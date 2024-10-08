October 8, 2024

No Recession but Higher Interest Rates

After another up week and a record close last Friday, the market is grappling with mixed signals.

Last week’s highly anticipated jobs report came in much better than expected. The previous two weak jobs reports had roiled the market as they stoked recession fears. But not this one. The market was initially thrilled but is now thinking twice about the situation.

The good news is that the soft landing or no landing expectations are alive and well. Near-term recession fears have all but evaporated, at least for now. The fears of early August and September are gone in early October. But the good economic news also puts a damper on falling interest rate expectations.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury rate has risen above 4% for the first time since August, from 3.6% less than a month ago. Expectations for Fed rate cuts are also dropping like a rock. Traders are now pricing in an 88% of just a 0.25% Fed rate cut at the next meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. Now, investors are worrying that the market won’t get the rate cuts it may have already priced in.

It looks like what investors really wanted was a slowing economy, but not near recession, and rapidly declining rates. But they’re getting no slowdown and interest rates are still sticking near these high levels. That’s less than optimal. Markets could go sideways or even pull back as investors absorb the new temporary reality.

But most of this is probably just short-term noise. Interest rates are still likely to trend lower over the course of the next year, even if they decline at a slower rate than previously expected. Plus, the economic news could sour again. Things could look very different in a few months.

Past Month Activity

September 17th

Sell NEE Nov 15th $85.00 calls at $5.00 or better

September 20th

MAIN Sep 20th $49.40 calls at $2.00 – Expired

Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) stock – Called

BIPC Sep 20th $35 calls at $3.00 – Expired

Brookfield Infrastructure Corp. (BIPC) stock – Called

AMT Sep 20th $210 calls at $15.00 – Expired

American Tower Corporation (AMT) stock – Called

September 24th

Purchased AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) - $10.47

September 25th

Sold CEG Dec 20th $260.00 calls at $24.00 or better

October 8th

Sell NEE Nov 15th $85.00 calls at $5.00 – Remove

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) – Rating change “BUY” to “HOLD”

Portfolio Recap

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Yield: 13.7%

This new high-yielding mortgage REIT has been trending higher but is stumbling a bit of late. AGNC loves interest rates coming down, both short and long rates. But the better-than-expected jobs number last week rained on that parade. It’s now less likely the Fed will cut the Fed Funds rate aggressively this year, and the benchmark 10-year Treasury rate has spiked over 4% again, from 3.6% less than a month ago. The current perception of a strong economy is delaying the stock price advance. But the delay should be temporary. The narrative could change in the near term and rates should trend lower over the next several quarters regardless. BUY

Rating change – “BUY” to “HOLD”

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE)

Yield: 4.5%

The subpar performance continues. ARE has lagged the REIT rally. Since it was added to the portfolio in December of last year, it has returned -7.5% while the sector benchmark Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund (VNQ) has returned about 11.7% over the same period. ARE has also been weaker than its peers over the last week as REITs sold down in reaction to the job numbers. The stock is being downgraded to a HOLD. It isn’t being sold yet because there is a good chance that the market is overreacting to the jobs numbers and the sector may start to trend higher again soon. HOLD

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP)

Yield: 7.4%

The stock had been weak since August because of a fall in natural gas prices but it has been getting a bump higher in recent weeks because of the escalation of hostilities in the Middle East. Oil and gas prices are moving higher on the possibility of large price spike because of a disruption in global supply. CQP lives and dies somewhat in the near term on the fortune of energy prices. But the longer-term trajectory should be higher as the world will continue to demand U.S. natural gas. (This security generates a K1 form at tax time). BUY

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG)

Yield: 0.5%

This nuclear energy provider continues to move still higher after the huge spike in September. A few weeks ago, CEG had a huge one-day 22% move higher after it was announced that Microsoft (MSFT) made a deal with Constellation to buy electricity generated from a future reopening of the Three Mile Island nuclear plant in Pennsylvania. Constellation says it is the largest electricity purchase in history. Analysts have since upgraded CEG as the deal will add to its projected double-digit earnings growth in the years ahead. Also, the electricity demand growth and technology companies’ desire for carbon-free nuclear power are getting a lot of investor attention. Future increases in business from other big technology companies are now quite likely. BUY

Enterprise Product Partners L.P. (EPD)

Yield: 7.3%

Although this steady midstream energy partnership has returned (between dividends and appreciation) about 18% YTD, it has been rangebound since the spring. The improving interest rate situation has reignited previously beleaguered REITs and utilities, and those sectors have gotten most of the love. Midstream energy companies are not being seen as a turnaround because they have been performing well all along. But they still have the right stuff going forward. The sector has recently gotten a spike because of rising energy prices. (This security generates a K1 form at tax time). BUY

FS KKR Capital Corporation (FSK)

Yield: 13.9%

FSK is loving the strong jobs numbers and current perception of a strong economy going forward. It owns a portfolio of small companies that tend to be vulnerable during a recession. This ultra-high-yielding Business Development Company went ex-dividend earlier this month and the price barely moved. When a security has a payout and yield of this size it usually pulls back after the quarterly dividend gets priced out of the stock. But the upside momentum met that downside catalyst head-on and greatly mitigated the damage. HOLD

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)

Yield: 2.5%

This utility that had been on fire for most of this year has been pulling back mildly in October. It makes sense. Utilities have cooled as the anticipated stronger economy is reducing the pace at which interest rates are expected to fall. Utilities have been the best-performing market sector YTD and were due to cool off. But interest rates are likely to trend lower in the quarters ahead, and NEE had been a market-beating superstar before inflation and rising rates. There is also growth due to anticipation of a steep acceleration in electricity demand in the years ahead. Renewable demand is expected to grow the most. HOLD

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Yield: 4.2%

This more volatile midstream energy company stock endured a sizable 5.8% one-day selloff two weeks ago. There is no company-specific news to explain the decline. Other midstream companies were weak on the day as oil prices declined. OKE probably took a bigger hit because it had been up over 20% since the beginning of August after announcing the Enlink Midstream (ENLC) and Medallion Midstream acquisitions. But energy had gotten hot again because of the Middle East situation and OKE has regained all of those losses and is within pennies of the high. HOLD

Qualcomm Corp. (QCOM)

Yield: 2.0%

This semiconductor giant stock is well down from the peak in June. It is currently down 27% from the 52-week high. But the stock has leveled off over the last two months and QCOM is still up 22% YTD. Technology was getting crushed as the AI trade has been losing a lot of its luster. AI could weaken further but the AI catalyst is not going away. Qualcomm is still very well positioned ahead of the next wave of AI, which should be in mobile devices. Analysts are forecasting a strong upgrade cycle for smartphones sometime next year and QCOM can easily make up for lost time when it gets hot. BUY

Realty Income Corp. (O)

Yield: 5.0%

The legendary monthly income REIT has been reborn in recent months. After two years of lousy performance, the improved interest rate outlook is revitalizing this one. It’s up double digits year to date. However, the price has leveled off since late August and there has been slight weakness over the past week as the positive interest rate outlook has gotten less aggressive. A break in the action is normal. Interest rates are still likely to trend lower in the quarters ahead. Even if there is a pause in the decline, it is highly unlikely that interest rates trend higher. The negative catalyst that hurt the stock is over. HOLD

Existing Call Trades

Sell OKE Oct 18th $87.50 calls at $3.50 or better

OKE had weakened temporarily but has recouped all the losses of a couple of weeks ago and is back near the high again. The stock is now trading more than $7 per share above the strike price with only about 10 days left until options expiration. It seems very likely at this point that the stock will be called, but we still locked in a great income and a solid total return in a short time period.

Sell NEE Nov 15th $85.00 calls at $5.00 or better – Remove

The calls were targeted near the stock’s peak and shares have traded lower since. The target price has not been hit in the three weeks since these calls were initially targeted. It’s now different circumstances with less time value and the trade is being withdrawn. That’s okay. There will be more opportunities in the weeks or months ahead to target new calls on a stock that is up 39% YTD.

Sell CEG Dec 20th $260.00 calls at $24.00 or better

CEG is not pulling back from the huge upside move a couple of weeks ago. The stock is now about $25 per share above the strike price, but with forever to go before options expiration. There is still a good chance CEG consolidates somewhat in the next couple of months. And we secured a huge income and total return no matter what.

Current Recommendations

Open Recommendations Ticker Symbol Entry Date Entry Price Recent Price Buy at or Under Price Yield Total Return AGNC Investment Corp AGNC 9/24/24 $10.56 $10.32 $12.00 13.95% -0.30% Alexandria Real Estate Eq. ARE 12/19/23 $129.54 $114.90 NA 4.53% -7.53% Cheniere Energy Prtns. CQP 7/23/24 $53.04 $49.74 $60.00 7.41% -5.50% Constellation Energy Corp. CEG 8/27/24 $196.14 $285.52 $210.00 0.49% 45.57% Enterprise Product Ptnrs. EPD 2/27/24 $27.61 $29.70 $30.00 7.07% 11.50% FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK 4/23/24 $19.42 $20.17 NA 13.88% 11.71% NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE 4/25/23 $77.50 $83.85 NA 2.46% 12.55% ONEOK, Inc. OKE 5/29/24 $79.59 $95.23 $84.00 4.16% 21.09% Qualcomm Inc. QCOM 5/5/21 $134.65 $168.90 $180.00 2.01% 35.24% Realty Income Corp. O 6/27/23 $60.19 $62.01 NA 5.10% 11.02% Open Recommendations Ticker Symbol Initial Action Entry Date Entry Price Recent Price Sell To Price or better Total Return OKE Oct 18 $87.50 call OKE241018C00087500 Sell 8/27/24 $3.50 $7.90 $3.50 4.40% CEG Dec 20 $260 call CEG241220C00260000 Sell 9/25/24 $24.00 $41.73 $24.00 12.24% as of close on 10/04/2024 SOLD STOCKS X Ticker Symbol Action Entry Date Entry Price Sale Date Sale Price Total Return Innovative Industrial Props. IIPR Called 6/2/20 $87.82 9/18/20 $100 15.08% Qualcomm QCOM Called 6/24/20 $89.14 9/18/20 $95 7.30% U.S. Bancorp USB Called 7/22/20 $36.26 9/18/20 $38 3.42% Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs. BIP Called 6/24/20 $41.92 10/16/20 $45 8.49% Starbucks Corp. SBUX Called 8/26/20 $82.41 10/16/20 $88 6.18% Visa Corporation V Called 9/22/20 $200.56 11/20/20 $200 0.00% AbbVie Inc. ABBV Called 6/2/20 $91.04 12/31/20 $100 12.43% Enterprise Prod. Prtnrs. EPD Called 6/24/20 $18.14 1/15/21 $20 15.16% Altria Group MO Called 6/2/20 $39.66 1/15/21 $40 7.31% U.S. Bancorp USB Called 11/25/20 $44.68 1/15/21 $45 1.66% B&G Foods Inc, BGS Called 10/28/20 $26.79 2/19/21 $28 4.42% Valero Energy Inc. VLO Called 8/26/20 $53.70 3/26/21 $60 11.73% Chevron Corp. CVX Called 12/23/20 $85.69 4/1/21 $96 12.95% KKR & Co. KKR Called 3/24/21 $47.98 6/18/21 $55 14.92% Digital Realty Trust DLR Called 1/27/21 $149.17 7/16/21 $155 5.50% NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE Called 2/24/21 $73.76 9/17/21 $80 10.00% Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs. BIP Called 1/13/21 $50.63 10/15/21 $55 11.65% AGNC Investment Corp AGNC Sold 1/13/21 $15.52 1/19/22 $15 5.92% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 5/26/21 $52.51 2/18/22 $60 19.62% KKR & Co. KKR Sold 8/25/21 $64.52 2/23/22 $58 -9.73% Valero Energy Inc. VLO Called 11/17/21 $73.45 2/25/22 $83 15.53% U.S Bancorp USB Sold 3/24/21 $53.47 4/13/22 $51 -1.59% Enterprise Product Ptnrs EPD Called 3/17/21 $23.21 4/14/22 $24 11.25% FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK Called 10/27/21 $22.01 4/14/22 $23 13.58% Xcel Energy Inc. XEL Called 10/12/21 $63.00 5/20/22 $70 12.66% Innovative Industrial Props. IIPR Sold 3/23/22 $196.31 7/20/22 $93 -51.23% One Liberty Properties OLP Sold 7/28/21 $30.37 8/24/22 $25 -12.94% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 5/25/22 $65.14 1/20/23 $65 2.66% Xcel Energy, Inc. XEL Called 10/26/22 $62.57 1/20/23 $65 4.67% Realty Income Corp. O Called 9/28/22 $60.37 2/17/23 $63 5.41% Medical Properties Trust MPW Sold 1/24/23 $13.22 3/21/23 $8 -38.00% Brookfield Infrastructure Cp. BIPC Called 11/9/22 $42.43 7/21/23 $45 8.72% Star Bulk Carriers Corp. SBLK Sold 6/1/22 $33.30 8/8/23 $18 -31.38% Visa Inc. V Called 12/22/21 $217.16 8/18/23 $235 9.16% Global Ship Lease, Inc. GSL Sold 2/23/22 $24.96 8/29/23 $19 -13.82% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 3/28/23 $60.98 9/15/23 $65 9.72% Hess Corporation HES Called 6/6/23 $132.25 10/20/23 $155 17.87% Tractor Supply Company TSCO Sold 9/26/23 $203.03 11/28/23 $200 -1.02% Digital Realty Trust DLR Called 7/18/23 $117.31 1/19/24 $135 17.16% Intel Corporation INTC Called 7/27/22 $40.18 1/19/24 $43 9.76% AbbVie Inc. ABBV Called 7/25/23 $141.63 3/15/24 $160 15.11% Marathon Petroleum Corp. MPC Called 10/24/23 $149.45 3/28/24 $165 12.06% The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB Called 8/24/22 $35.58 5/17/24 $35 7.14% Main Street Capital Corp. MAIN Called 3/26/24 $46.40 9/20/24 $49 10.91% Brookfield Infrastructure Cp. BIPC Called 2/27/24 $32.64 9/20/24 $35 11.00% American Tower Corp. AMT Called 1/23/24 $202.26 9/20/24 $210 5.43% EXPIRED OPTIONS Security In/out money Sell Date Sell Price Exp. Date $ return Total % Return IIPR Jul 17 $95 call out-of money 6/3/20 $3.00 7/17/20 $3.00 3.40% MO Jul 31 $42 call out-of-money 6/17/20 $1.60 7/31/20 $1.60 4.03% ABBV Sep 18 $100 call out-of-money 7/15/20 $4.60 9/18/20 $4.60 5.05% IIPR Sep 18 $100 call in-the-money 7/22/20 $5.00 9/18/20 $5.00 5.69% QCOM Sep 18 $95 call in-the-money 6/24/20 $4.30 9/18/20 $4.30 4.82% USB Sep 18 $37.50 call in-the-money 7/22/20 $2.00 9/18/20 $2.00 5.52% BIP Oct 16 $45 call in-the-money 9/2/20 $1.95 10/16/20 $1.95 4.65% SBUX Oct 16 $87.50 call in-the-money 10/16/20 $3.30 10/16/20 $3.30 4.00% V Nov 20 $200 call in-the-money 9/22/20 $10.00 11/20/20 $10.00 4.99% ABBV Dec 31 $100 call in-the-money 11/18/20 $3.30 12/31/20 $3.30 3.62% EPD Jan 15 $20 call in-the-money 11/23/20 $0.80 1/15/21 $0.80 4.41% MO Jan 15 $40 call in-the-money 11/25/20 $1.90 1/15/21 $1.90 4.79% USB Jan 15 $45 call in-the-money 11/25/20 $2.00 1/15/21 $2.00 4.48% BGS Feb 19 $27.50 call in-the-money 12/11/20 $2.40 2/19/21 $2.40 8.96% VLO Mar 26 $60 call in-the-money 2/10/21 $6.50 3/26/21 $6.50 12.10% CVX Apr 1 $95.50 call in-the-money 2/19/21 $4.30 4/1/21 $4.30 5.02% AGNC Jun 18 $17 call out-of-money 4/13/21 $0.50 6/18/21 $0.50 3.21% KKR Jun 18 $55 call in-the-money 4/28/21 $3.00 6/18/21 $3.00 6.25% USB Jun 16 $57.50 call out-of-money 4/28/21 $2.80 6/18/21 $2.80 5.24% DLR Jul 16 $155 call in-the-money 6/16/21 $8.00 7/16/21 $8.00 5.36% AGNC Aug 20 $17 call out-of-money 6/23/21 $0.50 8/20/21 $0.50 3.00% OKE Aug 20 $57.50 call out-of-money 6/23/21 $3.50 8/20/21 $3.50 6.67% NEE Sep 17 $80 call in-the-money 8/11/21 $3.50 9/17/21 $3.50 4.75% BIP Oct 15 $55 call in-the-money 9/1/21 $2.00 10/15/21 $2.00 3.95% USB Nov 19 $60 call out-of-money 9/24/21 $2.30 11/19/21 $2.30 4.30% OKE Nov 26 $65 call out-of-money 10/20/21 $2.25 11/26/21 $2.25 4.28% KKR Dec 17 $75 call out-of-money 10/26/21 $3.50 12/17/21 $3.50 5.42% QCOM Jan 21 $185 Call out-of-money 11/30/21 $9.65 1/21/22 $9.65 7.17% OLP Feb 18 $35 Call out-of-money 11/19/21 $1.50 2/18/22 $1.50 4.94% OKE Feb 18 $60 Call in-the-money 1/5/22 $2.75 2/18/22 $2.75 5.24% USB Feb 25 $61 call out-of-money 1/13/22 $2.50 2/25/22 $2.50 4.68% VLO Feb 25 $83 call in-the-money 1/18/22 $4.20 2/25/22 $4.20 6.13% EPD Apr 14th $24 call in-the-money 3/2/22 $1.25 4/14/22 $1.25 5.69% FSK Apr 14th $22.50 call in-the-money 3/10/22 $0.90 4/14/22 $0.90 4.09% XEL May 20th $70 call in-the-money 3/30/22 $3.00 5/20/22 $3.00 4.76% SBLK July 15th $134 call out-of-money 6/1/22 $1.60 7/15/22 $1.60 4.80% OKE Oct 21st $65 call out-of-money 8/24/22 $3.40 10/21/22 $3.40 5.22% OKE Jan 20th $65 call In-the-money 11/25/22 $3.70 1/20/23 $3.70 5.68% XEL Jan 20th $65 call in-the-money 11/25/22 $5.00 1/20/23 $5.00 7.99% O Feb 17th $62.50 call in-the-money 12/28/22 $3.00 2/17/23 $3.00 4.97% QCOM Sep 16th $145 call out-of-money 7/20/22 $11.75 9/16/22 $11.75 8.73% V Mar 17th $220 call out-of-money 1/24/23 $12.00 3/17/23 $12.00 5.51% OKE May 19th $65 call out-of-money 4/11/23 $2.70 5/19/23 $2.70 4.43% V Jun 2 $230 call out-of-money 4/21/23 $10.50 6/2/23 $10.50 4.82% BIPC $45 July 21st call in-the-money 5/23/23 $3.25 7/21/23 $3.25 7.66% V $235 Aug 18th call in-the-money 7/11/23 $9.00 8/18/23 $9.00 4.13% GSL $20 Aug 18th call out-of-money 7/11/23 $1.25 8/18/23 $1.25 5.00% OKE $65 Sep 15 call in-the-money 9/15/23 $3.20 7/25/23 $3.20 4.92% INTC $35 Oct 20th call out-of-money 9/8/23 $3.78 10/20/23 $3.78 9.41% HES $155 Oct 20th call in-the-money 9/8/23 $9.00 10/20/23 $9.00 6.81% DLR $135 Jan 19th call in-the-money 11/22/23 $6.00 1/19/24 $6.00 5.11% INTC $42.50 Jan 19th call in-the-money 11/29/23 $3.50 1/19/24 $3.50 8.71% ABBV $160 Mar 15th call in-the-money 1/10/24 $7.00 3/15/24 $7.00 4.94% MPC $165 Mar 28th call in-the-money 2/14/23 $10.00 3/28/24 $10.00 6.69% QCOM $170 Apr 26th call out-of-money 3/12/24 $10.00 4/26/24 $10.00 7.42% WMB $35 May 17th call in-the-money 3/12/24 $2.00 5/17/24 $2.00 5.62% QCOM $200 July 19th call out-of-money 6/5/24 $12.00 7/19/24 $12.00 8.91% MAIN $49.4 Sep 20th Call in-the-money 6/27/24 $2.00 9/20/24 2 4.31% BIPC $35 Sep 20th Call in-the-money 7/16/24 $3.00 9/20/24 3 9.19% AMT Sep 20 $210 call in-the-money 7/30/24 $15.00 9/20/24 15 7.42%

