February 6, 2024

A Booming Economy and No Rate Cuts

Wow! The economy is red hot! Both GDP and Job numbers came in much stronger than expected. But good news can also be bad news in the demented view of many Wall Street professionals.

Inflation is way down. The Fed is still unlikely to raise the Fed Funds rate again. The economy is surging despite the highest interest rates in decades. Ultimately, the economy is the most important driver of overall stock market performance. The economy isn’t weakening but strengthening after the recent malaise. And it’s a new bull market.

But many on Wall Street were hoping for rate cuts, and soon. These people are obsessed with rate cuts. You could offer them peace and prosperity forever or rate cuts. They’d take the rate cuts. But not only are cuts unlikely soon but they may not even happen this year. The Fed is still worried about the inflation it helped cause. And, from the Fed’s perspective, who needs rate cuts when the economy is killing it anyway?

The economic strength is good news. But it also puts the kibosh on the rally in defensive, interest rate-sensitive stocks. That’s unfortunate because I have been touting those stocks for a long time. I still don’t think those stocks have much downside after the past two years, but they may not rally as strongly as I had hoped if the economy remains strong.

It’s earnings season and several portfolio stocks reported last week including AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE), Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC), and Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM). While the reports were generally positive, most of them haven’t rallied as I’d hoped, at least not yet.

We’ll see how the market digests the increasing possibility of a strong economy and still-high interest rates. There could be a big rally in some of the cyclical stocks. And there may be stocks added to the portfolio later this week or next. Keep an eye out for “Trade Alerts” in your email.

Past Month Activity

January 10th

SOLD ABBV March 15th $160 calls at $7.00 or better

January 19th

DLR January 19th $135 calls at $6.00 – Expired

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) stock – Called

INTC January 19th $42.50 calls at $3.50 – Expired

Intel Corporation (INTC) stock – Called

January 23rd

Purchased American Tower Corporation (AMT) - $202.26

Portfolio Recap

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Yield: 3.7%

ABBV has moved slightly higher since reporting fourth-quarter results that beat expectations last week. The company beat estimates on revenue and met them on earnings. Of course, earnings fell 22.5% and revenues were down 5.3% from last year’s quarter because of falling Humira revenues from increased competition after the patent expiration last year. However, that was expected, and the company raised guidance for the star immunology replacement drugs Skyrizi and Rinvoq.

Management expects combined sales to be $16 billion this year (Humira peak sales were $21 billion) and $27 billion in 2027. The company further expects to return to modest earnings growth this year and robust growth next year. The report indicates that AbbVie is closer to turning the corner than analysts expected. The market tends to anticipate six to nine months into the future and may start pricing in the robust growth expected next year before long. HOLD

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE)

Yield: 4.2%

The life science property REIT is slightly lower after reporting earnings last week. The quarter beat revenue estimates and missed earnings by a penny. Alexandria also guided slightly higher than previously expected for 2024. Earnings grew 6.5% and revenues were up 13% versus last year’s quarter. Revenues also increased 11.5% for the full year. But the stock price is still down over 20% from a year ago as ARE got plundered from rising interest rates and being lumped with office REITs. The stock sells at a compelling valuation with reliable earnings and should have a solid year as interest rates peak and perhaps trend lower. BUY

American Tower Corporation (AMT)

Yield: 3.5%

This newly added cell tower property REIT had a very big move at the end of last year. Rising interest rates had been holding it back, along with the rest of the REIT sector, but the peaking and falling of interest rates reignited AMT more than its peers. That’s because it was dirt cheap with growing earnings and a lot of upside. The company also recently sold its India properties to Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) which eliminates some problems and provides $2 billion to firm up the balance sheet. Interest rate volatility has been pressuring the stock lower so far this year. Recent weakness provides a good entry point to buy the stock. BUY

Marathon Petroleum Corp, (MPC)

Yield: 2.0%

This oil refiner stock moved down slightly after reporting earnings that beat expectations last week. Despite the beat, earnings and revenues were significantly lower than last year’s quarter, which was expected as historically high margins from a year ago were never going to last. Yet, earnings and revenues remain very solid by historical standards. And despite falling slightly after the report, MPC is still up over 9% YTD. It is also poised to rise on continuing tension in the Middle East, which tends to lift all energy stocks. BUY

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)

Yield: 3.2%

The beleaguered combination regulated, and clean energy utility reported strong earnings that exceeded expectations again last month. It grew earnings 9.3% over the previous year in 2023 and reiterated its growth projections for this year, near the top of the estimated range. NEE only got a very slight boost from the positive report even though the stock has lost nearly a third of its value over the past year. But NEE is still way up from the low and trending in the right direction. This stock is still very oversold. It had been a market superstar that investors loved because it offered both defense and growth. It will rise again. BUY

Realty Income Corp. (O)

Yield: 5.7%

This is a legendary monthly income stock that has historically been a fantastic holding for income investors. It had a lousy two years as interest rates rose. But it soared at the end of last year after interest rates peaked. And O has had a crummy start to this year as the interest rate trade has reversed for the time being. It is still a great stock at a cheap price. Receding inflation and interest rates remove the main downside catalyst that has been in place for the past two years. And its retail staple properties, and new data center acquisitions, should produce reliable revenue in just about any economy. The sun will shine on this income stock again at some point. BUY

Qualcomm Corp. (QCOM)

Yield: 2.3%

The chipmaker reported earnings and revenues that soundly beat expectations with 5% revenue growth and 16% higher earnings over last year’s quarter. It marked a return to earnings growth after four straight quarters of declines and the company guided slightly higher than expectations for the current quarter. But the stock fell 5% on the day of the report as investors worried about the strength of the smartphone recovery, even though handset chip sales grew 16% in the quarter.

The decline is more about the absence of exciting news rather than bad news. QCOM has still rallied 35% since mid-October and expectations were quite high. But the news is still positive for the stock. The Semiconductor Industry Association is forecasting 13% growth in worldwide chip sales this year after a decline of 8.2% last year, despite a strong second-half recovery. Leaders like Qualcomm should experience a much higher level of growth than the overall industry. Qualcomm is introducing new AI chips for PCs and smartphones that could be big sellers this year. The dip presents a buying opportunity as shares are likely to be a lot higher by the end of the year. BUY

The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB)

Yield: 5.5%

Returns have been solid and just what you hope for in a high-dividend stock in a challenging market environment. The natural gas pipeline company has been very bouncy in an upward trend that began more than six months ago. It’s a stable high-yield stock and the company should deliver solid and dependable earnings in just about any economy. Business remains solid and not dependent on commodity prices. It pays a well-supported dividend (with 2.38 times cash flow coverage). Recent acquisitions and expansions ensure more solid growth going forward all the way out to 2028. BUY

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL)

Yield: 3.5%

Utilities are still remarkably reliable revenue generators in any economy. Alternative energy is still the wave of the future. A combination of safety and growth is still highly desirable. But XEL has been a dog. It had a rotten two years until November and December when it turned sharply higher. But January has seen a return of ugliness as investors walked away from interest rate-sensitive stocks. But Xcel reported solid earnings on lower operating expenses. This is one of the best utility stocks to own and the recent debauchery may prove to be very temporary. XEL still sells near the lowest levels of the past several years. BUY

Existing Call Trades

Sell ABBV March 15th $160 calls at $7.00 or better

Despite being up over 10% YTD and 20% in the last three months, ABBV leapt another leg higher after reporting better-than-expected guidance. ABBV made a new 52-week high and is very close to the all-time high. We’ll see if the breakout continues. The stock tends to consolidate after surges like this. That should be the case unless a new era has begun already for the stock.

Current Recommendations

Open Recommendations Ticker Symbol Entry Date Entry Price Recent Price Buy at or Under Price Yield Total Return AbbVie Inc. ABBV 7/25/23 $141.63 $168.67 $150.00 3.68% 21.43% Alexandria Real Estate Eq. ARE 12/19/23 $129.54 $121.46 $140.00 4.18% -5.31% American Tower Corp. AMT 1/23/24 $202.26 $193.51 $220.00 3.52% -4.33% Marathon Petroleum Corp. MPC 10/24/23 $149.45 $166.33 $155.00 1.98% 12.52% NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE 4/25/23 $77.50 $58.15 $65.00 3.22% -23.67% Qualcomm Inc. QCOM 5/5/21 $134.65 $141.69 $165.00 2.26% 11.83% Realty Income Corp. O 6/27/23 $60.19 $54.19 $62.00 5.68% -6.53% The Williams Companies WMB 8/24/22 $35.58 $34.80 $38.00 5.46% 6.16% Xcel Energy Inc. XEL 8/22/23 $57.95 $59.82 $65.00 3.48% 5.02% Existing Call Trades Open Recommendations Ticker Symbol Initial Action Entry Date Entry Price Recent Price Sell To Price or better Total Return ABBV Mar 15th $160 call ABBV240315C00165000 Sell 1/10/24 $7.00 $10.95 $7.00 4.94% as of close on 02/02/2024 SOLD STOCKS Stock Ticker Symbol Action Entry Date Entry Price Sale Date Sale Price Total Return Innovative Industrial Props. IIPR Called 6/2/20 $87.82 9/18/20 $100.00 15.08% Qualcomm QCOM Called 6/24/20 $89.14 9/18/20 $95.00 7.30% U.S. Bancorp USB Called 7/22/20 $36.26 9/18/20 $38 3.42% Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs. BIP Called 6/24/20 $41.92 10/16/20 $45 8.49% Starbucks Corp. SBUX Called 8/26/20 $82.41 10/16/20 $88 6.18% Visa Corporation V Called 9/22/20 $200.56 11/20/20 $200 0.00% AbbVie Inc. ABBV Called 6/2/20 $91.04 12/31/20 $100 12.43% Enterprise Prod. Prtnrs. EPD Called 6/24/20 $18.14 1/15/21 $20 15.16% Altria Group MO Called 6/2/20 $39.66 1/15/21 $40 7.31% U.S. Bancorp USB Called 11/25/20 $44.68 1/15/21 $45 1.66% B&G Foods Inc, BGS Called 10/28/20 $26.79 2/19/21 $28 4.42% Valero Energy Inc. VLO Called 8/26/20 $53.70 3/26/21 $60 11.73% Chevron Corp. CVX Called 12/23/20 $85.69 4/1/21 $96 12.95% KKR & Co. KKR Called 3/24/21 $47.98 6/18/21 $55 14.92% Digital Realty Trust DLR Called 1/27/21 $149.17 7/16/21 $155 5.50% NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE Called 2/24/21 $73.76 9/17/21 $80 10.00% Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs. BIP Called 1/13/21 $50.63 10/15/21 $55 11.65% AGNC Investment Corp AGNC Sold 1/13/21 $15.52 1/19/22 $15 5.92% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 5/26/21 $52.51 2/18/22 $60 19.62% KKR & Co. KKR Sold 8/25/21 $64.52 2/23/22 $58 -9.73% Valero Energy Inc. VLO Called 11/17/21 $73.45 2/25/22 $83 15.53% U.S Bancorp USB Sold 3/24/21 $53.47 4/13/22 $51 -1.59% Enterprise Product Ptnrs EPD Called 3/17/21 $23.21 4/14/22 $24 11.25% FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK Called 10/27/21 $22.01 4/14/22 $23 13.58% Xcel Energy Inc. XEL Called 10/12/21 $63.00 5/20/22 $70 12.66% Innovative Industrial Props. IIPR Sold 3/23/22 $196.31 7/20/22 $93 -51.23% One Liberty Properties OLP Sold 7/28/21 $30.37 8/24/22 $25 -12.94% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 5/25/22 $65.14 1/20/23 $65 2.66% Xcel Energy, Inc. XEL Called 10/26/22 $62.57 1/20/23 $65 4.67% Realty Income Corp. O Called 9/28/22 $60.37 2/17/23 $63 5.41% Medical Properties Trust MPW Sold 1/24/23 $13.22 3/21/23 $8 -38.00% Brookfield Infrastructure Cp. BIPC Called 11/9/22 $42.43 7/21/23 $45 8.72% Star Bulk Carriers Corp. SBLK Sold 6/1/22 $33.30 8/8/23 $18 -31.38% Visa Inc. V Called 12/22/21 $217.16 8/18/23 $235 9.16% Global Ship Lease, Inc. GSL Sold 2/23/22 $24.96 8/29/23 $19 -13.82% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 3/28/23 $60.98 9/15/23 $65 9.72% Hess Corporation HES Called 6/6/23 $132.25 10/20/23 $155 17.87% Tractor Supply Company TSCO Sold 9/26/23 $203.03 11/28/23 $200 -1.02% Digital Realty Trust DLR Called 7/18/23 $117.31 1/19/24 $135 17.16% Intel Corporation INTC Called 7/27/22 $40.18 1/19/24 $43 9.76% EXPIRED OPTIONS Security In/out money Sell Date Sell Price Exp. Date $ return Total % Return IIPR Jul 17 $95 call out-of money 6/3/20 $3.00 7/17/20 $3.00 3.40% MO Jul 31 $42 call out-of-money 6/17/20 $1.60 7/31/20 $1.60 4.03% ABBV Sep 18 $100 call out-of-money 7/15/20 $4.60 9/18/20 $4.60 5.05% IIPR Sep 18 $100 call in-the-money 7/22/20 $5.00 9/18/20 $5.00 5.69% QCOM Sep 18 $95 call in-the-money 6/24/20 $4.30 9/18/20 $4.30 4.82% USB Sep 18 $37.50 call in-the-money 7/22/20 $2.00 9/18/20 $2.00 5.52% BIP Oct 16 $45 call in-the-money 9/2/20 $1.95 10/16/20 $1.95 4.65% SBUX Oct 16 $87.50 call in-the-money 10/16/20 $3.30 10/16/20 $3.30 4.00% V Nov 20 $200 call in-the-money 9/22/20 $10.00 11/20/20 $10.00 4.99% ABBV Dec 31 $100 call in-the-money 11/18/20 $3.30 12/31/20 $3.30 3.62% EPD Jan 15 $20 call in-the-money 11/23/20 $0.80 1/15/21 $0.80 4.41% MO Jan 15 $40 call in-the-money 11/25/20 $1.90 1/15/21 $1.90 4.79% USB Jan 15 $45 call in-the-money 11/25/20 $2.00 1/15/21 $2.00 4.48% BGS Feb 19 $27.50 call in-the-money 12/11/20 $2.40 2/19/21 $2.40 8.96% VLO Mar 26 $60 call in-the-money 2/10/21 $6.50 3/26/21 $6.50 12.10% CVX Apr 1 $95.50 call in-the-money 2/19/21 $4.30 4/1/21 $4.30 5.02% AGNC Jun 18 $17 call out-of-money 4/13/21 $0.50 6/18/21 $0.50 3.21% KKR Jun 18 $55 call in-the-money 4/28/21 $3.00 6/18/21 $3.00 6.25% USB Jun 16 $57.50 call out-of-money 4/28/21 $2.80 6/18/21 $2.80 5.24% DLR Jul 16 $155 call in-the-money 6/16/21 $8.00 7/16/21 $8.00 5.36% AGNC Aug 20 $17 call out-of-money 6/23/21 $0.50 8/20/21 $0.50 3.00% OKE Aug 20 $57.50 call out-of-money 6/23/21 $3.50 8/20/21 $3.50 6.67% NEE Sep 17 $80 call in-the-money 8/11/21 $3.50 9/17/21 $3.50 4.75% BIP Oct 15 $55 call in-the-money 9/1/21 $2.00 10/15/21 $2.00 3.95% USB Nov 19 $60 call out-of-money 9/24/21 $2.30 11/19/21 $2.30 4.30% OKE Nov 26 $65 call out-of-money 10/20/21 $2.25 11/26/21 $2.25 4.28% KKR Dec 17 $75 call out-of-money 10/26/21 $3.50 12/17/21 $3.50 5.42% QCOM Jan 21 $185 Call out-of-money 11/30/21 $9.65 1/21/22 $9.65 7.17% OLP Feb 18 $35 Call out-of-money 11/19/21 $1.50 2/18/22 $1.50 4.94% OKE Feb 18 $60 Call in-the-money 1/5/22 $2.75 2/18/22 $2.75 5.24% USB Feb 25 $61 call out-of-money 1/13/22 $2.50 2/25/22 $2.50 4.68% VLO Feb 25 $83 call in-the-money 1/18/22 $4.20 2/25/22 $4.20 6.13% EPD Apr 14th $24 call in-the-money 3/2/22 $1.25 4/14/22 $1.25 5.69% FSK Apr 14th $22.50 call in-the-money 3/10/22 $0.90 4/14/22 $0.90 4.09% XEL May 20th $70 call in-the-money 3/30/22 $3.00 5/20/22 $3.00 4.76% SBLK July 15th $134 call out-of-money 6/1/22 $1.60 7/15/22 $1.60 4.80% OKE Oct 21st $65 call out-of-money 8/24/22 $3.40 10/21/22 $3.40 5.22% OKE Jan 20th $65 call In-the-money 11/25/22 $3.70 1/20/23 $3.70 5.68% XEL Jan 20th $65 call in-the-money 11/25/22 $5.00 1/20/23 $5.00 7.99% O Feb 17th $62.50 call in-the-money 12/28/22 $3.00 2/17/23 $3.00 4.97% QCOM Sep 16th $145 call out-of-money 7/20/22 $11.75 9/16/22 $11.75 8.73% V Mar 17th $220 call out-of-money 1/24/23 $12.00 3/17/23 $12.00 5.51% OKE May 19th $65 call out-of-money 4/11/23 $2.70 5/19/23 $2.70 4.43% V Jun 2 $230 call out-of-money 4/21/23 $10.50 6/2/23 $10.50 4.82% BIPC $45 July 21st call in-the-money 5/23/23 $3.25 7/21/23 $3.25 7.66% V $235 Aug 18th call in-the-money 7/11/23 $9.00 8/18/23 $9.00 4.13% GSL $20 Aug 18th call out-of-money 7/11/23 $1.25 8/18/23 $1.25 5.00% OKE $65 Sep 15 call in-the-money 9/15/23 $3.20 7/25/23 $3.20 4.92% INTC $35 Oct 20th call out-of-money 9/8/23 $3.78 10/20/23 $3.78 9.41% HES $155 Oct 20th call in-the-money 9/8/23 $9.00 10/20/23 $9.00 6.81% DLR $135 Jan 19th call in-the-money 11/22/24 $6.00 1/19/24 $6.00 5.11% INTC $42.50 Jan 19th call in-the-money 11/29/24 $3.50 1/19/24 $3.50 8.71%

