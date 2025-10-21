October 21, 2025

Stocks Rise on Earnings Optimism

Stocks started this week on a strong note. After sluggish performance over the past month, the S&P 500 is gaining steam.

Investors are focusing on the promising earnings season and a tamping down of tensions with China. The Trump administration has moderated its stance on China and will meet with them in the weeks ahead. Meanwhile, earnings season is heating up with Tesla (TSLA), Intel (INTC), Netflix (NFLX), and Coca-Cola (KO) reporting this week.

Investors are blowing off concerns about the government shutdown, at least for now. It is now already the third longest in history, with no end in sight. There is growing concern that a more drawn-out shutdown could start to ding GDP. There is also a belated, because of the shutdown, inflation report due out Friday. It’s been a while since economic numbers have been released, and Friday’s report could have an impact.

Aside from a brief one-day selloff at the beginning of the month, the market really hasn’t given any reason to doubt its resiliency. A big thing to watch this earnings season is the AI trade. Earnings could determine whether the catalyst has further upside in the near term or is poised for a consolidation.

The energy and financial sectors have been laggards over the last month and posted a negative return over the period. The best performers have been utilities, health care, and technology. In this update, I highlight a covered call for the utility NextEra Energy (NEE) to try to take advantage of the recent strength in utilities and generate a strong income with the market within a whisker of the all-time high.

Recent Activity

September 23

Bought Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) - $61.39

October 7

Remove ALLY Nov 21st $42 call at $4.00 or better

October 17

ABBV October 17 $200 call at $13.00 – Expired

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) stock – Called

October 21

Sell NEE January 16th $85 call at $4.60 or better

TRADE ALERT

Sell NEE January 16th $85 call at $4.60 or better

Expiration date: January 16

Strike price: $85.00

Call price: $4.60

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)

NEE was added to the portfolio back in 2023 and has been a disappointment. It had been a stellar performer but couldn’t break out of the funk from inflation and rising interest rates. But the stock has broken above the recent range and made a new 52-week high. It may consolidate after the recent move, and it has finally presented us with a chance to generate some income from it.

Here are the three scenarios.

1. The stock closes above the $85.00 strike price at expiration.

Call premium: $4.60

Dividends: $5.74

Appreciation: $7.50 ($85.00 strike price minus $77.50 purchase price)

Total: $17.84 (total return will be 23% in two and a half years)

2. The stock price closes below but near our $85 strike price.

Call premium: $4.60

Dividends: $5.74

Total: $10.34 (total income of 13.3% in two and a half years)

3. The stock price declines.

There will be $10.34 in income to offset the decline. Plus, the original purchase price is more than $7 per share below the strike price.

Portfolio Recap

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Yield: 14.4%

After a big up-and-down move in September, the mortgage REIT is back on the upward trend line established in April and has again broken above 10 per share. AGNC had a rough few years during inflation and rising rates. But this Fed rate-cutting cycle should get the price moving higher. Lower short-term rates will lower costs for AGNC and raise profit margins. Lower rates will also have a positive effect on net asset value (NAV), which tends to dictate the stock price. Hopefully, the already long uptrend established earlier this year will continue. HOLD

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)

Yield: 3.0%

Earnings

The online banker reported strong earnings last week that soundly beat expectations, and the stock has rallied about 5% since. There had been concern about rising credit delinquencies generally and in the auto loan market specifically. Delinquencies are near a historic high in the auto market. But none of that applies to Ally. In fact, loan delinquencies at the company have declined since last year’s quarter. The company credits the aberration to the fact that it makes very few loans to subprime borrowers and has tight underwriting standards. Business is solid, and Ally is navigating the market very well. It should be in good shape unless the economy has trouble. HOLD

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP)

Yield: 6.5%

The natural gas liquids partnership price has fallen to the lowest level in almost a year and about 30% below the high made in early April. Natural gas prices have fallen and taken CQP lower with them. Increased production and a weaker global economy belie the price decline. CQP is also under pressure from the China tariff news and concerns about global trade. But the price weakness is likely a temporary issue. The new deal with the EU features Europe buying $750 billion worth of U.S. energy in three years, the bulk of which will be natural gas. The longer-term situation is strong, and the yield is safe in the meantime. (This security generates a K1 form at tax time.) BUY

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Yield: 0.7%

LLY spiked higher after clarity arrived on the tariff and pricing issues that had been holding the sector back, but the stock has given away some of the gains in the past week. LLY soared about 18% following the news at the beginning of the month. Despite the recent move, it’s been a rough patch for this health care juggernaut. It’s still down 12% for the past year. But there are good reasons why LLY is still well worth owning. Lilly’s last earnings results were spectacular, and the pharmaceutical giant reports this quarter at the end of next week. Existing weight-loss drugs, Mounjaro and Zepbound, are killing it with over $8 billion in combined revenue in the last quarter. With an estimated 30% of Americans overweight, there should be a long runway for continued growth. BUY

Enterprise Product Partners L.P. (EPD)

Yield: 7.2%

The midstream energy partnership pulled back to the lowest price since the spring. EPD still has a slightly positive YTD return of 2.2% primarily because of the huge distribution. Energy has been weak this year, and there has been a consolidation in the midstream space. But things should get better. Enterprise has $6 billion in new projects coming online in the second half that are sure to boost growth. The growth bump should be reflected in the earnings report that comes out at the end of this month. In addition, the trade deal with Europe should ensure high NGL volumes for years to come. EPD is a great buy while it’s still sleeping (with a big fat yield) ahead of likely better days. (This security generates a K1 form at tax time.) BUY

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF)

Yield: 3.6%

The title insurance company stock has pulled back this month amid housing market concerns. A recent report about weak homebuying despite lower mortgage rates has dragged stocks with housing exposure lower. Fidelity should benefit from Fed rate cuts and, hopefully, a reduction in mortgage rates. Business is affected by the housing market as more home purchases result in more business. And the biggest impediment right now is high mortgage rates and housing affordability. It will likely be rangebound until there is some significant improvement in the mortgage rate/housing market situation. Perhaps the situation will improve as housing-related companies report earnings. BUY

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)

Yield: 2.7%

NEE was unaffected by the recent market down move. NEE has broken out of the old range and hit a brand new 52-week high last week. For most of the year, every time NEE got above 75 per share, it pulled back. But it looks like this time might be the charm, as the price has moved all the way to above 84 per share. We are in a Fed rate-cutting cycle. Electricity demand is booming. NEE is undervalued. The nation’s largest electric utility has a lot going for it right now. NextEra expects 8% earnings growth through at least 2027 and annual 10% dividend hikes. And the future should be bright, as falling rates and opportunities for higher growth in the alternative energy segment should provide a great tailwind. BUY

Realty Income Corp. (O)

Yield: 5.3%

Fed rate cuts are a welcome development for this legendary income REIT. O had gone mostly sideways all year but recently broke out to the highest price in nearly a year, before pulling back last week. The table should be set going forward. Earnings were solid, and the REIT slightly raised guidance. Realty also just closed a $9.5 billion acquisition that adds 15,600 commercial properties to the portfolio. O is still attractively valued and, although it certainly hasn’t made up for lost time yet, it should have some pent-up upside if and when interest rates decline significantly. It’s also defensive and a nice stock to have in case the market turns south. HOLD

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)

Yield: 0.8%

The homebuilder company stock isn’t out of the woods yet. TOL had mustered a sustained upside move from April until early September when it pulled back. It had a big down move early this month, and it wasn’t only because of the market. Research firm Evercore ISI downgraded the stock last week on concerns that weak homebuying demand continues, despite lower mortgage rates and a housing shortage. It was the first negative news for the housing market in a while, and the market took notice. But it’s earnings season again, and reports from homebuilders will be more important. HOLD

The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB)

Yield: 3.2%

Despite rough sledding in the energy sector recently, this midstream energy stock has held relatively firm and is still up since being added to the portfolio. WMB hit a 52-week high earlier this month, although it pulled back a few dollars. Williams has a resilient business that should continue to generate reliable revenue and earnings growth in just about any kind of environment. It also pays a solid dividend. WMB would be a good holding with the market at highs under normal circumstances. But these aren’t normal circumstances. Huge demand growth for natural gas from utilities and exporters is a growth catalyst that isn’t reflected in the historical performance of the stock. BUY

Existing Covered Call Trades

Sold ABBV October 17 $200 call at $13.00 - EXPIRED

Call premium: $13.00

Dividends: $8.20

Appreciation: $24.62 ($200.00 strike price minus $175.38 purchase price)

Total: $45.82 (total return of 26.1% in 10 months, and 31.5% with the previous call)

The stock ran away from the high point of the recent range to brand new highs despite the pending tariff and pricing issues. We did sacrifice some capital appreciation as ABBV is currently priced about 30 per share above the strike price. However, we still generated a total return of 31.5% (with appreciation, dividends, and two call premiums) in 10 months. If we simply held ABBV, it would have had a total return of 35.53% on Friday’s close. That’s only a little below the total return we generated. Plus, it would be an unrealized total return, and the market is high and uncertain.

Current Recommendations

Open Recommendations Ticker Symbol Entry Date Entry Price Recent Price Buy at or Under Price Yield Total Return AGNC Investment Corp AGNC 9/24/24 $10.47 $9.99 NA 14.41% 12.22% Ally Financial Inc. ALLY 11/26/24 $39.42 $39.82 NA 3.01% 3.57% Cheniere Energy Partners CQP 7/22/25 $52.38 $50.49 $60.00 6.48% -2.16% Eli Lilly and Company LLY 4/22/25 $827.54 $802.83 $900.00 0.78% -2.59% Enterprise Product Ptnrs. EPD 9/16/25 $31.77 $30.19 $34.00 7.22% -4.97% Fidelity National Fin. Inc. FNF 8/26/25 $60.39 $55.24 $70.00 3.62% -7.75% NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE 4/25/23 $77.50 $84.53 $80.00 2.68% 17.00% Realty Income Corp. O 6/27/23 $60.19 $59.94 NA 5.40% 13.52% Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL 10/22/24 $148.02 $135.71 NA 0.74% -7.53% The Williams Companies WMB 9/23/25 $61.39 $62.46 $66.00 3.20% 1.74% Open Recommendations Ticker Symbol Initial Action Entry Date Entry Price Recent Price Sell To Price or better Total Return NEE Jan 16 $85 call NEE260116C00085000 Sell Pending $4.60 $4.60 5.94% as of close on 10/17/2025 SOLD STOCKS X Ticker Symbol Action Entry Date Entry Price Sale Date Sale Price Total Return Innovative Industrial Props. IIPR Called 6/2/20 $87.82 9/18/20 $100.00 15.08% Qualcomm QCOM Called 6/24/20 $89.14 9/18/20 $95.00 7.30% U.S. Bancorp USB Called 7/22/20 $36.26 9/18/20 $38 3.42% Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs. BIP Called 6/24/20 $41.92 10/16/20 $45 8.49% Starbucks Corp. SBUX Called 8/26/20 $82.41 10/16/20 $88 6.18% Visa Corporation V Called 9/22/20 $200.56 11/20/20 $200 0.00% AbbVie Inc. ABBV Called 6/2/20 $91.04 12/31/20 $100 12.43% Enterprise Prod. Prtnrs. EPD Called 6/24/20 $18.14 1/15/21 $20 15.16% Altria Group MO Called 6/2/20 $39.66 1/15/21 $40 7.31% U.S. Bancorp USB Called 11/25/20 $44.68 1/15/21 $45 1.66% B&G Foods Inc, BGS Called 10/28/20 $26.79 2/19/21 $28 4.42% Valero Energy Inc. VLO Called 8/26/20 $53.70 3/26/21 $60 11.73% Chevron Corp. CVX Called 12/23/20 $85.69 4/1/21 $96 12.95% KKR & Co. KKR Called 3/24/21 $47.98 6/18/21 $55 14.92% Digital Realty Trust DLR Called 1/27/21 $149.17 7/16/21 $155 5.50% NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE Called 2/24/21 $73.76 9/17/21 $80 10.00% Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs. BIP Called 1/13/21 $50.63 10/15/21 $55 11.65% AGNC Investment Corp AGNC Sold 1/13/21 $15.52 1/19/22 $15 5.92% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 5/26/21 $52.51 2/18/22 $60 19.62% KKR & Co. KKR Sold 8/25/21 $64.52 2/23/22 $58 -9.73% Valero Energy Inc. VLO Called 11/17/21 $73.45 2/25/22 $83 15.53% U.S Bancorp USB Sold 3/24/21 $53.47 4/13/22 $51 -1.59% Enterprise Product Ptnrs EPD Called 3/17/21 $23.21 4/14/22 $24 11.25% FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK Called 10/27/21 $22.01 4/14/22 $23 13.58% Xcel Energy Inc. XEL Called 10/12/21 $63.00 5/20/22 $70 12.66% Innovative Industrial Props. IIPR Sold 3/23/22 $196.31 7/20/22 $93 -51.23% One Liberty Properties OLP Sold 7/28/21 $30.37 8/24/22 $25 -12.94% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 5/25/22 $65.14 1/20/23 $65 2.66% Xcel Energy, Inc. XEL Called 10/26/22 $62.57 1/20/23 $65 4.67% Realty Income Corp. O Called 9/28/22 $60.37 2/17/23 $63 5.41% Medical Properties Trust MPW Sold 1/24/23 $13.22 3/21/23 $8 -38.00% Brookfield Infrastructure Cp. BIPC Called 11/9/22 $42.43 7/21/23 $45 8.72% Star Bulk Carriers Corp. SBLK Sold 6/1/22 $33.30 8/8/23 $18 -31.38% Visa Inc. V Called 12/22/21 $217.16 8/18/23 $235 9.16% Global Ship Lease, Inc. GSL Sold 2/23/22 $24.96 8/29/23 $19 -13.82% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 3/28/23 $60.98 9/15/23 $65 9.72% Hess Corporation HES Called 6/6/23 $132.25 10/20/23 $155 17.87% Tractor Supply Company TSCO Sold 9/26/23 $203.03 11/28/23 $200 -1.02% Digital Realty Trust DLR Called 7/18/23 $117.31 1/19/24 $135 17.16% Intel Corporation INTC Called 7/27/22 $40.18 1/19/24 $43 9.76% AbbVie Inc. ABBV Called 7/25/23 $141.63 3/15/24 $160 15.11% Marathon Petroleum Corp. MPC Called 10/24/23 $149.45 3/28/24 $165 12.06% The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB Called 8/24/22 $35.58 5/17/24 $35 7.14% Main Street Capital Corp. MAIN Called 3/26/24 $46.40 9/20/24 $49 10.91% Brookfield Infrastructure Cp. BIPC Called 2/27/24 $32.64 9/20/24 $35 11.00% American Tower Corp. AMT Called 1/23/24 $202.26 9/20/24 $210 5.43% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 8/27/24 $79.59 10/18/24 $88 11.18% Alexandria Real Estate Eq. ARE Sold 12/19/23 $129.54 11/19/24 $108 -12.82% FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK Called 4/23/24 $19.42 12/20/24 $20 14.06% Enterpise Product Ptnrs. EPD Called 2/27/24 $27.61 1/17/25 $29 12.60% Cheniere Energy Prtns. CQP Called 1/22/25 $53.04 3/21/25 $60 14.67% Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG Called 2/25/25 $216.04 6/20/25 $230 6.69% Constellation Energy Corp. CEG Called 8/27/24 $196.14 7/18/25 $290 48.40% Broadcom Inc. AVGO Called 1/28/25 $207.36 7/18/25 $250 21.13% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Sold 2/25/25 $95.77 7/22/25 $81 -14.61% Oracle Corporation ORCL Called 5/28/25 $163.85 8/15/25 $210 28.47% Qualcomm Inc. QCOM Called 5/5/21 $134.65 8/15/25 $150 21.21% AbbVie Inc. ABBV Called 12/17/24 $175.38 10/17/25 $200 18.71% EXPIRED OPTIONS Security In/out money Sell Date Sell Price Exp. Date $ Return Total % Return IIPR Jul 17 $95 call out-of money 6/3/20 $3.00 7/17/20 $3.00 3.40% MO Jul 31 $42 call out-of-money 6/17/20 $1.60 7/31/20 $1.60 4.03% ABBV Sep 18 $100 call out-of-money 7/15/20 $4.60 9/18/20 $4.60 5.05% IIPR Sep 18 $100 call in-the-money 7/22/20 $5.00 9/18/20 $5.00 5.69% QCOM Sep 18 $95 call in-the-money 6/24/20 $4.30 9/18/20 $4.30 4.82% USB Sep 18 $37.50 call in-the-money 7/22/20 $2.00 9/18/20 $2.00 5.52% BIP Oct 16 $45 call in-the-money 9/2/20 $1.95 10/16/20 $1.95 4.65% SBUX Oct 16 $87.50 call in-the-money 10/16/20 $3.30 10/16/20 $3.30 4.00% V Nov 20 $200 call in-the-money 9/22/20 $10.00 11/20/20 $10.00 4.99% ABBV Dec 31 $100 call in-the-money 11/18/20 $3.30 12/31/20 $3.30 3.62% EPD Jan 15 $20 call in-the-money 11/23/20 $0.80 1/15/21 $0.80 4.41% MO Jan 15 $40 call in-the-money 11/25/20 $1.90 1/15/21 $1.90 4.79% USB Jan 15 $45 call in-the-money 11/25/20 $2.00 1/15/21 $2.00 4.48% BGS Feb 19 $27.50 call in-the-money 12/11/20 $2.40 2/19/21 $2.40 8.96% VLO Mar 26 $60 call in-the-money 2/10/21 $6.50 3/26/21 $6.50 12.10% CVX Apr 1 $95.50 call in-the-money 2/19/21 $4.30 4/1/21 $4.30 5.02% AGNC Jun 18 $17 call out-of-money 4/13/21 $0.50 6/18/21 $0.50 3.21% KKR Jun 18 $55 call in-the-money 4/28/21 $3.00 6/18/21 $3.00 6.25% USB Jun 16 $57.50 call out-of-money 4/28/21 $2.80 6/18/21 $2.80 5.24% DLR Jul 16 $155 call in-the-money 6/16/21 $8.00 7/16/21 $8.00 5.36% AGNC Aug 20 $17 call out-of-money 6/23/21 $0.50 8/20/21 $0.50 3.00% OKE Aug 20 $57.50 call out-of-money 6/23/21 $3.50 8/20/21 $3.50 6.67% NEE Sep 17 $80 call in-the-money 8/11/21 $3.50 9/17/21 $3.50 4.75% BIP Oct 15 $55 call in-the-money 9/1/21 $2.00 10/15/21 $2.00 3.95% USB Nov 19 $60 call out-of-money 9/24/21 $2.30 11/19/21 $2.30 4.30% OKE Nov 26 $65 call out-of-money 10/20/21 $2.25 11/26/21 $2.25 4.28% KKR Dec 17 $75 call out-of-money 10/26/21 $3.50 12/17/21 $3.50 5.42% QCOM Jan 21 $185 Call out-of-money 11/30/21 $9.65 1/21/22 $9.65 7.17% OLP Feb 18 $35 Call out-of-money 11/19/21 $1.50 2/18/22 $1.50 4.94% OKE Feb 18 $60 Call in-the-money 1/5/22 $2.75 2/18/22 $2.75 5.24% USB Feb 25 $61 call out-of-money 1/13/22 $2.50 2/25/22 $2.50 4.68% VLO Feb 25 $83 call in-the-money 1/18/22 $4.20 2/25/22 $4.20 6.13% EPD Apr 14th $24 call in-the-money 3/2/22 $1.25 4/14/22 $1.25 5.69% FSK Apr 14th $22.50 call in-the-money 3/10/22 $0.90 4/14/22 $0.90 4.09% XEL May 20th $70 call in-the-money 3/30/22 $3.00 5/20/22 $3.00 4.76% SBLK July 15th $134 call out-of-money 6/1/22 $1.60 7/15/22 $1.60 4.80% OKE Oct 21st $65 call out-of-money 8/24/22 $3.40 10/21/22 $3.40 5.22% OKE Jan 20th $65 call In-the-money 11/25/22 $3.70 1/20/23 $3.70 5.68% XEL Jan 20th $65 call in-the-money 11/25/22 $5.00 1/20/23 $5.00 7.99% O Feb 17th $62.50 call in-the-money 12/28/22 $3.00 2/17/23 $3.00 4.97% QCOM Sep 16th $145 call out-of-money 7/20/22 $11.75 9/16/22 $11.75 8.73% V Mar 17th $220 call out-of-money 1/24/23 $12.00 3/17/23 $12.00 5.51% OKE May 19th $65 call out-of-money 4/11/23 $2.70 5/19/23 $2.70 4.43% V Jun 2 $230 call out-of-money 4/21/23 $10.50 6/2/23 $10.50 4.82% BIPC $45 July 21st call in-the-money 5/23/23 $3.25 7/21/23 $3.25 7.66% V $235 Aug 18th call in-the-money 7/11/23 $9.00 8/18/23 $9.00 4.13% GSL $20 Aug 18th call out-of-money 7/11/23 $1.25 8/18/23 $1.25 5.00% OKE $65 Sep 15 call in-the-money 9/15/23 $3.20 7/25/23 $3.20 4.92% INTC $35 Oct 20th call out-of-money 9/8/23 $3.78 10/20/23 $3.78 9.41% HES $155 Oct 20th call in-the-money 9/8/23 $9.00 10/20/23 $9.00 6.81% DLR $135 Jan 19th call in-the-money 11/22/23 $6.00 1/19/24 $6.00 5.11% INTC $42.50 Jan 19th call in-the-money 11/29/23 $3.50 1/19/24 $3.50 8.71% ABBV $160 Mar 15th call in-the-money 1/10/24 $7.00 3/15/24 $7.00 4.94% MPC $165 Mar 28th call in-the-money 2/14/23 $10.00 3/28/24 $10.00 6.69% QCOM $200 July 19th call out-of-money 6/5/24 $12.00 7/19/24 $12.00 8.91% MAIN $49.4 Sep 20th Call in-the-money 6/27/24 $2.00 9/20/24 $2.00 4.31% BIPC $35 Sep 20th Call in-the-money 7/16/24 $3.00 9/20/24 $3.00 9.19% AMT Sep 20 $210 call in-the-money 7/30/24 $15.00 9/20/24 $15.00 7.42% OKE Oct 18 $87.50 call in-the-money 8/27/24 $3.50 10/18/24 $3.50 4.40% FSK Dec 20 $20 call in-the-money 10/25/24 $0.95 12/20/25 $0.95 4.89% CEG Dec 29 $260 call out-of-money 9/25/24 $24.00 12/20/24 $24.00 12.24% EPD Jan 17 $29 call in-the-money 11/12/24 $2.00 1/17/25 $2.00 6.34% CEG Mar 21 $20 call Buyback 1/7/25 $20.00 3/4/25 $16.50 8.41% CQP Mar 21 $60 call in-the-money 1/22/25 $3.00 3/21/25 $3.00 5.66% QCOM Mar 21 $160 call out-of-money 1/7/25 $10.00 3/31/25 $11.00 8.17% ABBV June 20 $210 call out-of-money 4/1/25 $9.50 6/20/25 $9.50 5.42% LNG June 20 $230 call in-the-money 5/7/25 $15.00 6/20/25 $15.00 6.64% CEG July 18 $290 call in-the-money 5/20/25 $24.00 7/18/25 $24.00 12.24% AVGO July 18 $250 call in-the-money 6/3/25 $16.00 7/18/25 $16.00 7.72% ORCL Aug 15 $210 call in-the-money 6/18/25 $13.00 8/15/25 $13.00 7.93% QCOM Aug 15 $150 Call in-the-money 6/24/25 $10.00 8/15/25 $10.00 7.43% ABBV Oct 17 $200 Call in-the-money 9/3/25 $13.00 10/17/25 $13.00 7.41%

