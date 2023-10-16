Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
Fundamentals
Realistic Strategies, Realistic Returns
Premium Options Advisories  Cabot Options Institute Fundamentals

Cabot Options Institute – Fundamentals Portfolio: October 16, 2023

October 16, 2023
Andy Crowder

Portfolios are updated every Monday.

All-Weather Portfolio

Transaction DatePoor Man’s Covered Calls Original Price Current PriceLEAPS PriceLEAPS PriceLEAPS PricePremium SoldClosing PriceTotal PremiumTotal ReturnPosition Delta
SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)$172.46 $178.08 (open)(current)(closed)(current)$5.62
6/3/2022LEAPS January 19, 2024 145 call$37.00 $46.90 $9.90
4/21/2023LEAPS January 17, 2025 171 call$32.00 $22.50 ($9.50)79
6/3/2022July 15, 2022 181 call $1.00 $0.12 $0.88
6/30/2022August 19, 2022 175 call $1.91 $0.21 $1.70
7/28/2022September 16, 2022 169 call$1.90 $0.07 $1.83
9/1/2022October 21, 2022 165 call$1.45 $0.03 $1.42
10/14/2022November 18, 2022 159 call$1.48 $4.45 ($2.97)
11/10/2022December 16, 2022 169 call$1.40 $1.02 $0.38
12/13/2022January 20, 2023 172 call$1.96 $6.60 ($4.64)
1/13/2023February 17, 2023 184 call$1.50 $0.07 $1.43
2/8/2023March 17, 2023 180 call$1.41 $0.12 $1.41
3/1/2023April 21, 2023 176 call$1.82 $6.75 ($4.93)
3/15/2023April 21, 2023 183 call$3.40 $5.90 ($2.50)
3/17/2023April 21, 2023 193 call$2.45 $0.01 $2.44
4/21/2023June 16, 2023 192 call$2.42 $0.01 $2.41
6/12/2023July 21, 2023 186 call$1.70 $0.25 $1.45
7/12/2023August 18, 2023 187 call$1.18 $0.02 $1.16
8/11/2023September 15, 2023 183 call$1.19 $0.06 $1.19 -5
Totals$25.80 $72.06 74
Transaction DatePoor Man’s Covered CallsOriginal PriceCurrent PriceLEAPS PriceLEAPS PriceLEAPS PricePremium SoldClosing PriceTotal PremiumTotal ReturnPosition Delta
Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC)$30.45 $25.06 (open)(current)(closed)(current)($5.39)
6/8/2022LEAPS January 19, 2024 22 call $10.50 $3.00 ($7.50)
3/29/2023LEAPS January 17, 2025 21 call$4.80 $6.00 $1.20 83
6/8/2022July 15, 2022 32 call $0.55 $0.05 $0.50
6/30/2022August 19, 2022 29 call$0.50 $0.05 $0.45
7/28/2022September 16, 2022 27 call$0.55 $0.10 $0.45
9/7/2022October 21, 2022 26 call$0.50 $0.00 $0.50
10/25/2022December 16, 2022 27 call$0.45 $0.05 $0.40
12/13/2022January 20, 2023 25 call$0.45 $0.10 $0.45
1/19/2023February 17, 2023 25 call$0.55 $0.02 $0.53
2/17/2023March 17, 2023 24 call$0.35 $0.00 $0.35
3/29/2023May 19, 2023 24 call$0.50 $0.00 $0.50
5/24/2023July 21, 2023 23 call$0.60 $0.70 ($0.10)
7/13/2023August 18, 2023 24 call$0.30 $0.55 ($0.25)
8/11/2023October 20, 2023 25 call$0.50 $0.50 $0.50 -38
Totals$5.00 $13.28 45
Transaction DatePoor Man’s Covered CallsOriginal PriceCurrent PriceLEAPS PriceLEAPS PriceLEAPS PricePremium SoldClosing PriceTotal PremiumTotal ReturnPosition Delta
iShares Trust 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)$101.93 $93.51 (open)(current)(closed)
6/8/2022LEAPS January 19, 2024 85 call$19.00 $15.05 ($3.95)
4/21/2023LEAPS January 17, 2025 85 call$16.35 $11.90 ($4.45)79
6/8/2022July 15, 2022 103 call$0.70 $0.19 $0.51
7/14/2022August 19, 2022 105 call$0.58 $0.12 $0.46
8/11/2022October 21, 2022 105 call$1.20 $0.04 $1.16
9/22/2022October 21, 2022 98.5 call$0.55 $0.05 $0.50
10/12/2022November 25, 2022 97 call$0.92 $0.18 $0.74
11/17/2022December 16, 2022 98 call$0.50 $0.86 ($0.36)
12/13/2022January 20, 2023 100 call$0.88 $0.32 $0.56
1/18/2023February 17, 2023 101 call$0.70 $0.05 $0.65
2/8/2023March 17, 2023 99 call$0.65 $0.03 $0.62
3/1/2023April 21, 2023 97 call$0.69 $3.20 ($2.51)
3/17/2023April 21, 2023 102 call$0.68 $0.03 $0.65
4/21/2023June 16, 2023 101 call$0.72 $0.01 $0.71
6/12/2023July 21, 2023 98 call$0.79 $0.07 $0.72
7/12/2023August 18, 2023 98 call$0.52 $0.03 $0.52
8/11/2023September 22, 2023 96.5 call$0.50 $0.05 $0.50 -4
Totals$9.56 $32.38 75
Transaction DatePoor Man’s Covered CallsOriginal PriceCurrent PriceLEAPS PriceLEAPS PriceLEAPS PricePremium SoldClosing PriceTotal PremiumTotal ReturnPosition Delta
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)$189.65 $221.42 (open)(current)(closed)
6/15/2022LEAPS January 19, 2024 145 call$54.50 $64.90 $10.40
4/21/2023LEAPS January 17, 2025 165 call$55.05 $67.50 $12.45 87
6/15/2022July 15, 2022 198 call $2.50 $0.03 $2.47
7/14/2022August 19, 2022 193 call $3.20 $11.00 ($7.80)
7/28/2022September 16, 2022 210 call$2.95 $0.30 $2.65
9/1/2022October 21, 2022 205 call$3.00 $0.55 $2.45
9/22/2022October 21, 2022 197 call$2.10 $0.15 $1.95
10/12/2022November 18, 2022 190 call$3.10 $7.45 ($4.35)
11/10/2022December 16, 2022 205 call$2.65 $0.05 $2.60
12/15/2022January 20, 2023 200 call$3.10 $0.05 $3.05
1/20/2023February 17, 2023 200 call$2.60 $6.50 ($3.90)
1/27/2023March 17, 2023 210 call$3.00 $0.25 $2.75
3/7/2023April 21, 2023 210 call$1.55 $0.05 $1.50
4/21/2023June 16, 2023 215 call$1.10 $2.70 ($1.60)
6/13/2023July 21, 2023 220 call$2.15 $4.10 ($1.95)
7/13/2023August 18, 2023 225 call$2.95 $0.40 $2.55
8/11/2023September 15, 2023 225 call$2.40 $0.25 $2.40 -14
Totals$33.00 $137.17 73
Transaction DatePoor Man’s Covered CallsOriginal PriceCurrent PriceLEAPS PriceLEAPS PriceLEAPS PricePremium SoldClosing PriceTotal PremiumTotal ReturnPosition Delta
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)$110.56 $94.37 (open)(current)(closed)
6/13/2022LEAPS January 19, 2024 85 call$29.10 $21.45 ($7.65)
4/21/2023LEAPS January 17, 2025 85 call$24.05 $15.10 ($8.95)69
6/13/2022July 15, 2022 114 call $1.65 $2.58 ($0.93)
6/30/2022August 19, 2022 119 call$1.95 $0.23 $1.72
8/11/2022September 16, 2022 119 call$1.16 $0.10 $1.06
9/1/2022October 21, 2022 115 call$1.42 $0.23 $1.19
9/22/2022October 21, 2022 110.5 call$0.73 $0.03 $0.70
10/12/2022November 25, 2022 104.5 call$1.66 $0.10 $1.56
11/10/2022December 16, 2022 100 call$1.46 $2.90 ($1.44)
11/22/2022December 16, 2022 103.5 call$1.30 $3.15 ($1.85)
12/2/2022January 20, 2023 109 call$1.82 $0.54 $1.28
1/18/2023February 17, 2023 110 call$1.70 $0.12 $1.58
2/8/2023March 17, 2023 108 call$1.50 $0.10 $1.40
3/1/2023April 21, 2023 104 call$1.62 $5.40 ($3.78)
3/15/2023April 21, 2023 110 call$2.40 $0.01 $2.39
4/21/2023June 16, 2023 108 call$1.41 $0.02 $1.39
6/12/2023July 21, 2023 104 call$1.22 $0.11 $1.11
7/12/2023August 18, 2023 104 call$0.79 $0.02 $0.77
8/11/2023September 22, 2023 99 call$0.98 $0.09 $0.98 -6
Totals$23.00 $45.68 63

Yale Endowment Portfolio

Transaction DatePoor Man’s Covered Calls Original Price Current PriceLEAPS PriceLEAPS PriceLEAPS PricePremium SoldClosing PriceTotal PremiumTotal ReturnPosition Delta
SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY)$387.00 $445.52 (open)(current)(closed)$58.52
6/24/2022LEAPS January 19, 2024 290 call $117.00 $130.86 $13.86
4/11/2023LEAPS January 17, 2025 345 call$98.00 $124.00 $26.00 86
6/24/2022August 19, 2022 410 call$5.33 $9.45 ($4.12)
8/8/2022September 16, 2022 426 call$5.65 $0.15 $5.50
9/1/2022October 21, 2022 410 call$5.29 $0.84 $4.45
9/22/2022October 21, 2022 397 call$2.72 $0.13 $2.59
10/12/2022November 18, 2022 380 call$5.17 $13.54 ($8.37)
11/10/2022December 16, 2022 410 call$4.36 $1.20 $3.16
12/12/2022January 20, 2023 416 call$3.42 $0.01 $3.42
1/19/2023February 17, 2023 402 call$3.50 $8.70 ($5.20)
1/31/2023March 17, 2023 418 call$4.44 $0.31 $4.13
3/1/2023April 21, 2023 410 call$4.61 $5.00 ($0.39)
4/11/2023May 19, 2023 420 call$5.13 $0.14 $5.13
5/15/2023June 16, 2023 422 call$2.59 $10.37 ($7.78)
6/12/2023July 21, 2023 438 call$3.88 $8.82 ($4.94)
6/30/2023August 18, 2023 452 call$4.51 $7.87 ($3.36)
7/24/2023*September 15, 2023 466 call$3.96 $0.12 $3.96 -4
Totals$52.21 $253.04 82
Transaction DatePoor Man’s Covered CallsOriginal PriceCurrent PriceLEAPS PriceLEAPS PriceLEAPS PricePremium SoldClosing PriceTotal PremiumTotal ReturnPosition Delta
iShares MSCI Emerging Market ETF (EEM)$39.81 $38.71 (open)(current)(closed)($1.10)
6/22/2022LEAPS January 19, 2024 30 call $11.50 $10.15 ($1.35)
4/21/2023LEAPS Januart 17, 2025 29 call$12.15 $11.50 ($0.65)88
6/22/2022August 19, 2022 42 call$0.70 $0.08 $0.62
8/11/2022October 21, 2022 42 call$0.94 $0.05 $0.89
9/16/2022October 28, 2022 39.5 call$0.40 $0.03 $0.37
10/17/2022November 25, 2022 36.5 call$0.70 $1.87 ($1.17)
11/16/2022December 16, 2022 39 call$0.64 $0.26 $0.38
12/12/2022January 27, 2023 40 call$0.51 $1.30 ($0.79)
1/18/2023February 17, 2023 42 call$0.53 $0.02 $0.51
2/15/2023March 17, 2023 41 call$0.40 $0.01 $0.40
3/1/2023April 21, 2023 41 call$0.40 $0.01 $0.40
4/21/2023June 16, 2023 40 call$0.53 $0.65 ($0.12)
6/14/2023July 28, 2023 41.5 call$0.48 $0.45 $0.03
7/13/2023September 1, 2023 43 call$0.37 $0.01 $0.36
9/1/2023October 20, 2023 41 call$0.46 $0.15 $0.46 -17
Totals$5.75 $23.99 71
Transaction DatePoor Man’s Covered CallsOriginal PriceCurrent PriceLEAPS PriceLEAPS PriceLEAPS PricePremium SoldClosing PriceTotal PremiumTotal ReturnPosition Delta
Vanguard Real Estate (VNQ)$90.28 $81.58 (open)(current)(closed)($8.70)
6/23/2022LEAPS January 19, 2024 70 call $23.25 $14.90 ($8.35)
4/21/2023LEAPS January 17, 2025 65 call$20.70 $18.70 ($2.00)81
6/23/2022August 19, 2022 94 call$2.10 $4.60 ($2.50)
7/28/2022September 16, 2022 100 call$1.80 $0.10 $1.70
9/1/2022October 21, 2022 96 call$1.35 $0.10 $1.25
9/22/2022October 21, 2022 90 call$0.65 $0.10 $0.55
10/12/2022November 18, 2022 82 call$1.20 $4.40 ($3.20)
11/10/2022December 16, 2022 90 call$1.20 $0.15 $1.05
12/12/2022January 20, 2023 89 call$0.95 $0.10 $0.85
1/19/2023February 17, 2023 89 call$1.30 $2.85 ($1.55)
1/31/2023March 17, 2023 93 call$1.55 $0.08 $1.55
3/1/2023April 21, 2023 88 call$1.10 $0.03 $1.07
4/21/2023June 16, 2023 85 call$1.40 $0.10 $1.30
6/12/2023July 21, 2023 84 call$0.85 $2.10 ($1.25)
7/13/2023August 18, 2023 88 call$0.85 $0.05 $0.80
8/11/2023September 15, 2023 85 call$1.10 $0.10 $1.10 -9
Totals$14.60 $36.32 72
Transaction DatePoor Man’s Covered CallsOriginal PriceCurrent PriceLEAPS PriceLEAPS PriceLEAPS PricePremium SoldClosing PriceTotal PremiumTotal ReturnPosition Delta
iShares Trust TIPS ETF (TIP)$115.40 $105.45 (open)(current)(closed)($9.95)
6/23/2022LEAPS January 19, 2024 100 call $17.10 $10.75 ($6.35)
4/21/2023LEAPS January 17, 2025 95 call$16.50 $15.40 ($1.10)72
6/23/2022August 19, 2022 118 call$0.65 $0.05 $0.60
8/11/2022October 21, 2022 117 call$0.70 $0.05 $0.65
9/16/2022October 21, 2022 112 call$0.50 $0.05 $0.45
10/14/2022November 18, 2022 108 call$0.80 $0.10 $0.70
11/6/2022December 16, 2022 107 call$0.80 $2.35 ($1.55)
12/1/2022January 20, 2023 110 call$1.10 $0.09 $1.10
1/20/2023February 17, 2023 110 call$0.74 $0.05 $0.69
2/17/2023March 17, 2023 108 call$0.66 $0.98 ($0.32)
3/17/2023April 21, 2023 111 call$0.66 $0.01 $0.65
4/21/2023June 16, 2023 112 call$0.65 $0.02 $0.63
6/14/2023August 18, 2023 109 call$0.60 $0.05 $0.55
8/15/2023October 20, 2023 107 call$0.82 $0.44 $0.82 -29
Totals$7.26 $31.12 72
Transaction DatePoor Man’s Covered CallsOriginal PriceCurrent PriceLEAPS PriceLEAPS PriceLEAPS PricePremium SoldClosing PriceTotal PremiumTotal ReturnPosition Delta
iShares Trust MSCI EAFE (EFA)$62.45 (open)(open)(closed)#VALUE!
6/22/2022LEAPS January 19, 2024 45 call $19.50 $28.90 $9.40
4/21/2023LEAPS January 17, 2025 63 call$14.90 $12.85 ($2.05)69
6/22/2022August 19, 2022 65 call $1.00 $1.64 ($0.64)
8/11/2022October 21, 2022 69 call$1.02 $0.05 $0.97
9/16/2022October 21, 2022 63 call$0.54 $0.05 $0.54
10/14/2022November 18, 2022 59 call$0.76 $2.55 ($1.79)
11/6/2022December 16, 2022 63 call$0.86 $2.90 ($2.04)
11/22/2022December 30, 2022 67 call$0.73 $0.02 $0.71
12/30/2023January 20, 2023 67.5 call$0.55 $3.75 ($3.20)
1/18/2023February 17, 2023 72 call$0.84 $0.03 $0.84
2/15/2023March 17, 2023 72 call$0.74 $0.19 $0.74
3/1/2023April 21, 2023 72 call$0.79 $1.33 ($0.54)
4/21/2023June 16, 2025 75 call$0.80 $0.02 $0.78
6/12/2023July 28, 2023 73 call$0.80 $1.70 ($0.90)
7/13/2023September 1, 2023 76.5 call$0.57 $0.02 $0.55
9/1/2023October 20, 2023 74 call$0.53 $0.34 $0.53 -17
Totals$8.63 $38.30 52

Dogs of the Dow

Transaction DatePoor Man’s Covered Calls Original Price Current PriceLEAPS PriceLEAPS PriceLEAPS PricePremium SoldClosing PriceTotal PremiumTotal ReturnPosition Delta
Verizon (VZ)$39.78 $33.45 (open)(current)(closed)($6.33)
1/3/2023LEAPS January 17, 2025 30 call $10.40 $4.80 ($5.60)66
1/3/2023February 17, 2023 41 call$0.68 $0.02 $0.68
2/17/2023March 24, 2023 41 call$0.65 $0.06 $0.59
3/6/2023April 21, 2023 39 call$0.66 $0.61 $0.05
4/4/2023May 19, 2023 41 call$0.41 $0.03 $0.38
5/5/2023June 16, 2023 39 call$0.45 $0.03 $0.42
6/5/2023July 21, 2023 36 call$0.46 $1.15 ($0.69)
6/30/2023August 18, 2023 38 call$0.52 $0.02 $0.50
8/8/2023September 22, 2023 34 call$0.51 $0.27 $0.51 -33
Totals$4.34 $7.24 33
Transaction DatePoor Man’s Covered CallsOriginal PriceCurrent PriceLEAPS PriceLEAPS PriceLEAPS PricePremium SoldClosing PriceTotal PremiumTotal ReturnPosition Delta
Dow (DOW)$52.15 $53.71 (open)(current)(closed)$1.56
1/5/2023LEAPS January 17, 2025 37.5 call $16.85 $17.45 $0.60 83
1/5/2023February 17, 2023 55 call$1.18 $4.00 ($2.82)
1/11/2023February 17, 2023 60 call$1.23 $0.95 $0.28
2/13/2023March 17, 2023 62.5 call$0.70 $0.04 $0.66
3/6/2023April 21, 2023 60 call$0.95 $0.04 $0.91
3/31/2023May 5, 2023 57 call$0.71 $0.02 $0.69
5/1/2023June 16, 2023 55 call$1.23 $0.07 $1.16
6/13/2023July 28, 2023 55 call$1.08 $0.51 $0.57
7/28/2023September 15, 2023 57.5 call$0.64 $0.03 $0.64 -3
Totals$7.72 $19.54 80
Transaction DatePoor Man’s Covered CallsOriginal PriceCurrent PriceLEAPS PriceLEAPS PriceLEAPS PricePremium SoldClosing PriceTotal PremiumTotal ReturnPosition Delta
Intel (INTC)$27.65 $38.01 (open)(current)(closed)$10.36
1/4/2023LEAPS January 17, 2025 17.5 call $11.40 $21.70 $10.30 93
1/4/2023February 17, 2023 30 call$0.72 $0.03 $0.69
2/15/2023March 31, 2023 30 call$0.77 $0.02 $0.75
3/8/2023April 14, 2023 27 call$0.57 $2.24 ($1.67)
3/23/2023April 28, 2023 31 call$0.70 $2.45 ($1.75)
3/30/2023April 28, 2023 35 call$0.70 $0.00 $0.70
4/1/2023June 16, 2023 32.5 call$0.53 $1.34 ($0.81)
6/13/2023July 21, 2023 36 call$0.74 $0.09 $0.65
7/14/2023August 18, 2023 36 call$0.81 $0.04 $0.77
8/16/2023October 20, 2023 37 call$0.95 $2.47 $0.95 -62
Totals$6.49 $21.98 31
Transaction DatePoor Man’s Covered CallsOriginal PriceCurrent PriceLEAPS PriceLEAPS PriceLEAPS PricePremium SoldClosing PriceTotal PremiumTotal ReturnPosition Delta
Walgreens (WBA)$34.65 $21.99 (open)(current)(closed)($12.66)
1/5/2023LEAPS January 17, 2025 25 call $11.10 $2.06 ($9.04)39
1/5/2023February 10, 2023 37 call$0.47 $0.02 $0.45
2/10/2023March 17, 2023 37.5 call$0.47 $0.04 $0.43
3/7/2023April 14, 2023 36 call$0.83 $0.51 $0.32
4/11/2023May 19, 2023 37.5 call$0.61 $0.02 $0.59
5/5/2023June 23, 2023 34 call$0.46 $0.00 $0.46
6/26/2023August 4, 2023 33 call$0.78 $0.03 $0.75
7/19/2023August 25, 2023 31 call$0.36 $0.01 $0.35
8/25/2023October 20, 2023 27.5 call$0.57 $0.11 $0.57 -8
Totals$3.98 $5.98 31
Transaction DatePoor Man’s Covered CallsOriginal PriceCurrent PriceLEAPS PriceLEAPS PriceLEAPS PricePremium SoldClosing PriceTotal PremiumTotal ReturnPosition Delta
Cisco Systems (CSCO)$47.88 $56.67 (open)(current)(closed)$8.79
1/4/2023LEAPS January 17, 2025 35 call $15.65 $22.80 $7.15 90
1/4/2023February 17, 2022 50 call $1.02 $1.55 ($0.53)
2/16/2023March 31, 2023 53 call$0.87 $0.01 $0.86
3/31/2023May 19, 2023 55 call$0.57 $0.02 $0.55
5/5/2023June 23, 2023 48 call$0.98 $2.75 $0.98
6/5/2023July 14, 2023 52 call$0.49 $0.00 $0.49
7/17/2023August 18, 2023 52.5 call$0.78 $1.98 ($1.20)
7/24/2023September 15, 2023 55 call$1.00 $2.33 ($1.33)
9/6/2023October 13, 2023 58 call$0.72 $0.45 $0.72 -31
Totals$5.71 $23.34 59
Transaction DatePoor Man’s Covered Calls Original Price Current PriceLEAPS PriceLEAPS PriceLEAPS PricePremium SoldClosing PriceTotal PremiumTotal ReturnPosition Delta
3M (MMM)$125.91 $106.24 (open)(current)(closed)($19.67)
1/6/2023LEAPS January 17, 2025 90 call $41.40 $24.10 ($17.30)70
1/6/2023February 17, 2023 135 call$1.70 $0.03 $1.67
2/8/2023March 17, 2023 120 call$1.58 $0.05 $1.53
3/9/2023April 14, 2023 112 call$1.88 $0.02 $1.86
4/11/2023May 19, 2023 110 call$1.70 $0.20 $1.50
5/5/2023June 23, 2023 108 call$1.50 $0.00 $1.50
6/26/2023August 18, 2023 105 call$2.43 $5.75 ($3.32)
7/25/2023September 15, 2023 115 call$1.10 $0.05 $1.10 -2
Totals$11.89 $29.94 68
Transaction DatePoor Man’s Covered CallsOriginal PriceCurrent PriceLEAPS PriceLEAPS PriceLEAPS PricePremium SoldClosing PriceTotal PremiumTotal ReturnPosition Delta
IBM (IBM)$143.71 $147.68 (open)(current)(closed)$3.97
1/6/2023LEAPS January 17, 2025 105 call $43.15 $45.35 $2.20 86
1/6/2023February 17, 2023 150 call$2.45 $0.03 $2.42
2/8/2023March 17, 2023 140 call$1.20 $0.04 $1.16
3/6/2023April 21, 2023 135 call$2.32 $0.00 $2.32
4/24/2023June 2, 2023 127 call$1.16 $5.80 ($4.64)
6/2/2023July 21, 2023 135 call$3.45 $2.97 $0.48
7/19/2023August 25, 2023 142 call$1.30 $3.80 ($2.50)
8/4/2023September 22, 2023 149 call$1.44 $1.21 $1.44 -39
Totals$13.32 $46.03 47
Transaction DatePoor Man’s Covered CallsOriginal PriceCurrent PriceLEAPS PriceLEAPS PriceLEAPS PricePremium SoldClosing PriceTotal PremiumTotal ReturnPosition Delta
Amgen (AMGN)$269.00 $259.43 (open)(open)(closed)($9.57)
1/9/2023LEAPS January 17, 2025 200 call$81.35 $70.25 ($11.10)81
1/9/2023February 17, 2023 280 call$3.85 $0.05 $3.80
2/10/2023March 17, 2023 250 call$2.15 $0.20 $1.95
3/7/2023April 21, 2023 240 call$2.80 $9.30 ($6.50)
4/4/2023May 19, 2023 255 call$4.15 $0.10 $4.05
5/5/2023June 16, 2023 240 call$3.10 $0.07 $3.03
6/14/2023July 21, 2023 230 call$2.58 $4.70 ($2.12)
7/20/2023August 25, 2023 245 call$2.50 $4.30 ($1.80)
8/4/2023September 22, 2023 255 call$2.67 $11.85 ($9.18)
8/8/2023September 22, 2023 275 call$2.47 $0.19 $2.47 -5
Totals$26.27 $65.95 76
Transaction DatePoor Man’s Covered CallsOriginal PriceCurrent PriceLEAPS PriceLEAPS PriceLEAPS PricePremium SoldClosing PriceTotal PremiumTotal ReturnPosition Delta
Chevron (CVX)$174.89 $167.21 (open)(open)(closed)($7.68)
1/9/2023LEAPS January 17, 2025 125 call$59.80 $47.65 ($12.15)85
1/9/2023February 17, 2023 180 call$4.50 $9.50 ($5.00)
1/26/2023March 17, 2023 195 call$3.30 $0.01 $3.29
3/8/2023April 21, 2023 170 call$2.58 $2.85 ($0.27)
4/14/2023May 19, 2023 180 call$1.80 $0.04 $1.76
5/5/2023June 16, 2023 170 call$1.67 $0.05 $1.62
6/14/2023July 28, 2023 165 call$2.93 $0.30 $2.93
7/14/2023August 18, 2023 160 call$2.24 $5.20 ($2.96)
7/24/2023September 15, 2023 170 call$1.92 $0.47 $1.92 -23
Totals$12.18 $50.94 62
Transaction DatePoor Man’s Covered CallsOriginal PriceCurrent PriceLEAPS PriceLEAPS PriceLEAPS PricePremium SoldClosing PriceTotal PremiumTotal ReturnPosition Delta
JP Morgan Chase (JPM)$137.40 $143.83 (open)(open)(closed)$6.43
1/6/2023LEAPS January 17, 2025 100 call $46.20 $49.05 $2.85 86
1/6/2023February 17, 2023 145 call $2.26 $0.35 $1.91
2/10/2023March 17, 2023 145 call$1.95 $0.45 $1.50
3/7/2023April 21, 2023 145 call$2.17 $0.00 $2.17
4/24/2023June 16, 2023 145 call$2.53 $0.20 $2.33
6/14/2023July 28, 2023 147 call$1.85 $4.15 ($2.30)
7/13/2023August 18, 2023 155 call$1.62 $4.95 ($3.33)
7/24/2023September 15, 2023 165 call$1.76 $0.03 $1.76 -1
Totals$8.91 $53.09 85

Buffet’s Patient Investor

Transaction DatePoor Man’s Covered Calls Original Price Current PriceLEAPS PriceLEAPS PriceLEAPS PricePremium SoldClosing PriceTotal PremiumTotal ReturnPosition Delta
Apple (AAPL)$170.85 $178.18 (open)(current)(closed)(current)$7.33
8/12/2022LEAPS January 19, 2024 130 call$54.20 $42.95 ($11.25)
4/21/2023LEAPS January 17, 2025 135 call$48.00 $56.50 $8.50 87
8/12/2022September 16, 2022 180 call$1.37 $0.06 $1.31
9/2/2022October 21, 2022 165 call$3.25 $0.01 $3.25
10/17/2022November 18, 2022 155 call$2.04 $0.17 $1.87
11/6/2022December 16, 2022 150 call$1.95 $0.02 $1.93
12/15/2022January 27, 2023 147 call$3.35 $0.23 $3.12
1/27/2023March 3, 2023 152.5 call$2.75 $0.05 $2.75
3/1/2023April 21, 2023 155 call$2.50 $8.65 ($6.15)
3/23/2023April 21, 2023 165 call$2.70 $0.34 $2.36
4/21/2023June 16, 2023 175 call$2.57 $6.80 ($4.23)
6/1/2023July 21, 2023 185 call$3.65 $6.35 ($2.70)
6/28/2023August 18, 2023 200 call$2.00 $0.01 $1.99
8/18/2023October 20, 2023 185 call$2.64 $2.66 $2.64 -34
Totals$30.77 $107.59 53
Transaction DatePoor Man’s Covered Calls Original Price Current PriceLEAPS PriceLEAPS PriceLEAPS PricePremium SoldClosing PriceTotal PremiumTotal ReturnPosition Delta
Alphabet (GOOGL)$120.37 $136.38 (open)(current)(closed)(current)$16.01
6/30/2023LEAPS January 17, 2025, 100 call$34.45 $47.00 $12.55 88
6/30/2023August 18, 2023 130 call$1.86 $0.03 $1.83
8/18/2023October 20, 2023 135 call$3.20 $5.65 $3.20 -60
Totals$52.03 28
Transaction DatePoor Man’s Covered Calls Original Price Current PriceLEAPS PriceLEAPS PriceLEAPS PricePremium SoldClosing PriceTotal PremiumTotal ReturnPosition Delta
Texas Instruments (TXN)$178.32 $164.66 (open)(current)(closed)(current)($13.66)
7/28/2023LEAPS January 17, 2025, 135 call$53.05 $41.15 ($11.90)76
7/28/2023September 15, 2023 185 call$3.05 $0.02 $3.03 -2
Totals$44.18 74

O’Shaughnnesy’s Growth-Value

Transaction DatePoor Man’s Covered Calls Original Price Current PriceLEAPS PriceLEAPS PriceLEAPS PricePremium SoldClosing PriceTotal PremiumTotal ReturnPosition Delta
Chevron (CVX)$158.05 (open)(current)(closed)(current)($158.05)
8/12/2022LEAPS January 19, 2024 115 call$48.60 $48.30 ($0.30)
8/12/2022September 16, 2022 165 call$2.35 $0.32 $2.03
9/7/2022October 21, 2022 165 call$3.15 $5.60 ($2.45)
10/20/2022November 25, 2022 177.5 call$4.40 $9.75 ($5.35)
11/6/2022December 16, 2022 195 call$3.30 $0.35 $2.95
12/2/2022January 20, 2023 190 call$3.80 $0.00 $3.80
1/23/2023February 17, 2023 190 call$1.80 $0.02 $1.80
2/17/2023March 24, 2023 170 call$2.65 $0.00 $2.65
Totals$21.45 $5.43
Transaction DatePoor Man’s Covered Calls Original Price Current PriceLEAPS PriceLEAPS PriceLEAPS PricePremium SoldClosing PriceTotal PremiumTotal ReturnPosition Delta
TotalEnergies SE (TTE)$57.69 $64.34 (open)(current)(closed)(current)$6.65
6/30/2023LEAPS January 17, 2025 50 call$11.30 $16.90 $5.60 78
6/30/2023August 18, 2023 60 call$0.95 $1.35 ($0.40)
8/17/2023October 20, 2023 65 call$0.90 $1.30 $0.90 -45
Totals$21.45 $17.40 33
Andy Crowder
Andy Crowder
Andy Crowder is a professional options trader, researcher and Chief Analyst of Cabot Options Institute. Formerly with Oppenheimer & Co. in New York, Andy has leveraged his investment experience to develop his statistically based options trading strategy which applies probability theory to option valuations in order to execute risk-controlled trades. This proprietary strategy has been refined through two decades of research and real-world experience and has been featured in the Wall Street Journal, Seeking Alpha, and numerous other financial publications. Andy has helped thousands of option traders learn and implement his meticulous rules-driven options trading strategies through highly attended conferences, one-on-one coaching, webinars, and his work as a financial columnist. He currently resides in Bolton Valley, Vermont and when he’s not trading, teaching and writing about options, he enjoys spending time with his wife and two daughters, backcountry skiing, biking, running and enjoying all things outdoors.
Discover hot stocks and investing tips from Cabot analysts in our free Cabot Wealth Daily newsletter delivered right to your inbox.
We understand your email address is private. We promise to never sell, rent or disclose your email address to any third parties.