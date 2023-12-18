COI Earnings Trader Issue: December 18, 2023

Weekly Earnings Commentary

We have officially entered the earnings doldrums, but that certainly doesn’t mean that opportunities won’t present themselves. For instance, this week Micron (MU), FedEx (FDX) and Nike (NKE) announce earnings and offer a decent opportunity for an iron condor. I’ve gone over a detailed iron condor example in the “Weekly Trade Ideas” section below.

We’ve made 39 trades in total with a win ratio of 76.9% (30 out of 39 winning trades).

Weekly Watchlist

FedEx (FDX)

Expected Move or Range (267.5 – 295)



Expected Move or Range (77 - 86)



Expected Move or Range (114 - 129)

Top Earnings Options Plays

Here are a few top earnings options plays for this week (12/18 to 12/22) if you are so inclined:

Trade Ideas for This Week

As a reminder, you will quickly begin to notice I tend to stick with stocks that have high liquidity as it’s far easier to get in and out of a trade. Medium liquidity offers tradable options, but sometimes the bid-ask spread is wider, which means a greater potential for more price adjustments, making entering and exiting a trade difficult from time to time. Remember, there are roughly 3,200 tradable stocks with options and 11% have medium liquidity while only 3% have what’s considered high liquidity.

Potential Trade Ideas for This Week (Not Official Trade Alerts)

Nike (NKE)

Nike (NKE) is due to announce earnings Thursday after the closing bell.

The stock is currently trading for 121.55.

IV Rank: 43.6

Expected Move for the December 29, 2023, Expiration Cycle: 114 to 129

Knowing the expected range, I want to place the short call strike and short put strike of my iron condor outside of the expected range, in this case outside of 114 to 129.

If we look at the call side of NKE for the December 29, 2023, expiration, we can see that selling the 130 call strike offers an 80.39% probability of success. The short call strike sits just above the expected move, or at 129.

Now let us move to the put side. Same process as the call side. But now we want to find a suitable strike below the low side of our expected move, 114. The 112 put, with an 83.33% probability of success, works.

We can create a trade with a nice probability of success if NKE stays within the 18-point range, or between the 130 call strike and the 112 put strike. Our probability of success on the trade is 80.39% on the upside and 83.33% on the downside.

Moreover, we have a 7.0% cushion to the upside and a 7.8% margin of error to the downside.

If we look at the earnings reactions since 3/22/2007, we can see that there have been some recent moves of 10% or greater at the open after an earnings announcement, so the wide margins of error of 7.0% to the upside and 7.8% to the downside of the trade seem appealing.

Quick Stats

Net Change – At the Opening Bell

Full Bar – Closing Bell

If one wanted to make a trade, below are the potential strikes that make the most sense or are at least a starting point for a trade.

Here is the potential trade (as always, if I decide to place a trade in NKE, I will send a trade alert with updated data):

Simultaneously:

Sell to open NKE December 29, 2023, 130 calls

Buy to open NKE December 29, 2023, 135 calls

Sell to open NKE December 29, 2023, 112 puts

Buy to open NKE December 29, 2023, 107 puts for roughly $1.13 or $113 per iron condor.

Our margin requirement would be roughly $3.87 per iron condor. Again, the goal of selling the NKE iron condor is to have the underlying stock stay below the 130 call strike and above the 112 put strike immediately after NKE earnings are announced.

Here are the parameters for this trade:

The probability of success – 80.39% (call side) and 83.33% (put side) The maximum return on the trade is the credit of $1.13, or $113 per iron condor Max return: 29.2% (based on $387 margin per iron condor) Break-even level: 131.13 – 110.87

As always, if you have any questions, please do not hesitate to email me at andy@cabotwealth.com.

The next Cabot Options Institute – Earnings Trader issue will be

published on December 26, 2023.