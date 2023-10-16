Cabot Options Institute – Fundamentals Portfolio: October 16, 2023

Portfolios are updated every Monday.
All-Weather Portfolio
|Transaction Date
|Poor Man’s Covered Calls
|Original Price
|Current Price
|LEAPS Price
|LEAPS Price
|LEAPS Price
|Premium Sold
|Closing Price
|Total Premium
|Total Return
|Position Delta
|SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
|$172.46
|$178.08
|(open)
|(current)
|(closed)
|(current)
|$5.62
|6/3/2022
|LEAPS January 19, 2024 145 call
|$37.00
|$46.90
|$9.90
|4/21/2023
|LEAPS January 17, 2025 171 call
|$32.00
|$22.50
|($9.50)
|79
|6/3/2022
|July 15, 2022 181 call
|$1.00
|$0.12
|$0.88
|6/30/2022
|August 19, 2022 175 call
|$1.91
|$0.21
|$1.70
|7/28/2022
|September 16, 2022 169 call
|$1.90
|$0.07
|$1.83
|9/1/2022
|October 21, 2022 165 call
|$1.45
|$0.03
|$1.42
|10/14/2022
|November 18, 2022 159 call
|$1.48
|$4.45
|($2.97)
|11/10/2022
|December 16, 2022 169 call
|$1.40
|$1.02
|$0.38
|12/13/2022
|January 20, 2023 172 call
|$1.96
|$6.60
|($4.64)
|1/13/2023
|February 17, 2023 184 call
|$1.50
|$0.07
|$1.43
|2/8/2023
|March 17, 2023 180 call
|$1.41
|$0.12
|$1.41
|3/1/2023
|April 21, 2023 176 call
|$1.82
|$6.75
|($4.93)
|3/15/2023
|April 21, 2023 183 call
|$3.40
|$5.90
|($2.50)
|3/17/2023
|April 21, 2023 193 call
|$2.45
|$0.01
|$2.44
|4/21/2023
|June 16, 2023 192 call
|$2.42
|$0.01
|$2.41
|6/12/2023
|July 21, 2023 186 call
|$1.70
|$0.25
|$1.45
|7/12/2023
|August 18, 2023 187 call
|$1.18
|$0.02
|$1.16
|8/11/2023
|September 15, 2023 183 call
|$1.19
|$0.06
|$1.19
|-5
|Totals
|$25.80
|$72.06
|74
|Transaction Date
|Poor Man’s Covered Calls
|Original Price
|Current Price
|LEAPS Price
|LEAPS Price
|LEAPS Price
|Premium Sold
|Closing Price
|Total Premium
|Total Return
|Position Delta
|Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC)
|$30.45
|$25.06
|(open)
|(current)
|(closed)
|(current)
|($5.39)
|6/8/2022
|LEAPS January 19, 2024 22 call
|$10.50
|$3.00
|($7.50)
|3/29/2023
|LEAPS January 17, 2025 21 call
|$4.80
|$6.00
|$1.20
|83
|6/8/2022
|July 15, 2022 32 call
|$0.55
|$0.05
|$0.50
|6/30/2022
|August 19, 2022 29 call
|$0.50
|$0.05
|$0.45
|7/28/2022
|September 16, 2022 27 call
|$0.55
|$0.10
|$0.45
|9/7/2022
|October 21, 2022 26 call
|$0.50
|$0.00
|$0.50
|10/25/2022
|December 16, 2022 27 call
|$0.45
|$0.05
|$0.40
|12/13/2022
|January 20, 2023 25 call
|$0.45
|$0.10
|$0.45
|1/19/2023
|February 17, 2023 25 call
|$0.55
|$0.02
|$0.53
|2/17/2023
|March 17, 2023 24 call
|$0.35
|$0.00
|$0.35
|3/29/2023
|May 19, 2023 24 call
|$0.50
|$0.00
|$0.50
|5/24/2023
|July 21, 2023 23 call
|$0.60
|$0.70
|($0.10)
|7/13/2023
|August 18, 2023 24 call
|$0.30
|$0.55
|($0.25)
|8/11/2023
|October 20, 2023 25 call
|$0.50
|$0.50
|$0.50
|-38
|Totals
|$5.00
|$13.28
|45
|Transaction Date
|Poor Man’s Covered Calls
|Original Price
|Current Price
|LEAPS Price
|LEAPS Price
|LEAPS Price
|Premium Sold
|Closing Price
|Total Premium
|Total Return
|Position Delta
|iShares Trust 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
|$101.93
|$93.51
|(open)
|(current)
|(closed)
|6/8/2022
|LEAPS January 19, 2024 85 call
|$19.00
|$15.05
|($3.95)
|4/21/2023
|LEAPS January 17, 2025 85 call
|$16.35
|$11.90
|($4.45)
|79
|6/8/2022
|July 15, 2022 103 call
|$0.70
|$0.19
|$0.51
|7/14/2022
|August 19, 2022 105 call
|$0.58
|$0.12
|$0.46
|8/11/2022
|October 21, 2022 105 call
|$1.20
|$0.04
|$1.16
|9/22/2022
|October 21, 2022 98.5 call
|$0.55
|$0.05
|$0.50
|10/12/2022
|November 25, 2022 97 call
|$0.92
|$0.18
|$0.74
|11/17/2022
|December 16, 2022 98 call
|$0.50
|$0.86
|($0.36)
|12/13/2022
|January 20, 2023 100 call
|$0.88
|$0.32
|$0.56
|1/18/2023
|February 17, 2023 101 call
|$0.70
|$0.05
|$0.65
|2/8/2023
|March 17, 2023 99 call
|$0.65
|$0.03
|$0.62
|3/1/2023
|April 21, 2023 97 call
|$0.69
|$3.20
|($2.51)
|3/17/2023
|April 21, 2023 102 call
|$0.68
|$0.03
|$0.65
|4/21/2023
|June 16, 2023 101 call
|$0.72
|$0.01
|$0.71
|6/12/2023
|July 21, 2023 98 call
|$0.79
|$0.07
|$0.72
|7/12/2023
|August 18, 2023 98 call
|$0.52
|$0.03
|$0.52
|8/11/2023
|September 22, 2023 96.5 call
|$0.50
|$0.05
|$0.50
|-4
|Totals
|$9.56
|$32.38
|75
|Transaction Date
|Poor Man’s Covered Calls
|Original Price
|Current Price
|LEAPS Price
|LEAPS Price
|LEAPS Price
|Premium Sold
|Closing Price
|Total Premium
|Total Return
|Position Delta
|Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
|$189.65
|$221.42
|(open)
|(current)
|(closed)
|6/15/2022
|LEAPS January 19, 2024 145 call
|$54.50
|$64.90
|$10.40
|4/21/2023
|LEAPS January 17, 2025 165 call
|$55.05
|$67.50
|$12.45
|87
|6/15/2022
|July 15, 2022 198 call
|$2.50
|$0.03
|$2.47
|7/14/2022
|August 19, 2022 193 call
|$3.20
|$11.00
|($7.80)
|7/28/2022
|September 16, 2022 210 call
|$2.95
|$0.30
|$2.65
|9/1/2022
|October 21, 2022 205 call
|$3.00
|$0.55
|$2.45
|9/22/2022
|October 21, 2022 197 call
|$2.10
|$0.15
|$1.95
|10/12/2022
|November 18, 2022 190 call
|$3.10
|$7.45
|($4.35)
|11/10/2022
|December 16, 2022 205 call
|$2.65
|$0.05
|$2.60
|12/15/2022
|January 20, 2023 200 call
|$3.10
|$0.05
|$3.05
|1/20/2023
|February 17, 2023 200 call
|$2.60
|$6.50
|($3.90)
|1/27/2023
|March 17, 2023 210 call
|$3.00
|$0.25
|$2.75
|3/7/2023
|April 21, 2023 210 call
|$1.55
|$0.05
|$1.50
|4/21/2023
|June 16, 2023 215 call
|$1.10
|$2.70
|($1.60)
|6/13/2023
|July 21, 2023 220 call
|$2.15
|$4.10
|($1.95)
|7/13/2023
|August 18, 2023 225 call
|$2.95
|$0.40
|$2.55
|8/11/2023
|September 15, 2023 225 call
|$2.40
|$0.25
|$2.40
|-14
|Totals
|$33.00
|$137.17
|73
|Transaction Date
|Poor Man’s Covered Calls
|Original Price
|Current Price
|LEAPS Price
|LEAPS Price
|LEAPS Price
|Premium Sold
|Closing Price
|Total Premium
|Total Return
|Position Delta
|iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
|$110.56
|$94.37
|(open)
|(current)
|(closed)
|6/13/2022
|LEAPS January 19, 2024 85 call
|$29.10
|$21.45
|($7.65)
|4/21/2023
|LEAPS January 17, 2025 85 call
|$24.05
|$15.10
|($8.95)
|69
|6/13/2022
|July 15, 2022 114 call
|$1.65
|$2.58
|($0.93)
|6/30/2022
|August 19, 2022 119 call
|$1.95
|$0.23
|$1.72
|8/11/2022
|September 16, 2022 119 call
|$1.16
|$0.10
|$1.06
|9/1/2022
|October 21, 2022 115 call
|$1.42
|$0.23
|$1.19
|9/22/2022
|October 21, 2022 110.5 call
|$0.73
|$0.03
|$0.70
|10/12/2022
|November 25, 2022 104.5 call
|$1.66
|$0.10
|$1.56
|11/10/2022
|December 16, 2022 100 call
|$1.46
|$2.90
|($1.44)
|11/22/2022
|December 16, 2022 103.5 call
|$1.30
|$3.15
|($1.85)
|12/2/2022
|January 20, 2023 109 call
|$1.82
|$0.54
|$1.28
|1/18/2023
|February 17, 2023 110 call
|$1.70
|$0.12
|$1.58
|2/8/2023
|March 17, 2023 108 call
|$1.50
|$0.10
|$1.40
|3/1/2023
|April 21, 2023 104 call
|$1.62
|$5.40
|($3.78)
|3/15/2023
|April 21, 2023 110 call
|$2.40
|$0.01
|$2.39
|4/21/2023
|June 16, 2023 108 call
|$1.41
|$0.02
|$1.39
|6/12/2023
|July 21, 2023 104 call
|$1.22
|$0.11
|$1.11
|7/12/2023
|August 18, 2023 104 call
|$0.79
|$0.02
|$0.77
|8/11/2023
|September 22, 2023 99 call
|$0.98
|$0.09
|$0.98
|-6
|Totals
|$23.00
|$45.68
|63
Yale Endowment Portfolio
|Transaction Date
|Poor Man’s Covered Calls
|Original Price
|Current Price
|LEAPS Price
|LEAPS Price
|LEAPS Price
|Premium Sold
|Closing Price
|Total Premium
|Total Return
|Position Delta
|SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY)
|$387.00
|$445.52
|(open)
|(current)
|(closed)
|$58.52
|6/24/2022
|LEAPS January 19, 2024 290 call
|$117.00
|$130.86
|$13.86
|4/11/2023
|LEAPS January 17, 2025 345 call
|$98.00
|$124.00
|$26.00
|86
|6/24/2022
|August 19, 2022 410 call
|$5.33
|$9.45
|($4.12)
|8/8/2022
|September 16, 2022 426 call
|$5.65
|$0.15
|$5.50
|9/1/2022
|October 21, 2022 410 call
|$5.29
|$0.84
|$4.45
|9/22/2022
|October 21, 2022 397 call
|$2.72
|$0.13
|$2.59
|10/12/2022
|November 18, 2022 380 call
|$5.17
|$13.54
|($8.37)
|11/10/2022
|December 16, 2022 410 call
|$4.36
|$1.20
|$3.16
|12/12/2022
|January 20, 2023 416 call
|$3.42
|$0.01
|$3.42
|1/19/2023
|February 17, 2023 402 call
|$3.50
|$8.70
|($5.20)
|1/31/2023
|March 17, 2023 418 call
|$4.44
|$0.31
|$4.13
|3/1/2023
|April 21, 2023 410 call
|$4.61
|$5.00
|($0.39)
|4/11/2023
|May 19, 2023 420 call
|$5.13
|$0.14
|$5.13
|5/15/2023
|June 16, 2023 422 call
|$2.59
|$10.37
|($7.78)
|6/12/2023
|July 21, 2023 438 call
|$3.88
|$8.82
|($4.94)
|6/30/2023
|August 18, 2023 452 call
|$4.51
|$7.87
|($3.36)
|7/24/2023
|*September 15, 2023 466 call
|$3.96
|$0.12
|$3.96
|-4
|Totals
|$52.21
|$253.04
|82
|Transaction Date
|Poor Man’s Covered Calls
|Original Price
|Current Price
|LEAPS Price
|LEAPS Price
|LEAPS Price
|Premium Sold
|Closing Price
|Total Premium
|Total Return
|Position Delta
|iShares MSCI Emerging Market ETF (EEM)
|$39.81
|$38.71
|(open)
|(current)
|(closed)
|($1.10)
|6/22/2022
|LEAPS January 19, 2024 30 call
|$11.50
|$10.15
|($1.35)
|4/21/2023
|LEAPS Januart 17, 2025 29 call
|$12.15
|$11.50
|($0.65)
|88
|6/22/2022
|August 19, 2022 42 call
|$0.70
|$0.08
|$0.62
|8/11/2022
|October 21, 2022 42 call
|$0.94
|$0.05
|$0.89
|9/16/2022
|October 28, 2022 39.5 call
|$0.40
|$0.03
|$0.37
|10/17/2022
|November 25, 2022 36.5 call
|$0.70
|$1.87
|($1.17)
|11/16/2022
|December 16, 2022 39 call
|$0.64
|$0.26
|$0.38
|12/12/2022
|January 27, 2023 40 call
|$0.51
|$1.30
|($0.79)
|1/18/2023
|February 17, 2023 42 call
|$0.53
|$0.02
|$0.51
|2/15/2023
|March 17, 2023 41 call
|$0.40
|$0.01
|$0.40
|3/1/2023
|April 21, 2023 41 call
|$0.40
|$0.01
|$0.40
|4/21/2023
|June 16, 2023 40 call
|$0.53
|$0.65
|($0.12)
|6/14/2023
|July 28, 2023 41.5 call
|$0.48
|$0.45
|$0.03
|7/13/2023
|September 1, 2023 43 call
|$0.37
|$0.01
|$0.36
|9/1/2023
|October 20, 2023 41 call
|$0.46
|$0.15
|$0.46
|-17
|Totals
|$5.75
|$23.99
|71
|Transaction Date
|Poor Man’s Covered Calls
|Original Price
|Current Price
|LEAPS Price
|LEAPS Price
|LEAPS Price
|Premium Sold
|Closing Price
|Total Premium
|Total Return
|Position Delta
|Vanguard Real Estate (VNQ)
|$90.28
|$81.58
|(open)
|(current)
|(closed)
|($8.70)
|6/23/2022
|LEAPS January 19, 2024 70 call
|$23.25
|$14.90
|($8.35)
|4/21/2023
|LEAPS January 17, 2025 65 call
|$20.70
|$18.70
|($2.00)
|81
|6/23/2022
|August 19, 2022 94 call
|$2.10
|$4.60
|($2.50)
|7/28/2022
|September 16, 2022 100 call
|$1.80
|$0.10
|$1.70
|9/1/2022
|October 21, 2022 96 call
|$1.35
|$0.10
|$1.25
|9/22/2022
|October 21, 2022 90 call
|$0.65
|$0.10
|$0.55
|10/12/2022
|November 18, 2022 82 call
|$1.20
|$4.40
|($3.20)
|11/10/2022
|December 16, 2022 90 call
|$1.20
|$0.15
|$1.05
|12/12/2022
|January 20, 2023 89 call
|$0.95
|$0.10
|$0.85
|1/19/2023
|February 17, 2023 89 call
|$1.30
|$2.85
|($1.55)
|1/31/2023
|March 17, 2023 93 call
|$1.55
|$0.08
|$1.55
|3/1/2023
|April 21, 2023 88 call
|$1.10
|$0.03
|$1.07
|4/21/2023
|June 16, 2023 85 call
|$1.40
|$0.10
|$1.30
|6/12/2023
|July 21, 2023 84 call
|$0.85
|$2.10
|($1.25)
|7/13/2023
|August 18, 2023 88 call
|$0.85
|$0.05
|$0.80
|8/11/2023
|September 15, 2023 85 call
|$1.10
|$0.10
|$1.10
|-9
|Totals
|$14.60
|$36.32
|72
|Transaction Date
|Poor Man’s Covered Calls
|Original Price
|Current Price
|LEAPS Price
|LEAPS Price
|LEAPS Price
|Premium Sold
|Closing Price
|Total Premium
|Total Return
|Position Delta
|iShares Trust TIPS ETF (TIP)
|$115.40
|$105.45
|(open)
|(current)
|(closed)
|($9.95)
|6/23/2022
|LEAPS January 19, 2024 100 call
|$17.10
|$10.75
|($6.35)
|4/21/2023
|LEAPS January 17, 2025 95 call
|$16.50
|$15.40
|($1.10)
|72
|6/23/2022
|August 19, 2022 118 call
|$0.65
|$0.05
|$0.60
|8/11/2022
|October 21, 2022 117 call
|$0.70
|$0.05
|$0.65
|9/16/2022
|October 21, 2022 112 call
|$0.50
|$0.05
|$0.45
|10/14/2022
|November 18, 2022 108 call
|$0.80
|$0.10
|$0.70
|11/6/2022
|December 16, 2022 107 call
|$0.80
|$2.35
|($1.55)
|12/1/2022
|January 20, 2023 110 call
|$1.10
|$0.09
|$1.10
|1/20/2023
|February 17, 2023 110 call
|$0.74
|$0.05
|$0.69
|2/17/2023
|March 17, 2023 108 call
|$0.66
|$0.98
|($0.32)
|3/17/2023
|April 21, 2023 111 call
|$0.66
|$0.01
|$0.65
|4/21/2023
|June 16, 2023 112 call
|$0.65
|$0.02
|$0.63
|6/14/2023
|August 18, 2023 109 call
|$0.60
|$0.05
|$0.55
|8/15/2023
|October 20, 2023 107 call
|$0.82
|$0.44
|$0.82
|-29
|Totals
|$7.26
|$31.12
|72
|Transaction Date
|Poor Man’s Covered Calls
|Original Price
|Current Price
|LEAPS Price
|LEAPS Price
|LEAPS Price
|Premium Sold
|Closing Price
|Total Premium
|Total Return
|Position Delta
|iShares Trust MSCI EAFE (EFA)
|$62.45
|(open)
|(open)
|(closed)
|#VALUE!
|6/22/2022
|LEAPS January 19, 2024 45 call
|$19.50
|$28.90
|$9.40
|4/21/2023
|LEAPS January 17, 2025 63 call
|$14.90
|$12.85
|($2.05)
|69
|6/22/2022
|August 19, 2022 65 call
|$1.00
|$1.64
|($0.64)
|8/11/2022
|October 21, 2022 69 call
|$1.02
|$0.05
|$0.97
|9/16/2022
|October 21, 2022 63 call
|$0.54
|$0.05
|$0.54
|10/14/2022
|November 18, 2022 59 call
|$0.76
|$2.55
|($1.79)
|11/6/2022
|December 16, 2022 63 call
|$0.86
|$2.90
|($2.04)
|11/22/2022
|December 30, 2022 67 call
|$0.73
|$0.02
|$0.71
|12/30/2023
|January 20, 2023 67.5 call
|$0.55
|$3.75
|($3.20)
|1/18/2023
|February 17, 2023 72 call
|$0.84
|$0.03
|$0.84
|2/15/2023
|March 17, 2023 72 call
|$0.74
|$0.19
|$0.74
|3/1/2023
|April 21, 2023 72 call
|$0.79
|$1.33
|($0.54)
|4/21/2023
|June 16, 2025 75 call
|$0.80
|$0.02
|$0.78
|6/12/2023
|July 28, 2023 73 call
|$0.80
|$1.70
|($0.90)
|7/13/2023
|September 1, 2023 76.5 call
|$0.57
|$0.02
|$0.55
|9/1/2023
|October 20, 2023 74 call
|$0.53
|$0.34
|$0.53
|-17
|Totals
|$8.63
|$38.30
|52
Dogs of the Dow
|Transaction Date
|Poor Man’s Covered Calls
|Original Price
|Current Price
|LEAPS Price
|LEAPS Price
|LEAPS Price
|Premium Sold
|Closing Price
|Total Premium
|Total Return
|Position Delta
|Verizon (VZ)
|$39.78
|$33.45
|(open)
|(current)
|(closed)
|($6.33)
|1/3/2023
|LEAPS January 17, 2025 30 call
|$10.40
|$4.80
|($5.60)
|66
|1/3/2023
|February 17, 2023 41 call
|$0.68
|$0.02
|$0.68
|2/17/2023
|March 24, 2023 41 call
|$0.65
|$0.06
|$0.59
|3/6/2023
|April 21, 2023 39 call
|$0.66
|$0.61
|$0.05
|4/4/2023
|May 19, 2023 41 call
|$0.41
|$0.03
|$0.38
|5/5/2023
|June 16, 2023 39 call
|$0.45
|$0.03
|$0.42
|6/5/2023
|July 21, 2023 36 call
|$0.46
|$1.15
|($0.69)
|6/30/2023
|August 18, 2023 38 call
|$0.52
|$0.02
|$0.50
|8/8/2023
|September 22, 2023 34 call
|$0.51
|$0.27
|$0.51
|-33
|Totals
|$4.34
|$7.24
|33
|Transaction Date
|Poor Man’s Covered Calls
|Original Price
|Current Price
|LEAPS Price
|LEAPS Price
|LEAPS Price
|Premium Sold
|Closing Price
|Total Premium
|Total Return
|Position Delta
|Dow (DOW)
|$52.15
|$53.71
|(open)
|(current)
|(closed)
|$1.56
|1/5/2023
|LEAPS January 17, 2025 37.5 call
|$16.85
|$17.45
|$0.60
|83
|1/5/2023
|February 17, 2023 55 call
|$1.18
|$4.00
|($2.82)
|1/11/2023
|February 17, 2023 60 call
|$1.23
|$0.95
|$0.28
|2/13/2023
|March 17, 2023 62.5 call
|$0.70
|$0.04
|$0.66
|3/6/2023
|April 21, 2023 60 call
|$0.95
|$0.04
|$0.91
|3/31/2023
|May 5, 2023 57 call
|$0.71
|$0.02
|$0.69
|5/1/2023
|June 16, 2023 55 call
|$1.23
|$0.07
|$1.16
|6/13/2023
|July 28, 2023 55 call
|$1.08
|$0.51
|$0.57
|7/28/2023
|September 15, 2023 57.5 call
|$0.64
|$0.03
|$0.64
|-3
|Totals
|$7.72
|$19.54
|80
|Transaction Date
|Poor Man’s Covered Calls
|Original Price
|Current Price
|LEAPS Price
|LEAPS Price
|LEAPS Price
|Premium Sold
|Closing Price
|Total Premium
|Total Return
|Position Delta
|Intel (INTC)
|$27.65
|$38.01
|(open)
|(current)
|(closed)
|$10.36
|1/4/2023
|LEAPS January 17, 2025 17.5 call
|$11.40
|$21.70
|$10.30
|93
|1/4/2023
|February 17, 2023 30 call
|$0.72
|$0.03
|$0.69
|2/15/2023
|March 31, 2023 30 call
|$0.77
|$0.02
|$0.75
|3/8/2023
|April 14, 2023 27 call
|$0.57
|$2.24
|($1.67)
|3/23/2023
|April 28, 2023 31 call
|$0.70
|$2.45
|($1.75)
|3/30/2023
|April 28, 2023 35 call
|$0.70
|$0.00
|$0.70
|4/1/2023
|June 16, 2023 32.5 call
|$0.53
|$1.34
|($0.81)
|6/13/2023
|July 21, 2023 36 call
|$0.74
|$0.09
|$0.65
|7/14/2023
|August 18, 2023 36 call
|$0.81
|$0.04
|$0.77
|8/16/2023
|October 20, 2023 37 call
|$0.95
|$2.47
|$0.95
|-62
|Totals
|$6.49
|$21.98
|31
|Transaction Date
|Poor Man’s Covered Calls
|Original Price
|Current Price
|LEAPS Price
|LEAPS Price
|LEAPS Price
|Premium Sold
|Closing Price
|Total Premium
|Total Return
|Position Delta
|Walgreens (WBA)
|$34.65
|$21.99
|(open)
|(current)
|(closed)
|($12.66)
|1/5/2023
|LEAPS January 17, 2025 25 call
|$11.10
|$2.06
|($9.04)
|39
|1/5/2023
|February 10, 2023 37 call
|$0.47
|$0.02
|$0.45
|2/10/2023
|March 17, 2023 37.5 call
|$0.47
|$0.04
|$0.43
|3/7/2023
|April 14, 2023 36 call
|$0.83
|$0.51
|$0.32
|4/11/2023
|May 19, 2023 37.5 call
|$0.61
|$0.02
|$0.59
|5/5/2023
|June 23, 2023 34 call
|$0.46
|$0.00
|$0.46
|6/26/2023
|August 4, 2023 33 call
|$0.78
|$0.03
|$0.75
|7/19/2023
|August 25, 2023 31 call
|$0.36
|$0.01
|$0.35
|8/25/2023
|October 20, 2023 27.5 call
|$0.57
|$0.11
|$0.57
|-8
|Totals
|$3.98
|$5.98
|31
|Transaction Date
|Poor Man’s Covered Calls
|Original Price
|Current Price
|LEAPS Price
|LEAPS Price
|LEAPS Price
|Premium Sold
|Closing Price
|Total Premium
|Total Return
|Position Delta
|Cisco Systems (CSCO)
|$47.88
|$56.67
|(open)
|(current)
|(closed)
|$8.79
|1/4/2023
|LEAPS January 17, 2025 35 call
|$15.65
|$22.80
|$7.15
|90
|1/4/2023
|February 17, 2022 50 call
|$1.02
|$1.55
|($0.53)
|2/16/2023
|March 31, 2023 53 call
|$0.87
|$0.01
|$0.86
|3/31/2023
|May 19, 2023 55 call
|$0.57
|$0.02
|$0.55
|5/5/2023
|June 23, 2023 48 call
|$0.98
|$2.75
|$0.98
|6/5/2023
|July 14, 2023 52 call
|$0.49
|$0.00
|$0.49
|7/17/2023
|August 18, 2023 52.5 call
|$0.78
|$1.98
|($1.20)
|7/24/2023
|September 15, 2023 55 call
|$1.00
|$2.33
|($1.33)
|9/6/2023
|October 13, 2023 58 call
|$0.72
|$0.45
|$0.72
|-31
|Totals
|$5.71
|$23.34
|59
|Transaction Date
|Poor Man’s Covered Calls
|Original Price
|Current Price
|LEAPS Price
|LEAPS Price
|LEAPS Price
|Premium Sold
|Closing Price
|Total Premium
|Total Return
|Position Delta
|3M (MMM)
|$125.91
|$106.24
|(open)
|(current)
|(closed)
|($19.67)
|1/6/2023
|LEAPS January 17, 2025 90 call
|$41.40
|$24.10
|($17.30)
|70
|1/6/2023
|February 17, 2023 135 call
|$1.70
|$0.03
|$1.67
|2/8/2023
|March 17, 2023 120 call
|$1.58
|$0.05
|$1.53
|3/9/2023
|April 14, 2023 112 call
|$1.88
|$0.02
|$1.86
|4/11/2023
|May 19, 2023 110 call
|$1.70
|$0.20
|$1.50
|5/5/2023
|June 23, 2023 108 call
|$1.50
|$0.00
|$1.50
|6/26/2023
|August 18, 2023 105 call
|$2.43
|$5.75
|($3.32)
|7/25/2023
|September 15, 2023 115 call
|$1.10
|$0.05
|$1.10
|-2
|Totals
|$11.89
|$29.94
|68
|Transaction Date
|Poor Man’s Covered Calls
|Original Price
|Current Price
|LEAPS Price
|LEAPS Price
|LEAPS Price
|Premium Sold
|Closing Price
|Total Premium
|Total Return
|Position Delta
|IBM (IBM)
|$143.71
|$147.68
|(open)
|(current)
|(closed)
|$3.97
|1/6/2023
|LEAPS January 17, 2025 105 call
|$43.15
|$45.35
|$2.20
|86
|1/6/2023
|February 17, 2023 150 call
|$2.45
|$0.03
|$2.42
|2/8/2023
|March 17, 2023 140 call
|$1.20
|$0.04
|$1.16
|3/6/2023
|April 21, 2023 135 call
|$2.32
|$0.00
|$2.32
|4/24/2023
|June 2, 2023 127 call
|$1.16
|$5.80
|($4.64)
|6/2/2023
|July 21, 2023 135 call
|$3.45
|$2.97
|$0.48
|7/19/2023
|August 25, 2023 142 call
|$1.30
|$3.80
|($2.50)
|8/4/2023
|September 22, 2023 149 call
|$1.44
|$1.21
|$1.44
|-39
|Totals
|$13.32
|$46.03
|47
|Transaction Date
|Poor Man’s Covered Calls
|Original Price
|Current Price
|LEAPS Price
|LEAPS Price
|LEAPS Price
|Premium Sold
|Closing Price
|Total Premium
|Total Return
|Position Delta
|Amgen (AMGN)
|$269.00
|$259.43
|(open)
|(open)
|(closed)
|($9.57)
|1/9/2023
|LEAPS January 17, 2025 200 call
|$81.35
|$70.25
|($11.10)
|81
|1/9/2023
|February 17, 2023 280 call
|$3.85
|$0.05
|$3.80
|2/10/2023
|March 17, 2023 250 call
|$2.15
|$0.20
|$1.95
|3/7/2023
|April 21, 2023 240 call
|$2.80
|$9.30
|($6.50)
|4/4/2023
|May 19, 2023 255 call
|$4.15
|$0.10
|$4.05
|5/5/2023
|June 16, 2023 240 call
|$3.10
|$0.07
|$3.03
|6/14/2023
|July 21, 2023 230 call
|$2.58
|$4.70
|($2.12)
|7/20/2023
|August 25, 2023 245 call
|$2.50
|$4.30
|($1.80)
|8/4/2023
|September 22, 2023 255 call
|$2.67
|$11.85
|($9.18)
|8/8/2023
|September 22, 2023 275 call
|$2.47
|$0.19
|$2.47
|-5
|Totals
|$26.27
|$65.95
|76
|Transaction Date
|Poor Man’s Covered Calls
|Original Price
|Current Price
|LEAPS Price
|LEAPS Price
|LEAPS Price
|Premium Sold
|Closing Price
|Total Premium
|Total Return
|Position Delta
|Chevron (CVX)
|$174.89
|$167.21
|(open)
|(open)
|(closed)
|($7.68)
|1/9/2023
|LEAPS January 17, 2025 125 call
|$59.80
|$47.65
|($12.15)
|85
|1/9/2023
|February 17, 2023 180 call
|$4.50
|$9.50
|($5.00)
|1/26/2023
|March 17, 2023 195 call
|$3.30
|$0.01
|$3.29
|3/8/2023
|April 21, 2023 170 call
|$2.58
|$2.85
|($0.27)
|4/14/2023
|May 19, 2023 180 call
|$1.80
|$0.04
|$1.76
|5/5/2023
|June 16, 2023 170 call
|$1.67
|$0.05
|$1.62
|6/14/2023
|July 28, 2023 165 call
|$2.93
|$0.30
|$2.93
|7/14/2023
|August 18, 2023 160 call
|$2.24
|$5.20
|($2.96)
|7/24/2023
|September 15, 2023 170 call
|$1.92
|$0.47
|$1.92
|-23
|Totals
|$12.18
|$50.94
|62
|Transaction Date
|Poor Man’s Covered Calls
|Original Price
|Current Price
|LEAPS Price
|LEAPS Price
|LEAPS Price
|Premium Sold
|Closing Price
|Total Premium
|Total Return
|Position Delta
|JP Morgan Chase (JPM)
|$137.40
|$143.83
|(open)
|(open)
|(closed)
|$6.43
|1/6/2023
|LEAPS January 17, 2025 100 call
|$46.20
|$49.05
|$2.85
|86
|1/6/2023
|February 17, 2023 145 call
|$2.26
|$0.35
|$1.91
|2/10/2023
|March 17, 2023 145 call
|$1.95
|$0.45
|$1.50
|3/7/2023
|April 21, 2023 145 call
|$2.17
|$0.00
|$2.17
|4/24/2023
|June 16, 2023 145 call
|$2.53
|$0.20
|$2.33
|6/14/2023
|July 28, 2023 147 call
|$1.85
|$4.15
|($2.30)
|7/13/2023
|August 18, 2023 155 call
|$1.62
|$4.95
|($3.33)
|7/24/2023
|September 15, 2023 165 call
|$1.76
|$0.03
|$1.76
|-1
|Totals
|$8.91
|$53.09
|85
Buffet’s Patient Investor
|Transaction Date
|Poor Man’s Covered Calls
|Original Price
|Current Price
|LEAPS Price
|LEAPS Price
|LEAPS Price
|Premium Sold
|Closing Price
|Total Premium
|Total Return
|Position Delta
|Apple (AAPL)
|$170.85
|$178.18
|(open)
|(current)
|(closed)
|(current)
|$7.33
|8/12/2022
|LEAPS January 19, 2024 130 call
|$54.20
|$42.95
|($11.25)
|4/21/2023
|LEAPS January 17, 2025 135 call
|$48.00
|$56.50
|$8.50
|87
|8/12/2022
|September 16, 2022 180 call
|$1.37
|$0.06
|$1.31
|9/2/2022
|October 21, 2022 165 call
|$3.25
|$0.01
|$3.25
|10/17/2022
|November 18, 2022 155 call
|$2.04
|$0.17
|$1.87
|11/6/2022
|December 16, 2022 150 call
|$1.95
|$0.02
|$1.93
|12/15/2022
|January 27, 2023 147 call
|$3.35
|$0.23
|$3.12
|1/27/2023
|March 3, 2023 152.5 call
|$2.75
|$0.05
|$2.75
|3/1/2023
|April 21, 2023 155 call
|$2.50
|$8.65
|($6.15)
|3/23/2023
|April 21, 2023 165 call
|$2.70
|$0.34
|$2.36
|4/21/2023
|June 16, 2023 175 call
|$2.57
|$6.80
|($4.23)
|6/1/2023
|July 21, 2023 185 call
|$3.65
|$6.35
|($2.70)
|6/28/2023
|August 18, 2023 200 call
|$2.00
|$0.01
|$1.99
|8/18/2023
|October 20, 2023 185 call
|$2.64
|$2.66
|$2.64
|-34
|Totals
|$30.77
|$107.59
|53
|Transaction Date
|Poor Man’s Covered Calls
|Original Price
|Current Price
|LEAPS Price
|LEAPS Price
|LEAPS Price
|Premium Sold
|Closing Price
|Total Premium
|Total Return
|Position Delta
|Alphabet (GOOGL)
|$120.37
|$136.38
|(open)
|(current)
|(closed)
|(current)
|$16.01
|6/30/2023
|LEAPS January 17, 2025, 100 call
|$34.45
|$47.00
|$12.55
|88
|6/30/2023
|August 18, 2023 130 call
|$1.86
|$0.03
|$1.83
|8/18/2023
|October 20, 2023 135 call
|$3.20
|$5.65
|$3.20
|-60
|Totals
|$52.03
|28
|Transaction Date
|Poor Man’s Covered Calls
|Original Price
|Current Price
|LEAPS Price
|LEAPS Price
|LEAPS Price
|Premium Sold
|Closing Price
|Total Premium
|Total Return
|Position Delta
|Texas Instruments (TXN)
|$178.32
|$164.66
|(open)
|(current)
|(closed)
|(current)
|($13.66)
|7/28/2023
|LEAPS January 17, 2025, 135 call
|$53.05
|$41.15
|($11.90)
|76
|7/28/2023
|September 15, 2023 185 call
|$3.05
|$0.02
|$3.03
|-2
|Totals
|$44.18
|74
O’Shaughnnesy’s Growth-Value
|Transaction Date
|Poor Man’s Covered Calls
|Original Price
|Current Price
|LEAPS Price
|LEAPS Price
|LEAPS Price
|Premium Sold
|Closing Price
|Total Premium
|Total Return
|Position Delta
|Chevron (CVX)
|$158.05
|(open)
|(current)
|(closed)
|(current)
|($158.05)
|8/12/2022
|LEAPS January 19, 2024 115 call
|$48.60
|$48.30
|($0.30)
|8/12/2022
|September 16, 2022 165 call
|$2.35
|$0.32
|$2.03
|9/7/2022
|October 21, 2022 165 call
|$3.15
|$5.60
|($2.45)
|10/20/2022
|November 25, 2022 177.5 call
|$4.40
|$9.75
|($5.35)
|11/6/2022
|December 16, 2022 195 call
|$3.30
|$0.35
|$2.95
|12/2/2022
|January 20, 2023 190 call
|$3.80
|$0.00
|$3.80
|1/23/2023
|February 17, 2023 190 call
|$1.80
|$0.02
|$1.80
|2/17/2023
|March 24, 2023 170 call
|$2.65
|$0.00
|$2.65
|Totals
|$21.45
|$5.43
|Transaction Date
|Poor Man’s Covered Calls
|Original Price
|Current Price
|LEAPS Price
|LEAPS Price
|LEAPS Price
|Premium Sold
|Closing Price
|Total Premium
|Total Return
|Position Delta
|TotalEnergies SE (TTE)
|$57.69
|$64.34
|(open)
|(current)
|(closed)
|(current)
|$6.65
|6/30/2023
|LEAPS January 17, 2025 50 call
|$11.30
|$16.90
|$5.60
|78
|6/30/2023
|August 18, 2023 60 call
|$0.95
|$1.35
|($0.40)
|8/17/2023
|October 20, 2023 65 call
|$0.90
|$1.30
|$0.90
|-45
|Totals
|$21.45
|$17.40
|33