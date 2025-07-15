July 15, 2025

Tariffs Are Back, and the Market Yawns

Tariff uncertainty is back. But this time it’s just keeping stocks from going higher, not dragging the market lower.

The administration is currently threatening to enforce 30% tariffs on Mexico and the European Union (EU) starting on August 1. However, investors perceive a strong chance that President Trump will either back off the threat or make deals. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 continues to hover right near the high.

Investors overreacted to the tariff threats in April. Now, the only reaction is to pause the market’s ascent. Investors may be underestimating the threat this time. The countries under scrutiny now tend to be the biggest pains when it comes to negotiating. These tariffs might actually have to be put into effect.

There is more big news coming out this week, too: the June CPI inflation report and the first round of first-quarter earnings. A better-than-expected inflation report could increase the likelihood of earlier Fed rate cuts. The market would love that. There is also no reason to believe this earnings quarter won’t be solid.

It wouldn’t surprise me if the market gets through this round of issues and continues moving higher. But it’s also the type of environment that often produces a pullback. The market is near the high after a big move. It’s the summer doldrums. And there is a strong possibility of a headline that investors don’t like in the weeks ahead.

I still favor selling covered calls in this market rather than initiating new positions. It’s a cautious approach that also generates a high income.

Past Month’s Activity

June 18

SOLD ORCL August 15th $210 call at $13.00 or better

June 20

ABBV June 20th $210 call at $9.50 – Expired

LNG June 20th $230 call at $15.00 – Expired

Cheniere Energy, Inc (LNG) stock – Called

June 24

Sell QCOM August 15th $150 call at $10.00 or better

Portfolio Recap

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Yield: 3.4%

AbbVie should have a bright future. New immunology drugs Skyrizi and Rinvoq have offset the patent loss on Humira and have already replaced peak revenues. Recent acquisitions of Capstan Therapeutics and ImmunoGen are strengthening the pipeline. AbbVie is expected to report earnings growth of 22.3% this month, and they usually beat expectations. But there is some near-term uncertainty. The executive order tying U.S. drug prices to international prices and the issue of pharmaceuticals being targeted for tariffs floating around after the administration said it is coming are issues requiring further clarity. Hopefully, relevant news will come out soon, and the healthcare stocks will get moving again. HOLD

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Yield: 15.3%

Things aren’t awful for this mortgage REIT anymore. The stock movement has climbed back to lousy. AGNC has had two consecutive crummy years amid inflation and rising interest rates. Although the REIT has been trending higher for the last three months, it’s still in the range it’s been in for the last few years. But better times should be coming. The Fed is likely to cut rates again this year. That will reduce costs and increase margins and help with the net asset value (NAV), which tends to determine the share price direction. Plus, the price doesn’t have to do much to provide a good return with that massive 15% yield. There is still uncertainty out there between the tariffs and the economy. Meanwhile, AGNC pays a huge yield while you wait. HOLD

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)

Yield: 3.1%

The formerly beleaguered online banker stock has been trending sharply higher for the past three months. ALLY is now at the highest price since last September. Hopefully, the increasing momentum continues to push the stock price higher. The economy is nowhere near recession. Interest rates are still high but more likely to trend lower from here. Ally also benefits from the deduction of auto interest on American-made cars in the new bill just signed into law. It’s really about the economy with this online banker. As long as the economy stays solid and there aren’t a lot of ugly surprises, ALLY should be strong and eventually make up for some lost time. The company reports earnings this week and can hopefully get a further boost. HOLD

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Yield: 0.9%

The custom AI chipmaker seems to be continuing to trend higher in fits and starts. It leveled off temporarily in June after a huge upside move but then started making new highs. AVGO has flattened out over the last week but may start moving higher again. The AI trade is back, and technology is dominant once again. AVGO is a key player with rapidly growing AI revenue and some hot products. Although the fast and easy part of the move higher is likely behind us now, AVGO is certainly capable of moving higher from here over the rest of the year. HOLD

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG)

Yield: 0.5%

The story is like AVGO. CEG had a huge upside move from early April until the beginning of June. It levelled off somewhat, but the general trend has still been higher. Constellation announced another big energy deal. The company struck a 20-year deal to provide nuclear power to Meta (META) to power its AI-capable data centers from its nuclear plant in Clinton, IL. It is the latest in tech companies purchasing carbon-free nuclear power to provide for huge growth in electricity demand from data centers. Constellation indicated that such a deal, and maybe more, was imminent in the last earnings report. HOLD

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Yield: 0.8%

LLY is a juggernaut that’s lost its mojo over the past year. It’s down 20% from the 52-week high and is down over 15% over the past year. But even after the lackluster year, LLY has still returned more than 400% over the last five years. It’s a hot stock that has cooled off lately. That’s a big slowdown. Drugs are likely soon to be targeted for tariffs, and inputs for Lilly’s weight-loss drugs come from Ireland. However, the administration indicated that time would be given to relocate facilities to the U.S., and Lilly has already begun that process. Tariffs are unlikely to sting Lilly that much.

Lilly is still knocking the cover off the ball with huge demand for its weight-loss and other drugs. There is also likely approval for an oral weight-loss drug later this year. But until there is more clarity on these issues, LLY is unlikely to generate lasting upside traction. That’s why it is rated “HOLD” for now. But LLY should soar on the other side of this uncertainty and make up for lost time. HOLD

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)

Yield: 3.1%

The regulated and clean energy utility stock is again at the high point of the range in which it has traded since late last year. It’s been here before, though. NEE has hit the current level three times before in the year and pulled back every time. Hopefully, the stock can break out this time, but I won’t be surprised if it is more of the same. The recent movement has been impressive considering the newly passed bill rolls back many of the government subsidies for clean energy. NEE rallied when the subsidy cuts weren’t as bad as expected. The company can stand on its own and has before. HOLD

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Yield: 5.1%

This midstream energy company’s stock performance has been disappointing. OKE is down 17% YTD while the overall energy sector is up 4.3% over the same period. OKE recently took a hit when it missed on earnings in an unforgiving environment. But earnings were generally solid, and ONEOK reaffirmed guidance for 2025 and 2026, which includes an earnings growth jump to 15% as new assets come online, including two sizable recent acquisitions. But there has been some recent share dilution that somewhat mutes the earnings growth. There’s something rotten given the underperformance. It shouldn’t have much downside from here, and hopefully, the earnings report early next month can get it moving up again. HOLD

Oracle Corporation (ORCL)

Yield: 0.9%

This stock has been on fire. It’s up 41% since being added to the portfolio just six weeks ago. The latest catalyst is that the company announced it has signed several new deals, including a single cloud deal worth $30 billion in annual revenue. That’s nearly three times the size of its current cloud infrastructure business. The revenue is expected to start coming in fiscal 2028. Management reiterated enormous growth with data centers and AI in the last earnings report. OCI revenue grew 49% last year. While that’s impressive, management has said growth should eclipse 70% this year. There isn’t nearly enough current data center capacity to meet demand. Management intends to double data center capacity this fiscal year and triple it by the end of next fiscal year. This news sends future revenue projections to a different level. ORCL tends to level off before the next surge. BUY

Qualcomm Corp. (QCOM)

Yield: 2.3%

The chipmaker got a boost after reporting a deal to buy Alphawave IP Group for $2.4 billion to move faster into the artificial intelligence data center market. Qualcomm is making a big push to get its central processing unit chips used in the fast-growing data center market. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026. The market liked that deal as the stock jumped about 4% on the day of the announcement. The company is broadening its offerings across a wider spectrum, which is good for the future. But the market wants to see rising smartphone demand for the stock to take off. That isn’t happening yet. Hopefully, the upcoming earnings report will indicate that it’s coming. HOLD

Realty Income Corp. (O)

Yield: 5.6%

This legendary income REIT is finally paying off. It was a subpar performer during the inflation and rising interest rates. But it recently showed some impressive defensive chops. It was higher through the market tumult of April. O has returned over 13% so far this year. It should continue to perform well if investors gravitate toward more defensive plays. O is still attractively valued and, although it certainly hasn’t made up for lost time yet, it should have some pent-up upside as the environment of inflation and rising interest rates likely fades into the past. It was a nice holding in a dicey market and could have further upside when the Fed starts cutting rates. HOLD

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)

Yield: 0.8%

TOL is finally making some positive noise. The stock has been trending steadily higher since April and just hit the highest price since February. This beleaguered homebuilder company stock has been moving higher following the better-than-expected economic news. A solid economy is good for housing demand. TOL is only down 4.7% YTD. It’s a problem that mortgage rates are staying stubbornly high, which hurts housing affordability. But if the economy proves to be strong for the rest of the year, TOL could make a sustained move higher. We will see how the economic news plays out. The longer-term supply/demand dynamic is hugely favorable to this company, and it should muster a sustained upside move eventually. HOLD

Existing Call Trades

Sell CEG July 18th $290 call at $24.00 or better

After leveling off for a few weeks following the huge spike in the price since the April low, CEG started moving higher again. It has been trending higher and is now priced more than 25 per share above the strike price. It looks like the stock will be called at options expiration later this week. But CEG still generated a great total return in a short period of time.

Sell AVGO July 18th $250 call at $16.00 or better

AVGO is also forging yet higher as the AI trade remains hot stuff. The price is now more than 25 per share above the strike price. It could peak and come back down or keep moving ever higher. But, either way, we will secure a huge income or a high total return in a short period of time.

Sell ORCL August 15th $210 call at $13.00 or better

The big news about the $30 billion deal is moving the stock well beyond the strike price. It’s impossible to tell how much upside it still has. But there is still a long way to go before expiration with a market and a stock that can move fast either way.

Sell QCOM August 15th $150 call at $10.00 or better

QCOM has been struggling for a year. Yet, the stock generates high-priced call premiums because it can move fast when it gets going. I believe QCOM will have its day again at some point later in the year but most likely not for several months. This market is a great opportunity to milk the stock for a huge call premium and high income while we wait for better days.

Current Recommendations

