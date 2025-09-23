Cabot Income Advisor Issue: September 23, 2025

Bank on a High Dividend and a Bright Future

The market is high and going higher. Hopefully, the good times will last for the rest of the year.

The problem with a strong market like this is that most stocks aren’t cheap. Technology stocks had a huge run earlier this year but have leveled off. The interest rate-sensitive stocks also had a good run ahead of the Fed’s rate cut but are now somewhat stuck awaiting more good interest rate news. But there are still good values to be had in stocks that haven’t been in the spotlight recently.

Fortunately, some of the highest-dividend-paying stocks are still reasonably priced ahead of an increasingly promising future. Midstream energy stocks have been flying under the radar while paying some of the highest dividends on the market. These stocks are also well suited for whatever lies ahead.

These companies don’t rely on volatile commodity prices, but rather generate fees from the transport, storing, and processing of oil and gas. Demand should be resilient, especially for natural gas, and the high dividends provide a great income.

Historically, the better midstream energy stocks have provided a high income and a solid return throughout most market cycles. And that makes them ideal for the current unpredictable environment. But that was before. Things are changing for the better. The environment for energy is undergoing a radical transformation that could make these stocks better than ever before.

Demand for natural gas is soaring in the U.S. and overseas. The demand is being driven by electricity. Natural gas is by far the number one source of electricity generation. After being stagnant for decades, electricity demand growth is skyrocketing because of massive trends in artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, and an onshoring boom in manufacturing. Natural gas exports are also poised to rocket higher in the years ahead, especially after the European Union agreed to buy $750 billion in U.S. energy over three years.

Midstream energy companies will deliver natural gas to where it is needed. The growing demand from utilities and exporters will provide an unprecedented runway for growth in the years ahead that historical performance doesn’t reflect. In this issue, I highlight one of the very best midstream energy companies on the market.

Recent Activity

August 26

Bought Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) - $60.39

September 3

Sold ABBV October 17 $200 call at $13.00 or better

September 16

Bought Enterprise Product Partners L.P. (EPD) - $31.77

September 23

Buy The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB)

Sell ALLY Nov 21 $42 call at $4.00 or better

What to Do Now

The market looks great. Even September has laughed off its historically troubling tendencies. The S&P is up 3.4% for the month so far. Both S&P and Nasdaq made brand-new highs on Monday.

Several of the high-flying technology stocks in the portfolio have been called away, including Constellation Energy (CEG), Broadcom (AVGO) and Oracle (ORCL). These stocks provided high incomes and great returns in a short period of time. Meanwhile, formerly struggling Ally Financial (ALLY), Fidelity National Financial (FNF), Realty Income (O), and Toll Brothers (TOL) have rallied amid the Fed rate cuts.

But the indexes are teetering around the highs while uncertainty is still swirling around. That doesn’t mean the market won’t continue to rally. After all, stocks have been resilient. And the optimists have been right. But anything can happen, and high markets are a great time to lock in a high income with covered calls. High stock prices provide high-priced calls and a high total return in case the stocks are called.

In this issue, I highlight a covered call for ALLY. The price has moved to the highest level of 2025. If the stock continues to rally, it is likely that the other interest rate-sensitive stocks in the portfolio will rally as well. But we won’t miss the opportunity to lock in a high income from the recent rally.

Featured Action

Buy The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB)

Yield: 3.3%

The U.S. has more natural gas than it can use, and other parts of the world are desperate for the stuff. Massive natural gas export facilities have been built in recent years that liquify gas and ship it overseas, and many more are under construction.

The new Administration is highly encouraging NGL liquid exports. The government policy is to increase oil and gas production and reduce regulatory burdens. That’s not necessarily a good thing for the price of many energy stocks that rely on commodity prices. However, midstream energy companies benefit from volumes and should benefit as more oil and gas slosh around the country.

Williams is involved in the transmission, gathering, processing, and storage of natural gas. It operates the large Transco and Northwest pipeline systems that transport gas to densely populated areas from the Gulf to the East Coast. Roughly 30% of the natural gas in the U.S. moves through Williams’ systems.

Like most other midstream energy companies, the overwhelming bulk of earnings is guaranteed by long-term contracts. And those contracts have automatic inflation adjustments built in. It also operates a near monopoly in its areas and doesn’t have to compete in price with other similar companies. As a large and established player, it can easily grow with network expansion.

That’s a big deal. It takes a lot of time and resources to start a new pipeline and get the necessary approvals. It’s infinitely easier and cheaper to just add more capacity to an existing facility. A company like Williams has these expansions down to a science and can crank them out quickly and at low cost and easily secure new contracts.

The company has a large and well-positioned pipeline system that allows it to invest in high-return growth projects with minimal regulatory hurdles. It has made several structural and financial moves in recent years that should allow the company to maintain and grow its dividend.

William is connected to the fastest-growing natural gas-producing regions in the country. It is also well-connected to export facilities on the Gulf and major utilities in the country.

The recent stock performance confirms the strong position of the company. In the last three calendar years, WMB has returned 115% compared to a return of 71% for the S&P 500 over the same period. It’s also up over 14% YTD. These returns happened with far less volatility than the overall market. Even in the tumultuous market of this past April, WMB was down less than 2% for the month.

Williams currently pays a dividend of $2.00 per share annually, which translates to a solid 3.3% yield at the current price. WMB has also increased the payout for the last nine consecutive years.

The future looks bright. Williams has a strong and growing presence in the fastest-growing fossil fuel source. Even in recent hard times for the industry, natural gas volumes continued to grow at the company. NGL exports are likely to dramatically increase in the years ahead, along with U.S. natural gas production.

It’s a strong dividend stock that should be resilient in any kind of market. And the soaring electricity demand and NGL exports provide a runway for earnings growth that the historical performance of the stock doesn’t reflect.

The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB)

Next ex-div date: December 15, 2025, est.

Sell ALLY Nov 21 $42 call at $4.00 or better

Expiration date: November 21

Strike price: $42.00

Call price: $4.00

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)

While the online banker stock is still well below the all-time high, it is up 50% since the April low and over 20% from the beginning of August. ALLY is now at about the highest price since early 2022. Its car loan business suffers with rising rates and benefits when those rates come down. The stock is at the highest point of the recent range and poised to break higher if it appears longer-term interest rates will move significantly lower. But that may not happen for a while.

Here are the three scenarios.

1. The stock closes above the $42.00 strike price at expiration.

Call premium: $4.00

Dividends: $1.20

Appreciation: $2.58 ($42.00 strike price minus $39.42 purchase price)

Total: $7.78 (total return will be 19.7% in one year)

2. The stock price closes below but near our $42 strike price.

Call premium: $4.00

Dividends: $1.20

Total: $5.20 (total income of 13.3% in one year)

3. The stock price declines.

There will be $5.20 in income to offset the decline. Plus, the original purchase price is below the strike price.

Portfolio Recap

Open Recommendations Ticker Symbol Entry Date Entry Price Recent Price Buy at or Under Price Yield Total Return AbbVie Inc. ABBV 12/17/24 $175.38 $222.47 NA 3.00% 30.39% AGNC Investment Corp AGNC 9/24/24 $10.47 $9.97 NA 14.43% 10.64% Ally Financial Inc. ALLY 11/26/24 $39.42 $44.21 NA 2.71% 14.99% Cheniere Energy Partners CQP 7/22/25 $52.38 $52.39 $60.00 6.24% 1.52% Eli Lilly and Company LLY 4/22/25 $827.54 $751.99 $700.00 0.80% -8.75% Enterprise Product Ptnrs. EPD 9/16/25 $31.77 $31.69 $34.00 6.88% -0.25% Fidelity National Fin. Inc. FNF 8/26/25 $60.39 $58.69 $70.00 3.41% -1.98% NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE 4/25/23 $77.50 $71.08 $80.00 3.19% -1.62% Realty Income Corp. O 6/27/23 $60.19 $59.16 NA 5.42% 11.54% Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL 10/22/24 $148.02 $139.69 NA 0.72% -5.00% The Williams Companies WMB 9/23/25 $60.11 $64.00 3.33% Open Recommendations Ticker Symbol Initial Action Entry Date Entry Price Recent Price Sell To Price or better Total Return Sell ABBV Oct 17 $200 call ABBV251017C00200000 SELL 9/3/25 $13.00 $23.20 $13.00 7.41% Sell ALLY Nov 21 $42 call ALLY251121C00042000 Sell Pending $3.78 $4.00 10.15% as of close on 9/19/2025 SOLD STOCKS X Ticker Symbol Action Entry Date Entry Price Sale Date Sale Price Total Return Innovative Industrial Props. IIPR Called 6/2/20 $87.82 9/18/20 $100.00 15.08% Qualcomm QCOM Called 6/24/20 $89.14 9/18/20 $95.00 7.30% U.S. Bancorp USB Called 7/22/20 $36.26 9/18/20 $38 3.42% Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs. BIP Called 6/24/20 $41.92 10/16/20 $45 8.49% Starbucks Corp. SBUX Called 8/26/20 $82.41 10/16/20 $88 6.18% Visa Corporation V Called 9/22/20 $200.56 11/20/20 $200 0.00% AbbVie Inc. ABBV Called 6/2/20 $91.04 12/31/20 $100 12.43% Enterprise Prod. Prtnrs. EPD Called 6/24/20 $18.14 1/15/21 $20 15.16% Altria Group MO Called 6/2/20 $39.66 1/15/21 $40 7.31% U.S. Bancorp USB Called 11/25/20 $44.68 1/15/21 $45 1.66% B&G Foods Inc, BGS Called 10/28/20 $26.79 2/19/21 $28 4.42% Valero Energy Inc. VLO Called 8/26/20 $53.70 3/26/21 $60 11.73% Chevron Corp. CVX Called 12/23/20 $85.69 4/1/21 $96 12.95% KKR & Co. KKR Called 3/24/21 $47.98 6/18/21 $55 14.92% Digital Realty Trust DLR Called 1/27/21 $149.17 7/16/21 $155 5.50% NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE Called 2/24/21 $73.76 9/17/21 $80 10.00% Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs. BIP Called 1/13/21 $50.63 10/15/21 $55 11.65% AGNC Investment Corp AGNC Sold 1/13/21 $15.52 1/19/22 $15 5.92% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 5/26/21 $52.51 2/18/22 $60 19.62% KKR & Co. KKR Sold 8/25/21 $64.52 2/23/22 $58 -9.73% Valero Energy Inc. VLO Called 11/17/21 $73.45 2/25/22 $83 15.53% U.S Bancorp USB Sold 3/24/21 $53.47 4/13/22 $51 -1.59% Enterprise Product Ptnrs EPD Called 3/17/21 $23.21 4/14/22 $24 11.25% FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK Called 10/27/21 $22.01 4/14/22 $23 13.58% Xcel Energy Inc. XEL Called 10/12/21 $63.00 5/20/22 $70 12.66% Innovative Industrial Props. IIPR Sold 3/23/22 $196.31 7/20/22 $93 -51.23% One Liberty Properties OLP Sold 7/28/21 $30.37 8/24/22 $25 -12.94% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 5/25/22 $65.14 1/20/23 $65 2.66% Xcel Energy, Inc. XEL Called 10/26/22 $62.57 1/20/23 $65 4.67% Realty Income Corp. O Called 9/28/22 $60.37 2/17/23 $63 5.41% Medical Properties Trust MPW Sold 1/24/23 $13.22 3/21/23 $8 -38.00% Brookfield Infrastructure Cp. BIPC Called 11/9/22 $42.43 7/21/23 $45 8.72% Star Bulk Carriers Corp. SBLK Sold 6/1/22 $33.30 8/8/23 $18 -31.38% Visa Inc. V Called 12/22/21 $217.16 8/18/23 $235 9.16% Global Ship Lease, Inc. GSL Sold 2/23/22 $24.96 8/29/23 $19 -13.82% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 3/28/23 $60.98 9/15/23 $65 9.72% Hess Corporation HES Called 6/6/23 $132.25 10/20/23 $155 17.87% Tractor Supply Company TSCO Sold 9/26/23 $203.03 11/28/23 $200 -1.02% Digital Realty Trust DLR Called 7/18/23 $117.31 1/19/24 $135 17.16% Intel Corporation INTC Called 7/27/22 $40.18 1/19/24 $43 9.76% AbbVie Inc. ABBV Called 7/25/23 $141.63 3/15/24 $160 15.11% Marathon Petroleum Corp. MPC Called 10/24/23 $149.45 3/28/24 $165 12.06% The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB Called 8/24/22 $35.58 5/17/24 $35 7.14% Main Street Capital Corp. MAIN Called 3/26/24 $46.40 9/20/24 $49 10.91% Brookfield Infrastructure Cp. BIPC Called 2/27/24 $32.64 9/20/24 $35 11.00% American Tower Corp. AMT Called 1/23/24 $202.26 9/20/24 $210 5.43% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 8/27/24 $79.59 10/18/24 $88 11.18% Alexandria Real Estate Eq. ARE Sold 12/19/23 $129.54 11/19/24 $108 -12.82% FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK Called 4/23/24 $19.42 12/20/24 $20 14.06% Enterpise Product Ptnrs. EPD Called 2/27/24 $27.61 1/17/25 $29 12.60% Cheniere Energy Prtns. CQP Called 1/22/25 $53.04 3/21/25 $60 14.67% Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG Called 2/25/25 $216.04 6/20/25 $230 6.69% Constellation Energy Corp. CEG Called 8/27/24 $196.14 7/18/25 $290 48.40% Broadcom Inc. AVGO Called 1/28/25 $207.36 7/18/25 $250 21.13% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Sold 2/25/25 $95.77 7/22/25 $81 -14.61% Oracle Corporation ORCL Called 5/28/25 $163.85 8/15/25 $210 28.47% Qualcomm Inc. QCOM Called 5/5/21 $134.65 8/15/25 $150 21.21% EXPIRED OPTIONS Security In/out money Sell Date Sell Price Exp. Portfolio Recap

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Yield: 3.0%

The cutting-edge drug company stock is bucking the trend. Healthcare is the worst performer of all 11 S&P 500 sectors and the only one with a negative YTD return. A big part of the reason is uncertainty about the current administration’s policies on drug pricing and a strong chance of drugs being targeted for tariffs soon. Stocks are wary of future news and unable to generate lasting upside traction, for the most part, until there is more clarity on these issues. But ABBV just made a new high anyway, and it’s up over 28% YTD.

Newer immunology drugs Skyrizi and Rinvoq have combined revenues that already exceed peak Humira sales when it was the best-selling drug of all time. The company is moving well beyond the Humira patent loss, which had been holding ABBV back. The drug company reported earnings that beat expectations and raised revenue and earnings guidance for this year. ABBV has been moving higher since, as three analysts raised price targets. The tariff issues are still unresolved and can definitely disrupt the stock in the near term, but ABBV should shine on the other side of the issue. HOLD

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Next ex-div date: October 15, 2025

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Yield: 14.4%

Although the mortgage REIT pulled back from the recent high, it has been trending steadily higher for the last five months. The Fed cut rates last week and will likely cut more before the year is over and into next year. AGNC had a rough few years during inflation and rising rates. A fed rate-cutting cycle should get the price moving higher. Lower short-term rates will lower costs for AGNC and raise profit margins. Lower rates will also have a positive effect on net asset value (NAV), which tends to dictate the stock price. AGNC has momentum, and there are good reasons to believe it could be on the verge of a sustained upside move. HOLD

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Next ex-div date: September 30, 2025

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)

Yield: 2.7%

This online banker is another stock that thrives during rate-cut cycles. And it has been born again. ALLY is up 50% from the April low and over 20% since early August. It deals primarily with car loans, and lower rates tend to increase affordability, which should result in higher loan demand if the economy doesn’t weaken too much. Ally reported earnings that soundly beat expectations. Auto-loan applications volume increased, and the company sees credit trends improving. ALLY hit a new 52-week high last week. The price is at about the highest level in more than three years. We’ll see if it can break out from here. HOLD

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)

Next ex-div date: November 3, 2025, est.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP)

Yield: 6.2%

The natural gas liquids exporter is trading at its lowest price in 2025. Natural gas prices have fallen and taken CQP lower with them. Increased production and a weaker global economy belie the price decline. But the high payout is safe, and the price weakness is likely a temporary issue. Earnings were solid, and the partnership reiterated guidance for the year. Parent company Cheniere Energy (LNG) reported an 85% surge in net income on stronger demand and higher cargoes. The two companies will be in sync eventually. Meanwhile, the new deal with the EU features Europe buying $750 billion worth of U.S. energy in three years, the bulk of which will be natural gas. The longer-term situation is strong, and the yield is safe in the meantime. (This security generates a K1 form at tax time.) BUY

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP)

Next ex-div date: November 10, 2025, est.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Yield: 0.8%

It’s been a rough patch for this healthcare juggernaut. It’s down about 1% YTD and over 17% for the past year. There is also a strong chance that upcoming tariff news could be negative for the healthcare sector. But there are good reasons why LLY is still well worth owning. It’s a stock that has returned 436% over the last five years and 151% over the last three, even after the pullback this past year. This is a stock that has periodically posted a bad year en route to stellar returns over time.

Lilly’s earnings results were spectacular. The company smashed expectations with 38% revenue growth and 91% net income growth over last year’s quarter. Lilly also raised guidance for the year. Existing weight-loss drugs, Mounjaro and Zepbound, are killing it with 68% and 172% year-over-year sales growth, respectively, and over $8 billion in combined revenue in the last quarter. With an estimated 30% of Americans overweight, there should be a strong runway for continued growth. BUY

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Next ex-div date: November 17, 2025, est.

Enterprise Product Partners L.P. (EPD)

Yield: 6.9%

The midstream energy partnership is having a sluggish year compared to the past several years, with just a 6% YTD return. Energy has been weak this year, and a consolidation in the midstream space was probably due. But things are about to get better. Enterprise has $6 billion in new projects coming online in the second half that are sure to boost growth. In addition, the trade deal with Europe should ensure high NGL volumes for years to come. EPD is a great buy while it’s still sleeping (with a big fat yield) ahead of likely better days. The high yield is safe, and better days should be coming. (This security generates a K1 form at tax time.) BUY

Enterprise Product Partners L.P. (EPD)

Next ex-div date: October 31, 2025, est.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF)

Yield: 3.4%

The title insurance company stock is also benefiting from the Fed rate cut. Business is affected by the housing market as more home purchases result in more business. And the biggest impediment right now is high mortgage rates. A Fed cut puts downward pressure on those rates and will likely stimulate the housing market. The price has been bouncing around at the high end of the recent trading range for the last five weeks. But it will likely remain rangebound until there is some significant improvement in the mortgage rate/housing market situation. Perhaps the recent Fed rate cut will trigger lower long-term rates in the months ahead. BUY

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF)

Next ex-div date: December 15, 2025, est.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)

Yield: 3.2%

We are in a Fed rate-cutting cycle. Electricity demand is booming. NEE is undervalued. The nation’s largest electric utility has a lot going for it right now. But it just can’t seem to stay away from the rangebound curse. All year, it has moved up to around the 75 per share level and then pulled back. It just did it again. Meanwhile, NextEra expects 8% earnings growth through at least 2027 and annual 10% dividend hikes. And the future should be bright, as falling rates and opportunities for higher growth for the alternative energy segment should provide a great tailwind. Hopefully, NEE can break out above the old range soon. BUY

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)

Next ex-div date: November 28, 2025, est.

Realty Income Corp. (O)

Yield: 5.4%

A Fed rate cut is a welcome development for this legendary income REIT. O had gone mostly sideways all year but has recently broken out to a new 2025 high. The table should be set going forward. Earnings were solid, and the REIT slightly raised guidance. Realty also just closed a $9.5 billion acquisition that adds 15,600 commercial properties to the portfolio. O is still attractively valued and, although it certainly hasn’t made up for lost time yet, it should have some pent-up upside when interest rates decline. Recent performance has been solid, and it has a chance to get a lot better in the months ahead. HOLD

Realty Income Corporation (O)

Next ex-div date: October 1, 2025

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)

Yield: 0.7%

Although the homebuilder company stock has been trending higher since April, it has been bouncy. And TOL has been on the downside of one of the bounces over the last week. The price soared to the highest level since December earlier this month because of the decline in mortgage rates and optimism surrounding the Fed’s rate cut. The trend is still good, and the longer-term dynamic is fabulous as there aren’t nearly enough houses to satisfy the demand. TOL has had strong momentum for a while, but it will likely need a more sustained downward move in mortgage rates to spike much higher from here. HOLD

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)

Next ex-div date: October 10, 2025

Existing Covered Call Trades

Sold ABBV October 17 $200 call at $13.00 or better

The stock price has been strong. These in-the-money calls were sold because the healthcare sector could be under pressure in the weeks ahead as the administration may announce tariffs on drugs. Drugs have been spared from tariffs so far, but they will likely be targeted before long. In the meantime, ABBV rallied to a new high. Call premiums were high at a time when there could be trouble ahead.

Income Calendar

Ex-Dividend Dates are in RED and italics. Dividend Payments Dates are in GREEN. Confirmed dates are in bold, all other dates are estimated. See the Guide to Cabot Income Advisor for an explanation of how dates are estimated.

The next Cabot Income Advisor issue will be published on October 21, 2025.

