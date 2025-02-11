February 11, 2025

The Rally Beyond Technology

Stocks continue to move higher despite more tariff news. A 25% tariff was announced over the weekend on all imported steel. But the market is so far taking the news in stride during a good earnings season.

We’ll see what happens with the tariffs. But whatever happens with this latest round, it is most likely that tariff issues will remain at least a background story for most of this year. Meanwhile, stocks are being buoyed by strong earnings.

This quarter is notable as sectors other than technology are having the strongest earnings growth in years. And that growth is expected to continue for the rest of the year. Overdue performance from sectors outside of technology seems to be coming to fruition. The best-performing market sectors so far this year are Healthcare and Finance. Meanwhile, technology is the only sector with a negative YTD return.

From the beginning of 2022 through this January, the “Magnificent 7” stocks alone accounted for 55% of the S&P return. Without these stocks, the market return from 2022 would be less than half of what it was. Now, the rally is really broadening out. Other stocks are picking up the slack while technology is wobbling. The grossly lopsided performance couldn’t last to the recent degree. Earnings are a strong catalyst driving these other sectors higher.

Technology may be down, but it isn’t out. The AI catalyst will continue to be a powerful force for years to come. Technology will get hot again at some point. But for now, there is momentum building in cheaper stocks that haven’t had a big upside move yet.

Past Month’s Activity

January 14

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) – Rating change “BUY” to “HOLD”

January 17

EPD Jan 17th $29.00 calls at $1.75 – EXPIRED

Enterprise Product Partners L.P. (EPD) – CALLED

January 21

Sell CQP March 21st $60 call at $3.00 or better

January 28

Purchased Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) - $207.36

Portfolio Recap

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Yield: 3.7%

The biotech company surged after a strong earnings report last month. ABBV has moved 12.5% higher since January 22. The company beat earnings forecasts, but the main driver was the performance of its immunology drugs Skyrizi and Rinvoq, which collectively delivered $5.61 billion in revenue for the quarter. Those drugs alone have replaced the Humira revenue which peaked at a little over $20 billion annually. The company also raised revenue forecasts on the two drugs by $4 billion to $31 billion a year by 2027. The earnings report showed AbbVie has replaced the Humira revenue. The patent cliff had been holding the stock back but that’s gone now. Hopefully the stock can keep rising beyond the 52-week high set in the fall. BUY

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Yield: 14.9%

The mortgage REIT had been trending higher for nearly a year until in ran into a buzzsaw this past fall when the interest rate narrative soured. But the narrative and stock performance has been improving this year and AGNC has rallied to the highest level since last fall’s selloff. The REIT reported solid earnings last week. Numbers were better for the full year but a little worse for the quarter as the environment took a slight step back. Spreads are still higher as the Fed Funds rate has already been cut 1% and longer rates are higher. AGNC should be set up for a much better 2025. BUY

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)

Yield: 3.1%

Ally has had a strong move off the recent bottom this month. Although it has pulled back over the last week, it’s still up 12% since January 10. The online bank reported better-than-expected earnings last month and lower loan loss provisions in the quarter after loan loss worries had held the stock back. ALLY was floundering badly along with most other financial stocks as a soaring interest rate narrative took hold. But it started to rally after big bank earnings were stellar and December inflation was OK, and the interest rate narrative improved. The good earnings report added fuel. Analysts are expecting earnings growth of 40% in 2025. BUY

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Yield: 1.2%

This technology AI powerhouse and newest portfolio addition had a nice bounce back after the late January one-day plunge of more than 18% after Chinese company DeepSeek threatened to upend U.S. AI spending. But the fears were likely overblown and there is a growing perception that Broadcom will likely not be negatively affected even if the fears in the industry come to fruition. Broadcom has a unique infrastructure niche that is not easily duplicated, and the stock has been successful for very good reasons, skyrocketing profits. Hopefully the upward momentum can last. BUY

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP)

Yield: 5.2%

This high-yielding liquid natural gas export partnership has pulled back over the last week. But it still looks great. CQP is still 27% higher since the election. The natural gas trade got clobbered last month but it has been recovering as the issues of concern don’t really apply to CQP. The demand for U.S. exports is likely to continue to grow strongly even without the anticipated level of data center spending. The Trump administration is highly encouraging of natural gas exports and Cheniere is the country’s largest exporter. The longer-term situation was always strong and now the short-term situation is improving. (This security generates a K1 form at tax time.) BUY

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG)

Yield: 0.5%

This nuclear power (and now natural gas too) company stock continues to recover from the 20% one-day plunge two weeks ago. It’s still up over 41% YTD and may continue to climb. The DeepSeek news called into question data center energy demand, which had been driving deals with technology companies and the rise in CEG. We’ll see if any weaker data center and electricity demand actually materializes. There is a sense that last month’s news was overdone, and Constellation is brilliantly positioned ahead of electricity demand that is certain to grow. The recent consolidation was probably overdue given the performance of the stocks. But things are still good. HOLD

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)

Yield: 3.0%

The regulated and clean energy utility stock continues to languish around near the lowest levels of the recent range. It didn’t get a benefit from the electricity trade and it barely recovered when the interest rate narrative improved. Operational results have been good with earnings growth of 8.2% and a reiterated outlook through 2027. But the utility also announced plans to restart its Duane Arnold nuclear plant and a collaboration with GE Vernova to develop natural gas-fired projects across the U.S. The utility is taking advantage of the soaring electricity demand and the projects are likely to deliver more revenue and stronger growth going forward. But I’m running out of patience with this one. BUY

Qualcomm Corp. (QCOM)

Yield: 2.0%

The mobile device chip company delivered earnings with strong quarterly results and raised guidance for 2025. And the stock still floundered. Revenue rose 17% for the quarter and EPS rose 24%. Both easily exceeded expectations. There was solid growth in just about every segment including iPhone sales. And guidance was raised for this year. So why the disappointing stock performance? It is likely because there wasn’t evidence of a strong AI smartphone upgrade cycle. And that’s really what the market is looking for. Several analysts expect an upgrade cycle to ignite sometime this year. And that could really move the stock higher. But not yet. BUY

Realty Income Corp. (O)

Yield: 5.8%

The legendary monthly income REIT was up more than 4% in the month of January. O rallied along with most interest rate-sensitive stocks and is also getting a boost during the recent move toward defensive stocks. It had tumbled back to near the yearly lows after riding high for a while in the summer and fall. Although it has a stable and growing business and an unparalleled track record of increasing monthly dividends, O has been beholden to the changing interest rate narrative. Lately, that’s been a bad thing. Hopefully, things change for the better. HOLD

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)

Yield: 0.6%

The luxury homebuilder company stock had a nice move higher in January but lost all those gains so far this month. After a tough couple of months, TOL moved convincingly off the recent bottom. The recent better news about the likely direction of mortgage rates was the main catalyst. TOL was downgraded to HOLD last month as the recent glum interest rate outlook combined with the inflation report presented a high level of short-term risk. But the outlook has improved, and mortgage rates have been falling. The recent rebound was a very welcome change for TOL. We’ll see if the recent selloff is just a bounce or something more. HOLD

Existing Call Trades

Sell CEG March 21st $260 call at $20 or better

CEG is recovering nicely from the big selloff a couple weeks ago. We sold these calls too early as CEG has soared since. We missed out and could have sold a call for a massively higher price and/or secured a huge total return. But it’s not that bad. We sold two calls for a total of $44 which makes up for a lot. We got a great income and secured a terrific total return.

Sell QCOM March 21st $160 call at $11 or better

The stock moved above the strike price after a strong January. But it floundered after last week’s earnings report. QCOM is still $10 per share above the strike price, but there is still over a month to go before options expiration. QCOM has a good chance to take off sometime this year, but we’ll see where the price is on options expiration in March. We secured a great income in addition to the four other calls sold on this stock over the past few years.

Sell CQP March 21st $60 call at $3.00 or better

CQP really didn’t have much of a selloff two weeks ago. It did pull back last week but is still about $3 per share above the strike price, though there is still a long way to go between now and expiration in a market that seems uncertain.

Current Recommendations

Open Recommendations Ticker Symbol Entry Date Entry Price Recent Price Buy at or Under Price Yield Total Return AbbVie Inc. ABBV 12/17/24 $175.38 $190.60 $200.00 3.73% 9.72% AGNC Investment Corp AGNC 9/24/24 $10.47 $10.07 $12.00 14.88% 2.28% Ally Financial Inc. ALLY 11/26/24 $39.42 $38.30 $45.00 3.14% -2.09% Broadcom Inc. AVGO 1/28/25 $207.36 $224.87 $240.00 1.17% 8.44% Cheniere Energy Prtns. CQP 7/23/24 $53.04 $62.16 $60.00 5.23% 20.02% Constellation Energy Corp. CEG 8/27/24 $196.14 $309.79 $270.00 0.46% 58.18% NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE 4/25/23 $77.50 $68.27 $80.00 2.98% -7.74% Qualcomm Inc. QCOM 5/5/21 $134.65 $167.96 $180.00 1.93% 35.20% Realty Income Corp. O 6/27/23 $60.19 $54.12 NA 5.85% -1.25% Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL 10/22/24 $148.02 $124.35 NA 0.60% -15.83% Open Recommendations Ticker Symbol Initial Action Entry Date Entry Price Recent Price Sell To Price or better Total Return CEG Mar 21 $260 CEG250321C00260000 Sell 1/7/25 $20.00 $62.35 $20.00 10.20% QCOM Mar 21 $160 call QCOM250321C00160000 Sell 1/7/25 $11.00 $11.46 $10.00 7.43% CQP Mar 21 $60 call CQP250321C00060000 Sell 1/22/25 $3.00 $2.50 $3.00 5.66% as of close on 2/07/2025 SOLD STOCKS X Ticker Symbol Action Entry Date Entry Price Sale Date Sale Price Total Return Innovative Industrial Props. IIPR Called 6/2/20 $87.82 9/18/20 $100.00 15.08% Qualcomm QCOM Called 6/24/20 $89.14 9/18/20 $95.00 7.30% U.S. Bancorp USB Called 7/22/20 $36.26 9/18/20 $38 3.42% Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs. BIP Called 6/24/20 $41.92 10/16/20 $45 8.49% Starbucks Corp. SBUX Called 8/26/20 $82.41 10/16/20 $88 6.18% Visa Corporation V Called 9/22/20 $200.56 11/20/20 $200 0.00% AbbVie Inc. ABBV Called 6/2/20 $91.04 12/31/20 $100 12.43% Enterprise Prod. Prtnrs. EPD Called 6/24/20 $18.14 1/15/21 $20 15.16% Altria Group MO Called 6/2/20 $39.66 1/15/21 $40 7.31% U.S. Bancorp USB Called 11/25/20 $44.68 1/15/21 $45 1.66% B&G Foods Inc, BGS Called 10/28/20 $26.79 2/19/21 $28 4.42% Valero Energy Inc. VLO Called 8/26/20 $53.70 3/26/21 $60 11.73% Chevron Corp. CVX Called 12/23/20 $85.69 4/1/21 $96 12.95% KKR & Co. KKR Called 3/24/21 $47.98 6/18/21 $55 14.92% Digital Realty Trust DLR Called 1/27/21 $149.17 7/16/21 $155 5.50% NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE Called 2/24/21 $73.76 9/17/21 $80 10.00% Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs. BIP Called 1/13/21 $50.63 10/15/21 $55 11.65% AGNC Investment Corp AGNC Sold 1/13/21 $15.52 1/19/22 $15 5.92% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 5/26/21 $52.51 2/18/22 $60 19.62% KKR & Co. KKR Sold 8/25/21 $64.52 2/23/22 $58 -9.73% Valero Energy Inc. VLO Called 11/17/21 $73.45 2/25/22 $83 15.53% U.S Bancorp USB Sold 3/24/21 $53.47 4/13/22 $51 -1.59% Enterprise Product Ptnrs EPD Called 3/17/21 $23.21 4/14/22 $24 11.25% FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK Called 10/27/21 $22.01 4/14/22 $23 13.58% Xcel Energy Inc. XEL Called 10/12/21 $63.00 5/20/22 $70 12.66% Innovative Industrial Props. IIPR Sold 3/23/22 $196.31 7/20/22 $93 -51.23% One Liberty Properties OLP Sold 7/28/21 $30.37 8/24/22 $25 -12.94% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 5/25/22 $65.14 1/20/23 $65 2.66% Xcel Energy, Inc. XEL Called 10/26/22 $62.57 1/20/23 $65 4.67% Realty Income Corp. O Called 9/28/22 $60.37 2/17/23 $63 5.41% Medical Properties Trust MPW Sold 1/24/23 $13.22 3/21/23 $8 -38.00% Brookfield Infrastructure Cp. BIPC Called 11/9/22 $42.43 7/21/23 $45 8.72% Star Bulk Carriers Corp. SBLK Sold 6/1/22 $33.30 8/8/23 $18 -31.38% Visa Inc. V Called 12/22/21 $217.16 8/18/23 $235 9.16% Global Ship Lease, Inc. GSL Sold 2/23/22 $24.96 8/29/23 $19 -13.82% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 3/28/23 $60.98 9/15/23 $65 9.72% Hess Corporation HES Called 6/6/23 $132.25 10/20/23 $155 17.87% Tractor Supply Company TSCO Sold 9/26/23 $203.03 11/28/23 $200 -1.02% Digital Realty Trust DLR Called 7/18/23 $117.31 1/19/24 $135 17.16% Intel Corporation INTC Called 7/27/22 $40.18 1/19/24 $43 9.76% AbbVie Inc. ABBV Called 7/25/23 $141.63 3/15/24 $160 15.11% Marathon Petroleum Corp. MPC Called 10/24/23 $149.45 3/28/24 $165 12.06% The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB Called 8/24/22 $35.58 5/17/24 $35 7.14% Main Street Capital Corp. MAIN Called 3/26/24 $46.40 9/20/24 $49 10.91% Brookfield Infrastructure Cp. BIPC Called 2/27/24 $32.64 9/20/24 $35 11.00% American Tower Corp. AMT Called 1/23/24 $202.26 9/20/24 $210 5.43% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 8/27/24 $79.59 10/18/24 $88 11.18% Alexandria Real Estate Eq. ARE Sold 12/19/23 $129.54 11/19/24 $108 -12.82% FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK Called 4/23/24 $19.42 12/20/24 $20 14.06% Enterpise Product Ptnrs. EPD Called 2/27/24 $27.61 1/17/25 $29 12.60% EXPIRED OPTIONS Security In/out money Sell Date Sell Price Exp. Date $ return Total % Return IIPR Jul 17 $95 call out-of money 6/3/20 $3.00 7/17/20 $3.00 3.40% MO Jul 31 $42 call out-of-money 6/17/20 $1.60 7/31/20 $1.60 4.03% ABBV Sep 18 $100 call out-of-money 7/15/20 $4.60 9/18/20 $4.60 5.05% IIPR Sep 18 $100 call in-the-money 7/22/20 $5.00 9/18/20 $5.00 5.69% QCOM Sep 18 $95 call in-the-money 6/24/20 $4.30 9/18/20 $4.30 4.82% USB Sep 18 $37.50 call in-the-money 7/22/20 $2.00 9/18/20 $2.00 5.52% BIP Oct 16 $45 call in-the-money 9/2/20 $1.95 10/16/20 $1.95 4.65% SBUX Oct 16 $87.50 call in-the-money 10/16/20 $3.30 10/16/20 $3.30 4.00% V Nov 20 $200 call in-the-money 9/22/20 $10.00 11/20/20 $10.00 4.99% ABBV Dec 31 $100 call in-the-money 11/18/20 $3.30 12/31/20 $3.30 3.62% EPD Jan 15 $20 call in-the-money 11/23/20 $0.80 1/15/21 $0.80 4.41% MO Jan 15 $40 call in-the-money 11/25/20 $1.90 1/15/21 $1.90 4.79% USB Jan 15 $45 call in-the-money 11/25/20 $2.00 1/15/21 $2.00 4.48% BGS Feb 19 $27.50 call in-the-money 12/11/20 $2.40 2/19/21 $2.40 8.96% VLO Mar 26 $60 call in-the-money 2/10/21 $6.50 3/26/21 $6.50 12.10% CVX Apr 1 $95.50 call in-the-money 2/19/21 $4.30 4/1/21 $4.30 5.02% AGNC Jun 18 $17 call out-of-money 4/13/21 $0.50 6/18/21 $0.50 3.21% KKR Jun 18 $55 call in-the-money 4/28/21 $3.00 6/18/21 $3.00 6.25% USB Jun 16 $57.50 call out-of-money 4/28/21 $2.80 6/18/21 $2.80 5.24% DLR Jul 16 $155 call in-the-money 6/16/21 $8.00 7/16/21 $8.00 5.36% AGNC Aug 20 $17 call out-of-money 6/23/21 $0.50 8/20/21 $0.50 3.00% OKE Aug 20 $57.50 call out-of-money 6/23/21 $3.50 8/20/21 $3.50 6.67% NEE Sep 17 $80 call in-the-money 8/11/21 $3.50 9/17/21 $3.50 4.75% BIP Oct 15 $55 call in-the-money 9/1/21 $2.00 10/15/21 $2.00 3.95% USB Nov 19 $60 call out-of-money 9/24/21 $2.30 11/19/21 $2.30 4.30% OKE Nov 26 $65 call out-of-money 10/20/21 $2.25 11/26/21 $2.25 4.28% KKR Dec 17 $75 call out-of-money 10/26/21 $3.50 12/17/21 $3.50 5.42% QCOM Jan 21 $185 Call out-of-money 11/30/21 $9.65 1/21/22 $9.65 7.17% OLP Feb 18 $35 Call out-of-money 11/19/21 $1.50 2/18/22 $1.50 4.94% OKE Feb 18 $60 Call in-the-money 1/5/22 $2.75 2/18/22 $2.75 5.24% USB Feb 25 $61 call out-of-money 1/13/22 $2.50 2/25/22 $2.50 4.68% VLO Feb 25 $83 call in-the-money 1/18/22 $4.20 2/25/22 $4.20 6.13% EPD Apr 14th $24 call in-the-money 3/2/22 $1.25 4/14/22 $1.25 5.69% FSK Apr 14th $22.50 call in-the-money 3/10/22 $0.90 4/14/22 $0.90 4.09% XEL May 20th $70 call in-the-money 3/30/22 $3.00 5/20/22 $3.00 4.76% SBLK July 15th $134 call out-of-money 6/1/22 $1.60 7/15/22 $1.60 4.80% OKE Oct 21st $65 call out-of-money 8/24/22 $3.40 10/21/22 $3.40 5.22% OKE Jan 20th $65 call In-the-money 11/25/22 $3.70 1/20/23 $3.70 5.68% XEL Jan 20th $65 call in-the-money 11/25/22 $5.00 1/20/23 $5.00 7.99% O Feb 17th $62.50 call in-the-money 12/28/22 $3.00 2/17/23 $3.00 4.97% QCOM Sep 16th $145 call out-of-money 7/20/22 $11.75 9/16/22 $11.75 8.73% V Mar 17th $220 call out-of-money 1/24/23 $12.00 3/17/23 $12.00 5.51% OKE May 19th $65 call out-of-money 4/11/23 $2.70 5/19/23 $2.70 4.43% V Jun 2 $230 call out-of-money 4/21/23 $10.50 6/2/23 $10.50 4.82% BIPC $45 July 21st call in-the-money 5/23/23 $3.25 7/21/23 $3.25 7.66% V $235 Aug 18th call in-the-money 7/11/23 $9.00 8/18/23 $9.00 4.13% GSL $20 Aug 18th call out-of-money 7/11/23 $1.25 8/18/23 $1.25 5.00% OKE $65 Sep 15 call in-the-money 9/15/23 $3.20 7/25/23 $3.20 4.92% INTC $35 Oct 20th call out-of-money 9/8/23 $3.78 10/20/23 $3.78 9.41% HES $155 Oct 20th call in-the-money 9/8/23 $9.00 10/20/23 $9.00 6.81% DLR $135 Jan 19th call in-the-money 11/22/23 $6.00 1/19/24 $6.00 5.11% INTC $42.50 Jan 19th call in-the-money 11/29/23 $3.50 1/19/24 $3.50 8.71% ABBV $160 Mar 15th call in-the-money 1/10/24 $7.00 3/15/24 $7.00 4.94% MPC $165 Mar 28th call in-the-money 2/14/23 $10.00 3/28/24 $10.00 6.69% QCOM $200 July 19th call out-of-money 6/5/24 $12.00 7/19/24 $12.00 8.91% MAIN $49.4 Sep 20th Call in-the-money 6/27/24 $2.00 9/20/24 $2.00 4.31% BIPC $35 Sep 20th Call in-the-money 7/16/24 $3.00 9/20/24 $3.00 9.19% AMT Sep 20 $210 call in-the-money 7/30/24 $15.00 9/20/24 $15.00 7.42% OKE Oct 18 $87.50 call in-the-money 8/27/24 $3.50 10/18/24 $3.50 4.40% FSK Dec 20 $20 call in-the-money 10/25/24 $0.95 12/20/25 $0.95 4.89% CEG Dec 29 $260 call out-of-money 9/25/24 $24.00 12/20/24 $24.00 12.24% EPD Jan 17 $29 call in-the-money 11/12/24 $2.00 1/17/25 $2.00 6.34%

