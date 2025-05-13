May 13, 2025

Big News

The market is booming. The worst appears to be over, and sustained upside from here is entirely possible.

The S&P 500 closed on Friday up about 17% over the last month. The index also moved to within 8% of the all-time high. And that was before the huge rally on Monday.

The Trump administration announced huge progress with China in trade talks over the weekend. The two sides reportedly agreed to a 90-day pause on tariffs, with duties set to drop 115% on both sides by Wednesday. President Trump and the Chinese president are likely to talk in the coming days. This follows the announcement of a comprehensive deal with the U.K. last week.

It appears that negotiations are bearing fruit. After the U.K., new deals with other European countries could be coming in the days ahead. The toughest negotiations with China also appear to be yielding a deal and an end to the hostilities. The recent news indicates that a positive resolution and an end to the tariff uncertainty are very much in sight. Although it isn’t over yet, and there could still be setbacks, it certainly appears that the worst of the tariff uncertainty is over, and the post-tariff Promised Land is in sight.

The strongest rally is in the previously most beaten-down sector, technology. The sector is up about 25% over the last month. For the first time since the tariff uncertainty began, it now looks like there might be a clear path for a sustained upside rally that could drive stocks to new highs.

Past Month’s Activity

April 22

Purchased Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) - $827.54

May 6

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) – Rating change “BUY” to “HOLD”

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) – Rating change “BUY” to “HOLD”

May 7

SOLD LNG June 20th $230 call at $15.00 or better

Portfolio Recap

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Yield: 3.5%

While the rest of the market is getting great tariff news, ABBV is in the crosshairs. President Trump said he would sign an executive order tying U.S. drug prices to international prices. But it is unclear how that will happen, and stocks of drug companies have recovered already on Monday morning after initially falling. AbbVie itself is going great as the Humira expiration pain is behind it and earnings are growing again. Immunology drugs, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, grew sales 65% in the quarter with revenue of $5.1 billion. The trajectory is great, but we’ll have to wait and see how these externally caused issues play out in the weeks ahead. HOLD

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Yield: 16.4%

The mortgage REIT reported earnings that beat consensus estimates. The stock price has moved higher since the report. The REIT reported wider spreads as the ten-year Treasury rate has moved higher again, and the Fed is likely to cut the fed funds rate several times this year, perhaps beginning in June. It also posted a total return for the stock of 7.8% in the first quarter. AGNC can’t stand up to a market like we’ve had recently with indiscriminate selling. But it should continue to rebound as the market recovers and likely trends higher. HOLD

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)

Yield: 3.5%

This online banker has been bouncing around since late last summer. It had been near the high point of the recent range, but the market took it down in the tumult of the last couple of months. The economically sensitive company stock is showing very strong upside amid the tariff relief this week. As long as the economy stays solid and the worst of the tariff uncertainty stays behind us, ALLY should be strong and make up for some lost time. It deals primarily with auto loans, which are highly cyclical. But the economy is also showing signs of resilience and could surprise to the upside. HOLD

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Yield: 1.2%

This superstar AI company stock has been off to the races in the better market. AVGO has soared over 50% since the low of early April. It’s up 13% already in May. The stock got destroyed in the market tumult because the market was cruel to previous high-flyers. But AVGO was hot for a good reason: soaring revenues. It was taken down by external factors, and the stock is taking off as those problems dissipate. The other big tech company earnings indicate that AI spending is alive and well. The stock might get a further big boost when it reports earnings next month. BUY

Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG)

Yield: 0.9%

Earnings

The country’s largest exporter of natural gas reported earnings last week that exceeded expectations and reiterated previous guidance for 2025. Revenues were up 31% and earnings increased 6% over last year’s quarter. The company also reported stronger margins as prices increased from last year. The main issue is that recently completed projects are coming online and will continue to do so for the rest of the year. LNG was solid in the tough market and should trend higher over the rest of the year. HOLD

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG)

Yield: 0.7%

Earnings

WOW! The story is like that of AVGO. The market took down this previously red-hot stock more than it deserved, and it had huge upside when the external factors improved. CEG is up about 80% since the April low and about 30% so far in May. Meanwhile, the company itself is doing great. Electricity demand is sure to grow. The two huge recent deals (the Microsoft (MSFT) deal and the Calpine acquisition) will deliver a high level of earnings growth in the years ahead, and there may be more new deals coming.

The company beat on revenues and missed slightly on earnings expectations with 10% revenue growth and 18% earnings growth from last year’s quarter. But the company reiterated 2025 guidance, which is bucking the market trend. A statement from management could be the most important information from the report. Management said in the report that the company “made tremendous progress on new power agreements that we expect to announce soon.” The previous two deals sent the stock soaring. HOLD

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Yield: 0.8%

Healthcare is in the crosshairs. Lilly is a similar story to AbbVie at this point. The big news is the executive order tying U.S. drug prices to international prices. Initially, big pharma stocks sold off on the news. But they have rebounded strongly by midday on Monday as it is unclear how the pricing will work or if it will have a big effect outside of Medicare. There is also the tariff issue. The administration has already warned that it intends to target drugs for tariffs in the near future. The company itself is doing great. But there could be some turbulence in the near term as these external issues play out. That’s why LLY was downgraded to a “HOLD” last week. HOLD

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)

Yield: 3.2%

The combination regulated and clean energy utility is having a great May so far, up over 5% for the month. The company reported mixed earnings last month with a beat in revenue and a miss on earnings. But the company continues to grow at a strong clip that greatly exceeds the industry average. NEE should have less downside than the overall market from here. And it should be a desirable stock when investors demand more safety. NEE has also performed well in strong markets. BUY

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Yield: 5.0%

This midstream energy company stock tends to be a lot more volatile than its peers. That was an unfortunate quality when the market was getting hammered. OKE took a further blow when it missed on earnings in an unforgiving environment. But it has come back and is up over 5% since the beginning of the month and over 10% from the recent low. ONEOK reaffirmed guidance for 2025 and 2026, which includes an earnings growth jump to 15% as new assets are coming online, including two sizable recent acquisitions. The story is still quite strong with highly resilient and growing revenue and earnings in a great segment of the market. HOLD

Qualcomm Corp. (QCOM)

Yield: 2.5%

Last month’s earnings report was a klunker, and QCOM fell 8.7% on the day of the announcement. The earnings were mixed, with sales growing 17%, driven by strength in the automotive and IoT segments. But handset revenues grew only 12% and inventories rose. Also, revenue guidance for next quarter was slightly below the market’s expectations. Investors want to see strong handset sales, which is the core of the business and the area that could drive strong growth. And it didn’t see that. But the results were still solid, and those stronger sales should come later this year. Meanwhile, QCOM is benefitting from the tech recovery and has risen over 12% in less than two weeks. HOLD

Realty Income Corp. (O)

Yield: 5.7%

This legendary income REIT is finally paying off. It has been a subpar performer during inflation and rising interest rates. But it recently showed some impressive defensive chops. It was actually higher for the month of April. It should continue to perform well as investors are likely to gravitate toward more defensive plays. O is still attractively valued and should have some pent-up upside as the environment of inflation and rising interest rates likely fades into the past. It’s proving to be a nice holding in a dicey market. HOLD

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)

Yield: 1.0%

This beleaguered homebuilder company stock is showing some signs of life. TOL is not being left behind in the recent rally. It’s up over 7% so far in May and nearly 20% from the recent low. The already beaten-down stock had held up well initially in the down market, but the mortgage rates climbed again, and the stock fell back. It has climbed back, and as long as the economic news remains okay, the recovery should continue. The longer-term supply/demand dynamic is hugely favorable to this company, and it will muster a sustained upside move eventually. HOLD

Existing Call Trades

Sell ABBV June 20th $210 call at $9.50 or better

The target price on this call was hit right before all Hell broke loose in the market and the stock plunged. We secured a strong income to tide us through the volatile market. The prospects for AbbVie are strong for the rest of the year. However, there are external issues, including tariffs and government pricing pressure to worry about. We’ll see what happens in the near term.

Sell LNG June 20th $230 call at $15.00 or better

The stock has been a very strong performer in the tough market. But it’s getting left behind in the current rally as the more beaten-down stocks spring back. With continuing uncertainty in this market, it’s a good time to lock in a high income.

Current Recommendations

Open Recommendations Ticker Symbol Entry Date Entry Price Recent Price Buy at or Under Price Yield Total Return AbbVie Inc. ABBV 12/17/24 $175.38 $184.60 NA 3.55% 7.25% AGNC Investment Corp AGNC 9/24/24 $10.47 $8.79 NA 16.51% -7.32% Ally Financial Inc. ALLY 11/26/24 $39.42 $34.61 NA 3.69% -10.70% Broadcom Inc. AVGO 1/28/25 $207.36 $208.20 $200.00 1.15% 0.72% Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG 2/25/25 $216.04 $233.80 NA 0.86% 8.45% Constellation Energy Corp. CEG 8/27/24 $196.14 $271.37 NA 0.57% 38.83% Eli Lilly and Company LLY 4/22/25 $827.54 $734.57 NA 0.77% -11.23% NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE 4/25/23 $77.50 $70.31 $70.00 3.22% -4.22% ONEOK, Inc. OKE 2/25/25 $95.77 $82.30 NA 5.01% -12.56% Qualcomm Inc. QCOM 5/5/21 $134.65 $145.18 NA 2.47% 17.50% Realty Income Corp. O 6/27/23 $60.19 $56.69 NA 5.68% 4.90% Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL 10/22/24 $148.02 $103.50 NA 0.98% -29.76% Open Recommendations Ticker Symbol Initial Action Entry Date Entry Price Recent Price Sell To Price or better Total Return ABBV June 20th $210 call ABBV250620C00210000 Sell 4/1/25 $9.50 $0.85 $9.50 5.42% LNG June 20th $230 call LNG250620C00230000 Sell 5/7/25 $15.00 $11.90 $15.00 6.94% as of close on 5/09/2025 SOLD STOCKS X Ticker Symbol Action Entry Date Entry Price Sale Date Sale Price Total Return Innovative Industrial Props. IIPR Called 6/2/20 $87.82 9/18/20 $100.00 15.08% Qualcomm QCOM Called 6/24/20 $89.14 9/18/20 $95.00 7.30% U.S. Bancorp USB Called 7/22/20 $36.26 9/18/20 $38 3.42% Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs. BIP Called 6/24/20 $41.92 10/16/20 $45 8.49% Starbucks Corp. SBUX Called 8/26/20 $82.41 10/16/20 $88 6.18% Visa Corporation V Called 9/22/20 $200.56 11/20/20 $200 0.00% AbbVie Inc. ABBV Called 6/2/20 $91.04 12/31/20 $100 12.43% Enterprise Prod. Prtnrs. EPD Called 6/24/20 $18.14 1/15/21 $20 15.16% Altria Group MO Called 6/2/20 $39.66 1/15/21 $40 7.31% U.S. Bancorp USB Called 11/25/20 $44.68 1/15/21 $45 1.66% B&G Foods Inc, BGS Called 10/28/20 $26.79 2/19/21 $28 4.42% Valero Energy Inc. VLO Called 8/26/20 $53.70 3/26/21 $60 11.73% Chevron Corp. CVX Called 12/23/20 $85.69 4/1/21 $96 12.95% KKR & Co. KKR Called 3/24/21 $47.98 6/18/21 $55 14.92% Digital Realty Trust DLR Called 1/27/21 $149.17 7/16/21 $155 5.50% NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE Called 2/24/21 $73.76 9/17/21 $80 10.00% Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs. BIP Called 1/13/21 $50.63 10/15/21 $55 11.65% AGNC Investment Corp AGNC Sold 1/13/21 $15.52 1/19/22 $15 5.92% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 5/26/21 $52.51 2/18/22 $60 19.62% KKR & Co. KKR Sold 8/25/21 $64.52 2/23/22 $58 -9.73% Valero Energy Inc. VLO Called 11/17/21 $73.45 2/25/22 $83 15.53% U.S Bancorp USB Sold 3/24/21 $53.47 4/13/22 $51 -1.59% Enterprise Product Ptnrs EPD Called 3/17/21 $23.21 4/14/22 $24 11.25% FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK Called 10/27/21 $22.01 4/14/22 $23 13.58% Xcel Energy Inc. XEL Called 10/12/21 $63.00 5/20/22 $70 12.66% Innovative Industrial Props. IIPR Sold 3/23/22 $196.31 7/20/22 $93 -51.23% One Liberty Properties OLP Sold 7/28/21 $30.37 8/24/22 $25 -12.94% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 5/25/22 $65.14 1/20/23 $65 2.66% Xcel Energy, Inc. XEL Called 10/26/22 $62.57 1/20/23 $65 4.67% Realty Income Corp. O Called 9/28/22 $60.37 2/17/23 $63 5.41% Medical Properties Trust MPW Sold 1/24/23 $13.22 3/21/23 $8 -38.00% Brookfield Infrastructure Cp. BIPC Called 11/9/22 $42.43 7/21/23 $45 8.72% Star Bulk Carriers Corp. SBLK Sold 6/1/22 $33.30 8/8/23 $18 -31.38% Visa Inc. V Called 12/22/21 $217.16 8/18/23 $235 9.16% Global Ship Lease, Inc. GSL Sold 2/23/22 $24.96 8/29/23 $19 -13.82% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 3/28/23 $60.98 9/15/23 $65 9.72% Hess Corporation HES Called 6/6/23 $132.25 10/20/23 $155 17.87% Tractor Supply Company TSCO Sold 9/26/23 $203.03 11/28/23 $200 -1.02% Digital Realty Trust DLR Called 7/18/23 $117.31 1/19/24 $135 17.16% Intel Corporation INTC Called 7/27/22 $40.18 1/19/24 $43 9.76% AbbVie Inc. ABBV Called 7/25/23 $141.63 3/15/24 $160 15.11% Marathon Petroleum Corp. MPC Called 10/24/23 $149.45 3/28/24 $165 12.06% The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB Called 8/24/22 $35.58 5/17/24 $35 7.14% Main Street Capital Corp. MAIN Called 3/26/24 $46.40 9/20/24 $49 10.91% Brookfield Infrastructure Cp. BIPC Called 2/27/24 $32.64 9/20/24 $35 11.00% American Tower Corp. AMT Called 1/23/24 $202.26 9/20/24 $210 5.43% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 8/27/24 $79.59 10/18/24 $88 11.18% Alexandria Real Estate Eq. ARE Sold 12/19/23 $129.54 11/19/24 $108 -12.82% FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK Called 4/23/24 $19.42 12/20/24 $20 14.06% Enterpise Product Ptnrs. EPD Called 2/27/24 $27.61 1/17/25 $29 12.60% Cheniere Energy Prtns. CQP Called 1/22/25 $53.04 3/21/25 $60 14.67% EXPIRED OPTIONS Security In/out money Sell Date Sell Price Exp. Date $ Return Total % Return IIPR Jul 17 $95 call out-of money 6/3/20 $3.00 7/17/20 $3.00 3.40% MO Jul 31 $42 call out-of-money 6/17/20 $1.60 7/31/20 $1.60 4.03% ABBV Sep 18 $100 call out-of-money 7/15/20 $4.60 9/18/20 $4.60 5.05% IIPR Sep 18 $100 call in-the-money 7/22/20 $5.00 9/18/20 $5.00 5.69% QCOM Sep 18 $95 call in-the-money 6/24/20 $4.30 9/18/20 $4.30 4.82% USB Sep 18 $37.50 call in-the-money 7/22/20 $2.00 9/18/20 $2.00 5.52% BIP Oct 16 $45 call in-the-money 9/2/20 $1.95 10/16/20 $1.95 4.65% SBUX Oct 16 $87.50 call in-the-money 10/16/20 $3.30 10/16/20 $3.30 4.00% V Nov 20 $200 call in-the-money 9/22/20 $10.00 11/20/20 $10.00 4.99% ABBV Dec 31 $100 call in-the-money 11/18/20 $3.30 12/31/20 $3.30 3.62% EPD Jan 15 $20 call in-the-money 11/23/20 $0.80 1/15/21 $0.80 4.41% MO Jan 15 $40 call in-the-money 11/25/20 $1.90 1/15/21 $1.90 4.79% USB Jan 15 $45 call in-the-money 11/25/20 $2.00 1/15/21 $2.00 4.48% BGS Feb 19 $27.50 call in-the-money 12/11/20 $2.40 2/19/21 $2.40 8.96% VLO Mar 26 $60 call in-the-money 2/10/21 $6.50 3/26/21 $6.50 12.10% CVX Apr 1 $95.50 call in-the-money 2/19/21 $4.30 4/1/21 $4.30 5.02% AGNC Jun 18 $17 call out-of-money 4/13/21 $0.50 6/18/21 $0.50 3.21% KKR Jun 18 $55 call in-the-money 4/28/21 $3.00 6/18/21 $3.00 6.25% USB Jun 16 $57.50 call out-of-money 4/28/21 $2.80 6/18/21 $2.80 5.24% DLR Jul 16 $155 call in-the-money 6/16/21 $8.00 7/16/21 $8.00 5.36% AGNC Aug 20 $17 call out-of-money 6/23/21 $0.50 8/20/21 $0.50 3.00% OKE Aug 20 $57.50 call out-of-money 6/23/21 $3.50 8/20/21 $3.50 6.67% NEE Sep 17 $80 call in-the-money 8/11/21 $3.50 9/17/21 $3.50 4.75% BIP Oct 15 $55 call in-the-money 9/1/21 $2.00 10/15/21 $2.00 3.95% USB Nov 19 $60 call out-of-money 9/24/21 $2.30 11/19/21 $2.30 4.30% OKE Nov 26 $65 call out-of-money 10/20/21 $2.25 11/26/21 $2.25 4.28% KKR Dec 17 $75 call out-of-money 10/26/21 $3.50 12/17/21 $3.50 5.42% QCOM Jan 21 $185 Call out-of-money 11/30/21 $9.65 1/21/22 $9.65 7.17% OLP Feb 18 $35 Call out-of-money 11/19/21 $1.50 2/18/22 $1.50 4.94% OKE Feb 18 $60 Call in-the-money 1/5/22 $2.75 2/18/22 $2.75 5.24% USB Feb 25 $61 call out-of-money 1/13/22 $2.50 2/25/22 $2.50 4.68% VLO Feb 25 $83 call in-the-money 1/18/22 $4.20 2/25/22 $4.20 6.13% EPD Apr 14th $24 call in-the-money 3/2/22 $1.25 4/14/22 $1.25 5.69% FSK Apr 14th $22.50 call in-the-money 3/10/22 $0.90 4/14/22 $0.90 4.09% XEL May 20th $70 call in-the-money 3/30/22 $3.00 5/20/22 $3.00 4.76% SBLK July 15th $134 call out-of-money 6/1/22 $1.60 7/15/22 $1.60 4.80% OKE Oct 21st $65 call out-of-money 8/24/22 $3.40 10/21/22 $3.40 5.22% OKE Jan 20th $65 call In-the-money 11/25/22 $3.70 1/20/23 $3.70 5.68% XEL Jan 20th $65 call in-the-money 11/25/22 $5.00 1/20/23 $5.00 7.99% O Feb 17th $62.50 call in-the-money 12/28/22 $3.00 2/17/23 $3.00 4.97% QCOM Sep 16th $145 call out-of-money 7/20/22 $11.75 9/16/22 $11.75 8.73% V Mar 17th $220 call out-of-money 1/24/23 $12.00 3/17/23 $12.00 5.51% OKE May 19th $65 call out-of-money 4/11/23 $2.70 5/19/23 $2.70 4.43% V Jun 2 $230 call out-of-money 4/21/23 $10.50 6/2/23 $10.50 4.82% BIPC $45 July 21st call in-the-money 5/23/23 $3.25 7/21/23 $3.25 7.66% V $235 Aug 18th call in-the-money 7/11/23 $9.00 8/18/23 $9.00 4.13% GSL $20 Aug 18th call out-of-money 7/11/23 $1.25 8/18/23 $1.25 5.00% OKE $65 Sep 15 call in-the-money 9/15/23 $3.20 7/25/23 $3.20 4.92% INTC $35 Oct 20th call out-of-money 9/8/23 $3.78 10/20/23 $3.78 9.41% HES $155 Oct 20th call in-the-money 9/8/23 $9.00 10/20/23 $9.00 6.81% DLR $135 Jan 19th call in-the-money 11/22/23 $6.00 1/19/24 $6.00 5.11% INTC $42.50 Jan 19th call in-the-money 11/29/23 $3.50 1/19/24 $3.50 8.71% ABBV $160 Mar 15th call in-the-money 1/10/24 $7.00 3/15/24 $7.00 4.94% MPC $165 Mar 28th call in-the-money 2/14/23 $10.00 3/28/24 $10.00 6.69% QCOM $200 July 19th call out-of-money 6/5/24 $12.00 7/19/24 $12.00 8.91% MAIN $49.4 Sep 20th Call in-the-money 6/27/24 $2.00 9/20/24 $2.00 4.31% BIPC $35 Sep 20th Call in-the-money 7/16/24 $3.00 9/20/24 $3.00 9.19% AMT Sep 20 $210 call in-the-money 7/30/24 $15.00 9/20/24 $15.00 7.42% OKE Oct 18 $87.50 call in-the-money 8/27/24 $3.50 10/18/24 $3.50 4.40% FSK Dec 20 $20 call in-the-money 10/25/24 $0.95 12/20/25 $0.95 4.89% CEG Dec 29 $260 call out-of-money 9/25/24 $24.00 12/20/24 $24.00 12.24% EPD Jan 17 $29 call in-the-money 11/12/24 $2.00 1/17/25 $2.00 6.34% CEG Mar 21 $20 call Buyback 1/7/25 $20.00 3/4/25 $16.50 8.41% CQP Mar 21 $60 call in-the-money 1/22/25 $3.00 3/21/25 $3.00 5.66% QCOM Mar 21 $160 call out-of-money 1/7/25 $10.00 3/31/25 $11.00 8.17%

