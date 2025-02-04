February 4, 2025

The Market Wobbles Higher

It’s one thing after another. But stocks keep inching higher.

January featured the interest rate scare, as the ten-year Treasury hit the highest level since 2023, and the DeepSeek news, which called AI spending into question and sent related stocks reeling. Yet the S&P 500 finished the month up 2.7% with 10 of the 11 sectors higher for January. This week features more potential market-moving issues.

This week opened with concern about the Trump tariffs and the possible negative effect on GDP and inflation. But we’ll see how long those tariffs last and what effect they truly have. It’s also earnings season, with several big tech companies reporting this week. There will also be the jobs report later this week and January inflation numbers coming soon.

Earnings have been strong so far, and continuing strength could certainly lift stocks higher. But the main issue right now is still the DeepSeek fallout. The market seems to have deemed last Monday’s selloff as an overreaction, as most stocks have recovered somewhat. But they haven’t recovered all the way. It’s unclear at this point whether the half-baked recovery is because the market sees some legitimacy to the threat or that these stocks were overdue for a pullback anyway.

In the absence of game-changing news, it looks like technology stocks will continue to wobble while the rest of the market picks up the slack. The difference in earnings growth between technology companies and the rest of the market is expected to shrink considerably. That’s good news. A broader rally is healthier.

Past Month’s Activity

January 7th

Sold CEG March 21st $260 call at $20 or better

Sold QCOM March 21st $160 call at $11 or better

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) – Rating change – “HOLD” to “BUY”

January 14th

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) – Rating change “BUY” to “HOLD”

January 17th

EPD Jan 17th $29.00 calls at $1.75 – EXPIRED

Enterprise Product Partners L.P. (EPD) – CALLED

January 21st

Sell CQP March 21st $60 call at $3.00 or better

January 28th

Purchased Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) - $207.36

Portfolio Recap

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Yield: 3.7%

Earnings

The biotech company surged 4.7% last Friday after an upbeat earnings report and overtook its 200-day moving average. The company beat earnings forecasts, but the main driver was the performance of its immunology drugs Skyrizi and Rinvoq, which collectively delivered $5.61 billion in revenue for the quarter. Those drugs alone have replaced the Humira revenue, which peaked at a little over $20 billion annually. The company also raised revenue forecasts on the two drugs by $4 billion to $31 billion a year by 2027. The earnings report showed Abbvie has replaced the Humira revenue and is well on track to strong earnings growth in the years ahead. The patent cliff had been holding the stock back but that’s gone now. BUY

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Yield: 15.0%

Earnings

The mortgage REIT reported solid earnings on Monday. Numbers were better for the full year but a little worse for the quarter as the environment took a slight step back. The stock was up after the report because the environment is clearly trending in the right direction for the mortgage REIT. After wallowing since October, AGNC has had a nice rebound so far this year, up about 9%. Spreads are still higher as the Fed Funds rate has already been cut 1% and longer rates are higher. AGNC should be set up for a much better 2025. BUY

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)

Yield: 3.1%

Earnings

Ally has had a strong move off the recent bottom this month, up over 16% since January 10th. It had been floundering badly along with most other financial stocks as a soaring interest rate narrative took hold. But it rallied this month as big bank earnings were stellar and December inflation was okay. Now, there are renewed expectations for the Fed to cut rates this year. Plus, the regulatory environment is certain to become much friendlier in the new administration. Analysts are also expecting earnings growth of 40% in 2025. BUY

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Yield: 1.2%

This technology AI powerhouse and newest portfolio addition had a nice bounce back last week. The stock plummeted almost 20% last Monday after Chinese company DeepSeek threatened to upend U.S. AI spending. But the fears were likely overblown and AVGO had a 9.5% rebound off Monday’s close last week. Broadcom has a unique infrastructure niche that is not easily duplicated, and the stock has been successful for a very good reason: skyrocketing profits. It still isn’t known how serious the DeepSeek threat really is, and the market will likely bounce around for a while still. But AVGO is unlikely to revisit the recent bottom and it should trend higher over the course of the year. BUY

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP)

Yield: 5.3%

This high-yielding liquid natural gas export partnership is still hovering near the high. The natural gas trade got clobbered last week but the issues don’t really apply to CQP. The demand for U.S. exports is likely to continue to grow strongly even without the anticipated level of data center spending. The news is still good. The Trump administration is highly encouraging of natural gas exports and Cheniere is the country’s largest exporter. The longer-term situation was always strong and now the short-term situation is improving. (This security generates a K1 form at tax time). BUY

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG)

Yield: 0.5%

This nuclear power company stock took a huge hit last week, down over 20% in one day. The DeepSeek news called into question data center energy demand, which had been driving deals with technology companies and the rise in CEG. The stock had been up 43% YTD and 200% over the past year. It was probably due for a comeuppance at some point anyway. But the story is still strong. Electricity demand is still likely to skyrocket, and Constellation is in an ideal position to benefit. The stock rallied 9% last week from Monday’s close and still has a 24% YTD return. Last week’s news was overdone. AI and data center investments aren’t going anywhere, and Constellation will continue to benefit, although the stock did get ahead of itself. HOLD

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)

Yield: 3.0%

The regulated and clean energy utility stock moved higher this month after it reported earnings. NextEra delivered a strong quarter with earnings growth of 8.2% and reiterated its outlook through 2027. But the utility also announced plans to restart its Duane Arnold nuclear plant and a collaboration with GE Vernova to develop natural gas-fired projects across the U.S. The utility is taking advantage of the soaring electricity demand and the projects are likely to deliver more revenue and stronger growth going forward. The story is still strong and NEE only pulled back slightly after last week’s news. BUY

Qualcomm Corp. (QCOM)

Yield: 2.0%

QCOM didn’t take a hit last week because it wasn’t riding high like other AI-related stocks. Although QCOM has been strong this year, it’s still stuck in the mud in the recent range. It’s way below the June high and still the same price it was last spring. But we have sold four calls on the stock and ratcheted up the return despite the recent lack of appreciation. It’s worth being patient because when this stock moves it easily makes up for lost time. And it will take off at some point. The market wants to see strong U.S. smartphone sales from an AI upgrade cycle. Although that hasn’t happened, it could become a catalyst sometime this year. Qualcomm reports earnings this week and we could get a better idea of the near-term direction of the stock. BUY

Realty Income Corp. (O)

Yield: 5.8%

The legendary monthly income REIT moved up over 4% in the month of January. O rallied along with most interest rate-sensitive stocks and is also getting a boost during the recent move toward defensive stocks. It had tumbled back to near the yearly lows after riding high for a while in the summer and fall. Although it has a stable and growing business and an unparalleled track record of increasing monthly dividends, O has been a slave to the changing interest rate narrative. Lately, that’s been a bad thing, but things are changing for the better. HOLD

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)

Yield: 0.6%

The luxury home-builder company stock had a nice move higher in January. After a tough couple of months, TOL moved convincingly off the recent bottom. The recent better news about the likely direction of mortgage rates was the main catalyst. TOL was downgraded to HOLD earlier this month as the recent glum interest rate outlook, combined with the inflation report, presented a high level of short-term risk. But the outlook has improved, and mortgage rates have been falling. The recent rebound is a very welcome change for TOL so far. But the stock will still be rated a HOLD until the recent upside is more established. HOLD

Existing Call Trades

Sell CEG March 21st $260 call at $20 or better

Although CEG took a big hit last Monday, it has since recovered nearly half of the losses and is still around $40 per share above the strike price. I know. We sold these calls too early as CEG soared since. We missed out and could have sold a call for a massively higher price and/or secured a huge total return. But it’s not that bad. We sold two calls for a total of $44 which more than makes up for the price difference right now. We got a great income and secured a terrific total return.

Sell QCOM March 21st $160 call at $11 or better

The stock moved above the strike price after a strong January. It’s still stuck in the same range since the spring though. QCOM has a good chance to take off sometime this year, but we’ll see where the price is on options expiration in March. We secured a great income in addition to the four other calls sold on this stock over the past few years.

Sell CQP March 21st $60 call at $3.00 or better

The stock only pulled back a little last week and has been moving back toward the high. It’s still above the strike price but there is still a long way to go between now and expiration in a market that seems uncertain.

Current Recommendations

Open Recommendations Ticker Symbol Entry Date Entry Price Recent Price Buy at or Under Price Yield Total Return AbbVie Inc. ABBV 12/17/24 $175.38 $183.90 $200.00 3.73% 5.86% AGNC Investment Corp AGNC 9/24/24 $10.47 $9.97 $12.00 14.88% 1.26% Ally Financial Inc. ALLY 11/26/24 $39.42 $38.97 $45.00 3.14% -0.38% Broadcom Inc. AVGO 1/28/25 $207.36 $221.27 $240.00 1.17% 6.71% Cheniere Energy Prtns. CQP 7/23/24 $53.04 $61.36 $60.00 5.30% 18.48% Constellation Energy Corp. CEG 8/27/24 $196.14 $299.98 $270.00 0.47% 53.18% NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE 4/25/23 $77.50 $71.56 $80.00 2.98% -3.29% Qualcomm Inc. QCOM 5/5/21 $134.65 $172.93 $180.00 1.97% 39.20% Realty Income Corp. O 6/27/23 $60.19 $54.64 NA 5.80% -0.78% Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL 10/22/24 $148.02 $135.81 NA 0.60% -8.08% Open Recommendations Ticker Symbol Initial Action Entry Date Entry Price Recent Price Sell To Price or better Total Return CEG Mar 21 $260 CEG250321C00260000 Sell 1/7/25 $20.00 $51.27 $20.00 10.20% QCOM Mar 21 $160 call QCOM250321C00160000 Sell 1/7/25 $11.00 $18.25 $10.00 7.43% CQP Mar 21 $60 call CQP250321C00060000 Sell 1/22/25 $3.00 $2.75 $3.00 5.66% as of close on 1/31/2025 SOLD STOCKS X Ticker Symbol Action Entry Date Entry Price Sale Date Sale Price Total Return Innovative Industrial Props. IIPR Called 6/2/20 $87.82 9/18/20 $100.00 15.08% Qualcomm QCOM Called 6/24/20 $89.14 9/18/20 $95.00 7.30% U.S. Bancorp USB Called 7/22/20 $36.26 9/18/20 $38 3.42% Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs. BIP Called 6/24/20 $41.92 10/16/20 $45 8.49% Starbucks Corp. SBUX Called 8/26/20 $82.41 10/16/20 $88 6.18% Visa Corporation V Called 9/22/20 $200.56 11/20/20 $200 0.00% AbbVie Inc. ABBV Called 6/2/20 $91.04 12/31/20 $100 12.43% Enterprise Prod. Prtnrs. EPD Called 6/24/20 $18.14 1/15/21 $20 15.16% Altria Group MO Called 6/2/20 $39.66 1/15/21 $40 7.31% U.S. Bancorp USB Called 11/25/20 $44.68 1/15/21 $45 1.66% B&G Foods Inc, BGS Called 10/28/20 $26.79 2/19/21 $28 4.42% Valero Energy Inc. VLO Called 8/26/20 $53.70 3/26/21 $60 11.73% Chevron Corp. CVX Called 12/23/20 $85.69 4/1/21 $96 12.95% KKR & Co. KKR Called 3/24/21 $47.98 6/18/21 $55 14.92% Digital Realty Trust DLR Called 1/27/21 $149.17 7/16/21 $155 5.50% NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE Called 2/24/21 $73.76 9/17/21 $80 10.00% Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs. BIP Called 1/13/21 $50.63 10/15/21 $55 11.65% AGNC Investment Corp AGNC Sold 1/13/21 $15.52 1/19/22 $15 5.92% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 5/26/21 $52.51 2/18/22 $60 19.62% KKR & Co. KKR Sold 8/25/21 $64.52 2/23/22 $58 -9.73% Valero Energy Inc. VLO Called 11/17/21 $73.45 2/25/22 $83 15.53% U.S Bancorp USB Sold 3/24/21 $53.47 4/13/22 $51 -1.59% Enterprise Product Ptnrs EPD Called 3/17/21 $23.21 4/14/22 $24 11.25% FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK Called 10/27/21 $22.01 4/14/22 $23 13.58% Xcel Energy Inc. XEL Called 10/12/21 $63.00 5/20/22 $70 12.66% Innovative Industrial Props. IIPR Sold 3/23/22 $196.31 7/20/22 $93 -51.23% One Liberty Properties OLP Sold 7/28/21 $30.37 8/24/22 $25 -12.94% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 5/25/22 $65.14 1/20/23 $65 2.66% Xcel Energy, Inc. XEL Called 10/26/22 $62.57 1/20/23 $65 4.67% Realty Income Corp. O Called 9/28/22 $60.37 2/17/23 $63 5.41% Medical Properties Trust MPW Sold 1/24/23 $13.22 3/21/23 $8 -38.00% Brookfield Infrastructure Cp. BIPC Called 11/9/22 $42.43 7/21/23 $45 8.72% Star Bulk Carriers Corp. SBLK Sold 6/1/22 $33.30 8/8/23 $18 -31.38% Visa Inc. V Called 12/22/21 $217.16 8/18/23 $235 9.16% Global Ship Lease, Inc. GSL Sold 2/23/22 $24.96 8/29/23 $19 -13.82% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 3/28/23 $60.98 9/15/23 $65 9.72% Hess Corporation HES Called 6/6/23 $132.25 10/20/23 $155 17.87% Tractor Supply Company TSCO Sold 9/26/23 $203.03 11/28/23 $200 -1.02% Digital Realty Trust DLR Called 7/18/23 $117.31 1/19/24 $135 17.16% Intel Corporation INTC Called 7/27/22 $40.18 1/19/24 $43 9.76% AbbVie Inc. ABBV Called 7/25/23 $141.63 3/15/24 $160 15.11% Marathon Petroleum Corp. MPC Called 10/24/23 $149.45 3/28/24 $165 12.06% The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB Called 8/24/22 $35.58 5/17/24 $35 7.14% Main Street Capital Corp. MAIN Called 3/26/24 $46.40 9/20/24 $49 10.91% Brookfield Infrastructure Cp. BIPC Called 2/27/24 $32.64 9/20/24 $35 11.00% American Tower Corp. AMT Called 1/23/24 $202.26 9/20/24 $210 5.43% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 8/27/24 $79.59 10/18/24 $88 11.18% Alexandria Real Estate Eq. ARE Sold 12/19/23 $129.54 11/19/24 $108 -12.82% FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK Called 4/23/24 $19.42 12/20/24 $20 14.06% Enterpise Product Ptnrs. EPD Called 2/27/24 $27.61 1/17/25 $29 12.60% EXPIRED OPTIONS Security In/out money Sell Date Sell Price Exp. Date $ return Total % Return IIPR Jul 17 $95 call out-of money 6/3/20 $3.00 7/17/20 $3.00 3.40% MO Jul 31 $42 call out-of-money 6/17/20 $1.60 7/31/20 $1.60 4.03% ABBV Sep 18 $100 call out-of-money 7/15/20 $4.60 9/18/20 $4.60 5.05% IIPR Sep 18 $100 call in-the-money 7/22/20 $5.00 9/18/20 $5.00 5.69% QCOM Sep 18 $95 call in-the-money 6/24/20 $4.30 9/18/20 $4.30 4.82% USB Sep 18 $37.50 call in-the-money 7/22/20 $2.00 9/18/20 $2.00 5.52% BIP Oct 16 $45 call in-the-money 9/2/20 $1.95 10/16/20 $1.95 4.65% SBUX Oct 16 $87.50 call in-the-money 10/16/20 $3.30 10/16/20 $3.30 4.00% V Nov 20 $200 call in-the-money 9/22/20 $10.00 11/20/20 $10.00 4.99% ABBV Dec 31 $100 call in-the-money 11/18/20 $3.30 12/31/20 $3.30 3.62% EPD Jan 15 $20 call in-the-money 11/23/20 $0.80 1/15/21 $0.80 4.41% MO Jan 15 $40 call in-the-money 11/25/20 $1.90 1/15/21 $1.90 4.79% USB Jan 15 $45 call in-the-money 11/25/20 $2.00 1/15/21 $2.00 4.48% BGS Feb 19 $27.50 call in-the-money 12/11/20 $2.40 2/19/21 $2.40 8.96% VLO Mar 26 $60 call in-the-money 2/10/21 $6.50 3/26/21 $6.50 12.10% CVX Apr 1 $95.50 call in-the-money 2/19/21 $4.30 4/1/21 $4.30 5.02% AGNC Jun 18 $17 call out-of-money 4/13/21 $0.50 6/18/21 $0.50 3.21% KKR Jun 18 $55 call in-the-money 4/28/21 $3.00 6/18/21 $3.00 6.25% USB Jun 16 $57.50 call out-of-money 4/28/21 $2.80 6/18/21 $2.80 5.24% DLR Jul 16 $155 call in-the-money 6/16/21 $8.00 7/16/21 $8.00 5.36% AGNC Aug 20 $17 call out-of-money 6/23/21 $0.50 8/20/21 $0.50 3.00% OKE Aug 20 $57.50 call out-of-money 6/23/21 $3.50 8/20/21 $3.50 6.67% NEE Sep 17 $80 call in-the-money 8/11/21 $3.50 9/17/21 $3.50 4.75% BIP Oct 15 $55 call in-the-money 9/1/21 $2.00 10/15/21 $2.00 3.95% USB Nov 19 $60 call out-of-money 9/24/21 $2.30 11/19/21 $2.30 4.30% OKE Nov 26 $65 call out-of-money 10/20/21 $2.25 11/26/21 $2.25 4.28% KKR Dec 17 $75 call out-of-money 10/26/21 $3.50 12/17/21 $3.50 5.42% QCOM Jan 21 $185 Call out-of-money 11/30/21 $9.65 1/21/22 $9.65 7.17% OLP Feb 18 $35 Call out-of-money 11/19/21 $1.50 2/18/22 $1.50 4.94% OKE Feb 18 $60 Call in-the-money 1/5/22 $2.75 2/18/22 $2.75 5.24% USB Feb 25 $61 call out-of-money 1/13/22 $2.50 2/25/22 $2.50 4.68% VLO Feb 25 $83 call in-the-money 1/18/22 $4.20 2/25/22 $4.20 6.13% EPD Apr 14th $24 call in-the-money 3/2/22 $1.25 4/14/22 $1.25 5.69% FSK Apr 14th $22.50 call in-the-money 3/10/22 $0.90 4/14/22 $0.90 4.09% XEL May 20th $70 call in-the-money 3/30/22 $3.00 5/20/22 $3.00 4.76% SBLK July 15th $134 call out-of-money 6/1/22 $1.60 7/15/22 $1.60 4.80% OKE Oct 21st $65 call out-of-money 8/24/22 $3.40 10/21/22 $3.40 5.22% OKE Jan 20th $65 call In-the-money 11/25/22 $3.70 1/20/23 $3.70 5.68% XEL Jan 20th $65 call in-the-money 11/25/22 $5.00 1/20/23 $5.00 7.99% O Feb 17th $62.50 call in-the-money 12/28/22 $3.00 2/17/23 $3.00 4.97% QCOM Sep 16th $145 call out-of-money 7/20/22 $11.75 9/16/22 $11.75 8.73% V Mar 17th $220 call out-of-money 1/24/23 $12.00 3/17/23 $12.00 5.51% OKE May 19th $65 call out-of-money 4/11/23 $2.70 5/19/23 $2.70 4.43% V Jun 2 $230 call out-of-money 4/21/23 $10.50 6/2/23 $10.50 4.82% BIPC $45 July 21st call in-the-money 5/23/23 $3.25 7/21/23 $3.25 7.66% V $235 Aug 18th call in-the-money 7/11/23 $9.00 8/18/23 $9.00 4.13% GSL $20 Aug 18th call out-of-money 7/11/23 $1.25 8/18/23 $1.25 5.00% OKE $65 Sep 15 call in-the-money 9/15/23 $3.20 7/25/23 $3.20 4.92% INTC $35 Oct 20th call out-of-money 9/8/23 $3.78 10/20/23 $3.78 9.41% HES $155 Oct 20th call in-the-money 9/8/23 $9.00 10/20/23 $9.00 6.81% DLR $135 Jan 19th call in-the-money 11/22/23 $6.00 1/19/24 $6.00 5.11% INTC $42.50 Jan 19th call in-the-money 11/29/23 $3.50 1/19/24 $3.50 8.71% ABBV $160 Mar 15th call in-the-money 1/10/24 $7.00 3/15/24 $7.00 4.94% MPC $165 Mar 28th call in-the-money 2/14/23 $10.00 3/28/24 $10.00 6.69% QCOM $200 July 19th call out-of-money 6/5/24 $12.00 7/19/24 $12.00 8.91% MAIN $49.4 Sep 20th Call in-the-money 6/27/24 $2.00 9/20/24 $2.00 4.31% BIPC $35 Sep 20th Call in-the-money 7/16/24 $3.00 9/20/24 $3.00 9.19% AMT Sep 20 $210 call in-the-money 7/30/24 $15.00 9/20/24 $15.00 7.42% OKE Oct 18 $87.50 call in-the-money 8/27/24 $3.50 10/18/24 $3.50 4.40% FSK Dec 20 $20 call in-the-money 10/25/24 $0.95 12/20/25 $0.95 4.89% CEG Dec 29 $260 call out-of-money 9/25/24 $24.00 12/20/24 $24.00 12.24% EPD Jan 17 $29 call in-the-money 11/12/24 $2.00 1/17/25 $2.00 6.34%

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.