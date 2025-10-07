October 7, 2025

The Market Won’t Quit

What shutdown? What tariffs? The market couldn’t care less. It just keeps moving higher.

After making a series of new highs throughout the summer, the S&P had a great September. October looks good so far, too. Stocks are being driven higher by technology and the artificial intelligence trade. The technology sector is up 9% over the past month.

Technology is the best-performing sector for the past month, followed by utilities, which also benefit from the AI trade because of rising electricity demand. Health care also had a strong month after a long period of underperformance.

The long-anticipated issues in the health care industry have revealed themselves. And it doesn’t seem nearly as bad as feared. The tariffs on drugs were announced but came with exceptions for companies building plants in the U.S. Both Eli Lilly (LLY) and AbbVie (ABBV) qualify for the exemptions. Also, other drug companies have announced reduced pricing, but mostly for cash sales. It appears at this point that the health care positions will be able to navigate these issues with minimal damage, and the stocks soared.

In other portfolio news, NextEra (NEE) may be finally breaking out after it hit the highest price level in nearly a year. The calls on Ally Financial (ALLY) are being removed as the stock has sold off over the two weeks since the calls were targeted at $4. But there should be more call writing opportunities for ALLY as well as some other portfolio positions in the weeks ahead. Stay tuned.

Recent Activity

September 16

Bought Enterprise Product Partners L.P. (EPD) - $31.77

September 23

Bought Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) - $61.39

Sell ALLY Nov 21 $42 call at $4.00 or better

October 7

REMOVE ALLY Nov 21 $42 call at $4.00 or better

Portfolio Recap

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Yield: 2.8%

The long-anticipated issues in the health care industry have revealed themselves. And it doesn’t seem nearly as bad as feared. The tariffs on drugs were announced but came with exceptions for companies building plants in the U.S. Also, other drug companies have announced reduced pricing, but mostly for cash sales. It appears that AbbVie will be able to navigate these issues with minimal damage, and the stock soared to a new high last week. ABBV has now returned over 35% YTD. Meanwhile, the company itself is doing great. Newer immunology drugs Skyrizi and Rinvoq have combined revenues that already exceed peak Humira sales when it was the best-selling drug of all time. The company is moving well beyond the Humira patent loss, which had been holding ABBV back. HOLD

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Yield: 14.4%

The mortgage REIT spiked higher at the beginning of September and then gave it all back later in the month. Despite the bounciness, AGNC is still in an uptrend that began in April. AGNC had a rough few years during inflation and rising rates. But this Fed rate-cutting cycle should get the price moving higher. Lower short-term rates will lower costs for AGNC and raise profit margins. Lower rates will also have a positive effect on net asset value (NAV), which tends to dictate the stock price. The price is back on the trend line established in the spring after the spike and pullback. Hopefully, this is just the beginning of a sustained rally. HOLD

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)

Yield: 3.1%

Like several interest rate-sensitive stocks, ALLY rallied in September up until the Fed rate cut and then gave it all back and then some after the fact. The rate cuts are positive for this online banker, as it deals primarily with car loans, and lower rates tend to increase affordability, which should result in higher loan demand if the economy doesn’t weaken too much. It appears that investors sold the news when the rate cut happened. But we are still in a rate-cutting cycle, and ALLY should continue to benefit going forward. HOLD

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP)

Yield: 6.1%

The natural gas liquids exporter has come up from the recent low but is still near the low price for 2025. Natural gas prices have fallen and taken CQP lower with them. Increased production and a weaker global economy belie the price decline. But the high payout is safe, and the price weakness is likely a temporary issue. Earnings were solid, and the partnership reiterated guidance for the year. Meanwhile, the new deal with the EU features Europe buying $750 billion worth of U.S. energy in three years, the bulk of which will be natural gas. The longer-term situation is strong, and the yield is safe in the meantime. (This security generates a K1 form at tax time.) BUY

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Yield: 0.7%

The same tariff and pricing issues discussed with AbbVie are also benefiting Lilly, and the stock has rocketed. It’s up 18% over the past six sessions. Despite the recent move, it’s been a rough patch for this healthcare juggernaut. It’s still down 4% for the past year. But there are good reasons why LLY is still well worth owning. Lilly’s earnings results were spectacular. The company smashed expectations with 38% revenue growth and 91% net income growth over last year’s quarter. Lilly also raised guidance for the year. Existing weight-loss drugs, Mounjaro and Zepbound, are killing it with over $8 billion in combined revenue in the last quarter. With an estimated 30% of Americans overweight, there should be a strong runway for continued growth. BUY

Enterprise Product Partners L.P. (EPD)

Yield: 6.9%

The midstream energy partnership is having a sluggish year compared to the past several years. EPD has returned just 5% YTD. Energy has been weak this year, and a consolidation in the midstream space was probably due. But things are about to get better. Enterprise has $6 billion in new projects coming online in the second half that are sure to boost growth. In addition, the trade deal with Europe should ensure high NGL volumes for years to come. EPD is a great buy while it’s still sleeping (with a big, fat yield) ahead of likely better days ahead. That’s why it was added to the portfolio three weeks ago. (This security generates a K1 form at tax time.) BUY

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF)

Yield: 3.4%

The title insurance company stock has levelled off since the recent peak in August. Fidelity should benefit from Fed rate cuts and, hopefully, a reduction in mortgage rates. Business is affected by the housing market as more home purchases result in more business. And the biggest impediment right now is high mortgage rates. FNF is around the highest price since the spring. But it will likely be rangebound until there is some significant improvement in the mortgage rate/housing market situation. Perhaps the situation will improve in the months ahead. BUY

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)

Yield: 2.9%

It could be a breakout. NEE has broken out of the old range and is now at the highest price in nearly a year. For most of the year, every time NEE got above 75 per share, it pulled back. But it looks like this time might be the charm as the stock has broken above 80. We are in a Fed rate-cutting cycle. Electricity demand is booming. NEE is undervalued. The nation’s largest electric utility has a lot going for it right now. NextEra expects 8% earnings growth through at least 2027 and annual 10% dividend hikes. And the future should be bright, as falling rates and opportunities for higher growth for the alternative energy segment should provide a great tailwind. BUY

Realty Income Corp. (O)

Yield: 5.3%

Fed rate cuts are a welcome development for this legendary income REIT. O had gone mostly sideways all year but has recently broken out to the highest price in nearly a year. The table should be set going forward. Earnings were solid, and the REIT slightly raised guidance. Realty also just closed a $9.5 billion acquisition that adds 15,600 commercial properties to the portfolio. O is still attractively valued and, although it certainly hasn’t made up for lost time yet, it should have some pent-up upside if and when interest rates decline significantly. It’s also defensive and a nice stock to have in case the market turns south. HOLD

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)

Yield: 0.7%

The homebuilder company stock has also pulled back from the recent peak early last month. But TOL has been moving higher again over the last couple of weeks. TOL rose as the housing market has improved and should improve even more if interest rates fall from here. The longer-term supply/demand dynamic for housing is hugely favorable to Toll Brothers, as there aren’t nearly enough houses to satisfy the demand. The near-term impediment has been high mortgage rates. But those rates have moved lower, and the Fed is likely to cut the short-term rates more in the months ahead, which should put downward pressure on mortgage rates, too. HOLD

The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB)

Yield: 3.1%

This midstream energy stock got a nice bump already since being added to the portfolio a few weeks ago. Williams has a resilient business that should continue to generate reliable revenue and earnings growth in just about any kind of environment. It also pays a solid dividend. WMB would be a good holding with the market at a high under normal circumstances. But these aren’t normal circumstances. Huge demand growth for natural gas from utilities and exporters is a growth catalyst that isn’t reflected in the historical performance of the stock. BUY

Existing Covered Call Trades

Sold ABBV October 17 $200 call at $13.00 or better

It looks like the potentially troublesome issue in the health care industry has come and gone with less damage than expected. ABBV, which had risen to a new high before the issue resolution, took off again last week. ABBV has run away and will most likely be called at options expiration a week from Friday. But we got a great income and total return in a short period of time.

Sell ALLY Nov 21 $42 call at $4.00 or better - REMOVE

ALLY pulled back right when the calls were targeted and never came near the $4 premium after the issue was released. Time has since expired, and the calls now have a different set of circumstances, even if the stock price moves back up. That’s okay. We can target another call at a future date.

Current Recommendations

Open Recommendations Ticker Symbol Entry Date Entry Price Recent Price Buy at or Under Price Yield Total Return AbbVie Inc. ABBV 12/17/24 $175.38 $233.91 NA 2.77% 37.09% AGNC Investment Corp AGNC 9/24/24 $10.47 $10.06 NA 14.39% 13.01% Ally Financial Inc. ALLY 11/26/24 $39.42 $39.63 NA 3.09% 3.08% Cheniere Energy Partners CQP 7/22/25 $52.38 $53.76 $60.00 6.10% 4.18% Eli Lilly and Company LLY 4/22/25 $827.54 $839.87 $900.00 0.73% 1.91% Enterprise Product Ptnrs. EPD 9/16/25 $31.77 $31.66 $34.00 6.94% -0.35% Fidelity National Fin. Inc. FNF 8/26/25 $60.39 $59.97 $70.00 3.36% 0.15% NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE 4/25/23 $77.50 $80.06 $80.00 2.90% 10.81% Realty Income Corp. O 6/27/23 $60.19 $60.40 NA 5.33% 14.39% Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL 10/22/24 $148.02 $143.72 NA 0.72% -2.94% The Williams Companies WMB 9/23/25 $61.39 $664.48 $66.00 3.12% 5.03% Open Recommendations Ticker Symbol Initial Action Entry Date Entry Price Recent Price Sell To Price or better Total Return Sell ABBV Oct 17 $200 call ABBV251017C00200000 SELL 9/3/25 $13.00 $38.20 $13.00 7.41% Sell ALLY Nov 21 $42 call ALLY251121C00042000 REMOVE $0.73 $4.00 10.15% as of close on 10/03/2025 SOLD STOCKS X Ticker Symbol Action Entry Date Entry Price Sale Date Sale Price Total Return Innovative Industrial Props. IIPR Called 6/2/20 $87.82 9/18/20 $100.00 15.08% Qualcomm QCOM Called 6/24/20 $89.14 9/18/20 $95.00 7.30% U.S. Bancorp USB Called 7/22/20 $36.26 9/18/20 $38 3.42% Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs. BIP Called 6/24/20 $41.92 10/16/20 $45 8.49% Starbucks Corp. SBUX Called 8/26/20 $82.41 10/16/20 $88 6.18% Visa Corporation V Called 9/22/20 $200.56 11/20/20 $200 0.00% AbbVie Inc. ABBV Called 6/2/20 $91.04 12/31/20 $100 12.43% Enterprise Prod. Prtnrs. EPD Called 6/24/20 $18.14 1/15/21 $20 15.16% Altria Group MO Called 6/2/20 $39.66 1/15/21 $40 7.31% U.S. Bancorp USB Called 11/25/20 $44.68 1/15/21 $45 1.66% B&G Foods Inc, BGS Called 10/28/20 $26.79 2/19/21 $28 4.42% Valero Energy Inc. VLO Called 8/26/20 $53.70 3/26/21 $60 11.73% Chevron Corp. CVX Called 12/23/20 $85.69 4/1/21 $96 12.95% KKR & Co. KKR Called 3/24/21 $47.98 6/18/21 $55 14.92% Digital Realty Trust DLR Called 1/27/21 $149.17 7/16/21 $155 5.50% NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE Called 2/24/21 $73.76 9/17/21 $80 10.00% Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs. BIP Called 1/13/21 $50.63 10/15/21 $55 11.65% AGNC Investment Corp AGNC Sold 1/13/21 $15.52 1/19/22 $15 5.92% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 5/26/21 $52.51 2/18/22 $60 19.62% KKR & Co. KKR Sold 8/25/21 $64.52 2/23/22 $58 -9.73% Valero Energy Inc. VLO Called 11/17/21 $73.45 2/25/22 $83 15.53% U.S Bancorp USB Sold 3/24/21 $53.47 4/13/22 $51 -1.59% Enterprise Product Ptnrs EPD Called 3/17/21 $23.21 4/14/22 $24 11.25% FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK Called 10/27/21 $22.01 4/14/22 $23 13.58% Xcel Energy Inc. XEL Called 10/12/21 $63.00 5/20/22 $70 12.66% Innovative Industrial Props. IIPR Sold 3/23/22 $196.31 7/20/22 $93 -51.23% One Liberty Properties OLP Sold 7/28/21 $30.37 8/24/22 $25 -12.94% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 5/25/22 $65.14 1/20/23 $65 2.66% Xcel Energy, Inc. XEL Called 10/26/22 $62.57 1/20/23 $65 4.67% Realty Income Corp. O Called 9/28/22 $60.37 2/17/23 $63 5.41% Medical Properties Trust MPW Sold 1/24/23 $13.22 3/21/23 $8 -38.00% Brookfield Infrastructure Cp. BIPC Called 11/9/22 $42.43 7/21/23 $45 8.72% Star Bulk Carriers Corp. SBLK Sold 6/1/22 $33.30 8/8/23 $18 -31.38% Visa Inc. V Called 12/22/21 $217.16 8/18/23 $235 9.16% Global Ship Lease, Inc. GSL Sold 2/23/22 $24.96 8/29/23 $19 -13.82% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 3/28/23 $60.98 9/15/23 $65 9.72% Hess Corporation HES Called 6/6/23 $132.25 10/20/23 $155 17.87% Tractor Supply Company TSCO Sold 9/26/23 $203.03 11/28/23 $200 -1.02% Digital Realty Trust DLR Called 7/18/23 $117.31 1/19/24 $135 17.16% Intel Corporation INTC Called 7/27/22 $40.18 1/19/24 $43 9.76% AbbVie Inc. ABBV Called 7/25/23 $141.63 3/15/24 $160 15.11% Marathon Petroleum Corp. MPC Called 10/24/23 $149.45 3/28/24 $165 12.06% The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB Called 8/24/22 $35.58 5/17/24 $35 7.14% Main Street Capital Corp. MAIN Called 3/26/24 $46.40 9/20/24 $49 10.91% Brookfield Infrastructure Cp. BIPC Called 2/27/24 $32.64 9/20/24 $35 11.00% American Tower Corp. AMT Called 1/23/24 $202.26 9/20/24 $210 5.43% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 8/27/24 $79.59 10/18/24 $88 11.18% Alexandria Real Estate Eq. ARE Sold 12/19/23 $129.54 11/19/24 $108 -12.82% FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK Called 4/23/24 $19.42 12/20/24 $20 14.06% Enterpise Product Ptnrs. EPD Called 2/27/24 $27.61 1/17/25 $29 12.60% Cheniere Energy Prtns. CQP Called 1/22/25 $53.04 3/21/25 $60 14.67% Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG Called 2/25/25 $216.04 6/20/25 $230 6.69% Constellation Energy Corp. CEG Called 8/27/24 $196.14 7/18/25 $290 48.40% Broadcom Inc. AVGO Called 1/28/25 $207.36 7/18/25 $250 21.13% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Sold 2/25/25 $95.77 7/22/25 $81 -14.61% Oracle Corporation ORCL Called 5/28/25 $163.85 8/15/25 $210 28.47% Qualcomm Inc. QCOM Called 5/5/21 $134.65 8/15/25 $150 21.21% EXPIRED OPTIONS Security In/out money Sell Date Sell Price Exp. Date $ Return Total % Return IIPR Jul 17 $95 call out-of money 6/3/20 $3.00 7/17/20 $3.00 3.40% MO Jul 31 $42 call out-of-money 6/17/20 $1.60 7/31/20 $1.60 4.03% ABBV Sep 18 $100 call out-of-money 7/15/20 $4.60 9/18/20 $4.60 5.05% IIPR Sep 18 $100 call in-the-money 7/22/20 $5.00 9/18/20 $5.00 5.69% QCOM Sep 18 $95 call in-the-money 6/24/20 $4.30 9/18/20 $4.30 4.82% USB Sep 18 $37.50 call in-the-money 7/22/20 $2.00 9/18/20 $2.00 5.52% BIP Oct 16 $45 call in-the-money 9/2/20 $1.95 10/16/20 $1.95 4.65% SBUX Oct 16 $87.50 call in-the-money 10/16/20 $3.30 10/16/20 $3.30 4.00% V Nov 20 $200 call in-the-money 9/22/20 $10.00 11/20/20 $10.00 4.99% ABBV Dec 31 $100 call in-the-money 11/18/20 $3.30 12/31/20 $3.30 3.62% EPD Jan 15 $20 call in-the-money 11/23/20 $0.80 1/15/21 $0.80 4.41% MO Jan 15 $40 call in-the-money 11/25/20 $1.90 1/15/21 $1.90 4.79% USB Jan 15 $45 call in-the-money 11/25/20 $2.00 1/15/21 $2.00 4.48% BGS Feb 19 $27.50 call in-the-money 12/11/20 $2.40 2/19/21 $2.40 8.96% VLO Mar 26 $60 call in-the-money 2/10/21 $6.50 3/26/21 $6.50 12.10% CVX Apr 1 $95.50 call in-the-money 2/19/21 $4.30 4/1/21 $4.30 5.02% AGNC Jun 18 $17 call out-of-money 4/13/21 $0.50 6/18/21 $0.50 3.21% KKR Jun 18 $55 call in-the-money 4/28/21 $3.00 6/18/21 $3.00 6.25% USB Jun 16 $57.50 call out-of-money 4/28/21 $2.80 6/18/21 $2.80 5.24% DLR Jul 16 $155 call in-the-money 6/16/21 $8.00 7/16/21 $8.00 5.36% AGNC Aug 20 $17 call out-of-money 6/23/21 $0.50 8/20/21 $0.50 3.00% OKE Aug 20 $57.50 call out-of-money 6/23/21 $3.50 8/20/21 $3.50 6.67% NEE Sep 17 $80 call in-the-money 8/11/21 $3.50 9/17/21 $3.50 4.75% BIP Oct 15 $55 call in-the-money 9/1/21 $2.00 10/15/21 $2.00 3.95% USB Nov 19 $60 call out-of-money 9/24/21 $2.30 11/19/21 $2.30 4.30% OKE Nov 26 $65 call out-of-money 10/20/21 $2.25 11/26/21 $2.25 4.28% KKR Dec 17 $75 call out-of-money 10/26/21 $3.50 12/17/21 $3.50 5.42% QCOM Jan 21 $185 Call out-of-money 11/30/21 $9.65 1/21/22 $9.65 7.17% OLP Feb 18 $35 Call out-of-money 11/19/21 $1.50 2/18/22 $1.50 4.94% OKE Feb 18 $60 Call in-the-money 1/5/22 $2.75 2/18/22 $2.75 5.24% USB Feb 25 $61 call out-of-money 1/13/22 $2.50 2/25/22 $2.50 4.68% VLO Feb 25 $83 call in-the-money 1/18/22 $4.20 2/25/22 $4.20 6.13% EPD Apr 14th $24 call in-the-money 3/2/22 $1.25 4/14/22 $1.25 5.69% FSK Apr 14th $22.50 call in-the-money 3/10/22 $0.90 4/14/22 $0.90 4.09% XEL May 20th $70 call in-the-money 3/30/22 $3.00 5/20/22 $3.00 4.76% SBLK July 15th $134 call out-of-money 6/1/22 $1.60 7/15/22 $1.60 4.80% OKE Oct 21st $65 call out-of-money 8/24/22 $3.40 10/21/22 $3.40 5.22% OKE Jan 20th $65 call In-the-money 11/25/22 $3.70 1/20/23 $3.70 5.68% XEL Jan 20th $65 call in-the-money 11/25/22 $5.00 1/20/23 $5.00 7.99% O Feb 17th $62.50 call in-the-money 12/28/22 $3.00 2/17/23 $3.00 4.97% QCOM Sep 16th $145 call out-of-money 7/20/22 $11.75 9/16/22 $11.75 8.73% V Mar 17th $220 call out-of-money 1/24/23 $12.00 3/17/23 $12.00 5.51% OKE May 19th $65 call out-of-money 4/11/23 $2.70 5/19/23 $2.70 4.43% V Jun 2 $230 call out-of-money 4/21/23 $10.50 6/2/23 $10.50 4.82% BIPC $45 July 21st call in-the-money 5/23/23 $3.25 7/21/23 $3.25 7.66% V $235 Aug 18th call in-the-money 7/11/23 $9.00 8/18/23 $9.00 4.13% GSL $20 Aug 18th call out-of-money 7/11/23 $1.25 8/18/23 $1.25 5.00% OKE $65 Sep 15 call in-the-money 9/15/23 $3.20 7/25/23 $3.20 4.92% INTC $35 Oct 20th call out-of-money 9/8/23 $3.78 10/20/23 $3.78 9.41% HES $155 Oct 20th call in-the-money 9/8/23 $9.00 10/20/23 $9.00 6.81% DLR $135 Jan 19th call in-the-money 11/22/23 $6.00 1/19/24 $6.00 5.11% INTC $42.50 Jan 19th call in-the-money 11/29/23 $3.50 1/19/24 $3.50 8.71% ABBV $160 Mar 15th call in-the-money 1/10/24 $7.00 3/15/24 $7.00 4.94% MPC $165 Mar 28th call in-the-money 2/14/23 $10.00 3/28/24 $10.00 6.69% QCOM $200 July 19th call out-of-money 6/5/24 $12.00 7/19/24 $12.00 8.91% MAIN $49.4 Sep 20th Call in-the-money 6/27/24 $2.00 9/20/24 $2.00 4.31% BIPC $35 Sep 20th Call in-the-money 7/16/24 $3.00 9/20/24 $3.00 9.19% AMT Sep 20 $210 call in-the-money 7/30/24 $15.00 9/20/24 $15.00 7.42% OKE Oct 18 $87.50 call in-the-money 8/27/24 $3.50 10/18/24 $3.50 4.40% FSK Dec 20 $20 call in-the-money 10/25/24 $0.95 12/20/25 $0.95 4.89% CEG Dec 29 $260 call out-of-money 9/25/24 $24.00 12/20/24 $24.00 12.24% EPD Jan 17 $29 call in-the-money 11/12/24 $2.00 1/17/25 $2.00 6.34% CEG Mar 21 $20 call Buyback 1/7/25 $20.00 3/4/25 $16.50 8.41% CQP Mar 21 $60 call in-the-money 1/22/25 $3.00 3/21/25 $3.00 5.66% QCOM Mar 21 $160 call out-of-money 1/7/25 $10.00 3/31/25 $11.00 8.17% ABBV June 20 $210 call out-of-money 4/1/25 $9.50 6/20/25 $9.50 5.42% LNG June 20 $230 call in-the-money 5/7/25 $15.00 6/20/25 $15.00 6.64% CEG July 18 $290 call in-the-money 5/20/25 $24.00 7/18/25 $24.00 12.24% AVGO July 18 $250 call in-the-money 6/3/25 $16.00 7/18/25 $16.00 7.72% ORCL Aug 15 $210 call in-the-money 6/18/25 $13.00 8/15/25 $13.00 7.93% QCOM Aug 15 $150 Call in-the-money 6/24/25 $10.00 8/15/25 $10.00 7.43%

