February 18, 2025

New Sectors Thrive while the S&P Sputters

The market has been sideways for the past couple of months. It’s up YTD because of a rebound from the December swoon. But the S&P is still at about the same level it was in early December.

Earnings have been solid, averaging about 11% growth in the quarter as tech earnings moderate and the rest of the market catches up. Earnings are expected to average about 14% in 2025. But the solid earnings quarter is only helping the market hold serve in the face of higher interest rate expectations, tariffs, and a strong dollar.

Eventually something must give. We are likely to see a move higher or lower in the next few weeks. It’s hard to tell which way is more likely at this point. The direction may be dictated by future headlines. But regardless of the next near-term move, the year still looks bullish. A strong economy and the likelihood that interest rates have peaked, in addition to the artificial intelligence catalyst, should move the market higher.

This quarter is notable as sectors other than technology are having the strongest earnings growth in years. And that growth is expected to continue for the rest of the year. Overdue performance from sectors outside of technology seems to be coming to fruition. The best performing market sectors so far this year are Communications Services and Finance. Meanwhile, technology is the second worst performing sector YTD.

From the beginning of 2022 through this January, the “Magnificent 7” stocks alone accounted for 55% of the S&P return. Without these stocks the market return from 2022 would be less than half of what it is. Now, the rally is really broadening out. Other stocks are picking up the slack while technology is wobbling. While the market index isn’t doing much, more is going on under the hood.

Past Month’s Activity

January 21

Sell CQP March 21st $60 call at $3.00 or better

January 28

Purchased Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) - $207.36

Portfolio Recap

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Yield: 3.4%

The biotech company is in a strong position going forward. The stock has moved well off the low and is back to within 7% of the all-time high. ABBV has been on an upward trajectory since the strong earnings report last month. The main driver was the performance of its immunology drugs Skyrizi and Rinvoq, which collectively delivered $5.61 billion in revenue for the quarter. Those drugs alone have replaced the Humira revenue which peaked at a little over $20 billion annually. The company also raised revenue forecasts on the two drugs by $4 billion to $31 billion a year by 2027. The earnings report showed AbbVie has replaced the Humira revenue. The patent cliff had been holding the stock back but that’s gone now. BUY

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Yield: 13.8%

After a rough couple of years with rising inflation and interest rates, this mortgage REIT has returned about 15% YTD. The narrative and stock performance has been improving this year and AGNC has rallied to the highest levels of the last year. The REIT reported solid earnings this quarter. Numbers were better for the full year but a little worse for the quarter as the environment took a slight step back. Spreads are still higher as the Fed Funds rate has already been cut by 1% and longer rates are higher. AGNC should be set up for continuing solid performance in 2025. BUY

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)

Yield: 3.1%

Ally has had a strong move off the recent bottom this year. Although it bounces around a lot, it’s still up over 7% YTD. The online bank reported better-than-expected earnings last month and lower loan loss provisions in the quarter after loan loss worries had held the stock back. ALLY was floundering badly along with most other financial stocks as a soaring interest rate narrative took hold. But it started to rally after big bank earnings were stellar and the interest rate narrative improved. The good earnings report added fuel. Analysts are expecting earnings growth of 40% in 2025. BUY

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Yield: 1.0%

This technology AI powerhouse and newest portfolio addition had a nice bounce back after the late-January, one-day plunge of more than 18% after Chinese company DeepSeek threatened to upend U.S. AI spending. The fears were likely overblown and there is a growing perception that Broadcom will likely not be negatively affected even if the fears in the industry come to fruition. Broadcom has a unique infrastructure niche that is not easily duplicated, and the stock has been successful for very good reasons, skyrocketing profits. Hopefully the upward momentum can last. BUY

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP)

Yield: 5.3%

This high-yielding liquid natural gas export partnership has pulled back from the recent high this month. But it’s still up 17% YTD and 27% since the election. The trend has been great and earnings will be reported at the end of this week or the beginning of next week. The demand for U.S. exports is likely to continue to grow strongly even as electricity demand growth is less than previously expected. U.S. natural gas exports are growing and Cheniere is the biggest player. The longer-term situation was always strong and now the short-term situation is improving. Hopefully, a strong earnings report can generate some upside traction. (This security generates a K1 form at tax time.) BUY

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG)

Yield: 0.4%

This nuclear power, and now natural gas too, company stock continues to recover from the 20% one-day plunge last month. It’s still up over 41% YTD and may continue to climb. The DeepSeek news called into question data center energy demand, which had been driving deals with technology companies and the rise in CEG. We’ll see if any weaker data center and electricity demand materializes. There is a sense that last month’s news was overdone, and Constellation is brilliantly positioned ahead of electricity demand that is certain to grow. The recent consolidation was probably overdue given the performance of the stocks. But things are still good. HOLD

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)

Yield: 3.3%

The regulated and clean energy utility stock continues to languish around near the lowest levels of the recent range. It didn’t get a benefit from the electricity trade and it barely recovered when the interest rate narrative improved. Operational results have been good with earnings growth of 8.2% and a reiterated outlook through 2027. The utility also announced plans to restart its Duane Arnold nuclear plant and a collaboration with GE Vernova to develop natural gas-fired projects across the U.S. The utility is taking advantage of the soaring electricity demand and the projects are likely to deliver more revenue and stronger growth going forward. But I’m running out of patience with this one. BUY

Realty Income Corp. (O)

Yield: 5.8%

The legendary monthly income REIT moved off the recent bottom earlier this year but has been going sideways for a while. It had tumbled back to near the yearly lows after riding high for a while in the summer and fall. Although it has a stable and growing business and an unparalleled track record of increasing monthly dividends, O has been a slave to the changing interest rate narrative. Lately, that’s been a bad thing. Hopefully, this stock can bust a move soon somehow and we can sell a call to boost the return. But it looks like it will continue to mostly wallow until the interest rate situation changes significantly for the better. HOLD

Qualcomm Corp. (QCOM)

Yield 2.0%

The mobile device chip company delivered earnings with strong quarterly results and raised guidance for 2025. And the stock still floundered. Revenue rose 17% for the quarter and EPS rose 24%. Both easily exceeded expectations. There was solid growth in just about every segment including iPhone demand. And guidance was raised for this year. So why the disappointing stock performance? It is likely because there wasn’t evidence of a strong AI smartphone upgrade cycle. And that’s really what the market is looking for. Several analysts expect an upgrade cycle to ignite sometime this year. And that could really move the stock higher. But a breakout is unlikely until that event is within sight. BUY

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)

Yield: 0.6%

The luxury homebuilder company stock had a nice move higher in January but lost all those gains so far this month. After a tough couple of months, TOL moved convincingly off the recent bottom. Although it is still well above that bottom, TOL is having trouble finding any lasting upside traction. Toll Brothers reports earnings this week and hopefully the report can get the stock moving higher again. TOL was downgraded to HOLD last month after the stock seemed to be losing traction. Mortgage rates have also risen and that is a big catalyst for home demand. HOLD

Existing Call Trades

Sell CEG March 21st $260 call at $20 or better

There is still more than a month to go before options expiration, but it seems highly unlikely that the stock won’t be called. The price is currently 57 per share above the strike price. CEG had a massive move after calls were sold when it announced the purchase of a natural gas company. But we will still get a great total return in a short amount of time.

Sell QCOM March 21st $160 call at $11 or better

The stock moved above the strike price after a strong January. But it has leveled off since. It’s still $12 per share above the strike price with more than a month to go before expiration. QCOM has a good chance to take off sometime this year, but we’ll see where the price is on options expiration. We secured a great income in addition to the four other calls sold on this stock over the past few years.

Sell CQP March 21st $60 call at $3.00 or better

The stock is still above the strike price after a big move earlier this year. But the price has been falling back lately. The earnings report later this week should provide some insight on the likely next move for the stock.

Current Recommendations

Open Recommendations Ticker Symbol Entry Date Entry Price Recent Price Buy at or Under Price Yield Total Return AbbVie Inc. ABBV 12/17/24 $175.38 $192.87 $200.00 3.40% 11.03% AGNC Investment Corp AGNC 9/24/24 $10.47 $10.43 $12.00 13.81% 5.93% Ally Financial Inc. ALLY 11/26/24 $39.42 $38.38 $45.00 3.13% -1.89% Broadcom Inc. AVGO 1/28/25 $207.36 $233.04 $240.00 1.01% 12.38% Cheniere Energy Prtns. CQP 7/23/24 $53.04 $61.66 $60.00 5.27% 20.59% Constellation Energy Corp. CEG 8/27/24 $196.14 $317.30 $270.00 0.44% 62.03% NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE 4/25/23 $77.50 $68.06 $80.00 3.33% -9.44% Qualcomm Inc. QCOM 5/5/21 $134.65 $172.23 $180.00 1.97% 38.64% Realty Income Corp. O 6/27/23 $60.19 $54.49 NA 5.81% -0.58% Toll Brothers, Inc. 