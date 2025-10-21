October 21, 2025
Stocks started this week on a strong note. After sluggish performance over the past month, the S&P 500 is gaining steam.
Investors are focusing on the promising earnings season and a tamping down of tensions with China. The Trump administration has moderated its stance on China and will meet with them in the weeks ahead. Meanwhile, earnings season is heating up with Tesla (TSLA), Intel (INTC), Netflix (NFLX), and Coca-Cola (KO) reporting this week.
Stocks Rise on Earnings Optimism
Investors are blowing off concerns about the government shutdown, at least for now. It is now already the third longest in history, with no end in sight. There is growing concern that a more drawn-out shutdown could start to ding GDP. There is also a belated, because of the shutdown, inflation report due out Friday. It’s been a while since economic numbers have been released, and Friday’s report could have an impact.
Aside from a brief one-day selloff at the beginning of the month, the market really hasn’t given any reason to doubt its resiliency. A big thing to watch this earnings season is the AI trade. Earnings could determine whether the catalyst has further upside in the near term or is poised for a consolidation.
The energy and financial sectors have been laggards over the last month and posted a negative return over the period. The best performers have been utilities, health care, and technology. In this update, I highlight a covered call for the utility NextEra Energy (NEE) to try to take advantage of the recent strength in utilities and generate a strong income with the market within a whisker of the all-time high.
Recent Activity
September 23
Bought Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) - $61.39
October 7
Remove ALLY Nov 21st $42 call at $4.00 or better
October 17
ABBV October 17 $200 call at $13.00 – Expired
AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) stock – Called
October 21
Sell NEE January 16th $85 call at $4.60 or better
TRADE ALERT
Sell NEE January 16th $85 call at $4.60 or better
Expiration date: January 16
Strike price: $85.00
Call price: $4.60
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)
NEE was added to the portfolio back in 2023 and has been a disappointment. It had been a stellar performer but couldn’t break out of the funk from inflation and rising interest rates. But the stock has broken above the recent range and made a new 52-week high. It may consolidate after the recent move, and it has finally presented us with a chance to generate some income from it.
Here are the three scenarios.
1. The stock closes above the $85.00 strike price at expiration.
Call premium: $4.60
Dividends: $5.74
Appreciation: $7.50 ($85.00 strike price minus $77.50 purchase price)
Total: $17.84 (total return will be 23% in two and a half years)
2. The stock price closes below but near our $85 strike price.
Call premium: $4.60
Dividends: $5.74
Total: $10.34 (total income of 13.3% in two and a half years)
3. The stock price declines.
There will be $10.34 in income to offset the decline. Plus, the original purchase price is more than $7 per share below the strike price.
Portfolio Recap
AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)
Yield: 14.4%
After a big up-and-down move in September, the mortgage REIT is back on the upward trend line established in April and has again broken above 10 per share. AGNC had a rough few years during inflation and rising rates. But this Fed rate-cutting cycle should get the price moving higher. Lower short-term rates will lower costs for AGNC and raise profit margins. Lower rates will also have a positive effect on net asset value (NAV), which tends to dictate the stock price. Hopefully, the already long uptrend established earlier this year will continue. HOLD
Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)
Yield: 3.0%
Earnings
The online banker reported strong earnings last week that soundly beat expectations, and the stock has rallied about 5% since. There had been concern about rising credit delinquencies generally and in the auto loan market specifically. Delinquencies are near a historic high in the auto market. But none of that applies to Ally. In fact, loan delinquencies at the company have declined since last year’s quarter. The company credits the aberration to the fact that it makes very few loans to subprime borrowers and has tight underwriting standards. Business is solid, and Ally is navigating the market very well. It should be in good shape unless the economy has trouble. HOLD
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP)
Yield: 6.5%
The natural gas liquids partnership price has fallen to the lowest level in almost a year and about 30% below the high made in early April. Natural gas prices have fallen and taken CQP lower with them. Increased production and a weaker global economy belie the price decline. CQP is also under pressure from the China tariff news and concerns about global trade. But the price weakness is likely a temporary issue. The new deal with the EU features Europe buying $750 billion worth of U.S. energy in three years, the bulk of which will be natural gas. The longer-term situation is strong, and the yield is safe in the meantime. (This security generates a K1 form at tax time.) BUY
Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)
Yield: 0.7%
LLY spiked higher after clarity arrived on the tariff and pricing issues that had been holding the sector back, but the stock has given away some of the gains in the past week. LLY soared about 18% following the news at the beginning of the month. Despite the recent move, it’s been a rough patch for this health care juggernaut. It’s still down 12% for the past year. But there are good reasons why LLY is still well worth owning. Lilly’s last earnings results were spectacular, and the pharmaceutical giant reports this quarter at the end of next week. Existing weight-loss drugs, Mounjaro and Zepbound, are killing it with over $8 billion in combined revenue in the last quarter. With an estimated 30% of Americans overweight, there should be a long runway for continued growth. BUY
Enterprise Product Partners L.P. (EPD)
Yield: 7.2%
The midstream energy partnership pulled back to the lowest price since the spring. EPD still has a slightly positive YTD return of 2.2% primarily because of the huge distribution. Energy has been weak this year, and there has been a consolidation in the midstream space. But things should get better. Enterprise has $6 billion in new projects coming online in the second half that are sure to boost growth. The growth bump should be reflected in the earnings report that comes out at the end of this month. In addition, the trade deal with Europe should ensure high NGL volumes for years to come. EPD is a great buy while it’s still sleeping (with a big fat yield) ahead of likely better days. (This security generates a K1 form at tax time.) BUY
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF)
Yield: 3.6%
The title insurance company stock has pulled back this month amid housing market concerns. A recent report about weak homebuying despite lower mortgage rates has dragged stocks with housing exposure lower. Fidelity should benefit from Fed rate cuts and, hopefully, a reduction in mortgage rates. Business is affected by the housing market as more home purchases result in more business. And the biggest impediment right now is high mortgage rates and housing affordability. It will likely be rangebound until there is some significant improvement in the mortgage rate/housing market situation. Perhaps the situation will improve as housing-related companies report earnings. BUY
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)
Yield: 2.7%
NEE was unaffected by the recent market down move. NEE has broken out of the old range and hit a brand new 52-week high last week. For most of the year, every time NEE got above 75 per share, it pulled back. But it looks like this time might be the charm, as the price has moved all the way to above 84 per share. We are in a Fed rate-cutting cycle. Electricity demand is booming. NEE is undervalued. The nation’s largest electric utility has a lot going for it right now. NextEra expects 8% earnings growth through at least 2027 and annual 10% dividend hikes. And the future should be bright, as falling rates and opportunities for higher growth in the alternative energy segment should provide a great tailwind. BUY
Realty Income Corp. (O)
Yield: 5.3%
Fed rate cuts are a welcome development for this legendary income REIT. O had gone mostly sideways all year but recently broke out to the highest price in nearly a year, before pulling back last week. The table should be set going forward. Earnings were solid, and the REIT slightly raised guidance. Realty also just closed a $9.5 billion acquisition that adds 15,600 commercial properties to the portfolio. O is still attractively valued and, although it certainly hasn’t made up for lost time yet, it should have some pent-up upside if and when interest rates decline significantly. It’s also defensive and a nice stock to have in case the market turns south. HOLD
Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)
Yield: 0.8%
The homebuilder company stock isn’t out of the woods yet. TOL had mustered a sustained upside move from April until early September when it pulled back. It had a big down move early this month, and it wasn’t only because of the market. Research firm Evercore ISI downgraded the stock last week on concerns that weak homebuying demand continues, despite lower mortgage rates and a housing shortage. It was the first negative news for the housing market in a while, and the market took notice. But it’s earnings season again, and reports from homebuilders will be more important. HOLD
The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB)
Yield: 3.2%
Despite rough sledding in the energy sector recently, this midstream energy stock has held relatively firm and is still up since being added to the portfolio. WMB hit a 52-week high earlier this month, although it pulled back a few dollars. Williams has a resilient business that should continue to generate reliable revenue and earnings growth in just about any kind of environment. It also pays a solid dividend. WMB would be a good holding with the market at highs under normal circumstances. But these aren’t normal circumstances. Huge demand growth for natural gas from utilities and exporters is a growth catalyst that isn’t reflected in the historical performance of the stock. BUY
Existing Covered Call Trades
Sold ABBV October 17 $200 call at $13.00 - EXPIRED
Call premium: $13.00
Dividends: $8.20
Appreciation: $24.62 ($200.00 strike price minus $175.38 purchase price)
Total: $45.82 (total return of 26.1% in 10 months, and 31.5% with the previous call)
The stock ran away from the high point of the recent range to brand new highs despite the pending tariff and pricing issues. We did sacrifice some capital appreciation as ABBV is currently priced about 30 per share above the strike price. However, we still generated a total return of 31.5% (with appreciation, dividends, and two call premiums) in 10 months. If we simply held ABBV, it would have had a total return of 35.53% on Friday’s close. That’s only a little below the total return we generated. Plus, it would be an unrealized total return, and the market is high and uncertain.
Current Recommendations
|Open Recommendations
|Ticker Symbol
|Entry Date
|Entry Price
|Recent Price
|Buy at or Under Price
|Yield
|Total Return
|AGNC Investment Corp
|AGNC
|9/24/24
|$10.47
|$9.99
|NA
|14.41%
|12.22%
|Ally Financial Inc.
|ALLY
|11/26/24
|$39.42
|$39.82
|NA
|3.01%
|3.57%
|Cheniere Energy Partners
|CQP
|7/22/25
|$52.38
|$50.49
|$60.00
|6.48%
|-2.16%
|Eli Lilly and Company
|LLY
|4/22/25
|$827.54
|$802.83
|$900.00
|0.78%
|-2.59%
|Enterprise Product Ptnrs.
|EPD
|9/16/25
|$31.77
|$30.19
|$34.00
|7.22%
|-4.97%
|Fidelity National Fin. Inc.
|FNF
|8/26/25
|$60.39
|$55.24
|$70.00
|3.62%
|-7.75%
|NextEra Energy, Inc.
|NEE
|4/25/23
|$77.50
|$84.53
|$80.00
|2.68%
|17.00%
|Realty Income Corp.
|O
|6/27/23
|$60.19
|$59.94
|NA
|5.40%
|13.52%
|Toll Brothers, Inc.
|TOL
|10/22/24
|$148.02
|$135.71
|NA
|0.74%
|-7.53%
|The Williams Companies
|WMB
|9/23/25
|$61.39
|$62.46
|$66.00
|3.20%
|1.74%
|Open Recommendations
|Ticker Symbol
|Initial Action
|Entry Date
|Entry Price
|Recent Price
|Sell To Price or better
|Total Return
|NEE Jan 16 $85 call
|NEE260116C00085000
|Sell Pending
|$4.60
|$4.60
|5.94%
|as of close on 10/17/2025
|SOLD STOCKS
|X
|Ticker Symbol
|Action
|Entry Date
|Entry Price
|Sale Date
|Sale Price
|Total Return
|Innovative Industrial Props.
|IIPR
|Called
|6/2/20
|$87.82
|9/18/20
|$100.00
|15.08%
|Qualcomm
|QCOM
|Called
|6/24/20
|$89.14
|9/18/20
|$95.00
|7.30%
|U.S. Bancorp
|USB
|Called
|7/22/20
|$36.26
|9/18/20
|$38
|3.42%
|Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs.
|BIP
|Called
|6/24/20
|$41.92
|10/16/20
|$45
|8.49%
|Starbucks Corp.
|SBUX
|Called
|8/26/20
|$82.41
|10/16/20
|$88
|6.18%
|Visa Corporation
|V
|Called
|9/22/20
|$200.56
|11/20/20
|$200
|0.00%
|AbbVie Inc.
|ABBV
|Called
|6/2/20
|$91.04
|12/31/20
|$100
|12.43%
|Enterprise Prod. Prtnrs.
|EPD
|Called
|6/24/20
|$18.14
|1/15/21
|$20
|15.16%
|Altria Group
|MO
|Called
|6/2/20
|$39.66
|1/15/21
|$40
|7.31%
|U.S. Bancorp
|USB
|Called
|11/25/20
|$44.68
|1/15/21
|$45
|1.66%
|B&G Foods Inc,
|BGS
|Called
|10/28/20
|$26.79
|2/19/21
|$28
|4.42%
|Valero Energy Inc.
|VLO
|Called
|8/26/20
|$53.70
|3/26/21
|$60
|11.73%
|Chevron Corp.
|CVX
|Called
|12/23/20
|$85.69
|4/1/21
|$96
|12.95%
|KKR & Co.
|KKR
|Called
|3/24/21
|$47.98
|6/18/21
|$55
|14.92%
|Digital Realty Trust
|DLR
|Called
|1/27/21
|$149.17
|7/16/21
|$155
|5.50%
|NextEra Energy, Inc.
|NEE
|Called
|2/24/21
|$73.76
|9/17/21
|$80
|10.00%
|Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs.
|BIP
|Called
|1/13/21
|$50.63
|10/15/21
|$55
|11.65%
|AGNC Investment Corp
|AGNC
|Sold
|1/13/21
|$15.52
|1/19/22
|$15
|5.92%
|ONEOK, Inc.
|OKE
|Called
|5/26/21
|$52.51
|2/18/22
|$60
|19.62%
|KKR & Co.
|KKR
|Sold
|8/25/21
|$64.52
|2/23/22
|$58
|-9.73%
|Valero Energy Inc.
|VLO
|Called
|11/17/21
|$73.45
|2/25/22
|$83
|15.53%
|U.S Bancorp
|USB
|Sold
|3/24/21
|$53.47
|4/13/22
|$51
|-1.59%
|Enterprise Product Ptnrs
|EPD
|Called
|3/17/21
|$23.21
|4/14/22
|$24
|11.25%
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|FSK
|Called
|10/27/21
|$22.01
|4/14/22
|$23
|13.58%
|Xcel Energy Inc.
|XEL
|Called
|10/12/21
|$63.00
|5/20/22
|$70
|12.66%
|Innovative Industrial Props.
|IIPR
|Sold
|3/23/22
|$196.31
|7/20/22
|$93
|-51.23%
|One Liberty Properties
|OLP
|Sold
|7/28/21
|$30.37
|8/24/22
|$25
|-12.94%
|ONEOK, Inc.
|OKE
|Called
|5/25/22
|$65.14
|1/20/23
|$65
|2.66%
|Xcel Energy, Inc.
|XEL
|Called
|10/26/22
|$62.57
|1/20/23
|$65
|4.67%
|Realty Income Corp.
|O
|Called
|9/28/22
|$60.37
|2/17/23
|$63
|5.41%
|Medical Properties Trust
|MPW
|Sold
|1/24/23
|$13.22
|3/21/23
|$8
|-38.00%
|Brookfield Infrastructure Cp.
|BIPC
|Called
|11/9/22
|$42.43
|7/21/23
|$45
|8.72%
|Star Bulk Carriers Corp.
|SBLK
|Sold
|6/1/22
|$33.30
|8/8/23
|$18
|-31.38%
|Visa Inc.
|V
|Called
|12/22/21
|$217.16
|8/18/23
|$235
|9.16%
|Global Ship Lease, Inc.
|GSL
|Sold
|2/23/22
|$24.96
|8/29/23
|$19
|-13.82%
|ONEOK, Inc.
|OKE
|Called
|3/28/23
|$60.98
|9/15/23
|$65
|9.72%
|Hess Corporation
|HES
|Called
|6/6/23
|$132.25
|10/20/23
|$155
|17.87%
|Tractor Supply Company
|TSCO
|Sold
|9/26/23
|$203.03
|11/28/23
|$200
|-1.02%
|Digital Realty Trust
|DLR
|Called
|7/18/23
|$117.31
|1/19/24
|$135
|17.16%
|Intel Corporation
|INTC
|Called
|7/27/22
|$40.18
|1/19/24
|$43
|9.76%
|AbbVie Inc.
|ABBV
|Called
|7/25/23
|$141.63
|3/15/24
|$160
|15.11%
|Marathon Petroleum Corp.
|MPC
|Called
|10/24/23
|$149.45
|3/28/24
|$165
|12.06%
|The Williams Companies, Inc.
|WMB
|Called
|8/24/22
|$35.58
|5/17/24
|$35
|7.14%
|Main Street Capital Corp.
|MAIN
|Called
|3/26/24
|$46.40
|9/20/24
|$49
|10.91%
|Brookfield Infrastructure Cp.
|BIPC
|Called
|2/27/24
|$32.64
|9/20/24
|$35
|11.00%
|American Tower Corp.
|AMT
|Called
|1/23/24
|$202.26
|9/20/24
|$210
|5.43%
|ONEOK, Inc.
|OKE
|Called
|8/27/24
|$79.59
|10/18/24
|$88
|11.18%
|Alexandria Real Estate Eq.
|ARE
|Sold
|12/19/23
|$129.54
|11/19/24
|$108
|-12.82%
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|FSK
|Called
|4/23/24
|$19.42
|12/20/24
|$20
|14.06%
|Enterpise Product Ptnrs.
|EPD
|Called
|2/27/24
|$27.61
|1/17/25
|$29
|12.60%
|Cheniere Energy Prtns.
|CQP
|Called
|1/22/25
|$53.04
|3/21/25
|$60
|14.67%
|Cheniere Energy, Inc.
|LNG
|Called
|2/25/25
|$216.04
|6/20/25
|$230
|6.69%
|Constellation Energy Corp.
|CEG
|Called
|8/27/24
|$196.14
|7/18/25
|$290
|48.40%
|Broadcom Inc.
|AVGO
|Called
|1/28/25
|$207.36
|7/18/25
|$250
|21.13%
|ONEOK, Inc.
|OKE
|Sold
|2/25/25
|$95.77
|7/22/25
|$81
|-14.61%
|Oracle Corporation
|ORCL
|Called
|5/28/25
|$163.85
|8/15/25
|$210
|28.47%
|Qualcomm Inc.
|QCOM
|Called
|5/5/21
|$134.65
|8/15/25
|$150
|21.21%
|AbbVie Inc.
|ABBV
|Called
|12/17/24
|$175.38
|10/17/25
|$200
|18.71%
|EXPIRED OPTIONS
|Security
|In/out money
|Sell Date
|Sell Price
|Exp. Date
|$ Return
|Total % Return
|IIPR Jul 17 $95 call
|out-of money
|6/3/20
|$3.00
|7/17/20
|$3.00
|3.40%
|MO Jul 31 $42 call
|out-of-money
|6/17/20
|$1.60
|7/31/20
|$1.60
|4.03%
|ABBV Sep 18 $100 call
|out-of-money
|7/15/20
|$4.60
|9/18/20
|$4.60
|5.05%
|IIPR Sep 18 $100 call
|in-the-money
|7/22/20
|$5.00
|9/18/20
|$5.00
|5.69%
|QCOM Sep 18 $95 call
|in-the-money
|6/24/20
|$4.30
|9/18/20
|$4.30
|4.82%
|USB Sep 18 $37.50 call
|in-the-money
|7/22/20
|$2.00
|9/18/20
|$2.00
|5.52%
|BIP Oct 16 $45 call
|in-the-money
|9/2/20
|$1.95
|10/16/20
|$1.95
|4.65%
|SBUX Oct 16 $87.50 call
|in-the-money
|10/16/20
|$3.30
|10/16/20
|$3.30
|4.00%
|V Nov 20 $200 call
|in-the-money
|9/22/20
|$10.00
|11/20/20
|$10.00
|4.99%
|ABBV Dec 31 $100 call
|in-the-money
|11/18/20
|$3.30
|12/31/20
|$3.30
|3.62%
|EPD Jan 15 $20 call
|in-the-money
|11/23/20
|$0.80
|1/15/21
|$0.80
|4.41%
|MO Jan 15 $40 call
|in-the-money
|11/25/20
|$1.90
|1/15/21
|$1.90
|4.79%
|USB Jan 15 $45 call
|in-the-money
|11/25/20
|$2.00
|1/15/21
|$2.00
|4.48%
|BGS Feb 19 $27.50 call
|in-the-money
|12/11/20
|$2.40
|2/19/21
|$2.40
|8.96%
|VLO Mar 26 $60 call
|in-the-money
|2/10/21
|$6.50
|3/26/21
|$6.50
|12.10%
|CVX Apr 1 $95.50 call
|in-the-money
|2/19/21
|$4.30
|4/1/21
|$4.30
|5.02%
|AGNC Jun 18 $17 call
|out-of-money
|4/13/21
|$0.50
|6/18/21
|$0.50
|3.21%
|KKR Jun 18 $55 call
|in-the-money
|4/28/21
|$3.00
|6/18/21
|$3.00
|6.25%
|USB Jun 16 $57.50 call
|out-of-money
|4/28/21
|$2.80
|6/18/21
|$2.80
|5.24%
|DLR Jul 16 $155 call
|in-the-money
|6/16/21
|$8.00
|7/16/21
|$8.00
|5.36%
|AGNC Aug 20 $17 call
|out-of-money
|6/23/21
|$0.50
|8/20/21
|$0.50
|3.00%
|OKE Aug 20 $57.50 call
|out-of-money
|6/23/21
|$3.50
|8/20/21
|$3.50
|6.67%
|NEE Sep 17 $80 call
|in-the-money
|8/11/21
|$3.50
|9/17/21
|$3.50
|4.75%
|BIP Oct 15 $55 call
|in-the-money
|9/1/21
|$2.00
|10/15/21
|$2.00
|3.95%
|USB Nov 19 $60 call
|out-of-money
|9/24/21
|$2.30
|11/19/21
|$2.30
|4.30%
|OKE Nov 26 $65 call
|out-of-money
|10/20/21
|$2.25
|11/26/21
|$2.25
|4.28%
|KKR Dec 17 $75 call
|out-of-money
|10/26/21
|$3.50
|12/17/21
|$3.50
|5.42%
|QCOM Jan 21 $185 Call
|out-of-money
|11/30/21
|$9.65
|1/21/22
|$9.65
|7.17%
|OLP Feb 18 $35 Call
|out-of-money
|11/19/21
|$1.50
|2/18/22
|$1.50
|4.94%
|OKE Feb 18 $60 Call
|in-the-money
|1/5/22
|$2.75
|2/18/22
|$2.75
|5.24%
|USB Feb 25 $61 call
|out-of-money
|1/13/22
|$2.50
|2/25/22
|$2.50
|4.68%
|VLO Feb 25 $83 call
|in-the-money
|1/18/22
|$4.20
|2/25/22
|$4.20
|6.13%
|EPD Apr 14th $24 call
|in-the-money
|3/2/22
|$1.25
|4/14/22
|$1.25
|5.69%
|FSK Apr 14th $22.50 call
|in-the-money
|3/10/22
|$0.90
|4/14/22
|$0.90
|4.09%
|XEL May 20th $70 call
|in-the-money
|3/30/22
|$3.00
|5/20/22
|$3.00
|4.76%
|SBLK July 15th $134 call
|out-of-money
|6/1/22
|$1.60
|7/15/22
|$1.60
|4.80%
|OKE Oct 21st $65 call
|out-of-money
|8/24/22
|$3.40
|10/21/22
|$3.40
|5.22%
|OKE Jan 20th $65 call
|In-the-money
|11/25/22
|$3.70
|1/20/23
|$3.70
|5.68%
|XEL Jan 20th $65 call
|in-the-money
|11/25/22
|$5.00
|1/20/23
|$5.00
|7.99%
|O Feb 17th $62.50 call
|in-the-money
|12/28/22
|$3.00
|2/17/23
|$3.00
|4.97%
|QCOM Sep 16th $145 call
|out-of-money
|7/20/22
|$11.75
|9/16/22
|$11.75
|8.73%
|V Mar 17th $220 call
|out-of-money
|1/24/23
|$12.00
|3/17/23
|$12.00
|5.51%
|OKE May 19th $65 call
|out-of-money
|4/11/23
|$2.70
|5/19/23
|$2.70
|4.43%
|V Jun 2 $230 call
|out-of-money
|4/21/23
|$10.50
|6/2/23
|$10.50
|4.82%
|BIPC $45 July 21st call
|in-the-money
|5/23/23
|$3.25
|7/21/23
|$3.25
|7.66%
|V $235 Aug 18th call
|in-the-money
|7/11/23
|$9.00
|8/18/23
|$9.00
|4.13%
|GSL $20 Aug 18th call
|out-of-money
|7/11/23
|$1.25
|8/18/23
|$1.25
|5.00%
|OKE $65 Sep 15 call
|in-the-money
|9/15/23
|$3.20
|7/25/23
|$3.20
|4.92%
|INTC $35 Oct 20th call
|out-of-money
|9/8/23
|$3.78
|10/20/23
|$3.78
|9.41%
|HES $155 Oct 20th call
|in-the-money
|9/8/23
|$9.00
|10/20/23
|$9.00
|6.81%
|DLR $135 Jan 19th call
|in-the-money
|11/22/23
|$6.00
|1/19/24
|$6.00
|5.11%
|INTC $42.50 Jan 19th call
|in-the-money
|11/29/23
|$3.50
|1/19/24
|$3.50
|8.71%
|ABBV $160 Mar 15th call
|in-the-money
|1/10/24
|$7.00
|3/15/24
|$7.00
|4.94%
|MPC $165 Mar 28th call
|in-the-money
|2/14/23
|$10.00
|3/28/24
|$10.00
|6.69%
|QCOM $200 July 19th call
|out-of-money
|6/5/24
|$12.00
|7/19/24
|$12.00
|8.91%
|MAIN $49.4 Sep 20th Call
|in-the-money
|6/27/24
|$2.00
|9/20/24
|$2.00
|4.31%
|BIPC $35 Sep 20th Call
|in-the-money
|7/16/24
|$3.00
|9/20/24
|$3.00
|9.19%
|AMT Sep 20 $210 call
|in-the-money
|7/30/24
|$15.00
|9/20/24
|$15.00
|7.42%
|OKE Oct 18 $87.50 call
|in-the-money
|8/27/24
|$3.50
|10/18/24
|$3.50
|4.40%
|FSK Dec 20 $20 call
|in-the-money
|10/25/24
|$0.95
|12/20/25
|$0.95
|4.89%
|CEG Dec 29 $260 call
|out-of-money
|9/25/24
|$24.00
|12/20/24
|$24.00
|12.24%
|EPD Jan 17 $29 call
|in-the-money
|11/12/24
|$2.00
|1/17/25
|$2.00
|6.34%
|CEG Mar 21 $20 call
|Buyback
|1/7/25
|$20.00
|3/4/25
|$16.50
|8.41%
|CQP Mar 21 $60 call
|in-the-money
|1/22/25
|$3.00
|3/21/25
|$3.00
|5.66%
|QCOM Mar 21 $160 call
|out-of-money
|1/7/25
|$10.00
|3/31/25
|$11.00
|8.17%
|ABBV June 20 $210 call
|out-of-money
|4/1/25
|$9.50
|6/20/25
|$9.50
|5.42%
|LNG June 20 $230 call
|in-the-money
|5/7/25
|$15.00
|6/20/25
|$15.00
|6.64%
|CEG July 18 $290 call
|in-the-money
|5/20/25
|$24.00
|7/18/25
|$24.00
|12.24%
|AVGO July 18 $250 call
|in-the-money
|6/3/25
|$16.00
|7/18/25
|$16.00
|7.72%
|ORCL Aug 15 $210 call
|in-the-money
|6/18/25
|$13.00
|8/15/25
|$13.00
|7.93%
|QCOM Aug 15 $150 Call
|in-the-money
|6/24/25
|$10.00
|8/15/25
|$10.00
|7.43%
|ABBV Oct 17 $200 Call
|in-the-money
|9/3/25
|$13.00
|10/17/25
|$13.00
|7.41%
