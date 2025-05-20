May 20, 2025

*Note: Your next issue of Cabot Income Advisor will arrive next Wednesday, May 28 due to the market holiday next Monday, May 26 in observance of Memorial Day.

The Market Defies the Negative Press

Last week was another up week for the S&P 500. The index has made up all the losses since April and is now in positive territory for the year.

After a multi-month barrage of relentlessly negative headlines, the S&P is within 3% of the all-time high. Seven of the eleven market sectors are higher YTD, and two of the negative sectors are down less than 1% for the year so far.

Much uncertainty remains. A negative development could roil the market on any day. But investors appear at this point to believe the worst of tariff uncertainty to be behind them, while the economy is still in decent shape. That could change. But unless it does, the market is quite capable of cruising to new heights in the weeks and months ahead.

On midday Monday, the market indexes were overcoming a U.S. credit downgrade by Moody’s. It really isn’t a surprise. The other credit agencies have already downgraded U.S. credit below AAA. The downgrade is expected. But the timing is difficult to understand. The downgrade should have occurred when the spending exploded. Nevertheless, the market is absorbing the news well, although bond yields are spiking.

We’ll see if stocks can retain the recent gains. A pullback wouldn’t be unusual and wouldn’t necessarily change the increasingly positive view of the market. A consolidation at the current level would build a strong base for future appreciation.

The huge recent gains create a great opportunity to sell covered calls. The call premiums are high, and the recent high prices could pull back. In this update, I highlight a huge call premium in one of the market’s hottest stocks.

Past Month’s Activity

April 22nd

Purchased Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) - $827.54

May 6th

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) – Rating change “BUY” to “HOLD”

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) – Rating change “BUY” to “HOLD”

May 7th

SOLD LNG June 20th $230 call at $15.00 or better

May 20th

Sell CEG July 18th $290 call at $24.00 or better

TRADE ALERT

Sell CEG July 18th $290 call at $24.00 or better

Expiration date: July 18th

Strike price: $290.00

Call price: $24.00

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG)

The nuclear energy (and now natural gas) electricity provider has been on fire. It soared 70% from the April low and is up 30% in May. It was oversold during the market tumult but has come roaring back in the better market. It could continue to go higher, but it’s a good time to lock in some of the huge gains with a fat call premium.

Here are the three scenarios.

1. The stock closes above the $290.00 strike price at expiration.

Call premium: $24.00

Dividends: $1.52

Appreciation: $93.86 ($290.00 strike price minus $196.14 purchase price)

Total: $119.38 (total return will be 61% in 11 months, and 82% with the two previous calls)

2. The stock price closes below but near our $290 strike price.

Call premium: $24.00

Dividends: $1.52

Total: $25.52 (total income of 13% in 11 months, and 33.7% with the two previous calls)

3. The stock price declines.

There will be $25.52 in income to offset the decline. Plus, the original purchase price is about $94 per share below the strike price.

Portfolio Recap

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Yield: 3.6%

While the rest of the market got great tariff news, healthcare is in the crosshairs. The executive order tying U.S. drug prices to international prices landed without much damage to the stocks. But there is also the issue of pharmaceuticals being targeted for tariffs floating around after the administration said it is coming. The issue could have a negative impact on drug companies, and they are unlikely to move meaningfully higher until there is more clarity. AbbVie itself is going great as the Humira expiration pain is behind it and earnings are growing again. Immunology drugs, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, grew sales 65% in the quarter with revenue of $5.1 billion. The trajectory is great, but we’ll have to wait and see how these externally caused issues play out in the weeks ahead. HOLD

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Yield: 15.7%

The mortgage REIT reported earnings that beat consensus estimates. The stock price has moved higher since the report. The REIT reported wider spreads as the ten-year Treasury rate has moved higher again, and the Fed is likely to cut the fed funds rate several times this year, perhaps beginning in June. It also posted a total return for the stock of 7.8% in the first quarter. AGNC can’t stand up to a market like we’ve had recently with indiscriminate selling. But it should continue to rebound as the market recovers and likely trends higher. HOLD

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)

Yield: 3.3%

This online banker has been bouncing around since late last summer. It was near the high point of the recent range, but the market took it down in the tumult of the last couple of months. The economically sensitive company stock is showing very strong upside in the better market, and it actually has a positive YTD return. As long as the economy stays solid and the worst of the tariff uncertainty stays behind us, ALLY should be strong and make up for some lost time. HOLD

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Yield: 1.0%

This superstar AI company stock has been off to the races in the better market. AVGO has soared over 50% since the low of early April. The stock got destroyed in the market tumult because the market was cruel to previous high-flyers. But AVGO was hot for a good reason: soaring revenues. It was taken down by external factors, and the stock is taking off as those problems dissipate. The other big tech company earnings indicate that AI spending is alive and well. AVGO might get a further big boost when it reports earnings next month. BUY

Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG)

Yield: 0.9%

The country’s largest exporter of natural gas reported earnings that exceeded expectations and reiterated previous guidance for 2025. Revenues were up 31% and earnings increased 6% over last year’s quarter. The company also reported stronger margins as prices increased from last year. The main issue is that recently completed projects are coming online and will continue to do so for the rest of the year. LNG was solid in the tough market and should trend higher over the rest of the year. HOLD

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG)

Yield: 0.5%

WOW! The story is like that of AVGO. The market took down this previously red-hot stock more than it deserved, and it had huge upside when the external factors improved. CEG is up about 70% since the April low and about 30% so far in May. The company itself is doing great. Electricity demand is sure to grow. The two huge recent deals (the Microsoft (MSFT) deal and the Calpine acquisition) will deliver a high level of earnings growth in the years ahead, and there may be more new deals coming.

Constellation reiterated 2025 earnings guidance, which is bucking the market trend. A statement from management could be the most important information from the report. Management said in the report that the company “made tremendous progress on new power agreements that [they] expect to announce soon.” The previous two deals sent the stock soaring. HOLD

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Yield: 0.8%

Healthcare is under some pressure. Lilly is a similar story to AbbVie at this point. The big news is the executive order tying U.S. drug prices to international prices. Initially, big pharma stocks sold off on the news. But they have rebounded as it is unclear how the pricing will work or if it will have a big effect outside of Medicare. There is also the tariff issue. The administration has already warned that it intends to target drugs for tariffs soon. The company itself is doing great. But there could be some turbulence in the near term as these external issues play out. That’s why LLY was downgraded to a “HOLD.” HOLD

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)

Yield: 3.0%

The regulated and clean energy utility was red hot, up 12% in two weeks as of Friday’s close. However, NEE did pull back on Monday as interest rates spiked because of the U.S. credit downgrade. As a utility, NEE is interest rate sensitive because conservative dividend stocks become less attractive to investors as fixed-rate alternatives pay more and because the cost of new debt rises for the company. But NextEra continues to grow earnings at a strong clip that greatly exceeds the industry average. BUY

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Yield: 5.0%

This midstream energy company stock tends to be a lot more volatile than its peers. That was an unfortunate quality when the market was getting hammered. OKE took a further blow when it missed on earnings in an unforgiving environment. But it has come back and its up over 5% since the beginning of the month and over 10% from the recent low. ONEOK reaffirmed guidance for 2025 and 2026, which includes an earnings growth jump to 15% as new assets come online, including two sizable recent acquisitions. The story is still quite strong, with highly resilient and growing revenue and earnings in a great segment of the market. HOLD

Qualcomm Corp. (QCOM)

Yield: 2.7%

Last month’s earnings report was a klunker, and QCOM fell 8.7% on the day of the announcement. The earnings were mixed, with sales growing 17%, driven by strength in the automotive and IoT segments. But handset revenues grew only 12% and inventories rose. Also, revenue guidance for next quarter was slightly below the market’s expectations. Investors want to see strong handset sales, which is the core of the business and the area that could drive strong growth. And it didn’t see that. But the results were still solid, and those stronger sales should come later this year. Meanwhile, QCOM is benefitting from the tech recovery and has risen 10% in the last two weeks. HOLD

Realty Income Corp. (O)

Yield: 5.7%

This legendary income REIT is finally paying off. It was a subpar performer during the inflation and rising interest rates. But it recently showed some impressive defensive chops. It was actually higher through the market tumult of April. It should continue to perform well as investors are likely to gravitate toward more defensive plays. O is still attractively valued and should have some pent-up upside as the environment of inflation and rising interest rates likely fades into the past. It’s proving to be a nice holding in a dicey market. HOLD

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)

Yield: 1.0%

This beleaguered homebuilder company stock has reignited in the improved market. It’s up over 7% so far in May and over 20% from the recent low. The already beaten-down stock had held up well initially in the down market, but mortgage rates climbed again, and the stock fell back. It has climbed back, and as long as the economic news remains okay, the recovery should continue. The longer-term supply/demand dynamic is hugely favorable to this company, and it will muster a sustained upside move eventually. HOLD

Existing Call Trades

Sell ABBV June 20th $210 call at $9.50 or better

The call was sold before all Hell broke loose in the market and the stock plunged. We secured a strong income to tide us through the volatile market. The prospects for AbbVie are strong for the rest of the year. However, there are external issues, including tariffs and government pricing pressure, to worry about. We’ll see what happens in the near term.

Sell LNG June 20th $230 call at $15.00 or better

The stock has been a very strong performer in the tough market. But it has leveled off more recently as the more beaten-down stocks spring back. With continuing uncertainty in this market, it’s a good time to lock in a high income.

Current Recommendations

Open Recommendations Ticker Symbol Entry Date Entry Price Recent Price Buy at or Under Price Yield Total Return AbbVie Inc. ABBV 12/17/24 $175.38 $184.02 NA 3.56% 6.91% AGNC Investment Corp AGNC 9/24/24 $10.47 $9.18 NA 15.69% -3.21% Ally Financial Inc. ALLY 11/26/24 $39.42 $36.03 NA 3.33% -7.04% Broadcom Inc. AVGO 1/28/25 $207.36 $228.61 $200.00 1.03% 10.59% Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG 2/25/25 $216.04 $235.07 NA 0.85% 9.04% Constellation Energy Corp. CEG 8/27/24 $196.14 $291.12 NA 0.53% 49.13% Eli Lilly and Company LLY 4/22/25 $827.54 $757.39 NA 0.79% -8.30% NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE 4/25/23 $77.50 $75.00 $70.00 3.02% 2.17% ONEOK, Inc. OKE 2/25/25 $95.77 $85.67 NA 4.81% -9.40% Qualcomm Inc. QCOM 5/5/21 $134.65 $152.50 NA 2.33% 23.43% Realty Income Corp. O 6/27/23 $60.19 $56.24 NA 5.73% 4.07% Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL 10/22/24 $148.02 $107.26 NA 0.93% -27.21% Open Recommendations Ticker Symbol Initial Action Entry Date Entry Price Recent Price Sell To Price or better Total Return ABBV June 20th $210 call ABBV250620C00210000 Sell 4/1/25 $9.50 $0.11 $9.50 5.42% LNG June 20th $230 call LNG250620C00230000 Sell 5/7/25 $15.00 $11.07 $15.00 6.94% CEG July 18th $290 call CEG250718C00290000 Sell Pending $24.15 $24.00 12.23% as of close on 5/16/2025 SOLD STOCKS X Ticker Symbol Action Entry Date Entry Price Sale Date Sale Price Total Return Innovative Industrial Props. IIPR Called 6/2/20 $87.82 9/18/20 $100.00 15.08% Qualcomm QCOM Called 6/24/20 $89.14 9/18/20 $95.00 7.30% U.S. Bancorp USB Called 7/22/20 $36.26 9/18/20 $38 3.42% Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs. BIP Called 6/24/20 $41.92 10/16/20 $45 8.49% Starbucks Corp. SBUX Called 8/26/20 $82.41 10/16/20 $88 6.18% Visa Corporation V Called 9/22/20 $200.56 11/20/20 $200 0.00% AbbVie Inc. ABBV Called 6/2/20 $91.04 12/31/20 $100 12.43% Enterprise Prod. Prtnrs. EPD Called 6/24/20 $18.14 1/15/21 $20 15.16% Altria Group MO Called 6/2/20 $39.66 1/15/21 $40 7.31% U.S. Bancorp USB Called 11/25/20 $44.68 1/15/21 $45 1.66% B&G Foods Inc, BGS Called 10/28/20 $26.79 2/19/21 $28 4.42% Valero Energy Inc. VLO Called 8/26/20 $53.70 3/26/21 $60 11.73% Chevron Corp. CVX Called 12/23/20 $85.69 4/1/21 $96 12.95% KKR & Co. KKR Called 3/24/21 $47.98 6/18/21 $55 14.92% Digital Realty Trust DLR Called 1/27/21 $149.17 7/16/21 $155 5.50% NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE Called 2/24/21 $73.76 9/17/21 $80 10.00% Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs. BIP Called 1/13/21 $50.63 10/15/21 $55 11.65% AGNC Investment Corp AGNC Sold 1/13/21 $15.52 1/19/22 $15 5.92% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 5/26/21 $52.51 2/18/22 $60 19.62% KKR & Co. KKR Sold 8/25/21 $64.52 2/23/22 $58 -9.73% Valero Energy Inc. VLO Called 11/17/21 $73.45 2/25/22 $83 15.53% U.S Bancorp USB Sold 3/24/21 $53.47 4/13/22 $51 -1.59% Enterprise Product Ptnrs EPD Called 3/17/21 $23.21 4/14/22 $24 11.25% FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK Called 10/27/21 $22.01 4/14/22 $23 13.58% Xcel Energy Inc. XEL Called 10/12/21 $63.00 5/20/22 $70 12.66% Innovative Industrial Props. IIPR Sold 3/23/22 $196.31 7/20/22 $93 -51.23% One Liberty Properties OLP Sold 7/28/21 $30.37 8/24/22 $25 -12.94% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 5/25/22 $65.14 1/20/23 $65 2.66% Xcel Energy, Inc. XEL Called 10/26/22 $62.57 1/20/23 $65 4.67% Realty Income Corp. O Called 9/28/22 $60.37 2/17/23 $63 5.41% Medical Properties Trust MPW Sold 1/24/23 $13.22 3/21/23 $8 -38.00% Brookfield Infrastructure Cp. BIPC Called 11/9/22 $42.43 7/21/23 $45 8.72% Star Bulk Carriers Corp. SBLK Sold 6/1/22 $33.30 8/8/23 $18 -31.38% Visa Inc. V Called 12/22/21 $217.16 8/18/23 $235 9.16% Global Ship Lease, Inc. GSL Sold 2/23/22 $24.96 8/29/23 $19 -13.82% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 3/28/23 $60.98 9/15/23 $65 9.72% Hess Corporation HES Called 6/6/23 $132.25 10/20/23 $155 17.87% Tractor Supply Company TSCO Sold 9/26/23 $203.03 11/28/23 $200 -1.02% Digital Realty Trust DLR Called 7/18/23 $117.31 1/19/24 $135 17.16% Intel Corporation INTC Called 7/27/22 $40.18 1/19/24 $43 9.76% AbbVie Inc. ABBV Called 7/25/23 $141.63 3/15/24 $160 15.11% Marathon Petroleum Corp. MPC Called 10/24/23 $149.45 3/28/24 $165 12.06% The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB Called 8/24/22 $35.58 5/17/24 $35 7.14% Main Street Capital Corp. MAIN Called 3/26/24 $46.40 9/20/24 $49 10.91% Brookfield Infrastructure Cp. BIPC Called 2/27/24 $32.64 9/20/24 $35 11.00% American Tower Corp. AMT Called 1/23/24 $202.26 9/20/24 $210 5.43% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 8/27/24 $79.59 10/18/24 $88 11.18% Alexandria Real Estate Eq. ARE Sold 12/19/23 $129.54 11/19/24 $108 -12.82% FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK Called 4/23/24 $19.42 12/20/24 $20 14.06% Enterpise Product Ptnrs. EPD Called 2/27/24 $27.61 1/17/25 $29 12.60% Cheniere Energy Prtns. CQP Called 1/22/25 $53.04 3/21/25 $60 14.67% EXPIRED OPTIONS Security In/out money Sell Date Sell Price Exp. Date $ Return Total % Return IIPR Jul 17 $95 call out-of money 6/3/20 $3.00 7/17/20 $3.00 3.40% MO Jul 31 $42 call out-of-money 6/17/20 $1.60 7/31/20 $1.60 4.03% ABBV Sep 18 $100 call out-of-money 7/15/20 $4.60 9/18/20 $4.60 5.05% IIPR Sep 18 $100 call in-the-money 7/22/20 $5.00 9/18/20 $5.00 5.69% QCOM Sep 18 $95 call in-the-money 6/24/20 $4.30 9/18/20 $4.30 4.82% USB Sep 18 $37.50 call in-the-money 7/22/20 $2.00 9/18/20 $2.00 5.52% BIP Oct 16 $45 call in-the-money 9/2/20 $1.95 10/16/20 $1.95 4.65% SBUX Oct 16 $87.50 call in-the-money 10/16/20 $3.30 10/16/20 $3.30 4.00% V Nov 20 $200 call in-the-money 9/22/20 $10.00 11/20/20 $10.00 4.99% ABBV Dec 31 $100 call in-the-money 11/18/20 $3.30 12/31/20 $3.30 3.62% EPD Jan 15 $20 call in-the-money 11/23/20 $0.80 1/15/21 $0.80 4.41% MO Jan 15 $40 call in-the-money 11/25/20 $1.90 1/15/21 $1.90 4.79% USB Jan 15 $45 call in-the-money 11/25/20 $2.00 1/15/21 $2.00 4.48% BGS Feb 19 $27.50 call in-the-money 12/11/20 $2.40 2/19/21 $2.40 8.96% VLO Mar 26 $60 call in-the-money 2/10/21 $6.50 3/26/21 $6.50 12.10% CVX Apr 1 $95.50 call in-the-money 2/19/21 $4.30 4/1/21 $4.30 5.02% AGNC Jun 18 $17 call out-of-money 4/13/21 $0.50 6/18/21 $0.50 3.21% KKR Jun 18 $55 call in-the-money 4/28/21 $3.00 6/18/21 $3.00 6.25% USB Jun 16 $57.50 call out-of-money 4/28/21 $2.80 6/18/21 $2.80 5.24% DLR Jul 16 $155 call in-the-money 6/16/21 $8.00 7/16/21 $8.00 5.36% AGNC Aug 20 $17 call out-of-money 6/23/21 $0.50 8/20/21 $0.50 3.00% OKE Aug 20 $57.50 call out-of-money 6/23/21 $3.50 8/20/21 $3.50 6.67% NEE Sep 17 $80 call in-the-money 8/11/21 $3.50 9/17/21 $3.50 4.75% BIP Oct 15 $55 call in-the-money 9/1/21 $2.00 10/15/21 $2.00 3.95% USB Nov 19 $60 call out-of-money 9/24/21 $2.30 11/19/21 $2.30 4.30% OKE Nov 26 $65 call out-of-money 10/20/21 $2.25 11/26/21 $2.25 4.28% KKR Dec 17 $75 call out-of-money 10/26/21 $3.50 12/17/21 $3.50 5.42% QCOM Jan 21 $185 Call out-of-money 11/30/21 $9.65 1/21/22 $9.65 7.17% OLP Feb 18 $35 Call out-of-money 11/19/21 $1.50 2/18/22 $1.50 4.94% OKE Feb 18 $60 Call in-the-money 1/5/22 $2.75 2/18/22 $2.75 5.24% USB Feb 25 $61 call out-of-money 1/13/22 $2.50 2/25/22 $2.50 4.68% VLO Feb 25 $83 call in-the-money 1/18/22 $4.20 2/25/22 $4.20 6.13% EPD Apr 14th $24 call in-the-money 3/2/22 $1.25 4/14/22 $1.25 5.69% FSK Apr 14th $22.50 call in-the-money 3/10/22 $0.90 4/14/22 $0.90 4.09% XEL May 20th $70 call in-the-money 3/30/22 $3.00 5/20/22 $3.00 4.76% SBLK July 15th $134 call out-of-money 6/1/22 $1.60 7/15/22 $1.60 4.80% OKE Oct 21st $65 call out-of-money 8/24/22 $3.40 10/21/22 $3.40 5.22% OKE Jan 20th $65 call In-the-money 11/25/22 $3.70 1/20/23 $3.70 5.68% XEL Jan 20th $65 call in-the-money 11/25/22 $5.00 1/20/23 $5.00 7.99% O Feb 17th $62.50 call in-the-money 12/28/22 $3.00 2/17/23 $3.00 4.97% QCOM Sep 16th $145 call out-of-money 7/20/22 $11.75 9/16/22 $11.75 8.73% V Mar 17th $220 call out-of-money 1/24/23 $12.00 3/17/23 $12.00 5.51% OKE May 19th $65 call out-of-money 4/11/23 $2.70 5/19/23 $2.70 4.43% V Jun 2 $230 call out-of-money 4/21/23 $10.50 6/2/23 $10.50 4.82% BIPC $45 July 21st call in-the-money 5/23/23 $3.25 7/21/23 $3.25 7.66% V $235 Aug 18th call in-the-money 7/11/23 $9.00 8/18/23 $9.00 4.13% GSL $20 Aug 18th call out-of-money 7/11/23 $1.25 8/18/23 $1.25 5.00% OKE $65 Sep 15 call in-the-money 9/15/23 $3.20 7/25/23 $3.20 4.92% INTC $35 Oct 20th call out-of-money 9/8/23 $3.78 10/20/23 $3.78 9.41% HES $155 Oct 20th call in-the-money 9/8/23 $9.00 10/20/23 $9.00 6.81% DLR $135 Jan 19th call in-the-money 11/22/23 $6.00 1/19/24 $6.00 5.11% INTC $42.50 Jan 19th call in-the-money 11/29/23 $3.50 1/19/24 $3.50 8.71% ABBV $160 Mar 15th call in-the-money 1/10/24 $7.00 3/15/24 $7.00 4.94% MPC $165 Mar 28th call in-the-money 2/14/23 $10.00 3/28/24 $10.00 6.69% QCOM $200 July 19th call out-of-money 6/5/24 $12.00 7/19/24 $12.00 8.91% MAIN $49.4 Sep 20th Call in-the-money 6/27/24 $2.00 9/20/24 $2.00 4.31% BIPC $35 Sep 20th Call in-the-money 7/16/24 $3.00 9/20/24 $3.00 9.19% AMT Sep 20 $210 call in-the-money 7/30/24 $15.00 9/20/24 $15.00 7.42% OKE Oct 18 $87.50 call in-the-money 8/27/24 $3.50 10/18/24 $3.50 4.40% FSK Dec 20 $20 call in-the-money 10/25/24 $0.95 12/20/25 $0.95 4.89% CEG Dec 29 $260 call out-of-money 9/25/24 $24.00 12/20/24 $24.00 12.24% EPD Jan 17 $29 call in-the-money 11/12/24 $2.00 1/17/25 $2.00 6.34% CEG Mar 21 $20 call Buyback 1/7/25 $20.00 3/4/25 $16.50 8.41% CQP Mar 21 $60 call in-the-money 1/22/25 $3.00 3/21/25 $3.00 5.66% QCOM Mar 21 $160 call out-of-money 1/7/25 $10.00 3/31/25 $11.00 8.17%

