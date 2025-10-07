October 7, 2025
What shutdown? What tariffs? The market couldn’t care less. It just keeps moving higher.
After making a series of new highs throughout the summer, the S&P had a great September. October looks good so far, too. Stocks are being driven higher by technology and the artificial intelligence trade. The technology sector is up 9% over the past month.
The Market Won’t Quit
What shutdown? What tariffs? The market couldn’t care less. It just keeps moving higher.
After making a series of new highs throughout the summer, the S&P had a great September. October looks good so far, too. Stocks are being driven higher by technology and the artificial intelligence trade. The technology sector is up 9% over the past month.
Technology is the best-performing sector for the past month, followed by utilities, which also benefit from the AI trade because of rising electricity demand. Health care also had a strong month after a long period of underperformance.
The long-anticipated issues in the health care industry have revealed themselves. And it doesn’t seem nearly as bad as feared. The tariffs on drugs were announced but came with exceptions for companies building plants in the U.S. Both Eli Lilly (LLY) and AbbVie (ABBV) qualify for the exemptions. Also, other drug companies have announced reduced pricing, but mostly for cash sales. It appears at this point that the health care positions will be able to navigate these issues with minimal damage, and the stocks soared.
In other portfolio news, NextEra (NEE) may be finally breaking out after it hit the highest price level in nearly a year. The calls on Ally Financial (ALLY) are being removed as the stock has sold off over the two weeks since the calls were targeted at $4. But there should be more call writing opportunities for ALLY as well as some other portfolio positions in the weeks ahead. Stay tuned.
Recent Activity
September 16
Bought Enterprise Product Partners L.P. (EPD) - $31.77
September 23
Bought Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) - $61.39
Sell ALLY Nov 21 $42 call at $4.00 or better
October 7
REMOVE ALLY Nov 21 $42 call at $4.00 or better
Portfolio Recap
AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)
Yield: 2.8%
The long-anticipated issues in the health care industry have revealed themselves. And it doesn’t seem nearly as bad as feared. The tariffs on drugs were announced but came with exceptions for companies building plants in the U.S. Also, other drug companies have announced reduced pricing, but mostly for cash sales. It appears that AbbVie will be able to navigate these issues with minimal damage, and the stock soared to a new high last week. ABBV has now returned over 35% YTD. Meanwhile, the company itself is doing great. Newer immunology drugs Skyrizi and Rinvoq have combined revenues that already exceed peak Humira sales when it was the best-selling drug of all time. The company is moving well beyond the Humira patent loss, which had been holding ABBV back. HOLD
AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)
Yield: 14.4%
The mortgage REIT spiked higher at the beginning of September and then gave it all back later in the month. Despite the bounciness, AGNC is still in an uptrend that began in April. AGNC had a rough few years during inflation and rising rates. But this Fed rate-cutting cycle should get the price moving higher. Lower short-term rates will lower costs for AGNC and raise profit margins. Lower rates will also have a positive effect on net asset value (NAV), which tends to dictate the stock price. The price is back on the trend line established in the spring after the spike and pullback. Hopefully, this is just the beginning of a sustained rally. HOLD
Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)
Yield: 3.1%
Like several interest rate-sensitive stocks, ALLY rallied in September up until the Fed rate cut and then gave it all back and then some after the fact. The rate cuts are positive for this online banker, as it deals primarily with car loans, and lower rates tend to increase affordability, which should result in higher loan demand if the economy doesn’t weaken too much. It appears that investors sold the news when the rate cut happened. But we are still in a rate-cutting cycle, and ALLY should continue to benefit going forward. HOLD
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP)
Yield: 6.1%
The natural gas liquids exporter has come up from the recent low but is still near the low price for 2025. Natural gas prices have fallen and taken CQP lower with them. Increased production and a weaker global economy belie the price decline. But the high payout is safe, and the price weakness is likely a temporary issue. Earnings were solid, and the partnership reiterated guidance for the year. Meanwhile, the new deal with the EU features Europe buying $750 billion worth of U.S. energy in three years, the bulk of which will be natural gas. The longer-term situation is strong, and the yield is safe in the meantime. (This security generates a K1 form at tax time.) BUY
Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)
Yield: 0.7%
The same tariff and pricing issues discussed with AbbVie are also benefiting Lilly, and the stock has rocketed. It’s up 18% over the past six sessions. Despite the recent move, it’s been a rough patch for this healthcare juggernaut. It’s still down 4% for the past year. But there are good reasons why LLY is still well worth owning. Lilly’s earnings results were spectacular. The company smashed expectations with 38% revenue growth and 91% net income growth over last year’s quarter. Lilly also raised guidance for the year. Existing weight-loss drugs, Mounjaro and Zepbound, are killing it with over $8 billion in combined revenue in the last quarter. With an estimated 30% of Americans overweight, there should be a strong runway for continued growth. BUY
Enterprise Product Partners L.P. (EPD)
Yield: 6.9%
The midstream energy partnership is having a sluggish year compared to the past several years. EPD has returned just 5% YTD. Energy has been weak this year, and a consolidation in the midstream space was probably due. But things are about to get better. Enterprise has $6 billion in new projects coming online in the second half that are sure to boost growth. In addition, the trade deal with Europe should ensure high NGL volumes for years to come. EPD is a great buy while it’s still sleeping (with a big, fat yield) ahead of likely better days ahead. That’s why it was added to the portfolio three weeks ago. (This security generates a K1 form at tax time.) BUY
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF)
Yield: 3.4%
The title insurance company stock has levelled off since the recent peak in August. Fidelity should benefit from Fed rate cuts and, hopefully, a reduction in mortgage rates. Business is affected by the housing market as more home purchases result in more business. And the biggest impediment right now is high mortgage rates. FNF is around the highest price since the spring. But it will likely be rangebound until there is some significant improvement in the mortgage rate/housing market situation. Perhaps the situation will improve in the months ahead. BUY
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)
Yield: 2.9%
It could be a breakout. NEE has broken out of the old range and is now at the highest price in nearly a year. For most of the year, every time NEE got above 75 per share, it pulled back. But it looks like this time might be the charm as the stock has broken above 80. We are in a Fed rate-cutting cycle. Electricity demand is booming. NEE is undervalued. The nation’s largest electric utility has a lot going for it right now. NextEra expects 8% earnings growth through at least 2027 and annual 10% dividend hikes. And the future should be bright, as falling rates and opportunities for higher growth for the alternative energy segment should provide a great tailwind. BUY
Realty Income Corp. (O)
Yield: 5.3%
Fed rate cuts are a welcome development for this legendary income REIT. O had gone mostly sideways all year but has recently broken out to the highest price in nearly a year. The table should be set going forward. Earnings were solid, and the REIT slightly raised guidance. Realty also just closed a $9.5 billion acquisition that adds 15,600 commercial properties to the portfolio. O is still attractively valued and, although it certainly hasn’t made up for lost time yet, it should have some pent-up upside if and when interest rates decline significantly. It’s also defensive and a nice stock to have in case the market turns south. HOLD
Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)
Yield: 0.7%
The homebuilder company stock has also pulled back from the recent peak early last month. But TOL has been moving higher again over the last couple of weeks. TOL rose as the housing market has improved and should improve even more if interest rates fall from here. The longer-term supply/demand dynamic for housing is hugely favorable to Toll Brothers, as there aren’t nearly enough houses to satisfy the demand. The near-term impediment has been high mortgage rates. But those rates have moved lower, and the Fed is likely to cut the short-term rates more in the months ahead, which should put downward pressure on mortgage rates, too. HOLD
The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB)
Yield: 3.1%
This midstream energy stock got a nice bump already since being added to the portfolio a few weeks ago. Williams has a resilient business that should continue to generate reliable revenue and earnings growth in just about any kind of environment. It also pays a solid dividend. WMB would be a good holding with the market at a high under normal circumstances. But these aren’t normal circumstances. Huge demand growth for natural gas from utilities and exporters is a growth catalyst that isn’t reflected in the historical performance of the stock. BUY
Existing Covered Call Trades
Sold ABBV October 17 $200 call at $13.00 or better
It looks like the potentially troublesome issue in the health care industry has come and gone with less damage than expected. ABBV, which had risen to a new high before the issue resolution, took off again last week. ABBV has run away and will most likely be called at options expiration a week from Friday. But we got a great income and total return in a short period of time.
Sell ALLY Nov 21 $42 call at $4.00 or better - REMOVE
ALLY pulled back right when the calls were targeted and never came near the $4 premium after the issue was released. Time has since expired, and the calls now have a different set of circumstances, even if the stock price moves back up. That’s okay. We can target another call at a future date.
Current Recommendations
|Open Recommendations
|Ticker Symbol
|Entry Date
|Entry Price
|Recent Price
|Buy at or Under Price
|Yield
|Total Return
|AbbVie Inc.
|ABBV
|12/17/24
|$175.38
|$233.91
|NA
|2.77%
|37.09%
|AGNC Investment Corp
|AGNC
|9/24/24
|$10.47
|$10.06
|NA
|14.39%
|13.01%
|Ally Financial Inc.
|ALLY
|11/26/24
|$39.42
|$39.63
|NA
|3.09%
|3.08%
|Cheniere Energy Partners
|CQP
|7/22/25
|$52.38
|$53.76
|$60.00
|6.10%
|4.18%
|Eli Lilly and Company
|LLY
|4/22/25
|$827.54
|$839.87
|$900.00
|0.73%
|1.91%
|Enterprise Product Ptnrs.
|EPD
|9/16/25
|$31.77
|$31.66
|$34.00
|6.94%
|-0.35%
|Fidelity National Fin. Inc.
|FNF
|8/26/25
|$60.39
|$59.97
|$70.00
|3.36%
|0.15%
|NextEra Energy, Inc.
|NEE
|4/25/23
|$77.50
|$80.06
|$80.00
|2.90%
|10.81%
|Realty Income Corp.
|O
|6/27/23
|$60.19
|$60.40
|NA
|5.33%
|14.39%
|Toll Brothers, Inc.
|TOL
|10/22/24
|$148.02
|$143.72
|NA
|0.72%
|-2.94%
|The Williams Companies
|WMB
|9/23/25
|$61.39
|$664.48
|$66.00
|3.12%
|5.03%
|Open Recommendations
|Ticker Symbol
|Initial Action
|Entry Date
|Entry Price
|Recent Price
|Sell To Price or better
|Total Return
|Sell ABBV Oct 17 $200 call
|ABBV251017C00200000
|SELL
|9/3/25
|$13.00
|$38.20
|$13.00
|7.41%
|Sell ALLY Nov 21 $42 call
|ALLY251121C00042000
|REMOVE
|$0.73
|$4.00
|10.15%
|as of close on 10/03/2025
|SOLD STOCKS
|X
|Ticker Symbol
|Action
|Entry Date
|Entry Price
|Sale Date
|Sale Price
|Total Return
|Innovative Industrial Props.
|IIPR
|Called
|6/2/20
|$87.82
|9/18/20
|$100.00
|15.08%
|Qualcomm
|QCOM
|Called
|6/24/20
|$89.14
|9/18/20
|$95.00
|7.30%
|U.S. Bancorp
|USB
|Called
|7/22/20
|$36.26
|9/18/20
|$38
|3.42%
|Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs.
|BIP
|Called
|6/24/20
|$41.92
|10/16/20
|$45
|8.49%
|Starbucks Corp.
|SBUX
|Called
|8/26/20
|$82.41
|10/16/20
|$88
|6.18%
|Visa Corporation
|V
|Called
|9/22/20
|$200.56
|11/20/20
|$200
|0.00%
|AbbVie Inc.
|ABBV
|Called
|6/2/20
|$91.04
|12/31/20
|$100
|12.43%
|Enterprise Prod. Prtnrs.
|EPD
|Called
|6/24/20
|$18.14
|1/15/21
|$20
|15.16%
|Altria Group
|MO
|Called
|6/2/20
|$39.66
|1/15/21
|$40
|7.31%
|U.S. Bancorp
|USB
|Called
|11/25/20
|$44.68
|1/15/21
|$45
|1.66%
|B&G Foods Inc,
|BGS
|Called
|10/28/20
|$26.79
|2/19/21
|$28
|4.42%
|Valero Energy Inc.
|VLO
|Called
|8/26/20
|$53.70
|3/26/21
|$60
|11.73%
|Chevron Corp.
|CVX
|Called
|12/23/20
|$85.69
|4/1/21
|$96
|12.95%
|KKR & Co.
|KKR
|Called
|3/24/21
|$47.98
|6/18/21
|$55
|14.92%
|Digital Realty Trust
|DLR
|Called
|1/27/21
|$149.17
|7/16/21
|$155
|5.50%
|NextEra Energy, Inc.
|NEE
|Called
|2/24/21
|$73.76
|9/17/21
|$80
|10.00%
|Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs.
|BIP
|Called
|1/13/21
|$50.63
|10/15/21
|$55
|11.65%
|AGNC Investment Corp
|AGNC
|Sold
|1/13/21
|$15.52
|1/19/22
|$15
|5.92%
|ONEOK, Inc.
|OKE
|Called
|5/26/21
|$52.51
|2/18/22
|$60
|19.62%
|KKR & Co.
|KKR
|Sold
|8/25/21
|$64.52
|2/23/22
|$58
|-9.73%
|Valero Energy Inc.
|VLO
|Called
|11/17/21
|$73.45
|2/25/22
|$83
|15.53%
|U.S Bancorp
|USB
|Sold
|3/24/21
|$53.47
|4/13/22
|$51
|-1.59%
|Enterprise Product Ptnrs
|EPD
|Called
|3/17/21
|$23.21
|4/14/22
|$24
|11.25%
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|FSK
|Called
|10/27/21
|$22.01
|4/14/22
|$23
|13.58%
|Xcel Energy Inc.
|XEL
|Called
|10/12/21
|$63.00
|5/20/22
|$70
|12.66%
|Innovative Industrial Props.
|IIPR
|Sold
|3/23/22
|$196.31
|7/20/22
|$93
|-51.23%
|One Liberty Properties
|OLP
|Sold
|7/28/21
|$30.37
|8/24/22
|$25
|-12.94%
|ONEOK, Inc.
|OKE
|Called
|5/25/22
|$65.14
|1/20/23
|$65
|2.66%
|Xcel Energy, Inc.
|XEL
|Called
|10/26/22
|$62.57
|1/20/23
|$65
|4.67%
|Realty Income Corp.
|O
|Called
|9/28/22
|$60.37
|2/17/23
|$63
|5.41%
|Medical Properties Trust
|MPW
|Sold
|1/24/23
|$13.22
|3/21/23
|$8
|-38.00%
|Brookfield Infrastructure Cp.
|BIPC
|Called
|11/9/22
|$42.43
|7/21/23
|$45
|8.72%
|Star Bulk Carriers Corp.
|SBLK
|Sold
|6/1/22
|$33.30
|8/8/23
|$18
|-31.38%
|Visa Inc.
|V
|Called
|12/22/21
|$217.16
|8/18/23
|$235
|9.16%
|Global Ship Lease, Inc.
|GSL
|Sold
|2/23/22
|$24.96
|8/29/23
|$19
|-13.82%
|ONEOK, Inc.
|OKE
|Called
|3/28/23
|$60.98
|9/15/23
|$65
|9.72%
|Hess Corporation
|HES
|Called
|6/6/23
|$132.25
|10/20/23
|$155
|17.87%
|Tractor Supply Company
|TSCO
|Sold
|9/26/23
|$203.03
|11/28/23
|$200
|-1.02%
|Digital Realty Trust
|DLR
|Called
|7/18/23
|$117.31
|1/19/24
|$135
|17.16%
|Intel Corporation
|INTC
|Called
|7/27/22
|$40.18
|1/19/24
|$43
|9.76%
|AbbVie Inc.
|ABBV
|Called
|7/25/23
|$141.63
|3/15/24
|$160
|15.11%
|Marathon Petroleum Corp.
|MPC
|Called
|10/24/23
|$149.45
|3/28/24
|$165
|12.06%
|The Williams Companies, Inc.
|WMB
|Called
|8/24/22
|$35.58
|5/17/24
|$35
|7.14%
|Main Street Capital Corp.
|MAIN
|Called
|3/26/24
|$46.40
|9/20/24
|$49
|10.91%
|Brookfield Infrastructure Cp.
|BIPC
|Called
|2/27/24
|$32.64
|9/20/24
|$35
|11.00%
|American Tower Corp.
|AMT
|Called
|1/23/24
|$202.26
|9/20/24
|$210
|5.43%
|ONEOK, Inc.
|OKE
|Called
|8/27/24
|$79.59
|10/18/24
|$88
|11.18%
|Alexandria Real Estate Eq.
|ARE
|Sold
|12/19/23
|$129.54
|11/19/24
|$108
|-12.82%
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|FSK
|Called
|4/23/24
|$19.42
|12/20/24
|$20
|14.06%
|Enterpise Product Ptnrs.
|EPD
|Called
|2/27/24
|$27.61
|1/17/25
|$29
|12.60%
|Cheniere Energy Prtns.
|CQP
|Called
|1/22/25
|$53.04
|3/21/25
|$60
|14.67%
|Cheniere Energy, Inc.
|LNG
|Called
|2/25/25
|$216.04
|6/20/25
|$230
|6.69%
|Constellation Energy Corp.
|CEG
|Called
|8/27/24
|$196.14
|7/18/25
|$290
|48.40%
|Broadcom Inc.
|AVGO
|Called
|1/28/25
|$207.36
|7/18/25
|$250
|21.13%
|ONEOK, Inc.
|OKE
|Sold
|2/25/25
|$95.77
|7/22/25
|$81
|-14.61%
|Oracle Corporation
|ORCL
|Called
|5/28/25
|$163.85
|8/15/25
|$210
|28.47%
|Qualcomm Inc.
|QCOM
|Called
|5/5/21
|$134.65
|8/15/25
|$150
|21.21%
|EXPIRED OPTIONS
|Security
|In/out money
|Sell Date
|Sell Price
|Exp. Date
|$ Return
|Total % Return
|IIPR Jul 17 $95 call
|out-of money
|6/3/20
|$3.00
|7/17/20
|$3.00
|3.40%
|MO Jul 31 $42 call
|out-of-money
|6/17/20
|$1.60
|7/31/20
|$1.60
|4.03%
|ABBV Sep 18 $100 call
|out-of-money
|7/15/20
|$4.60
|9/18/20
|$4.60
|5.05%
|IIPR Sep 18 $100 call
|in-the-money
|7/22/20
|$5.00
|9/18/20
|$5.00
|5.69%
|QCOM Sep 18 $95 call
|in-the-money
|6/24/20
|$4.30
|9/18/20
|$4.30
|4.82%
|USB Sep 18 $37.50 call
|in-the-money
|7/22/20
|$2.00
|9/18/20
|$2.00
|5.52%
|BIP Oct 16 $45 call
|in-the-money
|9/2/20
|$1.95
|10/16/20
|$1.95
|4.65%
|SBUX Oct 16 $87.50 call
|in-the-money
|10/16/20
|$3.30
|10/16/20
|$3.30
|4.00%
|V Nov 20 $200 call
|in-the-money
|9/22/20
|$10.00
|11/20/20
|$10.00
|4.99%
|ABBV Dec 31 $100 call
|in-the-money
|11/18/20
|$3.30
|12/31/20
|$3.30
|3.62%
|EPD Jan 15 $20 call
|in-the-money
|11/23/20
|$0.80
|1/15/21
|$0.80
|4.41%
|MO Jan 15 $40 call
|in-the-money
|11/25/20
|$1.90
|1/15/21
|$1.90
|4.79%
|USB Jan 15 $45 call
|in-the-money
|11/25/20
|$2.00
|1/15/21
|$2.00
|4.48%
|BGS Feb 19 $27.50 call
|in-the-money
|12/11/20
|$2.40
|2/19/21
|$2.40
|8.96%
|VLO Mar 26 $60 call
|in-the-money
|2/10/21
|$6.50
|3/26/21
|$6.50
|12.10%
|CVX Apr 1 $95.50 call
|in-the-money
|2/19/21
|$4.30
|4/1/21
|$4.30
|5.02%
|AGNC Jun 18 $17 call
|out-of-money
|4/13/21
|$0.50
|6/18/21
|$0.50
|3.21%
|KKR Jun 18 $55 call
|in-the-money
|4/28/21
|$3.00
|6/18/21
|$3.00
|6.25%
|USB Jun 16 $57.50 call
|out-of-money
|4/28/21
|$2.80
|6/18/21
|$2.80
|5.24%
|DLR Jul 16 $155 call
|in-the-money
|6/16/21
|$8.00
|7/16/21
|$8.00
|5.36%
|AGNC Aug 20 $17 call
|out-of-money
|6/23/21
|$0.50
|8/20/21
|$0.50
|3.00%
|OKE Aug 20 $57.50 call
|out-of-money
|6/23/21
|$3.50
|8/20/21
|$3.50
|6.67%
|NEE Sep 17 $80 call
|in-the-money
|8/11/21
|$3.50
|9/17/21
|$3.50
|4.75%
|BIP Oct 15 $55 call
|in-the-money
|9/1/21
|$2.00
|10/15/21
|$2.00
|3.95%
|USB Nov 19 $60 call
|out-of-money
|9/24/21
|$2.30
|11/19/21
|$2.30
|4.30%
|OKE Nov 26 $65 call
|out-of-money
|10/20/21
|$2.25
|11/26/21
|$2.25
|4.28%
|KKR Dec 17 $75 call
|out-of-money
|10/26/21
|$3.50
|12/17/21
|$3.50
|5.42%
|QCOM Jan 21 $185 Call
|out-of-money
|11/30/21
|$9.65
|1/21/22
|$9.65
|7.17%
|OLP Feb 18 $35 Call
|out-of-money
|11/19/21
|$1.50
|2/18/22
|$1.50
|4.94%
|OKE Feb 18 $60 Call
|in-the-money
|1/5/22
|$2.75
|2/18/22
|$2.75
|5.24%
|USB Feb 25 $61 call
|out-of-money
|1/13/22
|$2.50
|2/25/22
|$2.50
|4.68%
|VLO Feb 25 $83 call
|in-the-money
|1/18/22
|$4.20
|2/25/22
|$4.20
|6.13%
|EPD Apr 14th $24 call
|in-the-money
|3/2/22
|$1.25
|4/14/22
|$1.25
|5.69%
|FSK Apr 14th $22.50 call
|in-the-money
|3/10/22
|$0.90
|4/14/22
|$0.90
|4.09%
|XEL May 20th $70 call
|in-the-money
|3/30/22
|$3.00
|5/20/22
|$3.00
|4.76%
|SBLK July 15th $134 call
|out-of-money
|6/1/22
|$1.60
|7/15/22
|$1.60
|4.80%
|OKE Oct 21st $65 call
|out-of-money
|8/24/22
|$3.40
|10/21/22
|$3.40
|5.22%
|OKE Jan 20th $65 call
|In-the-money
|11/25/22
|$3.70
|1/20/23
|$3.70
|5.68%
|XEL Jan 20th $65 call
|in-the-money
|11/25/22
|$5.00
|1/20/23
|$5.00
|7.99%
|O Feb 17th $62.50 call
|in-the-money
|12/28/22
|$3.00
|2/17/23
|$3.00
|4.97%
|QCOM Sep 16th $145 call
|out-of-money
|7/20/22
|$11.75
|9/16/22
|$11.75
|8.73%
|V Mar 17th $220 call
|out-of-money
|1/24/23
|$12.00
|3/17/23
|$12.00
|5.51%
|OKE May 19th $65 call
|out-of-money
|4/11/23
|$2.70
|5/19/23
|$2.70
|4.43%
|V Jun 2 $230 call
|out-of-money
|4/21/23
|$10.50
|6/2/23
|$10.50
|4.82%
|BIPC $45 July 21st call
|in-the-money
|5/23/23
|$3.25
|7/21/23
|$3.25
|7.66%
|V $235 Aug 18th call
|in-the-money
|7/11/23
|$9.00
|8/18/23
|$9.00
|4.13%
|GSL $20 Aug 18th call
|out-of-money
|7/11/23
|$1.25
|8/18/23
|$1.25
|5.00%
|OKE $65 Sep 15 call
|in-the-money
|9/15/23
|$3.20
|7/25/23
|$3.20
|4.92%
|INTC $35 Oct 20th call
|out-of-money
|9/8/23
|$3.78
|10/20/23
|$3.78
|9.41%
|HES $155 Oct 20th call
|in-the-money
|9/8/23
|$9.00
|10/20/23
|$9.00
|6.81%
|DLR $135 Jan 19th call
|in-the-money
|11/22/23
|$6.00
|1/19/24
|$6.00
|5.11%
|INTC $42.50 Jan 19th call
|in-the-money
|11/29/23
|$3.50
|1/19/24
|$3.50
|8.71%
|ABBV $160 Mar 15th call
|in-the-money
|1/10/24
|$7.00
|3/15/24
|$7.00
|4.94%
|MPC $165 Mar 28th call
|in-the-money
|2/14/23
|$10.00
|3/28/24
|$10.00
|6.69%
|QCOM $200 July 19th call
|out-of-money
|6/5/24
|$12.00
|7/19/24
|$12.00
|8.91%
|MAIN $49.4 Sep 20th Call
|in-the-money
|6/27/24
|$2.00
|9/20/24
|$2.00
|4.31%
|BIPC $35 Sep 20th Call
|in-the-money
|7/16/24
|$3.00
|9/20/24
|$3.00
|9.19%
|AMT Sep 20 $210 call
|in-the-money
|7/30/24
|$15.00
|9/20/24
|$15.00
|7.42%
|OKE Oct 18 $87.50 call
|in-the-money
|8/27/24
|$3.50
|10/18/24
|$3.50
|4.40%
|FSK Dec 20 $20 call
|in-the-money
|10/25/24
|$0.95
|12/20/25
|$0.95
|4.89%
|CEG Dec 29 $260 call
|out-of-money
|9/25/24
|$24.00
|12/20/24
|$24.00
|12.24%
|EPD Jan 17 $29 call
|in-the-money
|11/12/24
|$2.00
|1/17/25
|$2.00
|6.34%
|CEG Mar 21 $20 call
|Buyback
|1/7/25
|$20.00
|3/4/25
|$16.50
|8.41%
|CQP Mar 21 $60 call
|in-the-money
|1/22/25
|$3.00
|3/21/25
|$3.00
|5.66%
|QCOM Mar 21 $160 call
|out-of-money
|1/7/25
|$10.00
|3/31/25
|$11.00
|8.17%
|ABBV June 20 $210 call
|out-of-money
|4/1/25
|$9.50
|6/20/25
|$9.50
|5.42%
|LNG June 20 $230 call
|in-the-money
|5/7/25
|$15.00
|6/20/25
|$15.00
|6.64%
|CEG July 18 $290 call
|in-the-money
|5/20/25
|$24.00
|7/18/25
|$24.00
|12.24%
|AVGO July 18 $250 call
|in-the-money
|6/3/25
|$16.00
|7/18/25
|$16.00
|7.72%
|ORCL Aug 15 $210 call
|in-the-money
|6/18/25
|$13.00
|8/15/25
|$13.00
|7.93%
|QCOM Aug 15 $150 Call
|in-the-money
|6/24/25
|$10.00
|8/15/25
|$10.00
|7.43%
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.