January 21, 2025

A Relieved Market Rallies

A week ago, the market was teetering on the brink. But it teetered in the right direction.

The benchmark ten-year Treasury rate had soared above 4.8%, dangerously close to the late 2023 peak of about 5%. December CPI inflation was reported last week. A bad number could have thrust the 10-year rate above the peak, almost certainly prompting a selloff in stocks. But Wall Street was happy with the number and things went the other way.

The 10-year rate pulled back to 4.6%. And the S&P, along with previously beleaguered interest rate-sensitive stocks, rallied higher. Danger is averted, for now.

The market has rallied over the past year at least partially on the assumption that interest rates have peaked. News to the contrary could have forced a repricing. December CPI was better than expected and the gloomy interest rate narrative abated. Many who were talking about no Fed rate cuts or even a rate hike this year have changed their tune and now again expect rate cuts in 2025.

We’ll see if stocks can build on the rally after the gloom and doom has evaporated. While many stocks that had been under pressure have rallied, so have certain stocks that were already riding high.

Natural gas-related stocks have been on fire as the soaring electricity demand promises to deliver growth for the fuel in the years ahead. One stock that has ignited is natural gas exporter Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP). The price has soared in a short period of time and is at an all-time high. It’s ripe for a covered call, which is highlighted in this update.

Past month activity

January 7th

Sold CEG March 21st $260 call at $20 or better

Sold QCOM March 21st $160 call at $11 or better

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) – Rating change – “HOLD” to “BUY”

January 14th

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) – Rating change “BUY” to “HOLD”

January 17th

EPD Jan 17th $29.00 calls at $1.75 – EXPIRED

Enterprise Product Partners L.P. (EPD) – CALLED

January 21st

Sell CQP March 21st $60 call at $3.00 or better

TRADE ALERT

Sell CQP March 21st $60 call at $3.00 or better

Expiration date: March 21st

Strike price: $60.00

Call price: $3.00

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CPQ)

CQP was up 10% last week. It is now up 16% YTD and about 27% since the election. It just made a new all-time high. Rarely does a high-income stock move this much in a short period of time. Natural gas has been a red-hot sector over the last month or so. But stocks tend to pull back after a big surge like this when investors move their focus to something else. We’ll secure a great income and a potential high total return if it gets called.

Here are the three scenarios.

1. The stock closes above the $60.00 strike price at expiration.

Call premium: $3.00

Dividends: $2.43

Appreciation: $6.96 ($60.00 strike price minus $53.04 purchase price)

Total: $12.39 (total return will be 23.4% in 8 months)

2. The stock price closes below but near our $60 strike price.

Call premium: $3.00

Dividends: $2.43

Total: $5.43 (total income of 10.3% in 8 months)

3. The stock price declines.

There will be $5.43 in income to offset the decline. Plus, the original purchase price is about $7 per share below the strike price.

Portfolio Recap

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Yield: 3.8%

The future looks good for this biotech company. AbbVie is turning the corner from the Humira expiration as new drugs Skyrizi and Rinvoq are expected to generate $19 billion this year, replacing nearly all the peak Humira revenue alone. The company returned to slow revenue growth in the second half of 2024 and is expected to generate “robust” growth this year. There are also several drugs that should receive FDA approval this year. ABBV returned a respectable 15% in 2024 but 2025 should be much better as greener pastures are finally arriving. But an early sticking point might be trepidation over the nomination of RFK to HHS and fears about pricing. BUY

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Yield: 15.0%

After wallowing since October, AGNC had a nice rebound off the bottom last week. The December inflation report was to Wall Street’s liking and interest rate-sensitive stocks rebounded. The gloomy interest rate expectations of the past few months had been pressuring the price. Hopefully, the improved interest rate outlook will last for a while. Spreads are still higher as the fed funds rate has already been cut 1% and longer rates are higher. AGNC should be set up for a much better 2025. BUY

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)

Yield: 3.2%

Ally was up 8% last week. It had been floundering badly along with most other financial stocks as a soaring interest rate narrative took hold. But it rallied last week as big bank earnings were stellar and December inflation was okay. Now, there are renewed expectations for the Fed to cut rates this year. Plus, the regulatory environment is certain to become much more friendly in the new administration. Analysts are also expecting earnings growth of 40% in 2025. BUY

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP)

Yield: 5.6%

This high-yielding liquid natural gas export partnership has gotten a move on. It was up 10% last week. It is now up 16% YTD and about 27% since the election. Natural gas-related stocks have also been strong as electricity demand skyrockets and the use of the fuel is expanding both in the U.S. and overseas. The incoming administration is highly encouraging of natural gas exports and Cheniere is the country’s largest exporter. The longer-term situation was always strong and now the short-term situation is improving. (This security generates a K1 form at tax time). BUY

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG)

Yield: 0.5%

This nuclear power company stock is red hot. It’s up about 40% so far this month and over 60% since being added to the portfolio in August. The stock soared over 25% in one day after the company announced it would acquire natural gas and geothermal electricity giant Calpine Corp. Obviously, the market likes the deal. The acquisition makes Constellation the biggest independent electricity provider in the nation at a time when demand for electricity is skyrocketing because of artificial intelligence.

The company was already the largest provider of clean energy for electricity, and this makes them a giant. Carbon-free or friendly power generation is the most desirable for technology companies looking to secure power sources for their massive data center needs. The purchase puts Constellation even more in the catbird seat of a massive trend. CEG soared above the post-deal high after pulling back. The electricity thing is a hot trade in the market right now. HOLD

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)

Yield: 2.9%

The regulated and clean energy utility rallied 5% last week as the good news about inflation and interest rates ignited the stock. It’s cheap and well-positioned as interest rates should at least not go much higher, and electricity demand is booming. NEE was a superstar stock until 2022 when inflation and rising interest rates kicked in. But it recovered in 2024 and returned about 20%. The recent volatility is from the macro environment and not the internal operations of the company. NextEra expects to deliver 10% average earnings and dividend growth over the next several years, and it has a long track record of successfully delivering. It’s been held back by the interest rate narrative which is improving for now. BUY

Qualcomm Corp. (QCOM)

Yield: 2.1%

Although QCOM had a strong week, it’s still stuck in the mud in the recent range. It’s way below the June high and still the same price it was last spring. But we have sold four calls on the stock and ratcheted up the return despite the recent lack of appreciation. It’s worth being patient because when this stock moves it easily makes up for lost time. And it will take off at some point. The market wants to see strong U.S. smartphone sales from an AI upgrade cycle. Although that hasn’t happened yet, it could become a catalyst sometime this year. BUY

Realty Income Corp. (O)

Yield: 5.8%

The legendary monthly income REIT has rallied along with most interest rate-sensitive stocks over the last week. It had tumbled back to near the yearly lows after riding high for a while in the summer and fall. Although it has a stable and growing business and an unparalleled track record of increasing monthly dividends, O has been a slave to the changing interest rate narrative. Lately, that’s been a bad thing, but things are changing for the better. HOLD

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)

Yield: 0.6%

After a tough couple of months, this luxury homebuilder company’s stock soared 10% in the past week. The recent better news about the likely direction of mortgage rates was the main catalyst. TOL was downgraded to a hold over the past week as the recent glum interest rate outlook combined with the inflation report coming out last week presented a high level of short-term risk. Last week turned out well. But the stock will still be rated a HOLD until the recent upside is more established. HOLD

Existing Call Trades

Sell EPD Jan 17th $29.00 calls at $1.75 – Expired

Call premium: $1.75

Dividends: $2.09

Appreciation: $1.39 ($29.00 strike price minus $27.61 purchase price)

Total: $5.23 (total return will be 18.9% in 11 months)

Midstream energy stocks are hot and staying that way. EPD is a good one that did get called away. The calls were sold when the stock was near a new high, but it had another big leg higher after the election. We got about a 19% total return in less than a year. The midstream space should be strong going forward and stocks are likely to be added back to the portfolio at the next pullback.

Sell CEG March 21st $260 call at $20 or better

I know. We sold these calls too early as CEG soared 20% since. We missed out and could have sold a call for a massively higher price and/or secured a huge total return. But it’s not that bad. We sold two calls so far on the stock for a total of $44 in premiums and the strike price is 260. We will get a huge total return in a short period of time if it is called. If not, we can sell more calls down the road.

Sell QCOM March 21st $160 call at $11 or better

The stock moved above the strike price after a big week. It’s still stuck in the same range since the spring though. QCOM has a good chance to take off sometime this year, but we’ll see where the price is on options expiration in March. We secured a great income in addition to the four other calls sold on this stock over the past few years.

Current Recommendations

Open Recommendations Ticker Symbol Entry Date Entry Price Recent Price Buy at or Under Price Yield AbbVie Inc. ABBV 12/17/24 $175.38 $171.56 $200.00 3.82% AGNC Investment Corp AGNC 9/24/24 $10.47 $9.61 $12.00 14.98% Ally Financial Inc. ALLY 11/26/24 $39.42 $36.93 $45.00 3.25% Cheniere Energy Prtns. CQP 7/23/24 $53.04 $62.14 $60.00 5.58% Constellation Energy Corp. CEG 8/27/24 $196.14 $316.36 $270.00 0.45% NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE 4/25/23 $77.50 $70.76 $80.00 2.91% Qualcomm Inc. QCOM 5/5/21 $134.65 $164.56 $180.00 2.07% Realty Income Corp. O 6/27/23 $60.19 $54.62 NA 5.80% Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL 10/22/24 $148.02 $135.16 NA 0.60% Open Recommendations Ticker Symbol Initial Action Entry Date Entry Price Recent Price Sell To Price or better CEG Mar 21 $260 CEG250321C00260000 Sell 1/7/25 $20.00 $62.30 $20.00 QCOM Mar 21 $160 call QCOM250321C00160000 Sell 1/7/25 $11.00 $12.10 $10.00 CQP Mar 21 $60 call CQP250321C00060000 Sell Pending $2.75 $3.00 as of close on 1/17/2025 SOLD STOCKS X Ticker Symbol Action Entry Date Entry Price Sale Date Sale Price Innovative Industrial Props. IIPR Called 6/2/20 $87.82 9/18/20 $100.00 Qualcomm QCOM Called 6/24/20 $89.14 9/18/20 $95.00 U.S. Bancorp USB Called 7/22/20 $36.26 9/18/20 $38 Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs. BIP Called 6/24/20 $41.92 10/16/20 $45 Starbucks Corp. SBUX Called 8/26/20 $82.41 10/16/20 $88 Visa Corporation V Called 9/22/20 $200.56 11/20/20 $200 AbbVie Inc. ABBV Called 6/2/20 $91.04 12/31/20 $100 Enterprise Prod. Prtnrs. EPD Called 6/24/20 $18.14 1/15/21 $20 Altria Group MO Called 6/2/20 $39.66 1/15/21 $40 U.S. Bancorp USB Called 11/25/20 $44.68 1/15/21 $45 B&G Foods Inc, BGS Called 10/28/20 $26.79 2/19/21 $28 Valero Energy Inc. VLO Called 8/26/20 $53.70 3/26/21 $60 Chevron Corp. CVX Called 12/23/20 $85.69 4/1/21 $96 KKR & Co. KKR Called 3/24/21 $47.98 6/18/21 $55 Digital Realty Trust DLR Called 1/27/21 $149.17 7/16/21 $155 NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE Called 2/24/21 $73.76 9/17/21 $80 Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs. BIP Called 1/13/21 $50.63 10/15/21 $55 AGNC Investment Corp AGNC Sold 1/13/21 $15.52 1/19/22 $15 ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 5/26/21 $52.51 2/18/22 $60 KKR & Co. KKR Sold 8/25/21 $64.52 2/23/22 $58 Valero Energy Inc. VLO Called 11/17/21 $73.45 2/25/22 $83 U.S Bancorp USB Sold 3/24/21 $53.47 4/13/22 $51 Enterprise Product Ptnrs EPD Called 3/17/21 $23.21 4/14/22 $24 FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK Called 10/27/21 $22.01 4/14/22 $23 Xcel Energy Inc. XEL Called 10/12/21 $63.00 5/20/22 $70 Innovative Industrial Props. IIPR Sold 3/23/22 $196.31 7/20/22 $93 One Liberty Properties OLP Sold 7/28/21 $30.37 8/24/22 $25 ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 5/25/22 $65.14 1/20/23 $65 Xcel Energy, Inc. XEL Called 10/26/22 $62.57 1/20/23 $65 Realty Income Corp. O Called 9/28/22 $60.37 2/17/23 $63 Medical Properties Trust MPW Sold 1/24/23 $13.22 3/21/23 $8 Brookfield Infrastructure Cp. BIPC Called 11/9/22 $42.43 7/21/23 $45 Star Bulk Carriers Corp. SBLK Sold 6/1/22 $33.30 8/8/23 $18 Visa Inc. V Called 12/22/21 $217.16 8/18/23 $235 Global Ship Lease, Inc. GSL Sold 2/23/22 $24.96 8/29/23 $19 ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 3/28/23 $60.98 9/15/23 $65 Hess Corporation HES Called 6/6/23 $132.25 10/20/23 $155 Tractor Supply Company TSCO Sold 9/26/23 $203.03 11/28/23 $200 Digital Realty Trust DLR Called 7/18/23 $117.31 1/19/24 $135 Intel Corporation INTC Called 7/27/22 $40.18 1/19/24 $43 AbbVie Inc. ABBV Called 7/25/23 $141.63 3/15/24 $160 Marathon Petroleum Corp. MPC Called 10/24/23 $149.45 3/28/24 $165 The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB Called 8/24/22 $35.58 5/17/24 $35 Main Street Capital Corp. MAIN Called 3/26/24 $46.40 9/20/24 $49 Brookfield Infrastructure Cp. BIPC Called 2/27/24 $32.64 9/20/24 $35 American Tower Corp. AMT Called 1/23/24 $202.26 9/20/24 $210 ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 8/27/24 $79.59 10/18/24 $88 Alexandria Real Estate Eq. ARE Sold 12/19/23 $129.54 11/19/24 $108 FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK Called 4/23/24 $19.42 12/20/24 $20 Enterpise Product Ptnrs. EPD Called 2/27/24 $27.61 1/17/25 $29 EXPIRED OPTIONS Security In/out money Sell Date Sell Price Exp. Date $ return Total % Return IIPR Jul 17 $95 call out-of money 6/3/20 $3.00 7/17/20 $3.00 3.40% MO Jul 31 $42 call out-of-money 6/17/20 $1.60 7/31/20 $1.60 4.03% ABBV Sep 18 $100 call out-of-money 7/15/20 $4.60 9/18/20 $4.60 5.05% IIPR Sep 18 $100 call in-the-money 7/22/20 $5.00 9/18/20 $5.00 5.69% QCOM Sep 18 $95 call in-the-money 6/24/20 $4.30 9/18/20 $4.30 4.82% USB Sep 18 $37.50 call in-the-money 7/22/20 $2.00 9/18/20 $2.00 5.52% BIP Oct 16 $45 call in-the-money 9/2/20 $1.95 10/16/20 $1.95 4.65% SBUX Oct 16 $87.50 call in-the-money 10/16/20 $3.30 10/16/20 $3.30 4.00% V Nov 20 $200 call in-the-money 9/22/20 $10.00 11/20/20 $10.00 4.99% ABBV Dec 31 $100 call in-the-money 11/18/20 $3.30 12/31/20 $3.30 3.62% EPD Jan 15 $20 call in-the-money 11/23/20 $0.80 1/15/21 $0.80 4.41% MO Jan 15 $40 call in-the-money 11/25/20 $1.90 1/15/21 $1.90 4.79% USB Jan 15 $45 call in-the-money 11/25/20 $2.00 1/15/21 $2.00 4.48% BGS Feb 19 $27.50 call in-the-money 12/11/20 $2.40 2/19/21 $2.40 8.96% VLO Mar 26 $60 call in-the-money 2/10/21 $6.50 3/26/21 $6.50 12.10% CVX Apr 1 $95.50 call in-the-money 2/19/21 $4.30 4/1/21 $4.30 5.02% AGNC Jun 18 $17 call out-of-money 4/13/21 $0.50 6/18/21 $0.50 3.21% KKR Jun 18 $55 call in-the-money 4/28/21 $3.00 6/18/21 $3.00 6.25% USB Jun 16 $57.50 call out-of-money 4/28/21 $2.80 6/18/21 $2.80 5.24% DLR Jul 16 $155 call in-the-money 6/16/21 $8.00 7/16/21 $8.00 5.36% AGNC Aug 20 $17 call out-of-money 6/23/21 $0.50 8/20/21 $0.50 3.00% OKE Aug 20 $57.50 call out-of-money 6/23/21 $3.50 8/20/21 $3.50 6.67% NEE Sep 17 $80 call in-the-money 8/11/21 $3.50 9/17/21 $3.50 4.75% BIP Oct 15 $55 call in-the-money 9/1/21 $2.00 10/15/21 $2.00 3.95% USB Nov 19 $60 call out-of-money 9/24/21 $2.30 11/19/21 $2.30 4.30% OKE Nov 26 $65 call out-of-money 10/20/21 $2.25 11/26/21 $2.25 4.28% KKR Dec 17 $75 call out-of-money 10/26/21 $3.50 12/17/21 $3.50 5.42% QCOM Jan 21 $185 Call out-of-money 11/30/21 $9.65 1/21/22 $9.65 7.17% OLP Feb 18 $35 Call out-of-money 11/19/21 $1.50 2/18/22 $1.50 4.94% OKE Feb 18 $60 Call in-the-money 1/5/22 $2.75 2/18/22 $2.75 5.24% USB Feb 25 $61 call out-of-money 1/13/22 $2.50 2/25/22 $2.50 4.68% VLO Feb 25 $83 call in-the-money 1/18/22 $4.20 2/25/22 $4.20 6.13% EPD Apr 14th $24 call in-the-money 3/2/22 $1.25 4/14/22 $1.25 5.69% FSK Apr 14th $22.50 call in-the-money 3/10/22 $0.90 4/14/22 $0.90 4.09% XEL May 20th $70 call in-the-money 3/30/22 $3.00 5/20/22 $3.00 4.76% SBLK July 15th $134 call out-of-money 6/1/22 $1.60 7/15/22 $1.60 4.80% OKE Oct 21st $65 call out-of-money 8/24/22 $3.40 10/21/22 $3.40 5.22% OKE Jan 20th $65 call In-the-money 11/25/22 $3.70 1/20/23 $3.70 5.68% XEL Jan 20th $65 call in-the-money 11/25/22 $5.00 1/20/23 $5.00 7.99% O Feb 17th $62.50 call in-the-money 12/28/22 $3.00 2/17/23 $3.00 4.97% QCOM Sep 16th $145 call out-of-money 7/20/22 $11.75 9/16/22 $11.75 8.73% V Mar 17th $220 call out-of-money 1/24/23 $12.00 3/17/23 $12.00 5.51% OKE May 19th $65 call out-of-money 4/11/23 $2.70 5/19/23 $2.70 4.43% V Jun 2 $230 call out-of-money 4/21/23 $10.50 6/2/23 $10.50 4.82% BIPC $45 July 21st call in-the-money 5/23/23 $3.25 7/21/23 $3.25 7.66% V $235 Aug 18th call in-the-money 7/11/23 $9.00 8/18/23 $9.00 4.13% GSL $20 Aug 18th call out-of-money 7/11/23 $1.25 8/18/23 $1.25 5.00% OKE $65 Sep 15 call in-the-money 9/15/23 $3.20 7/25/23 $3.20 4.92% INTC $35 Oct 20th call out-of-money 9/8/23 $3.78 10/20/23 $3.78 9.41% HES $155 Oct 20th call in-the-money 9/8/23 $9.00 10/20/23 $9.00 6.81% DLR $135 Jan 19th call in-the-money 11/22/23 $6.00 1/19/24 $6.00 5.11% INTC $42.50 Jan 19th call in-the-money 11/29/23 $3.50 1/19/24 $3.50 8.71% ABBV $160 Mar 15th call in-the-money 1/10/24 $7.00 3/15/24 $7.00 4.94% MPC $165 Mar 28th call in-the-money 2/14/23 $10.00 3/28/24 $10.00 6.69% QCOM $200 July 19th call out-of-money 6/5/24 $12.00 7/19/24 $12.00 8.91% MAIN $49.4 Sep 20th Call in-the-money 6/27/24 $2.00 9/20/24 $2.00 4.31% BIPC $35 Sep 20th Call in-the-money 7/16/24 $3.00 9/20/24 $3.00 9.19% AMT Sep 20 $210 call in-the-money 7/30/24 $15.00 9/20/24 $15.00 7.42% OKE Oct 18 $87.50 call in-the-money 8/27/24 $3.50 10/18/24 $3.50 4.40% FSK Dec 20 $20 call in-the-money 10/25/24 $0.95 12/20/25 $0.95 4.89% CEG Dec 29 $260 call out-of-money 9/25/24 $24.00 12/20/24 $24.00 12.24% EPD Jan 17 $29 call in-the-money 11/12/24 $2.00 1/17/25 $2.00 6.34%

