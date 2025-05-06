May 6, 2025

Stocks Soar Higher

Things are certainly looking up in the market. The S&P 500 had an epic nine-day run of positive gains, the longest such streak in more than twenty years. The index rose over 10% during the streak. What’s going on?

The rally began after President Trump indicated a de-escalation of the trade war with China. There are ongoing negotiations with the other trading partners during the 90-day pause initiated on April 9th. A perception is building that the worst of the tariff uncertainty is behind. Stocks also got a boost from earnings and economic news.

Six of the big tech companies reported solid earnings and four raised guidance for the year; the other two don’t issue guidance. That’s a positive for the market’s largest sector, which has been holding the index down most of the year. The economic news was also important.

First quarter GDP came in at -0.3%. Initially, the number was troubling as it was below expectations and marked the first quarterly contraction since 2022. But the number was skewed and reduced by an unusually high amount of imports. The number lowered GDP, and businesses were front-running the tariffs. Without the skewed import numbers, GDP would have been easily positive. Then the jobs report came in much better than expected.

The reports gave the economy a pass, for now. That’s important because the economy could indicate further trouble beyond the tariff uncertainty. There is still concern, but the market isn’t perceiving a big problem. Meanwhile, stocks have shown strong pent-up upside when tariff uncertainty subsides, with the nine-day rally and the 9% one-day jump on April 9th.

Things have certainly improved. The S&P has made up all the losses incurred after “Liberation Day” on April 2, when large tariffs were proposed on most U.S. trading partners. We might not be out of the woods yet. A negative headline could still roil the market at any time. But a bear market now seems unlikely, and stocks appear to be setting up for a positive run over the rest of the year.

Past Month’s Activity

April 8th

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) – Rating change “BUY” to “HOLD”

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) – Rating change “BUY” to “HOLD”

Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) – Rating change “BUY” to “HOLD”

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) – Rating change “BUY” to “HOLD”

Qualcomm Corp. (QCOM) – Rating change “BUY” to “HOLD”

April 22nd

Purchased Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) - $827.54

May 6th

Sell LNG June 20th $230 call at $15.00 or better

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) – Rating change “BUY” to “HOLD”

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) – Rating change “BUY” to “HOLD”

TRADE ALERT

Sell LNG June 20th $230 call at $15.00 or better

Expiration date: June 20th

Strike price: $230.00

Call price: $15.00

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)

The liquid natural gas exporter has been solid in a tough market. It’s up over 7% YTD and 23% since the election last November. Aside from a sharp spike to the 52-week high in January, LNG is trading around the top of its recent range. The market just had a nine-day rally. But much of the tariff uncertainty, which drove the market lower, remains. Let’s take the income in call premium from a stock near its high in a market that still might be wild and woolly for a while.

Here are the three scenarios.

1. The stock closes above the $230.00 strike price at expiration.

Call premium: $15.00

Dividends: $0.50

Appreciation: $13.96 ($230.00 strike price minus $216.04 purchase price)

Total: $29.46 (total return will be 13.6% in 4 months)

2. The stock price closes below but near our $230 strike price.

Call premium: $15.00

Dividends: $0.50

Total: $15.50 (total income of 7.2% in 4 months)

3. The stock price declines.

There will be $15.50 in income to offset the decline. Plus, the original purchase price is about $14 per share below the strike price.

Portfolio Recap

Rating change – “BUY” to “HOLD”

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Yield: 3.3%

The biopharmaceutical company stock looks okay. ABBV did have a sharp drop last month amid the market tumult. It typically does pull back after a surge to new highs, and the tough market expedited that retreat. It’s over with. Meanwhile, the company is moving beyond the Humira patent expiration, which had been holding the stock back. Earnings beat expectations, and guidance was raised for 2025.

However, there is still uncertainty regarding tariffs and the administration’s pledge to enforce international reference pricing, which lowers U.S. drug prices to those charged internationally. Immunology drugs, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, grew sales 65% in the quarter with revenue of $5.1 billion, which already replaces peak Humira revenues. The trajectory is great, but there could be some externally caused issues ahead. ABBV will be lowered to a “HOLD” until the threats and volatility subside. HOLD

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Yield: 16.4%

The mortgage REIT reported earnings that beat consensus estimates. The stock price has moved higher since the report. The REIT reported wider spreads as the ten-year Treasury rate has moved higher again, and the Fed is likely to cut the fed funds rate several times this year, perhaps beginning in June. It also posted a total return for the stock of 7.8% in the first quarter. AGNC can’t stand up to a market like we’ve had recently with indiscriminate selling. But it should come back when the market stabilizes. Performance has been strong so far in the market recovery. HOLD

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)

Yield: 3.6%

This online banker has been bouncing around since late last summer. It had been near the high point of the recent range, but the market took it down in the tumult of the last couple of months. While ALLY has come off the recent bottom, it hasn’t mustered strong upside traction because the news on the economy hasn’t been clear. If the economy deteriorates toward a recession or close to it, the stock will have more trouble. It deals primarily with auto loans, which are highly cyclical. But the economy is also showing signs of resilience and could surprise to the upside, and ALLY will benefit. ALLY should have strong upside when the environment permits. HOLD

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Yield: 1.2%

This superstar AI company certainly appears to have plenty of pent-up upside in a friendlier market. Over the epic nine-day rally in the market, AVGO is up 23%. The stock was a highflyer during the good times and took a huge hit in the sector and market selloff. But AVGO was dragged down by the external environment. The company itself is still doing gangbusters. It was flying for a good reason: skyrocketing earnings. The market will change, if it isn’t doing so already, and technology will get hot again. When that happens, AVGO should once again take off like a rocket and make up for any lost time. BUY

Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG)

Yield: 0.9%

The liquid natural gas exporter stock has been spectacular under the circumstances. LNG had been strong ever since the November election as investors anticipated more natural gas exports, increased domestic production, and friendlier regulations. LNG did take a big dip last month as the market ravaged everything, but it has made up all those losses already and is one of the few stocks that delivered positive returns in the month of April. Of course, we may not be out of the tariff woods yet, and there could be more trouble ahead. But LNG is solid in all but the worst markets and should resume the upward trend when the market embarks on a sustained upside move. HOLD

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG)

Yield: 0.7%

This nuclear provider of electricity is another stock that is proving strong chops in a better market. CEG soared well over 20% during the nine-day rally. CEG had been one of the hottest stocks on the market until late January. The electricity trade unwound after the DeepSeek news, and then all Hell broke loose with the tariffs. CEG soared and crashed. The market overdid it on the buy side and then on the sell side. Meanwhile, the company itself is doing great. Electricity demand is sure to grow. The two huge recent deals (the Microsoft (MSFT) deal and the Calpine acquisition) will deliver a high level of earnings growth in the years ahead, and there may be more new deals coming. The company also reports earnings this week and may well get a further boost. HOLD

Rating change – “BUY” to “HOLD”

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Yield: 0.7%

Earnings

The superstar pharma company reported earnings last week that beat expectations with 29% EPS growth and a 45% revenue increase over last year’s quarter. The weight-loss drugs Mounjaro and Zepbound continued to kill it with revenue of over $6 billion for the quarter. Sales of Zepbound exceeded those of main competitor Wegovy. Lilly did slightly reduce earnings guidance for the year because of stock losses. Earnings were generally well received with no major upside catalyst, but there’s been nothing to interfere with the positive story that propelled the stock higher, especially strong trial results for an oral weight-loss drug that could be a game-changer in a huge market.

But bigger news caused shares to tumble 10% on Thursday. CVS (CVS) selected Novo Nordisk’s (NOVO) weight-loss drug Wegovy as its preferred option to offer customers. Investors fretted that the move could limit the sales growth for Lilly’s Zepbound. However, the move only affects a relatively small number of customers, and investors likely realized the overreaction as the stock was nearly 4% higher on Friday. More concerning is the imminent threat of pharmaceutical tariffs. Even more of a threat is the administration’s pledge to enforce international reference pricing, which would lower prices and profits. There could be some turbulence in the stock in the weeks ahead. The rating is lowered until the threats subside. HOLD

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)

Yield: 3.4%

The combination regulated and clean energy utility reported earnings that beat on revenue and missed on earnings. Revenue showed solid 9% growth, nearly double the industry average. But earnings fell far short due to higher costs. The lower earnings tempered any enthusiasm, and the stock has traded flat since the report. NEE had been solid until the market really rolled over. But NEE should have less downside than the overall market from here. And it should be a desirable stock when investors demand more safety. NEE has also performed well in strong markets. BUY

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Yield: 5.0%

Earnings

The midstream energy companies reported earnings last week that were mostly positive, but the market didn’t like it, and the stock fell about 6%. Revenues exceeded estimates but earnings missed, mostly because of assets divested in December of last year. But the company reaffirmed guidance for 2025 and 2026, which includes an earnings growth jump to 15% as new assets come online, including two sizable recent acquisitions. The story is still quite strong with highly resilient and growing revenue and earnings in a great segment of the market. But this isn’t a market environment that takes kindly to earnings misses. HOLD

Qualcomm Corp. (QCOM)

Yield: 2.6%

Earnings

Last week’s earnings report was a klunker, and QCOM fell 8.7% on the day of the announcement. The earnings were mixed, with sales growing 17%, driven by strength in the automotive and IoT segments. But handset revenues grew only 12% and inventories rose. Also, revenue guidance for next quarter was slightly below the market’s expectations. QCOM is a volatile stock that’s had 15 one-day moves of over 5% in the last year. The market was disappointed, but the move doesn’t indicate a game-changer. Investors want to see strong handset sales, which is the core of the business and the area that could drive strong growth. And it didn’t see that. But the results were still solid, and those stronger sales should come later this year. HOLD

Realty Income Corp. (O)

Yield: 5.7%

This legendary income REIT is finally paying off. It has been a subpar performer during inflation and rising interest rates. But now it is showing some impressive defensive chops. It was actually higher for the month of April and has returned 10% YTD. It should continue to perform well as investors are likely to gravitate toward more defensive plays. O is still attractively valued and should have some pent-up upside as the environment of inflation and rising interest rates likely fades into the past. It’s proving to be a nice holding in a dicey market. HOLD

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)

Yield: 1.0%

This beleaguered homebuilder company stock is showing some signs of life. TOL has moved more than 20% higher from the recent low. The already beaten-down stock had held up well initially in the down market, but then mortgage rates climbed again, and the stock fell back. It has climbed back, and as long as the economic news remains okay, the recovery should continue. The longer-term supply/demand dynamic is hugely favorable to this company, and it will rebound eventually. HOLD

Existing Call Trades

Sell ABBV June 20th $210 call at $9.50 or better

The target price on this call was hit right before all Hell broke loose in the market and the stock plunged. We secured a strong income to tide us through the volatile market. The prospects for AbbVie are strong for the rest of the year. However, there are external issues, including tariffs and government pricing pressure, to worry about. We’ll see what happens in the near term.

Current Recommendations

Open Recommendations Ticker Symbol Entry Date Entry Price Recent Price Buy at or Under Price Yield Total Return AbbVie Inc. ABBV 12/17/24 $175.38 $198.47 NA 3.31% 15.31% AGNC Investment Corp AGNC 9/24/24 $10.47 $8.79 NA 16.38% -7.32% Ally Financial Inc. ALLY 11/26/24 $39.42 $33.21 NA 3.61% -14.32% Broadcom Inc. AVGO 1/28/25 $207.36 $203.64 $200.00 1.16% -1.49% Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG 2/25/25 $216.04 $235.79 NA 0.85% 9.14% Constellation Energy Corp. CEG 8/27/24 $196.14 $247.26 NA 0.63% 26.49% Eli Lilly and Company LLY 4/22/25 $827.54 $823.62 NA 0.73% -0.47% NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE 4/25/23 $77.50 $67.09 $70.00 3.38% -8.60% ONEOK, Inc. OKE 2/25/25 $95.77 $82.78 NA 4.98% -13.56% Qualcomm Inc. QCOM 5/5/21 $134.65 $139.81 NA 2.55% 13.16% Realty Income Corp. O 6/27/23 $60.19 $56.96 NA 5.66% 5.40% Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL 10/22/24 $148.02 $104.33 NA 0.96% -29.02% Open Recommendations Ticker Symbol Initial Action Entry Date Entry Price Recent Price Sell To Price or better Total Return ABBV June 20th $210 call ABBV250620C00210000 Sell 4/1/25 $9.50 $3.10 $9.50 5.42% LNG June 20th $230 call LNG250620C00230000 Sell Pending $15.50 $15.00 6.94% as of close on 5/02/2025 SOLD STOCKS X Ticker Symbol Action Entry Date Entry Price Sale Date Sale Price Total Return Innovative Industrial Props. IIPR Called 6/2/20 $87.82 9/18/20 $100.00 15.08% Qualcomm QCOM Called 6/24/20 $89.14 9/18/20 $95.00 7.30% U.S. Bancorp USB Called 7/22/20 $36.26 9/18/20 $38 3.42% Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs. BIP Called 6/24/20 $41.92 10/16/20 $45 8.49% Starbucks Corp. SBUX Called 8/26/20 $82.41 10/16/20 $88 6.18% Visa Corporation V Called 9/22/20 $200.56 11/20/20 $200 0.00% AbbVie Inc. ABBV Called 6/2/20 $91.04 12/31/20 $100 12.43% Enterprise Prod. Prtnrs. EPD Called 6/24/20 $18.14 1/15/21 $20 15.16% Altria Group MO Called 6/2/20 $39.66 1/15/21 $40 7.31% U.S. Bancorp USB Called 11/25/20 $44.68 1/15/21 $45 1.66% B&G Foods Inc, BGS Called 10/28/20 $26.79 2/19/21 $28 4.42% Valero Energy Inc. VLO Called 8/26/20 $53.70 3/26/21 $60 11.73% Chevron Corp. CVX Called 12/23/20 $85.69 4/1/21 $96 12.95% KKR & Co. KKR Called 3/24/21 $47.98 6/18/21 $55 14.92% Digital Realty Trust DLR Called 1/27/21 $149.17 7/16/21 $155 5.50% NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE Called 2/24/21 $73.76 9/17/21 $80 10.00% Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs. BIP Called 1/13/21 $50.63 10/15/21 $55 11.65% AGNC Investment Corp AGNC Sold 1/13/21 $15.52 1/19/22 $15 5.92% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 5/26/21 $52.51 2/18/22 $60 19.62% KKR & Co. KKR Sold 8/25/21 $64.52 2/23/22 $58 -9.73% Valero Energy Inc. VLO Called 11/17/21 $73.45 2/25/22 $83 15.53% U.S Bancorp USB Sold 3/24/21 $53.47 4/13/22 $51 -1.59% Enterprise Product Ptnrs EPD Called 3/17/21 $23.21 4/14/22 $24 11.25% FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK Called 10/27/21 $22.01 4/14/22 $23 13.58% Xcel Energy Inc. XEL Called 10/12/21 $63.00 5/20/22 $70 12.66% Innovative Industrial Props. IIPR Sold 3/23/22 $196.31 7/20/22 $93 -51.23% One Liberty Properties OLP Sold 7/28/21 $30.37 8/24/22 $25 -12.94% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 5/25/22 $65.14 1/20/23 $65 2.66% Xcel Energy, Inc. XEL Called 10/26/22 $62.57 1/20/23 $65 4.67% Realty Income Corp. O Called 9/28/22 $60.37 2/17/23 $63 5.41% Medical Properties Trust MPW Sold 1/24/23 $13.22 3/21/23 $8 -38.00% Brookfield Infrastructure Cp. BIPC Called 11/9/22 $42.43 7/21/23 $45 8.72% Star Bulk Carriers Corp. SBLK Sold 6/1/22 $33.30 8/8/23 $18 -31.38% Visa Inc. V Called 12/22/21 $217.16 8/18/23 $235 9.16% Global Ship Lease, Inc. GSL Sold 2/23/22 $24.96 8/29/23 $19 -13.82% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 3/28/23 $60.98 9/15/23 $65 9.72% Hess Corporation HES Called 6/6/23 $132.25 10/20/23 $155 17.87% Tractor Supply Company TSCO Sold 9/26/23 $203.03 11/28/23 $200 -1.02% Digital Realty Trust DLR Called 7/18/23 $117.31 1/19/24 $135 17.16% Intel Corporation INTC Called 7/27/22 $40.18 1/19/24 $43 9.76% AbbVie Inc. ABBV Called 7/25/23 $141.63 3/15/24 $160 15.11% Marathon Petroleum Corp. MPC Called 10/24/23 $149.45 3/28/24 $165 12.06% The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB Called 8/24/22 $35.58 5/17/24 $35 7.14% Main Street Capital Corp. MAIN Called 3/26/24 $46.40 9/20/24 $49 10.91% Brookfield Infrastructure Cp. BIPC Called 2/27/24 $32.64 9/20/24 $35 11.00% American Tower Corp. AMT Called 1/23/24 $202.26 9/20/24 $210 5.43% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 8/27/24 $79.59 10/18/24 $88 11.18% Alexandria Real Estate Eq. ARE Sold 12/19/23 $129.54 11/19/24 $108 -12.82% FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK Called 4/23/24 $19.42 12/20/24 $20 14.06% Enterpise Product Ptnrs. EPD Called 2/27/24 $27.61 1/17/25 $29 12.60% Cheniere Energy Prtns. CQP Called 1/22/25 $53.04 3/21/25 $60 14.67% EXPIRED OPTIONS Security In/out money Sell Date Sell Price Exp. Date $ Return Total % Return IIPR Jul 17 $95 call out-of money 6/3/20 $3.00 7/17/20 $3.00 3.40% MO Jul 31 $42 call out-of-money 6/17/20 $1.60 7/31/20 $1.60 4.03% ABBV Sep 18 $100 call out-of-money 7/15/20 $4.60 9/18/20 $4.60 5.05% IIPR Sep 18 $100 call in-the-money 7/22/20 $5.00 9/18/20 $5.00 5.69% QCOM Sep 18 $95 call in-the-money 6/24/20 $4.30 9/18/20 $4.30 4.82% USB Sep 18 $37.50 call in-the-money 7/22/20 $2.00 9/18/20 $2.00 5.52% BIP Oct 16 $45 call in-the-money 9/2/20 $1.95 10/16/20 $1.95 4.65% SBUX Oct 16 $87.50 call in-the-money 10/16/20 $3.30 10/16/20 $3.30 4.00% V Nov 20 $200 call in-the-money 9/22/20 $10.00 11/20/20 $10.00 4.99% ABBV Dec 31 $100 call in-the-money 11/18/20 $3.30 12/31/20 $3.30 3.62% EPD Jan 15 $20 call in-the-money 11/23/20 $0.80 1/15/21 $0.80 4.41% MO Jan 15 $40 call in-the-money 11/25/20 $1.90 1/15/21 $1.90 4.79% USB Jan 15 $45 call in-the-money 11/25/20 $2.00 1/15/21 $2.00 4.48% BGS Feb 19 $27.50 call in-the-money 12/11/20 $2.40 2/19/21 $2.40 8.96% VLO Mar 26 $60 call in-the-money 2/10/21 $6.50 3/26/21 $6.50 12.10% CVX Apr 1 $95.50 call in-the-money 2/19/21 $4.30 4/1/21 $4.30 5.02% AGNC Jun 18 $17 call out-of-money 4/13/21 $0.50 6/18/21 $0.50 3.21% KKR Jun 18 $55 call in-the-money 4/28/21 $3.00 6/18/21 $3.00 6.25% USB Jun 16 $57.50 call out-of-money 4/28/21 $2.80 6/18/21 $2.80 5.24% DLR Jul 16 $155 call in-the-money 6/16/21 $8.00 7/16/21 $8.00 5.36% AGNC Aug 20 $17 call out-of-money 6/23/21 $0.50 8/20/21 $0.50 3.00% OKE Aug 20 $57.50 call out-of-money 6/23/21 $3.50 8/20/21 $3.50 6.67% NEE Sep 17 $80 call in-the-money 8/11/21 $3.50 9/17/21 $3.50 4.75% BIP Oct 15 $55 call in-the-money 9/1/21 $2.00 10/15/21 $2.00 3.95% USB Nov 19 $60 call out-of-money 9/24/21 $2.30 11/19/21 $2.30 4.30% OKE Nov 26 $65 call out-of-money 10/20/21 $2.25 11/26/21 $2.25 4.28% KKR Dec 17 $75 call out-of-money 10/26/21 $3.50 12/17/21 $3.50 5.42% QCOM Jan 21 $185 Call out-of-money 11/30/21 $9.65 1/21/22 $9.65 7.17% OLP Feb 18 $35 Call out-of-money 11/19/21 $1.50 2/18/22 $1.50 4.94% OKE Feb 18 $60 Call in-the-money 1/5/22 $2.75 2/18/22 $2.75 5.24% USB Feb 25 $61 call out-of-money 1/13/22 $2.50 2/25/22 $2.50 4.68% VLO Feb 25 $83 call in-the-money 1/18/22 $4.20 2/25/22 $4.20 6.13% EPD Apr 14th $24 call in-the-money 3/2/22 $1.25 4/14/22 $1.25 5.69% FSK Apr 14th $22.50 call in-the-money 3/10/22 $0.90 4/14/22 $0.90 4.09% XEL May 20th $70 call in-the-money 3/30/22 $3.00 5/20/22 $3.00 4.76% SBLK July 15th $134 call out-of-money 6/1/22 $1.60 7/15/22 $1.60 4.80% OKE Oct 21st $65 call out-of-money 8/24/22 $3.40 10/21/22 $3.40 5.22% OKE Jan 20th $65 call In-the-money 11/25/22 $3.70 1/20/23 $3.70 5.68% XEL Jan 20th $65 call in-the-money 11/25/22 $5.00 1/20/23 $5.00 7.99% O Feb 17th $62.50 call in-the-money 12/28/22 $3.00 2/17/23 $3.00 4.97% QCOM Sep 16th $145 call out-of-money 7/20/22 $11.75 9/16/22 $11.75 8.73% V Mar 17th $220 call out-of-money 1/24/23 $12.00 3/17/23 $12.00 5.51% OKE May 19th $65 call out-of-money 4/11/23 $2.70 5/19/23 $2.70 4.43% V Jun 2 $230 call out-of-money 4/21/23 $10.50 6/2/23 $10.50 4.82% BIPC $45 July 21st call in-the-money 5/23/23 $3.25 7/21/23 $3.25 7.66% V $235 Aug 18th call in-the-money 7/11/23 $9.00 8/18/23 $9.00 4.13% GSL $20 Aug 18th call out-of-money 7/11/23 $1.25 8/18/23 $1.25 5.00% OKE $65 Sep 15 call in-the-money 9/15/23 $3.20 7/25/23 $3.20 4.92% INTC $35 Oct 20th call out-of-money 9/8/23 $3.78 10/20/23 $3.78 9.41% HES $155 Oct 20th call in-the-money 9/8/23 $9.00 10/20/23 $9.00 6.81% DLR $135 Jan 19th call in-the-money 11/22/23 $6.00 1/19/24 $6.00 5.11% INTC $42.50 Jan 19th call in-the-money 11/29/23 $3.50 1/19/24 $3.50 8.71% ABBV $160 Mar 15th call in-the-money 1/10/24 $7.00 3/15/24 $7.00 4.94% MPC $165 Mar 28th call in-the-money 2/14/23 $10.00 3/28/24 $10.00 6.69% QCOM $200 July 19th call out-of-money 6/5/24 $12.00 7/19/24 $12.00 8.91% MAIN $49.4 Sep 20th Call in-the-money 6/27/24 $2.00 9/20/24 $2.00 4.31% BIPC $35 Sep 20th Call in-the-money 7/16/24 $3.00 9/20/24 $3.00 9.19% AMT Sep 20 $210 call in-the-money 7/30/24 $15.00 9/20/24 $15.00 7.42% OKE Oct 18 $87.50 call in-the-money 8/27/24 $3.50 10/18/24 $3.50 4.40% FSK Dec 20 $20 call in-the-money 10/25/24 $0.95 12/20/25 $0.95 4.89% CEG Dec 29 $260 call out-of-money 9/25/24 $24.00 12/20/24 $24.00 12.24% EPD Jan 17 $29 call in-the-money 11/12/24 $2.00 1/17/25 $2.00 6.34% CEG Mar 21 $20 call Buyback 1/7/25 $20.00 3/4/25 $16.50 8.41% CQP Mar 21 $60 call in-the-money 1/22/25 $3.00 3/21/25 $3.00 5.66% QCOM Mar 21 $160 call out-of-money 1/7/25 $10.00 3/31/25 $11.00 8.17%

