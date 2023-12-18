COI Quant Trader Issue: December 18, 2023

Weekly Commentary

We currently have one open position, a SPY bear call spread due to expire in the January 19, 2024, expiration cycle. My hope is to add one, if not two more trades for the January 31, 2024, expiration cycle. The challenge is finding a highly liquid ETF or stock with a decent IV rank, and therefore, at least in most cases, some decent options premium. If premium just isn’t there, we might have to extend the duration on the trade, possibly going out to the February 16, 2024, expiration cycle. Either way, I intend on adding an iron condor, and hopefully a bull put spread to the mix. Of course, a slight pullback would make things easier.

On another note, I’m looking at a few different volatility plays. With the VIX hitting four-year lows last week, I wouldn’t mind having a bit of volatility exposure just in case volatility popped over the next three to six months. I’ll send out an alert, if and when, I decide to take a position.

As always, if you have any questions, please do not hesitate to email me at andy@cabotwealth.com.

Current Portfolio

Open Trades Open Date Ticker Strategy Trade Open Price Current Price Current Probability Delta 12/1/2023 SPY Bear Call January 19, 2024 475/480 $0.75 $1.95 58.26% -0.13 Open Date Closed Date Ticker Strategy Trade Open Price Closing Price Return 6/2/2022 6/13/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread July 15, 2022 440/445 $0.70 $0.05 14.94% 6/8/2022 6/17/2022 XOP Bear Call Spread July 15, 2022 190/195 $0.70 $0.04 15.21% 6/22/2022 7/13/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread July 29, 2022 405/410 $0.75 $0.35 8.70% 6/30/2022 7/25/2022 IWM Iron Condor August 19, 2022 195/200 - 145/140 $0.70 $0.34 7.76% 7/8/2022 7/28/2022 GLD Bull Put Spread August 19, 2022 155/150 $0.60 $0.16 9.65% 7/14/2022 8/11/2022 SPY Iron Condor August 19, 2022 417/412 - 335/330 $0.70 $4.10 -68.00% 8/1/2022 8/29/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread September 16, 2022 439/444 $0.70 $0.07 14.42% 8/11/2022 8/29/2022 DIA Bear Call Spread September 23, 2022 350/325 $0.75 $0.08 15.47% 8/11/2022 9/8/2022 IWM Iron Condor September 23, 2022 220/215 - 173/168 $0.77 $0.57 4.17% 9/7/2022 9/9/2022 QQQ Bull Put Spread October 21, 2022 260/255 $0.62 $0.30 6.84% 9/9/2022 9/15/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread October 21, 2022 430/435 $0.75 $0.25 11.11% 9/13/2022 10/17/2022 IWM Iron Condor October 21, 2022 208/203 - 163/158 $0.77 $0.30 10.40% 10/3/2022 10/25/2022 SPY Bull Put Spread November 18, 2022 325/320 $0.54 $0.09 9.89% 10/4/2022 11/2/2022 IWM Iron Condor November 18, 2022 198/203 - 143/138 $0.64 $0.32 6.84% 10/6/2022 11/2/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread November 18, 2022 412/416 $0.43 $0.28 3.90% 11/16/2022 11/28/2022 IWM Iron Condor December 16, 2022 205/200 - 162/157 $0.75 $0.24 11.36% 11/10/2022 12/6/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread December 16, 2022 420/425 $0.65 $0.14 11.36% 12/1/2022 12/6/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread January 20, 2023 435/440 $0.67 $0.18 10.86% 12/13/2022 12/15/2022 SPY Bear Call Spread January 20, 2023 430/435 $0.54 $0.17 7.99% 12/7/2023 1/6/2023 IWM Iron Condor January 20, 2023 202/198 - 160/156 $0.70 $0.06 19.00% 1/4/2023 2/1/2023 IWM Iron Condor February 17, 2023 200/195 - 154/149 $0.65 $2.00 -27.00% 1/6/2023 2/2/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread February 17, 2023 415/420 $0.60 $2.50 -38.00% 2/2/2023 2/15/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread March 17, 2023 440/445 $0.63 $0.15 10.62% 2/10/2023 2/22/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread March 31, 2023 355/360 $0.70 $0.17 11.86% 2/2/2023 3/1/2023 IWM Iron Condor March 17, 2023 175/180 - 215/220 $0.72 $0.51 4.38% 3/6/2023 3/13/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread April 21, 2023 350/355 $0.85 $0.17 15.74% 2/23/2023 3/28/2023 SPY Iron Condor April 21, 2023 435/430 - 350/345 $0.80 $0.15 14.94% 3/23/2023 4/11/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread April 21, 2023 338/443 $0.62 $2.05 -28.60% 3/23/2023 4/19/2023 IWM Iron Condor May 19, 2023 196/191 - 147/142 $0.83 $0.23 13.64% 4/12/2023 4/21/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread May 19, 2023 350/355 $0.82 $0.44 8.23% 4/21/2023 5/2/2023 SPY Iron Condor June 16, 2023 440/435 - 365/360 $0.95 $0.63 6.84% 4/24/2023 5/10/2023 DIA Bear Call Spread June 16, 2023 354/359 $0.72 $0.22 11.11% 5/5/2023 5/24/023 SPY Bear Call Spread June 16, 2023 430/435 $0.72 $0.35 7.99% 6/15/2023 6/22/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread August 18, 2023 465/470 $0.70 $0.24 10.13% 5/26/2023 6/23/2023 IWM Iron Condor July 21, 2023 191/196 - 156/151 $0.79 $0.50 6.15% 5/31/2023 7/12/2023 QQQ Bear Call Spread July 21, 2023 375/380 $0.60 $1.80 -31.60% 6/30/2023 8/7/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread August 18, 2023 462/466 $0.52 $0.23 7.82% 8/4/2023 8/11/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread September 15, 2023 470/475 $0.65 $0.20 9.90% 8/17/2023 9/13/2023 SPY Iron Condor October 20, 2023 475/470 - 390/385 $0.72 $0.25 10.38% 9/6/2023 10/11/2023 IWM Iron Condor October 20, 2023 204/199 - 169/164 $0.62 $0.19 9.41% * 9/29/2023 10/27/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread November 17, 2023 452/457 $0.74 $0.03 16.60% *10/6/2023 11/3/2023 SPY Bull Put Spread November 17, 2023 408/403 $0.58 $0.03 12.36% * 10/27/2023 11/3/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread November 17, 2023 430/435 $0.58 $3.50 -33.20% 10/31/2023 11/14/2023 SPY Iron Condor December 15, 2023 450/445 - 380/375 $0.77 $3.00 -44.60% 11/6/2023 12/8/2023 SPY Bear Call Spread December 15, 2023 456/461 $0.58 $3.08 -50.00%

Volatility Talk

Volatility, as seen through the VIX, hit its lowest point since 2019. And it’s really of no surprise, given the recent two-month, 15%+ rally in the S&P 500. The question is, will complacency continue to dominate the VIX, and if so, for how long?

We are starting to see lots of mixed signals. While sentiment has shifted to the bull side, and quite quickly, the “bandwagon” effect is rearing its head. And while it will be an interesting battle between the bulls and bear going forward, there is no doubt complacency is currently dominating the psyche of market participants and this is clearly seen through the “performance” of the volatility gauge. So, for those that use options selling strategies, opportunities become more challenging. Remember, volatility is a major component of the options pricing model, so when volatility is low, so are options prices (premium).

Weekly High-Probability Mean Reversion Indicator

Below is my watch list of ETFs and stocks with the most liquid options headed into the week of December 18, 2023.

Here are the various levels I use to determine if an ETF is in an oversold or overbought state.

Very Overbought a reading greater than or equal to 80.0 Overbought greater than or equal to 60.0 Neutral between 40 to 60 Oversold less than or equal to 40.0 Very Oversold less than or equal to 20.0.

Each week I also include the current implied volatility (IV) and IV Rank. I look for an IV rank above 40, preferably higher.

ETF Watch List – Trade Ideas

Exchange Traded Fund Ticker Symbol IV IV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought ARK Innovation ETF ARKK 41.1 29.5 71.4 ProShares Bitcoin ETF BITO 77.5 53.3 54.4 SPDR Dow Jones DIA 10.8 4.8 87.7 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets EEM 18.1 17.8 65.3 iShares MSCI EAFE EFA 12.1 8.2 67.7 iShares MSCI Mexico ETF EWW 20.9 24.9 86.4 iShares MSCI Brazil EWZ 31.6 13.3 61.1 iShares China Large-Cap FXI 30.2 23.1 40.66 VanEck Gold Miners GDX 31.1 33.5 59.2 SPDR Gold GLD 13.7 26.6 51.5 iShares High-Yield HYG 6.9 12.7 76.1 iShares Russell 2000 IWM 21.3 31.3 80.4 SPDR Regional Bank KRE 31.8 19.1 79.4 VanEck Oil Services OIH 28.7 11.2 59.1 Invesco Nasdaq 100 QQQ 15.8 0.9 84.3 iShares Silver Trust SLV 26.5 25.6 50.8 VanEck Semiconductor SMH 23.7 14.3 86.2 SPDR S&P 500 SPY 12.2 3.2 74.6 iShares 20+ Treasury Bond TLT 17.8 30.8 82.6 United States Oil Fund USO 36.9 42.1 48.6 ProShares Ultra VIX Short UVXY 94.8 13.1 32.3 CBOE Market Volatility Index VIX 87.5 47.3 38.8 Barclays S&P 500 VIX ETN VXX 64.8 13.1 33.2 SPDR Biotech XLB 13.8 47.3 79.5 SPDR Energy Select XLE 21.0 16.3 58.7 SPDR Financials XLF 14.8 7.5 79.6 SPDR Utilities XLU 17.8 8 52.1 SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explorer XOP 26.4 3 57.8 SPDR Retail XRT 24.3 28.8 75.1

Stock Watch List – Trade Ideas

Stock - Quant Trader Ticker Symbol IV IV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought Apple AAPL 17.8 0.9 69 Bank of America BAC 29.5 22.6 82.4 Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY 25.8 73.7 53.7 Citigroup C 29.5 19.3 73.4 Caterpillar CAT 22.8 9.3 94.5 Comcast CMCSA 27.9 22.6 74.9 Costco COST 18.4 25.1 82.6 Cisco Systems CSCO 17.1 7.5 67.2 Chevron CVX 21.8 18.8 70.4 Disney DIS 24.3 13.7 58.1 Duke Energy DUK 15.2 4.7 67.2 FedEx FDX 29.5 32.7 91.6 Gilead Sciences GILD 29.8 21.1 55.9 General Motors GM 30.1 11.6 79.5 Intel INTC 33.5 16.7 74.3 Johnson & Johnson JNJ 16.9 35.0 50.2 JPMorgan JPM 20.5 12.3 91.6 Coca-Cola KO 15.5 22.6 45.8 Altria Group MO 16.6 16.5 52 Merck MRK 19.4 14.0 54.5 Morgan Stanley MS 24.0 12.9 90.7 Microsoft MSFT 20.5 5.5 47.8 NextEra Energy NEE 27.0 36.9 63.7 Nvidia NVDA 35.7 7.1 64.9 Pfizer PFE 26.5 46.2 25.1 PayPal PYPL 35.8 23.5 65.9 Starbucks SBUX 19.6 17.1 33.4 AT&T T 24.8 30.2 47.6 Verizon VZ 21.7 24.2 44.8 Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA 55.7 90.6 86.9 Wells Fargo WFC 27.1 13.2 90.3 Walmart WMT 17.5 25.4 43.7 Exxon Mobil XOM 23.6 17.2 51.1

Weekly Trade Discussion: Open Positions

*Portfolio updated every Monday

Bear Call Spread: SPY January 19, 2024, 475/480

Original trade published on 12-1-2023 (click to see original alert)

Background: At the time of the trade, SPY was trading for roughly 458.50. We sold the January 19, 2024, SPY 475/480 bear call spread for $0.75. The expected range or move was 442 to 472. The probability of success at the time of the trade was 82.51% on the call side.

Current Thoughts: SPY is roughly $11 higher since we added our bear call spread. As a result, our probability of success on the trade stands at 57.31%. The price of the bear call spread is currently $1.95, very close to our stop-loss area of roughly $2.25. We need to see a short-term pullback to get this trade back on the dancefloor.

Call Side:

As always, if you have any questions, please feel free to email me at andy@cabotwealth.com.

The next Cabot Options Institute – Quant Trader issue will be

published on December 26, 2023.