Cabot Income Advisor Issue: January 28, 2025

A Wild Year So Far

January was shaping up to be another stellar month for stocks. After dodging a bullet with a tame inflation report and the 10-year Treasury rate pulling well off the highest level in over a year, the S&P 500 closed last week 3.73% higher for the month. But stocks came crashing down on Monday.

The issue is a Chinese start-up is rattling faith in U.S. leadership and profitability in artificial intelligence (AI). China-based DeepSeek claims that its highly popular AI assistant performs equally as well as leading models at much cheaper prices and using far less data. It calls into question the anticipated demand growth for AI.

The claims, if true, raise the possibility that upstart newcomers can challenge leaders in AI. It also calls into question the enormous demand and forecast expenditures for the technology as well as the exorbitant stock prices of the current industry leaders.

The whole AI trade got hammered on Monday. And it isn’t just chip stocks, which are getting crushed, or technology. Everything AI-related took a beating. The red-hot electricity stocks are also getting hammered. The generation of AI requires enormous amounts of electrical power. In anticipation, certain utility stocks and natural gas stocks, which is the main fuel source that generates electricity, had been on fire. Stocks that had been benefitting fell hard Monday.

But the selloff is probably an overreaction. For one, you can’t necessarily believe the claims of some of these Chinese companies. Also, it’s one thing to copy an existing technology and another thing to create new technology. Even if the claims turn out to be mostly true, it certainly doesn’t kill the AI catalyst. It might just sober it up a little bit, which is probably overdue.

This is the problem with high-flying stocks. Any bad news gets dramatically amplified because euphoria is so easy to disappoint. The AI catalyst is still very real. But it may have gotten ahead of itself. A day like Monday was bound to happen.

Plus, many long-neglected defensive stocks are rallying. Healthcare and consumer staples stocks soared on Monday. Interest rate-sensitive stocks that already turned around with the falling interest rates over the past couple of weeks are also getting a boost. Monday was actually a very good day for several of the stocks currently in the Cabot Income Advisor portfolio.

In this issue, I highlight an opportunity in one of the best technology stocks on the market. It was riding high for good reasons, rapidly growing profits. Monday’s overreaction prompted the worst selloff of the stock in years. There is likely to be a bounce back and the stock can generate very high-priced calls.

What to Do Now

Good things are happening beneath the surface. Last week Trump got all the headlines. This week it’s all about the AI crash. But away from all the noise certain portfolio stocks that had been left behind for the last few months have come alive.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), Realty Income (O), Ally Financial (ALLY), and Toll Brothers (TOL) have risen 7%, 8%, 12%, and 14%, respectively, from recent lows earlier this month. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) rallied 4% on Monday alone. The healthcare, financial and energy sectors are all up around 5% in January. It may be that market returns are starting to even out a bit.

The recent pullback in interest rates could prompt a more prolonged rally in some of these sectors. Most of these stocks are still very reasonably valued and tend to hold up very well when the overall market has trouble. It’s still a good time to buy the stocks mentioned above.

It’s also worth mentioning the wisdom of selling covered calls. Several portfolio stocks have recently been called away at options expiration. The strategy of selling calls for additional income does sacrifice some appreciation potential. But we locked in a high income and still sold most stocks at an advantageous price. And markets can turn quickly. Some of the stocks that rose in the recent euphoria are coming back to the price where they were called or below.

It’s best to sell covered calls when the market is high. That way the stocks generate a high call premium and a good total return if called. Down markets are a good time to add stocks to the portfolio. That’s why I highlighted the stock below for purchase after the worst selloff in over a year.

Recent Activity

January 7

Sold CEG March 21st $260 call at $20 or better

Sold QCOM March 21st $160 call at $11 or better

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) – Rating change – “HOLD” to “BUY”

January 14

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) – Rating change “BUY” to “HOLD”

January 17

EPD Jan 17th $29.00 calls at $1.75 – EXPIRED

Enterprise Product Partners L.P. (EPD) – CALLED

January 21

Sell CQP March 21st $60 call at $3.00 or better

January 28

Buy Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Featured Action

Buy Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Few stocks have benefited from the artificial intelligence craze like AVGO has. In the spring of 2023, Nvidia (NVDA) reported blowout earnings thanks to demand for its AI chips, which blew away expectations. That’s when the AI craze got real in terms of bottom lines and stock prices. Other AI stocks also took off, including AVGO, which has more than doubled since.

Broadcom is a global technology infrastructure leader and an industry Goliath, with $51 billion in annual net revenues. It’s an icon of the technology revolution with roots that trace back over 50 years, to the old AT&T/Bell Labs. The company has many category-leading products in semiconductors and infrastructure software solutions.

Broadcom provides components that enable networks to operate together and communicate with each other, from the service provider all the way to the end user and device. The company is an early comer to the technology party, providing crucial infrastructure that enables other technologies that come along the way. The company is so entrenched in the infrastructure of today’s technology that 90% of internet traffic uses Broadcom’s systems.

Broadcom benefits from AI in a brilliant way. It makes generative AI chips. These chips don’t provide AI functions per se, but rather the technology that enables AI to connect to all other systems — which it must, to be of any use. The sheer volume increases from the new technology, as well as soaring demand for the next generations of its chips, should enable Broadcom to achieve a much higher level of profit growth for years to come.

Prior to this week, the price of AVGO had doubled over the last year and returned 300% since the spring of 2023. The company got a huge bump last year when it announced a 10-for-1 stock split. The stock also soared when the last earnings report in December knocked it out of the park.

Broadcom soundly beat expectations. But it was the positive AI comments by management that really juiced the stock. The company said demand for its AI chip (XPU) is booming and expects it to generate revenues between $60 billion and $90 billion by 2027. Revenue from the chip was $12.2 billion in fiscal 2024. The report captured the imagination of investors, and the stock soared 42% in the two days that followed and joined the “magnificent seven” stocks as the only stocks with market capitalization over $1 trillion.

While AVGO had not eclipsed the December peak, it hadn’t really pulled back. As of this past Friday’s close, it was still within 3% of the high. But the stock had a huge decline on Monday following the news about Chinese company DeepSeek. It was down 18% at midday on Monday.

For reasons explained in the “What to Do Now” section above, I believe the selloff is overblown. Rarely has the price of AVGO experienced a significant decline in recent years. And price declines in the past have been good buying opportunities. The company has a rare niche where its infrastructure position is nearly impossible to duplicate. Revenues should continue to grow at a strong pace for years to come. And the stock can generate very high-priced calls.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Next ex-div date: March 19, 2025, est.

Portfolio Recap

Open Recommendations Ticker Symbol Entry Date Entry Price Recent Price Buy at or Under Price Yield Total Return AbbVie Inc. ABBV 12/17/24 $175.38 $170.30 $200.00 3.85% -1.97% AGNC Investment Corp AGNC 9/24/24 $10.47 $9.68 $12.00 14.88% -2.85% Ally Financial Inc. ALLY 11/26/24 $39.42 $39.01 $45.00 3.14% -1.04% Broadcom Inc. AVGO 1/28/25 $200.00 $220.00 1.06% Cheniere Energy Prtns. CQP 7/23/24 $53.04 $61.70 $60.00 5.62% 19.13% Constellation Energy Corp. CEG 8/27/24 $196.14 $347.44 $270.00 0.41% 77.42% NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE 4/25/23 $77.50 $73.83 $80.00 2.98% -1.58% Qualcomm Inc. QCOM 5/5/21 $134.65 $172.11 $180.00 1.98% 38.54% Realty Income Corp. O 6/27/23 $60.19 $54.34 NA 5.83% -1.33% Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL 10/22/24 $148.02 $135.06 NA 0.60% -8.59% Open Recommendations Ticker Symbol Initial Action Entry Date Entry Price Recent Price Sell To Price or better Total Return CEG Mar 21 $260 CEG250321C00260000 Sell 1/7/25 $20.00 $89.02 $20.00 10.20% QCOM Mar 21 $160 call QCOM250321C00160000 Sell 1/7/25 $11.00 $16.75 $10.00 7.43% CQP Mar 21 $60 call CQP250321C00060000 Sell 1/22/25 $3.00 $2.85 $3.00 5.66% as of close on 1/25/2025 SOLD STOCKS X Ticker Symbol Action Entry Date Entry Price Sale Date Sale Price Total Return Innovative Industrial Props. IIPR Called 6/2/20 $87.82 9/18/20 $100.00 15.08% Qualcomm QCOM Called 6/24/20 $89.14 9/18/20 $95.00 7.30% U.S. Bancorp USB Called 7/22/20 $36.26 9/18/20 $38 3.42% Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs. BIP Called 6/24/20 $41.92 10/16/20 $45 8.49% Starbucks Corp. SBUX Called 8/26/20 $82.41 10/16/20 $88 6.18% Visa Corporation V Called 9/22/20 $200.56 11/20/20 $200 0.00% AbbVie Inc. ABBV Called 6/2/20 $91.04 12/31/20 $100 12.43% Enterprise Prod. Prtnrs. EPD Called 6/24/20 $18.14 1/15/21 $20 15.16% Altria Group MO Called 6/2/20 $39.66 1/15/21 $40 7.31% U.S. Bancorp USB Called 11/25/20 $44.68 1/15/21 $45 1.66% B&G Foods Inc, BGS Called 10/28/20 $26.79 2/19/21 $28 4.42% Valero Energy Inc. VLO Called 8/26/20 $53.70 3/26/21 $60 11.73% Chevron Corp. CVX Called 12/23/20 $85.69 4/1/21 $96 12.95% KKR & Co. KKR Called 3/24/21 $47.98 6/18/21 $55 14.92% Digital Realty Trust DLR Called 1/27/21 $149.17 7/16/21 $155 5.50% NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE Called 2/24/21 $73.76 9/17/21 $80 10.00% Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs. BIP Called 1/13/21 $50.63 10/15/21 $55 11.65% AGNC Investment Corp AGNC Sold 1/13/21 $15.52 1/19/22 $15 5.92% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 5/26/21 $52.51 2/18/22 $60 19.62% KKR & Co. KKR Sold 8/25/21 $64.52 2/23/22 $58 -9.73% Valero Energy Inc. VLO Called 11/17/21 $73.45 2/25/22 $83 15.53% U.S Bancorp USB Sold 3/24/21 $53.47 4/13/22 $51 -1.59% Enterprise Product Ptnrs EPD Called 3/17/21 $23.21 4/14/22 $24 11.25% FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK Called 10/27/21 $22.01 4/14/22 $23 13.58% Xcel Energy Inc. XEL Called 10/12/21 $63.00 5/20/22 $70 12.66% Innovative Industrial Props. IIPR Sold 3/23/22 $196.31 7/20/22 $93 -51.23% One Liberty Properties OLP Sold 7/28/21 $30.37 8/24/22 $25 -12.94% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 5/25/22 $65.14 1/20/23 $65 2.66% Xcel Energy, Inc. XEL Called 10/26/22 $62.57 1/20/23 $65 4.67% Realty Income Corp. O Called 9/28/22 $60.37 2/17/23 $63 5.41% Medical Properties Trust MPW Sold 1/24/23 $13.22 3/21/23 $8 -38.00% Brookfield Infrastructure Cp. BIPC Called 11/9/22 $42.43 7/21/23 $45 8.72% Star Bulk Carriers Corp. SBLK Sold 6/1/22 $33.30 8/8/23 $18 -31.38% Visa Inc. V Called 12/22/21 $217.16 8/18/23 $235 9.16% Global Ship Lease, Inc. GSL Sold 2/23/22 $24.96 8/29/23 $19 -13.82% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 3/28/23 $60.98 9/15/23 $65 9.72% Hess Corporation HES Called 6/6/23 $132.25 10/20/23 $155 17.87% Tractor Supply Company TSCO Sold 9/26/23 $203.03 11/28/23 $200 -1.02% Digital Realty Trust DLR Called 7/18/23 $117.31 1/19/24 $135 17.16% Intel Corporation INTC Called 7/27/22 $40.18 1/19/24 $43 9.76% AbbVie Inc. ABBV Called 7/25/23 $141.63 3/15/24 $160 15.11% Marathon Petroleum Corp. MPC Called 10/24/23 $149.45 3/28/24 $165 12.06% The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB Called 8/24/22 $35.58 5/17/24 $35 7.14% Main Street Capital Corp. MAIN Called 3/26/24 $46.40 9/20/24 $49 10.91% Brookfield Infrastructure Cp. BIPC Called 2/27/24 $32.64 9/20/24 $35 11.00% American Tower Corp. AMT Called 1/23/24 $202.26 9/20/24 $210 5.43% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 8/27/24 $79.59 10/18/24 $88 11.18% Alexandria Real Estate Eq. ARE Sold 12/19/23 $129.54 11/19/24 $108 -12.82% FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK Called 4/23/24 $19.42 12/20/24 $20 14.06% Enterpise Product Ptnrs. EPD Called 2/27/24 $27.61 1/17/25 $29 12.60% EXPIRED OPTIONS Security In/out money Sell Date Sell Price Exp. Date $ return Total % Return IIPR Jul 17 $95 call out-of money 6/3/20 $3.00 7/17/20 $3.00 3.40% MO Jul 31 $42 call out-of-money 6/17/20 $1.60 7/31/20 $1.60 4.03% ABBV Sep 18 $100 call out-of-money 7/15/20 $4.60 9/18/20 $4.60 5.05% IIPR Sep 18 $100 call in-the-money 7/22/20 $5.00 9/18/20 $5.00 5.69% QCOM Sep 18 $95 call in-the-money 6/24/20 $4.30 9/18/20 $4.30 4.82% USB Sep 18 $37.50 call in-the-money 7/22/20 $2.00 9/18/20 $2.00 5.52% BIP Oct 16 $45 call in-the-money 9/2/20 $1.95 10/16/20 $1.95 4.65% SBUX Oct 16 $87.50 call in-the-money 10/16/20 $3.30 10/16/20 $3.30 4.00% V Nov 20 $200 call in-the-money 9/22/20 $10.00 11/20/20 $10.00 4.99% ABBV Dec 31 $100 call in-the-money 11/18/20 $3.30 12/31/20 $3.30 3.62% EPD Jan 15 $20 call in-the-money 11/23/20 $0.80 1/15/21 $0.80 4.41% MO Jan 15 $40 call in-the-money 11/25/20 $1.90 1/15/21 $1.90 4.79% USB Jan 15 $45 call in-the-money 11/25/20 $2.00 1/15/21 $2.00 4.48% BGS Feb 19 $27.50 call in-the-money 12/11/20 $2.40 2/19/21 $2.40 8.96% VLO Mar 26 $60 call in-the-money 2/10/21 $6.50 3/26/21 $6.50 12.10% CVX Apr 1 $95.50 call in-the-money 2/19/21 $4.30 4/1/21 $4.30 5.02% AGNC Jun 18 $17 call out-of-money 4/13/21 $0.50 6/18/21 $0.50 3.21% KKR Jun 18 $55 call in-the-money 4/28/21 $3.00 6/18/21 $3.00 6.25% USB Jun 16 $57.50 call out-of-money 4/28/21 $2.80 6/18/21 $2.80 5.24% DLR Jul 16 $155 call in-the-money 6/16/21 $8.00 7/16/21 $8.00 5.36% AGNC Aug 20 $17 call out-of-money 6/23/21 $0.50 8/20/21 $0.50 3.00% OKE Aug 20 $57.50 call out-of-money 6/23/21 $3.50 8/20/21 $3.50 6.67% NEE Sep 17 $80 call in-the-money 8/11/21 $3.50 9/17/21 $3.50 4.75% BIP Oct 15 $55 call in-the-money 9/1/21 $2.00 10/15/21 $2.00 3.95% USB Nov 19 $60 call out-of-money 9/24/21 $2.30 11/19/21 $2.30 4.30% OKE Nov 26 $65 call out-of-money 10/20/21 $2.25 11/26/21 $2.25 4.28% KKR Dec 17 $75 call out-of-money 10/26/21 $3.50 12/17/21 $3.50 5.42% QCOM Jan 21 $185 Call out-of-money 11/30/21 $9.65 1/21/22 $9.65 7.17% OLP Feb 18 $35 Call out-of-money 11/19/21 $1.50 2/18/22 $1.50 4.94% OKE Feb 18 $60 Call in-the-money 1/5/22 $2.75 2/18/22 $2.75 5.24% USB Feb 25 $61 call out-of-money 1/13/22 $2.50 2/25/22 $2.50 4.68% VLO Feb 25 $83 call in-the-money 1/18/22 $4.20 2/25/22 $4.20 6.13% EPD Apr 14th $24 call in-the-money 3/2/22 $1.25 4/14/22 $1.25 5.69% FSK Apr 14th $22.50 call in-the-money 3/10/22 $0.90 4/14/22 $0.90 4.09% XEL May 20th $70 call in-the-money 3/30/22 $3.00 5/20/22 $3.00 4.76% SBLK July 15th $134 call out-of-money 6/1/22 $1.60 7/15/22 $1.60 4.80% OKE Oct 21st $65 call out-of-money 8/24/22 $3.40 10/21/22 $3.40 5.22% OKE Jan 20th $65 call In-the-money 11/25/22 $3.70 1/20/23 $3.70 5.68% XEL Jan 20th $65 call in-the-money 11/25/22 $5.00 1/20/23 $5.00 7.99% O Feb 17th $62.50 call in-the-money 12/28/22 $3.00 2/17/23 $3.00 4.97% QCOM Sep 16th $145 call out-of-money 7/20/22 $11.75 9/16/22 $11.75 8.73% V Mar 17th $220 call out-of-money 1/24/23 $12.00 3/17/23 $12.00 5.51% OKE May 19th $65 call out-of-money 4/11/23 $2.70 5/19/23 $2.70 4.43% V Jun 2 $230 call out-of-money 4/21/23 $10.50 6/2/23 $10.50 4.82% BIPC $45 July 21st call in-the-money 5/23/23 $3.25 7/21/23 $3.25 7.66% V $235 Aug 18th call in-the-money 7/11/23 $9.00 8/18/23 $9.00 4.13% GSL $20 Aug 18th call out-of-money 7/11/23 $1.25 8/18/23 $1.25 5.00% OKE $65 Sep 15 call in-the-money 9/15/23 $3.20 7/25/23 $3.20 4.92% INTC $35 Oct 20th call out-of-money 9/8/23 $3.78 10/20/23 $3.78 9.41% HES $155 Oct 20th call in-the-money 9/8/23 $9.00 10/20/23 $9.00 6.81% DLR $135 Jan 19th call in-the-money 11/22/23 $6.00 1/19/24 $6.00 5.11% INTC $42.50 Jan 19th call in-the-money 11/29/23 $3.50 1/19/24 $3.50 8.71% ABBV $160 Mar 15th call in-the-money 1/10/24 $7.00 3/15/24 $7.00 4.94% MPC $165 Mar 28th call in-the-money 2/14/23 $10.00 3/28/24 $10.00 6.69% QCOM $200 July 19th call out-of-money 6/5/24 $12.00 7/19/24 $12.00 8.91% MAIN $49.4 Sep 20th Call in-the-money 6/27/24 $2.00 9/20/24 $2.00 4.31% BIPC $35 Sep 20th Call in-the-money 7/16/24 $3.00 9/20/24 $3.00 9.19% AMT Sep 20 $210 call in-the-money 7/30/24 $15.00 9/20/24 $15.00 7.42% OKE Oct 18 $87.50 call in-the-money 8/27/24 $3.50 10/18/24 $3.50 4.40% FSK Dec 20 $20 call in-the-money 10/25/24 $0.95 12/20/25 $0.95 4.89% CEG Dec 29 $260 call out-of-money 9/25/24 $24.00 12/20/24 $24.00 12.24% EPD Jan 17 $29 call in-the-money 11/12/24 $2 1/17/25 $2.00 6.34%

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Yield: 3.8%

The future looks good for this biotech company. AbbVie is turning the corner from the Humira expiration as new drugs Skyrizi and Rinvoq are expected to generate $16 billion this year, replacing nearly all the peak Humira revenue alone. The company returned to slow revenue growth in the second half of 2024 and is expected to generate “robust” growth this year. There are also several drugs that should receive FDA approval this year. Revenues are expected to be $63.5 billion in 2025, eclipsing prior peak revenue of $60 billion. The company is already growing beyond the peak Humira years and should be poised for high returns with the patent cliff behind it. ABBV is nearly 20% below the 52-week high with room to run. BUY

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Next ex-div date: April 15, 2025, est.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Yield: 14.9%

After wallowing since October, AGNC had a nice rebound over the past couple of weeks, up about 6%. The December inflation report was to Wall Street’s liking and interest rate-sensitive stocks rebounded. The gloomy interest rate expectations of the past few months had been pressuring the price. Hopefully, the improved interest rate outlook will last for a while. Spreads are still higher as the Fed Funds rate has already been cut 1% and longer rates are higher. AGNC should be set up for a much better 2025. BUY

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Next ex-div date: January 31, 2025

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)

Yield: 3.1%

Earnings

The online bank reported better-than-expected earnings last week and Ally has moved more than 14% higher in the past two weeks. The bank reported lower loan loss provisions in the quarter after loan loss worries had held the stock back. ALLY was floundering badly along with most other financial stocks as a soaring interest rate narrative took hold. But it started to rally after big bank earnings were stellar and December inflation was OK, and the interest rate narrative improved. The good earnings report added fuel. Analysts are expecting earnings growth of 40% in 2025. BUY

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)

Next ex-div date: January 31, 2025

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP)

Yield: 5.6%

This high-flying, high-yielding liquid natural gas export partnership came off the high last week as the red-hot energy market got some sobering news. The much-anticipated Venture Global IPO was priced lower. The NGL exporter cited worries about a natural gas glut by 2027. The news deflated stocks in the subsector. But CQP barely moved lower as the income will likely offset earnings setbacks should they occur down the road. The news is still good. The Trump Administration is highly encouraging of natural gas exports and Cheniere is the country’s largest exporter. The longer-term situation was always strong and now the short-term situation is improving. (This security generates a K1 form at tax time.) BUY

Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP)

Next ex-div date: February 4, 2025, est.

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG)

Yield: 0.5%

This nuclear power company stock was up over 43% this month before pulling back significantly on Monday. The stock soared over 25% in one day after the company announced it will acquire natural gas and geothermal electricity giant Calpine Corp. The acquisition makes Constellation the biggest independent electricity provider in the nation at a time when demand for electricity is skyrocketing because of artificial intelligence. Last week, the Trump Administration announced a $500 billion private sector investment in AI and plans for massive data centers.

But the rocketing stock pulled back Monday as China-based AI company DeepSeek’s recent success raised the threat that advanced AI can be produced without using top-tier AI chips, calling into question the massive AI investments going forward. The industry-wide rout from these fears is likely to be short-lived. But high-flying stocks are very vulnerable to any sort of disturbing news. HOLD

Constellation Energy Corp. (CEG)

Next ex-div date: February 15, 2025, est.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)

Yield: 3.0%

Earnings

The regulation and clean energy utility stock moved higher last week after it reported earnings. NextEra delivered a strong quarter with earning growth of 8.2% and reiterated its outlook through 2027. But the utility also announced plans to restart its Duane Arnold nuclear plant and a collaboration with GE Vernova to develop natural gas fired projects across the U.S. The utility taking advantage of the soaring electricity demand and the projects are likely to deliver more revenue and stronger growth going forward. BUY

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)

Next ex-div date: February 22, 2025, est.

Qualcomm Corp. (QCOM)

Yield: 2.0%

QCOM isn’t taking a big hit this week because it wasn’t riding high like other AI-related stocks. Although QCOM has been strong this month, it’s still stuck in the mud in the recent range. It’s way below the June high and still the same price it was last spring. But we have sold four calls on the stock and ratcheted up the return despite the recent lack of appreciation. It’s worth being patient because when this stock moves it easily makes up for lost time. And it will take off at some point. The market wants to see strong U.S. smartphone sales from an AI upgrade cycle. Although that hasn’t happened yet it could become a catalyst sometime this year. Qualcomm reports earnings next week and we could get a better idea of the near-term direction of the stock. BUY

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM)

Next ex-div date: March 5, 2025, est.

Realty Income Corp. (O)

Yield: 5.8%

The legendary monthly income REIT has been moving higher this month. O rallied along with most interest rate-sensitive stocks and is also getting a boost during this week’s move toward defensive stocks. It had tumbled back to near the yearly lows after riding high for a while in the summer and fall. Although it has a stable and growing business and an unparalleled track record of increasing monthly dividends, O has been at the mercy of the changing interest rate narrative. Lately, that’s been a bad thing, but things are changing for the better. HOLD

Realty Income Corporation (O)

Next ex-div date: February 3, 2025

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)

Yield: 0.6%

The luxury homebuilder company stock is up over 12% since January 10. After a tough couple of months, TOL is moving convincingly off the recent bottom. The recent better news about the likely direction of mortgage rates was the main catalyst. TOL was downgraded to HOLD earlier this month as the recent glum interest rate outlook combined with the inflation report presented a high level of short-term risk. But the outlook has improved, and mortgage rates have been falling. This month is a very welcome change for Tol so far. But the stock will still be rated a HOLD until the recent upside is more established. HOLD

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)

Next ex-div date: January 10, 2025, est.

Existing Call Trades

Sell CEG March 21st $260 call at $20 or better

It’s been a wild ride. CEG soared all the way above $350 per share after these calls were sold (with a $260 strike price). But the stock crashed over 20% on Monday morning because of the DeepSeek AI news. When a stock is flying this high, bad news has a dramatically amplified effect. We’ll see what happens. But we locked in a huge income and likely a high total return regardless.

Sell QCOM March 21st $160 call at $11 or better

The stock moved above the strike price as January has been a good month so far. But the price is still stuck in the same range since the spring though. QCOM has a good chance to take off sometime this year, but we’ll see where the price is on options expiration in March. We secured a great income in addition to the four other calls sold on this stock over the past few years.

Sell CQP March 21st $60 call at $3.00 or better

The stock is pulling back this week. CQP and its parent company stock were riding high on the electricity trade, which hit a snag this week. The partnership is now actually below the strike price. It couldn’t keep moving higher forever and we locked in a great income.

Income Calendar

Ex-Dividend Dates are in RED and italics. Dividend Payments Dates are in GREEN. Confirmed dates are in bold, all other dates are estimated. See the Guide to Cabot Income Advisor for an explanation of how dates are estimated.

The next Cabot Income Advisor issue will be published on February 25, 2025.

