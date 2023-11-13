Cabot Options Institute – Earnings Trader Portfolio: November 13, 2023

Portfolios are updated every Monday.
|Open
|Close
|Ticker Symbol
|Strategy
|Trade
|Open Price
|Closing Price
|% Gain/Loss
|7/13/2022
|7/14/2022
|JPM
|Iron Condor
|July 22, 2022 123/120 - 103/100
|$0.50
|$0.35
|5.3%
|7/26/2022
|7/26/2022
|MSFT
|Iron Condor
|July 29, 2022 275/270 - 227.5/222.5
|$0.65
|$1.30
|-14.9%
|7/21/2022
|7/22/2022
|AXP
|Iron Condor
|July 29, 2022 162.5/157.5 - 134/129
|$0.79
|$1.50
|-16.6%
|8/1/2022
|8/2/2022
|CAT
|Iron Condor
|August 5, 2022 217.5/212.5 - 182.5/177.5
|$0.85
|$1.00
|-3.1%
|8/2/2022
|8/3/2022
|SBUX
|Iron Condor
|August 5, 2022 97/92 - 77/72
|$0.54
|$0.04
|11.1%
|8/10/2022
|8/11/2022
|DIS
|Iron Condor
|August 12, 2022 126/121 - 101/96
|$0.70
|$1.35
|-13.0%
|8/15/2022
|8/16/2022
|HD
|Iron Condor
|August 19, 2022 340/335 - 285/280
|$0.63
|$0.10
|11.9%
|8/15/2022
|8/16/2022
|WMT
|Iron Condor
|August 19, 2022 340/335 - 285/280
|$0.67
|$0.40
|5.7%
|10/13/2022
|10/14/2022
|JPM
|Iron Condor
|October 21, 2022 122/118 - 99/95
|$0.70
|$0.45
|6.7%
|10/20/2022
|10/21/2022
|AXP
|Iron Condor
|October 28, 2022 162.5/157.5 - 133/128
|$0.70
|$0.45
|5.3%
|10/26/2022
|10/27/2022
|MA
|Iron Condor
|November 4, 2022 350/345 - 295/290
|$0.73
|$0.48
|5.3%
|11/3/2022
|11/4/2022
|SBUX
|Iron Condor
|November 11, 2022 198/193 - 176/171
|$0.67
|$0.80
|-2.7%
|11/8/2022
|11/9/2022
|DIS
|Iron Condor
|November 11, 2022 213/218 - 189/184
|$0.75
|$1.25
|-11.1%
|11/14/2022
|11/15/2022
|WMT
|Iron Condor
|November 18, 2022 155/150 - 127/122
|$0.70
|$0.45
|5.3%
|11/14/2022
|11/15/2022
|HD
|Iron Condor
|November 18, 2022 340/335 - 280/275
|$0.77
|$0.20
|12.9%
|1/12/2023
|1/13/2023
|JPM
|Iron Condor
|January 20, 2023 152.5/148 - 133/128
|$0.54
|$0.35
|4.0%
|1/25/2023
|1/26/2023
|MA
|Iron Condor
|February 3, 2023 410/405 - 350/345
|$0.75
|$0.40
|5.3%
|1/26/2023
|1/27/2023
|V
|Iron Condor
|February 3, 2023 242.5/237.5 - 210/205
|$0.72
|$0.45
|5.7%
|2/2/2023
|2/3/2023
|SBUX
|Iron Condor
|February 10, 2023 95/100 - 120/125
|$0.62
|$0.35
|5.7%
|2/8/2023
|2/9/2023
|DIS
|Iron Condor
|February 17, 2023 95/100 - 124/129
|$0.70
|$0.35
|7.5%
|2/17/2023
|2/21/2023
|HD
|Iron Condor
|February 24, 2023 285/290 - 340/345
|$0.70
|$0.30
|8.7%
|4/13/2023
|4/14/2023
|JPM
|Iron Condor
|April 21, 2023 141/136 - 150/145
|$0.60
|$1.50
|-18.0%
|4/19/2023
|4/20/2023
|AXP
|Iron Condor
|April 28, 2023 180/175 - 155/150
|$0.80
|$0.70
|2.0%
|4/25/2023
|4/26/2023
|MSFT
|Iron Condor
|May 5, 2023 305/300 - 252.5/247.5
|$0.70
|$1.20
|-11.1%
|4/27/2023
|4/28/2023
|XOM
|Iron Condor
|May 5, 2023 127/122 - 110/105
|$0.60
|$0.28
|6.8%
|5/2/2023
|5/3/2023
|SBUX
|Iron Condor
|May 12, 2023 128/123 - 105/100
|$0.65
|$0.45
|4.2%
|5/10/2023
|5/11/2023
|DIS
|Iron Condor
|May 19, 2023 115/110 - 90/85
|$0.65
|$0.45
|4.2%
|5/17/2023
|5/18/2023
|WMT
|Iron Condor
|May 19, 2023 162.5/157.5 - 140/135
|$0.62
|$0.35
|5.7%
|5/25/2023
|5/26/2023
|COST
|Iron Condor
|June 2, 2023 515/520 - 450/445
|$0.72
|$0.25
|10.4%
|7/13/2023
|7/14/2023
|JPM
|Iron Condor
|July 21, 2023 162.5/157.5 - 142/137
|$0.57
|$0.20
|8.0%
|7/19/2023
|7/20/2023
|IBM
|Iron Condor
|July 28, 2023 145/150 - 127/122
|$0.60
|$0.30
|6.4%
|7/25/2023
|7/26/2023
|V
|Iron Condor
|July 28, 2023 257.5/252.5 - 227.5/222.5
|$0.50
|$0.25
|5.3%
|8/2/2023
|8/3/2023
|COP
|Iron Condor
|August 11, 2023 127/122 - 109/104
|$0.60
|$0.35
|5.3%
|8/14/2023
|8/15/2023
|HD
|Iron Condor
|August 25, 2023 357.5/352.5 - 305/300
|$0.65
|$0.45
|4.2%
|10/12/2023
|10/13/2023
|JPM
|Iron Condor
|October 20, 2023 157.5/152.5 - 138/133
|$0.77
|$0.57
|4.2%
|10/19/2023
|10/20/2023
|AXP
|Iron Condor
|October 27, 2023 165/160 - 140/135
|$0.75
|$0.50
|5.3%
|10/25/2023
|10/26/2023
|MA
|Iron Condor
|November 3, 2023 412.5/407.5 - 360/355
|$0.75
|$0.50
|5.3%
|11/9/2023
|11/10/2023
|WYNN
|Iron Condor
|November 17, 2023 105/100 - 84/79
|$0.70
|$1.50
|-16.0%
|77.2%