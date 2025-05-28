Cabot Income Advisor Issue: May 28, 2025

Bank on AI in Uncertain Times

It’s been a wild market so far this year. Just last month, the S&P 500 had one foot on a bear market and the other foot on a pile of Vaseline. The index has since made up all those losses and is within 3% of the all-time high.

Why has there been such drama? It’s the tariffs.

Nobody really understands the ultimate ramifications of tariffs. Tariffs haven’t been an issue in modern times. Plus, negotiations are always evolving. That creates uncertainty. Amid the confusion, the barrage of headlines assured investors on a daily basis that disaster is looming, inflation will soar, and the economy will be ruined. But that isn’t happening.

Uncertainty remains. A negative development could still roil the market on any day. Negotiations will likely take more twists and turns in the weeks and months ahead. But investors appear at this point to believe that the tariff situation won’t blow up. The fear of Armageddon is being removed.

But there’s still the economy. It’s already slowing. GDP hit negative territory in the first quarter. The economy is in a transition phase with the new administration’s policies. After the tariffs, the market could simply graduate to a new problem. What will be waiting beyond the tariffs?

We are in a place, at least for a while, where anything can happen. The tariff uncertainty could evaporate tomorrow or drag on for months. Interest rates could go up or down. The Fed could be hawkish or dovish. The economy could boom or bust. There’s a Wall Street adage that says, “No one ever knows in which direction the next 10% move in the market will be.” That’s always true. But it’s especially true now.

It’s tough to pick a horse amid such varying possibilities. Fortunately, there is a trend to bank on that will thrive regardless of the near-term gyrations of the market or economy.

Artificial intelligence is a massive growth catalyst that will endure and thrive in any environment. Technology, particularly stocks that benefit from the soaring AI demand, had driven this market higher until the last six months. The DeepSeek news in late January and the tariff uncertainty prompted a bear market in those stocks. Such a consolidation was overdue. And now it’s done.

Investors temporarily forgot all about AI. That became so last year. But it remains a massive catalyst that will drive earnings and stocks higher for years to come. Companies will continue to demand AI products and services, as a matter of survival.

It’s a generational phenomenon that hasn’t gone away. It just took a break. Now, those stocks are soaring back with a vengeance. The technology sector has reclaimed momentum and soared 20% in the last month.

In these uncertain times, there is one thing that’s for sure: AI demand will continue to grow regardless of whether tariff uncertainty continues, interest rates go up or down, the Fed is hawkish or dovish, or the economy booms or busts. In this issue, I highlight a stock that is likely to benefit in the months and years ahead. It is still well off the high with good momentum, and it can generate huge call premiums.

What to Do Now

It’s tough to pick a horse in this environment. We’re getting a glimpse of life beyond the tariff uncertainty. The next test will be the economy. But who knows.

The economy has been slowing. It’s a transition period with the new administration’s policies. But the resilience of the U.S. economy is consistently underestimated by the “chic to be negative” Wall Street analysts. Anything can happen. The economy could slow toward recession or gain steam in the quarters ahead.

It’s tough to play that. One scenario bodes well for defensive stocks like Realty Income (O) and NextEra Energy (NEE). The other would benefit cyclical stocks like Ally Financial (ALLY) and Toll Brothers (TOL). With such an unclear direction, it makes sense to diversify with all these plays.

The healthcare stocks, AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY), have been reduced to a “HOLD” rating as potential new drug tariffs loom and the effect of the recent executive order on pricing remains unclear. Beyond the current confusion, these stocks should thrive. But there could be more downside in the next couple of weeks.

The energy stocks, Cheniere Energy (LNG) and ONEOK Inc. (OKE), are sort of treading water right now. There is still tariff uncertainty, but less than with other industries. A slowdown in the global economy could be a negative catalyst as natural gas demand would suffer. But aside from that, these stocks should thrive.

As I mentioned above, the technology stocks should be on their own schedule as AI demand is likely to boom no matter what happens with the economy. Broadcom (AVGO) has been on fire and could get a further boost from the Nvidia (NVDA) earnings this week and/or their own earnings report, which comes out early next month. I still like Qualcomm (QCOM) over the rest of the year but not as much as AVGO in the near term.

Constellation Energy (CEG) has been red hot. It makes sense to sell a call at a huge premium while everything is going right for the stock right now in a still very uncertain market. Stocks have made huge gains since early April, and the recent bounty offers high call premiums at a time when stocks could fall back again with a negative headline or two.

Recent Activity

May 6

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) – Rating change “BUY” to “HOLD”

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) – Rating change “BUY” to “HOLD”

May 7

SOLD LNG June 20th $230 call at $15.00 or better

May 20

SOLD CEG July 18th $290 call at $24.00 or better

May 27

Buy Oracle Corporation (ORCL)

Featured Action

Buy Oracle Corporation (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation (ORCL)

Security type: Common Stock

Sector: Technology

Price: $156

52-week range: $114.55 - $198.31

Yield: 1.28%

Profile: Oracle is a large multinational technology powerhouse that primarily offers network computing services and software.

Positives

· Demand for access from enterprise customers is rapidly increasing with AI.

· The company has a $130 current order backlog and a big runway for growth.

· The company offers best-in-class services that are crucial in the new age.

Risks

· The tech selloff may not be done, and tariff uncertainty could roil the market again.

· Technology is unpredictable and could evolve in a way that isn’t beneficial to Oracle.

Oracle is a large multinational technology company that primarily offers cloud computing, database software, and enterprise software applications. The Austin-based company was founded in 1977 as a software company and is one of the first of the modern technology giants. It’s a goliath with $59 billion in annual revenue and 160,000 employees.

The company is now best known for its relational database management system and for its cloud-based enterprise applications. Oracle breaks down the business into four categories: cloud services and license support, cloud license and online licensing, hardware, and services. But the cloud services part represents about three-quarters of the company’s revenue.

The cloud refers to a global network of remote servers that store and process data for devices and computers. It’s a vast online storage space where files and applications are stored, accessible from anywhere with an internet connection. Oracle offers a suite of database management software and a large portfolio of cloud applications. Businesses use it to streamline financial operations, manage supply chains and human resource workflows, tap various artificial intelligence apps, and countless other things.

Companies require cutting-edge computer power and services to streamline the business and compete effectively. But they don’t have the capital resources or expertise to build out a computer infrastructure nearly as extensive as Oracle’s. It makes sense to tap into Oracle’s services for a fee. That way, they can compete at the highest levels by utilizing technological systems they could never build themselves.

Basically, Oracle is a software company that offers various applications to improve organizational management and efficiency. Such capabilities are about more than just acquiring an edge. They are a matter of survival in today’s environment. Oracle’s Database Management System (DBMS) is the most popular application currently on the market. Customers include Intel (INTC), Cisco Systems (CSCO), Zoom (ZM), and Intuit (INTU).

The emergence of artificial intelligence has dramatically increased the need for Oracle’s services. The latest earnings report provides a glimpse into the potential growth of the company and the stock.

Looking back, ORCL has been a strong-performing stock that has vastly outperformed the overall market. Here are the recent returns (as of 5-23-25):

1 Year 3 Years 5 Years ORCL 28.35% 134.90% 216.86% S&P 500 10.77% 53.64% 108.33%

Among the cloud services, Oracle offers a service called Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). It allows customers to tap into its vast data center networks. While the other Oracle Databases rely on traditional management and legacy data centers, OCL is the one that provides AI capabilities. Current customers include AI start-ups, including OpenAI, Cohere, and Elon Musk’s xAI.

The service is highly popular not only for what it provides but because it provides it faster and cheaper than the competition. Oracle uses Random Memory Direct Access (RMDA) network technology, which is much faster than traditional ethernet networks. The company earns revenue by leasing data centers to enterprise customers that pay for computer capacity by the minute. Faster equals cheaper, and that makes it highly desirable.

The growth potential was illustrated in the last quarterly report. Total revenue at the company was $14.1 billion for the quarter, a modest 6% increase over last year’s quarter. But OCI revenue grew 49% for the same period to $2.7 billion. The company also reported that it had $130 billion in order backlogs, a 63% increase from last year’s quarter. Chairman Larry Ellison said that data center demand was a big part of that growth.

There isn’t nearly enough current data center capacity to meet demand. Oracle opened its 101st Data Center Cloud Region last quarter. Management intends to double data center capacity this fiscal year and triple it by the end of next fiscal year. The company plans to eventually operate between 1,000 and 2,000 of these data centers.

The dividend is currently $2.00 per share annually, which translates to a modest 1.27% yield at the current price. But the company has grown the payout by an average of double digits annually for the past five- and ten-year periods. Dividend growers tend to be the best performers on the market.

The data center expansion will take some investment. But that shouldn’t be a big problem because Oracle currently has over $17 billion in cash. There is a strong catalyst for growth going forward. ORCL is also well below the high. There is a good chance that performance could be even better going forward.

The stock can move higher fast in the right environment. That makes for high call premiums. The yield is low, but the income is easily made up by selling high-priced calls, as it has been with CEG and QCOM.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL)

Next ex-div date: July 10, 2025, est.

Portfolio Recap

Open Recommendations Ticker Symbol Entry Date Entry Price Recent Price Buy at or Under Price Yield Total Return AbbVie Inc. ABBV 12/17/24 $175.38 $183.26 NA 3.58% 6.47% AGNC Investment Corp AGNC 9/24/24 $10.47 $8.83 NA 16.29% -6.80% Ally Financial Inc. ALLY 11/26/24 $39.42 $33.58 NA 3.57% -13.36% Broadcom Inc. AVGO 1/28/25 $207.36 $228.72 $200.00 1.03% 10.64% Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG 2/25/25 $216.04 $229.12 NA 0.87% 6.28% Constellation Energy Corp. CEG 8/27/24 $196.14 $297.49 NA 0.52% 52.39% Eli Lilly and Company LLY 4/22/25 $827.54 $713.71 NA 0.84% -13.58% NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE 4/25/23 $77.50 $67.76 $70.00 3.34% -7.69% ONEOK, Inc. OKE 2/25/25 $95.77 $81.14 NA 5.08% -14.19% Oracle Corporation ORCL 2/28/25 $157.31 $175.00 1.28% Qualcomm Inc. QCOM 5/5/21 $134.65 $145.38 NA 2.45% 17.66% Realty Income Corp. O 6/27/23 $60.19 $55.53 NA 5.80% 2.75% Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL 10/22/24 $148.02 $104.26 NA 0.96% -29.24% j Open Recommendations Ticker Symbol Intial Action Entry Date Entry Price Recent Price Sell To Price or better Total Return ABBV June 20th $210 call ABBV250620C00210000 Sell 4/1/25 $9.50 $0.22 $9.50 5.42% LNG June 20th $230 call LNG250620C00230000 Sell 5/7/25 $15.00 $7.30 $15.00 6.94% CEG July 18th $290 call CEG250718C00290000 Sell 5/20/25 $24.00 $29.47 $24.00 12.23% as of close on 5/23/2025 SOLD STOCKS Ticker Symbol Action Entry Date Entry Price Sale Date Sale Price Total Return Innovative Industrial Props. IIPR Called 6/2/20 $87.82 9/18/20 $100.00 15.08% Qualcomm QCOM Called 6/24/20 $89.14 9/18/20 $95.00 7.30% U.S. Bancorp USB Called 7/22/20 $36.26 9/18/20 $38 3.42% Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs. BIP Called 6/24/20 $41.92 10/16/20 $45 8.49% Starbucks Corp. SBUX Called 8/26/20 $82.41 10/16/20 $88 6.18% Visa Corporation V Called 9/22/20 $200.56 11/20/20 $200 0.00% AbbVie Inc. ABBV Called 6/2/20 $91.04 12/31/20 $100 12.43% Enterprise Prod. Prtnrs. EPD Called 6/24/20 $18.14 1/15/21 $20 15.16% Altria Group MO Called 6/2/20 $39.66 1/15/21 $40 7.31% U.S. Bancorp USB Called 11/25/20 $44.68 1/15/21 $45 1.66% B&G Foods Inc, BGS Called 10/28/20 $26.79 2/19/21 $28 4.42% Valero Energy Inc. VLO Called 8/26/20 $53.70 3/26/21 $60 11.73% Chevron Corp. CVX Called 12/23/20 $85.69 4/1/21 $96 12.95% KKR & Co. KKR Called 3/24/21 $47.98 6/18/21 $55 14.92% Digital Realty Trust DLR Called 1/27/21 $149.17 7/16/21 $155 5.50% NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE Called 2/24/21 $73.76 9/17/21 $80 10.00% Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs. BIP Called 1/13/21 $50.63 10/15/21 $55 11.65% AGNC Investment Corp AGNC Sold 1/13/21 $15.52 1/19/22 $15 5.92% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 5/26/21 $52.51 2/18/22 $60 19.62% KKR & Co. KKR Sold 8/25/21 $64.52 2/23/22 $58 -9.73% Valero Energy Inc. VLO Called 11/17/21 $73.45 2/25/22 $83 15.53% U.S Bancorp USB Sold 3/24/21 $53.47 4/13/22 $51 -1.59% Enterprise Product Ptnrs EPD Called 3/17/21 $23.21 4/14/2022 $24 11.25% FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK Called 10/27/21 $22.01 4/14/22 $23 13.58% Xcel Energy Inc. XEL Called 10/12/21 $63.00 5/20/22 $70 12.66% Innovative Industrial Props. IIPR Sold 3/23/22 $196.31 7/20/22 $93 -51.23% One Liberty Properties OLP Sold 7/28/21 $30.37 8/24/22 $25 -12.94% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 5/25/22 $65.14 1/20/23 $65 2.66% Xcel Energy, Inc. XEL Called 10/26/22 $62.57 1/20/2023 $65 4.67% Realty Income Corp. O Called 9/28/22 $60.37 2/17/23 $63 5.41% Medical Properties Trust MPW Sold 1/24/23 $13.22 3/21/23 $8 -38.00% Brookfield Infrastructure Cp. BIPC Called 11/9/22 $42.43 7/21/23 $45 8.72% Star Bulk Carriers Corp. SBLK Sold 6/1/22 $33.30 8/8/23 $18 -31.38% Visa Inc. V Called 12/22/21 $217.16 8/18/23 $235 9.16% Global Ship Lease, Inc. GSL Sold 2/23/22 $24.96 8/29/23 $19 -13.82% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 3/28/23 $60.98 9/15/23 $65 9.72% Hess Corporation HES Called 6/6/23 $132.25 10/20/23 $155 17.87% Tractor Supply Company TSCO Sold 9/26/23 $203.03 11/28/23 $200 -1.02% Digital Realty Trust DLR Called 7/18/23 $117.31 1/19/24 $135 17.16% Intel Corporation INTC Called 7/27/22 $40.18 1/19/24 $43 9.76% AbbVie Inc. ABBV Called 7/25/23 $141.63 3/15/24 $160 15.11% Marathon Petroleum Corp. MPC Called 10/24/23 $149.45 3/28/24 $165 12.06% The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB Called 8/24/22 $35.58 5/17/24 $35 7.14% Main Street Capital Corp. MAIN Called 3/26/24 $46.40 9/20/24 $49 10.91% Brookfield Infrastructure Cp. BIPC Called 2/27/24 $32.64 9/20/24 $35 11.00% American Tower Corp. AMT Called 1/23/24 $202.26 9/20/24 $210 5.43% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 8/27/24 $79.59 10/18/24 $88 11.18% Alexandria Real Estate Eq. ARE Sold 12/19/23 $129.54 11/19/24 $108 -12.82% FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK Called 4/23/24 $19.42 12/20/24 $20 14.06% Enterpise Product Ptnrs. EPD Called 2/27/24 $27.61 1/17/25 $29 12.60% Cheniere Energy Prtns. CQP Called 1/22/25 $53.04 3/21/25 $60 14.67% EXPIRED OPTIONS Security In/out money Sell Date Sell Price Exp. Date $ return Total % Return IIPR Jul 17 $95 call out-of money 6/3/20 $3.00 7/17/20 $3.00 3.40% MO Jul 31 $42 call out-of-money 6/17/20 $1.60 7/31/20 $1.60 4.03% ABBV Sep 18 $100 call out-of-money 7/15/20 $4.60 9/18/20 $4.60 5.05% IIPR Sep 18 $100 call in-the-money 7/22/20 $5.00 9/18/20 $5.00 5.69% QCOM Sep 18 $95 call in-the-money 6/24/20 $4.30 9/18/20 $4.30 4.82% USB Sep 18 $37.50 call in-the-money 7/22/20 $2.00 9/18/20 $2.00 5.52% BIP Oct 16 $45 call in-the-money 9/2/20 $1.95 10/16/20 $1.95 4.65% SBUX Oct 16 $87.50 call in-the-money 10/16/20 $3.30 10/16/20 $3.30 4.00% V Nov 20 $200 call in-the-money 9/22/20 $10.00 11/20/20 $10.00 4.99% ABBV Dec 31 $100 call in-the-money 11/18/20 $3.30 12/31/20 $3.30 3.62% EPD Jan 15 $20 call in-the-money 11/23/20 $0.80 1/15/21 $0.80 4.41% MO Jan 15 $40 call in-the-money 11/25/20 $1.90 1/15/21 $1.90 4.79% USB Jan 15 $45 call in-the-money 11/25/20 $2.00 1/15/21 $2.00 4.48% BGS Feb 19 $27.50 call in-the-money 12/11/20 $2.40 2/19/21 $2.40 8.96% VLO Mar 26 $60 call in-the-money 2/10/21 $6.50 3/26/21 $6.50 12.10% CVX Apr 1 $95.50 call in-the-money 2/19/21 $4.30 4/1/21 $4.30 5.02% AGNC Jun 18 $17 call out-of-money 4/13/21 $0.50 6/18/21 $0.50 3.21% KKR Jun 18 $55 call in-the-money 4/28/21 $3.00 6/18/21 $3.00 6.25% USB Jun 16 $57.50 call out-of-money 4/28/21 $2.80 6/18/21 $2.80 5.24% DLR Jul 16 $155 call in-the-money 6/16/21 $8.00 7/16/21 $8.00 5.36% AGNC Aug 20 $17 call out-of-money 6/23/21 $0.50 8/20/21 $0.50 3.00% OKE Aug 20 $57.50 call out-of-money 6/23/21 $3.50 8/20/21 $3.50 6.67% NEE Sep 17 $80 call in-the-money 8/11/21 $3.50 9/17/21 $3.50 4.75% BIP Oct 15 $55 call in-the-money 9./01/2021 $2.00 10/15/21 $2.00 3.95% USB Nov 19 $60 call out-of-money 9/24.2021 $2.30 11/19.2021 $2.30 4.30% OKE Nov 26 $65 call out-of-money 10/20/21 $2.25 11/26/21 $2.25 4.28% KKR Dec 17 $75 call out-of-money 10/26/21 $3.50 12/17/21 $3.50 5.42% QCOM Jan 21 $185 Call out-of-money 11/30/21 $9.65 1/21/22 $9.65 7.17% OLP Feb 18 $35 Call out-of-money 11/19/21 $1.50 2/18/22 $1.50 4.94% OKE Feb 18 $60 Call in-the-money 1/5/22 $2.75 2/18/22 $2.75 5.24% USB Feb 25 $61 call out-of-money 1/13/22 $2.50 2/25/22 $2.50 4.68% VLO Feb 25 $83 call in-the-money 1/18/22 $4.20 2/25/22 $4.20 6.13% EPD Apr 14th $24 call in-the-money 3/2/22 $1.25 4/14/22 $1.25 5.69% FSK Apr 14th $22.50 call in-the-money 3/10/22 $0.90 4/14/22 $0.90 4.09% XEL May 20th $70 call in-the-money 3/30/22 $3.00 5/20/22 $3.00 4.76% SBLK July 15th $134 call out-of-money 6/1/22 $1.60 7/15/22 $1.60 4.80% OKE Oct 21st $65 call out-of-money 8/24/22 $3.40 10/21/22 $3.40 5.22% OKE Jan 20th $65 call In-the-money 11/25/22 $3.70 1/20/23 $3.70 5.68% XEL Jan 20th $65 call in-the-money 11/25/22 $5.00 1/20/23 $5.00 7.99% O Feb 17th $62.50 call in-the-money 12/28/22 $3.00 2/17/23 $3.00 4.97% QCOM Sep 16th $145 call out-of-money 7/20/2022 $11.75 9/16/22 $11.75 8.73% V Mar 17th $220 call out-of-money 1/24/23 $12.00 3/17/203 $12.00 5.51% OKE May 19th $65 call out-of-money 4/11/23 $2.70 5/19/23 $2.70 4.43% V Jun 2 $230 call out-of-money 4/21/23 $10.50 6/2/23 $10.50 4.82% BIPC $45 July 21st call in-the-money 5/23/23 $3.25 7/21/23 $3.25 7.66% V $235 Aug 18th call in-the-money 7/11/23 $9.00 8/18/23 $9.00 4.13% GSL $20 Aug 18th call out-of-money 7/11/23 $1.25 8/18/23 $1.25 5.00% OKE $65 Sep 15 call in-the-money 9/15/23 $3.20 7/25/23 $3.20 4.92% INTC $35 Oct 20th call out-of-money 9/8/23 $3.78 10/20/23 $3.78 9.41% HES $155 Oct 20th call in-the-money 9/8/23 $9.00 10/20/23 $9.00 6.81% DLR $135 Jan 19th call in-the-money 11/22/23 $6.00 1/19/24 $6.00 5.11% INTC $42.50 Jan 19th call in-the-money 11/29/23 $3.50 1/19/24 $3.50 8.71% ABBV $160 Mar 15th call in-the-money 1/10/24 $7.00 3/15/24 $7.00 4.94% MPC $165 Mar 28th call in-the-money 2/14/23 $10.00 3/28/24 $10 6.69% QCOM $170 Apr 26th call out-of-money 3/12/24 $10.00 4/26/24 $10 7.42% WMB $35 May 17th call in-the-money 3/12/24 $2.00 5/17/24 $2 5.62% QCOM $200 July 19th call out-of-money 6/5/24 $12.00 7/19/24 $12 8.91% MAIN $49.4 Sep 20th Call in-the-money 6/27/24 $2.00 9/20/24 $2 4.31% BIPC $35 Sep 20th Call in-the-money 7/16/24 $3.00 9/20/24 $3 9.19% AMT Sep 20 $210 call in-the-money 7/30/24 $15.00 9/20/24 $15 7.42% OKE Oct 18 $87.50 call in-the-money 8/27/24 $3.50 10/18/24 $3.50 4.40% FSK Dec 20 $20 call in-the-money 10/25/24 $0.95 12/20/25 $0.95 4.89% CEG Dec 29 $260 call out-of-money 9/25/24 $24.00 12/20/24 $24 12.24% EPD Jan 17 $29 call in-the-money 11/12/24 $2 1/17/25 $2 6.34% CEG Mar 21 $20 call Buyback 1/7/25 $20.00 3/4/25 $16.50 8.41% CQP Mar 21 $60 call in-the-money 1/22/25 $3.00 3/21/25 $3.00 5.66% QCOM Mar 21 $160 call out-of-money 1/7/25 $10.00 3/3/2025 $11.00 8.17%

Portfolio Recap

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Yield: 3.6%

The tariff issue is still looming from drug makers. AbbVie has significant manufacturing for blockbuster drugs Rivoq and Humira overseas. It’s still unclear what the final tariff arrangement will be as negotiations continue. But as long as the risk is looming, ABBV is unlikely to generate lasting upside traction. But the company itself is doing great, as the Humira expiration pain is behind it and earnings are growing again. Immunology drugs, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, grew sales 65% in the quarter with revenue of $5.1 billion. The trajectory is great, but we’ll have to wait and see how these externally caused issues play out in the weeks ahead. HOLD

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Next ex-div date: July 15, 2025, est.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Yield: 16.3%

The mortgage REIT reported earnings that beat consensus estimates. The stock price has moved higher since the report. The REIT reported wider spreads as the ten-year Treasury rate has moved higher again, and the Fed is likely to cut the fed funds rate several times this year, perhaps beginning in June. Lower short-term rates would lower borrowing costs and increase spreads, all else being equal. It also posted a total return for the stock of 7.8% in the first quarter. AGNC can’t stand up to a market like we’ve had recently with indiscriminate selling. But the stock has a long history of market outperforming years and is due for one after the last two. HOLD

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Next ex-div date: May 30, 2025

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)

Yield: 3.6%

This online banker has been bouncing around since late last summer. It was near the high point of the recent range, but the market took it down in the tumult of the last couple of months. The main bet with this stock is the economy. Ally specializes in auto loans, which are economically sensitive. It won’t react well to bad economic news. But the economy is holding up so far and could actually surprise to the upside. It’s good to have a cyclical stock in the portfolio in case things go that way. As long as the economy stays solid and the worst of the tariff uncertainty stays behind us, ALLY should be strong and make up for some lost time. HOLD

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)

Next ex-div date: August 1, 2025, est.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Yield: 1.0%

This superstar AI company stock has been on fire recently. It did get clobbered in the earlier market and technology selloff, but it has come roaring back. AVGO has soared over 60% since the low of early April. It was taken down by external factors, and the stock is taking off as those problems dissipate. This should be a big week for AVGO as chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA) reports earnings on Wednesday. Nvidia is the bellwether for AI stocks, and positive results would likely provide another leg higher for AVGO. The other big tech company earnings indicate that AI spending is alive and well. AVGO might get a further big boost when it reports earnings next month. BUY

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Next ex-div date: June 20, 2025, est.

Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG)

Yield: 0.9%

The country’s largest exporter of natural gas reported earnings that exceeded expectations and reiterated previous guidance for 2025. Revenues were up 31% and earnings increased 6% over last year’s quarter. The company also reported stronger margins as prices increased from last year. The main issue is that recently completed projects are coming online and will continue to do so for the rest of the year. Meanwhile, the administration is heavily promoting U.S. energy production and particularly LNG exports. LNG was solid in the tough market and should trend higher over the rest of the year as long as natural gas demand doesn’t crater in a recession. HOLD

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)

Next ex-div date: August 7, 2025, est.

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG)

Yield: 0.5%

The nuclear energy, and soon natural gas, electricity provider stock was red hot already and just got more good news. As of Friday’s close, CEG was up 33% in May and about 90% from the April low. The stock has been taken down more than it should have in the down market and is a leader in the recovery. The company also said that new power deals are soon to be announced after the stock got a huge boost from the two huge recent deals with Microsoft (MSFT) and Calpine Energy.

Last week, President Trump signed a series of executive orders designed to accelerate the nuclear power industry. While demand for carbon-free electric power is huge, with the demand growth for AI from big tech, it takes forever to build new ones. The new EOs seek to dramatically shorten the time frame and encourage more nuclear power. The Constellation CEO was present at the signing. This encourages more new deals from big companies to provide nuclear power for AI plants, and Constellation is king. HOLD

Constellation Energy Corp. (CEG)

Next ex-div date: August 16, 2025, est.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Yield: 0.8%

Things are still great at the company, but the stock has been struggling. LLY has been on a downswing and has returned -7% YTD and -11% over the last year. Drugs are soon likely to be targeted for tariffs, and inputs for Lilly’s weight loss drugs come from Ireland. However, the administration indicated that time would be given to relocate facilities to the U.S. and Lilly has already begun that process. Tariffs are unlikely to sting Lilly that much. There’s also the issue of “most favored nation” drug pricing. But it’s unclear how that will work and how much other nations will reduce their prices.

Lilly is still knocking the cover off the ball with huge demand for its weight-loss and other drugs. There is also likely approval for an oral weight loss drug later this year. But until there is more clarity on these issues, LLY is unlikely to generate lasting upside traction. That’s why it is rated “HOLD” for now. But the stock should soar on the other side of this uncertainty and make up for lost time. HOLD

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Next ex-div date: August 16, 2025, est.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)

Yield: 3.0%

The regulated and clean energy utility stock was strong but has since found more trouble. The stock initially pulled back on the spike in interest rates from the U.S. credit downgrade. Then last week, the clean energy industry took a hit as the new bill in Congress that passed the House promises to strip subsidies for clean energy. The huge subsidies had given support to much of the industry. It’s certainly negative for NextEra, which was a big beneficiary. The company can stand on its own and has before. It should weather this storm in decent shape, and the stock is already recovering from last week’s selloff. BUY

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)

Next ex-div date: June 2, 2025

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Yield: 5.1%

This midstream energy company’s stock performance has been disappointing. OKE is down over 17% YTD while the overall energy sector is only down 5% over the same period. OKE recently took a hit when it missed on earnings in an unforgiving environment. But earnings were generally solid, and ONEOK reaffirmed guidance for 2025 and 2026, which includes an earnings growth jump to 15% as new assets come online, including two sizable recent acquisitions. The story is still quite strong, but there has been some recent share dilution that somewhat mutes the earnings growth. This stock should pick up soon, but I’ll watch it closely. HOLD

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Next ex-div date: August 5, 2025, est.

Qualcomm Corp. (QCOM)

Yield: 2.5%

Last month’s earnings report was a klunker, and QCOM fell 8.7% on the day of the announcement. The earnings were mixed, with sales growing 17%, driven by strength in the automotive and IoT segments. But handset revenues grew only 12% and inventories rose. Also, revenue guidance for next quarter was slightly below the market’s expectations. Investors want to see strong handset sales, which is the core of the business and the area that could drive strong growth. And it didn’t see that. But the results were still solid, and those stronger sales should come later this year. Meanwhile, QCOM is benefitting from the tech recovery and has been stronger over the last month. HOLD

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM)

Next ex-div date: June 5, 2025

Realty Income Corp. (O)

Yield: 5.8%

This legendary income REIT is finally paying off. It was a subpar performer during inflation and rising interest rates. But it recently showed some impressive defensive chops. It was actually higher through the market tumult of April. O has outperformed the overall market YTD and over the last year. It should continue to perform well as investors are likely to gravitate toward more defensive plays. O is still attractively valued and should have some pent-up upside as the environment of inflation and rising interest rates likely fades. It’s proving to be a nice holding in a market that continues to be highly uncertain. HOLD

Realty Income Corporation (O)

Next ex-div date: June 1, 2025

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)

Yield: 1.0%

This beleaguered homebuilder company stock has reignited in the improved market. It’s up over 3% so far in May and about 20% from the recent low. The already beaten-down stock had held up well initially in the down market, but the mortgage rates climbed again, and the stock fell back. It has climbed back, and if the economic news remains okay, the recovery should continue. It would also help if mortgage rates came down, but they have spiked higher recently. But the trend is more likely to be lower at this point. The longer-term supply/demand dynamic is hugely favorable to this company, and it will muster a sustained upside move eventually. HOLD

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)

Next ex-div date: July 11, 2025, est.

Existing Call Trades

Sell ABBV June 20th $210 call at $9.50 or better

The call was sold before the big selloff in the market in early April. The recovery in ABBV has since been held back by the uncertainty regarding tariffs and regulated pricing. We secured a strong income to tide us through the volatile market. The prospects for AbbVie are strong for the rest of the year. However, there are external issues, including tariffs and government pricing pressure, to worry about. We’ll see what happens in the near term.

Sell LNG June 20th $230 call at $15.00 or better

The stock has been a very strong performer in the tough market. But it has leveled off more recently as the more beaten-down stocks spring back. With continuing uncertainty in this market, it’s a good time to lock in a high income.

Sell CEG July 18th $290 call at $24.00 or better

These calls hit the target price last week after CEG had a huge run higher both in May and from the April low. The stock has since been moving higher on news of the series of EOs designed to encourage nuclear energy. But this is a huge premium that is more than 12% of the initial purchase price. The call premium is even higher now in a market that still has a lot of uncertainty in the near term.

Income Calendar

Ex-Dividend Dates are in RED and italics. Dividend Payments Dates are in GREEN. Confirmed dates are in bold, all other dates are estimated. See the Guide to Cabot Income Advisor for an explanation of how dates are estimated.

The next Cabot Income Advisor issue will be published on June 24, 2025.

