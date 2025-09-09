September 9, 2025

Here Comes the Fed

The market is enduring the post-summer market well, so far. The expected Fed rate cut is pushing stocks higher.

There are few things Wall Street loves more than rate cuts. And there is one almost surely on the way. Traders are assigning better than 90% probability to a cut. But speculation is growing as an increasing number of analysts expect a 0.50% cut, instead of the usual 0.25%.

The lousy jobs report last week creates optimism that the Fed will have to address the full-employment mandate more aggressively. But first, this week’s inflation numbers will have to pass the test. The Producer Price Index (PPI) is due out Wednesday, and the Consumer Price Index (CPI) comes on Thursday. The numbers should give us a much better idea of the size of the rate cut.

Even if the PPI and CPI numbers are worse than expected, it is highly unlikely that the numbers will be bad enough to dissuade the Fed from a 0.25% cut next week. However, good inflation numbers could make a 0.50% cut more likely. The market would like that very much.

Meanwhile, struggling technology stocks got a shot in the arm last week. Broadcom (AVGO) reported better-than-expected earnings and another large customer for its custom chips. The stock is up over 10% in the one and a half trading days since the report and it has reinvigorated other AI stocks. The technology sector will have the biggest influence on the direction of the market indexes.

Meanwhile, the likely Fed rate cut is bringing previously lackluster portfolio stocks back to life. Hopefully, the momentum will last.

Recent Activity

August 12

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) – Rating change “HOLD” to “BUY”

August 15

ORCL August 15th $210 call at $13.00 – Expired

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) – Called

QCOM August 15th $150 call at $10.00 – Expired

Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) – Called

August 26

Bought Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) - $60.39

September 3

Sold ABBV October 17 $200 call at $13.00 or better

Portfolio Recap

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Yield: 3.1%

The cutting-edge drug company stock is bucking the trend. Healthcare is the only one of the 11 S&P 500 sectors that is in negative territory YTD, with a -0.07% return through last Friday. But ABBV sports an impressive 21.76% YTD return. Although there is tariff news on drugs still pending and holding back the stocks, ABBV has started moving higher anyway. It was up over 11% in August and is now within $2 per share of the all-time high. Newer immunology drugs Skyrizi and Rinvoq have combined revenues that already exceed peak Humira sales when it was the best-selling drug of all time. The company is moving well beyond the Humira patent loss, which had been holding ABBV back. The drug company reported earnings that beat expectations and raised revenue and earnings guidance for this year. ABBV has been moving higher since, as three analysts raised price targets. The tariff issues are still unresolved and can definitely disrupt the stock in the near term, but ABBV should shine on the other side of the issue. HOLD

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Yield: 13.9%

The likely Fed rate cut this month is great news for this mortgage REIT. Lower short-term rates will lower costs for AGNC and raise profit margins. Lower rates will also have a positive effect on net asset value (NAV), which tends to dictate the stock price. Although AGNC has been trending higher since April, it is still well below the 52-week high. AGNC had several rough years during inflation and rising interest rates and is due for much better performance. The price has moved up to the highest level since early this year, and rate cuts may finally trigger a sustained rally. HOLD

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)

Yield: 2.9%

This online banker is another stock that thrives during rate cut cycles. It deals primarily in car loans, and lower rates tend to increase affordability, which should result in higher loan demand if the economy doesn’t weaken too much. After pulling back in July, ALLY had a strong month in August, moving more than 9% higher. Ally reported earnings that soundly beat expectations. Auto-loan applications volume increased, and the company sees credit trends improving. Hopefully, the increasing momentum continues to push the stock price higher. The economy is nowhere near recession. Interest rates are still high but more likely to trend lower from here. HOLD

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP)

Yield: 6.1%

Boosted by positive trade news and knocked back by the weaker economic news, CQP has been going sideways for a while. But that’s okay. The longer-term trajectory looks great, and CQP pays a yield of over 6% in the meantime. Earnings were solid, and the partnership reiterated guidance for the year. Parent company Cheniere Energy (LNG) reported an 85% surge in net income on stronger demand and higher cargoes. The two companies will be in sync eventually. Meanwhile, the new deal with the EU features Europe buying $750 billion worth of U.S. energy in three years, the bulk of which will be natural gas. Although CQP has been bouncy, it’s good news for the country’s largest LNG exporter, no matter how you slice it. BUY

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Yield: 0.8%

It’s been a rough year with a lot of bouncing around for this drug company. Although LLY has posted a stellar 426% return over the past five years, it’s down over 21% for the last year. Recently, LLY plunged when the second-quarter earnings report revealed disappointing trial results for its oral weight-loss drug Orfoglipron. But it was an overreaction as the stock has gained back most of that loss already.

Lilly’s earnings results were spectacular. The company smashed expectations with 38% revenue growth and 91% net income growth over last year’s quarter. Lilly also raised guidance for the year. Existing weight-loss drugs, Mounjaro and Zepbound, are killing it with 68% and 172% year-over-year sales growth, respectively. An estimated 30% of Americans are overweight, and the market is massive. Mounjaro sold $5.2 billion in the quarter, putting it on track to be the best-selling drug of all time, and Zepbound, the newer drug, sold $3.4 billion. Even with the still existing tariff uncertainty, LLY is at a bargain price that is likely to be significantly higher in a year. BUY

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF)

Yield: 3.3%

The title insurance company stock is also benefiting from the likely Fed rate cut. Business is affected by the housing market as more home purchases result in more business. And the biggest impediment right now is high mortgage rates. A Fed cut will put downward pressure on those rates and likely stimulate the housing market. FNF is at the highest level since the spring. But it will likely be rangebound until there is some significant improvement in the mortgage rate/housing market situation. Perhaps the Fed will deliver just that. BUY

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)

Yield: 3.1%

The nation’s largest electric utility has a lot going for it right now. But it just can’t seem to stay away from the rangebound curse. All year, it has moved up to around the 75 per share level and then pulled back. It just did it again. Meanwhile, NextEra reported strong earnings with 9% year-over-year earnings growth, which is very strong for a utility. The company also expects 8% earnings growth through at least 2027 and annual 10% dividend hikes. And the future should be bright, as this strong utility also benefits from growing electricity demand. Hopefully, NEE can break out above the old range soon. BUY

Realty Income Corp. (O)

Yield: 5.4%

A Fed rate cut is a welcome development for this legendary income REIT. O had gone mostly sideways all year but has recently broken out to a new 52-week high. The table should be set going forward. Earnings were solid, and the REIT slightly raised guidance. Realty also just closed a $9.5 billion acquisition that adds 15,600 commercial properties to the portfolio. O is still attractively valued and, although it certainly hasn’t made up for lost time yet, it should have some pent-up upside when interest rates decline. It was a nice holding in a dicey market and could have further upside when the Fed starts cutting rates. HOLD

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)

Yield: 0.7%

The homebuilder company reported earnings that beat expectations. Toll Brothers reported record sales in the quarter with 8% revenue growth and 3.6% earnings per share growth over last year’s quarter. The environment is one of subdued homebuying because of high mortgage rates. But the future looks strong, and Toll Brothers has a massive backlog of houses to sell going forward.

The previously beleaguered luxury homebuilder stock has been trending higher since April and is getting a big boost lately. The longer-term supply/demand dynamic for housing is hugely favorable to Toll Brothers, as there aren’t nearly enough houses to satisfy the demand. The near-term impediment has been high mortgage rates. But those rates have moved lower, and the Fed is likely to cut the short-term rates in September, which should put downward pressure on mortgage rates, too. HOLD

Existing Covered Call Trades

Sold ABBV October 17 $200 call at $13.00 or better

These in-the-money calls were sold because the healthcare sector could be under pressure in the weeks ahead as the administration may announce tariffs on drugs. Drugs have been spared from tariffs so far, but they will likely be targeted before long. In the meantime, ABBV rallied back toward the high. Call premiums were high amid trouble ahead.

Current Recommendations

Open Recommendations Ticker Symbol Entry Date Entry Price Recent Price Buy at or Under Price Yield Total Return AbbVie Inc. ABBV 12/17/24 $175.38 $212.56 NA 3.09% 24.58% AGNC Investment Corp AGNC 9/24/24 $10.47 $10.37 NA 13.89% 15.08% Ally Financial Inc. ALLY 11/26/24 $39.42 $41.36 NA 2.90% 7.58% Cheniere Energy Partners CQP 7/22/25 $52.38 $53.98 $60.00 6.06% 4.60% Eli Lilly and Company LLY 4/22/25 $827.54 $727.61 $700.00 0.83% -11.76% Fidelity National Fin. Inc. FNF 8/26/25 $60.39 $60.57 $70.00 3.30% 0.30% NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE 4/25/23 $77.50 $70.90 $80.00 3.20% -1.87% Realty Income Corp. O 6/27/23 $60.19 $59.29 NA 5.44% 11.79% Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL 10/22/24 $148.02 $147.37 NA 0.68% 0.22% Open Recommendations Ticker Symbol Initial Action Entry Date Entry Price Recent Price Sell To Price or better Total Return Sell ABBV Oct 17 $200 call ABBV251017C00200000 SELL 9/3/25 $13.00 $13.70 $13.00 7.41% as of close on 9/05/2025 SOLD STOCKS X Ticker Symbol Action Entry Date Entry Price Sale Date Sale Price Total Return Innovative Industrial Props. IIPR Called 6/2/20 $87.82 9/18/20 $100.00 15.08% Qualcomm QCOM Called 6/24/20 $89.14 9/18/20 $95.00 7.30% U.S. Bancorp USB Called 7/22/20 $36.26 9/18/20 $38 3.42% Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs. BIP Called 6/24/20 $41.92 10/16/20 $45 8.49% Starbucks Corp. SBUX Called 8/26/20 $82.41 10/16/20 $88 6.18% Visa Corporation V Called 9/22/20 $200.56 11/20/20 $200 0.00% AbbVie Inc. ABBV Called 6/2/20 $91.04 12/31/20 $100 12.43% Enterprise Prod. Prtnrs. EPD Called 6/24/20 $18.14 1/15/21 $20 15.16% Altria Group MO Called 6/2/20 $39.66 1/15/21 $40 7.31% U.S. Bancorp USB Called 11/25/20 $44.68 1/15/21 $45 1.66% B&G Foods Inc, BGS Called 10/28/20 $26.79 2/19/21 $28 4.42% Valero Energy Inc. VLO Called 8/26/20 $53.70 3/26/21 $60 11.73% Chevron Corp. CVX Called 12/23/20 $85.69 4/1/21 $96 12.95% KKR & Co. KKR Called 3/24/21 $47.98 6/18/21 $55 14.92% Digital Realty Trust DLR Called 1/27/21 $149.17 7/16/21 $155 5.50% NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE Called 2/24/21 $73.76 9/17/21 $80 10.00% Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs. BIP Called 1/13/21 $50.63 10/15/21 $55 11.65% AGNC Investment Corp AGNC Sold 1/13/21 $15.52 1/19/22 $15 5.92% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 5/26/21 $52.51 2/18/22 $60 19.62% KKR & Co. KKR Sold 8/25/21 $64.52 2/23/22 $58 -9.73% Valero Energy Inc. VLO Called 11/17/21 $73.45 2/25/22 $83 15.53% U.S Bancorp USB Sold 3/24/21 $53.47 4/13/22 $51 -1.59% Enterprise Product Ptnrs EPD Called 3/17/21 $23.21 4/14/22 $24 11.25% FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK Called 10/27/21 $22.01 4/14/22 $23 13.58% Xcel Energy Inc. XEL Called 10/12/21 $63.00 5/20/22 $70 12.66% Innovative Industrial Props. IIPR Sold 3/23/22 $196.31 7/20/22 $93 -51.23% One Liberty Properties OLP Sold 7/28/21 $30.37 8/24/22 $25 -12.94% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 5/25/22 $65.14 1/20/23 $65 2.66% Xcel Energy, Inc. XEL Called 10/26/22 $62.57 1/20/23 $65 4.67% Realty Income Corp. O Called 9/28/22 $60.37 2/17/23 $63 5.41% Medical Properties Trust MPW Sold 1/24/23 $13.22 3/21/23 $8 -38.00% Brookfield Infrastructure Cp. BIPC Called 11/9/22 $42.43 7/21/23 $45 8.72% Star Bulk Carriers Corp. SBLK Sold 6/1/22 $33.30 8/8/23 $18 -31.38% Visa Inc. V Called 12/22/21 $217.16 8/18/23 $235 9.16% Global Ship Lease, Inc. GSL Sold 2/23/22 $24.96 8/29/23 $19 -13.82% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 3/28/23 $60.98 9/15/23 $65 9.72% Hess Corporation HES Called 6/6/23 $132.25 10/20/23 $155 17.87% Tractor Supply Company TSCO Sold 9/26/23 $203.03 11/28/23 $200 -1.02% Digital Realty Trust DLR Called 7/18/23 $117.31 1/19/24 $135 17.16% Intel Corporation INTC Called 7/27/22 $40.18 1/19/24 $43 9.76% AbbVie Inc. ABBV Called 7/25/23 $141.63 3/15/24 $160 15.11% Marathon Petroleum Corp. MPC Called 10/24/23 $149.45 3/28/24 $165 12.06% The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB Called 8/24/22 $35.58 5/17/24 $35 7.14% Main Street Capital Corp. MAIN Called 3/26/24 $46.40 9/20/24 $49 10.91% Brookfield Infrastructure Cp. BIPC Called 2/27/24 $32.64 9/20/24 $35 11.00% American Tower Corp. AMT Called 1/23/24 $202.26 9/20/24 $210 5.43% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 8/27/24 $79.59 10/18/24 $88 11.18% Alexandria Real Estate Eq. ARE Sold 12/19/23 $129.54 11/19/24 $108 -12.82% FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK Called 4/23/24 $19.42 12/20/24 $20 14.06% Enterpise Product Ptnrs. EPD Called 2/27/24 $27.61 1/17/25 $29 12.60% Cheniere Energy Prtns. CQP Called 1/22/25 $53.04 3/21/25 $60 14.67% Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG Called 2/25/25 $216.04 6/20/25 $230 6.69% Constellation Energy Corp. CEG Called 8/27/24 $196.14 7/18/25 $290 48.40% Broadcom Inc. AVGO Called 1/28/25 $207.36 7/18/25 $250 21.13% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Sold 2/25/25 $95.77 7/22/25 $81 -14.61% Oracle Corporation ORCL Called 5/28/25 $163.85 8/15/25 $210 28.47% Qualcomm Inc. QCOM Called 5/5/21 $134.65 8/15/25 $150 21.21% EXPIRED OPTIONS Security In/out money Sell Date Sell Price Exp. Date $ Return Total % Return IIPR Jul 17 $95 call out-of money 6/3/20 $3.00 7/17/20 $3.00 3.40% MO Jul 31 $42 call out-of-money 6/17/20 $1.60 7/31/20 $1.60 4.03% ABBV Sep 18 $100 call out-of-money 7/15/20 $4.60 9/18/20 $4.60 5.05% IIPR Sep 18 $100 call in-the-money 7/22/20 $5.00 9/18/20 $5.00 5.69% QCOM Sep 18 $95 call in-the-money 6/24/20 $4.30 9/18/20 $4.30 4.82% USB Sep 18 $37.50 call in-the-money 7/22/20 $2.00 9/18/20 $2.00 5.52% BIP Oct 16 $45 call in-the-money 9/2/20 $1.95 10/16/20 $1.95 4.65% SBUX Oct 16 $87.50 call in-the-money 10/16/20 $3.30 10/16/20 $3.30 4.00% V Nov 20 $200 call in-the-money 9/22/20 $10.00 11/20/20 $10.00 4.99% ABBV Dec 31 $100 call in-the-money 11/18/20 $3.30 12/31/20 $3.30 3.62% EPD Jan 15 $20 call in-the-money 11/23/20 $0.80 1/15/21 $0.80 4.41% MO Jan 15 $40 call in-the-money 11/25/20 $1.90 1/15/21 $1.90 4.79% USB Jan 15 $45 call in-the-money 11/25/20 $2.00 1/15/21 $2.00 4.48% BGS Feb 19 $27.50 call in-the-money 12/11/20 $2.40 2/19/21 $2.40 8.96% VLO Mar 26 $60 call in-the-money 2/10/21 $6.50 3/26/21 $6.50 12.10% CVX Apr 1 $95.50 call in-the-money 2/19/21 $4.30 4/1/21 $4.30 5.02% AGNC Jun 18 $17 call out-of-money 4/13/21 $0.50 6/18/21 $0.50 3.21% KKR Jun 18 $55 call in-the-money 4/28/21 $3.00 6/18/21 $3.00 6.25% USB Jun 16 $57.50 call out-of-money 4/28/21 $2.80 6/18/21 $2.80 5.24% DLR Jul 16 $155 call in-the-money 6/16/21 $8.00 7/16/21 $8.00 5.36% AGNC Aug 20 $17 call out-of-money 6/23/21 $0.50 8/20/21 $0.50 3.00% OKE Aug 20 $57.50 call out-of-money 6/23/21 $3.50 8/20/21 $3.50 6.67% NEE Sep 17 $80 call in-the-money 8/11/21 $3.50 9/17/21 $3.50 4.75% BIP Oct 15 $55 call in-the-money 9/1/21 $2.00 10/15/21 $2.00 3.95% USB Nov 19 $60 call out-of-money 9/24/21 $2.30 11/19/21 $2.30 4.30% OKE Nov 26 $65 call out-of-money 10/20/21 $2.25 11/26/21 $2.25 4.28% KKR Dec 17 $75 call out-of-money 10/26/21 $3.50 12/17/21 $3.50 5.42% QCOM Jan 21 $185 Call out-of-money 11/30/21 $9.65 1/21/22 $9.65 7.17% OLP Feb 18 $35 Call out-of-money 11/19/21 $1.50 2/18/22 $1.50 4.94% OKE Feb 18 $60 Call in-the-money 1/5/22 $2.75 2/18/22 $2.75 5.24% USB Feb 25 $61 call out-of-money 1/13/22 $2.50 2/25/22 $2.50 4.68% VLO Feb 25 $83 call in-the-money 1/18/22 $4.20 2/25/22 $4.20 6.13% EPD Apr 14th $24 call in-the-money 3/2/22 $1.25 4/14/22 $1.25 5.69% FSK Apr 14th $22.50 call in-the-money 3/10/22 $0.90 4/14/22 $0.90 4.09% XEL May 20th $70 call in-the-money 3/30/22 $3.00 5/20/22 $3.00 4.76% SBLK July 15th $134 call out-of-money 6/1/22 $1.60 7/15/22 $1.60 4.80% OKE Oct 21st $65 call out-of-money 8/24/22 $3.40 10/21/22 $3.40 5.22% OKE Jan 20th $65 call In-the-money 11/25/22 $3.70 1/20/23 $3.70 5.68% XEL Jan 20th $65 call in-the-money 11/25/22 $5.00 1/20/23 $5.00 7.99% O Feb 17th $62.50 call in-the-money 12/28/22 $3.00 2/17/23 $3.00 4.97% QCOM Sep 16th $145 call out-of-money 7/20/22 $11.75 9/16/22 $11.75 8.73% V Mar 17th $220 call out-of-money 1/24/23 $12.00 3/17/23 $12.00 5.51% OKE May 19th $65 call out-of-money 4/11/23 $2.70 5/19/23 $2.70 4.43% V Jun 2 $230 call out-of-money 4/21/23 $10.50 6/2/23 $10.50 4.82% BIPC $45 July 21st call in-the-money 5/23/23 $3.25 7/21/23 $3.25 7.66% V $235 Aug 18th call in-the-money 7/11/23 $9.00 8/18/23 $9.00 4.13% GSL $20 Aug 18th call out-of-money 7/11/23 $1.25 8/18/23 $1.25 5.00% OKE $65 Sep 15 call in-the-money 9/15/23 $3.20 7/25/23 $3.20 4.92% INTC $35 Oct 20th call out-of-money 9/8/23 $3.78 10/20/23 $3.78 9.41% HES $155 Oct 20th call in-the-money 9/8/23 $9.00 10/20/23 $9.00 6.81% DLR $135 Jan 19th call in-the-money 11/22/23 $6.00 1/19/24 $6.00 5.11% INTC $42.50 Jan 19th call in-the-money 11/29/23 $3.50 1/19/24 $3.50 8.71% ABBV $160 Mar 15th call in-the-money 1/10/24 $7.00 3/15/24 $7.00 4.94% MPC $165 Mar 28th call in-the-money 2/14/23 $10.00 3/28/24 $10.00 6.69% QCOM $200 July 19th call out-of-money 6/5/24 $12.00 7/19/24 $12.00 8.91% MAIN $49.4 Sep 20th Call in-the-money 6/27/24 $2.00 9/20/24 $2.00 4.31% BIPC $35 Sep 20th Call in-the-money 7/16/24 $3.00 9/20/24 $3.00 9.19% AMT Sep 20 $210 call in-the-money 7/30/24 $15.00 9/20/24 $15.00 7.42% OKE Oct 18 $87.50 call in-the-money 8/27/24 $3.50 10/18/24 $3.50 4.40% FSK Dec 20 $20 call in-the-money 10/25/24 $0.95 12/20/25 $0.95 4.89% CEG Dec 29 $260 call out-of-money 9/25/24 $24.00 12/20/24 $24.00 12.24% EPD Jan 17 $29 call in-the-money 11/12/24 $2.00 1/17/25 $2.00 6.34% CEG Mar 21 $20 call Buyback 1/7/25 $20.00 3/4/25 $16.50 8.41% CQP Mar 21 $60 call in-the-money 1/22/25 $3.00 3/21/25 $3.00 5.66% QCOM Mar 21 $160 call out-of-money 1/7/25 $10.00 3/31/25 $11.00 8.17% ABBV June 20 $210 call out-of-money 4/1/25 $9.50 6/20/25 $9.50 5.42% LNG June 20 $230 call in-the-money 5/7/25 $15.00 6/20/25 $15.00 6.64% CEG July 18 $290 call in-the-money 5/20/25 $24.00 7/18/25 $24.00 12.24% AVGO July 18 $250 call in-the-money 6/3/25 $16.00 7/18/25 $16.00 7.72% ORCL Aug 15 $210 call in-the-money 6/18/25 $13.00 8/15/25 $13.00 7.93% QCOM Aug 15 $150 Call in-the-money 6/24/25 $10.00 8/15/25 $10.00 7.43%

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.