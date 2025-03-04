March 4, 2025

Here Come the Tariffs

After a strong start to the year, February was a down month for the S&P 500. The index is just a little over 1% higher YTD. But the news is better than it may seem.

Sure, the market has been struggling. But it’s only because of technology, which is down over 5% YTD. Nine of the other ten sectors in the S&P are positive for the year. Some sectors are having very good years as Health Care is up over 8% and Consumer Staples and Financials are up over 7% YTD.

Technology has driven this market higher for most of the bull market, which began in October of 2022. Of course, the sector has a very disproportionate representation on the index as just 10 large technology companies comprise over 25% of the index. The sector has been struggling lately. That was bound to happen. Nothing goes straight up. And technology will be hot again at some point. Meanwhile, most of the market is doing just fine.

This week began on a down note because of tariff concerns. Huge 25% tariffs are scheduled to take effect on Tuesday for Canada and Mexico, as well as an increase to 20% for tariffs on China. We’ll see if those tariffs actually materialize. But they could certainly present a problem in the near term if implemented when the economy is already struggling with sticky inflation and growing fears of a growth slowdown.

It is likely that the Canada and Mexico tariffs won’t last long if they are implemented. But we’ll see. The China tariffs are a different story. They are likely to last and will be a drag in some measure on parts of the economy. Of course, there are other countries in the crosshairs as well. This is a story that is likely to last most of the year and possibly beyond. While the longer-term benefits may prove to be well worth the trouble, tariffs could be a drag on the market for a while.

But most sectors are having a strong year regardless. Earnings for the overall market are expected to be the strongest in years. Interest rates have most likely already peaked for this cycle. And any significant slowdown in economic growth is likely to be countered by Fed rate cuts.

Past Month’s Activity

February 25th

Purchased Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) - $216.04

Purchased ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) - $95.77

Portfolio Recap

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Yield: 3.1%

It’s a new high! The biotech company has been soaring since the earnings report in January, up 23% since. The main driver from the earnings was the performance of its immunology drugs Skyrizi and Rinvoq, which collectively delivered $5.61 billion in revenue for the quarter. Those drugs alone have replaced the Humira revenue, which peaked at a little over $20 billion annually. The company also raised revenue forecasts on the two drugs by $4 billion to $31 billion a year by 2027. The earnings report showed Abbvie has replaced the Humira revenue and is poised for solid earnings growth. At a new high, there should be a time in the coming days or weeks when a covered call makes sense. BUY

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Yield: 13.8%

After a rough couple of years with rising inflation and interest rates, this mortgage REIT has returned about 15% YTD and is back near the 52-week high. Hopefully, it can keep going. The REIT reported solid earnings this quarter. Numbers were better for the full year but a little worse for the quarter as the environment took a slight step back. Spreads are still higher as the Fed Funds rate has already been cut 1% and longer rates are higher. AGNC had a bad run the last couple of years, and it’s due for a significant turnaround. We’ll see if it can maintain the momentum and make a run toward the high. BUY

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)

Yield: 3.2%

Although this online banker has trended mostly higher since the September selloff, it bounces around a lot. It also still hasn’t had an impressive move higher as several of its peers have had. Ally reported better-than-expected earnings last quarter and lower loan loss provisions after loan loss worries had held the stock back. ALLY was floundering badly along with most other financial stocks as a soaring interest rate narrative took hold. But it started to rally after the interest rate narrative improved. The good earnings report should have added propulsion to the upside. But that keeps not happening. Maybe it will take another good earnings report in April to get going. BUY

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Yield: 1.2%

The artificial intelligence trade continues to unwind, and AVGO had a terrible week. It was down over 8% for the week and is now 23% below the high made in mid-December. It’s the first serious stumble in a while. The DeepSeek news started the slide, but the overdue correction in previously red-hot AI stocks is continuing. But AVGO is being dragged down by the sector. Most of the issues don’t apply to Broadcom. Broadcom has a unique infrastructure niche that is not easily duplicated, and the stock has been successful for a very good reason: skyrocketing profits. The company reports earnings on Thursday after the bell. Recent earnings reports have propelled AVGO higher. Hopefully, this report can reverse the recent trend. BUY

Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG)

Yield: 0.9%

Cheniere is the best natural gas liquid (NGL) export company stock at a time of rising NGL demand worldwide. The company delivered a great fourth quarter, beating both revenue and earnings estimates. It also posted record LNG production and is in the process of expanding capacity. The stock soared 42% over the past year, which is a reflection of the market’s confidence in the long-term growth prospects. A friendlier regulatory environment and rising demand make the shorter-term prospects bright as well. BUY

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP)

Yield: 4.8%

Ditto most of what I said about LNG as this is the subsidiary that operates the largest export facility. The stock had been pulling back in February but surged to a new high last week after beating revenue estimates on rising LNG demand. Natural gas is a strong beneficiary of rising electricity demand. It also helps that natural gas is the cleanest fossil fuel and is increasingly seen as a bridge to a clean energy future. U.S. exports of LNG are likely to continue to grow strongly and CQP is in a great position. (This security generates a K1 form at tax time). BUY

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG)

Yield: 0.6%

This nuclear power company stock has gotten crushed lately. It’s down over 30% from the high made as recently as late January. The electricity trade has been under pressure since the DeepSeek news in late January. There has also been some movement away from nuclear stocks as the power source invites regulatory scrutiny and takes a long time to build. But Constellation became a big player in the natural gas realm too with its recent acquisition. High-flying stocks tend to be volatile. But electricity demand is still growing strongly, and Constellation is in an excellent position. I will look to potentially buy back the existing call to enable holding onto the stock for a likely bounce back at some point. It has resistance around the 225 per share range, and I will consider the call if the price gets there. HOLD

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)

Yield: 3.2%

The regulated and clean energy utility stock continues to languish near the lowest levels of the recent range. But it moved higher in the recent selloff, presumably as a defensive alternative. That’s encouraging. Operational results have been good, with earnings growth of 8.2% and a reiterated outlook through 2027. The utility also announced plans to restart its Duane Arnold nuclear plant and a collaboration with GE Vernova to develop natural gas-fired projects across the U.S. The utility is taking advantage of the soaring electricity demand, and the projects are likely to deliver more revenue and stronger growth going forward. But this stock needs to generate more lasting upside traction. BUY

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Yield: 4.1%

The natural gas midstream company should have a good year as demand for the fuel continues to be reliable and increasing. A higher level of production and relaxed regulations should also be positive. OKE was purchased in the portfolio after it pulled back because of some unwinding in the electricity trade and overall weakness in the energy sector. But it wasn’t likely to stay down for long and has already been moving up since last week. BUY

Qualcomm Corp. (QCOM)

Yield: 2.2%

The mobile device chip company delivered earnings with strong quarterly results and raised guidance for 2025. Revenue rose 17% for the quarter and EPS rose 24%. Both easily exceeded expectations. There was solid growth in just about every segment, including iPhone demand. And guidance was raised for this year. But there wasn’t evidence of a strong AI smartphone upgrade cycle. And that’s really what the market is looking for. Several analysts expect an upgrade cycle to ignite sometime this year. And that could really move the stock higher. But a breakout is unlikely until that event is within sight. Meanwhile, QCOM has been wallowing with the rest of the tech sector. BUY

Realty Income Corp. (O)

Yield: 5.6%

The legendary monthly income REIT has shown some signs of life this month as the slower economy narrative gained traction and defensive stocks became an obvious alternative. Although it has a stable and growing business and an unparalleled track record of increasing monthly dividends, O has been a slave to the changing interest rate narrative. Hopefully, this stock can bust a move soon somehow and we can sell a call to boost the return. If the slower economy fears have lasting traction, O could muster a rally. HOLD

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)

Yield: 0.6%

The luxury home-builder company stock had a nice move higher in January but lost all those gains so far this month. After a tough couple of months, TOL moved convincingly off the recent bottom. Although it is still well above that bottom, TOL is having trouble finding any lasting upside traction. Toll Brothers reports earnings this week and hopefully the report can get the stock moving higher again. TOL was downgraded to HOLD last month after the stock seemed to be losing traction. Mortgage rates have also risen and that is a big catalyst for home demand. HOLD

Existing Call Trades

Sell CEG March 21st $260 call at $20 or better

CEG has come all the way back down to below the strike price with a little more than two weeks before expiration. As mentioned above, the stock could have some further downside as there isn’t significant technical resistance until around the 225 per share area. If it hits that level, I will look to buy back the calls on the cheap and hold the stock for a likely bounce back.

Sell QCOM March 21st $160 call at $11 or better

The stock moved above the strike price after a strong January. But it has pulled back again with the recent crummy tech market. It’s now a few dollars below the strike price with a little more than two weeks to go before expiration. QCOM has a good chance to take off sometime this year, but we’ll see where the price is on options expiration. We secured a great income in addition to the four other calls sold on this stock over the past few years.

Sell CQP March 21st $60 call at $3.00 or better

The stock had been wobbling in early February but turned things around and made a new high last week. It is currently more than 6 per share above the strike price and seems likely to get called at this point. That’s okay. We’ll secure a great total return in a short time, and now we have LNG to benefit from a strong NGL export market.

Current Recommendations

Open Recommendations Ticker Symbol Entry Date Entry Price Recent Price Buy at or Under Price Yield Total Return AbbVie Inc. ABBV 12/17/24 $175.38 $209.03 $200.00 3.14% 20.33% AGNC Investment Corp AGNC 9/24/24 $10.47 $10.42 $12.00 13.81% 7.15% Ally Financial Inc. ALLY 11/26/24 $39.42 $37.10 $45.00 3.23% -5.16% Broadcom Inc. AVGO 1/28/25 $207.36 $199.45 $240.00 1.18% -3.82% Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG 2/25/25 $216.04 $228.56 $250.00 0.88% 5.80% Cheniere Energy Prtns. CQP 7/23/24 $53.04 $67.71 $60.00 4.80% 32.42% Constellation Energy Corp. CEG 8/27/24 $196.14 $250.55 $270.00 0.62% 27.94% NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE 4/25/23 $77.50 $70.17 $80.00 3.23% -4.41% ONEOK, Inc. OKE 2/25/25 $95.77 $100.39 $110.00 4.10% 4.82% Qualcomm Inc. QCOM 5/5/21 $134.65 $157.17 $180.00 2.16% 26.52% Realty Income Corp. O 6/27/23 $60.19 $57.03 NA 5.64% 4.06% Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL 10/22/24 $148.02 $111.64 NA 0.82% -24.44% Open Recommendations Ticker Symbol Initial Action Entry Date Entry Price Recent Price Sell To Price or better Total Return CEG Mar 21 $260 CEG250321C00260000 Sell 1/7/25 $20.00 $8.30 $20.00 10.20% QCOM Mar 21 $160 call QCOM250321C00160000 Sell 1/7/25 $11.00 $3.55 $10.00 7.43% CQP Mar 21 $60 call CQP250321C00060000 Sell 1/22/25 $3.00 $6.80 $3.00 5.66% as of close on 2/28/2025 SOLD STOCKS X Ticker Symbol Action Entry Date Entry Price Sale Date Sale Price Total Return Innovative Industrial Props. IIPR Called 6/2/20 $87.82 9/18/20 $100.00 15.08% Qualcomm QCOM Called 6/24/20 $89.14 9/18/20 $95.00 7.30% U.S. Bancorp USB Called 7/22/20 $36.26 9/18/20 $38 3.42% Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs. BIP Called 6/24/20 $41.92 10/16/20 $45 8.49% Starbucks Corp. SBUX Called 8/26/20 $82.41 10/16/20 $88 6.18% Visa Corporation V Called 9/22/20 $200.56 11/20/20 $200 0.00% AbbVie Inc. ABBV Called 6/2/20 $91.04 12/31/20 $100 12.43% Enterprise Prod. Prtnrs. EPD Called 6/24/20 $18.14 1/15/21 $20 15.16% Altria Group MO Called 6/2/20 $39.66 1/15/21 $40 7.31% U.S. Bancorp USB Called 11/25/20 $44.68 1/15/21 $45 1.66% B&G Foods Inc, BGS Called 10/28/20 $26.79 2/19/21 $28 4.42% Valero Energy Inc. VLO Called 8/26/20 $53.70 3/26/21 $60 11.73% Chevron Corp. CVX Called 12/23/20 $85.69 4/1/21 $96 12.95% KKR & Co. KKR Called 3/24/21 $47.98 6/18/21 $55 14.92% Digital Realty Trust DLR Called 1/27/21 $149.17 7/16/21 $155 5.50% NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE Called 2/24/21 $73.76 9/17/21 $80 10.00% Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs. BIP Called 1/13/21 $50.63 10/15/21 $55 11.65% AGNC Investment Corp AGNC Sold 1/13/21 $15.52 1/19/22 $15 5.92% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 5/26/21 $52.51 2/18/22 $60 19.62% KKR & Co. KKR Sold 8/25/21 $64.52 2/23/22 $58 -9.73% Valero Energy Inc. VLO Called 11/17/21 $73.45 2/25/22 $83 15.53% U.S Bancorp USB Sold 3/24/21 $53.47 4/13/22 $51 -1.59% Enterprise Product Ptnrs EPD Called 3/17/21 $23.21 4/14/22 $24 11.25% FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK Called 10/27/21 $22.01 4/14/22 $23 13.58% Xcel Energy Inc. XEL Called 10/12/21 $63.00 5/20/22 $70 12.66% Innovative Industrial Props. IIPR Sold 3/23/22 $196.31 7/20/22 $93 -51.23% One Liberty Properties OLP Sold 7/28/21 $30.37 8/24/22 $25 -12.94% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 5/25/22 $65.14 1/20/23 $65 2.66% Xcel Energy, Inc. XEL Called 10/26/22 $62.57 1/20/23 $65 4.67% Realty Income Corp. O Called 9/28/22 $60.37 2/17/23 $63 5.41% Medical Properties Trust MPW Sold 1/24/23 $13.22 3/21/23 $8 -38.00% Brookfield Infrastructure Cp. BIPC Called 11/9/22 $42.43 7/21/23 $45 8.72% Star Bulk Carriers Corp. SBLK Sold 6/1/22 $33.30 8/8/23 $18 -31.38% Visa Inc. V Called 12/22/21 $217.16 8/18/23 $235 9.16% Global Ship Lease, Inc. GSL Sold 2/23/22 $24.96 8/29/23 $19 -13.82% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 3/28/23 $60.98 9/15/23 $65 9.72% Hess Corporation HES Called 6/6/23 $132.25 10/20/23 $155 17.87% Tractor Supply Company TSCO Sold 9/26/23 $203.03 11/28/23 $200 -1.02% Digital Realty Trust DLR Called 7/18/23 $117.31 1/19/24 $135 17.16% Intel Corporation INTC Called 7/27/22 $40.18 1/19/24 $43 9.76% AbbVie Inc. ABBV Called 7/25/23 $141.63 3/15/24 $160 15.11% Marathon Petroleum Corp. MPC Called 10/24/23 $149.45 3/28/24 $165 12.06% The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB Called 8/24/22 $35.58 5/17/24 $35 7.14% Main Street Capital Corp. MAIN Called 3/26/24 $46.40 9/20/24 $49 10.91% Brookfield Infrastructure Cp. BIPC Called 2/27/24 $32.64 9/20/24 $35 11.00% American Tower Corp. AMT Called 1/23/24 $202.26 9/20/24 $210 5.43% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 8/27/24 $79.59 10/18/24 $88 11.18% Alexandria Real Estate Eq. ARE Sold 12/19/23 $129.54 11/19/24 $108 -12.82% FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK Called 4/23/24 $19.42 12/20/24 $20 14.06% Enterpise Product Ptnrs. EPD Called 2/27/24 $27.61 1/17/25 $29 12.60% EXPIRED OPTIONS Security In/out money Sell Date Sell Price Exp. Date $ Return Total % Return IIPR Jul 17 $95 call out-of money 6/3/20 $3.00 7/17/20 $3.00 3.40% MO Jul 31 $42 call out-of-money 6/17/20 $1.60 7/31/20 $1.60 4.03% ABBV Sep 18 $100 call out-of-money 7/15/20 $4.60 9/18/20 $4.60 5.05% IIPR Sep 18 $100 call in-the-money 7/22/20 $5.00 9/18/20 $5.00 5.69% QCOM Sep 18 $95 call in-the-money 6/24/20 $4.30 9/18/20 $4.30 4.82% USB Sep 18 $37.50 call in-the-money 7/22/20 $2.00 9/18/20 $2.00 5.52% BIP Oct 16 $45 call in-the-money 9/2/20 $1.95 10/16/20 $1.95 4.65% SBUX Oct 16 $87.50 call in-the-money 10/16/20 $3.30 10/16/20 $3.30 4.00% V Nov 20 $200 call in-the-money 9/22/20 $10.00 11/20/20 $10.00 4.99% ABBV Dec 31 $100 call in-the-money 11/18/20 $3.30 12/31/20 $3.30 3.62% EPD Jan 15 $20 call in-the-money 11/23/20 $0.80 1/15/21 $0.80 4.41% MO Jan 15 $40 call in-the-money 11/25/20 $1.90 1/15/21 $1.90 4.79% USB Jan 15 $45 call in-the-money 11/25/20 $2.00 1/15/21 $2.00 4.48% BGS Feb 19 $27.50 call in-the-money 12/11/20 $2.40 2/19/21 $2.40 8.96% VLO Mar 26 $60 call in-the-money 2/10/21 $6.50 3/26/21 $6.50 12.10% CVX Apr 1 $95.50 call in-the-money 2/19/21 $4.30 4/1/21 $4.30 5.02% AGNC Jun 18 $17 call out-of-money 4/13/21 $0.50 6/18/21 $0.50 3.21% KKR Jun 18 $55 call in-the-money 4/28/21 $3.00 6/18/21 $3.00 6.25% USB Jun 16 $57.50 call out-of-money 4/28/21 $2.80 6/18/21 $2.80 5.24% DLR Jul 16 $155 call in-the-money 6/16/21 $8.00 7/16/21 $8.00 5.36% AGNC Aug 20 $17 call out-of-money 6/23/21 $0.50 8/20/21 $0.50 3.00% OKE Aug 20 $57.50 call out-of-money 6/23/21 $3.50 8/20/21 $3.50 6.67% NEE Sep 17 $80 call in-the-money 8/11/21 $3.50 9/17/21 $3.50 4.75% BIP Oct 15 $55 call in-the-money 9/1/21 $2.00 10/15/21 $2.00 3.95% USB Nov 19 $60 call out-of-money 9/24/21 $2.30 11/19/21 $2.30 4.30% OKE Nov 26 $65 call out-of-money 10/20/21 $2.25 11/26/21 $2.25 4.28% KKR Dec 17 $75 call out-of-money 10/26/21 $3.50 12/17/21 $3.50 5.42% QCOM Jan 21 $185 Call out-of-money 11/30/21 $9.65 1/21/22 $9.65 7.17% OLP Feb 18 $35 Call out-of-money 11/19/21 $1.50 2/18/22 $1.50 4.94% OKE Feb 18 $60 Call in-the-money 1/5/22 $2.75 2/18/22 $2.75 5.24% USB Feb 25 $61 call out-of-money 1/13/22 $2.50 2/25/22 $2.50 4.68% VLO Feb 25 $83 call in-the-money 1/18/22 $4.20 2/25/22 $4.20 6.13% EPD Apr 14th $24 call in-the-money 3/2/22 $1.25 4/14/22 $1.25 5.69% FSK Apr 14th $22.50 call in-the-money 3/10/22 $0.90 4/14/22 $0.90 4.09% XEL May 20th $70 call in-the-money 3/30/22 $3.00 5/20/22 $3.00 4.76% SBLK July 15th $134 call out-of-money 6/1/22 $1.60 7/15/22 $1.60 4.80% OKE Oct 21st $65 call out-of-money 8/24/22 $3.40 10/21/22 $3.40 5.22% OKE Jan 20th $65 call In-the-money 11/25/22 $3.70 1/20/23 $3.70 5.68% XEL Jan 20th $65 call in-the-money 11/25/22 $5.00 1/20/23 $5.00 7.99% O Feb 17th $62.50 call in-the-money 12/28/22 $3.00 2/17/23 $3.00 4.97% QCOM Sep 16th $145 call out-of-money 7/20/22 $11.75 9/16/22 $11.75 8.73% V Mar 17th $220 call out-of-money 1/24/23 $12.00 3/17/23 $12.00 5.51% OKE May 19th $65 call out-of-money 4/11/23 $2.70 5/19/23 $2.70 4.43% V Jun 2 $230 call out-of-money 4/21/23 $10.50 6/2/23 $10.50 4.82% BIPC $45 July 21st call in-the-money 5/23/23 $3.25 7/21/23 $3.25 7.66% V $235 Aug 18th call in-the-money 7/11/23 $9.00 8/18/23 $9.00 4.13% GSL $20 Aug 18th call out-of-money 7/11/23 $1.25 8/18/23 $1.25 5.00% OKE $65 Sep 15 call in-the-money 9/15/23 $3.20 7/25/23 $3.20 4.92% INTC $35 Oct 20th call out-of-money 9/8/23 $3.78 10/20/23 $3.78 9.41% HES $155 Oct 20th call in-the-money 9/8/23 $9.00 10/20/23 $9.00 6.81% DLR $135 Jan 19th call in-the-money 11/22/23 $6.00 1/19/24 $6.00 5.11% INTC $42.50 Jan 19th call in-the-money 11/29/23 $3.50 1/19/24 $3.50 8.71% ABBV $160 Mar 15th call in-the-money 1/10/24 $7.00 3/15/24 $7.00 4.94% MPC $165 Mar 28th call in-the-money 2/14/23 $10.00 3/28/24 $10.00 6.69% QCOM $200 July 19th call out-of-money 6/5/24 $12.00 7/19/24 $12.00 8.91% MAIN $49.4 Sep 20th Call in-the-money 6/27/24 $2.00 9/20/24 $2.00 4.31% BIPC $35 Sep 20th Call in-the-money 7/16/24 $3.00 9/20/24 $3.00 9.19% AMT Sep 20 $210 call in-the-money 7/30/24 $15.00 9/20/24 $15.00 7.42% OKE Oct 18 $87.50 call in-the-money 8/27/24 $3.50 10/18/24 $3.50 4.40% FSK Dec 20 $20 call in-the-money 10/25/24 $0.95 12/20/25 $0.95 4.89% CEG Dec 29 $260 call out-of-money 9/25/24 $24.00 12/20/24 $24.00 12.24% EPD Jan 17 $29 call in-the-money 11/12/24 $2.00 1/17/25 $2.00 6.34%

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.