September 17, 2024

A New Era Begins

The Fed’s moment has finally arrived.

The Fed raised the Fed Funds rate at the steepest pace since the 1980s in 2022 and 2023, from 0% to 5.5% over just an 18-month span. The Fed Funds rate has remained at a multi-decade high of 5.50% for more than a year. The Fed is expected to begin cutting the rate this week and will likely continue to do so for the next two years.

Of course, there is speculation about whether the first cut will be 0.25% or 0.50%. Investors will immediately obsess over what the Fed says at the meeting, whether that means steeper or slower cuts going forward, and what those anticipated cuts mean for the economy and the market. But regardless of what the Fed does or says this week, the rate cutting cycle will begin and last for a long time.

Interest rates are almost certain to trend lower in the years ahead. That’s a big change from the soaring and multi-decade high rates of the last couple of years. It is a huge boon for interest rate-sensitive stocks that have struggled in the recent past.

The main risk to the market has been determined. It is no longer rising interest rates but rather recession. There will be angst every time a bad economic number is reported. There will be worries that the Fed has waited too long and it’s too late to reverse the damage done by high rates. We’ll see what happens.

The new era of Fed easing will make for some different winners and losers in the market. But a clear beneficiary, at this point, would seem to include interest rate-sensitive and defensive stocks, which are most of the positions in this portfolio.

Several stocks that have languished for much of the past year have caught fire. Positions including American Tower (AMT), Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (BIPC), and ONEOK (OKE) have surpassed the target buy range and have been reduced from “BUY” to “HOLD” ratings. In addition, another stock, NextEra Energy (NEE), is targeted for a covered call in this update after having soared over 40% YTD.

Past Month Activity

August 27

Buy Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG)

Sell OKE Oct 18th $87.50 calls at $3.50 or better

September 17

Sell NEE Nov 15th $85.00 calls at $5.00 or better

TRADE ALERT

Sell NEE Nov 15th $85.00 calls at $5.00 or better

Expiration date: November 15th

Strike price: $85.00

Call price: $5.00

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE)

The stock has soared this year after a tough year in 2023. It is at a new 52-week high and close to a two-year high after soaring more than 40% this year. It may go higher, but there is a good chance that the stock at least takes a breather in the weeks and months ahead. These are huge yearly returns so far for a utility stock and a good time to lock in a high income.

Here are the three scenarios.

1. The stock closes above the $85.00 strike price at expiration.

Call premium: $5.00

Dividends: $3.47

Appreciation: $7.50 ($85.00 strike price minus $77.50 purchase price)

Total: $15.97 (total return will be 20.6% in 1.5 years)

2. The stock price closes below but near our $85 strike price.

Call premium: $5.00

Dividends: $3.47

Total: $8.47 (total income of 10.9% in 1.5 years)

3. The stock price declines.

There will be $8.47 in income to offset the decline. Plus, the original purchase price is more than $7 per share below the strike price.

Portfolio Recap

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE)

Yield: 4.2%

This recently underperforming life science property REIT has been much better lately. It’s up about 12% in the past month after hitting a 52-week low in mid-August. REITs have been the best-performing sector of the market over the last three months and the second-best-performing sector over the past month. ARE is just coming back to near the high point of its trading range over this year. Hopefully, it can surpass the 130 per share level and truly break out like many other REITs have. The defensive characteristics may serve ARE well going forward with the increased recession fears. BUY

American Tower Corporation (AMT)

Yield: 2.7%

The cell tower REIT had a huge upside move since April, up a whopping 38%. The REIT did pull back in August but moved back to a new high last week while the overall market sort of floundered. Earnings were solid and the stock is now near the highest level in about two years. The prognosis looks bright as customers are being added to existing towers and the properties continue to expand in the U.S. and overseas. American Tower also raised guidance for 2024. HOLD

Brookfield Infrastructure Corp. (BIPC)

Yield: 3.9%

The good times are rolling as this infrastructure behemoth just hit a new 52-week high. It looks like BIPC is on its way back to the high 40s, where it was before the market got ugly for REITs late last year. It didn’t like the high interest rates because it raised costs and investors opted for fixed-rate alternatives. But that situation is reversing. BIPC had been a stellar performer for many years prior to inflation and rising interest rates. But now interest rates are moving significantly lower, and the main threat is now a recession. That’s in Brookfield’s wheelhouse as its crucial assets are highly recession-resistant. HOLD

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP)

Yield: 7.6%

The stock has been weak since August mostly because of a fall in natural gas prices. Reports of warmer weather expected and a declining global economy have led to a decline in natural gas prices. However, the price dip is likely to be temporary. The unpredictable weather and geopolitical tensions could ratchet prices higher in a hurry. The world still needs U.S. natural gas. Although the price can bounce around with gas prices in the near term, NGL exports continue to grow. (This security generates a K-1 form at tax time.) BUY

Constellation Energy Corp. (CEG)

Yield: 0.7%

This nuclear power provider took a beating the first week after Labor Day, down 12% in the first four trading days. But CEG bounced right back and recovered all that loss last week. There is no specific reason for the early September selling except that CEG is a much more aggressive unregulated utility that returned 35% YTD and is also related to technology, as it should be a primary beneficiary of increased electricity demand from AI. I supposed the combination of strong performance and association with AI caused the drop. But the fundamental story remains intact. Constellation should be a high-growth electricity producer, positioned in the wheelhouse of growing electricity demand. BUY

Enterprise Product Partners L.P. (EPD)

Yield: 7.1%

Although this steady midstream energy partnership has returned (between dividends and appreciation) over 17% YTD, it has been rangebound since the spring. It got looked over by investors who were rediscovering the dirt-cheap REITs and utilities. But EPD is back to within pennies of the 52-week high. The prognosis is still excellent, and the stock could break out beyond the old high in the next few weeks. EPD tends to be very solid in a turbulent market and should trend higher as more investors opt for dependable income in the increasingly volatile market. The distribution is 5% higher than a year ago and there is still an industry standout 1.6 times distribution coverage with cash flow. (This security generates a K-1 form at tax time.) BUY

FS KKR Capital Corporation (FSK)

Yield: 14.2%

This ultra-high-yielding Business Development Company has been holding up quite well. The price did slip in early August after the initial recession fears hit. But FSK has slowly crept back and regained just about all that loss. It’s important to note that the stock goes ex-dividend later this week. Expect a price drop. When a dividend is this massive, the stock almost always declines after the ex-date. While a recession is still on the radar, it might be a long way off, and that huge payout from FSK should be highly desirable in a more sideways market over the next few months. HOLD

Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN)

Yield: 5.8%

Main Street reported earnings that met market expectations. The BDC also reiterated its monthly dividend of $0.245 per share for the rest of the year and announced an additional $0.30 per share supplemental dividend payable in September. The BDC also has a lot of small business exposure, which is problematic during recessions. MAIN took a hit in early August but it has recovered and leveled off and it barely budged in the down market in the first week of September. A recession would certainly change the dynamics. However, solid earnings and reduced recession fears are leveling the stock. HOLD

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)

Yield: 2.4%

WOW. It’s another new 52-week high this week. NEE has now returned over 40% YTD. The rise in this stock has predated the overall utility recovery as NEE has been strong since March. It is a highly defensive utility, and the recession fears make NEE more desirable. NextEra forecasts revenue growth of 8.3% per year over the next three years, compared to average growth of 4.7% for the electric utility group. There is also growth due to anticipation of a steep acceleration in electricity demand in the years ahead prompted by onshoring of manufacturing, electric vehicle growth, and increasing data center electricity demand because of AI. Renewable demand is expected to grow the most. HOLD

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Yield: 4.3%

This midstream energy stud is right back to within pennies of the all-time high after barely budging in last week’s tumult. The recent acquisitions have changed the math for the better. ONEOK announced $5.9 billion in acquisitions of two companies, pipeline company Enlink Midstream (ENLC) and Medallion Midstream. The deals are expected to close in the fourth quarter and be accretive to earnings immediately. The company conservatively expects a 5% jump in earnings and a 15% increase in cash flow through 2028. It greatly adds presence in the high-growth Permian Basin and adds predictable fee-based business. HOLD

Qualcomm Corp. (QCOM)

Yield: 2.0%

This semiconductor giant has certainly taken some lumps in recent months. It sold off in the first week of this month but has since recovered. But the stock is still down 28% from the high made in mid-June. Technology has been getting crushed in the recent market and the AI trade has been losing a lot of its luster. AI could weaken further, but the AI catalyst is not going away. Qualcomm is still very well positioned ahead of the next wave of AI, which should be in mobile devices. Analysts are forecasting a strong upgrade cycle for smartphones sometime next year and QCOM can easily make up for lost time when it gets hot. BUY

Realty Income Corp. (O)

Yield: 5.0%

The legendary monthly income REIT has been reborn in recent months. After two years of lousy performance, the improved interest rate outlook is revitalizing this one. It’s up over 20% since the beginning of July and has been making a series of new 52-week highs for over a month. It has also moved higher so far in the month of September. It looks like interest rates were the only thing keeping it down and falling rates should prop it up. Defensive stocks are going from the worst place to be to the best place to be. HOLD

Existing Call Trades

Sell MAIN September 20th $49.40 calls at $2.00 - Expiring

This one is right on the cusp. MAIN is trading a few pennies above the strike price with three days to go until expiration. It could go either way at this point depending on what the market does and how investors like what the Fed does and says. But either way, these calls embellish an already stellar income.

Sell BIPC September 20th $35 calls at $3.00 - Expiring

This stock got red hot and ran away. BIPC is trading nearly $7 above the strike price ahead of Friday’s options expiration and will surely be called. We’ll get a great income and a solid total return, and there are other similar types of stocks benefiting from the current environment still in the portfolio.

Sell AMT Sep 20th $210 calls at $15.00 - Expiring

This stock got smoking hot and will surely be called away on Friday. AMT is currently trading a whopping $30 per share above the strike price. It had moved near a recent high after considerable weakness, and instead of pulling back again, it caught fire as the interest rate environment changed for the better. We will get a great income and total return in a short time and there are similar types of stocks still in the portfolio.

Sell OKE Oct 18th $87.50 calls at $3.50 or better

The acquisitions changed the math on this stock. The $5.9 billion on new company acquisitions will be accretive as soon as the deals are closed in the fourth quarter. The market loves it, and OKE is still running away. However, the calls don’t expire for another month and a lot can happen in the market amid two wars and a contentious election.

Current Recommendations

Open Recommendations Ticker Symbol Entry Date Entry Price Recent Price Buy at or Under Price Yield Total Return Alexandria Real Estate Eq. ARE 12/19/23 $129.54 $124.42 $140.00 4.18% -0.95% American Tower Corp. AMT 1/23/24 $202.26 $238.50 $220.00 2.72% 19.97% Brookfield Infrstr. Cp. BIPC 2/27/24 $32.64 $41.71 $40.00 3.88% 28.69% Cheniere Energy Prtns. CQP 7/23/24 $53.04 $48.82 $60.00 7.55% -7.29% Constellation Energy Corp. CEG 8/27/24 $196.14 $195.98 $210.00 0.72% -0.08% Enterprise Product Ptnrs. EPD 2/27/24 $27.61 $29.62 $30.00 7.09% 11.20% FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK 4/23/24 $19.42 $19.74 NA 14.18% 9.33% Main Street Capital Corp. MAIN 3/26/24 $46.40 $49.95 NA 5.77% 11.54% NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE 4/25/23 $77.50 $84.65 NA 2.43% 13.62% ONEOK, Inc. OKE 5/29/24 $79.59 $91.37 $84.00 4.33% 16.19% Qualcomm Inc. QCOM 5/5/21 $134.65 $167.73 $180.00 2.03% 34.31% Realty Income Corp. O 6/27/23 $60.19 $62.71 NA 5.04% 11.80% Open Recommendations Ticker Symbol Initial Action Entry Date Entry Price Recent Price Sell To Price or better Total Return MAIN Sep 20 $49.40 call MAIN240920C00049400 Sell 6/27/24 $2.00 $0.66 $2.00 4.31% BIPC Sep 20 $35.00 call BIPC240920C00035000 Sell 7/16/24 $3.00 $6.00 $3.00 9.19% AMT Sep 20 $210 call AMT240920C00210000 Sell 7/30/24 $15.00 $26.90 $15.00 7.42% OKE Oct 18 $87.50 call OKE241018C00087500 Sell 8/27/24 $3.50 $4.85 $3.50 4.40% NEE Nov 15 $85 call NEE241115C00085000 Sell Pending $4.85 $5.00 6.45% as of close on 09/13/2024 SOLD STOCKS X Ticker Symbol Action Entry Date Entry Price Sale Date Sale Price Total Return Innovative Industrial Props. IIPR Called 6/2/20 $87.82 9/18/20 $100 15.08% Qualcomm QCOM Called 6/24/20 $89.14 9/18/20 $95 7.30% U.S. Bancorp USB Called 7/22/20 $36.26 9/18/20 $38 3.42% Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs. BIP Called 6/24/20 $41.92 10/16/20 $45 8.49% Starbucks Corp. SBUX Called 8/26/20 $82.41 10/16/20 $88 6.18% Visa Corporation V Called 9/22/20 $200.56 11/20/20 $200 0.00% AbbVie Inc. ABBV Called 6/2/20 $91.04 12/31/20 $100 12.43% Enterprise Prod. Prtnrs. EPD Called 6/24/20 $18.14 1/15/21 $20 15.16% Altria Group MO Called 6/2/20 $39.66 1/15/21 $40 7.31% U.S. Bancorp USB Called 11/25/20 $44.68 1/15/21 $45 1.66% B&G Foods Inc, BGS Called 10/28/20 $26.79 2/19/21 $28 4.42% Valero Energy Inc. VLO Called 8/26/20 $53.70 3/26/21 $60 11.73% Chevron Corp. CVX Called 12/23/20 $85.69 4/1/21 $96 12.95% KKR & Co. KKR Called 3/24/21 $47.98 6/18/21 $55 14.92% Digital Realty Trust DLR Called 1/27/21 $149.17 7/16/21 $155 5.50% NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE Called 2/24/21 $73.76 9/17/21 $80 10.00% Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs. BIP Called 1/13/21 $50.63 10/15/21 $55 11.65% AGNC Investment Corp AGNC Sold 1/13/21 $15.52 1/19/22 $15 5.92% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 5/26/21 $52.51 2/18/22 $60 19.62% KKR & Co. KKR Sold 8/25/21 $64.52 2/23/22 $58 -9.73% Valero Energy Inc. VLO Called 11/17/21 $73.45 2/25/22 $83 15.53% U.S Bancorp USB Sold 3/24/21 $53.47 4/13/22 $51 -1.59% Enterprise Product Ptnrs EPD Called 3/17/21 $23.21 4/14/22 $24 11.25% FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK Called 10/27/21 $22.01 4/14/22 $23 13.58% Xcel Energy Inc. XEL Called 10/12/21 $63.00 5/20/22 $70 12.66% Innovative Industrial Props. IIPR Sold 3/23/22 $196.31 7/20/22 $93 -51.23% One Liberty Properties OLP Sold 7/28/21 $30.37 8/24/22 $25 -12.94% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 5/25/22 $65.14 1/20/23 $65 2.66% Xcel Energy, Inc. XEL Called 10/26/22 $62.57 1/20/23 $65 4.67% Realty Income Corp. O Called 9/28/22 $60.37 2/17/23 $63 5.41% Medical Properties Trust MPW Sold 1/24/23 $13.22 3/21/23 $8 -38.00% Brookfield Infrastructure Cp. BIPC Called 11/9/22 $42.43 7/21/23 $45 8.72% Star Bulk Carriers Corp. SBLK Sold 6/1/22 $33.30 8/8/23 $18 -31.38% Visa Inc. V Called 12/22/21 $217.16 8/18/23 $235 9.16% Global Ship Lease, Inc. GSL Sold 2/23/22 $24.96 8/29/23 $19 -13.82% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 3/28/23 $60.98 9/15/23 $65 9.72% Hess Corporation HES Called 6/6/23 $132.25 10/20/23 $155 17.87% Tractor Supply Company TSCO Sold 9/26/23 $203.03 11/28/23 $200 -1.02% Digital Realty Trust DLR Called 7/18/23 $117.31 1/19/24 $135 17.16% Intel Corporation INTC Called 7/27/22 $40.18 1/19/24 $43 9.76% AbbVie Inc. ABBV Called 7/25/23 $141.63 3/15/24 $160 15.11% Marathon Petroleum Corp. MPC Called 10/24/23 $149.45 3/28/24 $165 12.06% The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB Called 8/24/22 $35.58 5/17/24 $35 7.14% EXPIRED OPTIONS Security In/out money Sell Date Sell Price Exp. Date $ return Total % Return IIPR Jul 17 $95 call out-of money 6/3/20 $3.00 7/17/20 $3.00 3.40% MO Jul 31 $42 call out-of-money 6/17/20 $1.60 7/31/20 $1.60 4.03% ABBV Sep 18 $100 call out-of-money 7/15/20 $4.60 9/18/20 $4.60 5.05% IIPR Sep 18 $100 call in-the-money 7/22/20 $5.00 9/18/20 $5.00 5.69% QCOM Sep 18 $95 call in-the-money 6/24/20 $4.30 9/18/20 $4.30 4.82% USB Sep 18 $37.50 call in-the-money 7/22/20 $2.00 9/18/20 $2.00 5.52% BIP Oct 16 $45 call in-the-money 9/2/20 $1.95 10/16/20 $1.95 4.65% SBUX Oct 16 $87.50 call in-the-money 10/16/20 $3.30 10/16/20 $3.30 4.00% V Nov 20 $200 call in-the-money 9/22/20 $10.00 11/20/20 $10.00 4.99% ABBV Dec 31 $100 call in-the-money 11/18/20 $3.30 12/31/20 $3.30 3.62% EPD Jan 15 $20 call in-the-money 11/23/20 $0.80 1/15/21 $0.80 4.41% MO Jan 15 $40 call in-the-money 11/25/20 $1.90 1/15/21 $1.90 4.79% USB Jan 15 $45 call in-the-money 11/25/20 $2.00 1/15/21 $2.00 4.48% BGS Feb 19 $27.50 call in-the-money 12/11/20 $2.40 2/19/21 $2.40 8.96% VLO Mar 26 $60 call in-the-money 2/10/21 $6.50 3/26/21 $6.50 12.10% CVX Apr 1 $95.50 call in-the-money 2/19/21 $4.30 4/1/21 $4.30 5.02% AGNC Jun 18 $17 call out-of-money 4/13/21 $0.50 6/18/21 $0.50 3.21% KKR Jun 18 $55 call in-the-money 4/28/21 $3.00 6/18/21 $3.00 6.25% USB Jun 16 $57.50 call out-of-money 4/28/21 $2.80 6/18/21 $2.80 5.24% DLR Jul 16 $155 call in-the-money 6/16/21 $8.00 7/16/21 $8.00 5.36% AGNC Aug 20 $17 call out-of-money 6/23/21 $0.50 8/20/21 $0.50 3.00% OKE Aug 20 $57.50 call out-of-money 6/23/21 $3.50 8/20/21 $3.50 6.67% NEE Sep 17 $80 call in-the-money 8/11/21 $3.50 9/17/21 $3.50 4.75% BIP Oct 15 $55 call in-the-money 9/1/21 $2.00 10/15/21 $2.00 3.95% USB Nov 19 $60 call out-of-money 9/24/21 $2.30 11/19/21 $2.30 4.30% OKE Nov 26 $65 call out-of-money 10/20/21 $2.25 11/26/21 $2.25 4.28% KKR Dec 17 $75 call out-of-money 10/26/21 $3.50 12/17/21 $3.50 5.42% QCOM Jan 21 $185 Call out-of-money 11/30/21 $9.65 1/21/22 $9.65 7.17% OLP Feb 18 $35 Call out-of-money 11/19/21 $1.50 2/18/22 $1.50 4.94% OKE Feb 18 $60 Call in-the-money 1/5/22 $2.75 2/18/22 $2.75 5.24% USB Feb 25 $61 call out-of-money 1/13/22 $2.50 2/25/22 $2.50 4.68% VLO Feb 25 $83 call in-the-money 1/18/22 $4.20 2/25/22 $4.20 6.13% EPD Apr 14th $24 call in-the-money 3/2/22 $1.25 4/14/22 $1.25 5.69% FSK Apr 14th $22.50 call in-the-money 3/10/22 $0.90 4/14/22 $0.90 4.09% XEL May 20th $70 call in-the-money 3/30/22 $3.00 5/20/22 $3.00 4.76% SBLK July 15th $134 call out-of-money 6/1/22 $1.60 7/15/22 $1.60 4.80% OKE Oct 21st $65 call out-of-money 8/24/22 $3.40 10/21/22 $3.40 5.22% OKE Jan 20th $65 call In-the-money 11/25/22 $3.70 1/20/23 $3.70 5.68% XEL Jan 20th $65 call in-the-money 11/25/22 $5.00 1/20/23 $5.00 7.99% O Feb 17th $62.50 call in-the-money 12/28/22 $3.00 2/17/23 $3.00 4.97% QCOM Sep 16th $145 call out-of-money 7/20/22 $11.75 9/16/22 $11.75 8.73% V Mar 17th $220 call out-of-money 1/24/23 $12.00 3/17/23 $12.00 5.51% OKE May 19th $65 call out-of-money 4/11/23 $2.70 5/19/23 $2.70 4.43% V Jun 2 $230 call out-of-money 4/21/23 $10.50 6/2/23 $10.50 4.82% BIPC $45 July 21st call in-the-money 5/23/23 $3.25 7/21/23 $3.25 7.66% V $235 Aug 18th call in-the-money 7/11/23 $9.00 8/18/23 $9.00 4.13% GSL $20 Aug 18th call out-of-money 7/11/23 $1.25 8/18/23 $1.25 5.00% OKE $65 Sep 15 call in-the-money 9/15/23 $3.20 7/25/23 $3.20 4.92% INTC $35 Oct 20th call out-of-money 9/8/23 $3.78 10/20/23 $3.78 9.41% HES $155 Oct 20th call in-the-money 9/8/23 $9.00 10/20/23 $9.00 6.81% DLR $135 Jan 19th call in-the-money 11/22/23 $6.00 1/19/24 $6.00 5.11% INTC $42.50 Jan 19th call in-the-money 11/29/23 $3.50 1/19/24 $3.50 8.71% ABBV $160 Mar 15th call in-the-money 1/10/24 $7.00 3/15/24 $7.00 4.94% MPC $165 Mar 28th call in-the-money 2/14/23 $10.00 3/28/24 $10.00 6.69% QCOM $170 Apr 26th call out-of-money 3/12/24 $10.00 4/26/24 $10.00 7.42% WMB $35 May 17th call in-the-money 3/12/24 $2.00 5/17/24 $2.00 5.62% QCOM $200 July 19th call out-of-money 6/5/24 $12.00 7/19/24 $12.00 8.91%

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.