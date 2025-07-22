Cabot Income Advisor Issue: July 22, 2025

Invest Where It’s Still April

Uncertainty is growing while the market is perched at the all-time high. You’ve probably heard that a lot lately, including from me.

The S&P 500 soared a remarkable 29% in just over three months. At the same time, tariffs are back. The Trump administration has threatened 30% tariffs on Mexico and the European Union (EU) starting August 1. Negotiations have been difficult, and these tariffs may actually be enforced. The market won’t like that.

Meanwhile, there is still a high degree of uncertainty regarding the economy. It’s been resilient so far. But that could change. Markets often consolidate or pull back after a big move. And there is a high risk of negative headlines in the weeks ahead.

Sure, the market may be a little more dangerous than usual right now. But what is true for the overall market isn’t necessarily true for many individual stocks. Technology drove the S&P 500 index higher. Over the last three months, the Information Technology sector is up 37%. The Communications Services sector is up 23.4%. These two sectors account for 43.4% of the S&P 500 index.

Meanwhile, most of the rest of the market is well below the all-time highs. Some stocks and sectors are barely positive YTD. Both the Consumer Staples and Health Care sectors have a negative return over the last three months. The Energy sector is also a laggard. It has just a 5% return over the last three months compared to a 19.2% return for the S&P 500. Energy is also one of just two of the 11 S&P stock sectors with a negative YTD return.

Energy is cheap while the overall market is at a high. At the same time, the fortunes for certain companies are improving. Natural gas volumes are growing at a strong clip as demand for electricity is skyrocketing from data centers. And overseas demand is expanding with no end in sight.

In this issue, I highlight an energy company with rapidly growing demand for its services that sells at a cheap price and pays a high yield. There are places in this market where it’s still April.

What to Do Now

Two red-hot portfolio stocks were called away last week, Broadcom (AVGO) and Constellation Energy (CEG). AVGO is currently selling at $38 per share above the price at which it was called and CEG is selling at $28 per share above the call price. Oracle (ORCL), which has an outstanding call expiring next month, is currently selling at $35 above the strike price.

It seems the calls were sold too hastily. We would have been better off simply holding the stocks and selling them at the market price on the expiration date. That happens sometimes. Calls are a spectacular way to generate extra income from a given stock, but the income comes at the price of potential lost capital appreciation.

Those three stocks had huge recent gains when the calls were sold. There is always a chance that the prices keep climbing into the stratosphere. More often than not, that doesn’t happen. But sometimes it does. Those same stocks are held for maximum appreciation in the Cabot Dividend Investor newsletter. The purpose of this newsletter is high income. It will always err on the side of income over potentially outlandish appreciation.

The total returns were still marvelous in a short period of time. And the current stock prices are just a snapshot in time. The objective of this newsletter is high income. And we got it, along with terrific total returns.

Meanwhile, the remaining portfolio stocks that don’t have outstanding calls are selling at relatively cheap prices while the market index is at the high. These stocks should have far less downside if the market turns south and have strong potential for appreciation going forward. Most of these stocks will be upgraded to “BUYs” as the current uncertainty wanes in the weeks ahead.

Recent Activity

June 24

Sell QCOM August 15th $150 call at $10.00 or better

July 18

CEG July 18th $290 call at $24.00 – Expired

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) – Called

AVGO July 18th $250 call at $16.00 – Expired

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) – Called

July 22

SELL ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Buy Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP)

Featured Action

Buy Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP)

Yield: 6.1%

Cheniere Energy Partners owns and operates the first and largest U.S. liquid natural gas (LNG) export facility, Sabine Pass in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. It also owns regasification facilities and the Creole Trail Pipeline, which connects to several large interstate pipelines throughout the country.

Cheniere Energy Partners is a subsidiary of parent company Cheniere Energy (LNG). CQP is a Master Limited Partnership (MLP) established to pass on a high level of income to unit holders in the form of distributions. While LNG pays a yield of just 0.9%, CQP pays 6.1%. CQP owns the Sabine Pass export facility and passes on most of the earnings in the form of income.

Although it only represents a portion of Cheniere Energy, the basic principle is the same. It is just that this portion of the company is structured to provide a high income to unit holders. The growth in liquid natural gas should be strong going forward.

Because of new technologies in horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing (fracking), massive supplies of previously irretrievable oil and gas deposits trapped in shale rock formations throughout the country could now be accessed. As a result, this country became the world’s largest producer of natural gas more than a decade ago.

This country was able to produce far more natural gas than it could currently use. At the same time, they are starving for the stuff in other parts of the world, and the gas was dirt cheap here and expensive there. It seemed logical to sell natural gas overseas at a huge profit. But that was easier said than done.

While natural gas can be piped across this continent, you can’t pipe it across the oceans. To export large quantities of natural gas to places like Europe and Asia, gas must be converted to liquid form, put onto tankers, and shipped. But since we didn’t have an abundance of natural gas before, there were no massive liquefaction and export facilities in the U.S. That’s where Cheniere came in.

Sabine Pass was the first major facility built in this country to liquify and export natural gas. Cheniere only began operations in 2016 and it’s already the largest producer of LNG in the United States and the second-largest LNG operator in the world.

But this is just a snapshot in time, and Cheniere is still young and expanding. Cheniere is already the number one supplier of LNG to Europe. It is expected to supply the bulk of demand growth in China in the years ahead. The Sabine Pass facility is targeting a significant expansion to begin in 2026. The facility currently operates six trains (gas liquefaction systems) with production of 30 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) and plans to build three more.

As an MLP, Cheniere pays no tax at the corporate level provided it passes on the bulk of earnings to unit holders in the form of distributions. There is a K-1 form generated at tax time, but you get a higher level of income from money that would have been lost to taxes with a regular company. The distribution was reduced early this year to free up money for expansion and is currently $3.26 per year in quarterly increments of $0.815 per unit for a current yield of 6.1%. The distribution is well covered with cash flow backed by strong contracts from investment-grade-rated customers.

Ordinarily, high-income stocks tend to have low total returns. But CQP bucks that trend with a total return of 112% over the last five years. The strong price action creates larger call premiums and great potential to further enhance the income.

Global demand for natural gas, as by far the cleanest-burning fossil fuel, is strong and growing. LNG exports are growing, and the current administration is highly supportive of both domestic natural gas production and NGL exports.

CQP was held in the portfolio earlier this year. It was purchased at 53.04 per share. A $3 call was sold on the position that was called away at a strike price of $60 per share. It provided a total return, between appreciation, dividends, and call premium of 23.4% in just a few months. CQP should be a reliable replacement for ONEOK Inc. (OKE). It has a solid track record and doesn’t have the technical difficulties that OKE has.

(This security generates a K1 form at tax time.)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP)

Security type: Master Limited Partnership

Sector: Energy

Price: $53

52-week range: $47.00 - $68.42

Yield: 6.1%

Profile: CQP owns and operates the natural gas liquefaction facility know as Sabine Pass for parent company Cheniere Energy, the largest U.S. producer of liquified natural gas (LNG) for export overseas.

Positives



Access to abundant and cheap U.S. natural gas for export at a higher price.

Global LNG market is growing, and Cheniere is aggressively expanding capacity.

Cheniere was first and has a leg up on the competition.

Risks



Qatar produces LNG at a lower cost.

Tariffs could have a negative effect on exports.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP)

Next ex-div date: August 9, 2025, est.

Portfolio Recap

Open Recommendations Ticker Symbol Entry Date Entry Price Recent Price Buy at or Under Price Yield Total Return AbbVie Inc. ABBV 12/17/24 $175.38 $189.26 NA 3.53% 10.93% AGNC Investment Corp AGNC 9/24/24 $10.47 $9.25 NA 15.66% 0.13% Ally Financial Inc. ALLY 11/26/24 $39.42 $39.88 NA 3.08% 2.89% Cheniere Energy Partners CQP 7/22/25 $52.82 6.17% Eli Lilly and Company LLY 4/22/25 $827.54 $771.71 NA 0.77% -6.56% NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE 4/25/23 $77.50 $75.95 NA 3.26% 4.30% ONEOK, Inc. OKE 2/25/25 $95.77 $83.30 NA 5.05% -11.90% Oracle Corporation ORCL 5/28/25 $163.85 $245.45 $175.00 0.91% 50.12% Qualcomm Inc. QCOM 5/5/21 $134.65 $154.80 NA 2.24% 26.04% Realty Income Corp. O 6/27/23 $60.19 $56.47 NA 5.60% 5.48% Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL 10/22/24 $148.02 $116.90 NA 0.88% -20.50% Open Recommendations Ticker Symbol Initial Action Entry Date Entry Price Recent Price Sell To Price or better Total Return ORCL Aug 15th $210 call ORCL250815C00210000 Sell 6/18/25 $13.00 $37.09 $13.00 7.93% QCOM Aug 15th 150 call QCOM250815C00150000 Sell 6/24/25 $10.00 $9.55 $10.00 7.43% as of close on 7/10/2025 SOLD STOCKS X Ticker Symbol Action Entry Date Entry Price Sale Date Sale Price Total Return Innovative Industrial Props. IIPR Called 6/2/20 $87.82 9/18/20 $100.00 15.08% Qualcomm QCOM Called 6/24/20 $89.14 9/18/20 $95.00 7.30% U.S. Bancorp USB Called 7/22/20 $36.26 9/18/20 $38 3.42% Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs. BIP Called 6/24/20 $41.92 10/16/20 $45 8.49% Starbucks Corp. SBUX Called 8/26/20 $82.41 10/16/20 $88 6.18% Visa Corporation V Called 9/22/20 $200.56 11/20/20 $200 0.00% AbbVie Inc. ABBV Called 6/2/20 $91.04 12/31/20 $100 12.43% Enterprise Prod. Prtnrs. EPD Called 6/24/20 $18.14 1/15/21 $20 15.16% Altria Group MO Called 6/2/20 $39.66 1/15/21 $40 7.31% U.S. Bancorp USB Called 11/25/20 $44.68 1/15/21 $45 1.66% B&G Foods Inc, BGS Called 10/28/20 $26.79 2/19/21 $28 4.42% Valero Energy Inc. VLO Called 8/26/20 $53.70 3/26/21 $60 11.73% Chevron Corp. CVX Called 12/23/20 $85.69 4/1/21 $96 12.95% KKR & Co. KKR Called 3/24/21 $47.98 6/18/21 $55 14.92% Digital Realty Trust DLR Called 1/27/21 $149.17 7/16/21 $155 5.50% NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE Called 2/24/21 $73.76 9/17/21 $80 10.00% Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs. BIP Called 1/13/21 $50.63 10/15/21 $55 11.65% AGNC Investment Corp AGNC Sold 1/13/21 $15.52 1/19/22 $15 5.92% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 5/26/21 $52.51 2/18/22 $60 19.62% KKR & Co. KKR Sold 8/25/21 $64.52 2/23/22 $58 -9.73% Valero Energy Inc. VLO Called 11/17/21 $73.45 2/25/22 $83 15.53% U.S Bancorp USB Sold 3/24/21 $53.47 4/13/22 $51 -1.59% Enterprise Product Ptnrs EPD Called 3/17/21 $23.21 4/14/22 $24 11.25% FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK Called 10/27/21 $22.01 4/14/22 $23 13.58% Xcel Energy Inc. XEL Called 10/12/21 $63.00 5/20/22 $70 12.66% Innovative Industrial Props. IIPR Sold 3/23/22 $196.31 7/20/22 $93 -51.23% One Liberty Properties OLP Sold 7/28/21 $30.37 8/24/22 $25 -12.94% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 5/25/22 $65.14 1/20/23 $65 2.66% Xcel Energy, Inc. XEL Called 10/26/22 $62.57 1/20/23 $65 4.67% Realty Income Corp. O Called 9/28/22 $60.37 2/17/23 $63 5.41% Medical Properties Trust MPW Sold 1/24/23 $13.22 3/21/23 $8 -38.00% Brookfield Infrastructure Cp. BIPC Called 11/9/22 $42.43 7/21/23 $45 8.72% Star Bulk Carriers Corp. SBLK Sold 6/1/22 $33.30 8/8/23 $18 -31.38% Visa Inc. V Called 12/22/21 $217.16 8/18/23 $235 9.16% Global Ship Lease, Inc. GSL Sold 2/23/22 $24.96 8/29/23 $19 -13.82% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 3/28/23 $60.98 9/15/23 $65 9.72% Hess Corporation HES Called 6/6/23 $132.25 10/20/23 $155 17.87% Tractor Supply Company TSCO Sold 9/26/23 $203.03 11/28/23 $200 -1.02% Digital Realty Trust DLR Called 7/18/23 $117.31 1/19/24 $135 17.16% Intel Corporation INTC Called 7/27/22 $40.18 1/19/24 $43 9.76% AbbVie Inc. ABBV Called 7/25/23 $141.63 3/15/24 $160 15.11% Marathon Petroleum Corp. MPC Called 10/24/23 $149.45 3/28/24 $165 12.06% The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB Called 8/24/22 $35.58 5/17/24 $35 7.14% Main Street Capital Corp. MAIN Called 3/26/24 $46.40 9/20/24 $49 10.91% Brookfield Infrastructure Cp. BIPC Called 2/27/24 $32.64 9/20/24 $35 11.00% American Tower Corp. AMT Called 1/23/24 $202.26 9/20/24 $210 5.43% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 8/27/24 $79.59 10/18/24 $88 11.18% Alexandria Real Estate Eq. ARE Sold 12/19/23 $129.54 11/19/24 $108 -12.82% FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK Called 4/23/24 $19.42 12/20/24 $20 14.06% Enterpise Product Ptnrs. EPD Called 2/27/24 $27.61 1/17/25 $29 12.60% Cheniere Energy Prtns. CQP Called 1/22/25 $53.04 3/21/25 $60 14.67% Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG Called 2/25/25 $216.04 6/20/25 $230 6.69% Constellation Energy Corp. CEG Called 8/27/204 $196.14 7/18/205 $290 48.40% Broadcom Inc. AVGO Called 1/28/25 $207.36 7/18/25 $250 21.13% EXPIRED OPTIONS Security In/out money Sell Date Sell Price Exp. Date $ Return Total % Return IIPR Jul 17 $95 call out-of money 6/3/20 $3.00 7/17/20 $3.00 3.40% MO Jul 31 $42 call out-of-money 6/17/20 $1.60 7/31/20 $1.60 4.03% ABBV Sep 18 $100 call out-of-money 7/15/20 $4.60 9/18/20 $4.60 5.05% IIPR Sep 18 $100 call in-the-money 7/22/20 $5.00 9/18/20 $5.00 5.69% QCOM Sep 18 $95 call in-the-money 6/24/20 $4.30 9/18/20 $4.30 4.82% USB Sep 18 $37.50 call in-the-money 7/22/20 $2.00 9/18/20 $2.00 5.52% BIP Oct 16 $45 call in-the-money 9/2/20 $1.95 10/16/20 $1.95 4.65% SBUX Oct 16 $87.50 call in-the-money 10/16/20 $3.30 10/16/20 $3.30 4.00% V Nov 20 $200 call in-the-money 9/22/20 $10.00 11/20/20 $10.00 4.99% ABBV Dec 31 $100 call in-the-money 11/18/20 $3.30 12/31/20 $3.30 3.62% EPD Jan 15 $20 call in-the-money 11/23/20 $0.80 1/15/21 $0.80 4.41% MO Jan 15 $40 call in-the-money 11/25/20 $1.90 1/15/21 $1.90 4.79% USB Jan 15 $45 call in-the-money 11/25/20 $2.00 1/15/21 $2.00 4.48% BGS Feb 19 $27.50 call in-the-money 12/11/20 $2.40 2/19/21 $2.40 8.96% VLO Mar 26 $60 call in-the-money 2/10/21 $6.50 3/26/21 $6.50 12.10% CVX Apr 1 $95.50 call in-the-money 2/19/21 $4.30 4/1/21 $4.30 5.02% AGNC Jun 18 $17 call out-of-money 4/13/21 $0.50 6/18/21 $0.50 3.21% KKR Jun 18 $55 call in-the-money 4/28/21 $3.00 6/18/21 $3.00 6.25% USB Jun 16 $57.50 call out-of-money 4/28/21 $2.80 6/18/21 $2.80 5.24% DLR Jul 16 $155 call in-the-money 6/16/21 $8.00 7/16/21 $8.00 5.36% AGNC Aug 20 $17 call out-of-money 6/23/21 $0.50 8/20/21 $0.50 3.00% OKE Aug 20 $57.50 call out-of-money 6/23/21 $3.50 8/20/21 $3.50 6.67% NEE Sep 17 $80 call in-the-money 8/11/21 $3.50 9/17/21 $3.50 4.75% BIP Oct 15 $55 call in-the-money 9/1/21 $2.00 10/15/21 $2.00 3.95% USB Nov 19 $60 call out-of-money 9/24/21 $2.30 11/19/21 $2.30 4.30% OKE Nov 26 $65 call out-of-money 10/20/21 $2.25 11/26/21 $2.25 4.28% KKR Dec 17 $75 call out-of-money 10/26/21 $3.50 12/17/21 $3.50 5.42% QCOM Jan 21 $185 Call out-of-money 11/30/21 $9.65 1/21/22 $9.65 7.17% OLP Feb 18 $35 Call out-of-money 11/19/21 $1.50 2/18/22 $1.50 4.94% OKE Feb 18 $60 Call in-the-money 1/5/22 $2.75 2/18/22 $2.75 5.24% USB Feb 25 $61 call out-of-money 1/13/22 $2.50 2/25/22 $2.50 4.68% VLO Feb 25 $83 call in-the-money 1/18/22 $4.20 2/25/22 $4.20 6.13% EPD Apr 14th $24 call in-the-money 3/2/22 $1.25 4/14/22 $1.25 5.69% FSK Apr 14th $22.50 call in-the-money 3/10/22 $0.90 4/14/22 $0.90 4.09% XEL May 20th $70 call in-the-money 3/30/22 $3.00 5/20/22 $3.00 4.76% SBLK July 15th $134 call out-of-money 6/1/22 $1.60 7/15/22 $1.60 4.80% OKE Oct 21st $65 call out-of-money 8/24/22 $3.40 10/21/22 $3.40 5.22% OKE Jan 20th $65 call In-the-money 11/25/22 $3.70 1/20/23 $3.70 5.68% XEL Jan 20th $65 call in-the-money 11/25/22 $5.00 1/20/23 $5.00 7.99% O Feb 17th $62.50 call in-the-money 12/28/22 $3.00 2/17/23 $3.00 4.97% QCOM Sep 16th $145 call out-of-money 7/20/22 $11.75 9/16/22 $11.75 8.73% V Mar 17th $220 call out-of-money 1/24/23 $12.00 3/17/23 $12.00 5.51% OKE May 19th $65 call out-of-money 4/11/23 $2.70 5/19/23 $2.70 4.43% V Jun 2 $230 call out-of-money 4/21/23 $10.50 6/2/23 $10.50 4.82% BIPC $45 July 21st call in-the-money 5/23/23 $3.25 7/21/23 $3.25 7.66% V $235 Aug 18th call in-the-money 7/11/23 $9.00 8/18/23 $9.00 4.13% GSL $20 Aug 18th call out-of-money 7/11/23 $1.25 8/18/23 $1.25 5.00% OKE $65 Sep 15 call in-the-money 9/15/23 $3.20 7/25/23 $3.20 4.92% INTC $35 Oct 20th call out-of-money 9/8/23 $3.78 10/20/23 $3.78 9.41% HES $155 Oct 20th call in-the-money 9/8/23 $9.00 10/20/23 $9.00 6.81% DLR $135 Jan 19th call in-the-money 11/22/23 $6.00 1/19/24 $6.00 5.11% INTC $42.50 Jan 19th call in-the-money 11/29/23 $3.50 1/19/24 $3.50 8.71% ABBV $160 Mar 15th call in-the-money 1/10/24 $7.00 3/15/24 $7.00 4.94% MPC $165 Mar 28th call in-the-money 2/14/23 $10.00 3/28/24 $10.00 6.69% QCOM $200 July 19th call out-of-money 6/5/24 $12.00 7/19/24 $12.00 8.91% MAIN $49.4 Sep 20th Call in-the-money 6/27/24 $2.00 9/20/24 $2.00 4.31% BIPC $35 Sep 20th Call in-the-money 7/16/24 $3.00 9/20/24 $3.00 9.19% AMT Sep 20 $210 call in-the-money 7/30/24 $15.00 9/20/24 $15.00 7.42% OKE Oct 18 $87.50 call in-the-money 8/27/24 $3.50 10/18/24 $3.50 4.40% FSK Dec 20 $20 call in-the-money 10/25/24 $0.95 12/20/25 $0.95 4.89% CEG Dec 29 $260 call out-of-money 9/25/24 $24.00 12/20/24 $24.00 12.24% EPD Jan 17 $29 call in-the-money 11/12/24 $2.00 1/17/25 $2.00 6.34% CEG Mar 21 $20 call Buyback 1/7/25 $20.00 3/4/25 $16.50 8.41% CQP Mar 21 $60 call in-the-money 1/22/25 $3.00 3/21/25 $3.00 5.66% QCOM Mar 21 $160 call out-of-money 1/7/25 $10.00 3/31/25 $11.00 8.17% ABBV June 20 $210 call out-of-money 4/1/25 $9.50 6/20/25 $9.50 5.42% LNG June 20 $230 call in-the-money 5/7/25 $15.00 6/20/25 $15.00 6.64% CEG July 18 $290 call in-the-money 5/20/25 $24.00 7/18/25 $24.00 12.24% AVGO July 18 $250 call in-the-money 6/3/25 $16.00 7/18/25 $16.00 7.72%

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Yield: 3.5%

The story remains the same for this biopharmaceutical company stock. The future is very promising, but ABBV hasn’t gone anywhere lately because of uncertainty regarding pricing and tariffs. The executive order tying U.S. drug prices to international prices and the issue of pharmaceuticals being targeted for tariffs floating around after the Trump administration said all of that is coming are issues requiring further clarity before this stock gets a move on. Meanwhile, new immunology drugs Skyrizi and Rinvoq have already replaced peak Humira revenues. Recent acquisitions of Capstan Therapeutics and ImmunoGen are strengthening the pipeline. AbbVie is expected to report earnings growth of 22.3% this month, and they usually beat expectations. HOLD

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Next ex-div date: October 15, 2025, est.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Yield: 15.7%

Things aren’t awful for this mortgage REIT anymore. The stock movement has climbed back to lousy. AGNC has had two consecutive crummy years amid inflation and rising interest rates. Although the REIT has been trending higher for the last three months it’s still in the range it’s been in for the last few years. But better times should be coming. The Fed is likely to cut rates again this year. That will reduce costs and increase margins and help with the net asset value (NAV), which tends to determine the share price direction. Plus, the price doesn’t have to do much to provide a good return with that massive 15% yield. HOLD

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Next ex-div date: July 31, 2025

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)

Yield: 3.1%

Earnings

The online banker reported earnings last week that soundly beat expectations. Auto loan application volume was up and the company sees credit trends improving. However, revenue was only up 4.1% and EPS increased just 2% over last year’s quarter as economic uncertainty continues to hold back auto purchases. Things are improving but not enough yet to really boost the stock price.

ALLY has been trending sharply higher for the past three months and is now at the highest price since last September. But it certainly hasn’t taken off. Hopefully, the increasing momentum continues to push the stock price higher. The economy is nowhere near recession. Interest rates are still high but more likely to trend lower from here. Ally also benefits from the deduction of auto interest on American-made cars in the bill just signed into law. It’s really about the economy with this online banker. As long as the economy stays solid, ALLY should be strong and eventually make up for some lost time. HOLD

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)

Next ex-div date: August 1, 2025, est.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Yield: 0.8%

LLY is a juggernaut that has had a tough time over the past year. It’s down 20% from the 52-week high and is down over 10% over the past year. But even after the lackluster year LLY has still returned about 400% over the last five years. It’s a hot stock that has lost its shine. That’s a big slowdown. Drugs are likely soon to be targeted for tariffs and inputs for Lilly’s weight-loss drugs come from Ireland. However, the Trump administration indicated that time would be given to relocate facilities to the U.S. and Lilly has already begun that process. Tariffs are unlikely to sting Lilly that much.

Lilly is still knocking the cover off the ball with huge demand for its weight-loss and other drugs. There is also likely approval for an oral weight-loss drug later this year. But until there is more clarity on these issues, LLY is unlikely to generate lasting upside traction. That’s why it is rated “HOLD” for now. But LLY should soar on the other side of this uncertainty and make up for lost time. HOLD

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Next ex-div date: August 15, 2025

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)

Yield: 3.3%

I’m encouraged but still a little skeptical about the near-term trajectory of the stock price. The regulated and clean energy utility stock is again at the high point of the range in which it has traded since late last year. In fact, the price is at the highest point of this year so far. It’s been near here before though. NEE has hit a near-term high point three times before in the past year and pulled back every time. Hopefully, this latest move is a breakout that will carry the stock far higher. The recent movement has been impressive, considering the newly passed bill rolls back many of the government subsidies for clean energy. NEE rallied when the subsidy cuts weren’t as bad as expected. The bigger picture is that NextEra provides clean electricity generation at a time when demand is skyrocketing. The future should be bright. HOLD

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)

Next ex-div date: September 1, 2025, est.

Rating change – “HOLD” to “SELL”

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Yield: 5.1%

Something is wrong with this midstream energy company stock. Through the past three calendar years prior to this year, OKE returned a whopping 98% compared to a 28% return for the S&P over the same period. It was one of the best performing midstream companies on the market. But OKE has so far returned -17% YTD compared to a positive return of 4.4% for the Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) over the same period. OKE is also 30% below the 52-week high while most midstream companies are within 5% of the high. It’s true that OKE is more volatile than the other midstream companies and tends to fall more during tough times. But these aren’t tough times. They’re just lackluster.

OKE took a hit when it missed on earnings last quarter in an unforgiving environment. But earnings were generally solid, and ONEOK reaffirmed guidance for 2025 and 2026, which includes an earnings growth jump to 15% as new assets come online, including two sizable recent acquisitions. But something is clearly out of whack. There has been some considerable share dilution. Maybe it’s just the additional shares, but it might also be something else not yet evident to the investing public. The tape is telling an ominous tale. SELL

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Next ex-div date: August 5, 2025, est.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL)

Yield: 0.9%

This stock has been on fire. It’s up 50% since being added to the portfolio less than two months ago. The latest catalyst is that the company announced it has signed several new deals, including a single cloud deal worth $30 billion in annual revenue. That’s nearly three times the size of its current cloud infrastructure business. OCI revenue grew 50% last year. While that’s impressive, management has said growth should eclipse 70% this year. There isn’t nearly enough current data center capacity to meet demand. Management intends to double data center capacity this fiscal year and triple it by the end of next fiscal year. This news sends future revenue projections to a different level. Oracle has morphed from a solid-growth, large tech company into an AI darling that is in an ideal position to benefit from the biggest growth catalyst in a generation. BUY

Oracle Corporation (ORCL)

Next ex-div date: October 10, 2025, est.

Qualcomm Corp. (QCOM)

Yield: 2.2%

The chipmaker got a boost after reporting a deal to buy Alphawave IP Group for $2.4 billion to move faster into the artificial intelligence data center market. Qualcomm is making a big push to get its central processing unit chips used in the fast-growing data center market. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026. The market likes that deal as the stock jumped about 4% on the day of the announcement. The company is broadening its offerings across a wider spectrum which is good for the future. But the market wants to see rising smartphone demand for the stock to take off. That isn’t happening yet. Hopefully, the upcoming earnings report later this month will indicate that is coming. HOLD

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM)

Next ex-div date: September 5, 2025, est.

Realty Income Corp. (O)

Yield: 5.6%

This legendary income REIT is finally paying off. It was a subpar performer during inflation and rising interest rates. But it recently showed some impressive defensive chops. It was higher through the market tumult of April. O has returned about 10% so far this year. It should continue to perform well if investors gravitate toward more defensive plays. O is still attractively valued and, although it certainly hasn’t made up for lost time yet, it should have some pent-up upside as the environment of inflation and rising interest rates likely fades into the past. It was a nice holding in a dicey market and could have further upside when the Fed starts cutting rates. HOLD

Realty Income Corporation (O)

Next ex-div date: August 1, 2025

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)

Yield: 0.9%

TOL is finally making some positive noise. The stock has been trending steadily higher since April and just hit the highest price since February. This beleaguered homebuilder company stock has been moving higher following the better-than-expected economic news. A solid economy is good for housing demand. TOL is only down 6% YTD. It’s a problem that mortgage rates are staying stubbornly high, which hurts housing affordability. But if the economy proves to be strong for the rest of the year, TOL could make a sustained move higher. We will see how the economic news plays out. The longer-term supply/demand dynamic is hugely favorable to this company, and it should muster a sustained upside move eventually. HOLD

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)

Next ex-div date: October 11, 2025, est.

Existing Call Trades

CEG July 18th $290 call at $24.00 - Expired

Call premium: $24.00

Dividends: $1.52

Appreciation: $93.86 ($290.00 strike price minus $196.14 purchase price)

Total: $119.38 (total return of 61% in 11 months, and 82% with the two previous calls)

The stock did take off and rise well beyond the call price. However, three calls were sold on the position for a total of $68. The calls combined with the strike price of 290 equals 358 per share, while the stock is currently selling at 317 per share. The position provided a huge income and an 82% total return in less than a year. CEG was a highly successful position.

AVGO July 18th $250 call at $16.00 - Expired

Call premium: $15.00

Dividends: $1.18

Appreciation: $42.64 ($250.00 strike price minus $207.36 purchase price)

Total: $58.82 (total return of 28.4% in 6 months)

This call involved more opportunity cost than CEG. The strike price at which the stock was called is $38 per share below the current market price of AVGO, and the call only generated $15. Sometimes stocks run away. But the position generated a total return of 28.4% in just six months while the market only returned 4.44% over the same period.

Sell ORCL August 15th $210 call at $13.00 or better

ORCL has run away big time. The market price is currently $35 per share above the strike price. There was more big news about the company since the calls were sold. The company announced several new deals for its services, including a $30 billion deal, while total revenue for the segment is currently $3 billion. It’s impossible to tell how much upside it still has. But there is still a long way to go before expiration with a market and a stock that can move fast either way.

Sell QCOM August 15th $150 call at $10.00 or better

QCOM has been struggling for a year. Yet, the stock generates high-priced call premiums because it can move fast when it gets going. I believe QCOM will have its day again at some point later in the year but most likely not for several months. This market is a great opportunity to milk the stock for a huge call premium and high income while we wait for better days.

Income Calendar

Ex-Dividend Dates are in RED and italics. Dividend Payments Dates are in GREEN. Confirmed dates are in bold, all other dates are estimated. See the Guide to Cabot Income Advisor for an explanation of how dates are estimated.

The next Cabot Income Advisor issue will be published on August 26, 2025.

