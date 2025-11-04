Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
November 4, 2025

The S&P 500 started the week on another up note. But the index return is deceiving.

The S&P is being pulled higher by a handful of technology stocks. But 400 of the 500 stocks and nine of the 11 sectors were lower on Monday at midday. The earnings season so far has reaffirmed a positive outlook for artificial intelligence investments. That helps drive the index higher as technology stocks represent more than a third.

Solid Earnings and Wobbly Fed

But the rest of the market worried about the Fed. While the central bank lowered the Fed Funds rate for the second time this year last month, there is growing concern that another cut before the end of the year is not a foregone conclusion. The market expects another one and won’t like it if it doesn’t happen.

While there is certainly some fretting about the Fed and the state of the economy, earnings have been solid this season. Third-quarter earnings are about halfway done and profit growth has been 10.7% on average for companies in the S&P. If that holds, it will be the fourth straight quarter of double-digit earnings growth.

Five portfolio positions reported over the last week, and results have been mixed.

Recent Activity

October 7

Remove ALLY Nov 21 $42 call at $4.00 or better

October 17

ABBV October 17 $200 call at $13.00 – Expired

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) stock – Called

October 28

Sold NEE January 16 $85 call at $4.60 or better

Bought American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) - $115.11

November 4

Remove O January 21 $62.50 call at $4.00 or better

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP) – Rating change “BUY” to “HOLD”

Portfolio Recap

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Yield: 14.4%

The mortgage REIT reported solid third-quarter earnings last month. Book value per share increased 6% for the quarter, the best in two years. Spreads were still narrower than a year earlier, but the Fed rate cuts will likely help in future quarters. The REIT fell slightly after the report and is now below the $10 per share level. AGNC had a rough few years during inflation and rising rates. But this Fed rate-cutting cycle should get the price moving higher. Lower short-term rates will lower costs for AGNC and raise profit margins. Lower rates will also have a positive effect on net asset value (NAV), which tends to dictate the stock price. HOLD

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)

Yield: 3.1%

The online banker reported strong earnings last month that soundly beat expectations and the stock has rallied, although it has given some back over the past week. There had been concern about rising credit delinquencies generally and in the auto loan market specifically. Delinquencies are near a historic high in the auto market. But none of that applies to Ally. In fact, loan delinquencies at the company have declined since last year’s quarter. Business is solid and Ally is navigating the market very well. It should be in good shape unless the economy has trouble. HOLD

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP)

Yield: 3.2%

Earnings

The newly added utility stock got a nice 4.6% one-day bump after reporting earnings last week. The earnings themselves were solid and workmanlike with 9% YTD earnings growth and 9% revenue growth over the same period last year. What jazzed the market was the growth projections. The company announced a $72 billion capital investment plan over the next five years, which is a 33% increase over the last five-year plan. American projects growing peak loads to 65 GW from the current 37 GW. The growth from soaring electricity demand is coming to fruition and this utility is benefiting. AEP should have strong growth in the years ahead to add to its already solid defensive qualities. BUY

Rating change – “BUY” to “HOLD”

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP)

Yield: 6.1%

Earnings

The operator of the largest LNG export facility in the country reported earnings last week that beat expectations but managed to disappoint the market. The price has dropped 4.7% since the report by midday on Monday. The business has been slowing in terms of demand and pricing. After growing earnings an average of 20% over the last five years, earnings are expected to be flat next year. The short-term struggles are despite a positive longer-term prognosis for the business, as global demand for American LNG is expected to grow sharply. But the time frame for that being realized is uncertain. CQP will be downgraded to a “HOLD” rating unless and until the price regains upside traction. (This security generates a K1 form at tax time.) HOLD

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Yield: 0.7%

Earnings

The pharma juggernaut reported another blowout earnings quarter last week. The report crushed expectations with 54% revenue growth and 120% earnings growth over last year’s quarter. The main driver was weight-loss drug Tirzepatide (which includes the two drugs known as Zepbound and Mounjaro). Zepbound sales grew 185% from last year to $3.6 billion and Mounjaro grew sales 109% to $6.5 billion. Together, the drugs did over $10 billion in one quarter. The world’s best-selling drug used to do $20 billion in a year. And there is still a runway for growth, especially considering Lilly has an oral weight-loss drug up for approval. LLY sells at a high valuation of 42 times earnings, but the growth is justifying the valuation. The price is up over 9% since the report and could be on its way to a new high, over 935. BUY

Enterprise Product Partners L.P. (EPD)

Yield: 7.1%

Earnings

The midstream energy partnership reported earnings last week that were a little lighter than expected because of a series of temporary issues. EPD is down just a little bit since the report. Despite the lighter results, cash flow was still strong with 1.5 times distribution coverage, and the partnership raised the payout by 3.8%. Enterprise is about to turn the corner from a period of heavy spending to one of rising cash flow as $6 billion in new projects with come online in the quarters ahead. In addition, the trade deal with Europe should ensure high NGL volumes for years to come. EPD is a great buy while it’s still sleeping (with a big fat yield) ahead of likely better days. (This security generates a K1 form at tax time.) BUY

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF)

Yield: 3.6%

The title insurance company stock has pulled back this month amid housing market concerns. The housing world took another hit after a research firm had negative things to say about the state of the current market. The negative perception has become the accepted norm, and only earnings reports can turn things around. We’ll see the real state of things when homebuilders start reporting.

Fidelity should benefit from Fed rate cuts and, hopefully, a reduction in mortgage rates. Business is affected by the housing market as more home purchases result in more business. And the biggest impediment right now is high mortgage rates and housing affordability. It will likely be range-bound until there is some significant improvement in the mortgage rate/housing market situation. Perhaps the situation will improve because it can’t get much worse. BUY

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)

Yield: 2.8%

Earnings

NextEra delivered solid earnings results last week with 7.4% revenue growth and 9.7% earnings growth over last year’s quarter. That’s solid and way above average for a utility. But the main event should be future growth as electricity demand continues to increase. NEE pulled back after the report but has still broken out to a new level above 75 per share, and I expect it to resume moving higher in the weeks ahead. Electricity demand is booming. NEE is undervalued. The nation’s largest electric utility has a lot going for it right now. And the future should be bright, as falling rates and opportunities for higher growth for the alternative energy segment should provide a great tailwind. BUY

Realty Income Corp. (O)

Yield: 5.6%

Fed rate cuts are a welcome development for this legendary income REIT. O had gone mostly sideways all year but recently broke out to the highest price in nearly a year, before pulling back last week. The table should be set going forward. Earnings were solid and the REIT slightly raised guidance. Realty also just closed a $9.5 billion acquisition that adds 15,600 commercial properties to the portfolio. O is still attractively valued and should have some pent-up upside if and when interest rates decline significantly. It’s also defensive and a nice stock to have in case the market turns south.

After the pullback over the last week the previously targeted calls are out of reach and have been removed. But Realty reports earnings this week. If the REIT gets a bump, we can target other calls. HOLD

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)

Yield: 0.8%

The homebuilder company stock isn’t out of the woods yet. TOL had mustered a sustained upside move from April until early September until pulling back. It had a big down move early this month and it wasn’t only because of the market. Research firm Evercore ISI downgraded the stock last week on concerns that weak homebuying demand continues, despite lower mortgage rates and a housing shortage. It was the first negative news for the housing market in a while, and the market took notice. But it’s earnings season again, and reports from homebuilders will be more important. HOLD

The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB)

Yield: 3.5%

The midstream energy stock had defied a weak energy market and was hovering near the high with impressive YTD returns until a couple of weeks ago. The price fell after unexpected high inventories of natural gas were reported. It shouldn’t matter. Williams generates revenues on fees for storing and transporting gas, not selling it. It appears to be a big overreaction in the market, and the price is now much more attractive than it was. Williams report earnings this week, Monday after the bell. It is expected to beat expectations and WMB is rallying ahead of the release. Huge demand growth for natural gas from utilities and exporters and a growth catalyst that isn’t reflected in the historical performance of the stock. BUY

Existing Covered Call Trades

Sell NEE January 16 $85 call at $4.60 or better

It took a week to get the targeted price, but it got there on an up day for the stock last Tuesday. NEE has since pulled back, so there was a short window to get the calls. I like the prospects of the stock, but it may have reached a short-term top. It’s been a long time coming to start earning income from this position.

Current Recommendations

Open RecommendationsTicker SymbolEntry DateEntry PriceRecent PriceBuy at or Under PriceYieldTotal Return
AGNC Investment CorpAGNC9/24/24$10.47$10.00NA14.39%13.68%
Ally Financial Inc.ALLY11/26/24$39.42$38.97NA3.08%2.14%
American Electric PowerAEP10/28/25$115.11$120.26$120.003.16%4.47%
Cheniere Energy PartnersCQP7/22/25$52.38$52.17NA6.31%1.10%
Eli Lilly and CompanyLLY4/22/25$827.54$862.86$900.000.70%4.70%
Enterprise Product Ptnrs.EPD9/16/25$31.77$30.79$34.007.08%-1.37%
Fidelity National Fin. Inc.FNF8/26/25$60.39$55.24$70.003.62%-7.75%
NextEra Energy, Inc.NEE4/25/23$77.50$81.40$80.002.78%12.67%
Realty Income Corp.O6/27/23$60.19$57.98NA5.58%10.32%
Toll Brothers, Inc.TOL10/22/24$148.02$134.95NA0.74%-8.05%
The Williams CompaniesWMB9/23/25$61.39$57.87$66.003.46%-5.73%
Open RecommendationsTicker SymbolInitial ActionEntry DateEntry PriceRecent Price Sell To Price or betterTotal Return
NEE Jan 16 $85 callNEE260116C00085000Sell10/28/25$4.60$2.58$4.605.94%
as of close on 10/31/2025
SOLD STOCKS
XTicker Symbol ActionEntry DateEntry PriceSale DateSale PriceTotal Return
Innovative Industrial Props.IIPRCalled6/2/20$87.829/18/20$100.0015.08%
QualcommQCOMCalled6/24/20$89.149/18/20$95.007.30%
U.S. BancorpUSBCalled 7/22/20$36.269/18/20$383.42%
Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs.BIPCalled6/24/20$41.9210/16/20$458.49%
Starbucks Corp.SBUXCalled8/26/20$82.4110/16/20$886.18%
Visa CorporationVCalled 9/22/20$200.5611/20/20$2000.00%
AbbVie Inc.ABBVCalled6/2/20$91.0412/31/20$10012.43%
Enterprise Prod. Prtnrs.EPDCalled6/24/20$18.141/15/21$2015.16%
Altria GroupMOCalled 6/2/20$39.661/15/21$407.31%
U.S. BancorpUSBCalled 11/25/20$44.681/15/21$451.66%
B&G Foods Inc,BGSCalled10/28/20$26.792/19/21$284.42%
Valero Energy Inc.VLOCalled8/26/20$53.703/26/21$6011.73%
Chevron Corp.CVXCalled12/23/20$85.694/1/21$9612.95%
KKR & Co.KKRCalled3/24/21$47.986/18/21$5514.92%
Digital Realty TrustDLRCalled1/27/21$149.177/16/21$1555.50%
NextEra Energy, Inc.NEECalled2/24/21$73.769/17/21$8010.00%
Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs.BIPCalled1/13/21$50.6310/15/21$5511.65%
AGNC Investment CorpAGNCSold1/13/21$15.521/19/22$155.92%
ONEOK, Inc.OKECalled5/26/21$52.512/18/22$6019.62%
KKR & Co.KKRSold8/25/21$64.522/23/22$58-9.73%
Valero Energy Inc.VLOCalled11/17/21$73.452/25/22$8315.53%
U.S BancorpUSBSold3/24/21$53.474/13/22$51-1.59%
Enterprise Product Ptnrs EPDCalled3/17/21$23.214/14/22$2411.25%
FS KKR Capital Corp. FSKCalled10/27/21$22.014/14/22$2313.58%
Xcel Energy Inc. XELCalled10/12/21$63.005/20/22$7012.66%
Innovative Industrial Props.IIPRSold3/23/22$196.317/20/22$93-51.23%
One Liberty PropertiesOLPSold7/28/21$30.378/24/22$25-12.94%
ONEOK, Inc.OKECalled5/25/22$65.141/20/23$652.66%
Xcel Energy, Inc.XELCalled10/26/22$62.571/20/23$654.67%
Realty Income Corp. OCalled9/28/22$60.372/17/23$635.41%
Medical Properties TrustMPWSold1/24/23$13.223/21/23$8-38.00%
Brookfield Infrastructure Cp.BIPCCalled11/9/22$42.437/21/23$458.72%
Star Bulk Carriers Corp.SBLKSold6/1/22$33.308/8/23$18-31.38%
Visa Inc.VCalled12/22/21$217.168/18/23$2359.16%
Global Ship Lease, Inc.GSLSold2/23/22$24.968/29/23$19-13.82%
ONEOK, Inc.OKECalled3/28/23$60.989/15/23$659.72%
Hess CorporationHESCalled6/6/23$132.2510/20/23$15517.87%
Tractor Supply CompanyTSCOSold9/26/23$203.0311/28/23$200-1.02%
Digital Realty TrustDLRCalled7/18/23$117.311/19/24$13517.16%
Intel CorporationINTCCalled7/27/22$40.181/19/24$439.76%
AbbVie Inc.ABBVCalled7/25/23$141.633/15/24$16015.11%
Marathon Petroleum Corp. MPCCalled10/24/23$149.453/28/24$16512.06%
The Williams Companies, Inc.WMBCalled8/24/22$35.585/17/24$357.14%
Main Street Capital Corp.MAINCalled3/26/24$46.409/20/24$4910.91%
Brookfield Infrastructure Cp.BIPCCalled2/27/24$32.649/20/24$3511.00%
American Tower Corp.AMTCalled1/23/24$202.269/20/24$2105.43%
ONEOK, Inc.OKECalled8/27/24$79.5910/18/24$8811.18%
Alexandria Real Estate Eq.ARESold12/19/23$129.5411/19/24$108-12.82%
FS KKR Capital Corp.FSKCalled4/23/24$19.4212/20/24$2014.06%
Enterpise Product Ptnrs.EPDCalled2/27/24$27.611/17/25$2912.60%
Cheniere Energy Prtns.CQPCalled1/22/25$53.043/21/25$6014.67%
Cheniere Energy, Inc.LNGCalled2/25/25$216.046/20/25$2306.69%
Constellation Energy Corp.CEGCalled 8/27/24$196.147/18/25$29048.40%
Broadcom Inc.AVGOCalled1/28/25$207.367/18/25$25021.13%
ONEOK, Inc.OKESold2/25/25$95.777/22/25$81-14.61%
Oracle CorporationORCLCalled5/28/25$163.858/15/25$21028.47%
Qualcomm Inc.QCOMCalled5/5/21$134.658/15/25$15021.21%
AbbVie Inc.ABBVCalled12/17/24$175.3810/17/25$20018.71%
EXPIRED OPTIONS
SecurityIn/out moneySell DateSell PriceExp. Date$ ReturnTotal % Return
IIPR Jul 17 $95 callout-of money6/3/20$3.007/17/20$3.003.40%
MO Jul 31 $42 callout-of-money6/17/20$1.607/31/20$1.604.03%
ABBV Sep 18 $100 callout-of-money7/15/20$4.609/18/20$4.605.05%
IIPR Sep 18 $100 callin-the-money7/22/20$5.009/18/20$5.005.69%
QCOM Sep 18 $95 callin-the-money6/24/20$4.309/18/20$4.304.82%
USB Sep 18 $37.50 callin-the-money7/22/20$2.009/18/20$2.005.52%
BIP Oct 16 $45 callin-the-money9/2/20$1.9510/16/20$1.954.65%
SBUX Oct 16 $87.50 callin-the-money10/16/20$3.3010/16/20$3.304.00%
V Nov 20 $200 callin-the-money9/22/20$10.0011/20/20$10.004.99%
ABBV Dec 31 $100 callin-the-money11/18/20$3.3012/31/20$3.303.62%
EPD Jan 15 $20 callin-the-money11/23/20$0.801/15/21$0.804.41%
MO Jan 15 $40 callin-the-money11/25/20$1.901/15/21$1.904.79%
USB Jan 15 $45 callin-the-money11/25/20$2.001/15/21$2.004.48%
BGS Feb 19 $27.50 callin-the-money12/11/20$2.402/19/21$2.408.96%
VLO Mar 26 $60 callin-the-money2/10/21$6.503/26/21$6.5012.10%
CVX Apr 1 $95.50 callin-the-money2/19/21$4.304/1/21$4.305.02%
AGNC Jun 18 $17 callout-of-money4/13/21$0.506/18/21$0.503.21%
KKR Jun 18 $55 callin-the-money4/28/21$3.006/18/21$3.006.25%
USB Jun 16 $57.50 callout-of-money4/28/21$2.806/18/21$2.805.24%
DLR Jul 16 $155 callin-the-money6/16/21$8.007/16/21$8.005.36%
AGNC Aug 20 $17 callout-of-money6/23/21$0.508/20/21$0.503.00%
OKE Aug 20 $57.50 callout-of-money6/23/21$3.508/20/21$3.506.67%
NEE Sep 17 $80 callin-the-money8/11/21$3.509/17/21$3.504.75%
BIP Oct 15 $55 callin-the-money9/1/21$2.0010/15/21$2.003.95%
USB Nov 19 $60 callout-of-money9/24/21$2.3011/19/21$2.304.30%
OKE Nov 26 $65 callout-of-money10/20/21$2.2511/26/21$2.254.28%
KKR Dec 17 $75 callout-of-money10/26/21$3.5012/17/21$3.505.42%
QCOM Jan 21 $185 Callout-of-money11/30/21$9.651/21/22$9.657.17%
OLP Feb 18 $35 Callout-of-money11/19/21$1.502/18/22$1.504.94%
OKE Feb 18 $60 Callin-the-money1/5/22$2.752/18/22$2.755.24%
USB Feb 25 $61 callout-of-money1/13/22$2.502/25/22$2.504.68%
VLO Feb 25 $83 callin-the-money1/18/22$4.202/25/22$4.206.13%
EPD Apr 14th $24 callin-the-money3/2/22$1.254/14/22$1.255.69%
FSK Apr 14th $22.50 callin-the-money3/10/22$0.904/14/22$0.904.09%
XEL May 20th $70 callin-the-money3/30/22$3.005/20/22$3.004.76%
SBLK July 15th $134 callout-of-money6/1/22$1.607/15/22$1.604.80%
OKE Oct 21st $65 callout-of-money8/24/22$3.4010/21/22$3.405.22%
OKE Jan 20th $65 callIn-the-money11/25/22$3.701/20/23$3.705.68%
XEL Jan 20th $65 callin-the-money11/25/22$5.001/20/23$5.007.99%
O Feb 17th $62.50 callin-the-money12/28/22$3.002/17/23$3.004.97%
QCOM Sep 16th $145 callout-of-money7/20/22$11.759/16/22$11.758.73%
V Mar 17th $220 callout-of-money1/24/23$12.003/17/23$12.005.51%
OKE May 19th $65 callout-of-money4/11/23$2.705/19/23$2.704.43%
V Jun 2 $230 callout-of-money4/21/23$10.506/2/23$10.504.82%
BIPC $45 July 21st callin-the-money5/23/23$3.257/21/23$3.257.66%
V $235 Aug 18th callin-the-money7/11/23$9.008/18/23$9.004.13%
GSL $20 Aug 18th callout-of-money7/11/23$1.258/18/23$1.255.00%
OKE $65 Sep 15 callin-the-money9/15/23$3.207/25/23$3.204.92%
INTC $35 Oct 20th callout-of-money9/8/23$3.7810/20/23$3.789.41%
HES $155 Oct 20th callin-the-money9/8/23$9.0010/20/23$9.006.81%
DLR $135 Jan 19th callin-the-money11/22/23$6.001/19/24$6.005.11%
INTC $42.50 Jan 19th callin-the-money11/29/23$3.501/19/24$3.508.71%
ABBV $160 Mar 15th callin-the-money1/10/24$7.003/15/24$7.004.94%
MPC $165 Mar 28th callin-the-money2/14/23$10.003/28/24$10.006.69%
QCOM $200 July 19th callout-of-money6/5/24$12.007/19/24$12.008.91%
MAIN $49.4 Sep 20th Callin-the-money6/27/24$2.009/20/24$2.004.31%
BIPC $35 Sep 20th Callin-the-money7/16/24$3.009/20/24$3.009.19%
AMT Sep 20 $210 callin-the-money7/30/24$15.009/20/24$15.007.42%
OKE Oct 18 $87.50 callin-the-money8/27/24$3.5010/18/24$3.504.40%
FSK Dec 20 $20 callin-the-money10/25/24$0.9512/20/25$0.954.89%
CEG Dec 29 $260 callout-of-money9/25/24$24.0012/20/24$24.0012.24%
EPD Jan 17 $29 callin-the-money11/12/24$2.001/17/25$2.006.34%
CEG Mar 21 $20 callBuyback1/7/25$20.003/4/25$16.508.41%
CQP Mar 21 $60 callin-the-money1/22/25$3.003/21/25$3.005.66%
QCOM Mar 21 $160 callout-of-money1/7/25$10.003/31/25$11.008.17%
ABBV June 20 $210 callout-of-money4/1/25$9.506/20/25$9.505.42%
LNG June 20 $230 callin-the-money5/7/25$15.006/20/25$15.006.64%
CEG July 18 $290 callin-the-money5/20/25$24.007/18/25$24.0012.24%
AVGO July 18 $250 callin-the-money6/3/25$16.007/18/25$16.007.72%
ORCL Aug 15 $210 callin-the-money6/18/25$13.008/15/25$13.007.93%
QCOM Aug 15 $150 Callin-the-money6/24/25$10.008/15/25$10.007.43%
ABBV Oct 17 $200 Callin-the-money9/3/25$13.0010/17/25$13.007.41%

Tom Hutchinson
