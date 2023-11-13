Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Earnings Trader
Collect the Biggest Option Payouts Every Quarter
Cabot Options Institute Earnings Trader

Cabot Options Institute – Earnings Trader Portfolio: November 13, 2023

November 13, 2023
Andy Crowder

Portfolios are updated every Monday.

OpenCloseTicker SymbolStrategyTradeOpen PriceClosing Price% Gain/Loss
7/13/20227/14/2022JPMIron CondorJuly 22, 2022 123/120 - 103/100$0.50 $0.35 5.3%
7/26/20227/26/2022MSFTIron CondorJuly 29, 2022 275/270 - 227.5/222.5$0.65 $1.30 -14.9%
7/21/20227/22/2022AXPIron CondorJuly 29, 2022 162.5/157.5 - 134/129$0.79 $1.50 -16.6%
8/1/20228/2/2022CATIron CondorAugust 5, 2022 217.5/212.5 - 182.5/177.5$0.85 $1.00 -3.1%
8/2/20228/3/2022SBUXIron CondorAugust 5, 2022 97/92 - 77/72$0.54 $0.04 11.1%
8/10/20228/11/2022DISIron CondorAugust 12, 2022 126/121 - 101/96$0.70 $1.35 -13.0%
8/15/20228/16/2022HDIron CondorAugust 19, 2022 340/335 - 285/280 $0.63 $0.10 11.9%
8/15/20228/16/2022WMTIron CondorAugust 19, 2022 340/335 - 285/280 $0.67 $0.40 5.7%
10/13/202210/14/2022JPMIron CondorOctober 21, 2022 122/118 - 99/95$0.70 $0.45 6.7%
10/20/202210/21/2022AXPIron CondorOctober 28, 2022 162.5/157.5 - 133/128$0.70 $0.45 5.3%
10/26/202210/27/2022MAIron CondorNovember 4, 2022 350/345 - 295/290$0.73 $0.48 5.3%
11/3/202211/4/2022SBUXIron CondorNovember 11, 2022 198/193 - 176/171$0.67 $0.80 -2.7%
11/8/202211/9/2022DISIron CondorNovember 11, 2022 213/218 - 189/184$0.75 $1.25 -11.1%
11/14/202211/15/2022WMTIron CondorNovember 18, 2022 155/150 - 127/122$0.70 $0.45 5.3%
11/14/202211/15/2022HDIron CondorNovember 18, 2022 340/335 - 280/275$0.77 $0.20 12.9%
1/12/20231/13/2023JPMIron CondorJanuary 20, 2023 152.5/148 - 133/128$0.54 $0.35 4.0%
1/25/20231/26/2023MAIron CondorFebruary 3, 2023 410/405 - 350/345$0.75 $0.40 5.3%
1/26/20231/27/2023VIron CondorFebruary 3, 2023 242.5/237.5 - 210/205$0.72 $0.45 5.7%
2/2/20232/3/2023SBUXIron CondorFebruary 10, 2023 95/100 - 120/125$0.62 $0.35 5.7%
2/8/20232/9/2023DISIron CondorFebruary 17, 2023 95/100 - 124/129$0.70 $0.35 7.5%
2/17/20232/21/2023HDIron CondorFebruary 24, 2023 285/290 - 340/345$0.70 $0.30 8.7%
4/13/20234/14/2023JPMIron CondorApril 21, 2023 141/136 - 150/145$0.60 $1.50 -18.0%
4/19/20234/20/2023AXPIron CondorApril 28, 2023 180/175 - 155/150$0.80 $0.70 2.0%
4/25/20234/26/2023MSFTIron CondorMay 5, 2023 305/300 - 252.5/247.5$0.70 $1.20 -11.1%
4/27/20234/28/2023XOMIron CondorMay 5, 2023 127/122 - 110/105$0.60 $0.28 6.8%
5/2/20235/3/2023SBUXIron CondorMay 12, 2023 128/123 - 105/100$0.65 $0.45 4.2%
5/10/20235/11/2023DISIron CondorMay 19, 2023 115/110 - 90/85$0.65 $0.45 4.2%
5/17/20235/18/2023WMTIron CondorMay 19, 2023 162.5/157.5 - 140/135$0.62 $0.35 5.7%
5/25/20235/26/2023COSTIron CondorJune 2, 2023 515/520 - 450/445$0.72 $0.25 10.4%
7/13/20237/14/2023JPMIron CondorJuly 21, 2023 162.5/157.5 - 142/137$0.57 $0.20 8.0%
7/19/20237/20/2023IBMIron CondorJuly 28, 2023 145/150 - 127/122$0.60 $0.30 6.4%
7/25/20237/26/2023VIron CondorJuly 28, 2023 257.5/252.5 - 227.5/222.5$0.50 $0.25 5.3%
8/2/20238/3/2023COPIron CondorAugust 11, 2023 127/122 - 109/104$0.60 $0.35 5.3%
8/14/20238/15/2023HDIron CondorAugust 25, 2023 357.5/352.5 - 305/300$0.65 $0.45 4.2%
10/12/202310/13/2023JPMIron CondorOctober 20, 2023 157.5/152.5 - 138/133$0.77 $0.57 4.2%
10/19/202310/20/2023AXPIron CondorOctober 27, 2023 165/160 - 140/135$0.75 $0.50 5.3%
10/25/202310/26/2023MAIron CondorNovember 3, 2023 412.5/407.5 - 360/355$0.75 $0.50 5.3%
11/9/202311/10/2023WYNNIron CondorNovember 17, 2023 105/100 - 84/79$0.70 $1.50 -16.0%
77.2%
Andy Crowder
Andy Crowder
Andy Crowder is a professional options trader, researcher and Chief Analyst of Cabot Options Institute. Formerly with Oppenheimer & Co. in New York, Andy has leveraged his investment experience to develop his statistically based options trading strategy which applies probability theory to option valuations in order to execute risk-controlled trades. This proprietary strategy has been refined through two decades of research and real-world experience and has been featured in the Wall Street Journal, Seeking Alpha, and numerous other financial publications. Andy has helped thousands of option traders learn and implement his meticulous rules-driven options trading strategies through highly attended conferences, one-on-one coaching, webinars, and his work as a financial columnist. He currently resides in Bolton Valley, Vermont and when he’s not trading, teaching and writing about options, he enjoys spending time with his wife and two daughters, backcountry skiing, biking, running and enjoying all things outdoors.
