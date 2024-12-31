December 31, 2024

High Interest Rates Take Back Market Gains

And we were having such a good time. Stocks were killing it in November after the election. But December turned out to be a real stinker.

Sure, the S&P 500 is only down about 1% over the past month. But that’s only because the big tech companies are still doing okay. The rest of the market is getting slapped around. Eight of the eleven S&P sectors are down in December. And many individual stocks are having a terrible month.

The problem is interest rates. In the weeks following the election, investors loved the prognosis for higher growth, even if it meant likely higher interest rates. But that view soured. Just when the euphoria was wearing off, inflation proved stickier than expected and the Fed indicated just two rate cuts in 2025 (investors had expected four). The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield has soared to 4.6% from 4.1% earlier this month and 3.6% in September.

A higher level of economic growth is good in the longer term. But higher rates for longer could be a bummer in the short term. Guess which term Wall Street cares more about.

The specter of continuing high inflation and high interest rates could be a problem. Investors were moving on from that nightmare. Inflation was licked. Rates were coming down. And the economy is solid. Stocks largely priced in that good news. Investors are apparently distraught enough to end a good year for stocks badly, which rarely happens. It does not set up well for January.

But pullbacks are normal and healthy in bull markets. Plus, sticky inflation, continuing high interest rates, and a solid economy may turn out to be “so late-2024.” Things can change quickly. The expectations could be completely different in a couple of months or sooner.

We just had two straight years of 20%-plus gains for the market for the first time in 25 years. Bull markets rarely end after just a little more than two years. There is still the promise of stronger economic growth, the AI catalyst, and interest rates that have likely peaked. The bull market isn’t over. It’s just been temporarily interrupted, and the interruption may continue for a while longer.

Past Month Activity

December 3rd

Sell TOL Jan 17th $165.00 calls at $9.65 or better

December 17th

Sell TOL Jan 17th $165.00 calls at $9.65 - Remove

Purchased AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) - $175.38

December 20th

Sell CEG Dec 20th $260.00 calls at $24.00 - Expired

Sell FSK Dec 20th $20.00 calls at $0.95 or better - Expired

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) - Called

Portfolio Recap

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Yield: 3.7%

While this pharmaceutical and biotech company is more than 17% below the high made this past fall, it has still returned over 15% YTD. All things considered, the stock has performed well, and the future looks bright. This was supposed to be a tough year with revenues falling from the Humira patent expiration. But the company is turning the corner as newer drugs are taking over and revenues are expected to soar in 2025. The main thing holding ABBV back will fade next year. It performed well in a crummy year and much greener pastures lie ahead. BUY

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Yield: 15.4%

I see this high-yielding mortgage REIT as having hit a temporary buzzsaw on the way to better times. The bigger picture is that AGNC is coming off a historically bad period with rising inflation and interest rates into a much better environment with stable or falling rates. In the short term, it has come well off the high as the interest rate narrative has soured since the summer. But AGNC is still hanging tough. It’s also paying a massive yield ahead of what should be much better performance in 2025. BUY

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)

Yield: 3.4%

Financial stocks really cratered in December after a big November following the election. Investors changed their tune and started worrying about higher rates for longer. But next year looks very good for the sector. Short-term interest rates will move lower, the economy is expected to be solid, and the regulatory environment will be much better. Other financial companies made huge moves in recent months, but ALLY was held back because of a temporary situation. It is the nation’s leading online bank, and it is well positioned in the high-growth area of a hot sector. Analysts are expecting earnings growth of 40% in 2025. ALLY’s spike may still be ahead. BUY

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP)

Yield: 6.5%

The price of this liquid natural gas exporting partnership had been on fire in November as the election promised a better regulatory environment. But it’s been a different story in December as markets sobered up and CQP has given back more than half of those recent gains. CQP is still up nearly 10% since the election and the future still looks good. The administration is highly encouraging of natural gas exports and Cheniere is the country’s largest exporter. The longer-term situation was always strong as the rest of the world desperately needs U.S. natural gas. Now, the short-term situation is improving. (This security generates a K1 form at tax time). BUY

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG)

Yield: 0.6%

This nuclear power generator is up 98% YTD and 16% since being added to the portfolio four months ago. Earnings have been strong, but the stock is really being powered by future growth prospects in terms of large energy deals with technology companies. Constellation made a huge deal with Microsoft (MSFT) to provide power to a new data center with a reopening of the Three Mile Island generator. Other energy and tech companies have since inked similar deals. Tech companies must secure power sources for the massive energy demand of AI. Constellation is a prime candidate with dependable carbon-free power. The new administration will likely bring a friendlier regulatory environment, making more deals likely. HOLD

Enterprise Product Partners L.P. (EPD)

Yield: 6.8%

The party is over. After a stellar November when EPD was up 22%, it pulled back in December, a month in which EPD is down 8%. The euphoria was bound to end eventually as these normally slow-moving stocks took off like rockets after the election. That’s okay. That upward trajectory was never going to last. But the future is still bright. There should be more oil and gas sloshing around the country in the years ahead. And EPD can move higher. The stock is still well below the all-time high set in 2014. And now earnings are much higher. (This security generates a K1 form at tax time). HOLD

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)

Yield: 2.9%

Things were bad for NEE. Then they got very good. Then things turned rotten again. Now, NEE is leveling off and appears to have found a new-term bottom. Of course, the volatility is from the macro environment and not the internal operations of the company. The regulated and clean energy utility is doing great. NextEra expects to deliver 10% average earnings growth over the next several years, and it has a long track record of successfully delivering. The utility also stands to benefit from the increased electricity demand from AI and data centers, which will opt for clean energy whenever possible. HOLD

Qualcomm Corp. (QCOM)

Yield: 2.2%

In a way, QCOM has been a bummer. It’s way below the June high and still the same price it was last February. But we have sold two calls on the stock and ratcheted up the return despite the recent lack of appreciation. Also, when this stock moves it easily makes up for lost time. And it will take off at some point. The market wants to see strong U.S. smartphone sales from an AI upgrade cycle. But that doesn’t appear to be happening yet, although analysts think it is a strong possibility next year. BUY

Realty Income Corp. (O)

Yield: 6.0%

The legendary monthly income REIT has tumbled back to near the yearly lows after riding high for a while in the summer and fall. Although it has a stable and growing business and an unparalleled track record of increasing monthly dividends, O has been a slave to the changing interest rate narrative. Lately, that’s been a bad thing. The hope of significantly lower interest rates fell apart in the fall. Since then, O has fallen about 20% from the mid-October high. But the prognosis is still good. The Fed has begun a rate-cutting cycle that will likely last for the next two years. Longer-term rates have likely peaked and there is a chance they will trend lower in the year ahead. HOLD

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)

Yield: 0.6%

The luxury homebuilder stock has fallen 26% from the late November high. In addition to the overall market rolling over, there was some bad news on the home-buying front. There are industry-wide affordability concerns. The median age of first-time homebuyers reached 38 years old, an all-time high. New homebuyers comprised 24% of the market over the last year, an all-time low. But Toll Brother’s results are still stellar as luxury homes are somewhat insulated from the trends.

Earnings beat expectations with revenues up 10.3% and earnings up 12.6% over last year’s quarter. Toll Brothers also reported that unit sales were up a whopping 25% for the full year versus 2023. The news is also improving. Pending home sales were up for the fourth straight month in November and increased 6.9% over the past year. TOL will bounce around with the news, but the longer-term trends are strong. BUY

Existing Call Trades

Sell CEG Dec 20th $260.00 calls at $24.00 – Expired

Call premium: $24.00

Dividends: $0.71

Total: $24.71 (total income of 12.6% in 5 months)

We generated a great 12.6% income in a short amount of time and kept the stock. CEG still has 16% price appreciation since being added to the portfolio and future prospects are bright for the stock. We should have another great call-writing opportunity in the weeks or months ahead.

Sell FSK Dec 20th $20.00 calls at $0.95 – Expired

Call premium: $0.95

Dividends: $2.09

Appreciation: $0.58 ($20.00 strike price minus $19.42 purchase price)

Total: $3.62 (total return of 18.6% in 8 months)

The 18.6% total return is solid in eight months even though the stock was called. We got a great income and total return in a short period of time and are taking a profit at a time when the market looks dicey.

Sell EPD Jan 17th $29.00 calls at $1.75 or better

We sold the calls near the high. But EPD has taken off to unprecedented levels since. The stock moved above $34 per share but it has been moving lower again over the past month. The price is only about $2 per share above the $29 strike price in a market that is ending the year very weak. We’ll see what happens in the next three weeks.

Open Recommendations Ticker Symbol Entry Date Entry Price Recent Price Buy at or Under Price Yield Total Return AbbVie Inc. ABBV 12/17/24 $175.38 $178.01 $200.00 3.69% 0.11% AGNC Investment Corp AGNC 9/24/24 $10.47 $9.33 $12.00 15.43% -6.38% Ally Financial Inc. ALLY 11/26/24 $39.42 $35.65 $45.00 3.37% -11.57% Cheniere Energy Prtns. CQP 7/23/24 $53.04 $53.49 $60.00 6.48% 0.83% Constellation Energy Corp. CEG 8/27/24 $196.14 $226.54 $270.00 0.62% 15.93% Enterprise Product Ptnrs. EPD 2/27/24 $27.61 $31.07 $30.00 6.76% 18.47% NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE 4/25/23 $77.50 $72.11 NA 2.86% -3.15% Qualcomm Inc. QCOM 5/5/21 $134.65 $157.24 $180.00 2.16% 23.07% Realty Income Corp. O 6/27/23 $60.19 $52.66 NA 6.02% -4.62% Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL 10/22/24 $148.02 $126.45 $170.00 0.60% -15.25% Open Recommendations Ticker Symbol Initial Action Entry Date Entry Price Recent Price Sell To Price or better Total Return EPD Jan 17 $29 call EPD250117C00029000 Sell 11/12/24 $1.75 $2.10 $1.75 6.34% as of close on 12/27/2024 SOLD STOCKS X Ticker Symbol Action Entry Date Entry Price Sale Date Sale Price Total Return Innovative Industrial Props. IIPR Called 6/2/20 $87.82 9/18/20 $100.00 15.08% Qualcomm QCOM Called 6/24/20 $89.14 9/18/20 $95.00 7.30% U.S. Bancorp USB Called 7/22/20 $36.26 9/18/20 $38 3.42% Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs. BIP Called 6/24/20 $41.92 10/16/20 $45 8.49% Starbucks Corp. SBUX Called 8/26/20 $82.41 10/16/20 $88 6.18% Visa Corporation V Called 9/22/20 $200.56 11/20/20 $200 0.00% AbbVie Inc. ABBV Called 6/2/20 $91.04 12/31/20 $100 12.43% Enterprise Prod. Prtnrs. EPD Called 6/24/20 $18.14 1/15/21 $20 15.16% Altria Group MO Called 6/2/20 $39.66 1/15/21 $40 7.31% U.S. Bancorp USB Called 11/25/20 $44.68 1/15/21 $45 1.66% B&G Foods Inc, BGS Called 10/28/20 $26.79 2/19/21 $28 4.42% Valero Energy Inc. VLO Called 8/26/20 $53.70 3/26/21 $60 11.73% Chevron Corp. CVX Called 12/23/20 $85.69 4/1/21 $96 12.95% KKR & Co. KKR Called 3/24/21 $47.98 6/18/21 $55 14.92% Digital Realty Trust DLR Called 1/27/21 $149.17 7/16/21 $155 5.50% NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE Called 2/24/21 $73.76 9/17/21 $80 10.00% Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs. BIP Called 1/13/21 $50.63 10/15/21 $55 11.65% AGNC Investment Corp AGNC Sold 1/13/21 $15.52 1/19/22 $15 5.92% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 5/26/21 $52.51 2/18/22 $60 19.62% KKR & Co. KKR Sold 8/25/21 $64.52 2/23/22 $58 -9.73% Valero Energy Inc. VLO Called 11/17/21 $73.45 2/25/22 $83 15.53% U.S Bancorp USB Sold 3/24/21 $53.47 4/13/22 $51 -1.59% Enterprise Product Ptnrs EPD Called 3/17/21 $23.21 4/14/22 $24 11.25% FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK Called 10/27/21 $22.01 4/14/22 $23 13.58% Xcel Energy Inc. XEL Called 10/12/21 $63.00 5/20/22 $70 12.66% Innovative Industrial Props. IIPR Sold 3/23/22 $196.31 7/20/22 $93 -51.23% One Liberty Properties OLP Sold 7/28/21 $30.37 8/24/22 $25 -12.94% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 5/25/22 $65.14 1/20/23 $65 2.66% Xcel Energy, Inc. XEL Called 10/26/22 $62.57 1/20/23 $65 4.67% Realty Income Corp. O Called 9/28/22 $60.37 2/17/23 $63 5.41% Medical Properties Trust MPW Sold 1/24/23 $13.22 3/21/23 $8 -38.00% Brookfield Infrastructure Cp. BIPC Called 11/9/22 $42.43 7/21/23 $45 8.72% Star Bulk Carriers Corp. SBLK Sold 6/1/22 $33.30 8/8/23 $18 -31.38% Visa Inc. V Called 12/22/21 $217.16 8/18/23 $235 9.16% Global Ship Lease, Inc. GSL Sold 2/23/22 $24.96 8/29/23 $19 -13.82% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 3/28/23 $60.98 9/15/23 $65 9.72% Hess Corporation HES Called 6/6/23 $132.25 10/20/23 $155 17.87% Tractor Supply Company TSCO Sold 9/26/23 $203.03 11/28/23 $200 -1.02% Digital Realty Trust DLR Called 7/18/23 $117.31 1/19/24 $135 17.16% Intel Corporation INTC Called 7/27/22 $40.18 1/19/24 $43 9.76% AbbVie Inc. ABBV Called 7/25/23 $141.63 3/15/24 $160 15.11% Marathon Petroleum Corp. MPC Called 10/24/23 $149.45 3/28/24 $165 12.06% The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB Called 8/24/22 $35.58 5/17/24 $35 7.14% Main Street Capital Corp. MAIN Called 3/26/24 $46.40 9/20/24 $49 10.91% Brookfield Infrastructure Cp. BIPC Called 2/27/24 $32.64 9/20/24 $35 11.00% American Tower Corp. AMT Called 1/23/24 $202.26 9/20/24 $210 5.43% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 8/27/24 $79.59 10/18/24 $88 11.18% Alexandria Real Estate Eq. ARE Sold 12/19/23 $129.54 11/19/24 $108 -12.82% FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK Called 4/23/24 $19.42 12/20/24 $20 14.06% EXPIRED OPTIONS Security In/out money Sell Date Sell Price Exp. Date $ return Total % Return IIPR Jul 17 $95 call out-of money 6/3/20 $3.00 7/17/20 $3.00 3.40% MO Jul 31 $42 call out-of-money 6/17/20 $1.60 7/31/20 $1.60 4.03% ABBV Sep 18 $100 call out-of-money 7/15/20 $4.60 9/18/20 $4.60 5.05% IIPR Sep 18 $100 call in-the-money 7/22/20 $5.00 9/18/20 $5.00 5.69% QCOM Sep 18 $95 call in-the-money 6/24/20 $4.30 9/18/20 $4.30 4.82% USB Sep 18 $37.50 call in-the-money 7/22/20 $2.00 9/18/20 $2.00 5.52% BIP Oct 16 $45 call in-the-money 9/2/20 $1.95 10/16/20 $1.95 4.65% SBUX Oct 16 $87.50 call in-the-money 10/16/20 $3.30 10/16/20 $3.30 4.00% V Nov 20 $200 call in-the-money 9/22/20 $10.00 11/20/20 $10.00 4.99% ABBV Dec 31 $100 call in-the-money 11/18/20 $3.30 12/31/20 $3.30 3.62% EPD Jan 15 $20 call in-the-money 11/23/20 $0.80 1/15/21 $0.80 4.41% MO Jan 15 $40 call in-the-money 11/25/20 $1.90 1/15/21 $1.90 4.79% USB Jan 15 $45 call in-the-money 11/25/20 $2.00 1/15/21 $2.00 4.48% BGS Feb 19 $27.50 call in-the-money 12/11/20 $2.40 2/19/21 $2.40 8.96% VLO Mar 26 $60 call in-the-money 2/10/21 $6.50 3/26/21 $6.50 12.10% CVX Apr 1 $95.50 call in-the-money 2/19/21 $4.30 4/1/21 $4.30 5.02% AGNC Jun 18 $17 call out-of-money 4/13/21 $0.50 6/18/21 $0.50 3.21% KKR Jun 18 $55 call in-the-money 4/28/21 $3.00 6/18/21 $3.00 6.25% USB Jun 16 $57.50 call out-of-money 4/28/21 $2.80 6/18/21 $2.80 5.24% DLR Jul 16 $155 call in-the-money 6/16/21 $8.00 7/16/21 $8.00 5.36% AGNC Aug 20 $17 call out-of-money 6/23/21 $0.50 8/20/21 $0.50 3.00% OKE Aug 20 $57.50 call out-of-money 6/23/21 $3.50 8/20/21 $3.50 6.67% NEE Sep 17 $80 call in-the-money 8/11/21 $3.50 9/17/21 $3.50 4.75% BIP Oct 15 $55 call in-the-money 9/1/21 $2.00 10/15/21 $2.00 3.95% USB Nov 19 $60 call out-of-money 9/24/21 $2.30 11/19/21 $2.30 4.30% OKE Nov 26 $65 call out-of-money 10/20/21 $2.25 11/26/21 $2.25 4.28% KKR Dec 17 $75 call out-of-money 10/26/21 $3.50 12/17/21 $3.50 5.42% QCOM Jan 21 $185 Call out-of-money 11/30/21 $9.65 1/21/22 $9.65 7.17% OLP Feb 18 $35 Call out-of-money 11/19/21 $1.50 2/18/22 $1.50 4.94% OKE Feb 18 $60 Call in-the-money 1/5/22 $2.75 2/18/22 $2.75 5.24% USB Feb 25 $61 call out-of-money 1/13/22 $2.50 2/25/22 $2.50 4.68% VLO Feb 25 $83 call in-the-money 1/18/22 $4.20 2/25/22 $4.20 6.13% EPD Apr 14th $24 call in-the-money 3/2/22 $1.25 4/14/22 $1.25 5.69% FSK Apr 14th $22.50 call in-the-money 3/10/22 $0.90 4/14/22 $0.90 4.09% XEL May 20th $70 call in-the-money 3/30/22 $3.00 5/20/22 $3.00 4.76% SBLK July 15th $134 call out-of-money 6/1/22 $1.60 7/15/22 $1.60 4.80% OKE Oct 21st $65 call out-of-money 8/24/22 $3.40 10/21/22 $3.40 5.22% OKE Jan 20th $65 call In-the-money 11/25/22 $3.70 1/20/23 $3.70 5.68% XEL Jan 20th $65 call in-the-money 11/25/22 $5.00 1/20/23 $5.00 7.99% O Feb 17th $62.50 call in-the-money 12/28/22 $3.00 2/17/23 $3.00 4.97% QCOM Sep 16th $145 call out-of-money 7/20/22 $11.75 9/16/22 $11.75 8.73% V Mar 17th $220 call out-of-money 1/24/23 $12.00 3/17/23 $12.00 5.51% OKE May 19th $65 call out-of-money 4/11/23 $2.70 5/19/23 $2.70 4.43% V Jun 2 $230 call out-of-money 4/21/23 $10.50 6/2/23 $10.50 4.82% BIPC $45 July 21st call in-the-money 5/23/23 $3.25 7/21/23 $3.25 7.66% V $235 Aug 18th call in-the-money 7/11/23 $9.00 8/18/23 $9.00 4.13% GSL $20 Aug 18th call out-of-money 7/11/23 $1.25 8/18/23 $1.25 5.00% OKE $65 Sep 15 call in-the-money 9/15/23 $3.20 7/25/23 $3.20 4.92% INTC $35 Oct 20th call out-of-money 9/8/23 $3.78 10/20/23 $3.78 9.41% HES $155 Oct 20th call in-the-money 9/8/23 $9.00 10/20/23 $9.00 6.81% DLR $135 Jan 19th call in-the-money 11/22/23 $6.00 1/19/24 $6.00 5.11% INTC $42.50 Jan 19th call in-the-money 11/29/23 $3.50 1/19/24 $3.50 8.71% ABBV $160 Mar 15th call in-the-money 1/10/24 $7.00 3/15/24 $7.00 4.94% MPC $165 Mar 28th call in-the-money 2/14/23 $10.00 3/28/24 $10.00 6.69% QCOM $200 July 19th call out-of-money 6/5/24 $12.00 7/19/24 $12.00 8.91% MAIN $49.4 Sep 20th Call in-the-money 6/27/24 $2.00 9/20/24 $2.00 4.31% BIPC $35 Sep 20th Call in-the-money 7/16/24 $3.00 9/20/24 $3.00 9.19% AMT Sep 20 $210 call in-the-money 7/30/24 $15.00 9/20/24 $15.00 7.42% OKE Oct 18 $87.50 call in-the-money 8/27/24 $3.50 10/18/24 $3.50 4.40% FSK Dec 20 $20 call in-the-money 10/25/24 $0.95 12/20/25 0.95 4.89% CEG Dec 29 $260 call out-of-money 9/25/24 $24.00 12/20/24 24 12.24%

