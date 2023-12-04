COI Quant Trader Issue: December 4, 2023

Weekly Commentary

We have two open positions, both bear call spreads, with the intent of opening up another position this week. My hope is to add a bull put spread or iron condor to the mix, but with implied volatility (IV) mostly low across the board due to extreme short-term overbought conditions, our opportunities, at least at the moment, are limited. I’ve been looking at a few potential volatility plays based purely on IV increasing over the next few months. I’ve also been looking at a few stocks that have IV around the 30% to 35% mark, if not higher. Ultimately, I want to balance out our deltas, as we don’t want to lean too heavily in one direction. At the moment, our deltas are leaning to the short side, so we hope to balance those out a bit as the week progresses.

As always, if you have any questions, please do not hesitate to email me at andy@cabotwealth.com.

Current Portfolio

Open Date Ticker Strategy Trade Open Price Current Price Current Probability Delta 12/1/2023 SPY Bear Call January 19, 2024 475/480 $0.75 $0.89 79.63% -0.07 11/6/2023 SPY Bear Call December 15, 2023 456/461 $0.58 $2.95 39.61% -0.15 Open Date Closed Date Ticker Strategy Trade Open Price Closing Price Return 6/2/2022 6/13/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread July 15, 2022 440/445 $0.70 $0.05 14.94% 6/8/2022 6/17/2022 XOP Bear Call Spread July 15, 2022 190/195 $0.70 $0.04 15.21% 6/22/2022 7/13/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread July 29, 2022 405/410 $0.75 $0.35 8.70% 6/30/2022 7/25/2022 IWM Iron Condor August 19, 2022 195/200 - 145/140 $0.70 $0.34 7.76% 7/8/2022 7/28/2022 GLD Bull Put Spread August 19, 2022 155/150 $0.60 $0.16 9.65% 7/14/2022 8/11/2022 SPY Iron Condor August 19, 2022 417/412 - 335/330 $0.70 $4.10 -68.00% 8/1/2022 8/29/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread September 16, 2022 439/444 $0.70 $0.07 14.42% 8/11/2022 8/29/2022 DIA Bear Call Spread September 23, 2022 350/325 $0.75 $0.08 15.47% 8/11/2022 9/8/2022 IWM Iron Condor September 23, 2022 220/215 - 173/168 $0.77 $0.57 4.17% 9/7/2022 9/9/2022 QQQ Bull Put Spread October 21, 2022 260/255 $0.62 $0.30 6.84% 9/9/2022 9/15/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread October 21, 2022 430/435 $0.75 $0.25 11.11% 9/13/2022 10/17/2022 IWM Iron Condor October 21, 2022 208/203 - 163/158 $0.77 $0.30 10.40% 10/3/2022 10/25/2022 SPY Bull Put Spread November 18, 2022 325/320 $0.54 $0.09 9.89% 10/4/2022 11/2/2022 IWM Iron Condor November 18, 2022 198/203 - 143/138 $0.64 $0.32 6.84% 10/6/2022 11/2/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread November 18, 2022 412/416 $0.43 $0.28 3.90% 11/16/2022 11/28/2022 IWM Iron Condor December 16, 2022 205/200 - 162/157 $0.75 $0.24 11.36% 11/10/2022 12/6/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread December 16, 2022 420/425 $0.65 $0.14 11.36% 12/1/2022 12/6/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread January 20, 2023 435/440 $0.67 $0.18 10.86% 12/13/2022 12/15/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread January 20, 2023 430/435 $0.54 $0.17 7.99% 12/7/2023 1/6/2023 IWM Iron Condor January 20, 2023 202/198 - 160/156 $0.70 $0.06 19.00% 1/4/2023 2/1/2023 IWM Iron Condor February 17, 2023 200/195 - 154/149 $0.65 $2.00 -27.00% 1/6/2023 2/2/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread February 17, 2023 415/420 $0.60 $2.50 -38.00% 2/2/2023 2/15/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread March 17, 2023 440/445 $0.63 $0.15 10.62% 2/10/2023 2/22/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread March 31, 2023 355/360 $0.70 $0.17 11.86% 2/2/2023 3/1/2023 IWM Iron Condor March 17, 2023 175/180 - 215/220 $0.72 $0.51 4.38% 3/6/2023 3/13/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread April 21, 2023 350/355 $0.85 $0.17 15.74% 2/23/2023 3/28/2023 SPY Iron Condor April 21, 2023 435/430 - 350/345 $0.80 $0.15 14.94% 3/23/2023 4/11/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread April 21, 2023 338/443 $0.62 $2.05 -28.60% 3/23/2023 4/19/2023 IWM Iron Condor May 19, 2023 196/191 - 147/142 $0.83 $0.23 13.64% 4/12/2023 4/21/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread May 19, 2023 350/355 $0.82 $0.44 8.23% 4/21/2023 5/2/2023 SPY Iron Condor June 16, 2023 440/435 - 365/360 $0.95 $0.63 6.84% 4/24/2023 5/10/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread June 16, 2023 354/359 $0.72 $0.22 11.11% 5/5/2023 5/24/023 SPY Bear Call Spread June 16, 2023 430/435 $0.72 $0.35 7.99% 6/15/2023 6/22/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread August 18, 2023 465/470 $0.70 $0.24 10.13% 5/26/2023 6/23/2023 IWM Iron Condor July 21, 2023 191/196 - 156/151 $0.79 $0.50 6.15% 5/31/2023 7/12/2023 QQQ Bear Call Spread July 21, 2023 375/380 $0.60 $1.80 -31.60% 6/30/2023 8/7/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread August 18, 2023 462/466 $0.52 $0.23 7.82% 8/4/2023 8/11/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread September 15, 2023 470/475 $0.65 $0.20 9.90% 8/17/2023 9/13/2023 SPY Iron Condor October 20, 2023 475/470 - 390/385 $0.72 $0.25 10.38% 9/6/2023 10/11/2023 IWM Iron Condor October 20, 2023 204/199 - 169/164 $0.62 $0.19 9.41% * 9/29/2023 10/27/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread November 17, 2023 452/457 $0.74 $0.03 16.60% *10/6/2023 11/3/2023 SPY Bull Put Spread November 17, 2023 408/403 $0.58 $0.03 12.36% * 10/27/2023 11/3/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread November 17, 2023 430/435 $0.58 $3.50 -33.20% 10/31/2023 11/14/2023 SPY Iron Condor December 15, 2023 450/445 - 380/375 $0.77 $3.00 -44.60%

Volatility Talk

The VIX continued to plummet last week, closing at a multi-year low of 12.46. The new low displays the ongoing complacency in the market that has been prevalent since April. Even the recent three-month sell-off (August to October) couldn’t push the VIX into “fear” territory. The question is, with all of the major indices in short-term overbought territory and an incredibly oversold VIX, will we see some “normalcy” return to the market? The recent rally has been sharp and fast with the S&P seeing gains of nearly 10% since the beginning of November, so a pullback is almost expected at this point.

Weekly High-Probability Mean Reversion Indicator

Below is my watch list of ETFs and stocks with the most liquid options headed into the week of December 4, 2023.

Here are the various levels I use to determine if an ETF is in an oversold or overbought state.

Very Overbought a reading greater than or equal to 80.0 Overbought greater than or equal to 60.0 Neutral between 40 to 60 Oversold less than or equal to 40.0 Very Oversold less than or equal to 20.0.

Each week I also include the current implied volatility (IV) and IV Rank. I look for an IV rank above 40, preferably higher.

ETF Watch List – Trade Ideas

Exchange Traded Fund Ticker Symbol IV IV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought ARK Innovation ETF ARKK 38.3 18.1 79.1 Proshares Bitcoin ETF BITO 58.2 52.5 60.5 SPDR Dow Jones DIA 11.8 11.8 91.2 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets EEM 17.9 26.2 64 iShares MSCI EAFE EFA 14.0 10.6 82.5 iShares MSCI Mexico ETF EWW 19.9 15.4 74.8 iShares MSCI Brazil EWZ 30.3 15.1 73.5 iShares China Large-Cap FXI 29.2 12.9 28.8 Vaneck Gold Miners GDX 34.8 44.4 87.1 SPDR Gold GLD 16.8 50 81.4 iShares High-Yield HYG 7.4 2.6 81.3 iShares Russell 2000 IWM 20.8 26 78.2 SPDR Regional Bank KRE 31.9 20.3 82.3 Vaneck Oil Services OIH 28.2 8.9 49 Invesco Nasdaq 100 QQQ 16.5 4.9 69.9 iShares Silver Trust SLV 27.7 32.5 84.8 Vaneck Semiconductor SMH 23.0 11.6 57.6 SPDR S&P 500 SPY 12.8 7.1 84.4 iShares 20+ Treasury Bond TLT 18.0 30.8 69.3 United States Oil Fund USO 37.7 43.3 37.5 Proshares Ultra VIX Short UVXY 95.0 13.1 22.7 CBOE Market Volatility Index VIX 84.6 27.2 29.3 Barclays S&P 500 VIX ETN VXX 64.8 14.2 22.6 SPDR Biotech XLB 13.8 10.8 90.2 SPDR Energy Select XLE 21.1 8.6 56.1 SPDR Financials XLF 14.6 1.3 89.8 SPDR Utilities XLU 17.1 23.3 73.1 SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explorer XOP 25.9 8.4 51.3 SPDR Retail XRT 25.6 27.2 81.7

Stock Watch List – Trade Ideas

Stock - Quant Trader Ticker Symbol IV IV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought Apple AAPL 18.5 1.5 69.4 Bank of America BAC 23.8 7.4 82.7 Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY 21.6 50.4 53.4 Citigroup C 23.5 2.9 85.7 Caterpillar CAT 22.3 7.2 74.8 Comcast CMCSA 21.9 16.1 52 Costco COST 19.6 25.0 66.4 Cisco Systems CSCO 15.3 5.5 40.1 Chevron CVX 20.9 14.3 50.4 Disney DIS 21.3 4.3 50.8 Duke Energy DUK 17.8 16.8 75.8 Fedex FDX 31.3 32.1 78.1 Gilead Sciences GILD 26.4 7.3 65.9 General Motors GM 29.7 9.1 84.7 Intel INTC 39.4 8.4 59 Johnson & Johnson JNJ 15.9 20.8 85.1 JP Morgan JPM 15.9 0.1 89.2 Coca-Cola KO 12.8 7.8 72.9 Altria Group MO 16.2 10.1 85.8 Merck MRK 18.3 9.2 63.6 Morgan Stanley MS 21.0 4.0 70.6 Microsoft MSFT 20.2 2.3 51.5 Nextera Energy NEE 25.2 31.7 71.4 Nvidia NVDA 33.0 0.1 37.6 Pfizer PFE 26.0 48.8 32.5 Paypal PYPL 31.9 12.7 70.1 Starbucks SBUX 17.4 9.4 27.3 AT&T T 19 7.2 89.4 Verizon VZ 17.3 2.7 92.5 Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA 43 91 54.8 Wells Fargo WFC 22.3 0.1 87.1 Walmart WMT 17.1 24.1 32.3 Exxon Mobil XOM 21.6 9.5 40.1

Weekly Trade Discussion: Open Positions

*Portfolio updated every Monday

Bear Call Spread: SPY January 19, 2024, 475/480

Original trade published on 12-1-2023 (click to see original alert)

Background: At the time of the trade, SPY was trading for roughly 458.50. We sold the January 19, 2024, SPY 475/480 bear call spread for $0.75. The expected range or move was 442 to 472. The probability of success at the time of the trade was 82.51% on the call side.

Current Thoughts: SPY remains in short-term overbought territory. And this should be no surprise given SPY’s historic November. We are early in the trade so there really isn’t much to discuss at the moment.

Call Side:

Bear Call Spread: SPY December 15, 2023, 456/461

Original trade published on 11-6-2023 (click to see original alert)

Background: At the time of the trade, SPY was trading for roughly 435.36. We sold the December 15, 2023, SPY 456/461 bear call spread for $0.58. The expected range or move was 419 to 451. The probability of success at the time of the trade was 86.49% on the call side.

Current Thoughts: SPY now sits at 459.10. SPY’s relentless push higher since late October has pushed our probability of success from 86.49% to where it stands now, 40.63%. If we manage to see any decent downside from here, we should be able to get out of our position. Our bear call spread currently sits at $2.90 and if it kicks up slightly higher, I plan to bail on the trade.

SPY is currently in a short-term overbought extreme state, but it’s been sitting there for quite some time. I continue to expect a pullback to close at least one of the recent gaps, but the problem, at least for this position, is that we could see a continuation of this rally before a reprieve occurs. Regardless of my thoughts on the market, unless we see an immediate pullback, we will be forced to exit our position, take a loss and move on to the next opportunity.

As always, if you have any questions, please feel free to email me at andy@cabotwealth.com.

The next Cabot Options Institute – Quant Trader issue will be

published on December 11, 2023.