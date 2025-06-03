June 3, 2025

Stuck Again for Now

The market has leveled off since the huge recovery from the tariff Armageddon fears. And now, who knows.

The sticky issue to start the week is increasing trade tensions with China. A war of words is escalating between the two governments and threats are being made by both sides. It is being reported that President Trump will speak with Chinese President Xi today or later this week. Hopefully the two leaders will bring down the temperature.

Investors seem to have decided that these tariff issues won’t cause a disaster. Sure, there may be more headlines that the market doesn’t like. But tariffs shouldn’t wreck the bull market. The “no disaster” trade has played out though, and the market will likely need more good news to move meaningfully higher from here.

There’s also the economy. Once we get beyond the tariff uncertainty, investors will likely focus on the economy. It has been slowing but there are mixed signals. At this point it’s anybody’s guess what kind of economy we will have for the remainder of this year.

Things could line up in a bullish fashion. They usually do. But there is a lot of uncertainty still buzzing around. That makes this a good time to lock in high-priced covered calls on stock prices that have run high in the recent market. In this update, I highlight a big, fat covered call in a recent position that has moved up 80% from the April low and 26% in the month of May.

Past Month’s Activity

May 6

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) – Rating change “BUY” to “HOLD”

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) – Rating change “BUY” to “HOLD”

May 7

SOLD LNG June 20th $230 call at $15.00 or better

May 20

SOLD CEG July 18th $290 call at $24.00 or better

May 28

Purchased Oracle Corporation (ORCL) - $163.85

June 3

Sell AVGO July 18th $250 call at $15.00 or better

TRADE ALERT

Sell AVGO July 18th $250 call at $15.00 or better

Expiration date: July 18

Strike price: $250.00

Call price: $15.00

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

This call is a tough decision. The stock has been red hot and is now within striking distance of the high. Broadcom reports earnings later this week and recent earnings reports have often driven the stock price higher. I also like AVGO as a long-term hold that should continue to deliver strong returns for years. However, earnings reports can go either way. This is a stock that soared 80% from the April low and 26% in May. And this is an income newsletter. I don’t want to risk missing such a huge move without locking in a huge call premium.

Here are the three scenarios.

1. The stock closes above the $250.00 strike price at expiration.

Call premium: $15.00

Dividends: $1.18

Appreciation: $42.64 ($250.00 strike price minus $207.36 purchase price)

Total: $58.82 (total return will be 28.4% in 6 months)

2. The stock price closes below but near our $250 strike price.

Call premium: $15.00

Dividends: $1.18

Total: $16.18 (total income of 7.8% in 6 months)

3. The stock price declines.

There will be $16.18 in income to offset the decline. Plus, the original purchase price is more than $40 per share below the strike price.

Portfolio Recap

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Yield: 3.5%

ABBV is hanging in there. It took a hit along with the rest of the market in early April. Then the quick recovery got interrupted by pending tariff and pricing issues. Health care is in the crosshairs right now. The executive order tying U.S. drug prices to international prices landed without much damage to the stocks. But there is also the issue of pharmaceuticals being targeted for tariffs floating around after the administration said such an action is coming. The issue could have a negative impact on drug companies, and they are unlikely to move meaningfully higher until there is more clarity. AbbVie itself is going great as the Humira expiration pain is behind it and earnings are growing again. HOLD

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Yield: 16.1%

In the last earnings report the REIT reported wider spreads as the 10-year Treasury rate has moved higher again, and the Fed is likely to cut the Fed Funds rate several times this year, perhaps beginning in June. It also posted a solid total return in the first quarter. But the stock got manhandled in the market tumult of early April. While AGNC has moved up from the low it still hasn’t fully recovered to the levels of earlier this year. AGNC can’t stand up to a market like we’ve had recently with indiscriminate selling. But it should continue to rebound as the market recovers and likely trends higher. HOLD

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)

Yield: 3.4%

This online banker has been bouncing around since late last summer. There was a selloff in April and then a quick recovery. But ALLY hasn’t really been able to generate meaningful upside traction. Rates are still high and there is still a high degree of uncertainty regarding the direction of the economy the rest of the year. Ally primarily deals in auto loans which are cyclical. The jury is out on the economy, and consequently the direction of ALLY. As long as the economy stays solid and the worst of the tariff uncertainty stays behind, ALLY should be strong and make up for some lost time. HOLD

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Yield: 1.0%

This superstar AI company stock has been off to the races in the better market. AVGO soared late last year and then crashed in the tariff tumult. The market tended to pick on the previous high-flyers and the selling in AVGO got way overdone. It has soared back near the high in the last couple of months. The stock was taken down by external factors like a crashing market and the correction in the tech sector. But AVGO has gone higher for a good reason, soaring AI revenues. Once the panic dissipated, investors flocked right back to AVGO. The company reports earnings later this week. Recent earnings reports have boosted the stock. We’ll see what happens this time. BUY

Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG)

Yield: 0.8%

The country’s largest exporter of natural gas reported earnings that exceeded expectations and reiterated previous guidance of 2025. Commercial activity among LNG exporters has gained momentum after the administration lifted a moratorium on export permits. Cheniere plans to double by building more export facilities. Several of those projects were recently completed and should begin to add to the bottom line. Cheniere also announced a deal last week to buy natural gas from Canadian company Canadian Natural. LNG was solid in the tough market and should trend higher over the rest of the year. HOLD

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG)

Yield: 0.5%

CEG is on fire. The market took down this previously red-hot stock more than it deserved, and it had huge upside when the external factors improved. CEG is up over 90% from the April low and rose 37% in the month of May. The company itself is doing great. Electricity demand is sure to grow. The two huge recent deals (the Microsoft (MSFT) deal and the Calpine acquisition) will deliver a high level of earnings growth in the years ahead and there may be more new deals coming. A recent statement from management said the company “made tremendous progress on new power agreements that we expect to announce soon.” The previous two deals sent the stock soaring. HOLD

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Yield: 0.8%

LLY is a juggernaut that’s been stuck in the mud. It’s down more than 20% from the 52-week high and has returned -8% over the past year. This is a stock that has returned over 400% over the last five years. That’s a big slowdown. Drugs are likely soon to be targeted for tariffs and inputs for Lilly’s weight loss drugs come from Ireland. However, the administration indicated that time would be given to relocate facilities to the U.S. and Lilly has already begun that process. Tariffs are unlikely to sting Lilly that much. There’s also the issue of “most favored nation” drug pricing. But it’s unclear how that will work and how much other nations will reduce their prices.

Lilly is still knocking the cover off the ball with huge demand for its weight loss and other drugs. There is also likely approval for an oral weight loss drug later this year. But until there is more clarity on these issues, LLY is unlikely to generate lasting upside traction. That’s why it is rated “HOLD” for now. But the stock should soar on the other side of this uncertainty and make up for lost time. HOLD

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)

Yield: 3.2%

The regulated and clean energy utility stock was strong but has since found more trouble. The stock initially pulled back on the spike in interest rates from the U.S. credit downgrade. Then last week the clean energy industry took a hit as the new bill in Congress passed the House promises to strip subsidies for clean energy. The huge subsidies had given support for much of the industry. It’s certainly negative for NextEra, which was a big beneficiary. The company can stand on its own and has before. It should weather this storm in decent shape and the stock price has already recovered from the news. BUY

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Yield: 5.1%

This midstream energy company stock performance has been disappointing. OKE is down 16% YTD while the overall energy sector is only down 5.4% over the same period. OKE recently took a hit when it missed on earnings in an unforgiving environment. But earnings were generally solid, and ONEOK reaffirmed guidance for 2025 and 2026 which includes an earnings growth jump to 15% as new assets come online, including two sizable recent acquisitions. The story is still quite strong but there has been some recent share dilution that somewhat mutes the earnings growth. This stock should pick up soon, but I’ll watch it closely. HOLD

Oracle Corporation (ORCL)

Yield: 1.2%

This technology stalwart has a strong growth catalyst ahead with data centers and AI. OCI revenue grew 49% last quarter. The company also reported that it had $130 billion in order backlogs, a 63% increase from last year’s quarter. There isn’t nearly enough current data center capacity to meet demand. Oracle opened its 101st Data Center Cloud Region last quarter. Management intends to double data center capacity this fiscal year and triple it by the end of next fiscal year. The company plans to eventually operate between 1,000 and 2,000 of these data centers. Oracle also reports earnings next week. Hopefully, the stock gets a boost. BUY

Realty Income Corp. (O)

Yield: 5.7%

This legendary income REIT is finally paying off. It was a subpar performer during inflation and rising interest rates. But it recently showed some impressive defensive chops. It was actually higher through the market tumult of April. O has returned 8% so far this year. It should continue to perform well as investors are likely to gravitate toward more defensive plays. O is still attractively valued and should have some pent-up upside as the environment of inflation and rising interest rates likely fades into the past. It’s proving to be a nice holding in a dicey market. HOLD

Qualcomm Corp. (QCOM)

Yield: 2.7%

Last month’s earnings report was a clunker, and QCOM fell 8.7% on the day of the announcement. The earnings were mixed with sales growing 17%, driven by strength in the automotive and IoT segments. But handset revenues grew only 12% and inventories rose. Also, revenue guidance for next quarter was slightly below the market’s expectations. Investors want to see strong handset sales, which is the core of the business and the area that could drive strong growth. And it didn’t see that. But the results were still solid, and those stronger sales should come later this year. Meanwhile. QCOM is benefitting from the tech recovery and has been stronger over the last month. HOLD

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)

Yield: 1.0%

This beleaguered homebuilder company stock just can’t seem to get anywhere. It did recover from the lows of April but it’s still well below the price level from earlier this year. As with ALLY, there’s just too much uncertainty about the near-term direction of the economy. It also doesn’t help that mortgage rates are staying stubbornly high. We will see how the economic news plays out. The longer-term supply/demand dynamic is hugely favorable to this company, and it will muster a sustained upside move eventually. HOLD

Existing Call Trades

Sell ABBV June 20th $210 call at $9.50 or better

The call was sold before the market selloff and the stock plunged. We secured a strong income to tide us through the volatile market. The prospects for AbbVie are strong for the rest of the year. However, there are external issues including tariffs and government pricing pressure to worry about. We’ll see what happens in the near term.

Sell LNG June 20th $230 call at $15.00 or better

The stock has been a very strong performer in the tough market. But it levelled off until it started moving higher again. LNG is now priced more than $12 per share above the strike price with less than three weeks to go. But there is continuing uncertainty in this market, so it’s a good time to lock in a high income.

Sell CEG July 18th $290 call at $24.00 or better

These calls hit the target price after CEG had a huge run higher both in May and from the April low. The stock has since been moving higher on news of the series of executive orders designed to encourage nuclear energy. But this is a huge premium that is more than 12% off the initial purchase price. The call premium is even higher now in a market that still has a lot of uncertainty in the near term.

Current Recommendations

Open Recommendations Ticker Symbol Entry Date Entry Price Recent Price Buy at or Under Price Yield Total Return AbbVie Inc. ABBV 12/17/24 $175.38 $186.11 NA 3.52% 8.13% AGNC Investment Corp AGNC 9/24/24 $10.47 $8.94 NA 16.11% -4.48% Ally Financial Inc. ALLY 11/26/24 $39.42 $35.00 NA 3.43% -9.70% Broadcom Inc. AVGO 1/28/25 $207.36 $242.07 $250.00 0.97% 17.10% Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG 2/25/25 $216.04 $236.99 NA 0.84% 9.93% Constellation Energy Corp. CEG 8/27/24 $196.14 $306.15 NA 0.51% 56.83% Eli Lilly and Company LLY 4/22/25 $827.54 $737.67 NA 0.81% -10.68% NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE 4/25/23 $77.50 $70.64 $75.00 3.21% -3.77% ONEOK, Inc. OKE 2/25/25 $95.77 $80.84 NA 5.10% -14.50% Oracle Corporation ORCL 5/28/25 $163.85 $165.53 $175.00 1.21% 1.03% Qualcomm Inc. QCOM 5/5/21 $134.65 $145.20 NA 2.45% 17.52% Realty Income Corp. O 6/27/23 $60.19 $56.62 NA 5.69% 4.77% Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL 10/22/24 $148.02 $104.25 NA 0.96% -29.25% Open Recommendations Ticker Symbol Initial Action Entry Date Entry Price Recent Price Sell To Price or better Total Return ABBV June 20th $210 call ABBV250620C00210000 Sell 4/1/25 $9.50 $0.16 $9.50 5.42% LNG June 20th $230 call LNG250620C00230000 Sell 5/7/25 $15.00 $10.71 $15.00 6.94% CEG July 18th $290 call CEG250718C00290000 Sell 5/20/25 $24.00 $28.67 $24.00 12.23% AVGO July 18th $250 call AVGO250718C00250000 Sell Pending $15.35 $15.00 7.23% as of close on 5/30/2025 SOLD STOCKS X Ticker Symbol Action Entry Date Entry Price Sale Date Sale Price Total Return Innovative Industrial Props. IIPR Called 6/2/20 $87.82 9/18/20 $100.00 15.08% Qualcomm QCOM Called 6/24/20 $89.14 9/18/20 $95.00 7.30% U.S. Bancorp USB Called 7/22/20 $36.26 9/18/20 $38 3.42% Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs. BIP Called 6/24/20 $41.92 10/16/20 $45 8.49% Starbucks Corp. SBUX Called 8/26/20 $82.41 10/16/20 $88 6.18% Visa Corporation V Called 9/22/20 $200.56 11/20/20 $200 0.00% AbbVie Inc. ABBV Called 6/2/20 $91.04 12/31/20 $100 12.43% Enterprise Prod. Prtnrs. EPD Called 6/24/20 $18.14 1/15/21 $20 15.16% Altria Group MO Called 6/2/20 $39.66 1/15/21 $40 7.31% U.S. Bancorp USB Called 11/25/20 $44.68 1/15/21 $45 1.66% B&G Foods Inc, BGS Called 10/28/20 $26.79 2/19/21 $28 4.42% Valero Energy Inc. VLO Called 8/26/20 $53.70 3/26/21 $60 11.73% Chevron Corp. CVX Called 12/23/20 $85.69 4/1/21 $96 12.95% KKR & Co. KKR Called 3/24/21 $47.98 6/18/21 $55 14.92% Digital Realty Trust DLR Called 1/27/21 $149.17 7/16/21 $155 5.50% NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE Called 2/24/21 $73.76 9/17/21 $80 10.00% Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs. BIP Called 1/13/21 $50.63 10/15/21 $55 11.65% AGNC Investment Corp AGNC Sold 1/13/21 $15.52 1/19/22 $15 5.92% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 5/26/21 $52.51 2/18/22 $60 19.62% KKR & Co. KKR Sold 8/25/21 $64.52 2/23/22 $58 -9.73% Valero Energy Inc. VLO Called 11/17/21 $73.45 2/25/22 $83 15.53% U.S Bancorp USB Sold 3/24/21 $53.47 4/13/22 $51 -1.59% Enterprise Product Ptnrs EPD Called 3/17/21 $23.21 4/14/22 $24 11.25% FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK Called 10/27/21 $22.01 4/14/22 $23 13.58% Xcel Energy Inc. XEL Called 10/12/21 $63.00 5/20/22 $70 12.66% Innovative Industrial Props. IIPR Sold 3/23/22 $196.31 7/20/22 $93 -51.23% One Liberty Properties OLP Sold 7/28/21 $30.37 8/24/22 $25 -12.94% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 5/25/22 $65.14 1/20/23 $65 2.66% Xcel Energy, Inc. XEL Called 10/26/22 $62.57 1/20/23 $65 4.67% Realty Income Corp. O Called 9/28/22 $60.37 2/17/23 $63 5.41% Medical Properties Trust MPW Sold 1/24/23 $13.22 3/21/23 $8 -38.00% Brookfield Infrastructure Cp. BIPC Called 11/9/22 $42.43 7/21/23 $45 8.72% Star Bulk Carriers Corp. SBLK Sold 6/1/22 $33.30 8/8/23 $18 -31.38% Visa Inc. V Called 12/22/21 $217.16 8/18/23 $235 9.16% Global Ship Lease, Inc. GSL Sold 2/23/22 $24.96 8/29/23 $19 -13.82% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 3/28/23 $60.98 9/15/23 $65 9.72% Hess Corporation HES Called 6/6/23 $132.25 10/20/23 $155 17.87% Tractor Supply Company TSCO Sold 9/26/23 $203.03 11/28/23 $200 -1.02% Digital Realty Trust DLR Called 7/18/23 $117.31 1/19/24 $135 17.16% Intel Corporation INTC Called 7/27/22 $40.18 1/19/24 $43 9.76% AbbVie Inc. ABBV Called 7/25/23 $141.63 3/15/24 $160 15.11% Marathon Petroleum Corp. MPC Called 10/24/23 $149.45 3/28/24 $165 12.06% The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB Called 8/24/22 $35.58 5/17/24 $35 7.14% Main Street Capital Corp. MAIN Called 3/26/24 $46.40 9/20/24 $49 10.91% Brookfield Infrastructure Cp. BIPC Called 2/27/24 $32.64 9/20/24 $35 11.00% American Tower Corp. AMT Called 1/23/24 $202.26 9/20/24 $210 5.43% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 8/27/24 $79.59 10/18/24 $88 11.18% Alexandria Real Estate Eq. ARE Sold 12/19/23 $129.54 11/19/24 $108 -12.82% FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK Called 4/23/24 $19.42 12/20/24 $20 14.06% Enterpise Product Ptnrs. EPD Called 2/27/24 $27.61 1/17/25 $29 12.60% Cheniere Energy Prtns. CQP Called 1/22/25 $53.04 3/21/25 $60 14.67% EXPIRED OPTIONS Security In/out money Sell Date Sell Price Exp. Date $ Return Total % Return IIPR Jul 17 $95 call out-of money 6/3/20 $3.00 7/17/20 $3.00 3.40% MO Jul 31 $42 call out-of-money 6/17/20 $1.60 7/31/20 $1.60 4.03% ABBV Sep 18 $100 call out-of-money 7/15/20 $4.60 9/18/20 $4.60 5.05% IIPR Sep 18 $100 call in-the-money 7/22/20 $5.00 9/18/20 $5.00 5.69% QCOM Sep 18 $95 call in-the-money 6/24/20 $4.30 9/18/20 $4.30 4.82% USB Sep 18 $37.50 call in-the-money 7/22/20 $2.00 9/18/20 $2.00 5.52% BIP Oct 16 $45 call in-the-money 9/2/20 $1.95 10/16/20 $1.95 4.65% SBUX Oct 16 $87.50 call in-the-money 10/16/20 $3.30 10/16/20 $3.30 4.00% V Nov 20 $200 call in-the-money 9/22/20 $10.00 11/20/20 $10.00 4.99% ABBV Dec 31 $100 call in-the-money 11/18/20 $3.30 12/31/20 $3.30 3.62% EPD Jan 15 $20 call in-the-money 11/23/20 $0.80 1/15/21 $0.80 4.41% MO Jan 15 $40 call in-the-money 11/25/20 $1.90 1/15/21 $1.90 4.79% USB Jan 15 $45 call in-the-money 11/25/20 $2.00 1/15/21 $2.00 4.48% BGS Feb 19 $27.50 call in-the-money 12/11/20 $2.40 2/19/21 $2.40 8.96% VLO Mar 26 $60 call in-the-money 2/10/21 $6.50 3/26/21 $6.50 12.10% CVX Apr 1 $95.50 call in-the-money 2/19/21 $4.30 4/1/21 $4.30 5.02% AGNC Jun 18 $17 call out-of-money 4/13/21 $0.50 6/18/21 $0.50 3.21% KKR Jun 18 $55 call in-the-money 4/28/21 $3.00 6/18/21 $3.00 6.25% USB Jun 16 $57.50 call out-of-money 4/28/21 $2.80 6/18/21 $2.80 5.24% DLR Jul 16 $155 call in-the-money 6/16/21 $8.00 7/16/21 $8.00 5.36% AGNC Aug 20 $17 call out-of-money 6/23/21 $0.50 8/20/21 $0.50 3.00% OKE Aug 20 $57.50 call out-of-money 6/23/21 $3.50 8/20/21 $3.50 6.67% NEE Sep 17 $80 call in-the-money 8/11/21 $3.50 9/17/21 $3.50 4.75% BIP Oct 15 $55 call in-the-money 9/1/21 $2.00 10/15/21 $2.00 3.95% USB Nov 19 $60 call out-of-money 9/24/21 $2.30 11/19/21 $2.30 4.30% OKE Nov 26 $65 call out-of-money 10/20/21 $2.25 11/26/21 $2.25 4.28% KKR Dec 17 $75 call out-of-money 10/26/21 $3.50 12/17/21 $3.50 5.42% QCOM Jan 21 $185 Call out-of-money 11/30/21 $9.65 1/21/22 $9.65 7.17% OLP Feb 18 $35 Call out-of-money 11/19/21 $1.50 2/18/22 $1.50 4.94% OKE Feb 18 $60 Call in-the-money 1/5/22 $2.75 2/18/22 $2.75 5.24% USB Feb 25 $61 call out-of-money 1/13/22 $2.50 2/25/22 $2.50 4.68% VLO Feb 25 $83 call in-the-money 1/18/22 $4.20 2/25/22 $4.20 6.13% EPD Apr 14th $24 call in-the-money 3/2/22 $1.25 4/14/22 $1.25 5.69% FSK Apr 14th $22.50 call in-the-money 3/10/22 $0.90 4/14/22 $0.90 4.09% XEL May 20th $70 call in-the-money 3/30/22 $3.00 5/20/22 $3.00 4.76% SBLK July 15th $134 call out-of-money 6/1/22 $1.60 7/15/22 $1.60 4.80% OKE Oct 21st $65 call out-of-money 8/24/22 $3.40 10/21/22 $3.40 5.22% OKE Jan 20th $65 call In-the-money 11/25/22 $3.70 1/20/23 $3.70 5.68% XEL Jan 20th $65 call in-the-money 11/25/22 $5.00 1/20/23 $5.00 7.99% O Feb 17th $62.50 call in-the-money 12/28/22 $3.00 2/17/23 $3.00 4.97% QCOM Sep 16th $145 call out-of-money 7/20/22 $11.75 9/16/22 $11.75 8.73% V Mar 17th $220 call out-of-money 1/24/23 $12.00 3/17/23 $12.00 5.51% OKE May 19th $65 call out-of-money 4/11/23 $2.70 5/19/23 $2.70 4.43% V Jun 2 $230 call out-of-money 4/21/23 $10.50 6/2/23 $10.50 4.82% BIPC $45 July 21st call in-the-money 5/23/23 $3.25 7/21/23 $3.25 7.66% V $235 Aug 18th call in-the-money 7/11/23 $9.00 8/18/23 $9.00 4.13% GSL $20 Aug 18th call out-of-money 7/11/23 $1.25 8/18/23 $1.25 5.00% OKE $65 Sep 15 call in-the-money 9/15/23 $3.20 7/25/23 $3.20 4.92% INTC $35 Oct 20th call out-of-money 9/8/23 $3.78 10/20/23 $3.78 9.41% HES $155 Oct 20th call in-the-money 9/8/23 $9.00 10/20/23 $9.00 6.81% DLR $135 Jan 19th call in-the-money 11/22/23 $6.00 1/19/24 $6.00 5.11% INTC $42.50 Jan 19th call in-the-money 11/29/23 $3.50 1/19/24 $3.50 8.71% ABBV $160 Mar 15th call in-the-money 1/10/24 $7.00 3/15/24 $7.00 4.94% MPC $165 Mar 28th call in-the-money 2/14/23 $10.00 3/28/24 $10.00 6.69% QCOM $200 July 19th call out-of-money 6/5/24 $12.00 7/19/24 $12.00 8.91% MAIN $49.4 Sep 20th Call in-the-money 6/27/24 $2.00 9/20/24 $2.00 4.31% BIPC $35 Sep 20th Call in-the-money 7/16/24 $3.00 9/20/24 $3.00 9.19% AMT Sep 20 $210 call in-the-money 7/30/24 $15.00 9/20/24 $15.00 7.42% OKE Oct 18 $87.50 call in-the-money 8/27/24 $3.50 10/18/24 $3.50 4.40% FSK Dec 20 $20 call in-the-money 10/25/24 $0.95 12/20/25 $0.95 4.89% CEG Dec 29 $260 call out-of-money 9/25/24 $24.00 12/20/24 $24.00 12.24% EPD Jan 17 $29 call in-the-money 11/12/24 $2.00 1/17/25 $2.00 6.34% CEG Mar 21 $20 call Buyback 1/7/25 $20.00 3/4/25 $16.50 8.41% CQP Mar 21 $60 call in-the-money 1/22/25 $3.00 3/21/25 $3.00 5.66% QCOM Mar 21 $160 call out-of-money 1/7/25 $10.00 3/31/25 $11.00 8.17%

