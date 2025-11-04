November 4, 2025

Solid Earnings and Wobbly Fed

The S&P 500 started the week on another up note. But the index return is deceiving.

The S&P is being pulled higher by a handful of technology stocks. But 400 of the 500 stocks and nine of the 11 sectors were lower on Monday at midday. The earnings season so far has reaffirmed a positive outlook for artificial intelligence investments. That helps drive the index higher as technology stocks represent more than a third.

But the rest of the market worried about the Fed. While the central bank lowered the Fed Funds rate for the second time this year last month, there is growing concern that another cut before the end of the year is not a foregone conclusion. The market expects another one and won’t like it if it doesn’t happen.

While there is certainly some fretting about the Fed and the state of the economy, earnings have been solid this season. Third-quarter earnings are about halfway done and profit growth has been 10.7% on average for companies in the S&P. If that holds, it will be the fourth straight quarter of double-digit earnings growth.

Five portfolio positions reported over the last week, and results have been mixed.

Recent Activity

October 7

Remove ALLY Nov 21 $42 call at $4.00 or better

October 17

ABBV October 17 $200 call at $13.00 – Expired

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) stock – Called

October 28

Sold NEE January 16 $85 call at $4.60 or better

Bought American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) - $115.11

November 4

Remove O January 21 $62.50 call at $4.00 or better

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP) – Rating change “BUY” to “HOLD”

Portfolio Recap

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Yield: 14.4%

The mortgage REIT reported solid third-quarter earnings last month. Book value per share increased 6% for the quarter, the best in two years. Spreads were still narrower than a year earlier, but the Fed rate cuts will likely help in future quarters. The REIT fell slightly after the report and is now below the $10 per share level. AGNC had a rough few years during inflation and rising rates. But this Fed rate-cutting cycle should get the price moving higher. Lower short-term rates will lower costs for AGNC and raise profit margins. Lower rates will also have a positive effect on net asset value (NAV), which tends to dictate the stock price. HOLD

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)

Yield: 3.1%

The online banker reported strong earnings last month that soundly beat expectations and the stock has rallied, although it has given some back over the past week. There had been concern about rising credit delinquencies generally and in the auto loan market specifically. Delinquencies are near a historic high in the auto market. But none of that applies to Ally. In fact, loan delinquencies at the company have declined since last year’s quarter. Business is solid and Ally is navigating the market very well. It should be in good shape unless the economy has trouble. HOLD

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP)

Yield: 3.2%

Earnings

The newly added utility stock got a nice 4.6% one-day bump after reporting earnings last week. The earnings themselves were solid and workmanlike with 9% YTD earnings growth and 9% revenue growth over the same period last year. What jazzed the market was the growth projections. The company announced a $72 billion capital investment plan over the next five years, which is a 33% increase over the last five-year plan. American projects growing peak loads to 65 GW from the current 37 GW. The growth from soaring electricity demand is coming to fruition and this utility is benefiting. AEP should have strong growth in the years ahead to add to its already solid defensive qualities. BUY

Rating change – “BUY” to “HOLD”

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP)

Yield: 6.1%

Earnings

The operator of the largest LNG export facility in the country reported earnings last week that beat expectations but managed to disappoint the market. The price has dropped 4.7% since the report by midday on Monday. The business has been slowing in terms of demand and pricing. After growing earnings an average of 20% over the last five years, earnings are expected to be flat next year. The short-term struggles are despite a positive longer-term prognosis for the business, as global demand for American LNG is expected to grow sharply. But the time frame for that being realized is uncertain. CQP will be downgraded to a “HOLD” rating unless and until the price regains upside traction. (This security generates a K1 form at tax time.) HOLD

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Yield: 0.7%

Earnings

The pharma juggernaut reported another blowout earnings quarter last week. The report crushed expectations with 54% revenue growth and 120% earnings growth over last year’s quarter. The main driver was weight-loss drug Tirzepatide (which includes the two drugs known as Zepbound and Mounjaro). Zepbound sales grew 185% from last year to $3.6 billion and Mounjaro grew sales 109% to $6.5 billion. Together, the drugs did over $10 billion in one quarter. The world’s best-selling drug used to do $20 billion in a year. And there is still a runway for growth, especially considering Lilly has an oral weight-loss drug up for approval. LLY sells at a high valuation of 42 times earnings, but the growth is justifying the valuation. The price is up over 9% since the report and could be on its way to a new high, over 935. BUY

Enterprise Product Partners L.P. (EPD)

Yield: 7.1%

Earnings

The midstream energy partnership reported earnings last week that were a little lighter than expected because of a series of temporary issues. EPD is down just a little bit since the report. Despite the lighter results, cash flow was still strong with 1.5 times distribution coverage, and the partnership raised the payout by 3.8%. Enterprise is about to turn the corner from a period of heavy spending to one of rising cash flow as $6 billion in new projects with come online in the quarters ahead. In addition, the trade deal with Europe should ensure high NGL volumes for years to come. EPD is a great buy while it’s still sleeping (with a big fat yield) ahead of likely better days. (This security generates a K1 form at tax time.) BUY

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF)

Yield: 3.6%

The title insurance company stock has pulled back this month amid housing market concerns. The housing world took another hit after a research firm had negative things to say about the state of the current market. The negative perception has become the accepted norm, and only earnings reports can turn things around. We’ll see the real state of things when homebuilders start reporting.

Fidelity should benefit from Fed rate cuts and, hopefully, a reduction in mortgage rates. Business is affected by the housing market as more home purchases result in more business. And the biggest impediment right now is high mortgage rates and housing affordability. It will likely be range-bound until there is some significant improvement in the mortgage rate/housing market situation. Perhaps the situation will improve because it can’t get much worse. BUY

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)

Yield: 2.8%

Earnings

NextEra delivered solid earnings results last week with 7.4% revenue growth and 9.7% earnings growth over last year’s quarter. That’s solid and way above average for a utility. But the main event should be future growth as electricity demand continues to increase. NEE pulled back after the report but has still broken out to a new level above 75 per share, and I expect it to resume moving higher in the weeks ahead. Electricity demand is booming. NEE is undervalued. The nation’s largest electric utility has a lot going for it right now. And the future should be bright, as falling rates and opportunities for higher growth for the alternative energy segment should provide a great tailwind. BUY

Realty Income Corp. (O)

Yield: 5.6%

Fed rate cuts are a welcome development for this legendary income REIT. O had gone mostly sideways all year but recently broke out to the highest price in nearly a year, before pulling back last week. The table should be set going forward. Earnings were solid and the REIT slightly raised guidance. Realty also just closed a $9.5 billion acquisition that adds 15,600 commercial properties to the portfolio. O is still attractively valued and should have some pent-up upside if and when interest rates decline significantly. It’s also defensive and a nice stock to have in case the market turns south.

After the pullback over the last week the previously targeted calls are out of reach and have been removed. But Realty reports earnings this week. If the REIT gets a bump, we can target other calls. HOLD

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)

Yield: 0.8%

The homebuilder company stock isn’t out of the woods yet. TOL had mustered a sustained upside move from April until early September until pulling back. It had a big down move early this month and it wasn’t only because of the market. Research firm Evercore ISI downgraded the stock last week on concerns that weak homebuying demand continues, despite lower mortgage rates and a housing shortage. It was the first negative news for the housing market in a while, and the market took notice. But it’s earnings season again, and reports from homebuilders will be more important. HOLD

The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB)

Yield: 3.5%

The midstream energy stock had defied a weak energy market and was hovering near the high with impressive YTD returns until a couple of weeks ago. The price fell after unexpected high inventories of natural gas were reported. It shouldn’t matter. Williams generates revenues on fees for storing and transporting gas, not selling it. It appears to be a big overreaction in the market, and the price is now much more attractive than it was. Williams report earnings this week, Monday after the bell. It is expected to beat expectations and WMB is rallying ahead of the release. Huge demand growth for natural gas from utilities and exporters and a growth catalyst that isn’t reflected in the historical performance of the stock. BUY

Existing Covered Call Trades

Sell NEE January 16 $85 call at $4.60 or better

It took a week to get the targeted price, but it got there on an up day for the stock last Tuesday. NEE has since pulled back, so there was a short window to get the calls. I like the prospects of the stock, but it may have reached a short-term top. It’s been a long time coming to start earning income from this position.

Current Recommendations

Open Recommendations Ticker Symbol Entry Date Entry Price Recent Price Buy at or Under Price Yield Total Return AGNC Investment Corp AGNC 9/24/24 $10.47 $10.00 NA 14.39% 13.68% Ally Financial Inc. ALLY 11/26/24 $39.42 $38.97 NA 3.08% 2.14% American Electric Power AEP 10/28/25 $115.11 $120.26 $120.00 3.16% 4.47% Cheniere Energy Partners CQP 7/22/25 $52.38 $52.17 NA 6.31% 1.10% Eli Lilly and Company LLY 4/22/25 $827.54 $862.86 $900.00 0.70% 4.70% Enterprise Product Ptnrs. EPD 9/16/25 $31.77 $30.79 $34.00 7.08% -1.37% Fidelity National Fin. Inc. FNF 8/26/25 $60.39 $55.24 $70.00 3.62% -7.75% NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE 4/25/23 $77.50 $81.40 $80.00 2.78% 12.67% Realty Income Corp. O 6/27/23 $60.19 $57.98 NA 5.58% 10.32% Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL 10/22/24 $148.02 $134.95 NA 0.74% -8.05% The Williams Companies WMB 9/23/25 $61.39 $57.87 $66.00 3.46% -5.73% Open Recommendations Ticker Symbol Initial Action Entry Date Entry Price Recent Price Sell To Price or better Total Return NEE Jan 16 $85 call NEE260116C00085000 Sell 10/28/25 $4.60 $2.58 $4.60 5.94% as of close on 10/31/2025 SOLD STOCKS X Ticker Symbol Action Entry Date Entry Price Sale Date Sale Price Total Return Innovative Industrial Props. IIPR Called 6/2/20 $87.82 9/18/20 $100.00 15.08% Qualcomm QCOM Called 6/24/20 $89.14 9/18/20 $95.00 7.30% U.S. Bancorp USB Called 7/22/20 $36.26 9/18/20 $38 3.42% Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs. BIP Called 6/24/20 $41.92 10/16/20 $45 8.49% Starbucks Corp. SBUX Called 8/26/20 $82.41 10/16/20 $88 6.18% Visa Corporation V Called 9/22/20 $200.56 11/20/20 $200 0.00% AbbVie Inc. ABBV Called 6/2/20 $91.04 12/31/20 $100 12.43% Enterprise Prod. Prtnrs. EPD Called 6/24/20 $18.14 1/15/21 $20 15.16% Altria Group MO Called 6/2/20 $39.66 1/15/21 $40 7.31% U.S. Bancorp USB Called 11/25/20 $44.68 1/15/21 $45 1.66% B&G Foods Inc, BGS Called 10/28/20 $26.79 2/19/21 $28 4.42% Valero Energy Inc. VLO Called 8/26/20 $53.70 3/26/21 $60 11.73% Chevron Corp. CVX Called 12/23/20 $85.69 4/1/21 $96 12.95% KKR & Co. KKR Called 3/24/21 $47.98 6/18/21 $55 14.92% Digital Realty Trust DLR Called 1/27/21 $149.17 7/16/21 $155 5.50% NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE Called 2/24/21 $73.76 9/17/21 $80 10.00% Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs. BIP Called 1/13/21 $50.63 10/15/21 $55 11.65% AGNC Investment Corp AGNC Sold 1/13/21 $15.52 1/19/22 $15 5.92% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 5/26/21 $52.51 2/18/22 $60 19.62% KKR & Co. KKR Sold 8/25/21 $64.52 2/23/22 $58 -9.73% Valero Energy Inc. VLO Called 11/17/21 $73.45 2/25/22 $83 15.53% U.S Bancorp USB Sold 3/24/21 $53.47 4/13/22 $51 -1.59% Enterprise Product Ptnrs EPD Called 3/17/21 $23.21 4/14/22 $24 11.25% FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK Called 10/27/21 $22.01 4/14/22 $23 13.58% Xcel Energy Inc. XEL Called 10/12/21 $63.00 5/20/22 $70 12.66% Innovative Industrial Props. IIPR Sold 3/23/22 $196.31 7/20/22 $93 -51.23% One Liberty Properties OLP Sold 7/28/21 $30.37 8/24/22 $25 -12.94% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 5/25/22 $65.14 1/20/23 $65 2.66% Xcel Energy, Inc. XEL Called 10/26/22 $62.57 1/20/23 $65 4.67% Realty Income Corp. O Called 9/28/22 $60.37 2/17/23 $63 5.41% Medical Properties Trust MPW Sold 1/24/23 $13.22 3/21/23 $8 -38.00% Brookfield Infrastructure Cp. BIPC Called 11/9/22 $42.43 7/21/23 $45 8.72% Star Bulk Carriers Corp. SBLK Sold 6/1/22 $33.30 8/8/23 $18 -31.38% Visa Inc. V Called 12/22/21 $217.16 8/18/23 $235 9.16% Global Ship Lease, Inc. GSL Sold 2/23/22 $24.96 8/29/23 $19 -13.82% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 3/28/23 $60.98 9/15/23 $65 9.72% Hess Corporation HES Called 6/6/23 $132.25 10/20/23 $155 17.87% Tractor Supply Company TSCO Sold 9/26/23 $203.03 11/28/23 $200 -1.02% Digital Realty Trust DLR Called 7/18/23 $117.31 1/19/24 $135 17.16% Intel Corporation INTC Called 7/27/22 $40.18 1/19/24 $43 9.76% AbbVie Inc. ABBV Called 7/25/23 $141.63 3/15/24 $160 15.11% Marathon Petroleum Corp. MPC Called 10/24/23 $149.45 3/28/24 $165 12.06% The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB Called 8/24/22 $35.58 5/17/24 $35 7.14% Main Street Capital Corp. MAIN Called 3/26/24 $46.40 9/20/24 $49 10.91% Brookfield Infrastructure Cp. BIPC Called 2/27/24 $32.64 9/20/24 $35 11.00% American Tower Corp. AMT Called 1/23/24 $202.26 9/20/24 $210 5.43% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 8/27/24 $79.59 10/18/24 $88 11.18% Alexandria Real Estate Eq. ARE Sold 12/19/23 $129.54 11/19/24 $108 -12.82% FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK Called 4/23/24 $19.42 12/20/24 $20 14.06% Enterpise Product Ptnrs. EPD Called 2/27/24 $27.61 1/17/25 $29 12.60% Cheniere Energy Prtns. CQP Called 1/22/25 $53.04 3/21/25 $60 14.67% Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG Called 2/25/25 $216.04 6/20/25 $230 6.69% Constellation Energy Corp. CEG Called 8/27/24 $196.14 7/18/25 $290 48.40% Broadcom Inc. AVGO Called 1/28/25 $207.36 7/18/25 $250 21.13% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Sold 2/25/25 $95.77 7/22/25 $81 -14.61% Oracle Corporation ORCL Called 5/28/25 $163.85 8/15/25 $210 28.47% Qualcomm Inc. QCOM Called 5/5/21 $134.65 8/15/25 $150 21.21% AbbVie Inc. ABBV Called 12/17/24 $175.38 10/17/25 $200 18.71% EXPIRED OPTIONS Security In/out money Sell Date Sell Price Exp. Date $ Return Total % Return IIPR Jul 17 $95 call out-of money 6/3/20 $3.00 7/17/20 $3.00 3.40% MO Jul 31 $42 call out-of-money 6/17/20 $1.60 7/31/20 $1.60 4.03% ABBV Sep 18 $100 call out-of-money 7/15/20 $4.60 9/18/20 $4.60 5.05% IIPR Sep 18 $100 call in-the-money 7/22/20 $5.00 9/18/20 $5.00 5.69% QCOM Sep 18 $95 call in-the-money 6/24/20 $4.30 9/18/20 $4.30 4.82% USB Sep 18 $37.50 call in-the-money 7/22/20 $2.00 9/18/20 $2.00 5.52% BIP Oct 16 $45 call in-the-money 9/2/20 $1.95 10/16/20 $1.95 4.65% SBUX Oct 16 $87.50 call in-the-money 10/16/20 $3.30 10/16/20 $3.30 4.00% V Nov 20 $200 call in-the-money 9/22/20 $10.00 11/20/20 $10.00 4.99% ABBV Dec 31 $100 call in-the-money 11/18/20 $3.30 12/31/20 $3.30 3.62% EPD Jan 15 $20 call in-the-money 11/23/20 $0.80 1/15/21 $0.80 4.41% MO Jan 15 $40 call in-the-money 11/25/20 $1.90 1/15/21 $1.90 4.79% USB Jan 15 $45 call in-the-money 11/25/20 $2.00 1/15/21 $2.00 4.48% BGS Feb 19 $27.50 call in-the-money 12/11/20 $2.40 2/19/21 $2.40 8.96% VLO Mar 26 $60 call in-the-money 2/10/21 $6.50 3/26/21 $6.50 12.10% CVX Apr 1 $95.50 call in-the-money 2/19/21 $4.30 4/1/21 $4.30 5.02% AGNC Jun 18 $17 call out-of-money 4/13/21 $0.50 6/18/21 $0.50 3.21% KKR Jun 18 $55 call in-the-money 4/28/21 $3.00 6/18/21 $3.00 6.25% USB Jun 16 $57.50 call out-of-money 4/28/21 $2.80 6/18/21 $2.80 5.24% DLR Jul 16 $155 call in-the-money 6/16/21 $8.00 7/16/21 $8.00 5.36% AGNC Aug 20 $17 call out-of-money 6/23/21 $0.50 8/20/21 $0.50 3.00% OKE Aug 20 $57.50 call out-of-money 6/23/21 $3.50 8/20/21 $3.50 6.67% NEE Sep 17 $80 call in-the-money 8/11/21 $3.50 9/17/21 $3.50 4.75% BIP Oct 15 $55 call in-the-money 9/1/21 $2.00 10/15/21 $2.00 3.95% USB Nov 19 $60 call out-of-money 9/24/21 $2.30 11/19/21 $2.30 4.30% OKE Nov 26 $65 call out-of-money 10/20/21 $2.25 11/26/21 $2.25 4.28% KKR Dec 17 $75 call out-of-money 10/26/21 $3.50 12/17/21 $3.50 5.42% QCOM Jan 21 $185 Call out-of-money 11/30/21 $9.65 1/21/22 $9.65 7.17% OLP Feb 18 $35 Call out-of-money 11/19/21 $1.50 2/18/22 $1.50 4.94% OKE Feb 18 $60 Call in-the-money 1/5/22 $2.75 2/18/22 $2.75 5.24% USB Feb 25 $61 call out-of-money 1/13/22 $2.50 2/25/22 $2.50 4.68% VLO Feb 25 $83 call in-the-money 1/18/22 $4.20 2/25/22 $4.20 6.13% EPD Apr 14th $24 call in-the-money 3/2/22 $1.25 4/14/22 $1.25 5.69% FSK Apr 14th $22.50 call in-the-money 3/10/22 $0.90 4/14/22 $0.90 4.09% XEL May 20th $70 call in-the-money 3/30/22 $3.00 5/20/22 $3.00 4.76% SBLK July 15th $134 call out-of-money 6/1/22 $1.60 7/15/22 $1.60 4.80% OKE Oct 21st $65 call out-of-money 8/24/22 $3.40 10/21/22 $3.40 5.22% OKE Jan 20th $65 call In-the-money 11/25/22 $3.70 1/20/23 $3.70 5.68% XEL Jan 20th $65 call in-the-money 11/25/22 $5.00 1/20/23 $5.00 7.99% O Feb 17th $62.50 call in-the-money 12/28/22 $3.00 2/17/23 $3.00 4.97% QCOM Sep 16th $145 call out-of-money 7/20/22 $11.75 9/16/22 $11.75 8.73% V Mar 17th $220 call out-of-money 1/24/23 $12.00 3/17/23 $12.00 5.51% OKE May 19th $65 call out-of-money 4/11/23 $2.70 5/19/23 $2.70 4.43% V Jun 2 $230 call out-of-money 4/21/23 $10.50 6/2/23 $10.50 4.82% BIPC $45 July 21st call in-the-money 5/23/23 $3.25 7/21/23 $3.25 7.66% V $235 Aug 18th call in-the-money 7/11/23 $9.00 8/18/23 $9.00 4.13% GSL $20 Aug 18th call out-of-money 7/11/23 $1.25 8/18/23 $1.25 5.00% OKE $65 Sep 15 call in-the-money 9/15/23 $3.20 7/25/23 $3.20 4.92% INTC $35 Oct 20th call out-of-money 9/8/23 $3.78 10/20/23 $3.78 9.41% HES $155 Oct 20th call in-the-money 9/8/23 $9.00 10/20/23 $9.00 6.81% DLR $135 Jan 19th call in-the-money 11/22/23 $6.00 1/19/24 $6.00 5.11% INTC $42.50 Jan 19th call in-the-money 11/29/23 $3.50 1/19/24 $3.50 8.71% ABBV $160 Mar 15th call in-the-money 1/10/24 $7.00 3/15/24 $7.00 4.94% MPC $165 Mar 28th call in-the-money 2/14/23 $10.00 3/28/24 $10.00 6.69% QCOM $200 July 19th call out-of-money 6/5/24 $12.00 7/19/24 $12.00 8.91% MAIN $49.4 Sep 20th Call in-the-money 6/27/24 $2.00 9/20/24 $2.00 4.31% BIPC $35 Sep 20th Call in-the-money 7/16/24 $3.00 9/20/24 $3.00 9.19% AMT Sep 20 $210 call in-the-money 7/30/24 $15.00 9/20/24 $15.00 7.42% OKE Oct 18 $87.50 call in-the-money 8/27/24 $3.50 10/18/24 $3.50 4.40% FSK Dec 20 $20 call in-the-money 10/25/24 $0.95 12/20/25 $0.95 4.89% CEG Dec 29 $260 call out-of-money 9/25/24 $24.00 12/20/24 $24.00 12.24% EPD Jan 17 $29 call in-the-money 11/12/24 $2.00 1/17/25 $2.00 6.34% CEG Mar 21 $20 call Buyback 1/7/25 $20.00 3/4/25 $16.50 8.41% CQP Mar 21 $60 call in-the-money 1/22/25 $3.00 3/21/25 $3.00 5.66% QCOM Mar 21 $160 call out-of-money 1/7/25 $10.00 3/31/25 $11.00 8.17% ABBV June 20 $210 call out-of-money 4/1/25 $9.50 6/20/25 $9.50 5.42% LNG June 20 $230 call in-the-money 5/7/25 $15.00 6/20/25 $15.00 6.64% CEG July 18 $290 call in-the-money 5/20/25 $24.00 7/18/25 $24.00 12.24% AVGO July 18 $250 call in-the-money 6/3/25 $16.00 7/18/25 $16.00 7.72% ORCL Aug 15 $210 call in-the-money 6/18/25 $13.00 8/15/25 $13.00 7.93% QCOM Aug 15 $150 Call in-the-money 6/24/25 $10.00 8/15/25 $10.00 7.43% ABBV Oct 17 $200 Call in-the-money 9/3/25 $13.00 10/17/25 $13.00 7.41%

