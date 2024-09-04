September 4, 2024

Optimism Gets a Slap in the Face

Welcome to the post-Labor Day market. A sobered-up investor can be an ornery investor.

Stocks kicked off the first trading day after Labor Day on a decidedly negative note. The August manufacturing number was still somewhat weak, but all eyes are on the August jobs number that comes out Friday. It was the weak July jobs number that prompted recession fears and the market selloff in early August. Another bad number could reignite recession worries that had faded in the second part of August.

The manufacturing number was a little better than the July number. And it was known that job numbers come out early in the month. There is no new news driving the Tuesday selloff. It looks to be more of a seasonal thing at this point.

Investors were positive about things in the middle of August before they went on vacation and stopped paying attention. The market rode out the rest of the month in the same form. But investors coming back to real life after the summer realize that there might be more to worry about.

A recession might not be imminent. But it’s on the radar. The market has shown vulnerability to headline risk. And that risk is likely to grow as the election heats up, the two wars are still raging, and economic numbers could indicate a steeper slowdown than expected. It’s also September, historically the worst month of the year for the market.

As of now, the bad start to September doesn’t change things. There is a good chance that stocks finish the year higher than they are now. But more volatility is to be expected. Unless the jobs number really stinks up the place, stocks should regain some traction. But there are likely to be more down days in the months ahead even if the overall direction of the market is solid.

Monthly Recap

August 6th

FS KKR Capital Corporation (FSK) – Rating change “BUY” to “HOLD”

Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) – Rating change “BUY” to “HOLD”



August 27th

Purchased Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) – $196.14

Sold OKE Oct 18th $87.50 calls at $3.50 or better

Portfolio Recap

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE)

Yield: 4.3%

After hitting a 52-week low last month, ARE leveled off and then had a nice move higher. While the other REITs were living it up in the falling interest rate environment, ARE floundered. Although earnings were basically solid and Alexandria reiterated previous guidance, it missed on revenue. However, earnings were only up 5.4% while revenues jumped 7.4%. The lease rates were solid, and Alexandria reported a healthy number of acquisitions. It stumbled after a big surge higher after the earnings report, but the defensive characteristics may serve ARE well going forward with the slowing economy. BUY

American Tower Corporation (AMT)

Yield: 2.9%

This red-hot cell tower REIT cooled off in August after a big surge in July. But AMT is still in an uptrend that began in April. Earnings were solid and the stock is still higher than it was at any point, besides July, since January 2023. The prognosis looks bright as customers are being added to existing towers and the properties continue to expand in the U.S. and overseas. It also raised guidance for 2024. Likely lower-trending interest rates and the continuing expansion of mobile device data demand bode well for the REIT in the year ahead. BUY

Brookfield Infrastructure Corp. (BIPC)

Yield: 4.0%

This infrastructure company stock has come back to life. After a couple of years of poor performance amid inflation and rising interest rates, BIPC is returning to its historic good form as those trends reverse. It made a huge move in July, leveled off somewhat through most of August, but recovered and just made a new 52-week high. It’s now up more than 30% since early April. BIPC had been a stellar performer for many years prior to inflation and rising interest rates. But now interest rates are moving significantly lower, and the main threat is now a recession. That’s in Brookfield’s wheelhouse as its crucial assets are highly recession-resistant. HOLD

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP)

Yield: 7.5%

Earnings were solid but natural gas prices have fallen. The recent price decline reflects the lower natural gas prices and the pressure that could add to margins. However, the price dip is likely to be temporary. The unpredictable weather and geopolitical tensions could ratchet prices higher in a hurry. The world still needs U.S. natural gas. That huge dividend is solid and highly attractive in a market that could sputter in the months ahead, and a recession is now on the radar, and headline risk could roil the market. (This security generates a K1 form at tax time). BUY

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG)

Yield: 0.7%

This nuclear power provider and newest portfolio addition is showing strength again as the electricity demand story gains traction. It had pulled back after a big surge and a high in May but recovered in August. The stock is up 71% YTD for a reason. It will likely benefit as much as any other electricity provider from the increased electricity demand. Nuclear offers uninterrupted carbon-free electricity and climate-conscious technology companies are making it a priority. BUY

Enterprise Product Partners L.P. (EPD)

Yield: 7.2%

This steady midstream energy partnership bent a little but didn’t break in the recent market turbulence. EPD has gone sideways since April, but it has still returned over 16% YTD, after two stellar years in 2022 and 2023, and is back to within pennies of the 52-week high. You can slow it down or temporarily interrupt EPD. But its consistent snail-like ascent endures and inches on. Enterprise reported earnings that were solid, up 12% over last year’s quarter. The distribution is also 5% higher than a year ago and there is still an industry standout 1.6 times distribution coverage with cash flow. (This security generates a K1 form at tax time). BUY

FS KKR Capital Corporation (FSK)

Yield: 13.8%

This ultra-high-yielding Business Development Company is also recovering from the recession scare that caused it to be downgraded to a HOLD. FSK also goes ex-dividend in early September. Because the payout is so massive, the date will cause a drop in price. But it appears, at this point, that the recession worry is overblown. While recession is still on the radar, it might be a long way off, and that huge payout from FSK should be highly desirable in a more sideways market over the next few months. HOLD

Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN)

Yield: 5.8%

This BDC confirmed the monthly dividend of $0.245 per share for the rest of the year and announced an additional $0.30 per share supplemental dividend payable in September. The BDC also has a lot of small business exposure, which is problematic during recessions. The stock got knocked back with the recession scare early this month when it was downgraded to a HOLD. But it has been creeping back higher as recession worries wane. A recession would certainly change the dynamics. However, solid earnings and reduced recession expectations are resulting in the stock regaining lost ground for now. HOLD

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)

Yield: 2.6%

The regulated and alternative energy utility stock continues to look strong and is within a dollar of the 52-week high. The previously superstar performer had a rough time with inflation and rising interest rates but has come back strong, even before the overall utility sector, which is one of the best-performing market sectors this year. It is a highly defensive utility, and the recession fears make NEE more desirable. NextEra forecasts revenue growth of 8.3% per year over the next three years, compared to average growth of 4.7% for the electric utility group. There is also growth in anticipation of a steep acceleration in electricity demand in the years ahead prompted by manufacturing, electric vehicle growth, and increasing data center electricity demand because of AI. Renewable demand is expected to grow the most. HOLD

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Yield: 4.3%

The prognosis for this midstream energy company changed for the better over the past week. ONEOK announced $5.9 billion in acquisitions of two companies, pipeline company Enlink Midstream (ENLC) and Medallion Midstream. The deals are expected to close in the fourth quarter and be accretive to earnings immediately. The company conservatively expects a 5% jump in earnings and a 15% increase in cash flow through 2028. It greatly adds presence in the high-growth Permian Basin and adds predictable fee-based business. The market likes the deal as the stock jumped over 4% in the couple of days following the announcement. BUY

Qualcomm Corp. (QCOM)

Yield: 1.9%

After stumbling badly in the second half of June and July, the chipmaker stock has been moving higher for the past couple of weeks. The selloff did come after a huge surge earlier this year, and QCOM is still up 26% YTD. Qualcomm crushed earnings forecasts for the June quarter and guided higher for the September quarter. But the stock fell on the day of the announcement on concerns about weaker-than-expected smartphone sales predicted for the December quarter. But the upgrade cycle is likely coming sometime next year. Qualcomm is well-positioned ahead of the next wave of AI, in mobile devices, and should benefit mightily in the year ahead. BUY

Realty Income Corp. (O)

Yield: 5.1%

The legendary monthly income REIT reported another solid quarter where earnings rose 6% over last year’s quarter and revenues soared 31%, spurred by the recent acquisition of Spirit Realty in January. After two rotten years, the relative performance of the REIT has taken off. Realty is up 14% since July 1st and just made a new 52-week high. The main impediment to performance was rising interest rates. But with that situation reversing, O should make up for lost time. It’s already started. HOLD

Existing Call Trades

Sell MAIN September 20th $49.40 calls at $2.00 or better

The stock took a hit with the recession scare early this month but has been inching back ever since. MAIN is currently right at the strike price. We’ll see what happens with recession talk and the post-Labor Day market. But regardless, these calls embellish an already stellar income.

Sell BIPC September 20th $35 calls at $3.00 or better

This stock is running away. It is now more than $5 per share above the strike price. But there are still several weeks of volatile September time to go before expiration, and there is a lot of headline risk. Defensive stocks are a great place to be invested right now. But if BIPC gets called we still have the other defensive portfolio positions. With these calls we lock in a high income even if the market continues to flounder.

Sell AMT Sep 20th $210 calls at $15.00 or better

AMT was riding high, but the stock pulled back in August. It is still way above the strike price and a call seems likely at this point. That’s okay. We’ll get a stellar income and a solid total return in a short time. Plus, 16 days can be a long time if the market remains volatile in September.

Sell OKE Oct 18th $87.50 calls at $3.50 or better

These calls were targeted when OKE was near the high. But it broke out to a new level after the announcement of the acquisitions late last week. I do believe the acquisition will improve cash flow next year and likely boost the stock price range permanently. But we’ll see if the market pushes the price back down in the next six weeks.

Current Recommendations

Open Recommendations Ticker Symbol Entry Date Entry Price Recent Price Buy at or Under Price Yield Total Return Alexandria Real Estate Eq. ARE 12/19/23 $129.54 $121.20 $140.00 4.29% -3.52% American Tower Corp. AMT 1/23/24 $202.26 $227.00 $220.00 2.85% 14.18% Brookfield Infrstr. Cp. BIPC 2/27/24 $32.64 $41.06 $40.00 3.95% 25.43% Cheniere Energy Prtns. CQP 7/23/24 $53.04 $47.96 $60.00 6.78% -8.93% Constellation Energy Corp. CEG 8/27/24 $194.99 $210.00 Enterprise Product Ptnrs. EPD 2/27/24 $27.61 $29.29 $30.00 7.17% 9.96% FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK 4/23/24 $19.42 $19.91 NA 14.06% 6.41% Main Street Capital Corp. MAIN 3/26/24 $46.40 $49.69 NA 5.80% 10.40% NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE 4/25/23 $77.50 $79.66 NA 2.59% 6.25% ONEOK, Inc. OKE 5/29/24 $79.59 $88.07 $84.00 4.50% 11.99% Qualcomm Inc. QCOM 5/5/21 $134.65 $173.60 $165.00 1.96% 38.21% Realty Income Corp. O 6/27/23 $60.19 $61.09 NA 5.17% 8.46% Open Recommendations Ticker Symbol Initial Action Entry Date Entry Price Recent Price Sell To Price or better Total Return MAIN Sep 20 $49.40 call MAIN240920C00049400 Sell 6/27/24 $2.00 $0.65 $2.00 4.31% BIPC Sep 20 $35.00 call BIPC240920C00035000 Sell 7/16/24 $3.00 $5.70 $3.00 9.19% AMT Sep 20 $210 call AMT240920C00210000 Sell 7/30/24 $15.00 $17.50 $15.00 7.42% OKE Oct 18 $87.5 call OKE241018C00087500 Sell Pending $3.50 $3.50 4.40% as of close on 08/23/2024 SOLD STOCKS X Ticker Symbol Action Entry Date Entry Price Sale Date Sale Price Total Return Innovative Industrial Props. IIPR Called 6/2/20 $87.82 9/18/20 $100 15.08% Qualcomm QCOM Called 6/24/20 $89.14 9/18/20 $95 7.30% U.S. Bancorp USB Called 7/22/20 $36.26 9/18/20 $38 3.42% Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs. BIP Called 6/24/20 $41.92 10/16/20 $45 8.49% Starbucks Corp. SBUX Called 8/26/20 $82.41 10/16/20 $88 6.18% Visa Corporation V Called 9/22/20 $200.56 11/20/20 $200 0.00% AbbVie Inc. ABBV Called 6/2/20 $91.04 12/31/20 $100 12.43% Enterprise Prod. Prtnrs. EPD Called 6/24/20 $18.14 1/15/21 $20 15.16% Altria Group MO Called 6/2/20 $39.66 1/15/21 $40 7.31% U.S. Bancorp USB Called 11/25/20 $44.68 1/15/21 $45 1.66% B&G Foods Inc, BGS Called 10/28/20 $26.79 2/19/21 $28 4.42% Valero Energy Inc. VLO Called 8/26/20 $53.70 3/26/21 $60 11.73% Chevron Corp. CVX Called 12/23/20 $85.69 4/1/21 $96 12.95% KKR & Co. KKR Called 3/24/21 $47.98 6/18/21 $55 14.92% Digital Realty Trust DLR Called 1/27/21 $149.17 7/16/21 $155 5.50% NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE Called 2/24/21 $73.76 9/17/21 $80 10.00% Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs. BIP Called 1/13/21 $50.63 10/15/21 $55 11.65% AGNC Investment Corp AGNC Sold 1/13/21 $15.52 1/19/22 $15 5.92% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 5/26/21 $52.51 2/18/22 $60 19.62% KKR & Co. KKR Sold 8/25/21 $64.52 2/23/22 $58 -9.73% Valero Energy Inc. VLO Called 11/17/21 $73.45 2/25/22 $83 15.53% U.S Bancorp USB Sold 3/24/21 $53.47 4/13/22 $51 -1.59% Enterprise Product Ptnrs EPD Called 3/17/21 $23.21 4/14/22 $24 11.25% FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK Called 10/27/21 $22.01 4/14/22 $23 13.58% Xcel Energy Inc. XEL Called 10/12/21 $63.00 5/20/22 $70 12.66% Innovative Industrial Props. IIPR Sold 3/23/22 $196.31 7/20/22 $93 -51.23% One Liberty Properties OLP Sold 7/28/21 $30.37 8/24/22 $25 -12.94% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 5/25/22 $65.14 1/20/23 $65 2.66% Xcel Energy, Inc. XEL Called 10/26/22 $62.57 1/20/23 $65 4.67% Realty Income Corp. O Called 9/28/22 $60.37 2/17/23 $63 5.41% Medical Properties Trust MPW Sold 1/24/23 $13.22 3/21/23 $8 -38.00% Brookfield Infrastructure Cp. BIPC Called 11/9/22 $42.43 7/21/23 $45 8.72% Star Bulk Carriers Corp. SBLK Sold 6/1/22 $33.30 8/8/23 $18 -31.38% Visa Inc. V Called 12/22/21 $217.16 8/18/23 $235 9.16% Global Ship Lease, Inc. GSL Sold 2/23/22 $24.96 8/29/23 $19 -13.82% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 3/28/23 $60.98 9/15/23 $65 9.72% Hess Corporation HES Called 6/6/23 $132.25 10/20/23 $155 17.87% Tractor Supply Company TSCO Sold 9/26/23 $203.03 11/28/23 $200 -1.02% Digital Realty Trust DLR Called 7/18/23 $117.31 1/19/24 $135 17.16% Intel Corporation INTC Called 7/27/22 $40.18 1/19/24 $43 9.76% AbbVie Inc. ABBV Called 7/25/23 $141.63 3/15/24 $160 15.11% Marathon Petroleum Corp. MPC Called 10/24/23 $149.45 3/28/24 $165 12.06% The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB Called 8/24/22 $35.58 5/17/24 $35 7.14% EXPIRED OPTIONS Security In/out money Sell Date Sell Price Exp. Date $ return Total % Return IIPR Jul 17 $95 call out-of money 6/3/20 $3.00 7/17/20 $3.00 3.40% MO Jul 31 $42 call out-of-money 6/17/20 $1.60 7/31/20 $1.60 4.03% ABBV Sep 18 $100 call out-of-money 7/15/20 $4.60 9/18/20 $4.60 5.05% IIPR Sep 18 $100 call in-the-money 7/22/20 $5.00 9/18/20 $5.00 5.69% QCOM Sep 18 $95 call in-the-money 6/24/20 $4.30 9/18/20 $4.30 4.82% USB Sep 18 $37.50 call in-the-money 7/22/20 $2.00 9/18/20 $2.00 5.52% BIP Oct 16 $45 call in-the-money 9/2/20 $1.95 10/16/20 $1.95 4.65% SBUX Oct 16 $87.50 call in-the-money 10/16/20 $3.30 10/16/20 $3.30 4.00% V Nov 20 $200 call in-the-money 9/22/20 $10.00 11/20/20 $10.00 4.99% ABBV Dec 31 $100 call in-the-money 11/18/20 $3.30 12/31/20 $3.30 3.62% EPD Jan 15 $20 call in-the-money 11/23/20 $0.80 1/15/21 $0.80 4.41% MO Jan 15 $40 call in-the-money 11/25/20 $1.90 1/15/21 $1.90 4.79% USB Jan 15 $45 call in-the-money 11/25/20 $2.00 1/15/21 $2.00 4.48% BGS Feb 19 $27.50 call in-the-money 12/11/20 $2.40 2/19/21 $2.40 8.96% VLO Mar 26 $60 call in-the-money 2/10/21 $6.50 3/26/21 $6.50 12.10% CVX Apr 1 $95.50 call in-the-money 2/19/21 $4.30 4/1/21 $4.30 5.02% AGNC Jun 18 $17 call out-of-money 4/13/21 $0.50 6/18/21 $0.50 3.21% KKR Jun 18 $55 call in-the-money 4/28/21 $3.00 6/18/21 $3.00 6.25% USB Jun 16 $57.50 call out-of-money 4/28/21 $2.80 6/18/21 $2.80 5.24% DLR Jul 16 $155 call in-the-money 6/16/21 $8.00 7/16/21 $8.00 5.36% AGNC Aug 20 $17 call out-of-money 6/23/21 $0.50 8/20/21 $0.50 3.00% OKE Aug 20 $57.50 call out-of-money 6/23/21 $3.50 8/20/21 $3.50 6.67% NEE Sep 17 $80 call in-the-money 8/11/21 $3.50 9/17/21 $3.50 4.75% BIP Oct 15 $55 call in-the-money 9/1/21 $2.00 10/15/21 $2.00 3.95% USB Nov 19 $60 call out-of-money 9/24/21 $2.30 11/19/21 $2.30 4.30% OKE Nov 26 $65 call out-of-money 10/20/21 $2.25 11/26/21 $2.25 4.28% KKR Dec 17 $75 call out-of-money 10/26/21 $3.50 12/17/21 $3.50 5.42% QCOM Jan 21 $185 Call out-of-money 11/30/21 $9.65 1/21/22 $9.65 7.17% OLP Feb 18 $35 Call out-of-money 11/19/21 $1.50 2/18/22 $1.50 4.94% OKE Feb 18 $60 Call in-the-money 1/5/22 $2.75 2/18/22 $2.75 5.24% USB Feb 25 $61 call out-of-money 1/13/22 $2.50 2/25/22 $2.50 4.68% VLO Feb 25 $83 call in-the-money 1/18/22 $4.20 2/25/22 $4.20 6.13% EPD Apr 14th $24 call in-the-money 3/2/22 $1.25 4/14/22 $1.25 5.69% FSK Apr 14th $22.50 call in-the-money 3/10/22 $0.90 4/14/22 $0.90 4.09% XEL May 20th $70 call in-the-money 3/30/22 $3.00 5/20/22 $3.00 4.76% SBLK July 15th $134 call out-of-money 6/1/22 $1.60 7/15/22 $1.60 4.80% OKE Oct 21st $65 call out-of-money 8/24/22 $3.40 10/21/22 $3.40 5.22% OKE Jan 20th $65 call In-the-money 11/25/22 $3.70 1/20/23 $3.70 5.68% XEL Jan 20th $65 call in-the-money 11/25/22 $5.00 1/20/23 $5.00 7.99% O Feb 17th $62.50 call in-the-money 12/28/22 $3.00 2/17/23 $3.00 4.97% QCOM Sep 16th $145 call out-of-money 7/20/22 $11.75 9/16/22 $11.75 8.73% V Mar 17th $220 call out-of-money 1/24/23 $12.00 3/17/23 $12.00 5.51% OKE May 19th $65 call out-of-money 4/11/23 $2.70 5/19/23 $2.70 4.43% V Jun 2 $230 call out-of-money 4/21/23 $10.50 6/2/23 $10.50 4.82% BIPC $45 July 21st call in-the-money 5/23/23 $3.25 7/21/23 $3.25 7.66% V $235 Aug 18th call in-the-money 7/11/23 $9.00 8/18/23 $9.00 4.13% GSL $20 Aug 18th call out-of-money 7/11/23 $1.25 8/18/23 $1.25 5.00% OKE $65 Sep 15 call in-the-money 9/15/23 $3.20 7/25/23 $3.20 4.92% INTC $35 Oct 20th call out-of-money 9/8/23 $3.78 10/20/23 $3.78 9.41% HES $155 Oct 20th call in-the-money 9/8/23 $9.00 10/20/23 $9.00 6.81% DLR $135 Jan 19th call in-the-money 11/22/23 $6.00 1/19/24 $6.00 5.11% INTC $42.50 Jan 19th call in-the-money 11/29/23 $3.50 1/19/24 $3.50 8.71% ABBV $160 Mar 15th call in-the-money 1/10/24 $7.00 3/15/24 $7.00 4.94% MPC $165 Mar 28th call in-the-money 2/14/23 $10.00 3/28/24 $10.00 6.69% QCOM $170 Apr 26th call out-of-money 3/12/24 $10.00 4/26/24 $10.00 7.42% WMB $35 May 17th call in-the-money 3/12/24 $2.00 5/17/24 $2.00 5.62% QCOM $200 July 19th call out-of-money 6/5/24 $12.00 7/19/24 $12.00 8.91%

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.