Cabot Income Advisor Issue: August 26, 2025

This is a tough market to figure out. The S&P 500 is within a whisker of the high. But what will sobered-up investors see after Labor Day when they start really paying attention again?

The market has been making a series of new highs all summer. The strong performance has been driven primarily by technology and artificial intelligence. While technology has been the top-performing market sector, up 17% over the past three months, it has been faltering lately.

Technology has actually been one of the worst-performing sectors over the past month. Most of the popular AI stocks have leveled off and even pulled back in August after several months of relentless ascent. There has been growing speculation that the AI trade may have run out of gas and may be due for a pullback. This newfound pessimism could be confirmed or denied this week when AI bellwether Nvidia (NVDA) reports earnings on Wednesday.

Then there’s the Fed. The Fed Chairman indicated last week in his Jackson Hole speech that the central bank will finally lower the fed funds rate at the September meeting. It would mark the first fed funds rate cut this year, and it could be the first of several in the months ahead. The market was thrilled and rallied strongly after the speech.

Although a September rate cut is largely priced into stocks, upcoming inflation and economic reports could change things. September could be a month when the AI rally is renewed and the Fed starts cutting rates or a month where tech stocks retreat and the rate cut promise is pulled back. It’s a precarious market for stocks priced near the high.

Fortunately, there are several good stocks that are already well off the high. One area is those companies exposed to homebuying. Stubbornly high mortgage rates have held company stock prices down. But the longer-term trajectory for the homebuying market is fabulous. There is huge pent-up demand for homebuying that will ignite at some point. If rates come down in the months ahead, that ignition could occur sooner rather than later.

Several homebuilding company stocks have already spiked higher on the prospect of falling interest rates. In this issue, I highlight a title insurance company stock that has a long history of market outperformance. It is still priced well off the high, while the longer-term prospects are stellar, and it might be on the cusp of a breakout in the short term.

Recent Activity

July 29th

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) – Rating change “HOLD” to “BUY”

August 5th

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) – Rating change “BUY” to “HOLD”

August 12th

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) – Rating change “HOLD” to “BUY”

August 15th

ORCL August 15th $210 call at $13.00 – Expired

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) – Called

QCOM August 15th $150 call at $10.00 – Expired

Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) – Called

August 26th

Buy Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF)

What to Do Now

The market is near the high. Things often change in September. Summer markets tend to do whatever they were doing when investors went on vacation and stopped paying attention. This summer, that meant trending slowly higher. But investors tend to take a fresh look at things after Labor Day.

Fall could bring great news that drives stocks higher at a stronger pace. The likely Fed rate cut increases the odds of an optimistic scenario. But the setup doesn’t make now a great time to buy stocks overall. There is at least as much downside risk as upside potential right now.

That said, certain sectors have not participated that much in the rally and are still relatively cheap. These sectors may also benefit mightily from a Fed rate cut. That’s why the buy ratings right now are focused on energy and utilities. There could also soon be upgrades in healthcare and stocks focused on the housing market.

The high summer market was successfully exploited by selling several covered calls. Many of those stocks were called away. But that could prove fortuitous if the market turns south in the months ahead. At the same time, the shifting market is likely to create new call selling opportunities in other existing portfolio stocks. Stay tuned.

Featured Action

Buy Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF)

Security type: Common Stock

Sector: Finance (insurance)

Price: $60.82

52-week range: $50.61 - $66.72

Yield: 3.3%

Profile: Fidelity National Financial is the number one provider of title insurance in the country and offers annuities and life insurance products.

Positives



The large scale and volume drive revenues and reduce costs, providing industry-leading margins.

Revenue and earnings are expected to grow at a stronger clip in the year ahead.

The longer-term growth dynamics are strong as homebuying is likely to rise.

Risks



Rising mortgage rates would limit homebuying and profitability.

Business is cyclical and would not fare well in a recession.

Fidelity National Financial is the nation’s leading provider of title insurance and related products. The company has $13.7 billion in revenue with 1,300 Direct Title Offices and 23,000 employees. It’s also a Fortune 500 company.

Through its subsidiaries, Fidelity is also a leading provider of annuities and life insurance products. The company has industry-leading high profit margins because of its scale and scope, and sports a strong record of stock performance.

Title insurance is a way to protect yourself from financial loss and related legal expenses in the event there is a defect in the title to your property. It’s a big deal. History is fraught with counterclaims on property or previously existing liens that people bring forward. Even if you don’t lose the claim and your property, which can happen, the legal expenses can be enormous. Title insurance covers all that risk. That’s why it’s a massive multi-billion-dollar industry in and of itself.

Fidelity offers title insurance for residential purchases, refinances, and commercial markets. Title insurance is the main source of revenue and what the company is primarily known for. It offers title insurance policies along with closing and escrow services, as well as other title-related services. Fidelity is the largest title insurer in the country, with a 31% market share. It has a #1 or #2 market share in 39 states.

The insurer’s scale and volume drive revenues and reduce costs. It also offers multiple brands and add-on products and effectively uses technology in terms of data and automation to further grease the profit machine. It currently has an impressive 17.4% return on equity. The title business consistently has among the highest profit margins in the industry. In 2024, profit margins were 15.1% compared to the peer average of 7.6%.

Fidelity’s F&G subsidiary is a nationwide leader for insurance solutions to retail annuity and life insurance customers as well as institutional clients. It also has a partnership with wealth-management goliath Blackstone Inc. (BX). F&G isn’t just a part of the business that requires mentioning. While title insurance is the main event, F&G accounted for 38% of Fidelity’s overall net adjusted earnings in 2024. It also provides strong growth.

In fiscal 2024, F&G grew net sales by 15% and assets under management (AUM) by 17% versus the prior year. Adjusted net earnings were up 31% year over year in 2024. There is also a track record to consider. The company has a history of consistently blowing away the returns of the overall market.

Dividend

The stock currently pays $0.50 per quarter, which translates to $2 annually and a 3.3% yield at the current price. Dividend growth is a key aspect to consider. The payout has grown by an average of 9.38% per year over the last five years. A growing payout reflects a solid company that grows earnings. It’s why dividend growers have been the best-performing stocks over time.

The dividend is well supported with a 42% payout ratio. The company also currently has $6.46 billion in cash, which is a sizable buffer for the overall annual dividend payment of less than $600 million.

FNF has been spiking sharply high since the middle of July. It has been held back by high mortgage rates and will benefit mightily when those rates come down. It should also get a boost as the Fed starts cutting short-term rates. And that boost should also produce high call premiums.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF)

Next ex-div date: September 16, 2025

Portfolio Recap

Open Recommendations Ticker Symbol Entry Date Entry Price Recent Price Buy at or Under Price Yield Total Return AbbVie Inc. ABBV 12/17/24 $175.38 $210.60 NA 3.11% 23.43% AGNC Investment Corp AGNC 9/24/24 $10.47 $9.88 NA 14.57% 8.31% Ally Financial Inc. ALLY 11/26/24 $39.42 $40.58 NA 2.96% 5.55% Cheniere Energy Partners CQP 7/22/25 $52.38 $54.30 $60.00 6.02% 5.22% Eli Lilly and Company LLY 4/22/25 $827.54 $711.68 $700.00 0.84% -13.65% Fidelity National Fin. Inc. FNF 8/26/25 $60.82 $70.00 3.29% NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE 4/25/23 $77.50 $76.32 $80.00 2.97% 4.81% Realty Income Corp. O 6/27/23 $60.19 $58.92 NA 5.48% 10.58% Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL 10/22/24 $148.02 $139.17 NA 0.72% -5.36% Open Recommendations Ticker Symbol Initial Action Entry Date Entry Price Recent Price Sell To Price or better Total Return as of close on 8/22/2025 SOLD STOCKS X Ticker Symbol Action Entry Date Entry Price Sale Date Sale Price Total Return Innovative Industrial Props. IIPR Called 6/2/20 $87.82 9/18/20 $100.00 15.08% Qualcomm QCOM Called 6/24/20 $89.14 9/18/20 $95.00 7.30% U.S. Bancorp USB Called 7/22/20 $36.26 9/18/20 $38 3.42% Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs. BIP Called 6/24/20 $41.92 10/16/20 $45 8.49% Starbucks Corp. SBUX Called 8/26/20 $82.41 10/16/20 $88 6.18% Visa Corporation V Called 9/22/20 $200.56 11/20/20 $200 0.00% AbbVie Inc. ABBV Called 6/2/20 $91.04 12/31/20 $100 12.43% Enterprise Prod. Prtnrs. EPD Called 6/24/20 $18.14 1/15/21 $20 15.16% Altria Group MO Called 6/2/20 $39.66 1/15/21 $40 7.31% U.S. Bancorp USB Called 11/25/20 $44.68 1/15/21 $45 1.66% B&G Foods Inc, BGS Called 10/28/20 $26.79 2/19/21 $28 4.42% Valero Energy Inc. VLO Called 8/26/20 $53.70 3/26/21 $60 11.73% Chevron Corp. CVX Called 12/23/20 $85.69 4/1/21 $96 12.95% KKR & Co. KKR Called 3/24/21 $47.98 6/18/21 $55 14.92% Digital Realty Trust DLR Called 1/27/21 $149.17 7/16/21 $155 5.50% NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE Called 2/24/21 $73.76 9/17/21 $80 10.00% Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs. BIP Called 1/13/21 $50.63 10/15/21 $55 11.65% AGNC Investment Corp AGNC Sold 1/13/21 $15.52 1/19/22 $15 5.92% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 5/26/21 $52.51 2/18/22 $60 19.62% KKR & Co. KKR Sold 8/25/21 $64.52 2/23/22 $58 -9.73% Valero Energy Inc. VLO Called 11/17/21 $73.45 2/25/22 $83 15.53% U.S Bancorp USB Sold 3/24/21 $53.47 4/13/22 $51 -1.59% Enterprise Product Ptnrs EPD Called 3/17/21 $23.21 4/14/22 $24 11.25% FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK Called 10/27/21 $22.01 4/14/22 $23 13.58% Xcel Energy Inc. XEL Called 10/12/21 $63.00 5/20/22 $70 12.66% Innovative Industrial Props. IIPR Sold 3/23/22 $196.31 7/20/22 $93 -51.23% One Liberty Properties OLP Sold 7/28/21 $30.37 8/24/22 $25 -12.94% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 5/25/22 $65.14 1/20/23 $65 2.66% Xcel Energy, Inc. XEL Called 10/26/22 $62.57 1/20/23 $65 4.67% Realty Income Corp. O Called 9/28/22 $60.37 2/17/23 $63 5.41% Medical Properties Trust MPW Sold 1/24/23 $13.22 3/21/23 $8 -38.00% Brookfield Infrastructure Cp. BIPC Called 11/9/22 $42.43 7/21/23 $45 8.72% Star Bulk Carriers Corp. SBLK Sold 6/1/22 $33.30 8/8/23 $18 -31.38% Visa Inc. V Called 12/22/21 $217.16 8/18/23 $235 9.16% Global Ship Lease, Inc. GSL Sold 2/23/22 $24.96 8/29/23 $19 -13.82% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 3/28/23 $60.98 9/15/23 $65 9.72% Hess Corporation HES Called 6/6/23 $132.25 10/20/23 $155 17.87% Tractor Supply Company TSCO Sold 9/26/23 $203.03 11/28/23 $200 -1.02% Digital Realty Trust DLR Called 7/18/23 $117.31 1/19/24 $135 17.16% Intel Corporation INTC Called 7/27/22 $40.18 1/19/24 $43 9.76% AbbVie Inc. ABBV Called 7/25/23 $141.63 3/15/24 $160 15.11% Marathon Petroleum Corp. MPC Called 10/24/23 $149.45 3/28/24 $165 12.06% The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB Called 8/24/22 $35.58 5/17/24 $35 7.14% Main Street Capital Corp. MAIN Called 3/26/24 $46.40 9/20/24 $49 10.91% Brookfield Infrastructure Cp. BIPC Called 2/27/24 $32.64 9/20/24 $35 11.00% American Tower Corp. AMT Called 1/23/24 $202.26 9/20/24 $210 5.43% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 8/27/24 $79.59 10/18/24 $88 11.18% Alexandria Real Estate Eq. ARE Sold 12/19/23 $129.54 11/19/24 $108 -12.82% FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK Called 4/23/24 $19.42 12/20/24 $20 14.06% Enterpise Product Ptnrs. EPD Called 2/27/24 $27.61 1/17/25 $29 12.60% Cheniere Energy Prtns. CQP Called 1/22/25 $53.04 3/21/25 $60 14.67% Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG Called 2/25/25 $216.04 6/20/25 $230 6.69% Constellation Energy Corp. CEG Called 8/27/24 $196.14 7/18/25 $290 48.40% Broadcom Inc. AVGO Called 1/28/25 $207.36 7/18/25 $250 21.13% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Sold 2/25/25 $95.77 7/22/25 $81 -14.61% Oracle Corporation ORCL Called 5/28/25 $163.85 8/15/25 $210 28.47% Qualcomm Inc. QCOM Called 5/5/21 $134.65 8/15/25 $150 21.21% EXPIRED OPTIONS Security In/out money Sell Date Sell Price Exp. Date $ Return Total % Return IIPR Jul 17 $95 call out-of money 6/3/20 $3.00 7/17/20 $3.00 3.40% MO Jul 31 $42 call out-of-money 6/17/20 $1.60 7/31/20 $1.60 4.03% ABBV Sep 18 $100 call out-of-money 7/15/20 $4.60 9/18/20 $4.60 5.05% IIPR Sep 18 $100 call in-the-money 7/22/20 $5.00 9/18/20 $5.00 5.69% QCOM Sep 18 $95 call in-the-money 6/24/20 $4.30 9/18/20 $4.30 4.82% USB Sep 18 $37.50 call in-the-money 7/22/20 $2.00 9/18/20 $2.00 5.52% BIP Oct 16 $45 call in-the-money 9/2/20 $1.95 10/16/20 $1.95 4.65% SBUX Oct 16 $87.50 call in-the-money 10/16/20 $3.30 10/16/20 $3.30 4.00% V Nov 20 $200 call in-the-money 9/22/20 $10.00 11/20/20 $10.00 4.99% ABBV Dec 31 $100 call in-the-money 11/18/20 $3.30 12/31/20 $3.30 3.62% EPD Jan 15 $20 call in-the-money 11/23/20 $0.80 1/15/21 $0.80 4.41% MO Jan 15 $40 call in-the-money 11/25/20 $1.90 1/15/21 $1.90 4.79% USB Jan 15 $45 call in-the-money 11/25/20 $2.00 1/15/21 $2.00 4.48% BGS Feb 19 $27.50 call in-the-money 12/11/20 $2.40 2/19/21 $2.40 8.96% VLO Mar 26 $60 call in-the-money 2/10/21 $6.50 3/26/21 $6.50 12.10% CVX Apr 1 $95.50 call in-the-money 2/19/21 $4.30 4/1/21 $4.30 5.02% AGNC Jun 18 $17 call out-of-money 4/13/21 $0.50 6/18/21 $0.50 3.21% KKR Jun 18 $55 call in-the-money 4/28/21 $3.00 6/18/21 $3.00 6.25% USB Jun 16 $57.50 call out-of-money 4/28/21 $2.80 6/18/21 $2.80 5.24% DLR Jul 16 $155 call in-the-money 6/16/21 $8.00 7/16/21 $8.00 5.36% AGNC Aug 20 $17 call out-of-money 6/23/21 $0.50 8/20/21 $0.50 3.00% OKE Aug 20 $57.50 call out-of-money 6/23/21 $3.50 8/20/21 $3.50 6.67% NEE Sep 17 $80 call in-the-money 8/11/21 $3.50 9/17/21 $3.50 4.75% BIP Oct 15 $55 call in-the-money 9/1/21 $2.00 10/15/21 $2.00 3.95% USB Nov 19 $60 call out-of-money 9/24/21 $2.30 11/19/21 $2.30 4.30% OKE Nov 26 $65 call out-of-money 10/20/21 $2.25 11/26/21 $2.25 4.28% KKR Dec 17 $75 call out-of-money 10/26/21 $3.50 12/17/21 $3.50 5.42% QCOM Jan 21 $185 Call out-of-money 11/30/21 $9.65 1/21/22 $9.65 7.17% OLP Feb 18 $35 Call out-of-money 11/19/21 $1.50 2/18/22 $1.50 4.94% OKE Feb 18 $60 Call in-the-money 1/5/22 $2.75 2/18/22 $2.75 5.24% USB Feb 25 $61 call out-of-money 1/13/22 $2.50 2/25/22 $2.50 4.68% VLO Feb 25 $83 call in-the-money 1/18/22 $4.20 2/25/22 $4.20 6.13% EPD Apr 14th $24 call in-the-money 3/2/22 $1.25 4/14/22 $1.25 5.69% FSK Apr 14th $22.50 call in-the-money 3/10/22 $0.90 4/14/22 $0.90 4.09% XEL May 20th $70 call in-the-money 3/30/22 $3.00 5/20/22 $3.00 4.76% SBLK July 15th $134 call out-of-money 6/1/22 $1.60 7/15/22 $1.60 4.80% OKE Oct 21st $65 call out-of-money 8/24/22 $3.40 10/21/22 $3.40 5.22% OKE Jan 20th $65 call In-the-money 11/25/22 $3.70 1/20/23 $3.70 5.68% XEL Jan 20th $65 call in-the-money 11/25/22 $5.00 1/20/23 $5.00 7.99% O Feb 17th $62.50 call in-the-money 12/28/22 $3.00 2/17/23 $3.00 4.97% QCOM Sep 16th $145 call out-of-money 7/20/22 $11.75 9/16/22 $11.75 8.73% V Mar 17th $220 call out-of-money 1/24/23 $12.00 3/17/23 $12.00 5.51% OKE May 19th $65 call out-of-money 4/11/23 $2.70 5/19/23 $2.70 4.43% V Jun 2 $230 call out-of-money 4/21/23 $10.50 6/2/23 $10.50 4.82% BIPC $45 July 21st call in-the-money 5/23/23 $3.25 7/21/23 $3.25 7.66% V $235 Aug 18th call in-the-money 7/11/23 $9.00 8/18/23 $9.00 4.13% GSL $20 Aug 18th call out-of-money 7/11/23 $1.25 8/18/23 $1.25 5.00% OKE $65 Sep 15 call in-the-money 9/15/23 $3.20 7/25/23 $3.20 4.92% INTC $35 Oct 20th call out-of-money 9/8/23 $3.78 10/20/23 $3.78 9.41% HES $155 Oct 20th call in-the-money 9/8/23 $9.00 10/20/23 $9.00 6.81% DLR $135 Jan 19th call in-the-money 11/22/23 $6.00 1/19/24 $6.00 5.11% INTC $42.50 Jan 19th call in-the-money 11/29/23 $3.50 1/19/24 $3.50 8.71% ABBV $160 Mar 15th call in-the-money 1/10/24 $7.00 3/15/24 $7.00 4.94% MPC $165 Mar 28th call in-the-money 2/14/23 $10.00 3/28/24 $10.00 6.69% QCOM $200 July 19th call out-of-money 6/5/24 $12.00 7/19/24 $12.00 8.91% MAIN $49.4 Sep 20th Call in-the-money 6/27/24 $2.00 9/20/24 $2.00 4.31% BIPC $35 Sep 20th Call in-the-money 7/16/24 $3.00 9/20/24 $3.00 9.19% AMT Sep 20 $210 call in-the-money 7/30/24 $15.00 9/20/24 $15.00 7.42% OKE Oct 18 $87.50 call in-the-money 8/27/24 $3.50 10/18/24 $3.50 4.40% FSK Dec 20 $20 call in-the-money 10/25/24 $0.95 12/20/25 $0.95 4.89% CEG Dec 29 $260 call out-of-money 9/25/24 $24.00 12/20/24 $24.00 12.24% EPD Jan 17 $29 call in-the-money 11/12/24 $2.00 1/17/25 $2.00 6.34% CEG Mar 21 $20 call Buyback 1/7/25 $20.00 3/4/25 $16.50 8.41% CQP Mar 21 $60 call in-the-money 1/22/25 $3.00 3/21/25 $3.00 5.66% QCOM Mar 21 $160 call out-of-money 1/7/25 $10.00 3/31/25 $11.00 8.17% ABBV June 20 $210 call out-of-money 4/1/25 $9.50 6/20/25 $9.50 5.42% LNG June 20 $230 call in-the-money 5/7/25 $15.00 6/20/25 $15.00 6.64% CEG July 18 $290 call in-the-money 5/20/25 $24.00 7/18/25 $24.00 12.24% AVGO July 18 $250 call in-the-money 6/3/25 $16.00 7/18/25 $16.00 7.72% ORCL Aug 15 $210 call in-the-money 6/18/25 $13.00 8/15/25 $13.00 7.93% QCOM Aug 15 $150 Call in-the-money 6/24/25 $10.00 8/15/25 $10.00 7.43%

Portfolio Recap

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Yield: 3.1%

Although there is tariff news on drugs still pending and holding back the stocks, ABBV has started moving higher anyway. It’s up over 11% in August and now within 4% of the all-time high. The recent positive news is the successful trials in hair loss for the superstar drug Rinvoq. It’s more good news for the immunology drug, which along with Skyrizi, has combined revenues that already exceed peak Humira sales when it was the best-selling drug of all time. The company is moving well beyond the Humira patent loss, which had been holding ABBV back. The drug company reported earnings that beat expectations and raised revenue and earnings guidance for this year. ABBV has been moving higher since, as three analysts raised price targets. The tariff issues are still unresolved, but ABBV should be a big winner beyond that issue. HOLD

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Next ex-div date: October 15, 2025, est.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Yield: 14.6%

The mortgage REIT got some long-awaited good news last week when the Fed indicated it is likely to cut the fed funds rate at the September meeting. Lower short-term rates will lower costs for AGNC and raise profit margins. Lower rates will also have a positive effect on net asset value (NAV), which tends to dictate the stock price. Although AGNC has been trending higher since April, it is still well below the 52-week high. AGNC had several rough years during inflation and rising interest rates and is due for much better performance. The rate cuts may finally trigger a sustained rally in the price. HOLD

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Next ex-div date: August 29, 2025

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)

Yield: 3.0%

After pulling back in July, the online banker stock is up over 10% in the last two weeks and not far from the highest price since last fall. ALLY is getting a boost from last week’s dovish Fed statements about interest rates. In the car loan business, lower rates make loans more affordable, and demand rises. Ally reported earnings earlier this month that soundly beat expectations. Auto-loan applications volume increased, and the company sees credit trends improving. Hopefully, the increasing momentum continues to push the stock price higher. The economy is nowhere near recession. Interest rates are still high but more likely to trend lower from here. Ally also benefits from the deduction of auto interest on American-made cars in the bill just signed into law. HOLD

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)

Next ex-div date: November 1, 2025, est.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP)

Yield: 6.0%

The newly added LNG export partnership reported earnings this month that beat on the top line and missed slightly on earnings. Revenues jumped over 30% as new capacity came online, but earnings were a few cents below what was expected because of volume snafus and cost overruns. CPQ did reiterate guidance for the year. Parent company Cheniere Energy (LNG) reported an 85% surge in net income on stronger demand and higher cargoes. The two companies will be in sync eventually. Meanwhile, the new deal with the EU features Europe buying $750 billion worth of U.S. energy in three years, the bulk of which will be natural gas. Although CQP has been bouncy, it’s good news for the country’s largest LNG exporter, no matter how you slice it. BUY

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP)

Next ex-div date: November 9, 2025, est.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Yield: 0.8%

Shares of the drugmaker stock crashed 18% in a week after the second-quarter earnings report revealed disappointing trial results for its oral weight-loss drug Orfoglipron. The disappointing news came amid a period of high tariff uncertainty for pharmaceuticals, and LLY fell over 14% on the day of the report and hit a 52-week low. The market was excited about the hype of the oral drug and was disappointed. But it was likely an overreaction, and LLY has rebounded 14% from earlier this month.

Lilly’s earnings results were spectacular. The company smashed expectations with 38% revenue growth and 91% net income growth over last year’s quarter. Lilly also raised guidance for the year. Existing weight-loss drugs, Mounjaro and Zepbound, are killing it with 68% and 172% year-over-year sales growth, respectively. An estimated 30% of Americans are overweight, and the market is massive. Mounjaro sold $5.2 billion in the quarter, putting it on track to be the best-selling drug of all time, and Zepbound, the newer drug, sold $3.4 billion. Even with the still-existing tariff uncertainty, LLY is at a bargain price that is likely to be significantly higher in a year. BUY

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Next ex-div date: November 15, 2025, est.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)

Yield: 3.0%

The nation’s largest electric utility reported strong earnings with 9% year-over-year earnings growth, which is very strong for a utility. The company also expects 8% earnings growth through at least 2027 and annual 10% dividend hikes. NEE is near the high end of the recent range, but it has pulled back every time it has been around this price over the past year. But the future should be bright, as this strong utility also benefits from growing electricity demand. NEE is knocking on the door of recent highs again, and hopefully it can break out this time. BUY

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)

Next ex-div date: August 28, 2025

Realty Income Corp. (O)

Yield: 5.5%

This legendary income REIT reported earnings around what was expected and raised the lower end of its annual adjusted funds from operations forecast, as Realty expects improving demand for its properties despite an uncertain economy. Realty deals mostly with staple retail properties like supermarkets and drug stores. Realty also just closed a $9.5 billion acquisition that adds 15,600 commercial properties to the portfolio. O is still attractively valued and, although it certainly hasn’t made up for lost time yet, it should have some pent-up upside if and when interest rates decline. It was a nice holding in a dicey market and could have further upside when the Fed starts cutting rates. HOLD

Realty Income Corporation (O)

Next ex-div date: September 2, 2025

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)

Yield: 0.8%

Earnings

The homebuilder company reported earnings last week that beat expectations. Toll Brothers reported record sales in the quarter with 8% revenue growth and 3.6% earnings per share growth over last year’s quarter. The environment is one of subdued homebuying because of high mortgage rates. But the future looks strong, and Toll Brothers has a massive backlog of houses to sell going forward.

The previously beleaguered luxury homebuilder stock has been trending higher since April and is getting a big boost lately. The longer-term supply/demand dynamic for housing is hugely favorable to Toll Brothers, as there aren’t nearly enough houses to satisfy the demand. The near-term impediment had been high mortgage rates. Rates have moved lower and the Fed is likely to cut the short-term rates in September. HOLD

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)

Next ex-div date: October 11, 2025, est.

Existing Call Trades

ORCL August 15th $210 call at $13.00 – Expired

Call premium: $13.00

Dividends: $0.50

Appreciation: $46.15 ($210.00 strike price minus $163.85 purchase price)

Total: $59.65 (total return of 36.4% in less than 3 months)

ORCL ran away big time. There was more big news about the company since the calls were sold. The company announced several new deals for its services, including a $30 billion deal, while total revenue for the segment is currently $3 billion. ORCL already had a huge move before the calls were sold and got another level of good news. It’s a shame to lose the extra appreciation, but a 36.4% return in less than three months is nothing to sneeze at. ORCL also seems to be running out of gas and has moved lower in the month of August. It’s also entirely possible that we get a chance to buy it back below the strike price at some point in the months ahead.

QCOM August 15th $150 call at $10.00 – Expired

Call premium: $10.00

Dividends: $14.10

Appreciation: $15.35 ($150.00 strike price minus $134.65 purchase price)

Total: $39.45 (total return of 29.3% in 4 years and 3 months, and 69% with the five previous calls)

QCOM has been struggling for a year. It’s been a disappointing position in terms of appreciation, and it was sold outright in Cabot Dividend Investor. But QCOM tended to generate high call premiums, and a total of six calls were sold on the stock in a little more than four years for a total return of 69%, all things considered. We got a strong income and solid total return from a stock that has mostly languished.

Income Calendar

Ex-Dividend Dates are in RED and italics. Dividend Payments Dates are in GREEN. Confirmed dates are in bold, all other dates are estimated. See the Guide to Cabot Income Advisor for an explanation of how dates are estimated.

The next Cabot Income Advisor issue will be published on September 23, 2025.

