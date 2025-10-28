Cabot Income Advisor Issue: October 28, 2025

The Great AI Utility Transformation

Unreal. Stocks made yet another new high this week. The S&P 500 is now up over 17% year to date with more than two months left in 2025.

There is a good chance that the index delivers another 20%-plus return year, making it three consecutive years of such returns for the first time in nearly 30 years. Sure, we’re in a Fed rate-cutting cycle, and the economy is nowhere near recession. The market likes that. But artificial intelligence is the main force driving the market higher.

Technology stocks, which now comprise more than a third of the S&P index, have driven the market higher for most of this three-year-old bull market. While AI is the primary driver of the market, it isn’t about just technology stocks anymore. The AI catalyst is driving other sectors higher.

In this issue, I identify a stock in a sector that is transforming into something far better than ever before. Unfortunately, dividend stocks still generally get a bad rap. Many of today’s investors came of age in the technology bull markets of past decades, where companies grew from nothing into the largest companies that ever existed. Investors want the next Amazon (AMZN) or Nvidia (NVDA).

Many view dividend stocks as boring investments that your grandfather was into. But that isn’t true. Stocks of companies that consistently pay and grow dividends have vastly outperformed non-dividend payers over time as a group. The big returns are there too. Long-time Cabot Dividend Investor portfolio positions Eli Lilly (LLY) and Broadcom (AVGO) have returned 475% and 769% respectively over the last five years.

Of course, the stereotypical modern investor is kind of right about dividend stocks when it comes to utilities. They are boring, grandfatherly stocks. Utilities are companies that provide water, energy, and electricity to homes and businesses. They operate monopolies or near monopolies in their areas and the rates they charge are usually determined by regulatory bodies.

They usually pay strong dividend yields and provide highly defensive earnings that continue in any kind of economy. But, aside from the dividend and defensive characteristics, they’ve typically offered little else. Good stocks tend to outperform the indexes in flat or down markets and underperform them in bull markets. They are the market sector that most closely resembles bonds.

But that’s not a bad thing. Utilities offer diversification and stability to a portfolio. Markets don’t always go higher. It’s nice to have utilities in the portfolio when other stocks sputter. They make the ride to longer-term success easier and less bumpy.

But AI is transforming the utility sector. Now, the best stocks are all that I mentioned above, plus a lot more. After being stagnant for decades, electricity demand is exploding. AI requires enormous amounts of electricity for the data centers that house the computer components. Electric vehicle proliferation and rapidly growing onshoring of manufacturing are also juicing demand.

Skyrocketing demand is making electric utilities growth businesses as well. The changing environment is adding another hugely positive dimension to these underrated stocks. That’s why utilities are the top-performing S&P 500 sector over the past month. But the trend is still in its early stages, and there is still time to get in.

This unprecedented environment is transforming the market’s most defensive sector into one that also offers exciting growth. The combination of defense and growth is unbeatable.

Recent Activity

October 7

Remove ALLY Nov 21st $42 call at $4.00 or better

October 17

ABBV October 17 $200 call at $13.00 – Expired

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) stock – Called

October 21

Sell NEE January 16th $85 call at $4.60 or better - PENDING

October 28

Buy American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP)

Sell O January 21st $62.50 call at $4.00 or better

What to Do Now

As I mentioned, the market still looks great. It is likely that the market is higher at the end of the year than it is now. It has been a mistake to bet against the market’s resiliency. But you never know.

The market is perched at an all-time high while a lot of uncertainty continues to swirl around. Intense trade negotiations with China over the next few weeks could end badly. The government shutdown has already lasted more than three weeks with no end in sight. The economy is also a question. Investors want an economy strong enough to juice earnings but weak enough that the Fed continues to lower rates. It could disappoint investors in several different ways.

The high market creates a great opportunity for income. A rising market and investor optimism about the future increase prices for call premiums. High stock prices also create the possibility of strong total returns, in addition to income, if the shares are called.

Two calls are currently being targeted in the portfolio: NEE January 16 $85 calls at $4.60 or better and O January 21 $62.50 calls at $4.00 or better. Both positions, NextEra Energy (NEE) and Realty Income (O), have provided disappointing returns over the past few years. But things are changing, and these stocks can now provide great income and opportunities.

Featured Actions

Buy American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP)

Security type: Common Stock

Sector: Utility (electric)

Price: $113

52-week range: $89.91 - $115.36

Yield: 3.3%

Profile: American Electric is a large U.S. utility with the number one transmission network and the number two distribution network in the country, with more than 5 million customers in 11 states.

Positives



Skyrocketing demand for electricity will provide a higher level of growth for many utilities.

American’s high voltage transmission lines are unmatched and a huge competitive advantage.

The utility has already secured a huge increase in load demand, and there should be a lot more in the years ahead.

Risks



Regulatory bodies can be unpredictable, especially in a changing industry.

The utility will have to make significant capital investments, and interest rates are high.

American Electric Power is one of the largest regulated utilities in the U.S., with over $20 billion in annual revenue. It provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution to 5.6 million retail and wholesale customers in 11 states.

The utility currently generates 29 gigawatts (GW) annually. A gigawatt is a unit of power equal to one billion watts of electricity and is often used to describe large-scale electricity generation. American Electric currently generates electricity from the following sources: Coal (42%), natural gas (27%), renewables and hydro (21%), nuclear (8%), and demand response (2%).

Although the electricity generation is significant, American earns the bulk of revenues from transmission and distribution. It has the largest transmission network in the U.S., with 40,000 transmission lines. It also operates the second-largest distribution network in the country, covering 22,000 distribution miles and 5.6 million customers. The overall system currently deals with a total of over 37 GW of electricity.

The transmission business is a distinguishing characteristic of American Electric Power, currently accounting for 55% of operating earnings. Customers are drawn to its services because of its advanced network, capable of delivering large amounts of power consistently. The company owns more of the highest-voltage transmission lines (765-kV lines) than all other U.S. utilities combined. These lines transmit huge amounts of electricity, primarily bulk power from generation sources to distribution centers, over long distances with far greater efficiency and reliability compared to lower-voltage lines.

The network of high-voltage lines is in high and increasing demand because of rapidly growing needs for massive amounts of electricity that can be moved around cheaply, faster, and more efficiently. The network is also highly difficult to duplicate by competitors. Building these lines requires agreement between utilities, regulators, and landowners with competing interests and can take huge amounts of time and money to erect. Having an already existing vast network that can also be more easily added to is a massive competitive advantage.

Historically, AEP has been a solid utility stock that delivered as advertised. It has provided a strong dividend yield with much lower volatility than the overall market. It has a beta of just 0.39, meaning it is only 39% as volatile as the S&P 500. It generally does what utilities are supposed to do, outperform the S&P in flat and down markets and underperform it in bull markets. But there are good reasons to believe that performance could be much better going forward because of a much higher level of growth.

Greater growth is being driven by the rapidly increasing electricity demand in the country. The company operates in Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, West Virginia, and Virginia. These states are considered prime areas for data centers. The growth isn’t conjecture either. American Electric Power has already secured an additional 24 GW of incremental load growth through 2029 with signed customer financial agreements.

About 75% of the demand is from data centers. That’s a big increase to the current 37 GW system. About 75% of the demand is from data centers. And this is just the beginning. The utility said that it has inquiries about new load demand totaling 190 GW.

The company is currently operating under a five-year plan for $54 billion in capital expenditures to accommodate the load growth. The capex allocation includes 63% for wire and 26% for new generation. The new generation investments include natural gas and renewables, with a goal of reducing coal generation from 42% to 18% by the next decade. American anticipates that the next investment plan will be $70 billion.

American Electric is a regulated utility, meaning it operates a monopoly or near-monopoly in its areas, and rates are determined by a regulatory body. Despite the high growth of the business, earnings won’t explode because they can’t charge exorbitant rates regardless of the demand/supply dynamic. However, a higher level of growth than historical averages is highly likely. And that should result in better stock performance.

The utility currently has an earnings growth target of 6% to 8% from 2026-29 and expects the high end of the range. That’s above the historical average, and growth could be higher. Earnings grew 14% over last year’s quarter in the second quarter as weather-normalized peak load grew 12% from a year earlier.

The stock is picking up already. AEP had lagged the S&P 500 returns over the past three- and five-year periods. But it has a YTD return of over 25%.

The Dividend

Dividends are important for any utility stock. AEP currently pays a $0.93 quarterly dividend, which translates to $3.72 per year and a 3.2% yield at the current price. That dividend is well secured by solid financials. The utility expects to have five times cash flow coverage of interest payments through 2029. It also has investment-grade ratings, a solid 60% total debt/capital ratio, and a 54% payout ratio.

AEP has raised the dividend for 15 consecutive years. It has grown by an average of 5.8% per year for the last 10 years. Stocks of companies that consistently grow the dividend have outperformed every other stock group over time.

The solid dividend yield is a good thing. But covered calls offer the best income opportunity. Utilities are hot stuff in the market now. That investor optimism is well reflected in call premiums. AEP is currently generating big fat call premiums, and I expect that situation to last for a while.

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP)

Next ex-div date: November 10, 2025

Sell O January 21st $62.50 call at $4.00 or better

Expiration date: January 21st

Strike price: $62.50

Call price: $4.00

Realty Income Corporation (O)

Here are the three scenarios.

1. The stock closes above the $62.50 strike price at expiration.

Call premium: $4.00

Dividends: $8.16

Appreciation: $2.31 ($62.50 strike price minus $60.19 purchase price)

Total: $14.47 (total return will be 24.4% in two and a half years)

2. The stock price closes below but near our $62.50 strike price.

Call premium: $4.00

Dividends: $8.16

Total: $12.16 (total income of 20.2% in two and a half years)

3. The stock price declines.

There will be $12.16 in income to offset the decline. Plus, the original purchase price is more than $2 per share below the strike price.

Portfolio Recap

Open Recommendations Ticker Symbol Entry Date Entry Price Recent Price Buy at or Under Price Yield Total Return AGNC Investment Corp AGNC 9/24/24 $10.47 $10.20 NA 14.12% 14.58% Ally Financial Inc. ALLY 11/26/24 $39.42 $41.81 NA 2.87% 8.75% American Electric Power AEP 10/28/25 $115.98 $120.00 3.72% Cheniere Energy Partners CQP 7/22/25 $52.38 $54.40 $60.00 6.01% 5.42% Eli Lilly and Company LLY 4/22/25 $827.54 $825.45 $900.00 0.73% 0.16% Enterprise Product Ptnrs. EPD 9/16/25 $31.77 $30.99 $34.00 7.03% -2.46% Fidelity National Fin. Inc. FNF 8/26/25 $60.39 $57.12 $70.00 3.50% -4.61% NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE 4/25/23 $77.50 $84.41 $80.00 2.68% 16.83% Realty Income Corp. O 6/27/23 $60.19 $59.99 NA 5.39% 13.61% Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL 10/22/24 $148.02 $137.92 NA 0.73% -6.02% The Williams Companies WMB 9/23/25 $61.39 $57.48 $66.00 3.48% -6.37% Open Recommendations Ticker Symbol Initial Action Entry Date Entry Price Recent Price Sell To Price or better Total Return NEE Jan 16 $85 call NEE260116C00085000 Sell Pending $4.05 $4.60 5.94% O Jan 21 62.50 call O280121C00060000 Sell Pending $3.95 $4.00 6.65% as of close on 10/24/2025 SOLD STOCKS X Ticker Symbol Action Entry Date Entry Price Sale Date Sale Price Total Return Innovative Industrial Props. IIPR Called 6/2/20 $87.82 9/18/20 $100.00 15.08% Qualcomm QCOM Called 6/24/20 $89.14 9/18/20 $95.00 7.30% U.S. Bancorp USB Called 7/22/20 $36.26 9/18/20 $38 3.42% Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs. BIP Called 6/24/20 $41.92 10/16/20 $45 8.49% Starbucks Corp. SBUX Called 8/26/20 $82.41 10/16/20 $88 6.18% Visa Corporation V Called 9/22/20 $200.56 11/20/20 $200 0.00% AbbVie Inc. ABBV Called 6/2/20 $91.04 12/31/20 $100 12.43% Enterprise Prod. Prtnrs. EPD Called 6/24/20 $18.14 1/15/21 $20 15.16% Altria Group MO Called 6/2/20 $39.66 1/15/21 $40 7.31% U.S. Bancorp USB Called 11/25/20 $44.68 1/15/21 $45 1.66% B&G Foods Inc, BGS Called 10/28/20 $26.79 2/19/21 $28 4.42% Valero Energy Inc. VLO Called 8/26/20 $53.70 3/26/21 $60 11.73% Chevron Corp. CVX Called 12/23/20 $85.69 4/1/21 $96 12.95% KKR & Co. KKR Called 3/24/21 $47.98 6/18/21 $55 14.92% Digital Realty Trust DLR Called 1/27/21 $149.17 7/16/21 $155 5.50% NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE Called 2/24/21 $73.76 9/17/21 $80 10.00% Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs. BIP Called 1/13/21 $50.63 10/15/21 $55 11.65% AGNC Investment Corp AGNC Sold 1/13/21 $15.52 1/19/22 $15 5.92% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 5/26/21 $52.51 2/18/22 $60 19.62% KKR & Co. KKR Sold 8/25/21 $64.52 2/23/22 $58 -9.73% Valero Energy Inc. VLO Called 11/17/21 $73.45 2/25/22 $83 15.53% U.S Bancorp USB Sold 3/24/21 $53.47 4/13/22 $51 -1.59% Enterprise Product Ptnrs EPD Called 3/17/21 $23.21 4/14/22 $24 11.25% FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK Called 10/27/21 $22.01 4/14/22 $23 13.58% Xcel Energy Inc. XEL Called 10/12/21 $63.00 5/20/22 $70 12.66% Innovative Industrial Props. IIPR Sold 3/23/22 $196.31 7/20/22 $93 -51.23% One Liberty Properties OLP Sold 7/28/21 $30.37 8/24/22 $25 -12.94% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 5/25/22 $65.14 1/20/23 $65 2.66% Xcel Energy, Inc. XEL Called 10/26/22 $62.57 1/20/23 $65 4.67% Realty Income Corp. O Called 9/28/22 $60.37 2/17/23 $63 5.41% Medical Properties Trust MPW Sold 1/24/23 $13.22 3/21/23 $8 -38.00% Brookfield Infrastructure Cp. BIPC Called 11/9/22 $42.43 7/21/23 $45 8.72% Star Bulk Carriers Corp. SBLK Sold 6/1/22 $33.30 8/8/23 $18 -31.38% Visa Inc. V Called 12/22/21 $217.16 8/18/23 $235 9.16% Global Ship Lease, Inc. GSL Sold 2/23/22 $24.96 8/29/23 $19 -13.82% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 3/28/23 $60.98 9/15/23 $65 9.72% Hess Corporation HES Called 6/6/23 $132.25 10/20/23 $155 17.87% Tractor Supply Company TSCO Sold 9/26/23 $203.03 11/28/23 $200 -1.02% Digital Realty Trust DLR Called 7/18/23 $117.31 1/19/24 $135 17.16% Intel Corporation INTC Called 7/27/22 $40.18 1/19/24 $43 9.76% AbbVie Inc. ABBV Called 7/25/23 $141.63 3/15/24 $160 15.11% Marathon Petroleum Corp. MPC Called 10/24/23 $149.45 3/28/24 $165 12.06% The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB Called 8/24/22 $35.58 5/17/24 $35 7.14% Main Street Capital Corp. MAIN Called 3/26/24 $46.40 9/20/24 $49 10.91% Brookfield Infrastructure Cp. BIPC Called 2/27/24 $32.64 9/20/24 $35 11.00% American Tower Corp. AMT Called 1/23/24 $202.26 9/20/24 $210 5.43% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 8/27/24 $79.59 10/18/24 $88 11.18% Alexandria Real Estate Eq. ARE Sold 12/19/23 $129.54 11/19/24 $108 -12.82% FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK Called 4/23/24 $19.42 12/20/24 $20 14.06% Enterpise Product Ptnrs. EPD Called 2/27/24 $27.61 1/17/25 $29 12.60% Cheniere Energy Prtns. CQP Called 1/22/25 $53.04 3/21/25 $60 14.67% Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG Called 2/25/25 $216.04 6/20/25 $230 6.69% Constellation Energy Corp. CEG Called 8/27/24 $196.14 7/18/25 $290 48.40% Broadcom Inc. AVGO Called 1/28/25 $207.36 7/18/25 $250 21.13% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Sold 2/25/25 $95.77 7/22/25 $81 -14.61% Oracle Corporation ORCL Called 5/28/25 $163.85 8/15/25 $210 28.47% Qualcomm Inc. QCOM Called 5/5/21 $134.65 8/15/25 $150 21.21% AbbVie Inc. ABBV Called 12/17/24 $175.38 10/17/25 $200 18.71% EXPIRED OPTIONS Security In/out money Sell Date Sell Price Exp. Date $ Return Total % Return IIPR Jul 17 $95 call out-of money 6/3/20 $3.00 7/17/20 $3.00 3.40% MO Jul 31 $42 call out-of-money 6/17/20 $1.60 7/31/20 $1.60 4.03% ABBV Sep 18 $100 call out-of-money 7/15/20 $4.60 9/18/20 $4.60 5.05% IIPR Sep 18 $100 call in-the-money 7/22/20 $5.00 9/18/20 $5.00 5.69% QCOM Sep 18 $95 call in-the-money 6/24/20 $4.30 9/18/20 $4.30 4.82% USB Sep 18 $37.50 call in-the-money 7/22/20 $2.00 9/18/20 $2.00 5.52% BIP Oct 16 $45 call in-the-money 9/2/20 $1.95 10/16/20 $1.95 4.65% SBUX Oct 16 $87.50 call in-the-money 10/16/20 $3.30 10/16/20 $3.30 4.00% V Nov 20 $200 call in-the-money 9/22/20 $10.00 11/20/20 $10.00 4.99% ABBV Dec 31 $100 call in-the-money 11/18/20 $3.30 12/31/20 $3.30 3.62% EPD Jan 15 $20 call in-the-money 11/23/20 $0.80 1/15/21 $0.80 4.41% MO Jan 15 $40 call in-the-money 11/25/20 $1.90 1/15/21 $1.90 4.79% USB Jan 15 $45 call in-the-money 11/25/20 $2.00 1/15/21 $2.00 4.48% BGS Feb 19 $27.50 call in-the-money 12/11/20 $2.40 2/19/21 $2.40 8.96% VLO Mar 26 $60 call in-the-money 2/10/21 $6.50 3/26/21 $6.50 12.10% CVX Apr 1 $95.50 call in-the-money 2/19/21 $4.30 4/1/21 $4.30 5.02% AGNC Jun 18 $17 call out-of-money 4/13/21 $0.50 6/18/21 $0.50 3.21% KKR Jun 18 $55 call in-the-money 4/28/21 $3.00 6/18/21 $3.00 6.25% USB Jun 16 $57.50 call out-of-money 4/28/21 $2.80 6/18/21 $2.80 5.24% DLR Jul 16 $155 call in-the-money 6/16/21 $8.00 7/16/21 $8.00 5.36% AGNC Aug 20 $17 call out-of-money 6/23/21 $0.50 8/20/21 $0.50 3.00% OKE Aug 20 $57.50 call out-of-money 6/23/21 $3.50 8/20/21 $3.50 6.67% NEE Sep 17 $80 call in-the-money 8/11/21 $3.50 9/17/21 $3.50 4.75% BIP Oct 15 $55 call in-the-money 9/1/21 $2.00 10/15/21 $2.00 3.95% USB Nov 19 $60 call out-of-money 9/24/21 $2.30 11/19/21 $2.30 4.30% OKE Nov 26 $65 call out-of-money 10/20/21 $2.25 11/26/21 $2.25 4.28% KKR Dec 17 $75 call out-of-money 10/26/21 $3.50 12/17/21 $3.50 5.42% QCOM Jan 21 $185 Call out-of-money 11/30/21 $9.65 1/21/22 $9.65 7.17% OLP Feb 18 $35 Call out-of-money 11/19/21 $1.50 2/18/22 $1.50 4.94% OKE Feb 18 $60 Call in-the-money 1/5/22 $2.75 2/18/22 $2.75 5.24% USB Feb 25 $61 call out-of-money 1/13/22 $2.50 2/25/22 $2.50 4.68% VLO Feb 25 $83 call in-the-money 1/18/22 $4.20 2/25/22 $4.20 6.13% EPD Apr 14th $24 call in-the-money 3/2/22 $1.25 4/14/22 $1.25 5.69% FSK Apr 14th $22.50 call in-the-money 3/10/22 $0.90 4/14/22 $0.90 4.09% XEL May 20th $70 call in-the-money 3/30/22 $3.00 5/20/22 $3.00 4.76% SBLK July 15th $134 call out-of-money 6/1/22 $1.60 7/15/22 $1.60 4.80% OKE Oct 21st $65 call out-of-money 8/24/22 $3.40 10/21/22 $3.40 5.22% OKE Jan 20th $65 call In-the-money 11/25/22 $3.70 1/20/23 $3.70 5.68% XEL Jan 20th $65 call in-the-money 11/25/22 $5.00 1/20/23 $5.00 7.99% O Feb 17th $62.50 call in-the-money 12/28/22 $3.00 2/17/23 $3.00 4.97% QCOM Sep 16th $145 call out-of-money 7/20/22 $11.75 9/16/22 $11.75 8.73% V Mar 17th $220 call out-of-money 1/24/23 $12.00 3/17/23 $12.00 5.51% OKE May 19th $65 call out-of-money 4/11/23 $2.70 5/19/23 $2.70 4.43% V Jun 2 $230 call out-of-money 4/21/23 $10.50 6/2/23 $10.50 4.82% BIPC $45 July 21st call in-the-money 5/23/23 $3.25 7/21/23 $3.25 7.66% V $235 Aug 18th call in-the-money 7/11/23 $9.00 8/18/23 $9.00 4.13% GSL $20 Aug 18th call out-of-money 7/11/23 $1.25 8/18/23 $1.25 5.00% OKE $65 Sep 15 call in-the-money 9/15/23 $3.20 7/25/23 $3.20 4.92% INTC $35 Oct 20th call out-of-money 9/8/23 $3.78 10/20/23 $3.78 9.41% HES $155 Oct 20th call in-the-money 9/8/23 $9.00 10/20/23 $9.00 6.81% DLR $135 Jan 19th call in-the-money 11/22/23 $6.00 1/19/24 $6.00 5.11% INTC $42.50 Jan 19th call in-the-money 11/29/23 $3.50 1/19/24 $3.50 8.71% ABBV $160 Mar 15th call in-the-money 1/10/24 $7.00 3/15/24 $7.00 4.94% MPC $165 Mar 28th call in-the-money 2/14/23 $10.00 3/28/24 $10.00 6.69% QCOM $200 July 19th call out-of-money 6/5/24 $12.00 7/19/24 $12.00 8.91% MAIN $49.4 Sep 20th Call in-the-money 6/27/24 $2.00 9/20/24 $2.00 4.31% BIPC $35 Sep 20th Call in-the-money 7/16/24 $3.00 9/20/24 $3.00 9.19% AMT Sep 20 $210 call in-the-money 7/30/24 $15.00 9/20/24 $15.00 7.42% OKE Oct 18 $87.50 call in-the-money 8/27/24 $3.50 10/18/24 $3.50 4.40% FSK Dec 20 $20 call in-the-money 10/25/24 $0.95 12/20/25 $0.95 4.89% CEG Dec 29 $260 call out-of-money 9/25/24 $24.00 12/20/24 $24.00 12.24% EPD Jan 17 $29 call in-the-money 11/12/24 $2.00 1/17/25 $2.00 6.34% CEG Mar 21 $20 call Buyback 1/7/25 $20.00 3/4/25 $16.50 8.41% CQP Mar 21 $60 call in-the-money 1/22/25 $3.00 3/21/25 $3.00 5.66% QCOM Mar 21 $160 call out-of-money 1/7/25 $10.00 3/31/25 $11.00 8.17% ABBV June 20 $210 call out-of-money 4/1/25 $9.50 6/20/25 $9.50 5.42% LNG June 20 $230 call in-the-money 5/7/25 $15.00 6/20/25 $15.00 6.64% CEG July 18 $290 call in-the-money 5/20/25 $24.00 7/18/25 $24.00 12.24% AVGO July 18 $250 call in-the-money 6/3/25 $16.00 7/18/25 $16.00 7.72% ORCL Aug 15 $210 call in-the-money 6/18/25 $13.00 8/15/25 $13.00 7.93% QCOM Aug 15 $150 Call in-the-money 6/24/25 $10.00 8/15/25 $10.00 7.43% ABBV Oct 17 $200 Call in-the-money 9/3/25 $13.00 10/17/25 $13.00 7.41%

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Yield: 14.1%

After a big up-and-down move in September, the mortgage REIT is back on the upward trend line established in April and has again broken above 10 per share. AGNC had a rough few years during inflation and rising rates. But this Fed rate-cutting cycle should get the price moving higher. Lower short-term rates will lower costs for AGNC and raise profit margins. Lower rates will also have a positive effect on net asset value (NAV), which tends to dictate the stock price. Hopefully, the already long uptrend established earlier this year will continue. The mortgage REIT reports earnings at the end of this week. HOLD

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Next ex-div date: October 31, 2025

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)

Yield: 2.9%

This online banker stock was riding so high earlier this month that I tried to sell a call against it. But ALLY quickly tumbled after that, and the call was never written. ALLY has recovered over the past couple of weeks, and better things may be in store in the months ahead. The online banker reported strong earnings earlier this month that soundly beat expectations, and the stock has rallied since. There had been concern about rising credit delinquencies generally and in the auto loan market specifically. Delinquencies are near a historic high in the auto market. But none of that applies to Ally. In fact, loan delinquencies at the company have declined since last year’s quarter. The company credits the aberration to the fact that it makes very few loans to subprime borrowers and has tight underwriting standards. Business is solid, and Ally is navigating the market very well. It should be in good shape unless the economy has trouble. HOLD

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)

Next ex-div date: October 31, 2025

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP)

Yield: 6.0%

The natural gas liquids partnership price had fallen to the lowest level in almost a year but sharply recovered over the past week. Energy stocks rallied after new sanctions were announced on Russia. Oil prices drifted to the lowest level in four years before last week. Natural gas prices have also fallen and taken CQP lower with them. Increased production and a weaker global economy belie the price decline. But the price weakness is likely a temporary issue. The new deal with the EU features Europe buying $750 billion worth of U.S. energy over three years, the bulk of which will be natural gas. The longer-term situation is strong, and the yield is safe in the meantime. (This security generates a K1 form at tax time.) BUY

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP)

Next ex-div date: November 10, 2025, est.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Yield: 0.7%

LLY spiked higher after clarity arrived on the tariff and pricing issues that had been holding the sector back. LLY soared about 18% following the news at the beginning of the month. Despite the recent move, it’s been a rough patch for this health care juggernaut. It’s still down 7% for the past year. But there are good reasons why LLY is still well worth owning. Lilly’s last earnings results were spectacular, and the pharmaceutical giant reports this quarter at the end of next week. Existing weight-loss drugs, Mounjaro and Zepbound, are killing it with over $8 billion in combined revenue in the last quarter. With an estimated 30% of Americans overweight, there should be a long runway for continued growth. BUY

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Next ex-div date: November 17, 2025, est.

Enterprise Product Partners L.P. (EPD)

Yield: 7.0%

The midstream energy partnership had been wallowing near the lowest price of the past year, along with the rest of the energy sector, before recovering sharply last week after the spike in oil prices. Although revenues are not tied to volatile commodity prices, EPD tends to move in sympathy with the overall energy sector in the short term. But things should get better. Enterprise has $6 billion in new projects coming online in the second half that are sure to boost growth. The growth bump should be reflected in the earnings report that comes out at the end of this month. In addition, the trade deal with Europe should ensure high NGL volumes for years to come. EPD is a great buy while it’s still sleeping (with a big fat yield) ahead of likely better days. (This security generates a K1 form at tax time.) BUY

Enterprise Product Partners L.P. (EPD)

Next ex-div date: October 31, 2025

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF)

Yield: 3.5%

The title insurance company stock has pulled back this month amid housing market concerns. The housing world took another hit after a research firm had negative things to say about the state of the current market. The negative perception has become the accepted norm, and only earnings reports can turn things around. We’ll see the real state of things when homebuilders start reporting.

Fidelity should benefit from Fed rate cuts and, hopefully, a reduction in mortgage rates. Business is affected by the housing market as more home purchases result in more business. And the biggest impediment right now is high mortgage rates and housing affordability. It will likely be range-bound until there is some significant improvement in the mortgage rate/housing market situation. Perhaps the situation will improve because it can’t get much worse. BUY

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF)

Next ex-div date: December 15, 2025, est.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)

Yield: 2.7%

NEE has broken out of the old range and hit a brand new 52-week high last week. For most of the year, every time NEE got above 75 per share, it pulled back. But it looks like this time might be the charm, as the price has moved all the way above 84 per share. We are in a Fed rate-cutting cycle. Electricity demand is booming. NEE is undervalued. The nation’s largest electric utility has a lot going for it right now. NextEra expects 8% earnings growth through at least 2027 and annual 10% dividend hikes. And the future should be bright, as falling rates and opportunities for higher growth for the alternative energy segment should provide a great tailwind. NextEra reports earnings later this week and could, hopefully, get a nice price bump after the report. BUY

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)

Next ex-div date: November 28, 2025, est.

Realty Income Corp. (O)

Yield: 5.4%

Fed rate cuts are a welcome development for this legendary income REIT. O had gone mostly sideways all year but recently broke out to the highest price in nearly a year, before pulling back. The table should be set going forward. Earnings were solid, and the REIT slightly raised guidance. Realty also just closed a $9.5 billion acquisition that adds 15,600 commercial properties to the portfolio. O is still attractively valued and, although it certainly hasn’t made up for lost time yet, it should have some pent-up upside if and when interest rates decline significantly. It’s also defensive and a nice stock to have in case the market turns south. HOLD

Realty Income Corporation (O)

Next ex-div date: October 31, 2025

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)

Yield: 0.7%

The homebuilder company stock isn’t out of the woods yet. TOL had mustered a sustained upside move from April until pulling back in early September. It had a big down move early this month, and it wasn’t only because of the market. Research firm Evercore ISI downgraded the stock last week on concerns that weak homebuying demand continues, despite lower mortgage rates and a housing shortage. It was the first negative news for the housing market in a while, and the market took notice. But it’s earnings season again, and reports from homebuilders will be more important. HOLD

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)

Next ex-div date: January 10, 2026, est.

The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB)

Yield: 3.5%

The midstream energy stock had defied a weak energy market and was hovering near the high with impressive YTD returns until last week. The price fell 8% last week after unexpected high inventories of natural gas were reported. It shouldn’t matter. Williams generates revenues from fees for storing and transporting gas, not selling it. It appears to be a big overreaction in the market, and the price is now much more attractive than it was a week ago

Williams has a resilient business that should continue to generate reliable revenue and earnings growth in just about any kind of environment. It also pays a solid dividend. WMB would be a good holding with the market at highs under normal circumstances. But these aren’t normal circumstances. Huge demand growth for natural gas from utilities and exporters is a growth catalyst that isn’t reflected in the historical performance of the stock. BUY

The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB)

Next ex-div date: December 15, 2025, est.

Existing Covered Call Trades

Sell NEE January 16th $85 call at $4.60 or better - PENDING

We didn’t get the targeted 4.60 per call price over the last week. But the target remains, and we will try to get to that price this week. NEE has spiked beyond the old range and to a new 52-week high. There was a hiccup last week, and there is a good chance NEE recovers in the days ahead and we get the 4.60 target price.

Income Calendar

Ex-Dividend Dates are in RED and italics. Dividend Payments Dates are in GREEN. Confirmed dates are in bold, all other dates are estimated. See the Guide to Cabot Income Advisor for an explanation of how dates are estimated.

The next Cabot Income Advisor issue will be published on November 25, 2025.

