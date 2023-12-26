COI Income Trader Issue: December 26, 2023

Weekly Commentary

As we enter the last and one of the slowest trading weeks of the year, I wanted to wish everyone a happy, prosperous and exciting year ahead!

Since all of our current open positions are in great shape with several weeks left until the January 19 expiration cycle, I’m going to keep it short today. While I might add one new position this week, I don’t really plan on making any other trades.

We’ve had a wonderful 2023. Our total returns for the year sit at 85.3%. Our overall returns since starting the service back in June 2022 exceed 125%. We’ve not only been pleased with our income wheel approach, but using varying levels of volatility and uncorrelated assets to diversify our approach has truly helped to smooth out our equity curve, which lends to consistent income.

As I spoke about in our last subscriber-only webinar, my hope is to always have at least 8-10 open positions in the portfolio. We are currently at six, so I anticipate going back to my expected range of 8-10 positions shortly after the new year!

Current Positions

Open Date Ticker Stock Price (open) Stock Price (current) Strategy Trade Open Price Current Price Position Delta Income Wheel Portfolio - Open Trades 12/18/2023 PFE $27.42 $28.40 Covered Call January 26, 2024 28 Call $0.46 $1.15 0.42 12/18/2023 DKNG $35.40 $35.72 Covered Call January 19, 2024 38 Call $0.83 $0.87 0.67 11/13/2023 GDX $27.26 $31.56 Covered Call January 19, 2023 29 Call $0.62 $2.85 0.15 11/20/2023 BITO $21.65 $21.44 Selling Puts January 19, 2024 20 Put $0.78 $0.80 0.3 12/5/2023 XLU $62.91 $62.62 Selling Puts January 19, 2024 61 Put $0.80 $0.53 0.28 11/27/2023 KO $58.36 $58.32 Selling Puts January 19, 2024 57.5 Put $0.76 $0.47 0.33 Open Date Close Date Ticker Strategy Trade Open Price Closed Price Profit Return Income Wheel Portfolio - Closed Trades 6/2/2022 7/8/2022 PFE Short Put July 8, 2022 50 Put $0.65 $0.00 $0.65 1.30% 6/10/2022 7/15/2022 GDX Short Put July 15, 2022 29 Put $0.66 Assigned at $29 ($2.75) -9.48% 6/10/2022 7/15/2022 BITO Short Put July 15, 2022 16 Put $0.82 Assigned at $16 ($2.09) -13.10% 6/22/2022 7/21/2022 WFC Short Put July 29, 2022 35 Put $0.80 $0.02 $0.78 2.23% 6/30/2022 8/10/2022 KO Short Put August 19, 2022 57.5 Put $0.70 $0.03 $0.67 1.20% 7/21/2022 8/10/2022 WFC Short Put August 19, 2022 39 Put $0.46 $0.04 $0.42 1.08% 7/18/2022 8/17/2022 BITO Covered Call August 19, 2022 16 Call $0.50 $0.03 $0.47 3.59% 7/18/2022 8/17/2022 GDX Covered Call August 19, 2022 28 Call $0.63 $0.05 $0.57 2.22% 7/11/2022 8/23/2022 PFE Short Put August 19, 2022 50 Put $1.00 Assigned at $50 $0.21 0.43% 7/26/2022 8/17/2022 JPM Short Put September 16, 2022 100 Put $1.22 $0.16 $1.06 1.10% 8/17/2022 9/7/2022 BITO Covered Call September 23, 2022 16.5 Call $0.55 $0.03 $0.52 4.00% 8/17/2022 9/7/2022 GDX Covered Call September 23, 2022 28 Call $0.59 $0.07 $0.52 2.03% 8/23/2022 9/23/2022 PFE Covered Call October 21, 2022 50 Call $1.50 $0.09 $1.41 2.82% 8/10/2022 9/23/2022 KO Short Put September 23, 2022 60 Put $0.62 Assigned at $60 ($0.78) -1.30% 8/10/2022 9/23/2022 WFC Short Put September 23, 2022 41 Put $0.61 Assigned at $41 $0.02 0.05% 9/7/2022 10/17/2022 BITO Covered Call October 21, 2022 14 Call $0.40 $0.03 $0.37 2.60% 9/7/2022 10/17/2022 GDX Covered Call October 21, 2022 26 Call $0.70 $0.04 $0.66 2.50% 9/26/2022 10/21/2022 WFC Covered Call October 21, 2022 41 Call $1.30 Called away at $41 $1.89 4.67% 9/26/2022 10/21/2022 KO Covered Call October 21, 2022 60 Call $0.70 $0.00 $0.70 1.20% 9/23/2022 1028/2022 PFE Covered Call October 28, 2022 47 Call $0.56 Called away at $47 $3.49 7.43% 10/17/2022 11/17/2022 BITO Covered Call November 25, 2022 13.5 Call $0.38 $0.03 $0.35 2.60% 10/25/2022 11/17/2022 WFC Short Put November 25, 2022 43 Put $0.96 $0.07 $0.89 2.00% 10/17/2022 11/25/2022 GDX Covered Call November 25, 2022 26 Call $0.58 Called away at $26 $1.09 3.87% 10/25/2022 11/25/2022 KO Covered Call November 25, 2022 60 Call $0.80 Called away at $60 $2.20 3.75% 11/3/2022 12/8/2022 PFE Short Put December 16, 2022 45 Put $1.08 $0.02 $1.06 2.36% 11/17/2022 12/19/2022 BITO Covered Call December 30, 2022 12 Call $0.45 $0.04 $0.41 3.42% 11/17/2022 12/30/2022 WFC Short Put December 30, 2022 44 Put $1.02 Assigned at $44 ($1.37) -3.11% 11/29/2023 1/9/2023 GDX Short Put January 20, 2023 26 Put $0.87 $0.02 $0.85 3.27% 12/8/2022 1/13/2023 PFE Short Put January 13, 2023 49 Put $0.62 Assigned at $49 ($0.53) -1.08% 12/19/2022 1/20/2023 BITO Covered Call January 20, 2023 11.5 Call $0.30 Called away at $11.5 $1.49 14.70% 11/29/2022 1/20/2023 KO Short Put January 20, 2023 60 Put $0.84 $0.00 $0.84 1.40% 1/5/2023 2/17/2023 WFC Covered Call February 17, 2023 45 Call $0.84 Called away at $45 $4.23 10.17% 1/9/2023 2/17/2023 GDX Short Put February 17, 2023 29 Put $0.54 Assigned at $29 ($0.05) -0.10% 1/23/2023 2/17/2023 KO Short Put February 17, 2023 59 Put $0.62 $0.00 $0.62 1.05% 1/23/2023 2/17/2023 BITO Short Put February 17, 2023 13.5 Put $0.52 $0.00 $0.52 3.85% 1/20/2023 3/1/2023 PFE Covered Call March 3, 2023 46 Call $1.00 $0.02 $0.98 2.18% 2/22/2023 3/23/2023 BITO Short Put March 31, 2023 31 Put $0.50 $0.05 $0.45 3.46% 2/22/2023 3/29/2023 KO Short Put March 31, 2023 59 Put $0.86 $0.02 $0.84 1.42% 3/1/2023 3/29/2023 PFE Covered Call April 6, 2023 42 Call $0.65 $0.05 $0.60 1.43% 2/21/2023 3/31/2023 GDX Covered Call March 31, 2023 29.5 Call $0.75 Called away at $29.5 $1.84 6.48% 2/23/2023 3/31/2023 WFC Short Put March 31, 2023 43 Put $0.53 Assigned at $43 ($4.87) -11.32% 3/29/2023 4/28/2023 KO Short Put May 19, 2023 60 Puts $0.76 $0.08 $0.68 1.13% 3/29/2023 4/28/2023 PFE Covered Call May 19, 2023 42.5 Call $0.53 $0.05 $0.48 1.23% 4/4/2023 5/8/2023 GDX Short Put May 19, 2023 32 Put $0.78 $0.70 $0.71 2.22% 3/23/2023 5/18/2023 BITO Short Put May 19, 2023 15 Put $1.10 $0.03 $1.07 7.13% 4/4/2023 5/24/2023 WFC Covered Call May 19, 2023 40 Call $0.55 Called away at $40 $3.94 10.76% 4/28/2023 6/16/2023 PFE Covered Call June 16, 2023 40 Call $0.63 Called away at $40 $1.71 4.40% 3/29/2023 6/16/2023 KO Short Put June 16, 2023 62.5 Put $0.70 Assigned at $62.5 ($0.13) -0.21% 5/8/2023 6/16/2023 GDX Short Put June 16, 2023 34 Put $0.91 Assigned at $34 ($1.70) -5.00% 5/18/2023 6/30/2023 BITO Short Put June 30, 2023 14 Put $0.45 $0.01 $0.44 3.14% 5/24/2023 7/6/2023 WFC Short put July 21, 2023 37.5 Put $1.01 $0.09 $0.92 2.54% 6/30/2023 7/24/2023 DKNG Short Put August 18, 2023 22.5 Put $0.63 $0.09 $0.54 2.40% 7/6/2023 7/24/2023 WFC Short Put August 25, 2023 40 Put $0.76 $0.12 $0.64 1.60% 6/21/2023 8/18/2023 PFE Short Put August 18, 2023 37.5 Put $0.64 Assigned at $37.5 ($0.24) -0.64% 6/21/2023 8/18/2023 GDX Covered Call August 18, 2023 33 Call $0.52 $0.00 $0.52 1.60% 6/21/2023 8/18/2023 KO Covered Call August 18, 2023 62.5 Call $0.85 $0.00 $0.85 1.40% 6/30/2023 8/18/2023 BITO Short Put August 18, 2023 15 Put $0.78 Assigned at $15 ($0.78) -5.20% 7/24/2023 9/14/2023 DKNG Short Put September 15, 2023 28 Put $1.36 $0.02 $1.34 4.79% 8/21/2023 9/14/2023 PFE Covered Call September 29, 2023 38 Call $0.78 $0.02 $0.76 2.00% 8/21/2023 9/14/2023 KO Covered Call September 29, 2023 61 Call $0.78 $0.03 $0.75 1.23% 7/24/2023 9/15/2023 WFC Short Put September 15, 2023 45 Put $0.85 Assigned at $45 ($1.20) -2.67% 8/21/2023 9/29/2023 BITO CoveredCall September 29, 2023 14 Call $0.48 $0.00 $0.48 3.58% 9/14/2023 10/13/2023 PFE CoveredCall October 20, 2023 35 Call $0.58 $0.04 $0.54 1.47% 9/14/2023 10/13/2023 KO CoveredCall October 27, 2023 59 Call $0.95 $0.03 $0.92 1.49% 9/14/2023 10/20/2023 DKNG Short Put October 20, 2023 30 Put $0.98 Assigned at $30 ($1.95) -6.50% 8/21/2023 10/20/2023 GDX Covered Call October 20, 2023 29 Call $0.86 $0.00 $0.86 3.11% 9/18/2023 10/20/2023 WFC Covered Call October 20, 2023 44.5 Call $0.89 $0.00 $0.89 2.05% 10/13/2023 11/9/2023 PFE Covered Call November 24, 2023 34 Call $0.62 $0.03 $0.59 1.80% 10/23/2023 11/13/2023 GDX Covered Call December 1, 2023 31.5 Call $0.58 $0.04 $0.54 1.80% 10/23/2023 11/17/2023 DKNG Covered Call November 17, 2023 32 Call $0.87 Called away at $32 $2.87 9.57% 10/2/2023 11/17/2023 BITO Covered Call November 17, 2023 15 Call $0.47 Called away at $15 $0.47 3.13% 10/13/2023 11/24/2023 KO Covered Call November 24, 2023 55 Call $0.75 Called away at $55 ($6.75) -10.80% 10/23/2023 12/1/2023 WFC Covered Call December 1, 2023 41 Call $0.87 Called away at $41 ($3.13) -6.95% 10/25/2023 12/5/2023 XLU Short Put December 15, 2023 56 Put $0.80 $0.02 $0.78 1.39% 11/9/2023 12/15/2023 PFE Covered Call December 15, 2023 31 Call $0.62 $0.00 $0.62 2.08% 11/20/2023 12/15/2023 DKNG Selling Puts December 15, 2023 36 Put $0.65 Assigned at $36 $0.00 0.00% 11/20/2023 12/20/2023 BITO Selling Puts December 22, 2023 16.5 Put $0.50 $0.02 $0.48 2.91%

Weekly High-Probability Mean Reversion Indicator

Below is my watch list of ETFs and stocks with the most liquid options headed into the week of December 26, 2023.

Here are the various levels I use to determine if an ETF is in an oversold or overbought state.

Very Overbought a reading greater than or equal to 80.0 Overbought greater than or equal to 60.0 Neutral between 40 to 60 Oversold less than or equal to 40.0 Very Oversold less than or equal to 20.0.

Each week I also include the current implied volatility (IV) and IV Rank. I look for an IV rank above 40, preferably higher.

ETF Watchlist – Weekly Trade Ideas

Exchange Traded Fund Ticker Symbol IV IV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought ARK Innovation ETF ARKK 41.1 29.5 71.4 Proshares Bitcoin ETF BITO 77.5 53.3 54.4 SPDR Dow Jones DIA 10.8 4.8 87.7 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets EEM 18.1 17.8 65.3 iShares MSCI EAFE EFA 12.1 8.2 67.7 iShares MSCI Mexico ETF EWW 20.9 24.9 86.4 iShares MSCI Brazil EWZ 31.6 13.3 61.1 iShares China Large-Cap FXI 30.2 23.1 40.66 Vaneck Gold Miners GDX 31.1 33.5 59.2 SPDR Gold GLD 13.7 26.6 51.5 iShares High-Yield HYG 6.9 12.7 76.1 iShares Russell 2000 IWM 21.3 31.3 80.4 SPDR Regional Bank KRE 31.8 19.1 79.4 Vaneck Oil Services OIH 28.7 11.2 59.1 Invesco Nasdaq 100 QQQ 15.8 0.9 84.3 iShares Silver Trust SLV 26.5 25.6 50.8 Vaneck Semiconductor SMH 23.7 14.3 86.2 SPDR S&P 500 SPY 12.2 3.2 74.6 iShares 20+ Treasury Bond TLT 17.8 30.8 82.6 United States Oil Fund USO 36.9 42.1 48.6 Proshares Ultra VIX Short UVXY 94.8 13.1 32.3 CBOE Market Volatility Index VIX 87.5 47.3 38.8 Barclays S&P 500 VIX ETN VXX 64.8 13.1 33.2 SPDR Biotech XLB 13.8 47.3 79.5 SPDR Energy Select XLE 21.0 16.3 58.7 SPDR Financials XLF 14.8 7.5 79.6 SPDR Utilities XLU 17.8 8 52.1 SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explorer XOP 26.4 3 57.8 SPDR Retail XRT 24.3 28.8 75.1

Stock Watchlist – Weekly Trade Ideas

Stock - Income Trader Ticker Symbol IV IV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought Apple AAPL 17.8 0.9 69 Bank of America BAC 29.5 22.6 82.4 Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY 25.8 73.7 53.7 Citigroup C 29.5 19.3 73.4 Caterpillar CAT 22.8 9.3 94.5 Comcast CMCSA 27.9 22.6 74.9 Costco COST 18.4 25.1 82.6 Cisco Systems CSCO 17.1 7.5 67.2 Chevron CVX 21.8 18.8 70.4 Disney DIS 24.3 13.7 58.1 Duke Energy DUK 15.2 4.7 67.2 Fedex FDX 29.5 32.7 91.6 Gilead Sciences GILD 29.8 21.1 55.9 General Motors GM 30.1 11.6 79.5 Intel INTC 33.5 16.7 74.3 Johnson & Johnson JNJ 16.9 35.0 50.2 JP Morgan JPM 20.5 12.3 91.6 Coca-Cola KO 15.5 22.6 45.8 Altria Group MO 16.6 16.5 52 Merck MRK 19.4 14.0 54.5 Morgan Stanley MS 24.0 12.9 90.7 Microsoft MSFT 20.5 5.5 47.8 Nextera Energy NEE 27.0 36.9 63.7 Nvidia NVDA 35.7 7.1 64.9 Pfizer PFE 26.5 46.2 25.1 Paypal PYPL 35.8 23.5 65.9 Starbucks SBUX 19.6 17.1 33.4 AT&T T 24.8 30.2 47.6 Verizon VZ 21.7 24.2 44.8 Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA 55.7 90.6 86.9 Wells Fargo WFC 27.1 13.2 90.3 Walmart WMT 17.5 25.4 43.7 Exxon Mobil XOM 23.6 17.2 51.1

