indicator

Below is my watch list of ETFs and stocks with the most liquid options headed into the week of February 26, 2024.

Here are the various levels I use to determine if an ETF is in an oversold or overbought state.

Very Overbought a reading greater than or equal to 80.0 Overbought greater than or equal to 60.0 Neutral between 40 to 60 Oversold less than or equal to 40.0 Very Oversold less than or equal to 20.0.

Each week I also include the current implied volatility (IV) and IV Rank. I look for an IV rank above 40, preferably higher.

ETF Watch List – Trade Ideas

Exchange Traded Fund Ticker Symbol IV IV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought ARK Innovation ETF ARKK 43.3 26.4 48.6 ProShares Bitcoin ETF BITO 63.6 40.1 62.5 SPDR Dow Jones DIA 13.6 18.4 69.2 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets EEM 16.6 8.6 74.5 iShares MSCI EAFE EFA 14.7 9.8 77.5 iShares MSCI Mexico ETF EWW 23.4 40.3 37.8 iShares MSCI Brazil EWZ 24.5 24.8 48.5 iShares China Large-Cap FXI 33.8 49.7 74.2 VanEck Gold Miners GDX 36.5 42.1 45.2 SPDR Gold GLD 11.8 28.1 64.8 iShares High-Yield HYG 8.2 2.2 58.1 iShares Russell 2000 IWM 26.5 39.8 54.1 SPDR Regional Bank KRE 36.3 17.8 43.6 VanEck Oil Services OIH 29.8 5.5 63.1 Invesco Nasdaq 100 QQQ 20.3 13.1 61.4 iShares Silver Trust SLV 24.5 12.5 54.5 VanEck Semiconductor SMH 33.9 43.6 68.3 SPDR S&P 500 SPY 15.4 11.6 71.5 iShares 20+ Treasury Bond TLT 15.6 10.6 54.8 United States Oil Fund USO 34.4 24.2 48.9 ProShares Ultra VIX Short UVXY 102.8 14.4 36 CBOE Market Volatility Index VIX 86.2 42.7 43.8 Barclays S&P 500 VIX ETN VXX 71.9 19.6 36.5 SPDR Biotech XLB 16.3 10.1 77.2 SPDR Energy Select XLE 21.9 1.6 61.5 SPDR Financials XLF 16.8 9.1 76 SPDR Utilities XLU 22.1 17.6 61.7 SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explorer XOP 26.9 6 63 SPDR Retail XRT 32.3 31.3 68

Stock Watch List – Trade Ideas

Stock - Quant Trader Ticker Symbol IV IV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought Apple AAPL 23.8 21.0 37 Bank of America BAC 27.4 11.0 58.5 Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY 23.9 53.6 77.1 Citigroup C 26.4 3.4 66.4 Caterpillar CAT 27.5 15.8 62.4 Comcast CMCSA 29.0 26.6 40.4 Costco COST 24.9 52.3 78.6 Cisco Systems CSCO 18.7 11.8 40.6 Chevron CVX 21.4 9.7 61.7 Disney DIS 24.4 11.7 55.3 Duke Energy DUK 19.6 15.9 47.8 FedEx FDX 32.7 34.1 59 Gilead Sciences GILD 24.3 28.4 44.9 General Motors GM 30.2 3.4 68.1 Intel INTC 40.2 12.5 40.8 Johnson & Johnson JNJ 17.9 17.7 71.9 JPMorgan JPM 20.2 9.6 83.4 Coca-Cola KO 13.8 10.7 74 Altria Group MO 19.9 16.4 68.8 Merck MRK 19.2 7.2 80.9 Morgan Stanley MS 26.0 11.0 56.8 Microsoft MSFT 22.7 3.8 56.2 NextEra Energy NEE 31.5 46.6 47.9 Nvidia NVDA 67.3 44.5 73.8 Pfizer PFE 26.9 40.2 59.3 PayPal PYPL 36.8 20.5 48.5 Starbucks SBUX 21.4 21.2 61.3 AT&T T 22.7 18.5 42.3 Verizon VZ 20.0 16.6 50.1 Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA 41.9 63.8 42 Wells Fargo WFC 27.3 7.9 81.7 Walmart WMT 18 22.3 73.7 Exxon Mobil XOM 23 6.3 55.2

Weekly Trade Discussion: Open Positions

*Portfolio updated every Monday

Iron Condor: SPY March 15, 2024, 510/505 – 440/435

Original trade published on 1-16-2024 (click to see original alert)

Background: At the time of the trade, SPY was trading for roughly 474. We sold the March 15, 2024, SPY 510/505 – 440/435 iron condor for $0.66. The expected range or move was 455 to 494. The probability of success at the time of the trade was 91.07% on the call side and 86.77% on the put side.

Current Thoughts: The SPY now sits at 507.85. With just 18 days left until the March 15 expiration, SPY sits above our short call strike of 505. There is no doubt our position is in a precarious position as any follow-through to last week’s bullishness will certainly lead to taking a loss. If we expect to take a profit off the table a near-term decline needs to occur. As I write this, S&P futures are down 12.25 and SPY is trading around 506.89 after hours … certainly a move in the right direction.

Call Side:

Put Side:

The next Cabot Options Institute – Quant Trader issue will be

published on March 4, 2024.

