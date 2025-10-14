October 14, 2025

A Tariff Scare Rocks the Market

The market took a big hit for the first time in quite a while last week. But it is recovering nicely so far this week.

After spending most of the summer and September making a series of new highs, stocks suddenly reverted to last April’s form on Friday. The S&P 500 fell 2.71% and the Nasdaq fell 3.56% in one day. It was tariff news that caused the carnage.

The Chinese government announced sweeping restrictions on exports that contain even trace amounts of Chinese rare earth minerals. These minerals are present in just about all technological products and mark a sizable escalation in tensions. President Trump responded with the threat of 100% tariffs and new restrictions on exports of critical software.

But the president downplayed tensions on Monday. Analysts are also considering the possibility that the move was posturing ahead of a meeting between President Trump and Chinese President XI in order to gain negotiating leverage. The markets rallied back sharply on Monday.

We’ll see what happens. But China is a huge trading partner and a notoriously tough negotiator. The market seems to be betting this week that cooler heads will prevail as it is in the best interests of both nations not to enter a trade war. It also shows that the tariff issue isn’t dead. And negative headlines can still rock the market at any time.

It’s also earnings season. Good earnings and a deal with China could push the market higher over the next month. Hopefully the trade tensions will subside.

The recent turbulence reminds me of an old Wall Street adage that is truer than most. When things look great in the market, they’re probably not that great. And when things look terrible, they’re probably not that bad.

Recent Activity

September 16

Bought Enterprise Product Partners L.P. (EPD) - $31.77

September 23

Bought Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) - $61.39

Sell ALLY Nov 21st $42 call at $4.00 or better

October 7

REMOVE ALLY Nov 21st $42 call at $4.00 or better

Portfolio Recap

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Yield: 2.8%

It appears that a bullet has been dodged regarding pricing and tariff issues that had been holding the health care sector back. The tariffs on drugs were announced but came with exceptions for companies building plants in the U.S. Also, other drug companies have made deals for reduced pricing, but to a lesser customer base than previously feared. It appears that AbbVie will be able to navigate these issues with minimal damage. ABBV soared following the news but pulled back again and has been leveling off. Meanwhile, the company itself is doing great. Newer immunology drugs Skyrizi and Rinvoq have combined revenues that already exceed peak Humira sales when it was the best-selling drug of all time. The company is moving well beyond the Humira patent loss, which had been holding ABBV back. HOLD

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Yield: 14.5%

The mortgage REIT spiked higher at the beginning of September and then gave it all back later in the month. Despite the bounciness, AGNC is still in an uptrend that began in April. AGNC had a rough few years during inflation and rising rates. But this Fed rate-cutting cycle should get the price moving higher. Lower short-term rates will lower costs for AGNC and raise profit margins. Lower rates will also have a positive effect on net asset value (NAV), which tends to dictate the stock price. The price is back on the trend line established in the spring after the spike and pullback. Hopefully the already long uptrend established earlier this year will continue. HOLD

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)

Yield: 3.2%

The online banker stock has pulled back from the recent high. Like several interest rate-sensitive stocks, ALLY rallied in September up until the Fed rate cut and then gave it all back and then some after the fact. ALLY also sold off last week, along with most other stocks, after the news of trade tension escalations with China. However, it is rallying this week ahead of the earnings report, which comes out on Friday. The rate cuts are positive for this online banker as i t deals primarily with car loans and lower rates tend to increase affordability, which should result in higher loan demand if the economy doesn’t weaken too much. Hopefully a positive earnings report can ignite some upside momentum. HOLD

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP)

Yield: 6.1%

The natural gas liquids partnership is at the recent low price. The price is at the lowest level in almost a year. Natural gas prices have fallen and taken CQP lower with it. Increased production and a weaker global economy belie the price decline. CQP also took a hit last week after the China tariff news. But the high payout is safe, and the price weakness is likely a temporary issue. The new deal with the EU features Europe buying $750 billion worth of U.S. energy in three years, the bulk of which will be natural gas. The longer-term situation is strong, and the yield is safe in the meantime. (This security generates a K1 form at tax time.) BUY

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Yield: 0.7%

The same tariff and pricing issues affecting AbbVie are also benefiting Lilly and the stock has rocketed. It soared about 18% following the news at the beginning of the month. LLY hasn’t given up much of the gain despite last week’s selloff. Despite the recent move, it’s been a rough patch for this healthcare juggernaut. It’s still down 10% for the past year. But there are good reasons why LLY is still well worth owning. Lilly’s earnings results were spectacular. The company smashed expectations with 38% revenue growth and 91% net income growth over last year’s quarter. Lilly also raised guidance for the year. Existing weight-loss drugs, Mounjaro and Zepbound, are killing it with over $8 billion in combined revenue in the last quarter. With an estimated 30% of Americans overweight, there should be a long runway for continued growth. BUY

Enterprise Product Partners L.P. (EPD)

Yield: 7.1%

The midstream energy partnership pulled back to the low end of the recent range after the last week’s market selloff. EPD still has a positive YTD return of 3.44% primarily because of the huge distribution. Energy has been weak this year and a consolidation in the midstream space was probably due. But things should get better. Enterprise has $6 billion in new projects coming online in the second half that are sure to boost growth. The growth bump should be reflected in the earnings report that comes out at the end of this month. In addition, the trade deal with Europe should ensure high NGL volumes for years to come. EPD is a great buy while it’s still sleeping (with a big fat yield) ahead of likely better days ahead. (This security generates a K1 form at tax time.) BUY

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF)

Yield: 3.6%

The title insurance company stock had leveled off since the recent peak in August. FNF then plunged last week with the market. Fidelity should benefit from Fed rate cuts and hopefully a reduction in mortgage rates. Business is affected by the housing market as more home purchases result in more business. And the biggest impediment right now is high mortgage rates and housing affordability. It will likely be range-bound until there is some significant improvement in the mortgage rate/housing market situation. Perhaps the situation will improve in the months ahead. BUY

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)

Yield: 2.7%

NEE was unaffected by last week’s market and is continuing to move higher. NEE has broken out of the old range and is now at the highest price in nearly a year. For most of the year, every time NEE got above 75 per share it pulled back. But it looks like this time might be the charm as the price has moved all the way to above 84 per share. We are in a Fed rate cutting cycle. Electricity demand is booming. NEE is undervalued. The nation’s largest electric utility has a lot going for it right now. NextEra expects 8% earnings growth through at least 2027 and annual 10% dividend hikes. And the future should be bright, as falling rates and opportunities for higher growth for the alternative energy segment should provide a great tailwind. BUY

Realty Income Corp. (O)

Yield: 5.3%

Fed rate cuts are a welcome development for this legendary income REIT. O had gone mostly sideways all year but recently broke out to the highest price in nearly a year, before pulling back last week. The table should be set going forward. Earnings were solid and the REIT slightly raised guidance. Realty also just closed a $9.5 billion acquisition that adds 15,600 commercial properties to the portfolio. O is still attractively valued and, although it certainly hasn’t made up for lost time yet, it should have some pent-up upside if and when interest rates decline significantly. It’s also defensive and a nice stock to have in case the market turns south. HOLD

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)

Yield: 0.8%

The homebuilder company stock isn’t out of the woods yet. TOL had mustered a sustained upside move from April until early September until pulling back a little and then leveling off. It had a big down move last week and it wasn’t only because of the market. Research firm Evercore ISI downgraded the stock last week on concerns that weak homebuying demand continues, despite lower mortgage rates and a housing shortage. It was the first negative news for the housing market in a while, and the market took notice. But it’s earnings season again, and reports from homebuilders will be more important. HOLD

The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB)

Yield: 3.1%

This midstream energy stock got a nice bump since being added to the portfolio a few weeks ago. WMB recently hit a 52-week high, although it pulled back last week but not much. Williams has a resilient business that should continue to generate reliable revenue and earnings growth in just about any kind of environment. It also pays a solid dividend. WMB would be a good holding with the market at high under normal circumstances. But these aren’t normal circumstances. Huge demand growth for natural gas from utilities and exporters and a growth catalyst that isn’t reflected in the historical performance of the stock. BUY

Existing Covered Call Trades

Sold ABBV October 17 $200 call at $13.00 – EXPIRING

Unless the market endures some kind of dramatic selloff this week, ABBV will be called at options expiration on Friday because the market price is lightyears from the strike price (232 versus 200). ABBV soared to a new level despite uncertainty in the industry. We will still generate a great income and total return in a short amount of time.

Current Recommendations

Open Recommendations Ticker Symbol Entry Date Entry Price Recent Price Buy at or Under Price Yield Total Return AbbVie Inc. ABBV 12/17/24 $175.38 $230.50 NA 2.85% 35.10% AGNC Investment Corp AGNC 9/24/24 $10.47 $9.93 NA 14.51% 11.54% Ally Financial Inc. ALLY 11/26/24 $39.42 $36.96 NA 3.25% -3.87% Cheniere Energy Partners CQP 7/22/25 $52.38 $51.54 $60.00 6.34% -0.12% Eli Lilly and Company LLY 4/22/25 $827.54 $833.49 $900.00 0.72% 1.13% Enterprise Product Ptnrs. EPD 9/16/25 $31.77 $30.79 $34.00 7.08% -3.08% Fidelity National Fin. Inc. FNF 8/26/25 $60.39 $54.98 $70.00 3.64% -8.18% NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE 4/25/23 $77.50 $83.35 $80.00 2.72% 15.37% Realty Income Corp. O 6/27/23 $60.19 $58.26 NA 5.50% 10.34% Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL 10/22/24 $148.02 $127.26 NA 0.79% -12.65% The Williams Companies WMB 9/23/25 $61.39 $62.61 $66.00 3.19% 1.99% Open Recommendations Ticker Symbol Initial Action Entry Date Entry Price Recent Price Sell To Price or better Total Return Sell ABBV Oct 17 $200 call ABBV251017C00200000 SELL 9/3/25 $13.00 $31.00 $13.00 7.41% as of close on 10/10/2025 SOLD STOCKS X Ticker Symbol Action Entry Date Entry Price Sale Date Sale Price Total Return Innovative Industrial Props. IIPR Called 6/2/20 $87.82 9/18/20 $100.00 15.08% Qualcomm QCOM Called 6/24/20 $89.14 9/18/20 $95.00 7.30% U.S. Bancorp USB Called 7/22/20 $36.26 9/18/20 $38 3.42% Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs. BIP Called 6/24/20 $41.92 10/16/20 $45 8.49% Starbucks Corp. SBUX Called 8/26/20 $82.41 10/16/20 $88 6.18% Visa Corporation V Called 9/22/20 $200.56 11/20/20 $200 0.00% AbbVie Inc. ABBV Called 6/2/20 $91.04 12/31/20 $100 12.43% Enterprise Prod. Prtnrs. EPD Called 6/24/20 $18.14 1/15/21 $20 15.16% Altria Group MO Called 6/2/20 $39.66 1/15/21 $40 7.31% U.S. Bancorp USB Called 11/25/20 $44.68 1/15/21 $45 1.66% B&G Foods Inc, BGS Called 10/28/20 $26.79 2/19/21 $28 4.42% Valero Energy Inc. VLO Called 8/26/20 $53.70 3/26/21 $60 11.73% Chevron Corp. CVX Called 12/23/20 $85.69 4/1/21 $96 12.95% KKR & Co. KKR Called 3/24/21 $47.98 6/18/21 $55 14.92% Digital Realty Trust DLR Called 1/27/21 $149.17 7/16/21 $155 5.50% NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE Called 2/24/21 $73.76 9/17/21 $80 10.00% Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs. BIP Called 1/13/21 $50.63 10/15/21 $55 11.65% AGNC Investment Corp AGNC Sold 1/13/21 $15.52 1/19/22 $15 5.92% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 5/26/21 $52.51 2/18/22 $60 19.62% KKR & Co. KKR Sold 8/25/21 $64.52 2/23/22 $58 -9.73% Valero Energy Inc. VLO Called 11/17/21 $73.45 2/25/22 $83 15.53% U.S Bancorp USB Sold 3/24/21 $53.47 4/13/22 $51 -1.59% Enterprise Product Ptnrs EPD Called 3/17/21 $23.21 4/14/22 $24 11.25% FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK Called 10/27/21 $22.01 4/14/22 $23 13.58% Xcel Energy Inc. XEL Called 10/12/21 $63.00 5/20/22 $70 12.66% Innovative Industrial Props. IIPR Sold 3/23/22 $196.31 7/20/22 $93 -51.23% One Liberty Properties OLP Sold 7/28/21 $30.37 8/24/22 $25 -12.94% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 5/25/22 $65.14 1/20/23 $65 2.66% Xcel Energy, Inc. XEL Called 10/26/22 $62.57 1/20/23 $65 4.67% Realty Income Corp. O Called 9/28/22 $60.37 2/17/23 $63 5.41% Medical Properties Trust MPW Sold 1/24/23 $13.22 3/21/23 $8 -38.00% Brookfield Infrastructure Cp. BIPC Called 11/9/22 $42.43 7/21/23 $45 8.72% Star Bulk Carriers Corp. SBLK Sold 6/1/22 $33.30 8/8/23 $18 -31.38% Visa Inc. V Called 12/22/21 $217.16 8/18/23 $235 9.16% Global Ship Lease, Inc. GSL Sold 2/23/22 $24.96 8/29/23 $19 -13.82% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 3/28/23 $60.98 9/15/23 $65 9.72% Hess Corporation HES Called 6/6/23 $132.25 10/20/23 $155 17.87% Tractor Supply Company TSCO Sold 9/26/23 $203.03 11/28/23 $200 -1.02% Digital Realty Trust DLR Called 7/18/23 $117.31 1/19/24 $135 17.16% Intel Corporation INTC Called 7/27/22 $40.18 1/19/24 $43 9.76% AbbVie Inc. ABBV Called 7/25/23 $141.63 3/15/24 $160 15.11% Marathon Petroleum Corp. MPC Called 10/24/23 $149.45 3/28/24 $165 12.06% The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB Called 8/24/22 $35.58 5/17/24 $35 7.14% Main Street Capital Corp. MAIN Called 3/26/24 $46.40 9/20/24 $49 10.91% Brookfield Infrastructure Cp. BIPC Called 2/27/24 $32.64 9/20/24 $35 11.00% American Tower Corp. AMT Called 1/23/24 $202.26 9/20/24 $210 5.43% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 8/27/24 $79.59 10/18/24 $88 11.18% Alexandria Real Estate Eq. ARE Sold 12/19/23 $129.54 11/19/24 $108 -12.82% FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK Called 4/23/24 $19.42 12/20/24 $20 14.06% Enterpise Product Ptnrs. EPD Called 2/27/24 $27.61 1/17/25 $29 12.60% Cheniere Energy Prtns. CQP Called 1/22/25 $53.04 3/21/25 $60 14.67% Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG Called 2/25/25 $216.04 6/20/25 $230 6.69% Constellation Energy Corp. CEG Called 8/27/24 $196.14 7/18/25 $290 48.40% Broadcom Inc. AVGO Called 1/28/25 $207.36 7/18/25 $250 21.13% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Sold 2/25/25 $95.77 7/22/25 $81 -14.61% Oracle Corporation ORCL Called 5/28/25 $163.85 8/15/25 $210 28.47% Qualcomm Inc. QCOM Called 5/5/21 $134.65 8/15/25 $150 21.21% EXPIRED OPTIONS Security In/out money Sell Date Sell Price Exp. Date $ Return Total % Return IIPR Jul 17 $95 call out-of money 6/3/20 $3.00 7/17/20 $3.00 3.40% MO Jul 31 $42 call out-of-money 6/17/20 $1.60 7/31/20 $1.60 4.03% ABBV Sep 18 $100 call out-of-money 7/15/20 $4.60 9/18/20 $4.60 5.05% IIPR Sep 18 $100 call in-the-money 7/22/20 $5.00 9/18/20 $5.00 5.69% QCOM Sep 18 $95 call in-the-money 6/24/20 $4.30 9/18/20 $4.30 4.82% USB Sep 18 $37.50 call in-the-money 7/22/20 $2.00 9/18/20 $2.00 5.52% BIP Oct 16 $45 call in-the-money 9/2/20 $1.95 10/16/20 $1.95 4.65% SBUX Oct 16 $87.50 call in-the-money 10/16/20 $3.30 10/16/20 $3.30 4.00% V Nov 20 $200 call in-the-money 9/22/20 $10.00 11/20/20 $10.00 4.99% ABBV Dec 31 $100 call in-the-money 11/18/20 $3.30 12/31/20 $3.30 3.62% EPD Jan 15 $20 call in-the-money 11/23/20 $0.80 1/15/21 $0.80 4.41% MO Jan 15 $40 call in-the-money 11/25/20 $1.90 1/15/21 $1.90 4.79% USB Jan 15 $45 call in-the-money 11/25/20 $2.00 1/15/21 $2.00 4.48% BGS Feb 19 $27.50 call in-the-money 12/11/20 $2.40 2/19/21 $2.40 8.96% VLO Mar 26 $60 call in-the-money 2/10/21 $6.50 3/26/21 $6.50 12.10% CVX Apr 1 $95.50 call in-the-money 2/19/21 $4.30 4/1/21 $4.30 5.02% AGNC Jun 18 $17 call out-of-money 4/13/21 $0.50 6/18/21 $0.50 3.21% KKR Jun 18 $55 call in-the-money 4/28/21 $3.00 6/18/21 $3.00 6.25% USB Jun 16 $57.50 call out-of-money 4/28/21 $2.80 6/18/21 $2.80 5.24% DLR Jul 16 $155 call in-the-money 6/16/21 $8.00 7/16/21 $8.00 5.36% AGNC Aug 20 $17 call out-of-money 6/23/21 $0.50 8/20/21 $0.50 3.00% OKE Aug 20 $57.50 call out-of-money 6/23/21 $3.50 8/20/21 $3.50 6.67% NEE Sep 17 $80 call in-the-money 8/11/21 $3.50 9/17/21 $3.50 4.75% BIP Oct 15 $55 call in-the-money 9/1/21 $2.00 10/15/21 $2.00 3.95% USB Nov 19 $60 call out-of-money 9/24/21 $2.30 11/19/21 $2.30 4.30% OKE Nov 26 $65 call out-of-money 10/20/21 $2.25 11/26/21 $2.25 4.28% KKR Dec 17 $75 call out-of-money 10/26/21 $3.50 12/17/21 $3.50 5.42% QCOM Jan 21 $185 Call out-of-money 11/30/21 $9.65 1/21/22 $9.65 7.17% OLP Feb 18 $35 Call out-of-money 11/19/21 $1.50 2/18/22 $1.50 4.94% OKE Feb 18 $60 Call in-the-money 1/5/22 $2.75 2/18/22 $2.75 5.24% USB Feb 25 $61 call out-of-money 1/13/22 $2.50 2/25/22 $2.50 4.68% VLO Feb 25 $83 call in-the-money 1/18/22 $4.20 2/25/22 $4.20 6.13% EPD Apr 14th $24 call in-the-money 3/2/22 $1.25 4/14/22 $1.25 5.69% FSK Apr 14th $22.50 call in-the-money 3/10/22 $0.90 4/14/22 $0.90 4.09% XEL May 20th $70 call in-the-money 3/30/22 $3.00 5/20/22 $3.00 4.76% SBLK July 15th $134 call out-of-money 6/1/22 $1.60 7/15/22 $1.60 4.80% OKE Oct 21st $65 call out-of-money 8/24/22 $3.40 10/21/22 $3.40 5.22% OKE Jan 20th $65 call In-the-money 11/25/22 $3.70 1/20/23 $3.70 5.68% XEL Jan 20th $65 call in-the-money 11/25/22 $5.00 1/20/23 $5.00 7.99% O Feb 17th $62.50 call in-the-money 12/28/22 $3.00 2/17/23 $3.00 4.97% QCOM Sep 16th $145 call out-of-money 7/20/22 $11.75 9/16/22 $11.75 8.73% V Mar 17th $220 call out-of-money 1/24/23 $12.00 3/17/23 $12.00 5.51% OKE May 19th $65 call out-of-money 4/11/23 $2.70 5/19/23 $2.70 4.43% V Jun 2 $230 call out-of-money 4/21/23 $10.50 6/2/23 $10.50 4.82% BIPC $45 July 21st call in-the-money 5/23/23 $3.25 7/21/23 $3.25 7.66% V $235 Aug 18th call in-the-money 7/11/23 $9.00 8/18/23 $9.00 4.13% GSL $20 Aug 18th call out-of-money 7/11/23 $1.25 8/18/23 $1.25 5.00% OKE $65 Sep 15 call in-the-money 9/15/23 $3.20 7/25/23 $3.20 4.92% INTC $35 Oct 20th call out-of-money 9/8/23 $3.78 10/20/23 $3.78 9.41% HES $155 Oct 20th call in-the-money 9/8/23 $9.00 10/20/23 $9.00 6.81% DLR $135 Jan 19th call in-the-money 11/22/23 $6.00 1/19/24 $6.00 5.11% INTC $42.50 Jan 19th call in-the-money 11/29/23 $3.50 1/19/24 $3.50 8.71% ABBV $160 Mar 15th call in-the-money 1/10/24 $7.00 3/15/24 $7.00 4.94% MPC $165 Mar 28th call in-the-money 2/14/23 $10.00 3/28/24 $10.00 6.69% QCOM $200 July 19th call out-of-money 6/5/24 $12.00 7/19/24 $12.00 8.91% MAIN $49.4 Sep 20th Call in-the-money 6/27/24 $2.00 9/20/24 $2.00 4.31% BIPC $35 Sep 20th Call in-the-money 7/16/24 $3.00 9/20/24 $3.00 9.19% AMT Sep 20 $210 call in-the-money 7/30/24 $15.00 9/20/24 $15.00 7.42% OKE Oct 18 $87.50 call in-the-money 8/27/24 $3.50 10/18/24 $3.50 4.40% FSK Dec 20 $20 call in-the-money 10/25/24 $0.95 12/20/25 $0.95 4.89% CEG Dec 29 $260 call out-of-money 9/25/24 $24.00 12/20/24 $24.00 12.24% EPD Jan 17 $29 call in-the-money 11/12/24 $2.00 1/17/25 $2.00 6.34% CEG Mar 21 $20 call Buyback 1/7/25 $20.00 3/4/25 $16.50 8.41% CQP Mar 21 $60 call in-the-money 1/22/25 $3.00 3/21/25 $3.00 5.66% QCOM Mar 21 $160 call out-of-money 1/7/25 $10.00 3/31/25 $11.00 8.17% ABBV June 20 $210 call out-of-money 4/1/25 $9.50 6/20/25 $9.50 5.42% LNG June 20 $230 call in-the-money 5/7/25 $15.00 6/20/25 $15.00 6.64% CEG July 18 $290 call in-the-money 5/20/25 $24.00 7/18/25 $24.00 12.24% AVGO July 18 $250 call in-the-money 6/3/25 $16.00 7/18/25 $16.00 7.72% ORCL Aug 15 $210 call in-the-money 6/18/25 $13.00 8/15/25 $13.00 7.93% QCOM Aug 15 $150 Call in-the-money 6/24/25 $10.00 8/15/25 $10.00 7.43%

