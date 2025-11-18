November 18, 2025

A Big Week

This will be an important week for a market that’s been floundering.

The S&P 500 is still in an uptrend that began in April. The index is up 14.5% year to date and within 3% of the high. But stocks are down 2% so far in November as investors fret about technology.

A growing chorus of concern regarding artificial intelligence valuations is dragging on the market. Several analysts believe AI stocks have gotten ahead of themselves. Technology has pulled this market higher all year and for most of the bull market. A pullback in those stocks will likely drag the index lower.

But not all analysts share the gloomy view of AI. There is a back and forth going on that may be cleared up this week. AI bellwether Nvidia (NVDA) reports earnings after the bell on Wednesday. A good report could quell the current concerns and set the market up for a rally. Of course, a bad or poorly received report would do the opposite. We’ll see what happens.

The September jobs report also comes out on Thursday. It should have come out a month ago but was delayed because of the government shutdown. It may have an outsized impact on the market because it has been so long since economic numbers have been released. The economy is a hugely important factor in the market, and there is a sense that we have been flying blind. Investors would probably prefer a decent report that isn’t too weak, raising concerns about the economy, or too strong, discouraging another rate cut from the Fed.

Portfolio position Eli Lilly (LLY) has rallied sharply and now generates high-priced call premiums. The price has soared 25% since the last days of October. However, I’m holding off for now. The price continues to rise and may have more upside over the next week. We’ll see. Stay tuned for Trade Alerts in your email in case the best opportunity arises later in the week.

Recent Activity

October 28

Sold NEE January 16th $85 call at $4.60 or better

Bought American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) - $115.11

November 4

Remove O January 21st $62.50 call at $4.00 or better

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP) – Rating change “BUY” to “HOLD”

Portfolio Recap

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Yield: 14.2%

The mortgage REIT reported solid third-quarter earnings last month. Book value per share increased 6% for the quarter, the best in two years. Spreads were still narrower than a year earlier, but the Fed rate cuts will likely help in future quarters. Although AGNC has been bouncy, it has been in a clear upward trend since April. The REIT had a rough few years during inflation and rising rates. But this Fed rate-cutting cycle should get the price moving higher. Lower short-term rates will lower costs for AGNC and raise profit margins. Hopefully, the uptrend will last well into next year. HOLD

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)

Yield: 3.1%

The online banker reported strong earnings last month that soundly beat expectations, and the stock rallied, although it has given some back. There had been concern about rising credit delinquencies generally and in the auto loan market specifically, but loan delinquencies at the company actually declined since last year’s quarter. ALLY has upside potential but is being held back by peskily high interest rates and tepid auto demand. A strengthening economy and/or falling interest rates could ignite the price in 2026. HOLD

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP)

Yield: 3.1%

The utility company stock got a boost after the earnings report last month. The price hit a new high despite the wobbly market, and AEP has returned 36% YTD. The earnings were solid, but what jazzed the market was the growth projections. The company announced a $72 billion capital investment plan over the next five years, which is a 33% increase over the last five-year plan. American projects growing peak loads to 65 GW from the current 37 GW. The growth from soaring electricity demand is coming to fruition and this utility is benefiting. AEP should have strong growth in the years ahead to add to its already solid defensive qualities. BUY

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP)

Yield: 6.1%

CQP is wallowing at the low end of the recent range despite a strong rally on Friday. The operator of the largest LNG export facility in the country reported earnings that beat expectations but managed to disappoint the market. After growing earnings by an average of 20% over the last five years, earnings are expected to be flat next year. The short-term struggles are despite a positive longer-term prognosis for the business, as global demand for American LNG is expected to grow sharply. But the time frame for that being realized is uncertain. CQP was downgraded to a “HOLD” rating and will remain there until the price regains upside traction. (This security generates a K1 form at tax time.) HOLD

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Yield: 0.6%

After wallowing for a long time, LLY has reignited. The price has soared 27% since the last days of October. It made another new all-time high on Friday and is now up 34% YTD. The surge was ignited by earnings and a report that its weight-loss drugs will be available through Medicare and Medicaid, exposing the drugs to millions of new customers. Earnings grew 120% last quarter as the weight-loss drug Tirzepatide (which includes the two drugs known as Zepbound and Mounjaro) eclipsed $10 billion in revenue in the third quarter alone. And there is still a runway for growth, especially considering Lilly has an oral weight-loss drug up for approval. BUY

Enterprise Product Partners L.P. (EPD)

Yield: 6.8%

After falling to the lowest level since April, the midstream energy partnership bounced back to the highest price since May. That move only encompassed a few dollars, but it seems to reinforce a limited downside for this high-yielding conservative energy stock. Despite slightly weaker than expected earnings, Enterprise is about to turn the corner from a period of heavy spending to one of rising cash flow as $6 billion in new projects will come online in the quarters ahead. In addition, the trade deal with Europe should ensure high NGL volumes for years to come. EPD is a great buy while it’s still sleeping (with a big fat yield) ahead of likely better days. (This security generates a K1 form at tax time.) BUY

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF)

Yield: 3.6%

The title insurance company stock delivered stellar earnings that soundly beat expectations with revenue growth of 11.9% and adjusted earnings per share growth of 25% over last year’s quarter. The price has moved somewhat higher since the report but it’s still well below the high. Fidelity should benefit from Fed rate cuts and, hopefully, a reduction in mortgage rates. Business is affected by the housing market as more home purchases result in more business. And the biggest impediment right now is high mortgage rates and housing affordability. It will likely be range-bound until there is some significant improvement in the mortgage rate/housing market situation. BUY

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)

Yield: 2.7%

NEE broke out of the old range in September and October but has leveled off and bounced around over the last several weeks. It’s consolidating at this higher level and possibly setting up for another move higher in 2026. NextEra delivered solid earnings results in the third quarter with 7.4% revenue growth and 9.7% earnings growth over last year’s quarter. That’s solid and way above average for a utility. But the main event should be future growth as electricity demand continues to increase. NEE is undervalued. The nation’s largest electric utility has a lot going for it right now. And the future should be bright, as falling rates and opportunities for higher growth for the alternative energy segment should provide a great tailwind. BUY

Realty Income Corp. (O)

Yield: 5.7%

Fed rate cuts are a welcome development for this legendary income REIT. O had gone mostly sideways all year but recently broke out to the highest price in nearly a year, before pulling back over the last couple of weeks. The table should be set going forward. Earnings were solid, and the REIT slightly raised guidance. Realty also just closed a $9.5 billion acquisition that adds 15,600 commercial properties to the portfolio. O is still attractively valued and should have some pent-up upside if and when interest rates decline significantly. It’s also defensive and a nice stock to have in case the market turns south. HOLD

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)

Yield: 0.8%

It’s been a rough stretch for the homebuilder company stock. The price is down 15% over the past year. TOL had shown signs of life as it trended higher from April until September. But it has trended lower again over the past several months. There was optimism about the housing market as mortgage rates fell. But rates have remained high, and there are reports of weak homebuying demand because of affordability issues. But the longer-term trend is strong as demand exceeds supply of housing. Plus, it’s earnings season, and reports from homebuilders will likely be an important factor in the near-term direction of the stock. HOLD

The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB)

Yield: 3.3%

The midstream energy company stock got a nice bump after reporting positive earnings a couple of weeks ago. WMB had been solid all year until hitting the lowest level since April a couple of weeks ago. But it bounced nicely off that recent bottom and is still up 16% YTD in a tough year for the energy sector. Guidance for 2026 included revenue growth of 11% and strong earnings growth of 25% over 2025. The midstream natural gas company continues to have predictable and resilient revenues as well as growth projects coming online. Huge demand growth for natural gas from utilities and exporters is a growth catalyst that isn’t reflected in the historical performance of the stock. BUY

Existing Covered Call Trades

Sell NEE January 16th $85 call at $4.60 or better

The stock price took a step back after the call price was reached and shares are still currently below the strike price. NEE seems to be consolidating after a big breakout. I like the prospects of the stock, but it may have reached a short-term top. It’s been a long time coming to start earning income from this position.

Current Recommendations

Open Recommendations Ticker Symbol Entry Date Entry Price Recent Price Buy at or Under Price Yield Total Return AGNC Investment Corp AGNC 9/24/24 $10.47 $10 NA 14.19% 15% Ally Financial Inc. ALLY 11/26/24 $39.42 39 NA 3.05% 3% American Electric Power AEP 10/28/25 $115.11 $121 $120.00 3.13% 6% Cheniere Energy Partners CQP 7/22/25 $52.38 $54 NA 6.11% 6% Eli Lilly and Company LLY 4/22/25 $827.54 $1,025 $900.00 0.59% 25% Enterprise Product Ptnrs. EPD 9/16/25 $31.77 $32 $34.00 7.76% 3% Fidelity National Fin. Inc. FNF 8/26/25 $60.39 $58 $70.00 3.57% -3% NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE 4/25/23 $77.50 $84 $80.00 2.70% 16% Realty Income Corp. O 6/27/23 $60.19 $57 NA 5.69% 8% Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL 10/22/24 $148.02 $130 NA 0.77% -11% The Williams Companies WMB 9/23/25 $61.39 $61 $66.00 3.28% -1% Open Recommendations Ticker Symbol Initial Action Entry Date Entry Price Recent Price Sell To Price or better Total Return NEE Jan 16 $85 call NEE260116C00085000 Sell 10/28/25 $4.60 $3.20 $4.60 5.94% as of close on 11/14/2025 SOLD STOCKS X Ticker Symbol Action Entry Date Entry Price Sale Date Sale Price Total Return Innovative Industrial Props. IIPR Called 6/2/20 $87.82 9/18/20 $100.00 15.08% Qualcomm QCOM Called 6/24/20 $89.14 9/18/20 $95.00 7.30% U.S. Bancorp USB Called 7/22/20 $36.26 9/18/20 $38 3.42% Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs. BIP Called 6/24/20 $41.92 10/16/20 $45 8.49% Starbucks Corp. SBUX Called 8/26/20 $82.41 10/16/20 $88 6.18% Visa Corporation V Called 9/22/20 $200.56 11/20/20 $200 0.00% AbbVie Inc. ABBV Called 6/2/20 $91.04 12/31/20 $100 12.43% Enterprise Prod. Prtnrs. EPD Called 6/24/20 $18.14 1/15/21 $20 15.16% Altria Group MO Called 6/2/20 $39.66 1/15/21 $40 7.31% U.S. Bancorp USB Called 11/25/20 $44.68 1/15/21 $45 1.66% B&G Foods Inc, BGS Called 10/28/20 $26.79 2/19/21 $28 4.42% Valero Energy Inc. VLO Called 8/26/20 $53.70 3/26/21 $60 11.73% Chevron Corp. CVX Called 12/23/20 $85.69 4/1/21 $96 12.95% KKR & Co. KKR Called 3/24/21 $47.98 6/18/21 $55 14.92% Digital Realty Trust DLR Called 1/27/21 $149.17 7/16/21 $155 5.50% NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE Called 2/24/21 $73.76 9/17/21 $80 10.00% Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs. BIP Called 1/13/21 $50.63 10/15/21 $55 11.65% AGNC Investment Corp AGNC Sold 1/13/21 $15.52 1/19/22 $15 5.92% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 5/26/21 $52.51 2/18/22 $60 19.62% KKR & Co. KKR Sold 8/25/21 $64.52 2/23/22 $58 -9.73% Valero Energy Inc. VLO Called 11/17/21 $73.45 2/25/22 $83 15.53% U.S Bancorp USB Sold 3/24/21 $53.47 4/13/22 $51 -1.59% Enterprise Product Ptnrs EPD Called 3/17/21 $23.21 4/14/22 $24 11.25% FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK Called 10/27/21 $22.01 4/14/22 $23 13.58% Xcel Energy Inc. XEL Called 10/12/21 $63.00 5/20/22 $70 12.66% Innovative Industrial Props. IIPR Sold 3/23/22 $196.31 7/20/22 $93 -51.23% One Liberty Properties OLP Sold 7/28/21 $30.37 8/24/22 $25 -12.94% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 5/25/22 $65.14 1/20/23 $65 2.66% Xcel Energy, Inc. XEL Called 10/26/22 $62.57 1/20/23 $65 4.67% Realty Income Corp. O Called 9/28/22 $60.37 2/17/23 $63 5.41% Medical Properties Trust MPW Sold 1/24/23 $13.22 3/21/23 $8 -38.00% Brookfield Infrastructure Cp. BIPC Called 11/9/22 $42.43 7/21/23 $45 8.72% Star Bulk Carriers Corp. SBLK Sold 6/1/22 $33.30 8/8/23 $18 -31.38% Visa Inc. V Called 12/22/21 $217.16 8/18/23 $235 9.16% Global Ship Lease, Inc. GSL Sold 2/23/22 $24.96 8/29/23 $19 -13.82% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 3/28/23 $60.98 9/15/23 $65 9.72% Hess Corporation HES Called 6/6/23 $132.25 10/20/23 $155 17.87% Tractor Supply Company TSCO Sold 9/26/23 $203.03 11/28/23 $200 -1.02% Digital Realty Trust DLR Called 7/18/23 $117.31 1/19/24 $135 17.16% Intel Corporation INTC Called 7/27/22 $40.18 1/19/24 $43 9.76% AbbVie Inc. ABBV Called 7/25/23 $141.63 3/15/24 $160 15.11% Marathon Petroleum Corp. MPC Called 10/24/23 $149.45 3/28/24 $165 12.06% The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB Called 8/24/22 $35.58 5/17/24 $35 7.14% Main Street Capital Corp. MAIN Called 3/26/24 $46.40 9/20/24 $49 10.91% Brookfield Infrastructure Cp. BIPC Called 2/27/24 $32.64 9/20/24 $35 11.00% American Tower Corp. AMT Called 1/23/24 $202.26 9/20/24 $210 5.43% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 8/27/24 $79.59 10/18/24 $88 11.18% Alexandria Real Estate Eq. ARE Sold 12/19/23 $129.54 11/19/24 $108 -12.82% FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK Called 4/23/24 $19.42 12/20/24 $20 14.06% Enterpise Product Ptnrs. EPD Called 2/27/24 $27.61 1/17/25 $29 12.60% Cheniere Energy Prtns. CQP Called 1/22/25 $53.04 3/21/25 $60 14.67% Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG Called 2/25/25 $216.04 6/20/25 $230 6.69% Constellation Energy Corp. CEG Called 8/27/24 $196.14 7/18/25 $290 48.40% Broadcom Inc. AVGO Called 1/28/25 $207.36 7/18/25 $250 21.13% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Sold 2/25/25 $95.77 7/22/25 $81 -14.61% Oracle Corporation ORCL Called 5/28/25 $163.85 8/15/25 $210 28.47% Qualcomm Inc. QCOM Called 5/5/21 $134.65 8/15/25 $150 21.21% AbbVie Inc. ABBV Called 12/17/24 $175.38 10/17/25 $200 18.71% EXPIRED OPTIONS Security In/out money Sell Date Sell Price Exp. Date $ Return Total % Return IIPR Jul 17 $95 call out-of money 6/3/20 $3.00 7/17/20 $3.00 3.40% MO Jul 31 $42 call out-of-money 6/17/20 $1.60 7/31/20 $1.60 4.03% ABBV Sep 18 $100 call out-of-money 7/15/20 $4.60 9/18/20 $4.60 5.05% IIPR Sep 18 $100 call in-the-money 7/22/20 $5.00 9/18/20 $5.00 5.69% QCOM Sep 18 $95 call in-the-money 6/24/20 $4.30 9/18/20 $4.30 4.82% USB Sep 18 $37.50 call in-the-money 7/22/20 $2.00 9/18/20 $2.00 5.52% BIP Oct 16 $45 call in-the-money 9/2/20 $1.95 10/16/20 $1.95 4.65% SBUX Oct 16 $87.50 call in-the-money 10/16/20 $3.30 10/16/20 $3.30 4.00% V Nov 20 $200 call in-the-money 9/22/20 $10.00 11/20/20 $10.00 4.99% ABBV Dec 31 $100 call in-the-money 11/18/20 $3.30 12/31/20 $3.30 3.62% EPD Jan 15 $20 call in-the-money 11/23/20 $0.80 1/15/21 $0.80 4.41% MO Jan 15 $40 call in-the-money 11/25/20 $1.90 1/15/21 $1.90 4.79% USB Jan 15 $45 call in-the-money 11/25/20 $2.00 1/15/21 $2.00 4.48% BGS Feb 19 $27.50 call in-the-money 12/11/20 $2.40 2/19/21 $2.40 8.96% VLO Mar 26 $60 call in-the-money 2/10/21 $6.50 3/26/21 $6.50 12.10% CVX Apr 1 $95.50 call in-the-money 2/19/21 $4.30 4/1/21 $4.30 5.02% AGNC Jun 18 $17 call out-of-money 4/13/21 $0.50 6/18/21 $0.50 3.21% KKR Jun 18 $55 call in-the-money 4/28/21 $3.00 6/18/21 $3.00 6.25% USB Jun 16 $57.50 call out-of-money 4/28/21 $2.80 6/18/21 $2.80 5.24% DLR Jul 16 $155 call in-the-money 6/16/21 $8.00 7/16/21 $8.00 5.36% AGNC Aug 20 $17 call out-of-money 6/23/21 $0.50 8/20/21 $0.50 3.00% OKE Aug 20 $57.50 call out-of-money 6/23/21 $3.50 8/20/21 $3.50 6.67% NEE Sep 17 $80 call in-the-money 8/11/21 $3.50 9/17/21 $3.50 4.75% BIP Oct 15 $55 call in-the-money 9/1/21 $2.00 10/15/21 $2.00 3.95% USB Nov 19 $60 call out-of-money 9/24/21 $2.30 11/19/21 $2.30 4.30% OKE Nov 26 $65 call out-of-money 10/20/21 $2.25 11/26/21 $2.25 4.28% KKR Dec 17 $75 call out-of-money 10/26/21 $3.50 12/17/21 $3.50 5.42% QCOM Jan 21 $185 Call out-of-money 11/30/21 $9.65 1/21/22 $9.65 7.17% OLP Feb 18 $35 Call out-of-money 11/19/21 $1.50 2/18/22 $1.50 4.94% OKE Feb 18 $60 Call in-the-money 1/5/22 $2.75 2/18/22 $2.75 5.24% USB Feb 25 $61 call out-of-money 1/13/22 $2.50 2/25/22 $2.50 4.68% VLO Feb 25 $83 call in-the-money 1/18/22 $4.20 2/25/22 $4.20 6.13% EPD Apr 14th $24 call in-the-money 3/2/22 $1.25 4/14/22 $1.25 5.69% FSK Apr 14th $22.50 call in-the-money 3/10/22 $0.90 4/14/22 $0.90 4.09% XEL May 20th $70 call in-the-money 3/30/22 $3.00 5/20/22 $3.00 4.76% SBLK July 15th $134 call out-of-money 6/1/22 $1.60 7/15/22 $1.60 4.80% OKE Oct 21st $65 call out-of-money 8/24/22 $3.40 10/21/22 $3.40 5.22% OKE Jan 20th $65 call In-the-money 11/25/22 $3.70 1/20/23 $3.70 5.68% XEL Jan 20th $65 call in-the-money 11/25/22 $5.00 1/20/23 $5.00 7.99% O Feb 17th $62.50 call in-the-money 12/28/22 $3.00 2/17/23 $3.00 4.97% QCOM Sep 16th $145 call out-of-money 7/20/22 $11.75 9/16/22 $11.75 8.73% V Mar 17th $220 call out-of-money 1/24/23 $12.00 3/17/23 $12.00 5.51% OKE May 19th $65 call out-of-money 4/11/23 $2.70 5/19/23 $2.70 4.43% V Jun 2 $230 call out-of-money 4/21/23 $10.50 6/2/23 $10.50 4.82% BIPC $45 July 21st call in-the-money 5/23/23 $3.25 7/21/23 $3.25 7.66% V $235 Aug 18th call in-the-money 7/11/23 $9.00 8/18/23 $9.00 4.13% GSL $20 Aug 18th call out-of-money 7/11/23 $1.25 8/18/23 $1.25 5.00% OKE $65 Sep 15 call in-the-money 9/15/23 $3.20 7/25/23 $3.20 4.92% INTC $35 Oct 20th call out-of-money 9/8/23 $3.78 10/20/23 $3.78 9.41% HES $155 Oct 20th call in-the-money 9/8/23 $9.00 10/20/23 $9.00 6.81% DLR $135 Jan 19th call in-the-money 11/22/23 $6.00 1/19/24 $6.00 5.11% INTC $42.50 Jan 19th call in-the-money 11/29/23 $3.50 1/19/24 $3.50 8.71% ABBV $160 Mar 15th call in-the-money 1/10/24 $7.00 3/15/24 $7.00 4.94% MPC $165 Mar 28th call in-the-money 2/14/23 $10.00 3/28/24 $10.00 6.69% QCOM $200 July 19th call out-of-money 6/5/24 $12.00 7/19/24 $12.00 8.91% MAIN $49.4 Sep 20th Call in-the-money 6/27/24 $2.00 9/20/24 $2.00 4.31% BIPC $35 Sep 20th Call in-the-money 7/16/24 $3.00 9/20/24 $3.00 9.19% AMT Sep 20 $210 call in-the-money 7/30/24 $15.00 9/20/24 $15.00 7.42% OKE Oct 18 $87.50 call in-the-money 8/27/24 $3.50 10/18/24 $3.50 4.40% FSK Dec 20 $20 call in-the-money 10/25/24 $0.95 12/20/25 $0.95 4.89% CEG Dec 29 $260 call out-of-money 9/25/24 $24.00 12/20/24 $24.00 12.24% EPD Jan 17 $29 call in-the-money 11/12/24 $2.00 1/17/25 $2.00 6.34% CEG Mar 21 $20 call Buyback 1/7/25 $20.00 3/4/25 $16.50 8.41% CQP Mar 21 $60 call in-the-money 1/22/25 $3.00 3/21/25 $3.00 5.66% QCOM Mar 21 $160 call out-of-money 1/7/25 $10.00 3/31/25 $11.00 8.17% ABBV June 20 $210 call out-of-money 4/1/25 $9.50 6/20/25 $9.50 5.42% LNG June 20 $230 call in-the-money 5/7/25 $15.00 6/20/25 $15.00 6.64% CEG July 18 $290 call in-the-money 5/20/25 $24.00 7/18/25 $24.00 12.24% AVGO July 18 $250 call in-the-money 6/3/25 $16.00 7/18/25 $16.00 7.72% ORCL Aug 15 $210 call in-the-money 6/18/25 $13.00 8/15/25 $13.00 7.93% QCOM Aug 15 $150 Call in-the-money 6/24/25 $10.00 8/15/25 $10.00 7.43% ABBV Oct 17 $200 Call in-the-money 9/3/25 $13.00 10/17/25 $13.00 7.41%

