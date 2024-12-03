December 3, 2024

A High-Priced Call for a Red-Hot Market

The market has been just great! The S&P 500 was up 5.7% in November and now has a 26.47% year-to-date return. This adds to the 26% market return last year.

Stocks were riding high, and the election provided a further boost as investors expect a higher level of economic growth going forward. The cyclical stocks have led the recent charge. The best-performing market sectors since the election are finance, consumer discretionary, and energy.

Good times like this make for great covered call writing. The call premiums are high because investors expect more market upside. The total returns are high if the stock is called. Of course, there can be some opportunity cost when appreciation is sacrificed in a market like this. But these are the times to prime the pump for income.

Sure, things look great now. And they might stay great for a while. But you never know. It’s rarified air when you get high premiums for stocks near the high. There are times when this sort of thing seems like a pipedream. But right now we can guarantee a great income and possibly get a great return by selling calls.

In this update, I highlight a covered call for one of the hot portfolio stocks, recent addition Toll Brothers (TOL). There are other stocks where attractive calls can be sold including Qualcomm (QCOM) and Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP). But the market is still rising, and we will hedge our bets by selling one of the three attractive calls right now. There may be more to follow. Check your email for Trade Alerts in the weeks ahead.

Past Month Activity

November 12th

SOLD EPD Jan 17th $29.00 calls at $1.75 or better

November 19th

Sold Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) - $104.49

November 26th

Purchased Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) - $39.42

Enterprise Product Partners L.P. (EPD) – Rating change “BUY” to “HOLD”

December 3rd

Sell TOL Jan 17th $165.00 calls at $9.65 or better

Sell TOL Jan 17th $165.00 calls at $9.65 or better

Expiration date: January 17th

Strike price: $165.00

Call price: $9.65

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)

The homebuilder company stock has been hot on the heels of higher economic growth expectations after the election and a positive October report on new home sales. TOL is currently near the 52-week high, having risen over 50% since early July. The future is bright, but the stock may have gotten ahead of itself in the near term. It doesn’t pay much of a dividend, but the call premiums are fat. Let’s take advantage while the market is riding high.

Here are the three scenarios.

1. The stock closes above the $165.00 strike price at expiration.

Call premium: $9.65

Dividends: $0.23

Appreciation: $16.98 ($165.00 strike price minus $148.02 purchase price)

Total: $26.86 (total return will be 18.1% in 3 months)

2. The stock price closes below but near our $165 strike price.

Call premium: $9.65

Dividends: $0.23

Total: $9.88 (total income of 6.7% in 3 months)

3. The stock price declines.

There will be $9.88 in income to offset the decline. Plus, the original purchase price is about $17 below the strike price.

Portfolio Recap

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Yield: 14.9%

This high-yielding mortgage REIT has been slowly coming back after it got whacked with disappointing earnings and a pivot in interest rate expectations. Costs were higher and the net spread shrank from the prior quarter. Although interest rates are likely to trend lower over the next year, rates are still high. The deterioration of the interest rate story is more of a short-term issue. The stock is still on track for improving performance over the next year. AGNC has also come off the recent bottom and moved up 6.4% in November. AGNC also just went ex-dividend last week. BUY

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)

Yield: 3.0%

Financial stocks have been the hottest sector since the election. The sector also had a huge move since the summer, but ALLY was held back because of a likely temporary increase in loan defaults. It is the nation’s leading online bank, and it is well positioned in the high-growth area of a hot sector. It may bounce around for a little while, but analysts are expecting earnings growth of 40% in 2025. Other financial stocks have had huge upward moves and ALLY’s may still be ahead. BUY

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP)

Yield: 6.0%

The price of this liquid natural gas exporting partnership doesn’t move much because the security is mostly about the quarterly payout. But it has been on fire since the election, up over 18%. The reason for the price spike is the anticipated improvement in the regulatory environment. The administration is highly encouraging of natural gas exports and Cheniere is the country’s largest exporter. The longer-term situation was always strong as the rest of the world desperately needs U.S. natural gas. Now, the short-term situation is improving. (This security generates a K1 form at tax time). BUY

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG)

Yield: 0.6%

This nuclear energy provider has returned 124% YTD and 31% in the three months since being added to the portfolio. It’s been a bit of a ride. CEG soared 60% between early September and early October after the company announced a deal with Microsoft (MFST) to provide energy from a reopened Three Mile Island nuclear plant. Then it pulled back over 20% the following month after the Federal Regulatory Commission shot down Amazon’s (AMZN) recently announced nuclear deal with Talen Energy (TLN). But the stock has been trending higher again since the election, which ushers in a far more regulatorily friendly administration and provides renewed hope of more deals. HOLD

Enterprise Product Partners L.P. (EPD)

Yield: 6.1%

Up, up, and away. This notoriously slow-moving stock has been on fire. Midstream energy companies as a group have been hot since the election because of the anticipation of more oil and gas activity and friendlier regulations. But EPD has been blowing away the group. It was up over 22% in November alone. True, Enterprise will benefit from more oil drilling and increasing natural gas exports, but the price spike is still unusual for a stock that was only up 15% YTD prior to November. I think EPD was just waiting for us to write a covered call. We’ll see if it pulls back or continues to break new ground. (This security generates a K1 form at tax time). HOLD

FS KKR Capital Corporation (FSK)

Yield: 12.6%

This Business Development Company (BDC) is a strong beneficiary of the Trump victory. The perception of high economic growth going forward is exactly what FSK needed to make a new high. It has a portfolio of smaller companies that tend to be economically sensitive. The prognosis just got better going forward. FSK is mostly about the huge dividend, but the price has moved up about 10% in November. When a security has a payout and yield of this size it usually pulls back after the quarterly dividend gets priced out of the stock. It held up nicely after the September dividend, but we’ll see about the December one, especially after the recent price increase. It goes ex-dividend on Wednesday. HOLD

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)

Yield: 2.6%

Things were bad for NEE. Then they got very good. Now, things turned rotten again. Of course, the volatility is from the macro environment and not the internal operations of the company. The regulated and clean energy utility is doing great. NextEra expects to deliver 10% average earnings growth over the next several years, and it has a long track record of successfully delivering. The utility also stands to benefit from the increased electricity demand from AI and data centers, which will opt for clean energy whenever possible. The longer-term situation is great, but NEE will get knocked around with the interest rate narrative in the near term. HOLD

Qualcomm Corp. (QCOM)

Yield: 2.1%

This semiconductor giant reported earnings that surpassed expectations with year-over-year revenue growth of 19% and earnings growth of 80%. The strong quarter was fueled by a wave of launches of flagship Chinese smartphones. The new quarter is off to a strong start as well with automotive sales expected to rise 50%. Despite the good news, QCOM has fallen back to near the low point of the recent range. The market wants to see strong U.S. smartphone sales from an AI upgrade cycle. But that doesn’t appear to be happening yet, although analysts think it is a strong possibility next year. BUY

Realty Income Corp. (O)

Yield: 5.5%

The legendary monthly income REIT has a great long-term track record, not only for income but total return as well. But it is a slave to the interest rate narrative in the short term. The stock rises and falls with interest rate expectations. Lately, it’s been falling. But the prognosis is still good. The Fed has begun a rate cutting cycle that will likely last for the next two years. Longer-term rates have likely peaked and there is a good chance they trend lower in the year ahead. HOLD

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)

Yield: 0.6%

The homebuilder company stock has been hot on the heels of higher economic growth expectations after the election and a positive October report on new home sales. TOL is currently near the 52-week high, having risen over 50% since early July. Despite the strong recent performance, the stock should have a good year in 2025. There is still a home shortage and demand will remain strong. Meanwhile, interest rates should trend lower, and the economy is expected to get stronger. BUY

Existing Call Trades

Sell CEG Dec 20th $260.00 calls at $24.00 or better

After pulling back following the FTC decision to block the Amazon (AMZN) deal, CEG got new life after the election. Investors expect a much different regulatory environment from the new administration, which is likely to encourage deals with tech companies and nuclear providers. It’s up about 10% since the election but is still below the strike price.

Sell FSK Dec 20th $20.00 calls at $0.95 or better

We sold the call when this BDC was right near the high. But FSK is getting a further boost from the Trump election. It’s more than a dollar over the strike price now with over a month to go before expiration. We’ll see how things shake out after the dust settles from the election. But FSK could pull back after it goes ex-dividend this Wednesday, and we secured a high income in a short time no matter what.

Sell EPD Jan 17th $29.00 calls at $1.75 or better

We sold the calls near the high, but EPD has taken off to unprecedented levels since. The stock moved above $34 per share. EPD has not been over $30 since 2015. The midstream energy stalwart has been moving ever higher since the election because of anticipated higher growth and a more energy-friendly regulatory regime. The stock will be unlikely to come back to the strike price. But we got a great income.

Current Recommendations

Open Recommendations Ticker Symbol Entry Date Entry Price Recent Price Buy at or Under Price Yield Total Return AGNC Investment Corp AGNC 9/24/24 $10.47 $9.66 $12.00 14.91% -4.30% Ally Financial Inc. ALLY 11/26/24 $39.42 $39.98 $45.00 3.00% 1.42% Cheniere Energy Prtns. CQP 7/23/24 $53.04 $58.25 $60.00 5.95% 12.47% Constellation Energy Corp. CEG 8/27/24 $196.14 $256.56 $270.00 0.55% 31.01% Enterprise Product Ptnrs. EPD 2/27/24 $27.61 $34.43 $30.00 6.10% 31.62% FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK 4/23/24 $19.42 $22.22 $23.00 12.60% 23.06% NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE 4/25/23 $77.50 $78.67 NA 2.62% 6.31% Qualcomm Inc. QCOM 5/5/21 $134.65 $158.53 $180.00 2.14% 26.94% Realty Income Corp. O 6/27/23 $60.19 $57.89 NA 5.46% 4.11% Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL 10/22/24 $148.02 $165.17 $170.00 0.56% 11.59% Open Recommendations Ticker Symbol Initial Action Entry Date Entry Price Recent Price Sell To Price or better Total Return CEG Dec 20 $260 call CEG241220C00260000 Sell 9/25/24 $24.00 $9.61 $24.00 12.24% FSK Dec 20 $20 call FSK241220C00020000 Sell 10/25/24 $0.95 $2.29 $0.95 4.89% EPD Jan 17 $29 call EPD250117C00029000 Sell 11/12/24 $1.75 $5.70 $1.75 6.34% TOL Jan 17 $165 call TOL250117C00165000 Sell Pending $9.62 $9.65 6.50% as of close on 12/03/2024 SOLD STOCKS X Ticker Symbol Action Entry Date Entry Price Sale Date Sale Price Total Return Innovative Industrial Props. IIPR Called 6/2/20 $87.82 9/18/20 $100.00 15.08% Qualcomm QCOM Called 6/24/20 $89.14 9/18/20 $95.00 7.30% U.S. Bancorp USB Called 7/22/20 $36.26 9/18/20 $38 3.42% Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs. BIP Called 6/24/20 $41.92 10/16/20 $45 8.49% Starbucks Corp. SBUX Called 8/26/20 $82.41 10/16/20 $88 6.18% Visa Corporation V Called 9/22/20 $200.56 11/20/20 $200 0.00% AbbVie Inc. ABBV Called 6/2/20 $91.04 12/31/20 $100 12.43% Enterprise Prod. Prtnrs. EPD Called 6/24/20 $18.14 1/15/21 $20 15.16% Altria Group MO Called 6/2/20 $39.66 1/15/21 $40 7.31% U.S. Bancorp USB Called 11/25/20 $44.68 1/15/21 $45 1.66% B&G Foods Inc, BGS Called 10/28/20 $26.79 2/19/21 $28 4.42% Valero Energy Inc. VLO Called 8/26/20 $53.70 3/26/21 $60 11.73% Chevron Corp. CVX Called 12/23/20 $85.69 4/1/21 $96 12.95% KKR & Co. KKR Called 3/24/21 $47.98 6/18/21 $55 14.92% Digital Realty Trust DLR Called 1/27/21 $149.17 7/16/21 $155 5.50% NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE Called 2/24/21 $73.76 9/17/21 $80 10.00% Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs. BIP Called 1/13/21 $50.63 10/15/21 $55 11.65% AGNC Investment Corp AGNC Sold 1/13/21 $15.52 1/19/22 $15 5.92% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 5/26/21 $52.51 2/18/22 $60 19.62% KKR & Co. KKR Sold 8/25/21 $64.52 2/23/22 $58 -9.73% Valero Energy Inc. VLO Called 11/17/21 $73.45 2/25/22 $83 15.53% U.S Bancorp USB Sold 3/24/21 $53.47 4/13/22 $51 -1.59% Enterprise Product Ptnrs EPD Called 3/17/21 $23.21 4/14/22 $24 11.25% FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK Called 10/27/21 $22.01 4/14/22 $23 13.58% Xcel Energy Inc. XEL Called 10/12/21 $63.00 5/20/22 $70 12.66% Innovative Industrial Props. IIPR Sold 3/23/22 $196.31 7/20/22 $93 -51.23% One Liberty Properties OLP Sold 7/28/21 $30.37 8/24/22 $25 -12.94% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 5/25/22 $65.14 1/20/23 $65 2.66% Xcel Energy, Inc. XEL Called 10/26/22 $62.57 1/20/23 $65 4.67% Realty Income Corp. O Called 9/28/22 $60.37 2/17/23 $63 5.41% Medical Properties Trust MPW Sold 1/24/23 $13.22 3/21/23 $8 -38.00% Brookfield Infrastructure Cp. BIPC Called 11/9/22 $42.43 7/21/23 $45 8.72% Star Bulk Carriers Corp. SBLK Sold 6/1/22 $33.30 8/8/23 $18 -31.38% Visa Inc. V Called 12/22/21 $217.16 8/18/23 $235 9.16% Global Ship Lease, Inc. GSL Sold 2/23/22 $24.96 8/29/23 $19 -13.82% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 3/28/23 $60.98 9/15/23 $65 9.72% Hess Corporation HES Called 6/6/23 $132.25 10/20/23 $155 17.87% Tractor Supply Company TSCO Sold 9/26/23 $203.03 11/28/23 $200 -1.02% Digital Realty Trust DLR Called 7/18/23 $117.31 1/19/24 $135 17.16% Intel Corporation INTC Called 7/27/22 $40.18 1/19/24 $43 9.76% AbbVie Inc. ABBV Called 7/25/23 $141.63 3/15/24 $160 15.11% Marathon Petroleum Corp. MPC Called 10/24/23 $149.45 3/28/24 $165 12.06% The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB Called 8/24/22 $35.58 5/17/24 $35 7.14% Main Street Capital Corp. MAIN Called 3/26/24 $46.40 9/20/24 $49 10.91% Brookfield Infrastructure Cp. BIPC Called 2/27/24 $32.64 9/20/24 $35 11.00% American Tower Corp. AMT Called 1/23/24 $202.26 9/20/24 $210 5.43% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 8/27/24 $79.59 10/18/24 $88 11.18% Alexandria Real Estate Eq. ARE Sold 12/19/23 $129.54 11/19/24 $108 -12.82% EXPIRED OPTIONS Security In/out money Sell Date Sell Price Exp. Date $ return Total % Return IIPR Jul 17 $95 call out-of money 6/3/20 $3.00 7/17/20 $3.00 3.40% MO Jul 31 $42 call out-of-money 6/17/20 $1.60 7/31/20 $1.60 4.03% ABBV Sep 18 $100 call out-of-money 7/15/20 $4.60 9/18/20 $4.60 5.05% IIPR Sep 18 $100 call in-the-money 7/22/20 $5.00 9/18/20 $5.00 5.69% QCOM Sep 18 $95 call in-the-money 6/24/20 $4.30 9/18/20 $4.30 4.82% USB Sep 18 $37.50 call in-the-money 7/22/20 $2.00 9/18/20 $2.00 5.52% BIP Oct 16 $45 call in-the-money 9/2/20 $1.95 10/16/20 $1.95 4.65% SBUX Oct 16 $87.50 call in-the-money 10/16/20 $3.30 10/16/20 $3.30 4.00% V Nov 20 $200 call in-the-money 9/22/20 $10.00 11/20/20 $10.00 4.99% ABBV Dec 31 $100 call in-the-money 11/18/20 $3.30 12/31/20 $3.30 3.62% EPD Jan 15 $20 call in-the-money 11/23/20 $0.80 1/15/21 $0.80 4.41% MO Jan 15 $40 call in-the-money 11/25/20 $1.90 1/15/21 $1.90 4.79% USB Jan 15 $45 call in-the-money 11/25/20 $2.00 1/15/21 $2.00 4.48% BGS Feb 19 $27.50 call in-the-money 12/11/20 $2.40 2/19/21 $2.40 8.96% VLO Mar 26 $60 call in-the-money 2/10/21 $6.50 3/26/21 $6.50 12.10% CVX Apr 1 $95.50 call in-the-money 2/19/21 $4.30 4/1/21 $4.30 5.02% AGNC Jun 18 $17 call out-of-money 4/13/21 $0.50 6/18/21 $0.50 3.21% KKR Jun 18 $55 call in-the-money 4/28/21 $3.00 6/18/21 $3.00 6.25% USB Jun 16 $57.50 call out-of-money 4/28/21 $2.80 6/18/21 $2.80 5.24% DLR Jul 16 $155 call in-the-money 6/16/21 $8.00 7/16/21 $8.00 5.36% AGNC Aug 20 $17 call out-of-money 6/23/21 $0.50 8/20/21 $0.50 3.00% OKE Aug 20 $57.50 call out-of-money 6/23/21 $3.50 8/20/21 $3.50 6.67% NEE Sep 17 $80 call in-the-money 8/11/21 $3.50 9/17/21 $3.50 4.75% BIP Oct 15 $55 call in-the-money 9/1/21 $2.00 10/15/21 $2.00 3.95% USB Nov 19 $60 call out-of-money 9/24/21 $2.30 11/19/21 $2.30 4.30% OKE Nov 26 $65 call out-of-money 10/20/21 $2.25 11/26/21 $2.25 4.28% KKR Dec 17 $75 call out-of-money 10/26/21 $3.50 12/17/21 $3.50 5.42% QCOM Jan 21 $185 Call out-of-money 11/30/21 $9.65 1/21/22 $9.65 7.17% OLP Feb 18 $35 Call out-of-money 11/19/21 $1.50 2/18/22 $1.50 4.94% OKE Feb 18 $60 Call in-the-money 1/5/22 $2.75 2/18/22 $2.75 5.24% USB Feb 25 $61 call out-of-money 1/13/22 $2.50 2/25/22 $2.50 4.68% VLO Feb 25 $83 call in-the-money 1/18/22 $4.20 2/25/22 $4.20 6.13% EPD Apr 14th $24 call in-the-money 3/2/22 $1.25 4/14/22 $1.25 5.69% FSK Apr 14th $22.50 call in-the-money 3/10/22 $0.90 4/14/22 $0.90 4.09% XEL May 20th $70 call in-the-money 3/30/22 $3.00 5/20/22 $3.00 4.76% SBLK July 15th $134 call out-of-money 6/1/22 $1.60 7/15/22 $1.60 4.80% OKE Oct 21st $65 call out-of-money 8/24/22 $3.40 10/21/22 $3.40 5.22% OKE Jan 20th $65 call In-the-money 11/25/22 $3.70 1/20/23 $3.70 5.68% XEL Jan 20th $65 call in-the-money 11/25/22 $5.00 1/20/23 $5.00 7.99% O Feb 17th $62.50 call in-the-money 12/28/22 $3.00 2/17/23 $3.00 4.97% QCOM Sep 16th $145 call out-of-money 7/20/22 $11.75 9/16/22 $11.75 8.73% V Mar 17th $220 call out-of-money 1/24/23 $12.00 3/17/23 $12.00 5.51% OKE May 19th $65 call out-of-money 4/11/23 $2.70 5/19/23 $2.70 4.43% V Jun 2 $230 call out-of-money 4/21/23 $10.50 6/2/23 $10.50 4.82% BIPC $45 July 21st call in-the-money 5/23/23 $3.25 7/21/23 $3.25 7.66% V $235 Aug 18th call in-the-money 7/11/23 $9.00 8/18/23 $9.00 4.13% GSL $20 Aug 18th call out-of-money 7/11/23 $1.25 8/18/23 $1.25 5.00% OKE $65 Sep 15 call in-the-money 9/15/23 $3.20 7/25/23 $3.20 4.92% INTC $35 Oct 20th call out-of-money 9/8/23 $3.78 10/20/23 $3.78 9.41% HES $155 Oct 20th call in-the-money 9/8/23 $9.00 10/20/23 $9.00 6.81% DLR $135 Jan 19th call in-the-money 11/22/23 $6.00 1/19/24 $6.00 5.11% INTC $42.50 Jan 19th call in-the-money 11/29/23 $3.50 1/19/24 $3.50 8.71% ABBV $160 Mar 15th call in-the-money 1/10/24 $7.00 3/15/24 $7.00 4.94% MPC $165 Mar 28th call in-the-money 2/14/23 $10.00 3/28/24 $10.00 6.69% QCOM $200 July 19th call out-of-money 6/5/24 $12.00 7/19/24 $12.00 8.91% MAIN $49.4 Sep 20th Call in-the-money 6/27/24 $2.00 9/20/24 $2.00 4.31% BIPC $35 Sep 20th Call in-the-money 7/16/24 $3.00 9/20/24 $3.00 9.19% AMT Sep 20 $210 call in-the-money 7/30/24 $15.00 9/20/24 $15.00 7.42% OKE Oct 18 $87.50 call in-the-money 8/27/24 $3.50 10/18/24 $3.50 4.40%

