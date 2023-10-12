October 12, 2023

Cabot Options Institute Earnings Trader – Alert (JPM)

JPMorgan (JPM)

Remember, as is always the case, risk management is the key to long-term success when using high-probability option strategies. It's the only way to truly allow the law of large numbers to work in your favor. Don't get greedy and enamored by the quick nature of these trades. Stay disciplined!

Remember, as is always the case, risk management is the key to long-term success when using high-probability option strategies. It’s the only way to truly allow the law of large numbers to work in your favor. Don’t get greedy and enamored by the quick nature of these trades. Stay disciplined!

JPMorgan (JPM) is due to announce earnings Friday before the opening bell.

The stock is currently trading for 146.



IV Rank: 28.9

Expected Move for the October 20, 2023, Expiration Cycle: 141 to 151

Knowing the expected range, I want to place the short call strike and short put strike of my iron condor outside of the expected range, in this case outside of 141 to 151.

If we look at the call side of JPM for the October 20, 2023, expiration, we can see that selling the 152.5 call strike offers an 83.62% probability of success. The 152.5 call strike sits just above the expected move, or 151.

Now let us move to the put side. Same process as the call side. But now we want to find a suitable strike below the low side of our expected move, or 141. The 138 put, with an 86.60% probability of success, works.

We can create a trade with a nice probability of success if JPM stays within the 14.5-point range, or between the 152.5 call strike and the 138 put strike. Our probability of success on the trade is 83.62% on the upside and 86.60% on the downside.

Moreover, we have a 4.5% cushion to the upside and a 5.5% margin of error to the downside.

If we look below at the earnings reactions since 10/23/2006, we can see that there have been only a few breaches of 5% to the upside or downside after an earnings announcement.

Net Change – At the Opening Bell

Full Bar – Price Movement Throughout the Day

If one wanted to make a trade, below are the potential strikes that make the most sense or are at least a starting point for a trade.

Here is the trade:

Simultaneously:

Sell to open JPM October 20, 2023, 152.5 calls

Buy to open JPM October 20, 2023, 157.5 calls

Sell to open JPM October 20, 2023, 138 puts

Buy to open JPM October 20, 2023, 133 puts for roughly $0.77 or $77 per iron condor.

Our margin requirement would be roughly $423 per iron condor. Again, the goal of selling the JPM iron condor is to have the underlying stock stay below the 152.5 call strike and above the 138 put strike immediately after JPM earnings are announced.

Here are the parameters for this trade:



The probability of success – 83.62% (call side) and 86.60% (put side)

The maximum return on the trade is the credit of $0.77, or $77 per iron condor

Max return: 18.2% (based on $423 margin per iron condor)

Break-even level: 153.27 – 137.23.

As always, if you have any questions, please do not hesitate to email me at andy@cabotwealth.com.