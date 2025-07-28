July 29, 2025
There was positive tariff news over the weekend. President Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen agreed to the framework of a trade deal that includes a 15% tariff on European imports and an agreement by the EU to buy $750 billion worth of U.S. energy over three years. Although the deal so far is considered highly advantageous to the U.S., it’s only a broad outline with many details to be worked out.
Good Tariff News and Another New High
Most of the financial press has poured cold water on the news, and premarket gains have pared down in actual trading. Investors are also looking ahead to negotiations with China. But no matter how you slice it, it’s positive news on the tariff front. The summer market has a hard time getting excited with so many people on vacation. But if there is a significant reduction in tariff uncertainty, it sets up well for the fall.
The EU deal is a big positive for many energy companies. It’s particularly good news for energy producers and exporters, including most recently added portfolio position Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP). The trade deal, as so far constructed, would require Europe to purchase $250 billion per year in U.S. energy. That’s significant considering total U.S. energy exports to all countries in 2024 came to a little over $330 billion.
If the economy strengthens, or even stays solid for now, and tariff uncertainty goes away, the market could have a strong underpinning for a rally over the remainder of the year. Meanwhile, earnings season is heating up with many portfolio positions reporting in the next few weeks.
Past Month’s Activity
July 18th
CEG July 18th $290 call at $24.00 – Expired
Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) – Called
AVGO July 18th $250 call at $16.00 – Expired
Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) – Called
July 22nd
Sold ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) - $80.74
Bought Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP) - $52.38
July 29th
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) – Rating change “HOLD” to “BUY”
Portfolio Recap
AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)
Yield: 3.4%
Clarity may be coming soon for pharmaceuticals. President Trump announced a framework for a trade deal with the EU. However, drug tariffs are still an open question, but one that could be resolved as specifics are hammered out. The future is promising, but ABBV hasn’t gone anywhere lately because of uncertainty regarding pricing and tariffs. Hopefully, sufficient clarity on these issues isn’t far away and the drug stocks will get moving again. Meanwhile, new immunology drugs Skyrizi and Rinvoq have already replaced peak Humira revenues. Recent acquisitions of Capstan Therapeutics and ImmunoGen are strengthening the pipeline. AbbVie is expected to report earnings growth of 22.3% this week, and they usually beat expectations. HOLD
AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)
Yield: 14.8%
Earnings
The mortgage REIT reported another tough quarter last week, but investors believe things will get better going forward. The perception is that banks, with the Trump administration’s current deregulatory push, will return to buying mortgage securities again, and the demand will be a significant benefit to AGNC. In fact, the stock has risen over 5% since the report early last week. Things have been better for this high-paying mortgage REIT. It’s been trending higher since April and has just achieved the highest price since March. There is still uncertainty out there between the tariffs and the economy. Meanwhile, AGNC pays a huge yield while you wait. HOLD
Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)
Yield: 3.1%
The online banker reported earnings earlier this month that soundly beat expectations. Auto-loan application volume increased, and the company sees credit trends improving. But things are not yet improving enough to really boost the stock price. ALLY has been trending higher for the past three months and hit the highest price since last September early in July. But it certainly hasn’t taken off. Hopefully, the increasing momentum continues to push the stock price higher. The economy is nowhere near recession. Interest rates are still high but more likely to trend lower from here. Ally also benefits from the deduction of auto interest on American-made cars in the bill just signed into law. HOLD
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP)
Yield: 5.9%
The natural gas export partnership got a nice boost since being added to the portfolio last week. There was very positive news over the weekend. The outline of a trade deal with the EU was reached, which features Europe buying $750 billion worth of U.S. energy in three years, the bulk of which will be natural gas. If that level, or even close, is actually achieved, it would be a huge spike in demand with roughly $250 billion in U.S. energy purchases per year. Consider that total U.S. energy exports in 2024 were a little over $330 billion. It’s good news for the country’s largest LNG exporter, no matter how you slice it. Hopefully, momentum from this deal will last. BUY
Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)
Yield: 0.7%
Eli Lilly also stands to benefit from greater clarity on the pharmaceutical tariff issue. Uncertainty regarding pricing and tariffs has been holding the stock back lately. Meanwhile, Lilly is still knocking the cover off the ball with huge demand for its weight-loss and other drugs. There is also likely approval for an oral weight-loss drug later this year. But until there is more clarity on these issues, LLY is unlikely to generate lasting upside traction. But LLY should soar on the other side of this uncertainty and make up for lost time. The earnings report early next month could get it moving higher. HOLD
Rating change – “HOLD” to “BUY”
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)
Yield: 3.2%
Earnings
The nation’s largest electric utility reported strong earnings last week with 9% year-over-year earnings growth, which is very strong for a utility. The company also expects 8% earnings growth through at least 2027 and annual 10% dividend hikes. But the stock plunged 6.3% on the day of the report. The selloff doesn’t really make sense except for investors selling the news. NEE has risen over 16% in the past three months, and some investors used the report to take profits. NEE has pulled back every time it got to recent levels over the past year. But the future should be bright, as this strong utility also benefits from growing electricity demand. The recent pullback is a good opportunity to enter the stock at a cheaper price if you don’t own it already. BUY
Oracle Corporation (ORCL)
Yield: 0.8%
This stock has been on fire. It’s up 50% since being added to the portfolio two months ago. The latest catalyst is that the company announced it has signed several new deals, including a single cloud deal worth $30 billion in annual revenue. That’s nearly three times the size of its current cloud infrastructure business. OCI revenue grew 50% last year. While that’s impressive, management has said growth should eclipse 70% this year. There isn’t nearly enough current data center capacity to meet demand. Management intends to double data center capacity this fiscal year and triple it by the end of next fiscal year. This news sends future revenue projections to a different level. Oracle has morphed from a solid-growth large tech company into an AI darling that is in an ideal position to benefit from the biggest growth catalyst in a generation. BUY
Qualcomm Corp. (QCOM)
Yield: 2.3%
The chipmaker got a boost after reporting a deal to buy Alphawave IP Group for $2.4 billion to move faster into the artificial intelligence data center market. Qualcomm is making a big push to get its central processing unit chips used in the fast-growing data center market. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026. The market liked that deal as the stock jumped about 4% on the day of the announcement. The company is broadening its offerings across a wider spectrum, which is good for the future. But the market wants to see rising smartphone demand for the stock to take off. That isn’t happening yet. Hopefully, the upcoming earnings report will indicate that is coming. HOLD
Realty Income Corp. (O)
Yield: 5.6%
This legendary income REIT is finally paying off. It was a subpar performer during the inflation and rising interest rates. But it recently showed some impressive defensive chops. It was higher through the market tumult of April. O has returned 11% so far this year. It should continue to perform well if investors gravitate toward more defensive plays. O is still attractively valued and, although it certainly hasn’t made up for lost time yet, it should have some pent-up upside as the environment of inflation and rising interest rates likely fades into the past. It was a nice holding in a dicey market and could have further upside when the Fed starts cutting rates. HOLD
Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)
Yield: 0.8%
The luxury homebuilder stock had a huge day on Tuesday last week. It was up over 7% at midday and closed 4.6% higher for the day. The reason was a very positive earnings report from homebuilder D.R. Horton. The company blew away expectations. It bodes very well for Toll Brothers’ earnings, which come out next month. Things are picking up in the homebuying space. TOL had already been trending steadily higher since April. Although TOL has since given most of last Tuesday’s gain back, the stock is still up over 8% in July. The longer-term supply/demand dynamic is hugely favorable to this company, and it should muster a sustained upside move eventually. HOLD
Existing Call Trades
Sell ORCL August 15th $210 call at $13.00 or better
ORCL has run away big time. The market price is currently 35 per share above the strike price. There was more big news about the company since the calls were sold. The company announced several new deals for its services, including a $30 billion deal, while total revenue for the segment is currently $3 billion. It’s impossible to tell how much upside it still has. But there is still a long way to go before expiration with a market and a stock that can move fast either way.
Sell QCOM August 15th $150 call at $10.00 or better
QCOM has been struggling for a year. Yet, the stock generates high-priced call premiums because it can move fast when it gets going. I believe QCOM will have its day again at some point later in the year but most likely not for several months. This market is a great opportunity to milk the stock for a huge call premium and high income while we wait for better days.
Current Recommendations
|Open Recommendations
|Ticker Symbol
|Entry Date
|Entry Price
|Recent Price
|Buy at or Under Price
|Yield
|Total Return
|AbbVie Inc.
|ABBV
|12/17/24
|$175.38
|$190.28
|NA
|3.45%
|11.52%
|AGNC Investment Corp
|AGNC
|9/24/24
|$10.47
|$9.71
|NA
|14.83%
|5.11%
|Ally Financial Inc.
|ALLY
|11/26/24
|$39.42
|$38.54
|NA
|3.11%
|-0.56%
|Cheniere Energy Partners
|CQP
|7/22/25
|$52.38
|$55.03
|$60.00
|5.92%
|5.06%
|Eli Lilly and Company
|LLY
|4/22/25
|$827.54
|$812.69
|NA
|0.74%
|-1.60%
|NextEra Energy, Inc.
|NEE
|4/25/23
|$77.50
|$71.85
|$80.00
|3.15%
|-1.33%
|Oracle Corporation
|ORCL
|5/28/25
|$163.85
|$245.12
|$250.00
|0.82%
|49.92%
|Qualcomm Inc.
|QCOM
|5/5/21
|$134.65
|$158.40
|NA
|2.25%
|28.97%
|Realty Income Corp.
|O
|6/27/23
|$60.19
|$57.90
|NA
|5.58%
|8.15%
|Toll Brothers, Inc.
|TOL
|10/22/24
|$148.02
|$123.04
|NA
|0.81%
|-16.33%
|Open Recommendations
|Ticker Symbol
|Initial Action
|Entry Date
|Entry Price
|Recent Price
|Sell To Price or better
|Total Return
|ORCL Aug 15th $210 call
|ORCL250815C00210000
|Sell
|6/18/25
|$13.00
|$36.27
|$13.00
|7.93%
|QCOM Aug 15th 150 call
|QCOM250815C00150000
|Sell
|6/24/25
|$10.00
|$11.58
|$10.00
|7.43%
|as of close on 7/25/2025
|SOLD STOCKS
|X
|Ticker Symbol
|Action
|Entry Date
|Entry Price
|Sale Date
|Sale Price
|Total Return
|Innovative Industrial Props.
|IIPR
|Called
|6/2/20
|$87.82
|9/18/20
|$100.00
|15.08%
|Qualcomm
|QCOM
|Called
|6/24/20
|$89.14
|9/18/20
|$95.00
|7.30%
|U.S. Bancorp
|USB
|Called
|7/22/20
|$36.26
|9/18/20
|$38
|3.42%
|Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs.
|BIP
|Called
|6/24/20
|$41.92
|10/16/20
|$45
|8.49%
|Starbucks Corp.
|SBUX
|Called
|8/26/20
|$82.41
|10/16/20
|$88
|6.18%
|Visa Corporation
|V
|Called
|9/22/20
|$200.56
|11/20/20
|$200
|0.00%
|AbbVie Inc.
|ABBV
|Called
|6/2/20
|$91.04
|12/31/20
|$100
|12.43%
|Enterprise Prod. Prtnrs.
|EPD
|Called
|6/24/20
|$18.14
|1/15/21
|$20
|15.16%
|Altria Group
|MO
|Called
|6/2/20
|$39.66
|1/15/21
|$40
|7.31%
|U.S. Bancorp
|USB
|Called
|11/25/20
|$44.68
|1/15/21
|$45
|1.66%
|B&G Foods Inc,
|BGS
|Called
|10/28/20
|$26.79
|2/19/21
|$28
|4.42%
|Valero Energy Inc.
|VLO
|Called
|8/26/20
|$53.70
|3/26/21
|$60
|11.73%
|Chevron Corp.
|CVX
|Called
|12/23/20
|$85.69
|4/1/21
|$96
|12.95%
|KKR & Co.
|KKR
|Called
|3/24/21
|$47.98
|6/18/21
|$55
|14.92%
|Digital Realty Trust
|DLR
|Called
|1/27/21
|$149.17
|7/16/21
|$155
|5.50%
|NextEra Energy, Inc.
|NEE
|Called
|2/24/21
|$73.76
|9/17/21
|$80
|10.00%
|Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs.
|BIP
|Called
|1/13/21
|$50.63
|10/15/21
|$55
|11.65%
|AGNC Investment Corp
|AGNC
|Sold
|1/13/21
|$15.52
|1/19/22
|$15
|5.92%
|ONEOK, Inc.
|OKE
|Called
|5/26/21
|$52.51
|2/18/22
|$60
|19.62%
|KKR & Co.
|KKR
|Sold
|8/25/21
|$64.52
|2/23/22
|$58
|-9.73%
|Valero Energy Inc.
|VLO
|Called
|11/17/21
|$73.45
|2/25/22
|$83
|15.53%
|U.S Bancorp
|USB
|Sold
|3/24/21
|$53.47
|4/13/22
|$51
|-1.59%
|Enterprise Product Ptnrs
|EPD
|Called
|3/17/21
|$23.21
|4/14/22
|$24
|11.25%
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|FSK
|Called
|10/27/21
|$22.01
|4/14/22
|$23
|13.58%
|Xcel Energy Inc.
|XEL
|Called
|10/12/21
|$63.00
|5/20/22
|$70
|12.66%
|Innovative Industrial Props.
|IIPR
|Sold
|3/23/22
|$196.31
|7/20/22
|$93
|-51.23%
|One Liberty Properties
|OLP
|Sold
|7/28/21
|$30.37
|8/24/22
|$25
|-12.94%
|ONEOK, Inc.
|OKE
|Called
|5/25/22
|$65.14
|1/20/23
|$65
|2.66%
|Xcel Energy, Inc.
|XEL
|Called
|10/26/22
|$62.57
|1/20/23
|$65
|4.67%
|Realty Income Corp.
|O
|Called
|9/28/22
|$60.37
|2/17/23
|$63
|5.41%
|Medical Properties Trust
|MPW
|Sold
|1/24/23
|$13.22
|3/21/23
|$8
|-38.00%
|Brookfield Infrastructure Cp.
|BIPC
|Called
|11/9/22
|$42.43
|7/21/23
|$45
|8.72%
|Star Bulk Carriers Corp.
|SBLK
|Sold
|6/1/22
|$33.30
|8/8/23
|$18
|-31.38%
|Visa Inc.
|V
|Called
|12/22/21
|$217.16
|8/18/23
|$235
|9.16%
|Global Ship Lease, Inc.
|GSL
|Sold
|2/23/22
|$24.96
|8/29/23
|$19
|-13.82%
|ONEOK, Inc.
|OKE
|Called
|3/28/23
|$60.98
|9/15/23
|$65
|9.72%
|Hess Corporation
|HES
|Called
|6/6/23
|$132.25
|10/20/23
|$155
|17.87%
|Tractor Supply Company
|TSCO
|Sold
|9/26/23
|$203.03
|11/28/23
|$200
|-1.02%
|Digital Realty Trust
|DLR
|Called
|7/18/23
|$117.31
|1/19/24
|$135
|17.16%
|Intel Corporation
|INTC
|Called
|7/27/22
|$40.18
|1/19/24
|$43
|9.76%
|AbbVie Inc.
|ABBV
|Called
|7/25/23
|$141.63
|3/15/24
|$160
|15.11%
|Marathon Petroleum Corp.
|MPC
|Called
|10/24/23
|$149.45
|3/28/24
|$165
|12.06%
|The Williams Companies, Inc.
|WMB
|Called
|8/24/22
|$35.58
|5/17/24
|$35
|7.14%
|Main Street Capital Corp.
|MAIN
|Called
|3/26/24
|$46.40
|9/20/24
|$49
|10.91%
|Brookfield Infrastructure Cp.
|BIPC
|Called
|2/27/24
|$32.64
|9/20/24
|$35
|11.00%
|American Tower Corp.
|AMT
|Called
|1/23/24
|$202.26
|9/20/24
|$210
|5.43%
|ONEOK, Inc.
|OKE
|Called
|8/27/24
|$79.59
|10/18/24
|$88
|11.18%
|Alexandria Real Estate Eq.
|ARE
|Sold
|12/19/23
|$129.54
|11/19/24
|$108
|-12.82%
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|FSK
|Called
|4/23/24
|$19.42
|12/20/24
|$20
|14.06%
|Enterpise Product Ptnrs.
|EPD
|Called
|2/27/24
|$27.61
|1/17/25
|$29
|12.60%
|Cheniere Energy Prtns.
|CQP
|Called
|1/22/25
|$53.04
|3/21/25
|$60
|14.67%
|Cheniere Energy, Inc.
|LNG
|Called
|2/25/25
|$216.04
|6/20/25
|$230
|6.69%
|Constellation Energy Corp.
|CEG
|Called
|8/27/204
|$196.14
|7/18/205
|$290
|48.40%
|Broadcom Inc.
|AVGO
|Called
|1/28/25
|$207.36
|7/18/25
|$250
|21.13%
|ONEOK, Inc.
|OKE
|Sold
|2/25/25
|$95.77
|7/22/25
|$81
|-14.61%
|EXPIRED OPTIONS
|Security
|In/out money
|Sell Date
|Sell Price
|Exp. Date
|$ Return
|Total % Return
|IIPR Jul 17 $95 call
|out-of money
|6/3/20
|$3.00
|7/17/20
|$3.00
|3.40%
|MO Jul 31 $42 call
|out-of-money
|6/17/20
|$1.60
|7/31/20
|$1.60
|4.03%
|ABBV Sep 18 $100 call
|out-of-money
|7/15/20
|$4.60
|9/18/20
|$4.60
|5.05%
|IIPR Sep 18 $100 call
|in-the-money
|7/22/20
|$5.00
|9/18/20
|$5.00
|5.69%
|QCOM Sep 18 $95 call
|in-the-money
|6/24/20
|$4.30
|9/18/20
|$4.30
|4.82%
|USB Sep 18 $37.50 call
|in-the-money
|7/22/20
|$2.00
|9/18/20
|$2.00
|5.52%
|BIP Oct 16 $45 call
|in-the-money
|9/2/20
|$1.95
|10/16/20
|$1.95
|4.65%
|SBUX Oct 16 $87.50 call
|in-the-money
|10/16/20
|$3.30
|10/16/20
|$3.30
|4.00%
|V Nov 20 $200 call
|in-the-money
|9/22/20
|$10.00
|11/20/20
|$10.00
|4.99%
|ABBV Dec 31 $100 call
|in-the-money
|11/18/20
|$3.30
|12/31/20
|$3.30
|3.62%
|EPD Jan 15 $20 call
|in-the-money
|11/23/20
|$0.80
|1/15/21
|$0.80
|4.41%
|MO Jan 15 $40 call
|in-the-money
|11/25/20
|$1.90
|1/15/21
|$1.90
|4.79%
|USB Jan 15 $45 call
|in-the-money
|11/25/20
|$2.00
|1/15/21
|$2.00
|4.48%
|BGS Feb 19 $27.50 call
|in-the-money
|12/11/20
|$2.40
|2/19/21
|$2.40
|8.96%
|VLO Mar 26 $60 call
|in-the-money
|2/10/21
|$6.50
|3/26/21
|$6.50
|12.10%
|CVX Apr 1 $95.50 call
|in-the-money
|2/19/21
|$4.30
|4/1/21
|$4.30
|5.02%
|AGNC Jun 18 $17 call
|out-of-money
|4/13/21
|$0.50
|6/18/21
|$0.50
|3.21%
|KKR Jun 18 $55 call
|in-the-money
|4/28/21
|$3.00
|6/18/21
|$3.00
|6.25%
|USB Jun 16 $57.50 call
|out-of-money
|4/28/21
|$2.80
|6/18/21
|$2.80
|5.24%
|DLR Jul 16 $155 call
|in-the-money
|6/16/21
|$8.00
|7/16/21
|$8.00
|5.36%
|AGNC Aug 20 $17 call
|out-of-money
|6/23/21
|$0.50
|8/20/21
|$0.50
|3.00%
|OKE Aug 20 $57.50 call
|out-of-money
|6/23/21
|$3.50
|8/20/21
|$3.50
|6.67%
|NEE Sep 17 $80 call
|in-the-money
|8/11/21
|$3.50
|9/17/21
|$3.50
|4.75%
|BIP Oct 15 $55 call
|in-the-money
|9/1/21
|$2.00
|10/15/21
|$2.00
|3.95%
|USB Nov 19 $60 call
|out-of-money
|9/24/21
|$2.30
|11/19/21
|$2.30
|4.30%
|OKE Nov 26 $65 call
|out-of-money
|10/20/21
|$2.25
|11/26/21
|$2.25
|4.28%
|KKR Dec 17 $75 call
|out-of-money
|10/26/21
|$3.50
|12/17/21
|$3.50
|5.42%
|QCOM Jan 21 $185 Call
|out-of-money
|11/30/21
|$9.65
|1/21/22
|$9.65
|7.17%
|OLP Feb 18 $35 Call
|out-of-money
|11/19/21
|$1.50
|2/18/22
|$1.50
|4.94%
|OKE Feb 18 $60 Call
|in-the-money
|1/5/22
|$2.75
|2/18/22
|$2.75
|5.24%
|USB Feb 25 $61 call
|out-of-money
|1/13/22
|$2.50
|2/25/22
|$2.50
|4.68%
|VLO Feb 25 $83 call
|in-the-money
|1/18/22
|$4.20
|2/25/22
|$4.20
|6.13%
|EPD Apr 14th $24 call
|in-the-money
|3/2/22
|$1.25
|4/14/22
|$1.25
|5.69%
|FSK Apr 14th $22.50 call
|in-the-money
|3/10/22
|$0.90
|4/14/22
|$0.90
|4.09%
|XEL May 20th $70 call
|in-the-money
|3/30/22
|$3.00
|5/20/22
|$3.00
|4.76%
|SBLK July 15th $134 call
|out-of-money
|6/1/22
|$1.60
|7/15/22
|$1.60
|4.80%
|OKE Oct 21st $65 call
|out-of-money
|8/24/22
|$3.40
|10/21/22
|$3.40
|5.22%
|OKE Jan 20th $65 call
|In-the-money
|11/25/22
|$3.70
|1/20/23
|$3.70
|5.68%
|XEL Jan 20th $65 call
|in-the-money
|11/25/22
|$5.00
|1/20/23
|$5.00
|7.99%
|O Feb 17th $62.50 call
|in-the-money
|12/28/22
|$3.00
|2/17/23
|$3.00
|4.97%
|QCOM Sep 16th $145 call
|out-of-money
|7/20/22
|$11.75
|9/16/22
|$11.75
|8.73%
|V Mar 17th $220 call
|out-of-money
|1/24/23
|$12.00
|3/17/23
|$12.00
|5.51%
|OKE May 19th $65 call
|out-of-money
|4/11/23
|$2.70
|5/19/23
|$2.70
|4.43%
|V Jun 2 $230 call
|out-of-money
|4/21/23
|$10.50
|6/2/23
|$10.50
|4.82%
|BIPC $45 July 21st call
|in-the-money
|5/23/23
|$3.25
|7/21/23
|$3.25
|7.66%
|V $235 Aug 18th call
|in-the-money
|7/11/23
|$9.00
|8/18/23
|$9.00
|4.13%
|GSL $20 Aug 18th call
|out-of-money
|7/11/23
|$1.25
|8/18/23
|$1.25
|5.00%
|OKE $65 Sep 15 call
|in-the-money
|9/15/23
|$3.20
|7/25/23
|$3.20
|4.92%
|INTC $35 Oct 20th call
|out-of-money
|9/8/23
|$3.78
|10/20/23
|$3.78
|9.41%
|HES $155 Oct 20th call
|in-the-money
|9/8/23
|$9.00
|10/20/23
|$9.00
|6.81%
|DLR $135 Jan 19th call
|in-the-money
|11/22/23
|$6.00
|1/19/24
|$6.00
|5.11%
|INTC $42.50 Jan 19th call
|in-the-money
|11/29/23
|$3.50
|1/19/24
|$3.50
|8.71%
|ABBV $160 Mar 15th call
|in-the-money
|1/10/24
|$7.00
|3/15/24
|$7.00
|4.94%
|MPC $165 Mar 28th call
|in-the-money
|2/14/23
|$10.00
|3/28/24
|$10.00
|6.69%
|QCOM $200 July 19th call
|out-of-money
|6/5/24
|$12.00
|7/19/24
|$12.00
|8.91%
|MAIN $49.4 Sep 20th Call
|in-the-money
|6/27/24
|$2.00
|9/20/24
|$2.00
|4.31%
|BIPC $35 Sep 20th Call
|in-the-money
|7/16/24
|$3.00
|9/20/24
|$3.00
|9.19%
|AMT Sep 20 $210 call
|in-the-money
|7/30/24
|$15.00
|9/20/24
|$15.00
|7.42%
|OKE Oct 18 $87.50 call
|in-the-money
|8/27/24
|$3.50
|10/18/24
|$3.50
|4.40%
|FSK Dec 20 $20 call
|in-the-money
|10/25/24
|$0.95
|12/20/25
|$0.95
|4.89%
|CEG Dec 29 $260 call
|out-of-money
|9/25/24
|$24.00
|12/20/24
|$24.00
|12.24%
|EPD Jan 17 $29 call
|in-the-money
|11/12/24
|$2.00
|1/17/25
|$2.00
|6.34%
|CEG Mar 21 $20 call
|Buyback
|1/7/25
|$20.00
|3/4/25
|$16.50
|8.41%
|CQP Mar 21 $60 call
|in-the-money
|1/22/25
|$3.00
|3/21/25
|$3.00
|5.66%
|QCOM Mar 21 $160 call
|out-of-money
|1/7/25
|$10.00
|3/31/25
|$11.00
|8.17%
|ABBV June 20 $210 call
|out-of-money
|4/1/25
|$9.50
|6/20/25
|$9.50
|5.42%
|LNG June 20 $230 call
|in-the-money
|5/7/25
|$15.00
|6/20/25
|$15.00
|6.64%
|CEG July 18 $290 call
|in-the-money
|5/20/25
|$24.00
|7/18/25
|$24.00
|12.24%
|AVGO July 18 $250 call
|in-the-money
|6/3/25
|$16.00
|7/18/25
|$16.00
|7.72%
