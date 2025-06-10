June 10, 2025

Good Economic News Bodes Well for the Future

After bouncing around for a few weeks, the S&P is moving higher again. The index is now just about 2% below the high and may rally this month.

The tariff story continues to play out. The market made a huge recovery after the initial fears in April as investors wrote off a disaster scenario. Now, talks are dragging on, and the market still can’t move completely past the issue. But good economic news was a pleasant surprise.

As I mentioned in previous updates and issues, the economy is a major issue waiting beyond the tariffs. At some point, deals will likely be announced, and we will eventually move past the tariff stuff when there is more clarity. A slowing economy or a recession would present a future bummer that the market wouldn’t like. But the economy is looking solid and, perhaps, giving stocks a reason to rally beyond the old high.

May’s job report came in better than expected. It was the second impressive monthly jobs report in a row. While the good news does make a June Fed rate cut less likely, a resilient economy makes smooth sailing more likely beyond the tariffs. It’s looking more like the tariff issues will be resolved without doing much damage to economic growth. That’s a positive story, and the market generally looks many months ahead.

Of course, a negative headline could roil stocks at any time. And stocks are close to the high. The higher prices and continuing uncertainty make this a good time to sell covered calls. The timing of last week’s call on Broadcom (AVGO) looks ideal at this point.

Past Month’s Activity

May 20

SOLD CEG July 18th $290 call at $24.00 or better

May 28

Purchased Oracle Corporation (ORCL) - $163.85

June 3

SOLD AVGO July 18th $250 call at $16.00 or better

June 10

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) – Rating change “BUY” to “HOLD”

NextEra Energy (NEE) – Rating change “BUY” to “HOLD”

Portfolio Recap

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Yield: 3.5%

ABBV continues to hang in there. It took a hit along with the rest of the market in early April. Then the quick recovery got interrupted by pending tariff and pricing issues in May. Healthcare is still vulnerable to tariff news, and stocks have been stuck. The executive order tying U.S. drug prices to international prices landed without much damage to the stocks. But there is also the issue of pharmaceuticals being targeted for tariffs floating around after the administration said it is coming. The issue could have a negative impact on drug companies, and they are unlikely to move meaningfully higher until there is more clarity. AbbVie itself is going great as the Humira expiration pain is behind it and earnings are growing again. HOLD

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Yield: 15.8%

The mortgage REIT has been acting a little better lately, but things still haven’t been great. It came off two rotten years when inflation and interest rates rose. That has stopped, but AGNC is still sort of aimlessly bouncing around. However, it is likely that the Fed will lower the fed funds rate this year, which will reduce funding costs. It will also help with the net asset value (NAV), which tends to determine the share price direction. It looks like better days ahead, and AGNC pays a huge yield while you wait. HOLD

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)

Yield: 3.3%

This online banker has been bouncing around since late last summer. There was a selloff in April and then a quick recovery. But ALLY has not really been able to generate meaningful upside traction. Rates are still high, and there is still a high degree of uncertainty regarding the direction of the economy over the rest of the year, although the prognosis is improving. The stock is getting a boost from the strong jobs report. Ally primarily deals with auto loans, which are cyclical. As long as the economy stays solid and the worst of the tariff uncertainty stays behind, ALLY should be strong and make up for some lost time. HOLD

Rating change – “BUY” to “HOLD”

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Yield: 1.0%

Earnings

The custom AI chipmaker reported earnings last week that slightly surpassed lofty expectations and raised guidance. But the stock pulled back 5% on Friday following the report. It looks like a “sell the news” situation. The stock had run up 70% over the last two months, the fifth-best performance of all stocks on the S&P 500. The company did what was expected but didn’t issue unexpected and exciting news, like the 10-for-stock split or the estimates of $60 to $90 billion in AI revenue in a few years.

AVGO also sells at 33.6 times forward earnings, a premium to the semiconductor sector and a higher valuation than Nvidia (NVDA). Broadcom still expects $5.1 billion in AI revenue this quarter, up 60% from a year ago. The stock is still capable of delivering a strong performance over the next year. But it may have peaked in the short term based on the current news. HOLD

Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG)

Yield: 0.8%

The country’s largest exporter of natural gas reported earnings that exceeded expectations and reiterated previous guidance for 2025. Commercial activity among LNG exporters has gained momentum after the administration lifted a moratorium on export permits. Cheniere plans to double production by building more export facilities. Several of those projects were recently completed and should begin to add to the bottom line. The stock ran up to a high last week but pulled back substantially on Monday. LNG had been a prime candidate to be added to the S&P 500 index, which could induce new buying. But it looks like that won’t happen this time, and the stock is pulling back. HOLD

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG)

Yield: 0.5%

Constellation announced another big energy deal last week. The company struck a 20-year deal to provide nuclear power to Meta (META) to power its AI-capable data centers from its nuclear plant in Clinton, IL. Financial details are not yet available. It is the latest development in tech companies purchasing carbon-free nuclear power to provide for huge growth in electricity demand from data centers. Constellation indicated that such a deal, and maybe more, was imminent in the last earnings report.

CEG initially jumped as much as 9% higher on the news then pulled back and lost ground for the day. It looks like another example of selling the news. CEG has rocketed more than 90% higher since early April. Also, management indicated that new deal announcements were imminent in the last report. Things look great at Constellation, but the announcement was expected, and the prospect had helped propel CEG higher in recent weeks. HOLD

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Yield: 0.8%

LLY is a juggernaut that’s been stuck in the mud. It’s down more than 20% from the 52-week high and has returned -8% over the past year. This is a stock that has returned over 400% over the last five years. That’s a big slowdown. Drugs are likely soon to be targeted for tariffs, and inputs for Lilly’s weight-loss drugs come from Ireland. However, the administration indicated that time would be given to relocate facilities to the U.S., and Lilly has already begun that process. Tariffs are unlikely to sting Lilly that much. There’s also the issue of “most favored nation” drug pricing. But it’s unclear how that will work and how much other nations will reduce their prices.

Lilly is still knocking the cover off the ball with huge demand for its weight-loss and other drugs. There is also likely approval for an oral weight-loss drug later this year. But until there is more clarity on these issues, LLY is unlikely to generate lasting upside traction. That’s why it is rated “HOLD” for now. But the stock should soar on the other side of this uncertainty and make up for lost time. HOLD

Rating change – “BUY” to “HOLD”

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)

Yield: 3.1%

The regulated and clean energy utility stock was strong but has since found more trouble. The stock initially pulled back on the spike in interest rates from the U.S. credit downgrade. Then last week, the clean energy industry took a hit as the new bill in Congress passed the House and promises to strip subsidies for clean energy. The huge subsidies had given support to much of the industry. It’s certainly negative for NextEra, which was a big beneficiary. The company can stand on its own and has before. It should endure this storm in decent shape. In fact, NEE has already made up all the losses. But the news cycle on this may have more legs, and the rating will be reduced to HOLD until the damage seems complete and NEE resumes some upward momentum. HOLD

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Yield: 5.0%

This midstream energy company stock performance has been disappointing. OKE is down 16% YTD while the overall energy sector is only down 3.4% over the same period. OKE recently took a hit when it missed on earnings in an unforgiving environment. But earnings were generally solid, and ONEOK reaffirmed guidance for 2025 and 2026, which includes an earnings growth jump to 15% as new assets come online, including two sizable recent acquisitions. The story is still quite strong, but there has been some recent share dilution that somewhat mutes the earnings growth. This stock should pick up soon, but I’ll watch it closely. HOLD

Oracle Corporation (ORCL)

Yield: 1.2%

This technology stalwart has a strong growth catalyst ahead with data centers and AI. OCI revenue grew 49% last quarter. The company also reported that it had $130 billion in order backlogs, a 63% increase from last year’s quarter. There isn’t nearly enough current data center capacity to meet demand. Oracle opened its 101st Data Center Cloud Region last quarter. Management intends to double data center capacity this fiscal year and triple it by the end of next fiscal year. The company plans to eventually operate between 1,000 and 2,000 of these data centers. The price has been strong ahead of this week, which could be big as Oracle reports earnings. BUY

Qualcomm Corp. (QCOM)

Yield: 2.4%

The chipmaker is getting a big boost this week after the company reported a deal to buy Alphawave IP Group for $2.4 billion to move faster into the artificial intelligence data center market. Qualcomm is making a big push to get its central processing unit chips used in the fast-growing data center market. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026. The market likes that deal as the stock jumped about 4% by midday on Monday. The company is broadening its offerings across a wider spectrum, which is good for the future. But the market wants to see rising smartphone demand for the stock to take off. HOLD

Realty Income Corp. (O)

Yield: 5.7%

This legendary income REIT is finally paying off. It was a subpar performer during inflation and rising interest rates. But it recently showed some impressive defensive chops. It was actually higher through the market tumult of April. O has returned 9% so far this year. It should continue to perform well as investors are likely to gravitate toward more defensive plays. O is still attractively valued and should have some pent-up upside as the environment of inflation and rising interest rates likely fades into the past. It was a nice holding in a dicey market and could have further upside when the Fed starts cutting rates. HOLD

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)

Yield: 0.9%

This beleaguered homebuilder company stock has been moving higher following the strong jobs report last week. A solid economy is good for housing demand. But TOL is still down 13% YTD and 35% from the 52-week high. It’s a problem that mortgage rates are staying stubbornly high, which hurts housing affordability. But if the economy proves to be strong for the rest of the year, TOL could make a sustained move higher. We will see how the economic news plays out. The longer-term supply/demand dynamic is hugely favorable to this company, and it should muster a sustained upside move eventually. HOLD

Existing Call Trades

Sell ABBV June 20th $210 call at $9.50 or better

The call was sold before the market selloff and the stock plunge. We secured a strong income to tide us through the volatile market. The prospects for AbbVie are strong for the rest of the year. However, there are external issues, including tariffs and government pricing pressure, to worry about. We’ll see what happens in the near term.

Sell LNG June 20th $230 call at $15.00 or better

LNG has been a very strong performer in the tough market. But it has been bouncing around a lot in recent weeks. LNG is now priced right around the strike price with less than two weeks to go. There is continuing uncertainty in this market, and this bouncy stock could go either way in the next couple of weeks.

Sell CEG July 18th $290 call at $24.00 or better

CEG continues to sell at more than 10 per share above the strike price. It does look like the stock may have peaked in the near term. There is still a long way to go until options expiration. But we locked in a huge premium at an optimal time.

Sell AVGO July 18th $250 call at $16.00 or better

We locked in a very high call premium at what looks like an optimal time at this point. AVGO has pulled back after the earnings report. The stock may have peaked in the near term after a huge run. We got a huge call premium.

Current Recommendations

Open Recommendations Ticker Symbol Entry Date Entry Price Recent Price Buy at or Under Price Yield Total Return AbbVie Inc. ABBV 12/17/24 $175.38 $189.83 NA 3.46% 10.29% AGNC Investment Corp AGNC 9/24/24 $10.47 $9.12 NA 15.79% -2.55% Ally Financial Inc. ALLY 11/26/24 $39.42 $36.30 NA 3.31% -6.34% Broadcom Inc. AVGO 1/28/25 $207.36 $246.93 NA 0.96% 19.45% Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG 2/25/25 $216.04 $243.09 NA 0.82% 12.76% Constellation Energy Corp. CEG 8/27/24 $196.14 $298.80 NA 0.52% 53.06% Eli Lilly and Company LLY 4/22/25 $827.54 $769.88 NA 0.78% -6.78% NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE 4/25/23 $77.50 $72.16 $75.00 3.14% -0.90% ONEOK, Inc. OKE 2/25/25 $95.77 $81.72 NA 5.04% -13.57% Oracle Corporation ORCL 5/28/25 $163.85 $174.02 $175.00 1.15% 6.21% Qualcomm Inc. QCOM 5/5/21 $134.65 $149.24 NA 2.39% 21.52% Realty Income Corp. O 6/27/23 $60.19 $56.00 NA 5.75% 4.11% Toll Brothers, Inc. 