March 18, 2025

A Market Held Down by Uncertainty

The S&P 500 officially hit correction territory last week, down 10% or more from the high. While the bulk of the selling might be near the end, stocks are unlikely to gain significant and lasting upside traction until current uncertainties dissipate.

Last week’s inflation report was good. The CPI number was better than expected and showed a decrease in the level of price increases for the first time in several months. The economy appears to be slowing, but investors are likely okay with that if there isn’t a recession. Those two things add up to lower interest rates. But the tariff uncertainty seems to be preventing any kind of positive new narrative from taking shape in the market.

Even if the selling cools off, a quick rebound seems unlikely at this point. Of course, tariff resolutions are still possible very soon. Headlines can change fast. I believe most beleaguered stocks present a decent buying opportunity at this point. But we might not be out of the woods yet.

Look at it this way: The bull market and the AI trade had been going strong for a long time. There is always some sort of a comeuppance when that happens. We’re probably getting that over with. If and when the smoke clears, we may have a strong market again.

Plus, the market hasn’t been as bad as it may seem. Sure, it’s been rough over the last month. But seven of the eleven S&P 500 stock sectors are still higher year to date. It’s only technology and consumer stocks that have been slapped around badly. And technology can come back fast when the market stabilizes.

Past Month’s Activity

February 25

Purchased Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) - $216.04

Purchased ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) - $95.77

March 4

Purchased CEG March 21st $260 call at $3.50 (BUY BACK)

Portfolio Recap

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Yield: 3.1%

Not only did this biopharmaceutical company stock run to a new high, but it did so during a market correction. ABBV is showing some strong defensive chops. It did come off the high by a few bucks, but it is still trading at the high point of the recent range and still very much in an uptrend that began after the earnings report in January. Immunology drugs Skyrizi and Rinvoq collectively have made up for the lost Humira revenue. The company also raised revenue forecasts on the two drugs by $4 billion to $31 billion a year by 2027. The earnings report showed AbbVie has replaced the Humira revenue and is poised for solid earnings growth. BUY

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Yield: 14.1%

Sure, this mortgage REIT cooled off a bit amid the market correction. But it has still returned 15% YTD. It’s been one of the more stable stocks over the past month. After a rough couple of years with rising inflation and interest rates, this mortgage REIT is having a good year so far. Hopefully, it can keep going. The REIT reported solid earnings this quarter. AGNC has had a bad run over the last couple of years and it’s due for a significant turnaround. We’ll see if it can maintain the momentum and make a run back past the recent high. BUY

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)

Yield: 3.5%

This online banker has been in the crosshairs of the recent market angst. It had been a strong start to the year but the slower growth narrative that developed last month has pushed ALLY back near the 52-week low. Auto loans, which are the bulk of the business, depend on a healthy auto market. If the economy does slow significantly, it can also negatively affect loan defaults. This stock is cyclical. We’ll hold on for now to see if that slowing economy fear has lasting traction. Hopefully, the selling is overdone and the stock will bounce back. But we’ll see. BUY

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Yield: 1.2%

This AI superstar recovered somewhat amid the tech wreck after another stellar earnings report. AVGO has moved off the recent bottom but hasn’t made a significant upside move yet. Broadcom soundly beat expectations with 25% revenue growth and 45% earnings growth and raised guidance for the current quarter. The even bigger news was that AI revenue grew 77% over last year’s quarter and the company reported that it has scored two more large AI chip customers. Tech and AI are getting a comeuppance now. But the AI business is alive and well. Broadcom is going as strong as ever but is being dragged lower by the sector. It will be back. Patience should be well rewarded. BUY

Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG)

Yield: 0.7%

Cheniere is the best liquid natural gas liquid (LNG) export company stock at a time of rising LNG demand worldwide. The company delivered a great fourth quarter, beating both revenue and earnings estimates. It also posted record LNG production and is in the process of expanding capacity. But the energy sector is taking a hit on slower growth fears, and LNG is back to the same level as the beginning of the year after a great start. Sure, the stock will bounce around with the market in the near term. But the strong story is still very much intact with a friendlier regulatory environment and rising demand. BUY

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP)

Yield: 5.1%

Ditto most of what I said about LNG as this is the subsidiary that operates the largest export facility. The stock had been pulling back in the recent market tumult after it surged to a new high after beating revenue estimates on rising LNG demand a few weeks ago. Natural gas is a strong beneficiary of rising electricity demand. It also helps that natural gas is the cleanest fossil fuel and is increasingly seen as a bridge to a clean energy future. U.S. exports of LNG are likely to continue to grow strongly and CQP is in a great position. That’s why CQP is still up 24% YTD in a down market. (This security generates a K1 form at tax time.) BUY

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG)

Yield: 0.7%

The market giveth and taketh away. CEG was climbing into the stratosphere as AI and the electricity trade were on fire. But the DeepSeek news killed that trade for now. And the downside is getting as overdone as the upside was. The truth of the stock should be somewhere between the January high and the current low.

The fear is that AI will require less data than previously thought, data center plans will be stalled and the anticipated growth in electricity won’t occur. Nonsense, electricity demand is sure to grow even if at a lower rate than previously anticipated. And the fears are likely overblown. The two huge recent deals (the Microsoft (MSFT) deal and the Calpine acquisition) will deliver a high level of earnings growth in the years ahead and there may be more new deals coming. The market will regain its footing at some point, and CEG can come back fast. HOLD

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)

Yield: 3.1%

The regulated and clean energy utility stock has done well in this terrible market. It’s up for this month and YTD. It seems like every time the market gets crushed, NEE has a great day. Investors are attracted to its defensive characteristics as a slower economy is feared and uncertainty about tariffs keeps any optimism at bay. But NEE has historically outperformed other defensive stocks significantly. It just got walloped by inflation and rising rates. But rates are falling, and NextEra is poised for even stronger growth ahead as electricity demand rises. BUY

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Yield: 4.3%

This more volatile natural gas midstream company was rising fast but then got crushed as the natural gas trade unwound. But that’s dumb. ONEOK has reliable revenues and is in an ideal position for strong growth as natural gas production inevitably increases and electricity demand grows. Investors realized this and OKE really spiked higher last week and a half. It’s up over 10% in the last ten days. A continued rebound is highly likely when the market levels off. BUY

Qualcomm Corp. (QCOM)

Yield 2.2%

The mobile device chip company delivered earnings with strong quarterly results and raised guidance for 2025. Revenue rose 17% for the quarter and EPS rose 24%. Both easily exceeded expectations. There was solid growth in just about every segment, including iPhone demand. And guidance was raised for this year. But there wasn’t evidence of a strong AI smartphone upgrade cycle. And that’s really what the market is looking for. Several analysts expect an upgrade cycle to ignite sometime this year. And that could really move the stock higher. But a breakout is unlikely until that event is within sight. Meanwhile, QCOM has been knocked down with the rest of the tech sector. BUY

Realty Income Corp. (O)

Yield: 5.5%

I guess we see what can finally get this legendary monthly income REIT moving. It’s the rest of the world going to Hell. After a strong February, it’s holding its own in March. Realty is a desirable defensive stock that attracts investor interest during times of market duress. The stock should also benefit as interest rates move lower. O had struggled during inflation and rising interest rates. But the benchmark 10-year Treasury rate has fallen significantly so far this year. It’s proving to be a nice holding in a dicey market. HOLD

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)

Yield: 0.8%

TOL is a cyclical company that doesn’t respond well to a slower economy. But that recent weakness is somewhat tempered by the falling mortgage rates, which makes housing more affordable. The slower growth narrative has hit TOL when it was already down, and the stock is at a 52-week low. It could be that the economic worries don’t have lasting traction. Narratives change often in the market. The longer-term supply/demand dynamic is hugely favorable to this company, and it will rebound eventually. We will hold onto the stock for now in hopes of a rebound when the market stabilizes. HOLD

Existing Call Trades

Sell QCOM March 21st $160 call at $11 - Expiring

QCOM has moved back below the strike price as the tech sector continues to struggle. This stock isn’t down that much because it didn’t move up that much in the good market. QCOM is currently less than 4 per share below the strike price. We’ll see what happens in the three days until expiration. We secured a great income in addition to the four other calls sold on this stock over the past few years.

Sell CQP March 21st $60 call at $3.00 - Expiring

CQP has been extremely resilient in a very tough market for energy stocks. Even after the recent carnage, it’s still over 5 per share above the strike price. If the market remains ugly it could pull shares below the strike price by expiration. If not, we will have secured a great total return in a short time, and we still have LNG.

Current Recommendations

